Weekly Aussie eShop Downloads & Deals (Week 38) But, with Kirby

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 24, 2020

Not really a quiet one this week, but still not very loud. There’s a couple of new games that might be worth a look at, we’ve got the drop of Kirby Fighters 2 which came out today, Rebel Galaxy Outlaw has been spoken about a lot and RollerCoast Tycoon 3 could be fun on the Switch.

Sales wise it’s not much, but we’ve listed some popular ones below.

This week’s new games of note: Kirby Fighters 2, Lost Ember, Rebel Galaxy Outlaw, Rivals of Aether and RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition.

Things on sale worth a look at: There’s a whole wad of Square Enix games on sale, as well as a batch from Inti Creates well. Untitled Goose Game goes on sale for only the second time (and in time for its free update), and there’s Bomber Crew for 90% off and Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour is again 50% off.

Alluris (562 Interactive) – $15.00
Anti Hero Bundle (Digerati) – $9.22 ($61.50 after 23/10)
BIG-Bobby-Car – The Big Race (Wild River Games) – TBC
Breakpoint (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $6.00 ($7.50 after 01/10)
CastleStorm II (Zen Studios) – $29.99
Embracelet (Machineboy) – $16.50
Going Under (Team17) – $28.95
Gothic Murder: Adventure That Changes Destiny (orange) – $15.46
Great Conqueror: Rome (CIRCLE Ent.) – $13.50 ($15.00 after 01/10)
Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $7.87 ($52.50 after 23/10)
Kirby Fighters 2 (Nintendo) – $30.00
Lost Ember (Mooneye Studios) – $44.99
Micro Pico Racers (Forsaken Games) – $6.00
My Diggy Dog 2 (King Bird Games) – $14.99
Orbt XL (Nickervision Studios) – $1.50
Perky Little Things (Sometimes You) – TBC
Rebel Galaxy Outlaw (Double Damage Games) – $45.00
Rivals of Aether (Dan Fornace) – $44.99
RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition (FRONTIER) – $45.00
SELFY COLLECTION The dream fashion stylist! (GCREST) – $25.99
Secrets of Me (D3 Publisher) – $22.50
Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure (eastasiasoft) – $11.99 ($14.99 after 13/10)
Unrailed! (Daedalic Entertainment) – $26.95
Worm Jazz (Incospicuous) – $12.99

Square Enix Sale

✚ Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY! (SQUARE ENIX) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 30/09) – 50% off
✚ FINAL FANTASY IX (SQUARE ENIX) – $15.97 (Usually $31.95, ends 30/09) – 50% off
✚ FINAL FANTASY VII (SQUARE ENIX LTD.) – $11.97 (Usually $23.95, ends 30/09) – 50% off
✚ FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered (Square Enix) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 30/09) – 50% off
✚ FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster (SQUARE ENIX LTD.) – $39.97 (Usually $79.95, ends 30/09) – 50% off
✚ FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE (SQUARE ENIX LTD.) – $39.97 (Usually $79.95, ends 30/09) – 50% off
✚ FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HD (SQUARE ENIX) – $22.49 (Usually $44.99, ends 30/09) – 50% off
✚ I am Setsuna (Square Enix) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 30/09) – 50% off
✚ LOST SPHEAR (SQUARE ENIX) – $27.98 (Usually $69.95, ends 30/09) – 60% off
✚ ONINAKI (SQUARE ENIX) – $38.97 (Usually $77.95, ends 30/09) – 50% off
✚ Romancing SaGa 2 (SQUARE ENIX) – $18.97 (Usually $37.95, ends 30/09) – 50% off
STAR OCEAN FIRST DEPARTURE R (SQUARE ENIX) – $21.40 (Usually $31.95, ends 30/09) – 33% off
✚ SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS™ (SQUARE ENIX) – $33.71 (Usually $44.95, ends 30/09) – 25% off
✚ Spelunker Party! (SQUARE ENIX) – $23.49 (Usually $46.99, ends 30/09) – 50% off
✚ WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY MAXIMA (SQUARE ENIX LTD.) – $27.47 (Usually $54.95, ends 30/09) – 50% off

Inti Creates

✚ Azure Striker GUNVOLT: STRIKER PACK (Inti Creates) – $31.79 (Usually $52.99, ends 06/10) – 40% off
✚ Blaster Master Zero (Inti Creates) – $6.50 (Usually $13.00, ends 06/10) – 50% off
✚ Blaster Master Zero 2 (Inti Creates) – $8.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 06/10) – 40% off
✚ Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon (Inti Creates) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 06/10) – 50% off
✚ Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 (Inti Creates) – $15.74 (Usually $22.49, ends 06/10) – 30% off
✚ Dragon Marked for Death: Frontline Fighters (Inti Creates) – $15.74 (Usually $22.49, ends 06/10) – 30% off
✚ Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX (株式会社インティ・クリエイツ / INTI CREATES CO.,LTD.) – $14.61(Usually $22.49, ends 06/10) – 35% off
✚ MIGHTY GUNVOLT BURST (Inti Creates) – $6.49 (Usually $12.99, ends 06/10) – 50% off

Everything else…

the Knight & the Dragon (Na.p.s. Team) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/10) – 80% off
A Knight’s Quest (Curve Digital) – $13.58 (Usually $39.95, ends 15/10) – 66% off
A Street Cat’s Tale (CFK) – $8.76 (Usually $10.95, ends 06/10) – 20% off
Aaero: Complete Edition (S2 Entertainment) – $11.97 (Usually $19.95, ends 29/09) – 40% off
Agatha Knife (Mango Protocol) – $6.38 (Usually $15.95, ends 19/10) – 60% off
Almost There: The Platformer (QuantumAstroGuild) – $1.88 (Usually $14.50, ends 23/10) – 87% off
Alteric (Sometimes You) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/10) – 80% off
Amazing Brick Breaker (CFK Co., Ltd.) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/10) – 71% off
American Fugitive (Curve Digital) – $10.20 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 66% off
Angels of Death (PLAYISM) – $11.25 (Usually $18.75, ends 05/10) – 40% off
Animated Jigsaws: Beautiful Japanese Scenery (RAINYFROG) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 08/10) – 50% off
Anti Hero Bundle (Digerati) – $9.22 (Usually $61.50, ends 23/10) – 85% off
Astebreed (PLAYISM) – $6.96 (Usually $17.40, ends 05/10) – 60% off
Asterix & Obelix XXL 2 (Microids) – $12.59 (Usually $41.97, ends 07/10) – 70% off
Asterix & Obelix XXL3: The Crystal Menhir (Microids) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 07/10) – 50% off
Azure Striker GUNVOLT: STRIKER PACK (Inti Creates) – $31.79 (Usually $52.99, ends 06/10) – 40% off
BDSM: Big Drunk Satanic Massacre (Big Way) – $24.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 28/09) – 20% off
Beholder: Complete Edition (Curve Digital) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/10) – 75% off
Bomber Crew (Curve Digital) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/10) – 90.1% off
Breakfast Bar Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $2.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 24/10) – 70% off
Breakpoint (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/10) – 20% off
Brotherhood United (Silesia Games) – $6.19 (Usually $12.45, ends 05/10) – 51% off
Brunch Club (Yogscast LTD) – $5.35 (Usually $21.40, ends 28/09) – 75% off
Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps And Beans (Trinity Team) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 06/10) – 50% off
Bulletstorm: Duke of Switch Edition (Gearbox Publishing, LLC) – $9.98 (Usually $39.95, ends 14/10) – 75% off
Car Driving School Simulator (BoomBit Games) – $15.75 (Usually $21.00, ends 17/10) – 25% off
Crashbots (Sometimes You) – $5.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/10) – 66% off
Crimsonland (10tons) – $5.98 (Usually $19.95, ends 27/09) – 70% off
Cyber Complex (PolarityFlow) – $12.60 (Usually $21.00, ends 08/10) – 40% off
Cycle 28 (Pill Bug Interactive) – $1.68 (Usually $8.40, ends 01/10) – 80% off
DEMON’S TILT (FLARB) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/09) – 30% off
Deep Diving Adventures (Jujubee) – $7.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 22/10) – 75% off
Deep Ones (Sometimes You) – $2.55 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/10) – 66% off
Defoliation (COSEN) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 08/10) – 50% off
Despotism 3k (Gameplay First) – $6.60 (Usually $16.50, ends 14/10) – 60% off
Destrobots (7Levels) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 22/10) – 50% off
Diabolic (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/10) – 0% off
Dragon Marked for Death: Frontline Fighters (Inti Creates) – $15.74 (Usually $22.49, ends 06/10) – 30% off
Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour (Gearbox Publishing) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 14/10) – 50% off
Dustoff Heli Rescue 2 (RAINYFROG) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 08/10) – 50% off
Dusty Raging Fist (PD Design Studio) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 19/10) – 50% off
Dyna Bomb (7 Raven Studios) – $2.40 (Usually $3.00, ends 14/10) – 20% off
EARTHLOCK (Snowcastle Games) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 21/10) – 50% off
EQQO (Nakana.io) – $6.00 (Usually $9.00, ends 11/10) – 33% off
Earth Atlantis (Headup Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/10) – 75% off
Energy Balance (Sometimes You) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 14/10) – 66% off
Energy Cycle (EvgeniyKolpakov) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 14/10) – 66% off
Energy Cycle Edge (Sometimes You) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/10) – 80% off
Energy Invasion (Sometimes You) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 14/10) – 66% off
Fairy Knights (CFK) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/10) – 40% off
Feather (Samurai Punk) – $10.80 (Usually $13.50, ends 07/10) – 20% off
Figment (Bedtime Digital) – $7.25 (Usually $29.00, ends 05/10) – 75% off
For The King (Curve Digital) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 15/10) – 60% off
Fractured Minds (Wired Productions Limited) – $2.70 (Usually $3.00, ends 08/10) – 10% off
G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout (Game Mill) – $50.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 12/10) – 15% off
GALAK-Z: The Void: Deluxe Edition (Golem Entertainment) – $5.25 (Usually $21.00, ends 08/10) – 75% off
Garfield Kart Furious Racing (Microids) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 07/10) – 60% off
Ghost Sweeper (7 Raven Studios) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/10) – 20% off
Ghoulboy (Dolores Ent.) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/10) – 90.1% off
Gnomes Garden 3: The thief of castles (8Floor Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/10) – 80% off
Grab the Bottle (Sometimes You) – $2.55 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/10) – 66% off
Grass Cutter – Mutated Lawns (Evgeniy Kolpakov) – $3.57 (Usually $10.50, ends 14/10) – 66% off
Great Conqueror: Rome (CIRCLE Ent.) – $13.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 01/10) – 10% off
Hakoniwa Explorer Plus (PLAYISM) – $14.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 05/10) – 20% off
Halloween Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 19/10) – 66% off
HardCube (Big Way) – $2.70 (Usually $9.00, ends 28/09) – 70% off
Hexagroove: Tactical DJ (Ichigoichie AB) – $47.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 27/09) – 20% off
Horror Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $6.86 (Usually $45.75, ends 18/10) – 85% off
Hotel Sowls (CFK) – $9.85 (Usually $10.95, ends 06/10) – 10% off
House of Golf (Atomicom) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/10) – 50% off
Hue (Curve Digital) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/10) – 50% off
Human: Fall Flat (Curve Digital) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/10) – 50% off
Hyper Sentinel (Huey Games) – $1.65 (Usually $9.99, ends 30/09) – 83% off
I am Setsuna (Square Enix) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 30/09) – 50% off
If My Heart Had Wings (Willplus Co., Ltd.) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 07/10) – 30% off
In Between (Headup Games) – $2.98 (Usually $18.00, ends 24/10) – 83% off
Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $7.87 (Usually $52.50, ends 23/10) – 85% off
Infernium (Undergames) – $3.45 (Usually $34.50, ends 11/10) – 90% off
Instant Sports (Plug In Digital) – $19.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/09) – 35% off
Island Maze (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.49 (Usually $4.50, ends 25/10) – 0% off
JCB Pioneer: Mars (Atomicom Limited) – $16.65 (Usually $33.30, ends 14/10) – 50% off
JYDGE (10tons) – $6.59 (Usually $21.99, ends 27/09) – 70% off
Johnny Turbo’s Arcade Joe and Mac Caveman Ninja (FTE Games) – $3.12 (Usually $12.50, ends 08/10) – 75% off
Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Bad Dudes (FTE Games) – $3.24 (Usually $12.99, ends 08/10) – 75% off
Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Heavy Barrel (FTE Games) – $3.14 (Usually $12.57, ends 08/10) – 75% off
Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Heavy Burger (FTE Games) – $3.95 (Usually $15.80, ends 08/10) – 75% off
Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Joe and Mac Returns (Flying Tiger ) – $3.18 (Usually $12.73, ends 08/10) – 75% off
Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Nitro Ball (FTE Games) – $3.12 (Usually $12.50, ends 08/10) – 75% off
Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Shoot Out (FTE Games) – $3.14 (Usually $12.57, ends 08/10) – 75% off
Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Sly Spy (FTE Games) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 08/10) – 75% off
Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Super Burger Time (FTE Games) – $3.24 (Usually $12.99, ends 08/10) – 75% off
Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Super Real Darwin (FTE Games) – $3.18 (Usually $12.75, ends 08/10) – 75% off
Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Two Crude Dudes (FTE Games) – $3.12 (Usually $12.50, ends 08/10) – 75% off
Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Wizard Fire (FTE Games) – $3.30 (Usually $13.20, ends 08/10) – 75% off
Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Express Raider (FTE Games) – $3.14 (Usually $12.57, ends 08/10) – 75% off
KORAL (Carlos Coronado) – $1.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 11/10) – 90.1% off
Kero Blaster (PLAYISM) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/10) – 50% off
Kholat (Imagination) – $14.92 (Usually $19.90, ends 29/09) – 25% off
LOST SPHEAR (SQUARE ENIX) – $27.98 (Usually $69.95, ends 30/09) – 60% off
Little Racer (ALL IN! GAMES) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 27/09) – 80% off
Lode Runner Legacy (Tozai Games) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 08/10) – 50% off
Lost Castle (Another Indie Studio Limited) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/10) – 40% off
Lydia (Nakana.io) – $4.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 11/10) – 25% off
MIGHTY GUNVOLT BURST (Inti Creates) – $6.49 (Usually $12.99, ends 06/10) – 50% off
MIND: Path to Thalamus (Carlos Coronado) – $1.65 (Usually $16.50, ends 11/10) – 90.1% off
MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame (Milestone) – $4.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 08/10) – 90% off
MachiKnights -Blood bagos- (CFK) – $8.25 (Usually $16.50, ends 06/10) – 50% off
Manual Samuel (Curve Digital) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/10) – 75% off
MazM: Jekyll and Hyde (CFK) – $15.00 (Usually $18.75, ends 06/10) – 20% off
Metaloid: Origin (7 Raven Studios Co. Ltd.) – $8.40 (Usually $10.50, ends 14/10) – 20% off
Metropolis: Lux Obscura (Sometimes You) – $4.08 (Usually $12.00, ends 14/10) – 66% off
Miniature – The Story Puzzle (Run-Down Games) – $1.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 24/10) – 75% off
Monochrome World (CFK) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/10) – 20% off
MotoGP™19 (Milestone) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 08/10) – 70% off
Motorsport Manager for Nintendo Switch™ (Curve Digital) – $9.97 (Usually $19.95, ends 15/10) – 50% off
Mystery Mine (Big Way) – $9.45 (Usually $13.50, ends 28/09) – 30% off
NEKOPARA Vol.1 (CFK) – $8.25 (Usually $16.50, ends 06/10) – 50% off
NEKOPARA Vol.2 (CFK) – $8.25 (Usually $16.50, ends 06/10) – 50% off
NEKOPARA Vol.3 (CFK Co., Ltd.) – $8.25 (Usually $16.50, ends 06/10) – 50% off
Narcos: Rise of the Cartels (Curve Digital) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 15/10) – 60% off
Naught (Wild Sphere) – $22.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 08/10) – 25% off
Neon Chrome (10tons) – $6.59 (Usually $21.99, ends 27/09) – 70% off
Never Again (Redblack Spade) – $10.44 (Usually $17.40, ends 05/10) – 40% off
OVIVO (Evgeniy Kolpakov) – $3.57 (Usually $10.50, ends 14/10) – 66% off
Offroad Racing – Buggy X ATV X Moto (Microids) – $29.99 (Usually $45.00, ends 07/10) – 33% off
One Dog Story (Big Way) – $13.65 (Usually $19.50, ends 28/09) – 30% off
One Eyed Kutkh (Sometimes You) – $2.55 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/10) – 66% off
One Way Heroics Plus (PLAYISM) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/10) – 20% off
PRINCESS MAKER -FAERY TALES COME TRUE- (CFK) – $28.35 (Usually $40.50, ends 06/10) – 30% off
Pachi Pachi On A Roll (Dolores Ent.) – $5.50 (Usually $11.00, ends 08/10) – 50% off
Pirates Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 19/10) – 66% off
Planet RIX-13 (Sometimes You) – $2.55 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/10) – 66% off
Powertris (No Gravity Games) – $5.60 (Usually $7.00, ends 24/10) – 20% off
Princess Maker Go!Go! Princess (CFK) – $14.70 (Usually $21.00, ends 06/10) – 30% off
Projection: First Light (Blowfish Studios) – $19.99 (Usually $24.99, ends 12/10) – 20% off
Pumped BMX Pro (Curve Digital) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/10) – 75% off
Puzzle Wall (RAINYFROG) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 08/10) – 50% off
R-Type Dimensions EX (Tozai Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/10) – 50% off
Real Heroes: Firefighter (Golem Entertainment) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/10) – 75% off
Rogue Aces (Curve Digital) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 15/10) – 75% off
Romancing SaGa 2 (SQUARE ENIX) – $18.97 (Usually $37.95, ends 30/09) – 50% off
Run the Fan (Silesia Games Sp. z o.o.) – $1.65 (Usually $5.70, ends 04/10) – 71% off
Réussir : Code de la Route (French Highway Code) (ANUMAN INTERACTIVE) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 07/10) – 70% off
STAR OCEAN FIRST DEPARTURE R (SQUARE ENIX) – $21.40 (Usually $31.95, ends 30/09) – 33% off
STONE (Convict Games) – $13.96 (Usually $19.95, ends 01/10) – 30% off
SYMMETRY (Imagination) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/09) – 60% off
SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS™ (SQUARE ENIX) – $33.71 (Usually $44.95, ends 30/09) – 25% off
Sacred Stones (CFK) – $1.35 (Usually $13.50, ends 06/10) – 88% off
Safety First! (Headup Games) – $1.49 (Usually $4.50, ends 24/10) – 67% off
Save Your Nuts (Triple Scale Games) – $12.90 (Usually $21.50, ends 06/10) – 40% off
Save the Ninja Clan (Sometimes You) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/10) – 80% off
Seaking Hunter (COSEN) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/10) – 50% off
Serial Cleaner (Curve Digital) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/10) – 90.1% off
Silent World (CFK) – $1.32 (Usually $6.60, ends 06/10) – 80% off
Sine Mora EX (HandyGames) – $14.95 (Usually $49.95, ends 01/10) – 70% off
Singled Out (Matthew Glanville) – $4.95 (Usually $6.60, ends 30/09) – 25% off
Skulls of the Shogun: Bone-A-Fide Edition (Golem Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 08/10) – 75% off
SkyTime (Sometimes You) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 14/10) – 66% off
SlabWell: The Quest For Kaktun’s Alpaca (Undergames) – $1.99 (Usually $9.50, ends 15/10) – 86% off
Smoke And Sacrifice (Curve Digital) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 70% off
Snake Pass (Curve Digital) – $6.50 (Usually $26.00, ends 15/10) – 75% off
Snakeybus (Digerati) – $10.80 (Usually $18.00, ends 18/10) – 40% off
Soul Axiom Rebooted (Wales Interactive) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 08/10) – 40% off
Soul Searching (Nakana.io) – $10.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 11/10) – 30% off
Space Cows (ALL IN! GAMES) – $2.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 27/09) – 80% off
Spiral Splatter (Sometimes You) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/10) – 80% off
Star Ghost (RAINYFROG) – $1.35 (Usually $13.50, ends 08/10) – 87% off
Star Sky (PLAYISM) – $1.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 05/10) – 70% off
State of Anarchy: Master of Mayhem (Sometimes You) – $4.08 (Usually $12.00, ends 14/10) – 66% off
Story of a Gladiator (Brain Seal Ltd) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/09) – 60% off
Strange Telephone (PLAYISM) – $9.45 (Usually $13.50, ends 05/10) – 30% off
Street Power Football (Maximum Games) – $46.77 (Usually $77.95, ends 30/09) – 40% off
Super Crush KO (Vertex Pop Inc.) – $14.40 (Usually $21.50, ends 01/10) – 34% off
Superola and the Lost Burgers (Undergames) – $0.99 (Usually $6.99, ends 18/10) – 78% off
The Adventures of Elena Temple (GRIMTALIN) – $1.59 (Usually $6.39, ends 30/09) – 75% off
The Casebook of Arkady Smith (Wobbly Tooth) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 08/10) – 50% off
The Complex (Wales Interactive) – $15.60 (Usually $19.50, ends 08/10) – 20% off
The Flame in the Flood: Complete Edition (Curve Digital) – $6.49 (Usually $25.99, ends 15/10) – 75% off
The Gardens Between (The Voxel Agents) – $8.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 11/10) – 70% off
The Inner World (Headup Games) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 24/10) – 75% off
The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk (Headup Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/10) – 75% off
The Mystery of Woolley Mountain (Huey Games) – $1.44 (Usually $15.99, ends 30/09) – 91% off
The Swindle (Curve Digital) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/10) – 75% off
The TakeOver (Antonios Pelekanos) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/10) – 40% off
The Wardrobe: Even Better Edition (CINIC Games) – $10.20 (Usually $30.00, ends 08/10) – 66% off
Tiny Racer (IceTorch) – $11.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/10) – 0% off
Toki (Microids) – $4.47 (Usually $22.35, ends 07/10) – 80% off
Tools Up! (ALL IN! GAMES) – $23.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 27/09) – 20% off
TorqueL -Physics Modified Edition- (PLAYISM) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/10) – 50% off
Toy Stunt Bike: Tiptop’s Trials (Wobbly Tooth) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 08/10) – 50% off
Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure (eastasiasoft) – $11.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 13/10) – 20% off
Tyd wag vir Niemand (Skobbejak Games (Pty.) Ltd.) – $7.42 (Usually $13.50, ends 21/10) – 45% off
Ultra Foodmess (Silesia Games) – $4.20 (Usually $6.00, ends 07/10) – 31% off
Untitled Goose Game (Panic) – $22.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 07/10) – 25% off
VERTICAL STRIKE ENDLESS CHALLENGE (PLAYISM) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/10) – 40% off
Valfaris (Big Sugar) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 18/10) – 50% off
Vasilis (Sometimes You) – $2.55 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/10) – 66% off
Velocity®2X (Curve Digital) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/10) – 75% off
Vortex Attack EX (Jaime Dominguez-Blazquez) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 01/10) – 80% off
WONDER BOY RETURNS REMIX (CFK) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/10) – 50% off
When Ski Lifts Go Wrong (Curve Digital) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/10) – 90.1% off
Where Are My Friends? (Sometimes You) – $1.80 (Usually $9.00, ends 14/10) – 80% off
Yesterday Origins (Microids) – $4.47 (Usually $22.35, ends 07/10) – 80% off

