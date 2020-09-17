Weekly Aussie eShop Downloads & Deals (Week 37) Howdy Partner
Well, hey there folks. How ya’ll doing.
No, I can’t do that crap for a whole article… there was a Partner Showcase last night and as is tradition with a couple of shadow-drops out of it! The wonderful Ori and the Will of the Wisps and the very long, the very dark – The Long Dark. In regular non-drop games, we’ve got Fight Crab, Neveah, Super Punch Patrol from the creator of Gunman Clive (review soon!) and I always enjoyed this on mobile – Kingdom Rush Origins.
On the sale side of things we’ve the rotating door of sales from Ubisoft, Capcom and Warner Bros. If you missed out last time, and miss out this time – don’t worry they come around again.
✚ 2weistein – The Curse of the Red Dragon (Red Octopus) – $25.00
✚ Active Neurons 2 (Sometimes You) – $7.50
✚ Caveman Tales (Ocean Media) – $15.00
✚ Dog Duty (Soedesco) – $28.00
✚ Drag Racing Rivals (No Gravity Games) – $12.00 ($15.00 after 10/10)
✚ Endurance – space action (Ivan Panasenko) – $11.99
✚ Fight Crab (Mastiff) – $29.99
✚ Flying Soldiers (Wild Sphere) – $18.00 ($22.50 after 30/09)
✚ Goosebumps Dead of Night (Cosmic Forces) – $54.74
✚ Her Majesty’s Ship (Ultimate Games) – $12.00 ($15.00 after 22/09)
✚ Kingdom Rush Origins (Ironhide Game Studio) – $19.99
✚ Moero Crystal H (eastasiasoft) – $50.99 ($59.99 after 30/09)
✚ Nevaeh (CFK) – $14.40 ($18.00 after 07/10)
✚ Ori and the Will of the Wisps (iam8bit) – $45.00
✚ Space Elite Force (QUByte Interactive) – $2.25 ($4.50 after 05/10)
✚ Space Elite Force II (QUByte Interactive) – $3.75 ($7.50 after 05/10)
✚ Super Punch Patrol (Hörberg Productions) – $7.50
✚ The Long Dark (Hinterland Studio) – $40.50 ($45.00 after 01/10)
✚ Travel Mosaics 5: Waltzing Vienna (JetDogs) – $12.00
✚ Vampire’s Fall: Origins (Ultimate Games) – $15.00
✚ 10 Second Run RETURNS (BLUE PRINT) – $1.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 17/10) – 75% off
✚ 2048 CAT (Millo Games) – $4.13 (Usually $4.59, ends 22/09) – 10% off
✚ 30-in-1 Game Collection: Volume 1 (Teyon) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/10) – 30% off
✚ 30-in-1 Game Collection: Volume 2 (Digital Bards) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/10) – 30% off
✚ 60 Parsecs! (Robot Gentleman) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/09) – 75% off
✚ A Hole New World (Dolores Ent.) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 01/10) – 90.1% off
✚ Aborigenus (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/10) – 0% off
✚ Aery – Sky Castle (EpiXR) – $11.24 (Usually $14.99, ends 15/10) – 25% off
✚ Air Hockey (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 07/10) – 80% off
✚ Archlion Saga (Kabushiki Kaisha Kotobuki Solution) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/10) – 40% off
✚ Asdivine Hearts (KEMCO) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 01/10) – 40% off
✚ Asdivine Hearts II (KEMCO) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 01/10) – 40% off
✚ Asdivine Menace (Kabushiki Kaisha Kotobuki Solution) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 01/10) – 40% off
✚ Assassin’s Creed® III Remastered (Ubisoft) – $25.88 (Usually $69.95, ends 01/10) – 63% off
✚ Atomic Heist (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.50 (Usually $12.00, ends 18/10) – 0% off
✚ Atomicrops (Raw Fury) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/09) – 30% off
✚ BQM -BlockQuest Maker- (Wonderland Kazakiri) – $7.59 (Usually $19.99, ends 07/10) – 62% off
✚ Ben 10 (Outright Games) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 24/09) – 60% off
✚ Black Paradox (Digerati) – $7.65 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/10) – 66% off
✚ Blazing Beaks (QubicGames) – $2.99 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/10) – 0% off
✚ Boom Ball: Boost Edition (VirtualAirGuitar) – $1.89 (Usually $18.99, ends 01/10) – 90.1% off
✚ CAPCOM BEAT ‘EM UP BUNDLE (Capcom) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 01/10) – 50% off
✚ Card Game Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $5.40 (Usually $36.00, ends 11/10) – 85% off
✚ Cartoon Network Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion (Outright Games) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 24/09) – 60% off
✚ Cast of the Seven Godsends (Merge Games) – $1.94 (Usually $19.49, ends 27/09) – 90.1% off
✚ Chess (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 07/10) – 80% off
✚ Clouds & Sheep 2 (HandyGames) – $3.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 24/09) – 76% off
✚ Cytus α (Flyhigh Works) – $52.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 08/10) – 30% off
✚ DEEMO (Flyhigh Works) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 08/10) – 50% off
✚ Dangerous Relationship (D3 Publisher) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/10) – 20% off
✚ Darts (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 07/10) – 80% off
✚ Defunct (Soedesco) – $1.48 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/10) – 93.4% off
✚ Demon’s Rise – War for the Deep (Silesia Games) – $5.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 28/09) – 40% off
✚ Desktop Basketball (SAT-BOX) – $8.72 (Usually $12.47, ends 13/10) – 30% off
✚ Desktop Volleyball (SAT-BOX) – $7.56 (Usually $10.81, ends 13/10) – 30% off
✚ Dominate – Board Game (eSolutions Nordic) – $10.12 (Usually $13.50, ends 30/09) – 0% off
✚ Don’t Starve: Nintendo Switch Edition (Klei Entertainment) – $6.25 (Usually $25.00, ends 30/09) – 75% off
✚ Drag Racing Rivals (No Gravity Games) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/10) – 20% off
✚ Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen (CAPCOM) – $19.97 (Usually $39.95, ends 01/10) – 50% off
✚ DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders (Outright Games) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 24/09) – 60% off
✚ ESCAPE TRICK: 35 Fateful Enigmas (D3 Publisher) – $13.20 (Usually $26.95, ends 07/10) – 51% off
✚ Enchanting Mahjong Match (D3 Publisher) – $3.25 (Usually $6.50, ends 07/10) – 50% off
✚ Escape Game Fort Boyard (Microids) – $44.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 30/09) – 25% off
✚ Everdark Tower (Kabushiki Kaisha Kotobuki Solution) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/10) – 40% off
✚ Fairune Collection (Flyhigh Works) – $8.97 (Usually $17.95, ends 08/10) – 50% off
✚ Flying Soldiers (Wild Sphere) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/09) – 20% off
✚ Fort Boyard (Microids) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 30/09) – 70% off
✚ GERRRMS (Bugbomb Studio) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/10) – 70% off
✚ Gear.Club Unlimited (Microids) – $7.48 (Usually $22.35, ends 30/09) – 67% off
✚ Gear.Club Unlimited 2 (Microids) – $17.95 (Usually $59.85, ends 30/09) – 70% off
✚ Ghost Grab 3000 (Matthew Glanville) – $4.95 (Usually $6.60, ends 23/09) – 25% off
✚ Gigantosaurus The Game (Outright Games) – $40.20 (Usually $60.00, ends 24/09) – 33% off
✚ Glass Masquerade (Digerati) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 11/10) – 70% off
✚ Goblin Sword (Gelato Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/10) – 60% off
✚ Guns, Gore and Cannoli (Rogueside) – $5.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 24/09) – 40% off
✚ Hades (Supergiant Games) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 24/09) – 0% off
✚ Hand of Fate 2 (DefiantDevelopment) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 01/10) – 50% off
✚ Her Majesty’s Ship (Ultimate Games) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 22/09) – 20% off
✚ Hidden Through Time (Rogueside) – $6.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 24/09) – 30% off
✚ Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard (Outright Games) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 24/09) – 60% off
✚ HyperParasite (QubicGames) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/10) – 0% off
✚ IMPLOSION (Flyhigh Works) – $6.24 (Usually $15.60, ends 08/10) – 60% off
✚ Ice Age Scrat’s Nutty Adventure (Outright Games Ltd) – $40.20 (Usually $60.00, ends 24/09) – 33% off
✚ Indie Darling Bundle Vol 2 (Digerati) – $7.87 (Usually $52.50, ends 11/10) – 85% off
✚ Indie Puzzle Bundle Vol 1 (Digerati) – $9.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 11/10) – 85% off
✚ Invisible, Inc. Nintendo Switch Edition (Klei Entertainment) – $22.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/09) – 25% off
✚ Isoland (ORENDA) – $2.68 (Usually $3.07, ends 22/09) – 12% off
✚ Isoland 2 – Ashes of Time (ORENDA) – $3.79 (Usually $5.11, ends 22/09) – 25% off
✚ JUMANJI: The Video Game (Outright Games Ltd) – $40.19 (Usually $59.99, ends 24/09) – 33% off
✚ Journey of the Broken Circle (Nakana.io) – $10.40 (Usually $13.00, ends 18/10) – 0% off
✚ Just Black Jack (Run-Down Games) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 17/10) – 50% off
✚ Just Dance® 2019 (Ubisoft) – $23.08 (Usually $69.95, ends 01/10) – 67% off
✚ Just Dance® 2020 (Ubisoft) – $23.08 (Usually $69.95, ends 01/10) – 67% off
✚ KAMIKO (Flyhigh Works) – $3.25 (Usually $6.50, ends 08/10) – 50% off
✚ LEGO® CITY Undercover (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment) – $26.98 (Usually $89.95, ends 28/09) – 70% off
✚ LEGO® Harry Potter™ Collection (WB Games) – $27.47 (Usually $54.95, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ LEGO® Jurassic World (WB Games) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ LEGO® MARVEL Super Heroes 2 (WB Games) – $29.68 (Usually $89.95, ends 28/09) – 67% off
✚ LEGO® The Incredibles (WB Games) – $29.68 (Usually $89.95, ends 28/09) – 67% off
✚ LEGO® Worlds (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment) – $24.97 (Usually $49.95, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ Lanota (Flyhigh Works) – $13.47 (Usually $26.95, ends 08/10) – 50% off
✚ Lost Artifacts: Golden Island (8Floor Games) – $3.96 (Usually $13.20, ends 01/10) – 70% off
✚ Lost Wing (2Awesome Studio) – $10.43 (Usually $11.99, ends 30/09) – 13% off
✚ Maria The Witch (Na.p.s. Team) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/10) – 80% off
✚ Mario + Rabbids® Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft) – $22.18 (Usually $59.95, ends 01/10) – 63% off
✚ Mark of the Ninja: Remastered (Klei Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/09) – 75% off
✚ Miden Tower (KEMCO) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/10) – 20% off
✚ Mini Island Challenge Bundle (Forever Entertainment) – $10.05 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/10) – 33% off
✚ Ministry of Broadcast (Ministry of Broadcast) – $13.49 (Usually $22.49, ends 04/10) – 40% off
✚ Moero Crystal H (eastasiasoft) – $50.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 30/09) – 15% off
✚ Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (FDG Entertainment) – $26.55 (Usually $59.00, ends 15/10) – 55% off
✚ Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate™ (CAPCOM Europe) – $25.57 (Usually $79.95, ends 01/10) – 68% off
✚ Monster Slayers (Digerati) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/10) – 75% off
✚ Mortal Kombat 11 (WB Games) – $34.97 (Usually $69.95, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ Moto Racer 4 (Anuman Interactive) – $4.47 (Usually $22.35, ends 30/09) – 80% off
✚ Mushroom Quest (Drageus Games) – $1.49 (Usually $4.50, ends 18/10) – 0% off
✚ My Butler (D3 Publisher) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/10) – 20% off
✚ Nerdook Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $6.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 11/10) – 85% off
✚ Nevaeh (CFK) – $14.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 07/10) – 20% off
✚ Newt One (Whitethorn Digital) – $6.64 (Usually $13.29, ends 12/10) – 50% off
✚ Not Tonight: Take Back Control Edition (No More Robots) – $3.49 (Usually $34.99, ends 14/10) – 90% off
✚ Nowhere Prophet (No More Robots) – $19.53 (Usually $32.55, ends 13/10) – 40% off
✚ OPUS: Rocket of Whispers (Flyhigh Works) – $6.46 (Usually $16.15, ends 08/10) – 60% off
✚ OPUS: The Day We Found Earth (Flyhigh Works) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/10) – 60% off
✚ OTTTD: Over The Top Tower Defence (SMG Studio) – $1.49 (Usually $9.99, ends 16/10) – 85% off
✚ Odallus: The Dark Call (Digerati) – $6.12 (Usually $18.00, ends 11/10) – 66% off
✚ Oniken: Unstoppable Edition (Digerati) – $5.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/10) – 66% off
✚ Onimusha: Warlords (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 01/10) – 50% off
✚ POOL (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 07/10) – 80% off
✚ Party Trivia (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 07/10) – 80% off
✚ Paw Patrol: On a Roll! (Outright Games) – $24.99 (Usually $49.99, ends 24/09) – 50% off
✚ Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (CAPCOM) – $19.97 (Usually $39.95, ends 01/10) – 50% off
✚ Pooplers (Art Games Studio) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 08/10) – 50% off
✚ Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid (nWay) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 29/09) – 40% off
✚ Project Nimbus: Complete Edition (GameTomo) – $10.68 (Usually $26.70, ends 01/10) – 60% off
✚ PuPaiPo Space Deluxe (BolHut) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 24/09) – 40% off
✚ Race with Ryan (Outright Games Ltd) – $40.20 (Usually $60.00, ends 24/09) – 33% off
✚ Rad Rodgers Radical Edition (HandyGames) – $12.25 (Usually $49.95, ends 24/09) – 76% off
✚ Rain City (ORENDA Inc.) – $8.89 (Usually $10.48, ends 22/09) – 15% off
✚ Rainswept (2Awesome Studio) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/09) – 20% off
✚ Refreshing Sideways Puzzle Ghost Hammer (Caerux) – $32.79 (Usually $40.99, ends 07/10) – 20% off
✚ Resident Evil (CAPCOM) – $19.46 (Usually $29.95, ends 01/10) – 35% off
✚ Resident Evil 0 (CAPCOM) – $19.46 (Usually $29.95, ends 01/10) – 35% off
✚ Resident Evil 4 (CAPCOM) – $22.45 (Usually $29.95, ends 01/10) – 25% off
✚ Resident Evil 5 (CAPCOM) – $22.45 (Usually $29.95, ends 01/10) – 25% off
✚ Resident Evil 6 (CAPCOM) – $22.45 (Usually $29.95, ends 01/10) – 25% off
✚ Resident Evil Revelations (CAPCOM) – $9.97 (Usually $24.95, ends 01/10) – 60% off
✚ Resident Evil Revelations 2 (CAPCOM) – $9.89 (Usually $30.95, ends 01/10) – 68% off
✚ Retro Tanks (EpiXR) – $6.69 (Usually $9.99, ends 08/10) – 33% off
✚ Reverse Crawl (Digerati) – $6.63 (Usually $19.50, ends 11/10) – 66% off
✚ Rimelands: Hammer of Thor (QubicGames S.A.) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 11/10) – 0% off
✚ Rival Megagun (DEGICA) – $13.65 (Usually $19.50, ends 23/09) – 30% off
✚ Roombo: First Blood (Samurai Punk) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/10) – 40% off
✚ Rooms: The Adventure of Anne & George (ORENDA) – $12.09 (Usually $20.50, ends 22/09) – 41% off
✚ STAY (PQube) – $1.49 (Usually $18.00, ends 30/09) – 91.7% off
✚ Scribblenauts Mega Pack (WB Games ) – $22.47 (Usually $44.95, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ Scribblenauts: Showdown (WB Games) – $13.73 (Usually $54.95, ends 28/09) – 75% off
✚ Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands (Johnny Ostad) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 30/09) – 90.1% off
✚ Shikhondo: Soul Eater (Digerati) – $6.30 (Usually $21.00, ends 11/10) – 70% off
✚ Shinsekai Into the Depths™ (CAPCOM) – $22.45 (Usually $29.95, ends 01/10) – 25% off
✚ Silk (Huey Games) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 21/09) – 70% off
✚ Six Sides of the World (Dolores Ent.) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 01/10) – 90.1% off
✚ Skelly Selest (Digerati) – $5.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/10) – 66% off
✚ Skelly Selest & Straimium Immortaly Double Pack (Digerati) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/10) – 70% off
✚ Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition (Rebellion Interactive Ltd) – $21.00 (Usually $52.50, ends 21/09) – 60% off
✚ Sniper Elite V2 Remastered (RebellionInteract) – $17.85 (Usually $52.50, ends 21/09) – 66% off
✚ Space Elite Force (QUByte Interactive) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 05/10) – 50% off
✚ Space Elite Force II (QUByte Interactive) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/10) – 50% off
✚ Spirit of the North (Merge Games) – $22.05 (Usually $31.50, ends 20/09) – 30% off
✚ SpyHack () – $10.05 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/10) – 33% off
✚ Stranded Sails – Explorers of the Cursed Islands (Merge Games) – $22.49 (Usually $37.49, ends 20/09) – 40% off
✚ Sudoku Relax 3 Autumn Leaves (G-MODE) – $5.73 (Usually $7.65, ends 17/10) – 25% off
✚ Super Loop Drive (Run-Down Games) – $1.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 17/10) – 75% off
✚ THE Number Puzzle (D3 Publisher) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/10) – 50% off
✚ Tactical Mind 2 (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/10) – 0% off
✚ Tallowmere (Teyon) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 01/10) – 50% off
✚ Tank Mechanic Simulator (Ultimate Games) – $21.60 (Usually $27.00, ends 22/09) – 20% off
✚ Tesla vs Lovecraft (10Tons) – $8.04 (Usually $22.99, ends 20/09) – 65% off
✚ Tharsis (QubicGames) – $10.79 (Usually $17.99, ends 11/10) – 0% off
✚ The Bullet: Time of Revenge (Art Games Studio) – $2.70 (Usually $6.75, ends 08/10) – 60% off
✚ The Forgotten Land (Rokaplay) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/10) – 50% off
✚ The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame (WB Games) – $23.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 28/09) – 60% off
✚ The LEGO® NINJAGO® Movie Videogame (WB Games) – $26.98 (Usually $89.95, ends 28/09) – 70% off
✚ The Long Dark (Hinterland Studio) – $40.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 01/10) – 10% off
✚ The Secret Order: Return to the Buried Kingdom (Artifex Mundi) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/09) – 0% off
✚ The Tenth Line Special Edition (Sungazer Software LLC) – $8.99 (Usually $17.99, ends 24/09) – 50% off
✚ The Walking Vegetables: Radical Edition (Merge Games) – $2.92 (Usually $19.50, ends 27/09) – 85% off
✚ Thumper (Drool LLC) – $8.95 (Usually $29.95, ends 22/09) – 70% off
✚ UNDERTALE (8-4) – $15.37 (Usually $22.95, ends 22/09) – 33% off
✚ UglyDolls: An Imperfect Adventure (Outright Games) – $9.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 24/09) – 85% off
✚ Uncanny Valley (Digerati) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/10) – 75% off
✚ Unexplored (Digerati) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/10) – 70% off
✚ VOEZ (Flyhigh Works) – $13.50 (Usually $27.00, ends 08/10) – 50% off
✚ Verlet Swing (Digerati Distribution) – $7.65 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/10) – 66% off
✚ Vosaria: Lair of the Forgotten (Johnny Ostad) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 30/09) – 90.1% off
✚ Voxel Galaxy (SAT-BOX) – $7.78 (Usually $11.12, ends 13/10) – 30% off
✚ Voxel Pirates (SAT-BOX) – $7.38 (Usually $10.55, ends 13/10) – 30% off
✚ Warlocks 2: God Slayers (QubicGames) – $2.69 (Usually $26.99, ends 11/10) – 0% off
✚ Working Zombies (JUPITER) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 01/10) – 30% off
✚ X-Morph: Defense (EXOR Studios) – $4.35 (Usually $29.00, ends 17/10) – 85% off
✚ Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles (Prideful Sloth) – $22.75 (Usually $35.00, ends 08/10) – 35% off
✚ You Died but a Necromancer revived you (BolHut) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 24/09) – 50% off
✚ Zenge (HamsterOnCokeGames) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 08/10) – 50% off
✚ Zombie Driver Immortal Edition (EXOR Studios Wojciech Lekki sp. j.) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/10) – 85% off
✚ eCrossminton (Daydream Software) – $14.85 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/09) – 34% off
✚ ŌKAMI™ HD (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 01/10) – 50% off
To keep things trim while there are so many games on sale at once we’ll refer you to last week’s article for the things already on sale.
Leave a Response