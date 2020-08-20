648
Weekly Aussie eShop Downloads & Deals (Week 33) Full of Jam

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 20, 2020

This week, well it’s an absolute doozy.

Not only are there all six of the shadowdrops from the Indie World Showcase, A Short Hike, Evergate, Manifold Garden, Raji, Takeshi and Hiroshi but also PGA Tour 2K21 swinging up a storm.

If that wasn’t enough Nintendo went and had a massive sale on a bunch of indie games which started earlier in the week. Now it’s Friday and they’ve laid a whole bunch more games on sale including big first party titles.

Luigi’s Mansion 3, ARMS, Yoshi’s Crafted World and Splatoon 2 are so cheap, they might even be the cheapest they’ve been ever. It’s also the first time Luigi’s Mansion 3 has been on sale. Add to that the recent release of Spongebob, Burnout Paradise, Divinity: Original Sin 2, GRID which just got a massive update, Dead by Day Light, Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum’n’Fun and much more. You’ve got some massive names on sale. The very excellent Golf Story is also down 50% as well.

Oh and every single Jackbox game is on sale too. Phew.

Big big week on the wallet, you wonder how Nintendo could top it next week.

A Short Hike (Whippoorwill) – $9.44 ($10.49 after 30/08)
Bunny Adventure (11Sheep) – $7.50
Cecconoid (Thalamus Digital) – $20.00
Chinese Parents (Coconut Island Games) – $17.99
Digerati Presents: The Dungeon Crawl Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $11.81 ($78.75 after 19/09)
Ellipsis (Silesia Games) – $5.25 ($7.50 after 07/09)
Evergate (PQube) – $25.49 ($29.99 after 30/08)
FuzzBall (ShadowLair Games) – $24.75
Gleamlight (D3 Publisher) – $28.95
Gryphon Knight Epic: Definitive Edition (Cyber Rhino Studios) – $19.50
Helheim Hassle (PerfectlyParanormal) – $20.16 ($25.20 after 25/08)
KIDS: FARM COLOURING (No Gravity Games) – $6.00 ($7.50 after 12/09)
Kwaidan ～Azuma manor story～ (Rainy Frog) – $33.75 ($37.50 after 20/08)
Manifold Garden (William Chyr Studio) – $24.30 ($27.00 after 30/08)
Norman’s Great Illusion (Sometimes You) – $7.50
Peaky Blinders : Mastermind () – $30.00 ($37.50 after 09/09)
PGA Tour 2K21 (2K Sports) – $99.95
Poker Hands (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50
Raji: An Ancient Epic (Super.com) – $34.00 ($37.95 after 30/08)
Retro Tanks (EpiXR) – $9.99
Runestone Keeper (CIRCLE Ent.) – $13.50 ($15.00 after 27/08)
Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games) – $42.95
Takeshi and Hiroshi (Oink Games) – $10.80 ($12.00 after 30/08)

These new releases will be updated again on Friday morning.

Nintendo’s Multiplayer Sale Highlights

Nintendo says this is a multiplayer focused sale, and yet some of these games aren’t multiplayer at all.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 30/08) – 33% off
✚ Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) -$53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 30/08) – 33% off
✚ Yoshi’s Crafted World (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 30/08) – 33% off
ARMS (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 30/08) – 33% off
1-2-Switch (Nintendo) – $48.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 30/08) – 30% off
SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (THQ Nordic) – $43.15 (Usually $47.95, ends 30/08) – 10% off
✚ Burnout™ Paradise Remastered (Electronic Arts) – $48.96 (Usually $69.95, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition (Larian Studios) – $52.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 for Nintendo Switch (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $22.49 (Usually $89.95, ends 30/08) – 75% off
✚ DRAGON BALL® FighterZ (Bandai Namco) – $22.99 (Usually $89.95, ends 30/08) – 75% off
✚ Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition (DrinkBox Studios) – $10.07 (Usually $20.15, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ GRID™ Autosport (Codemasters Software Company Limited) – $38.49 (Usually $54.99, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ Unravel Two (Electronic Arts) – $9.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 30/08) – 75% off
✚ Heave Ho (Devolver Digital Inc.) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ Terraria (505 Games) – $41.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ Dead by Daylight (Koch Media) – $39.56 (Usually $59.95, ends 30/08) – 34% off
✚ EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20 Nintendo Switch™ Legacy Edition (EA) – $20.98 (Usually $69.95, ends 30/08) – 70% off
✚ Northgard (Shiro Games) – $21.00 (Usually $52.50, ends 06/09) – 60% off
✚ River City Girls (WayForward Technologies) – $31.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution! (KONAMI) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ Super Mutant Alien Assault (Surprise Attack Pty. Ltd.) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 23/08) – 80% off
✚ Songbird Symphony (PQube) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered (Koch Media) – $27.47 (Usually $49.95, ends 30/08) – 45% off
✚ Super Neptunia™ RPG (Reef Entertainment) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 21/08) – 60% off
✚ SAINTS ROW®: THE THIRD™ – THE FULL PACKAGE (Koch Media) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ Fitness Boxing (Nintendo) – $48.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum’n’Fun! (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $45.47 (Usually $90.95, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ Super Bomberman R (Konami Digital Entertainment) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 30/08) – 50% off

Indie Sale

✚ Creature in the Well (Flight School Studio) – $14.61 (Usually $22.49, ends 30/08)
✚ EarthNight (Cleaversoft) – $10.50 (Usually $21.00, ends 30/08)
✚ Exit the Gungeon (Devolver Digital) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/08)
✚ Huntdown (Coffee Stain) – $26.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 30/08)
✚ Lonely Mountains: Downhill (Thunderful) – $24.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/08)
✚ Neo Cab (Surprise Attack Pty. Ltd.) – $22.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 30/08) – 
✚ Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition (Xbox Game Studios) – $20.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 30/08)
✚ Overland (Finji, LLC) – $21.60 (Usually $36.00, ends 30/08)
✚ Streets of Rage 4 (Dotemu) – $31.87 (Usually $37.50, ends 30/08)
✚ Superliminal (Pillow Castle) – $21.60 (Usually $27.00, ends 08/09)
✚ Torchlight II (Perfect World Entertainment) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/08)
✚ WHAT THE GOLF? (TribandProductions) – $22.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 30/08)

Jackbox Sale

The Jackbox Party Pack (Jackbox Games) – $17.32 (Usually $31.50, ends 30/08) – 45% off
The Jackbox Party Pack 2 (Jackbox Games) – $17.32 (Usually $31.50, ends 30/08) – 45% off
The Jackbox Party Pack 3 (Jackbox Games) – $21.04 (Usually $32.37, ends 30/08) – 35% off
The Jackbox Party Pack 4 (Jackbox Games) – $19.80 (Usually $33.00, ends 30/08) – 40% off
The Jackbox Party Pack 5 (Jackbox Games) – $23.40 (Usually $39.00, ends 30/08) – 40% off
The Jackbox Party Pack 6 (Jackbox Games) – $27.30 (Usually $42.00, ends 30/08) – 35% off

Everything else

-KLAUS- (La Cosa) – $15.18 (Usually $20.25, ends 15/09) – 25% off
A Ch’ti Bundle (Seaven Studio) – $4.80 (Usually $24.00, ends 31/08) – 80% off
A Hat in Time (Humble Bundle, Inc.) – $29.40 (Usually $42.00, ends 30/08) – 30% off
A Short Hike (Whippoorwill) – $9.44 (Usually $10.49, ends 30/08) – 10% off
ANIMUS (TROOOZE) – $6.49 (Usually $12.99, ends 18/09) – 50% off
ANIMUS: Harbinger (TROOOZE) – $6.49 (Usually $12.99, ends 18/09) – 50% off
AQUA KITTY UDX (Tikipod) – $3.29 (Usually $10.99, ends 30/08) – 70% off
Aces of the Luftwaffe – Squadron (HandyGames) – $5.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 74% off
Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics (Ripstone Publishing) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 30/08) – 50% off
Aegis Defenders (Humble Bundle) – $7.18 (Usually $23.95, ends 30/08) – 70% off
Agent A: A puzzle in disguise (YAK & CO PTY LTD) – $2.49 (Usually $24.99, ends 19/09) – 90% off
Ages of Mages: The Last Keeper (YFC games) – $8.49 (Usually $16.99, ends 30/08) – 50% off
Alien Cruise (ORENDA) – $5.10 (Usually $16.05, ends 30/08) – 68% off
Apocryph: an old-school shooter (Bigzur Games) – $14.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 08/09) – 25% off
Aragami – Shadow Edition (Merge Games) – $22.49 (Usually $44.99, ends 06/09) – 50% off
Armello (League of Geeks) – $7.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 30/08) – 60% off
Assault Android Cactus+ (Witch Beam) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/08) – 60% off
BLAZBLUE CENTRALFICTION Special Edition (PQube) – $27.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 30/08) – 55% off
BLAZBLUE CROSS TAG BATTLE (PQube) – $20.10 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/08) – 33% off
Back to Bed (2Awesome Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/08) – 60% off
Battle Chasers: Nightwar (THQ Nordic) – $23.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 30/08) – 60% off
Battle Worlds: Kronos (THQ Nordic) – $24.97 (Usually $49.95, ends 30/08) – 50% off
Biped (Postmeta Games) – $14.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 35% off
Black The Fall (SandSailorStudio) – $6.88 (Usually $22.95, ends 09/09) – 70% off
Blazing Chrome (The Arcade Crew) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 30/08) – 50% off
Bloody Zombies (nDreams) – $7.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 30/08) – 60% off
Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King (FDG Entertainment) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 17/09) – 50% off
Bookbound Brigade (Intragames) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/08) – 30% off
Brawlout (Angry Mob Games) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/08) – 75% off
Broforce (Devolver Digital) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 75% off
Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (505 Games) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 30% off
Bullet Battle: Evolution (TROOOZE) – $11.49 (Usually $22.99, ends 18/09) – 50% off
Calculation Castle : Greco’s Ghostly Challenge “Addition” (media5) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 16/09) – 50% off
Calculation Castle : Greco’s Ghostly Challenge “Division” (media5) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 16/09) – 50% off
Calculation Castle: Greco’s Ghostly Challenge “Multiplication” (media5) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 16/09) – 50% off
Calculation Castle: Greco’s Ghostly Challenge “Subtraction” (media5) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 16/09) – 50% off
Candle: The Power of the Flame (Merge Games) – $6.23 (Usually $24.95, ends 30/08) – 75% off
Cars 3: Driven to Win (WB Games) – $22.48 (Usually $89.95, ends 30/08) – 75% off
Castle Crashers Remastered (The Behemoth) – $15.30 (Usually $25.50, ends 30/08) – 40% off
Cel Damage HD (Finish Line Games) – $3.99 (Usually $13.50, ends 30/08) – 70% off
Chess Ultra (Ripstone Publishing) – $8.32 (Usually $16.65, ends 30/08) – 50% off
Clumsy Rush (RedDeerGames) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/09) – 80% off
Conduct TOGETHER! (Northplay) – $1.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 10/09) – 95.1% off
Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! (Vertigo Gaming) – $10.80 (Usually $21.60, ends 30/08) – 50% off
Cosmic Defenders (Natsume Inc.) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/08) – 50% off
Crayola Scoot (Outright Games) – $4.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 30/08) – 90% off
Crazy Strike Bowling EX (CORECELL) – $5.83 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/09) – 61% off
Crazy Zen Mini Golf (Onteca) – $1.39 (Usually $6.99, ends 14/09) – 80% off
Creature in the Well (Flight School Studio) – $14.61 (Usually $22.49, ends 30/08) – 35% off
Crimson Keep (Merge Games) – $5.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 30/08) – 80% off
Cyber Protocol (RedDeerGames sp. z o.o.) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/09) – 90.1% off
DEMON’S TILT (FLARB) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/08) – 30% off
DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $22.49 (Usually $89.95, ends 30/08) – 75% off
DRAGON BALL® FighterZ (Bandai Namco) – $22.99 (Usually $89.95, ends 30/08) – 75% off
Darksiders Genesis (THQ Nordic) – $38.46 (Usually $54.95, ends 30/08) – 30% off
Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition (THQ Nordic GmbH) – $24.97 (Usually $49.95, ends 30/08) – 50% off
Darksiders Warmastered Edition (THQ Nordic) – $24.97 (Usually $49.95, ends 30/08) – 50% off
Dead by Daylight (Koch Media) – $39.56 (Usually $59.95, ends 30/08) – 34% off
Deadlings (ALL IN! GAMES spółka z o.o.) – $1.39 (Usually $6.99, ends 23/08) – 80% off
Debris Infinity (SVC Games) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/08) – 30% off
Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure (COWCAT) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/08) – 85% off
Demon’s Tier+ (COWCAT) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/08) – 30% off
Depth of Extinction (HOF Studios) – $13.33 (Usually $19.99, ends 03/09) – 33% off
Deru – The Art of Cooperation (Ink Kit) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 50% off
Digerati Presents: The Dungeon Crawl Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $11.81 (Usually $78.75, ends 19/09) – 85% off
Dimension Drive (2Aswesome Studio) – $2.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 30/08) – 85% off
Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition (Larian Studios) – $52.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 30/08) – 30% off
Doggie Ninja The Burning Strikers (toydea) – $6.09 (Usually $9.75, ends 03/09) – 38% off
Doggie Ninja The Golden Mission (toydea) – $1.50 (Usually $9.75, ends 03/09) – 85% off
DragonFangZ – The Rose & Dungeon of Time (Toydea) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 03/09) – 50% off
EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20 Nintendo Switch™ Legacy Edition (EA) – $20.98 (Usually $69.95, ends 30/08) – 70% off
EarthNight (Cleaversoft) – $10.50 (Usually $21.00, ends 30/08) – 50% off
Ellipsis (Silesia Games) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/09) – 30% off
Enter the Gungeon (Devolver Digital) – $8.75 (Usually $17.50, ends 30/08) – 50% off
Ethan: Meteor Hunter (Seaven Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/08) – 80% off
Evergate (PQube) – $25.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 30/08) – 15% off
Evoland Legendary Edition (Shiro Games) – $7.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 07/09) – 75% off
Exit the Gungeon (Devolver Digital) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/08) – 30% off
FRAMED Collection (Surprise Attack) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/08) – 60% off
Fight’N Rage (BlitWorks SL) – $19.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/08) – 35% off
Flat Heroes (Deck 13) – $10.05 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/08) – 33% off
Fly Punch Boom! (Jollypunch Games) – $16.06 (Usually $22.95, ends 30/08) – 30% off
FootGoal! Tiki Taka (JORGE BIEDMA AZUAR) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/09) – 20% off
Fred3ric (Forever Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/09) – 75% off
GO VACATION (Nintendo) – $41.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 30/08) – 40% off
GRID™ Autosport (Codemasters Software Company Limited) – $38.49 (Usually $54.99, ends 30/08) – 30% off
GRIP (Wired Productions) – $14.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 30/08) – 75% off
Galaxy Champions TV (Silesia Games Sp. z o.o.) – $1.99 (Usually $10.50, ends 30/08) – 81% off
Go All Out! (Forever Entertainment) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 16/09) – 75% off
Goat Simulator: The GOATY (Coffee Stain) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 30/08) – 75% off
Golf Story (Sidebar Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 50% off
Graceful Explosion Machine (Vertex Pop Inc.) – $8.49 (Usually $16.99, ends 27/08) – 50% off
Grand Brix Shooter (Intragames Co. Ltd) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/08) – 80% off
Greco’s Hall of Kanji　Learn Japanese< Beginner > (media5) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/09) – 50% off
Guacamelee! 2 (DrinkBox Studios) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/08) – 50% off
Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition (DrinkBox Studios) – $10.07 (Usually $20.15, ends 30/08) – 50% off
Gunma’s Ambition -You and me are Gunma- (G-MODE) – $9.45 (Usually $13.50, ends 19/09) – 30% off
HYPERCHARGE Unboxed (Digital Cybercherries) – $20.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 30/08) – 30% off
Habroxia (Eastasiasoft Limited) – $4.79 (Usually $11.99, ends 09/09) – 60% off
Hammerwatch (Blitworks) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/08) – 50% off
Heave Ho (Devolver Digital Inc.) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/08) – 50% off
Helheim Hassle (PerfectlyParanormal) – $20.16 (Usually $25.20, ends 25/08) – 20% off
HoPiKo (Merge Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 30/08) – 80% off
Horizon Chase Turbo (AQUIRIS) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/08) – 70% off
Hotline Miami Collection (Devolver Digital) – $13.12 (Usually $37.50, ends 30/08) – 65% off
Huntdown (Coffee Stain) – $26.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 30/08) – 10% off
Hyper Sentinel (Huey Games) – $1.65 (Usually $9.99, ends 26/08) – 83% off
Hyperforma (HeroCraft) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 30/08) – 80% off
Hypnospace Outlaw (No More Robots) – $19.35 (Usually $25.80, ends 15/09) – 25% off
INSTANT TENNIS (Breakfirst Games) – $9.65 (Usually $14.85, ends 06/09) – 35% off
IRONCAST (Ripstone) – $10.99 (Usually $21.99, ends 30/08) – 50% off
ITTA (Armor Games Studios) – $16.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 25% off
In Other Waters (Fellow Traveller) – $16.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/08) – 25% off
Indivisible (505 Games) – $31.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 30/08) – 30% off
Inferno 2 (2Awesome Studio VOF) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/08) – 70% off
Inside My Radio (Seaven Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/08) – 80% off
Invisigun Reloaded (Sombr Studio LLC) – $6.78 (Usually $27.15, ends 30/08) – 75% off
Iron Crypticle (Tikipod) – $3.89 (Usually $12.99, ends 30/08) – 70% off
JDM Racing (Nikita Alexeevich) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/09) – 50% off
JackQuest: The Tale of the Sword (Blowfish Studios) – $2.24 (Usually $14.99, ends 07/09) – 85% off
Jelly Champs! (Art Games Studio) – $14.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 17/09) – 20% off
Jenny LeClue – Detectivu (Mografi) – $25.32 (Usually $31.65, ends 02/09) – 20% off
Jets’n’Guns (Rake in Grass) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 07/09) – 50% off
Jets’n’Guns 2 (Rake in Grass) – $15.19 (Usually $18.99, ends 07/09) – 20% off
Job the Leprechaun (FrontView Studio) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 03/09) – 66% off
Joggernauts (Graffiti Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 75% off
Jotun: Valhalla Edition (Thunder Lotus Games) – $4.37 (Usually $17.50, ends 30/08) – 75% off
Journey to the Savage Planet (505 Games) – $41.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 30/08) – 30% off
KIDS: FARM COLOURING (No Gravity Games) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/09) – 20% off
Katamari Damacy REROLL (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 30/08) – 50% off
Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes (Steel Crate Games) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 40% off
Kingdom Two Crowns (Raw Fury) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/08) – 30% off
Knight Squad (Chainsawesome) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 30% off
Kwaidan ～Azuma manor story～ (Rainy Frog) – $33.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 20/08) – 10% off
L.A. Noire (Rockstar Games) – $44.97 (Usually $89.95, ends 30/08) – 50% off
LEGO® DC Super-Villains (WB Games) – $26.98 (Usually $89.95, ends 30/08) – 70% off
Legend of Kay Anniversary (THQ Nordic) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 30/08) – 60% off
Lethal League Blaze (Team Reptile B.V.) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/08) – 30% off
Little Triangle (KONANDENKI) – $8.90 (Usually $19.50, ends 30/08) – 54% off
Lonely Mountains: Downhill (Thunderful) – $24.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/08) – 20% off
Lumini (2Awesome Studio) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/08) – 50% off
MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $22.00 (Usually $90.99, ends 30/08) – 76% off
MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $59.99 (Usually $99.95, ends 30/08) – 40% off
Mainlining (Merge Games) – $6.59 (Usually $21.99, ends 30/08) – 70% off
Manifold Garden (William Chyr Studio) – $24.30 (Usually $27.00, ends 30/08) – 10% off
Mask of Mists (Sometimes You) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/09) – 20% off
Megabyte Punch (Team Reptile) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/08) – 30% off
Mercury Race (FrontView Studio) – $4.07 (Usually $11.99, ends 03/09) – 66% off
Mighty Switch Force! Collection (WayForward Technologies) – $20.29 (Usually $28.99, ends 30/08) – 30% off
Minesweeper Genius (Blowfish Studios) – $1.35 (Usually $7.99, ends 07/09) – 80% off
Monster Jam Steel Titans (THQ Nordic GmbH) – $24.97 (Usually $49.95, ends 30/08) – 50% off
Monster Prom: XXL (Those Awesome Guys) – $16.79 (Usually $23.99, ends 30/08) – 30% off
MotoGP™20 () – $45.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 03/09) – 40% off
My Universe – My Baby (Microids) – $45.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 31/08) – 25% off
NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Trilogy (BANDAI NAMCO) – $31.99 (Usually $79.90, ends 30/08) – 60% off
NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™: Ultimate Ninja® STORM 4 ROAD TO BORUTO (BANDAI NAMCO) – $55.99 (Usually $79.95, ends 30/08) – 30% off
Neo Cab (Surprise Attack Pty. Ltd.) – $22.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 30/08) – 25% off
Northgard (Shiro Games) – $21.00 (Usually $52.50, ends 06/09) – 60% off
Null Drifter (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 09/09) – 40% off
ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 3 – Deluxe Edition (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $22.49 (Usually $89.95, ends 30/08) – 75% off
ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $59.99 (Usually $99.95, ends 30/08) – 40% off
Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas (FDG Entertainment) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 17/09) – 50% off
One Piece: Unlimited World Red – Deluxe Edition (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $22.00 (Usually $89.95, ends 30/08) – 75% off
One Step From Eden (Humble Bundle) – $25.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/08) – 15% off
Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition (Xbox Game Studios) – $20.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 30/08) – 30% off
Outbuddies DX (Headup Games) – $13.50 (Usually $27.00, ends 30/08) – 50% off
Overland (Finji, LLC) – $21.60 (Usually $36.00, ends 30/08) – 40% off
PAC-MAN™ Championship Edition 2 PLUS (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $7.00 (Usually $30.95, ends 30/08) – 75% off
PLOID SAGA (Nape Games) – $10.80 (Usually $18.00, ends 03/09) – 40% off
Peaky Blinders : Mastermind () – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 09/09) – 20% off
Piffle (Hipster Whale) – $17.49 (Usually $24.99, ends 01/09) – 30% off
Pikuniku (Devolver Digital) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 30/08) – 75% off
Pirate Pop Plus (13AM Games) – $3.15 (Usually $6.30, ends 09/09) – 50% off
Pixel Art Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $8.55 (Usually $57.00, ends 13/09) – 85% off
Portal Knights (505 Games) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/08) – 30% off
Project Starship (eastasiasoft) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 09/09) – 50% off
Pushy and Pully in Blockland (Resistance Studio) – $10.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 30/08) – 30% off
Rack N Ruin (Secret Item Games) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/08) – 50% off
Raji: An Ancient Epic (Super.com) – $34.00 (Usually $37.95, ends 30/08) – 11% off
Rampage Knights (Rake in Grass) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 07/09) – 60% off
Rebel Cops (THQ Nordic GmbH) – $7.47 (Usually $14.95, ends 30/08) – 50% off
Red Death (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 09/09) – 40% off
Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered (Koch Media) – $27.47 (Usually $49.95, ends 30/08) – 45% off
Reptilian Rebellion (FrontView Studio) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 03/09) – 66% off
Retimed (Stray Fawn) – $14.49 (Usually $20.70, ends 30/08) – 30% off
Riddled Corpses EX (COWCAT) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 31/08) – 70% off
River City Girls (WayForward Technologies) – $31.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 30/08) – 30% off
Riverbond (Cococucumber) – $13.18 (Usually $32.95, ends 30/08) – 60% off
Road Redemption (Tripwire Interactive) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/08) – 50% off
Robothorium (Goblinz Studio) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/09) – 90.1% off
Runbow (Headup Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/09) – 75% off
Runestone Keeper (CIRCLE Ent.) – $13.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/08) – 10% off
SAINTS ROW®: THE THIRD™ – THE FULL PACKAGE (Koch Media) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 30/08) – 50% off
STAR WARS™ Episode I Racer (Aspyr) – $15.41 (Usually $20.55, ends 30/08) – 25% off
STAR WARS™ Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy (Aspyr) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/08) – 50% off
SWORD ART ONLINE: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $34.99 (Usually $69.95, ends 30/08) – 50% off
Santa Tracker (Onteca) – $0.99 (Usually $2.99, ends 14/09) – 67% off
Severed (DrinkBox Studios) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 30/08) – 50% off
Shadow Fight 2 (Nekki) – $15.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 33% off
Shovel Knight Showdown (Yacht Club Games) – $9.45 (Usually $13.50, ends 30/08) – 30% off
Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope (Yacht Club Games) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 30% off
Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove (Yacht Club Games) – $40.59 (Usually $57.99, ends 30/08) – 30% off
Siegecraft Commander (Blowfish Studios) – $3.74 (Usually $24.99, ends 07/09) – 85% off
Skelattack (Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc.) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 08/09) – 50% off
Sky Racket (Double Dash Studios) – $10.75 (Usually $21.50, ends 30/08) – 50% off
Sky Rogue (Fractal Phase) – $13.49 (Usually $26.99, ends 30/08) – 50% off
Slayin 2 (FDG Entertainment) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 17/09) – 50% off
Songbird Symphony (PQube) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 30% off
Space Ribbon (Onteca) – $1.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 14/09) – 80% off
Sparklite (Merge Games) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 06/09) – 40% off
Spartan (Sinister Cyclops) – $1.79 (Usually $5.99, ends 18/09) – 70% off
Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy (THQ Nordic) – $24.97 (Usually $49.95, ends 30/08) – 50% off
Spinch (Akupara Games) – $16.87 (Usually $18.75, ends 09/09) – 10% off
Spintires: MudRunner – American Wilds (Focus Home Interactive) – $12.48 (Usually $49.95, ends 30/08) – 75% off
SpiritSphere DX (Fabraz) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/08) – 50% off
Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure DELUXE (Reign Bros) – $10.12 (Usually $22.49, ends 30/08) – 55% off
Streets of Rage 4 (Dotemu) – $31.87 (Usually $37.50, ends 30/08) – 15% off
Streets of Red – Devil’s Dare Deluxe (Secret Base) – $8.44 (Usually $12.99, ends 30/08) – 35% off
Sudoky (Hook) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 16/09) – 50% off
Sumer (Studio Wumpus) – $12.70 (Usually $18.15, ends 30/08) – 30% off
Sundered: Eldritch Edition (Thunder Lotus Games) – $7.23 (Usually $28.95, ends 30/08) – 75% off
Super Blackjack Battle 2 Turbo Edition – The Card Warriors (Headup Games) – $1.47 (Usually $10.50, ends 13/09) – 86% off
Super Bomberman R (Konami Digital Entertainment) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 30/08) – 50% off
Super Cane Magic ZERO (Intragames) – $27.82 (Usually $39.75, ends 30/08) – 30% off
Super Club Tennis (Max Interactive Studio) – $29.09 (Usually $79.99, ends 30/08) – 64% off
Super Meat Boy (BlitWorks) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 30/08) – 50% off
Super Mega Baseball 2: Ultimate Edition (Metalhead Software Inc.) – $25.83 (Usually $39.75, ends 30/08) – 35% off
Super Mega Baseball 3 (Metalhead Software) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 30/08) – 30% off
Super Mutant Alien Assault (Surprise Attack Pty. Ltd.) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 23/08) – 80% off
Super Neptunia™ RPG (Reef Entertainment) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 21/08) – 60% off
Super Tennis Blast (Unfinished Pixel) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 30% off
Super Treasure Arena (HeadUp games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/09) – 80% off
Super Volley Blast (Unfinished Pixel) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/08) – 30% off
Superliminal (Pillow Castle) – $21.60 (Usually $27.00, ends 08/09) – 20% off
Surgeon Simulator CPR (Bossa Studios) – $8.22 (Usually $16.45, ends 30/08) – 50% off
Survive! MR.CUBE (Intragames) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 80% off
Swimsanity! (Decoy Games) – $25.26 (Usually $36.09, ends 30/08) – 30% off
Syberia 1 & 2 (Microids) – $13.69 (Usually $47.95, ends 02/09) – 71% off
Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum’n’Fun! (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $45.47 (Usually $90.95, ends 30/08) – 50% off
Takeshi and Hiroshi (Oink Games) – $10.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 30/08) – 10% off
Tales From Space: Mutant Blobs Attack (DrinkBox Studios) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 30/08) – 50% off
Talisman: Digital Edition (Nomad Games) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/08) – 30% off
Tanks Meet Zombies (TitanForgedGames) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/08) – 90.1% off
Terraria (505 Games) – $41.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 30/08) – 30% off
The Adventure Pals (Armor Games) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 30/08) – 75% off
The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 (THQ Nordic) – $24.97 (Usually $49.95, ends 30/08) – 50% off
The Bug Butcher (2Awesome Studio) – $4.43 (Usually $11.99, ends 30/08) – 63% off
The Church in the Darkness (Surprise Attack Pty. Ltd.) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 23/08) – 75% off
The Mystery of Woolley Mountain (Huey Games) – $2.65 (Usually $15.99, ends 26/08) – 83% off
The Persistence (Firesprite) – $31.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 30/08) – 30% off
The Raven Remastered (THQ Nordic) – $24.97 (Usually $49.95, ends 30/08) – 50% off
The Shapeshifting Detective (Wales Interactive) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 03/09) – 50% off
The Spectrum Retreat (Ripstone Publishing) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 30/08) – 50% off
The Stillness of the Wind (Fellow Traveller) – $6.03 (Usually $17.25, ends 23/08) – 65% off
The Stretchers (Nintendo) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/08) – 30% off
The Swords of Ditto: Mormo’s Curse (Devolver Digital) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 50% off
Think of the Children (Fellow Traveller) – $3.90 (Usually $19.50, ends 23/08) – 80% off
This Is The Police 2 (THQ Nordic) – $19.99 (Usually $49.99, ends 30/08) – 60% off
This Is the Police (THQ Nordic) – $15.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 30/08) – 60% off
Titan Quest (THQ Nordic) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 30/08) – 60% off
Torchlight II (Perfect World Entertainment) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/08) – 40% off
Touchdown Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 14/09) – 50% off
Tower Of Time (Digerati) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 13/09) – 20% off
Tricky Towers (WeirdBeard ) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 50% off
TumbleSeed (aeiowu) – $6.37 (Usually $18.20, ends 30/08) – 65% off
UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe:Late[cl-r] (PQube) – $40.20 (Usually $60.00, ends 30/08) – 33% off
Ultimate Chicken Horse (Clever Endeavour Games) – $14.85 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 34% off
Ultra Space Battle Brawl (Toge Productions) – $1.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 30/08) – 90.1% off
Unravel Two (Electronic Arts) – $9.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 30/08) – 75% off
Unruly Heroes (Magic Design Studios) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 30/08) – 50% off
Urban Trial Tricky (Tate Multimedia) – $14.99 (Usually $24.99, ends 10/09) – 40% off
Use Your Words (Smiling Buddha Games LLC) – $6.82 (Usually $17.05, ends 30/08) – 60% off
Uurnog Uurnlimited (Raw Fury) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 30/08) – 70% off
Vectronom (ARTE Experience) – $8.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 30/08) – 40% off
Venture Kid (FDG Entertainment) – $1.49 (Usually $15.99, ends 17/09) – 90.1% off
Vitamin Connection (WayForward) – $20.90 (Usually $29.87, ends 30/08) – 30% off
Vostok Inc. (Wired Productions) – $5.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 30/08) – 70% off
WARHAMMER 40,000: SPACE WOLF (HeroCraft) – $17.55 (Usually $27.00, ends 02/09) – 35% off
WHAT THE GOLF? (TribandProductions) – $22.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 30/08) – 25% off
Wanderlust Travel Stories (Forever Entertainment) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/09) – 75% off
War Tech Fighters (Blowfish Studios) – $11.24 (Usually $24.99, ends 07/09) – 55% off
Wild Guns™ Reloaded (Natsume Inc.) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/08) – 50% off
Wizard of Legend (Humble Bundle) – $12.99 (Usually $25.99, ends 30/08) – 50% off
Xenon Valkyrie+ (COWCAT) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/08) – 70% off
Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution! (KONAMI) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 30/08) – 50% off
de Blob (THQ Nordic) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 30/08) – 60% off
de Blob 2 (THQ Nordic) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 30/08) – 60% off

Please see last week’s article for all existing sales, this week is long enough as it is.

