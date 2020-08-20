Weekly Aussie eShop Downloads & Deals (Week 33) Full of Jam
This week, well it’s an absolute doozy.
Not only are there all six of the shadowdrops from the Indie World Showcase, A Short Hike, Evergate, Manifold Garden, Raji, Takeshi and Hiroshi but also PGA Tour 2K21 swinging up a storm.
If that wasn’t enough Nintendo went and had a massive sale on a bunch of indie games which started earlier in the week. Now it’s Friday and they’ve laid a whole bunch more games on sale including big first party titles.
Luigi’s Mansion 3, ARMS, Yoshi’s Crafted World and Splatoon 2 are so cheap, they might even be the cheapest they’ve been ever. It’s also the first time Luigi’s Mansion 3 has been on sale. Add to that the recent release of Spongebob, Burnout Paradise, Divinity: Original Sin 2, GRID which just got a massive update, Dead by Day Light, Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum’n’Fun and much more. You’ve got some massive names on sale. The very excellent Golf Story is also down 50% as well.
Oh and every single Jackbox game is on sale too. Phew.
Big big week on the wallet, you wonder how Nintendo could top it next week.
✚ A Short Hike (Whippoorwill) – $9.44 ($10.49 after 30/08)
✚ Bunny Adventure (11Sheep) – $7.50
✚ Cecconoid (Thalamus Digital) – $20.00
✚ Chinese Parents (Coconut Island Games) – $17.99
✚ Digerati Presents: The Dungeon Crawl Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $11.81 ($78.75 after 19/09)
✚ Ellipsis (Silesia Games) – $5.25 ($7.50 after 07/09)
✚ Evergate (PQube) – $25.49 ($29.99 after 30/08)
✚ FuzzBall (ShadowLair Games) – $24.75
✚ Gleamlight (D3 Publisher) – $28.95
✚ Gryphon Knight Epic: Definitive Edition (Cyber Rhino Studios) – $19.50
✚ Helheim Hassle (PerfectlyParanormal) – $20.16 ($25.20 after 25/08)
✚ KIDS: FARM COLOURING (No Gravity Games) – $6.00 ($7.50 after 12/09)
✚ Kwaidan ～Azuma manor story～ (Rainy Frog) – $33.75 ($37.50 after 20/08)
✚ Manifold Garden (William Chyr Studio) – $24.30 ($27.00 after 30/08)
✚ Norman’s Great Illusion (Sometimes You) – $7.50
✚ Peaky Blinders : Mastermind () – $30.00 ($37.50 after 09/09)
✚ PGA Tour 2K21 (2K Sports) – $99.95
✚ Poker Hands (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50
✚ Raji: An Ancient Epic (Super.com) – $34.00 ($37.95 after 30/08)
✚ Retro Tanks (EpiXR) – $9.99
✚ Runestone Keeper (CIRCLE Ent.) – $13.50 ($15.00 after 27/08)
✚ Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games) – $42.95
✚ Takeshi and Hiroshi (Oink Games) – $10.80 ($12.00 after 30/08)
These new releases will be updated again on Friday morning.
Nintendo’s Multiplayer Sale Highlights
Nintendo says this is a multiplayer focused sale, and yet some of these games aren’t multiplayer at all.
✚ Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 30/08) – 33% off
✚ Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) -$53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 30/08) – 33% off
✚ Yoshi’s Crafted World (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 30/08) – 33% off
✚ ARMS (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 30/08) – 33% off
✚ 1-2-Switch (Nintendo) – $48.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (THQ Nordic) – $43.15 (Usually $47.95, ends 30/08) – 10% off
✚ Burnout™ Paradise Remastered (Electronic Arts) – $48.96 (Usually $69.95, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition (Larian Studios) – $52.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 for Nintendo Switch (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $22.49 (Usually $89.95, ends 30/08) – 75% off
✚ DRAGON BALL® FighterZ (Bandai Namco) – $22.99 (Usually $89.95, ends 30/08) – 75% off
✚ Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition (DrinkBox Studios) – $10.07 (Usually $20.15, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ GRID™ Autosport (Codemasters Software Company Limited) – $38.49 (Usually $54.99, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ Unravel Two (Electronic Arts) – $9.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 30/08) – 75% off
✚ Heave Ho (Devolver Digital Inc.) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ Terraria (505 Games) – $41.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ Dead by Daylight (Koch Media) – $39.56 (Usually $59.95, ends 30/08) – 34% off
✚ EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20 Nintendo Switch™ Legacy Edition (EA) – $20.98 (Usually $69.95, ends 30/08) – 70% off
✚ Northgard (Shiro Games) – $21.00 (Usually $52.50, ends 06/09) – 60% off
✚ River City Girls (WayForward Technologies) – $31.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution! (KONAMI) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ Super Mutant Alien Assault (Surprise Attack Pty. Ltd.) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 23/08) – 80% off
✚ Songbird Symphony (PQube) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered (Koch Media) – $27.47 (Usually $49.95, ends 30/08) – 45% off
✚ Super Neptunia™ RPG (Reef Entertainment) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 21/08) – 60% off
✚ SAINTS ROW®: THE THIRD™ – THE FULL PACKAGE (Koch Media) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ Fitness Boxing (Nintendo) – $48.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum’n’Fun! (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $45.47 (Usually $90.95, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ Super Bomberman R (Konami Digital Entertainment) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 30/08) – 50% off
Indie Sale
✚ Creature in the Well (Flight School Studio) – $14.61 (Usually $22.49, ends 30/08)
✚ EarthNight (Cleaversoft) – $10.50 (Usually $21.00, ends 30/08)
✚ Exit the Gungeon (Devolver Digital) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/08)
✚ Huntdown (Coffee Stain) – $26.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 30/08)
✚ Lonely Mountains: Downhill (Thunderful) – $24.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/08)
✚ Neo Cab (Surprise Attack Pty. Ltd.) – $22.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 30/08) –
✚ Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition (Xbox Game Studios) – $20.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 30/08)
✚ Overland (Finji, LLC) – $21.60 (Usually $36.00, ends 30/08)
✚ Streets of Rage 4 (Dotemu) – $31.87 (Usually $37.50, ends 30/08)
✚ Superliminal (Pillow Castle) – $21.60 (Usually $27.00, ends 08/09)
✚ Torchlight II (Perfect World Entertainment) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/08)
✚ WHAT THE GOLF? (TribandProductions) – $22.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 30/08)
Jackbox Sale
✚ The Jackbox Party Pack (Jackbox Games) – $17.32 (Usually $31.50, ends 30/08) – 45% off
✚ The Jackbox Party Pack 2 (Jackbox Games) – $17.32 (Usually $31.50, ends 30/08) – 45% off
✚ The Jackbox Party Pack 3 (Jackbox Games) – $21.04 (Usually $32.37, ends 30/08) – 35% off
✚ The Jackbox Party Pack 4 (Jackbox Games) – $19.80 (Usually $33.00, ends 30/08) – 40% off
✚ The Jackbox Party Pack 5 (Jackbox Games) – $23.40 (Usually $39.00, ends 30/08) – 40% off
✚ The Jackbox Party Pack 6 (Jackbox Games) – $27.30 (Usually $42.00, ends 30/08) – 35% off
Everything else
✚ -KLAUS- (La Cosa) – $15.18 (Usually $20.25, ends 15/09) – 25% off
✚ A Ch’ti Bundle (Seaven Studio) – $4.80 (Usually $24.00, ends 31/08) – 80% off
✚ A Hat in Time (Humble Bundle, Inc.) – $29.40 (Usually $42.00, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ A Short Hike (Whippoorwill) – $9.44 (Usually $10.49, ends 30/08) – 10% off
✚ ANIMUS (TROOOZE) – $6.49 (Usually $12.99, ends 18/09) – 50% off
✚ ANIMUS: Harbinger (TROOOZE) – $6.49 (Usually $12.99, ends 18/09) – 50% off
✚ AQUA KITTY UDX (Tikipod) – $3.29 (Usually $10.99, ends 30/08) – 70% off
✚ Aces of the Luftwaffe – Squadron (HandyGames) – $5.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 74% off
✚ Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics (Ripstone Publishing) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ Aegis Defenders (Humble Bundle) – $7.18 (Usually $23.95, ends 30/08) – 70% off
✚ Agent A: A puzzle in disguise (YAK & CO PTY LTD) – $2.49 (Usually $24.99, ends 19/09) – 90% off
✚ Ages of Mages: The Last Keeper (YFC games) – $8.49 (Usually $16.99, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ Alien Cruise (ORENDA) – $5.10 (Usually $16.05, ends 30/08) – 68% off
✚ Apocryph: an old-school shooter (Bigzur Games) – $14.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 08/09) – 25% off
✚ Aragami – Shadow Edition (Merge Games) – $22.49 (Usually $44.99, ends 06/09) – 50% off
✚ Armello (League of Geeks) – $7.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 30/08) – 60% off
✚ Assault Android Cactus+ (Witch Beam) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/08) – 60% off
✚ BLAZBLUE CENTRALFICTION Special Edition (PQube) – $27.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 30/08) – 55% off
✚ BLAZBLUE CROSS TAG BATTLE (PQube) – $20.10 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/08) – 33% off
✚ Back to Bed (2Awesome Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/08) – 60% off
✚ Battle Chasers: Nightwar (THQ Nordic) – $23.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 30/08) – 60% off
✚ Battle Worlds: Kronos (THQ Nordic) – $24.97 (Usually $49.95, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ Biped (Postmeta Games) – $14.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 35% off
✚ Black The Fall (SandSailorStudio) – $6.88 (Usually $22.95, ends 09/09) – 70% off
✚ Blazing Chrome (The Arcade Crew) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ Bloody Zombies (nDreams) – $7.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 30/08) – 60% off
✚ Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King (FDG Entertainment) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 17/09) – 50% off
✚ Bookbound Brigade (Intragames) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ Brawlout (Angry Mob Games) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/08) – 75% off
✚ Broforce (Devolver Digital) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 75% off
✚ Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (505 Games) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ Bullet Battle: Evolution (TROOOZE) – $11.49 (Usually $22.99, ends 18/09) – 50% off
✚ Calculation Castle : Greco’s Ghostly Challenge “Addition” (media5) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 16/09) – 50% off
✚ Calculation Castle : Greco’s Ghostly Challenge “Division” (media5) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 16/09) – 50% off
✚ Calculation Castle: Greco’s Ghostly Challenge “Multiplication” (media5) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 16/09) – 50% off
✚ Calculation Castle: Greco’s Ghostly Challenge “Subtraction” (media5) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 16/09) – 50% off
✚ Candle: The Power of the Flame (Merge Games) – $6.23 (Usually $24.95, ends 30/08) – 75% off
✚ Cars 3: Driven to Win (WB Games) – $22.48 (Usually $89.95, ends 30/08) – 75% off
✚ Castle Crashers Remastered (The Behemoth) – $15.30 (Usually $25.50, ends 30/08) – 40% off
✚ Cel Damage HD (Finish Line Games) – $3.99 (Usually $13.50, ends 30/08) – 70% off
✚ Chess Ultra (Ripstone Publishing) – $8.32 (Usually $16.65, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ Clumsy Rush (RedDeerGames) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/09) – 80% off
✚ Conduct TOGETHER! (Northplay) – $1.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 10/09) – 95.1% off
✚ Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! (Vertigo Gaming) – $10.80 (Usually $21.60, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ Cosmic Defenders (Natsume Inc.) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ Crayola Scoot (Outright Games) – $4.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 30/08) – 90% off
✚ Crazy Strike Bowling EX (CORECELL) – $5.83 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/09) – 61% off
✚ Crazy Zen Mini Golf (Onteca) – $1.39 (Usually $6.99, ends 14/09) – 80% off
✚ Creature in the Well (Flight School Studio) – $14.61 (Usually $22.49, ends 30/08) – 35% off
✚ Crimson Keep (Merge Games) – $5.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 30/08) – 80% off
✚ Cyber Protocol (RedDeerGames sp. z o.o.) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/09) – 90.1% off
✚ DEMON’S TILT (FLARB) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/08) – 30% off
✚ DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $22.49 (Usually $89.95, ends 30/08) – 75% off
✚ DRAGON BALL® FighterZ (Bandai Namco) – $22.99 (Usually $89.95, ends 30/08) – 75% off
✚ Darksiders Genesis (THQ Nordic) – $38.46 (Usually $54.95, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition (THQ Nordic GmbH) – $24.97 (Usually $49.95, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ Darksiders Warmastered Edition (THQ Nordic) – $24.97 (Usually $49.95, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ Dead by Daylight (Koch Media) – $39.56 (Usually $59.95, ends 30/08) – 34% off
✚ Deadlings (ALL IN! GAMES spółka z o.o.) – $1.39 (Usually $6.99, ends 23/08) – 80% off
✚ Debris Infinity (SVC Games) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure (COWCAT) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/08) – 85% off
✚ Demon’s Tier+ (COWCAT) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ Depth of Extinction (HOF Studios) – $13.33 (Usually $19.99, ends 03/09) – 33% off
✚ Deru – The Art of Cooperation (Ink Kit) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ Digerati Presents: The Dungeon Crawl Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $11.81 (Usually $78.75, ends 19/09) – 85% off
✚ Dimension Drive (2Aswesome Studio) – $2.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 30/08) – 85% off
✚ Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition (Larian Studios) – $52.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ Doggie Ninja The Burning Strikers (toydea) – $6.09 (Usually $9.75, ends 03/09) – 38% off
✚ Doggie Ninja The Golden Mission (toydea) – $1.50 (Usually $9.75, ends 03/09) – 85% off
✚ DragonFangZ – The Rose & Dungeon of Time (Toydea) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 03/09) – 50% off
✚ EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20 Nintendo Switch™ Legacy Edition (EA) – $20.98 (Usually $69.95, ends 30/08) – 70% off
✚ EarthNight (Cleaversoft) – $10.50 (Usually $21.00, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ Ellipsis (Silesia Games) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/09) – 30% off
✚ Enter the Gungeon (Devolver Digital) – $8.75 (Usually $17.50, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ Ethan: Meteor Hunter (Seaven Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/08) – 80% off
✚ Evergate (PQube) – $25.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 30/08) – 15% off
✚ Evoland Legendary Edition (Shiro Games) – $7.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 07/09) – 75% off
✚ Exit the Gungeon (Devolver Digital) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ FRAMED Collection (Surprise Attack) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/08) – 60% off
✚ Fight’N Rage (BlitWorks SL) – $19.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/08) – 35% off
✚ Flat Heroes (Deck 13) – $10.05 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/08) – 33% off
✚ Fly Punch Boom! (Jollypunch Games) – $16.06 (Usually $22.95, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ FootGoal! Tiki Taka (JORGE BIEDMA AZUAR) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/09) – 20% off
✚ Fred3ric (Forever Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/09) – 75% off
✚ GO VACATION (Nintendo) – $41.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 30/08) – 40% off
✚ GRID™ Autosport (Codemasters Software Company Limited) – $38.49 (Usually $54.99, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ GRIP (Wired Productions) – $14.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 30/08) – 75% off
✚ Galaxy Champions TV (Silesia Games Sp. z o.o.) – $1.99 (Usually $10.50, ends 30/08) – 81% off
✚ Go All Out! (Forever Entertainment) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 16/09) – 75% off
✚ Goat Simulator: The GOATY (Coffee Stain) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 30/08) – 75% off
✚ Golf Story (Sidebar Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ Graceful Explosion Machine (Vertex Pop Inc.) – $8.49 (Usually $16.99, ends 27/08) – 50% off
✚ Grand Brix Shooter (Intragames Co. Ltd) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/08) – 80% off
✚ Greco’s Hall of Kanji Learn Japanese< Beginner > (media5) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/09) – 50% off
✚ Guacamelee! 2 (DrinkBox Studios) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition (DrinkBox Studios) – $10.07 (Usually $20.15, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ Gunma’s Ambition -You and me are Gunma- (G-MODE) – $9.45 (Usually $13.50, ends 19/09) – 30% off
✚ HYPERCHARGE Unboxed (Digital Cybercherries) – $20.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ Habroxia (Eastasiasoft Limited) – $4.79 (Usually $11.99, ends 09/09) – 60% off
✚ Hammerwatch (Blitworks) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ Heave Ho (Devolver Digital Inc.) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ Helheim Hassle (PerfectlyParanormal) – $20.16 (Usually $25.20, ends 25/08) – 20% off
✚ HoPiKo (Merge Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 30/08) – 80% off
✚ Horizon Chase Turbo (AQUIRIS) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/08) – 70% off
✚ Hotline Miami Collection (Devolver Digital) – $13.12 (Usually $37.50, ends 30/08) – 65% off
✚ Huntdown (Coffee Stain) – $26.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 30/08) – 10% off
✚ Hyper Sentinel (Huey Games) – $1.65 (Usually $9.99, ends 26/08) – 83% off
✚ Hyperforma (HeroCraft) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 30/08) – 80% off
✚ Hypnospace Outlaw (No More Robots) – $19.35 (Usually $25.80, ends 15/09) – 25% off
✚ INSTANT TENNIS (Breakfirst Games) – $9.65 (Usually $14.85, ends 06/09) – 35% off
✚ IRONCAST (Ripstone) – $10.99 (Usually $21.99, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ ITTA (Armor Games Studios) – $16.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 25% off
✚ In Other Waters (Fellow Traveller) – $16.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/08) – 25% off
✚ Indivisible (505 Games) – $31.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ Inferno 2 (2Awesome Studio VOF) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/08) – 70% off
✚ Inside My Radio (Seaven Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/08) – 80% off
✚ Invisigun Reloaded (Sombr Studio LLC) – $6.78 (Usually $27.15, ends 30/08) – 75% off
✚ Iron Crypticle (Tikipod) – $3.89 (Usually $12.99, ends 30/08) – 70% off
✚ JDM Racing (Nikita Alexeevich) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/09) – 50% off
✚ JackQuest: The Tale of the Sword (Blowfish Studios) – $2.24 (Usually $14.99, ends 07/09) – 85% off
✚ Jelly Champs! (Art Games Studio) – $14.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 17/09) – 20% off
✚ Jenny LeClue – Detectivu (Mografi) – $25.32 (Usually $31.65, ends 02/09) – 20% off
✚ Jets’n’Guns (Rake in Grass) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 07/09) – 50% off
✚ Jets’n’Guns 2 (Rake in Grass) – $15.19 (Usually $18.99, ends 07/09) – 20% off
✚ Job the Leprechaun (FrontView Studio) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 03/09) – 66% off
✚ Joggernauts (Graffiti Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 75% off
✚ Jotun: Valhalla Edition (Thunder Lotus Games) – $4.37 (Usually $17.50, ends 30/08) – 75% off
✚ Journey to the Savage Planet (505 Games) – $41.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ KIDS: FARM COLOURING (No Gravity Games) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/09) – 20% off
✚ Katamari Damacy REROLL (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes (Steel Crate Games) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 40% off
✚ Kingdom Two Crowns (Raw Fury) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ Knight Squad (Chainsawesome) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ Kwaidan ～Azuma manor story～ (Rainy Frog) – $33.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 20/08) – 10% off
✚ L.A. Noire (Rockstar Games) – $44.97 (Usually $89.95, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ LEGO® DC Super-Villains (WB Games) – $26.98 (Usually $89.95, ends 30/08) – 70% off
✚ Legend of Kay Anniversary (THQ Nordic) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 30/08) – 60% off
✚ Lethal League Blaze (Team Reptile B.V.) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ Little Triangle (KONANDENKI) – $8.90 (Usually $19.50, ends 30/08) – 54% off
✚ Lonely Mountains: Downhill (Thunderful) – $24.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/08) – 20% off
✚ Lumini (2Awesome Studio) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $22.00 (Usually $90.99, ends 30/08) – 76% off
✚ MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $59.99 (Usually $99.95, ends 30/08) – 40% off
✚ Mainlining (Merge Games) – $6.59 (Usually $21.99, ends 30/08) – 70% off
✚ Manifold Garden (William Chyr Studio) – $24.30 (Usually $27.00, ends 30/08) – 10% off
✚ Mask of Mists (Sometimes You) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/09) – 20% off
✚ Megabyte Punch (Team Reptile) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ Mercury Race (FrontView Studio) – $4.07 (Usually $11.99, ends 03/09) – 66% off
✚ Mighty Switch Force! Collection (WayForward Technologies) – $20.29 (Usually $28.99, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ Minesweeper Genius (Blowfish Studios) – $1.35 (Usually $7.99, ends 07/09) – 80% off
✚ Monster Jam Steel Titans (THQ Nordic GmbH) – $24.97 (Usually $49.95, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ Monster Prom: XXL (Those Awesome Guys) – $16.79 (Usually $23.99, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ MotoGP™20 () – $45.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 03/09) – 40% off
✚ My Universe – My Baby (Microids) – $45.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 31/08) – 25% off
✚ NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Trilogy (BANDAI NAMCO) – $31.99 (Usually $79.90, ends 30/08) – 60% off
✚ NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™: Ultimate Ninja® STORM 4 ROAD TO BORUTO (BANDAI NAMCO) – $55.99 (Usually $79.95, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ Neo Cab (Surprise Attack Pty. Ltd.) – $22.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 30/08) – 25% off
✚ Northgard (Shiro Games) – $21.00 (Usually $52.50, ends 06/09) – 60% off
✚ Null Drifter (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 09/09) – 40% off
✚ ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 3 – Deluxe Edition (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $22.49 (Usually $89.95, ends 30/08) – 75% off
✚ ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $59.99 (Usually $99.95, ends 30/08) – 40% off
✚ Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas (FDG Entertainment) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 17/09) – 50% off
✚ One Piece: Unlimited World Red – Deluxe Edition (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $22.00 (Usually $89.95, ends 30/08) – 75% off
✚ One Step From Eden (Humble Bundle) – $25.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/08) – 15% off
✚ Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition (Xbox Game Studios) – $20.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ Outbuddies DX (Headup Games) – $13.50 (Usually $27.00, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ Overland (Finji, LLC) – $21.60 (Usually $36.00, ends 30/08) – 40% off
✚ PAC-MAN™ Championship Edition 2 PLUS (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $7.00 (Usually $30.95, ends 30/08) – 75% off
✚ PLOID SAGA (Nape Games) – $10.80 (Usually $18.00, ends 03/09) – 40% off
✚ Peaky Blinders : Mastermind () – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 09/09) – 20% off
✚ Piffle (Hipster Whale) – $17.49 (Usually $24.99, ends 01/09) – 30% off
✚ Pikuniku (Devolver Digital) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 30/08) – 75% off
✚ Pirate Pop Plus (13AM Games) – $3.15 (Usually $6.30, ends 09/09) – 50% off
✚ Pixel Art Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $8.55 (Usually $57.00, ends 13/09) – 85% off
✚ Portal Knights (505 Games) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ Project Starship (eastasiasoft) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 09/09) – 50% off
✚ Pushy and Pully in Blockland (Resistance Studio) – $10.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ Rack N Ruin (Secret Item Games) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/08) – 50% off
✚ Raji: An Ancient Epic (Super.com) – $34.00 (Usually $37.95, ends 30/08) – 11% off
✚ Rampage Knights (Rake in Grass) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 07/09) – 60% off
✚ Rebel Cops (THQ Nordic GmbH) – $7.47 (Usually $14.95, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ Red Death (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 09/09) – 40% off
✚ Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered (Koch Media) – $27.47 (Usually $49.95, ends 30/08) – 45% off
✚ Reptilian Rebellion (FrontView Studio) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 03/09) – 66% off
✚ Retimed (Stray Fawn) – $14.49 (Usually $20.70, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ Riddled Corpses EX (COWCAT) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 31/08) – 70% off
✚ River City Girls (WayForward Technologies) – $31.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ Riverbond (Cococucumber) – $13.18 (Usually $32.95, ends 30/08) – 60% off
✚ Road Redemption (Tripwire Interactive) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ Robothorium (Goblinz Studio) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/09) – 90.1% off
✚ Runbow (Headup Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/09) – 75% off
✚ Runestone Keeper (CIRCLE Ent.) – $13.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/08) – 10% off
✚ SAINTS ROW®: THE THIRD™ – THE FULL PACKAGE (Koch Media) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ STAR WARS™ Episode I Racer (Aspyr) – $15.41 (Usually $20.55, ends 30/08) – 25% off
✚ STAR WARS™ Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy (Aspyr) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ SWORD ART ONLINE: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $34.99 (Usually $69.95, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ Santa Tracker (Onteca) – $0.99 (Usually $2.99, ends 14/09) – 67% off
✚ Severed (DrinkBox Studios) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ Shadow Fight 2 (Nekki) – $15.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 33% off
✚ Shovel Knight Showdown (Yacht Club Games) – $9.45 (Usually $13.50, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope (Yacht Club Games) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove (Yacht Club Games) – $40.59 (Usually $57.99, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ Siegecraft Commander (Blowfish Studios) – $3.74 (Usually $24.99, ends 07/09) – 85% off
✚ Skelattack (Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc.) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 08/09) – 50% off
✚ Sky Racket (Double Dash Studios) – $10.75 (Usually $21.50, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ Sky Rogue (Fractal Phase) – $13.49 (Usually $26.99, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ Slayin 2 (FDG Entertainment) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 17/09) – 50% off
✚ Songbird Symphony (PQube) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ Space Ribbon (Onteca) – $1.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 14/09) – 80% off
✚ Sparklite (Merge Games) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 06/09) – 40% off
✚ Spartan (Sinister Cyclops) – $1.79 (Usually $5.99, ends 18/09) – 70% off
✚ Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy (THQ Nordic) – $24.97 (Usually $49.95, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ Spinch (Akupara Games) – $16.87 (Usually $18.75, ends 09/09) – 10% off
✚ Spintires: MudRunner – American Wilds (Focus Home Interactive) – $12.48 (Usually $49.95, ends 30/08) – 75% off
✚ SpiritSphere DX (Fabraz) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure DELUXE (Reign Bros) – $10.12 (Usually $22.49, ends 30/08) – 55% off
✚ Streets of Rage 4 (Dotemu) – $31.87 (Usually $37.50, ends 30/08) – 15% off
✚ Streets of Red – Devil’s Dare Deluxe (Secret Base) – $8.44 (Usually $12.99, ends 30/08) – 35% off
✚ Sudoky (Hook) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 16/09) – 50% off
✚ Sumer (Studio Wumpus) – $12.70 (Usually $18.15, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ Sundered: Eldritch Edition (Thunder Lotus Games) – $7.23 (Usually $28.95, ends 30/08) – 75% off
✚ Super Blackjack Battle 2 Turbo Edition – The Card Warriors (Headup Games) – $1.47 (Usually $10.50, ends 13/09) – 86% off
✚ Super Bomberman R (Konami Digital Entertainment) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ Super Cane Magic ZERO (Intragames) – $27.82 (Usually $39.75, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ Super Club Tennis (Max Interactive Studio) – $29.09 (Usually $79.99, ends 30/08) – 64% off
✚ Super Meat Boy (BlitWorks) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ Super Mega Baseball 2: Ultimate Edition (Metalhead Software Inc.) – $25.83 (Usually $39.75, ends 30/08) – 35% off
✚ Super Mega Baseball 3 (Metalhead Software) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ Super Mutant Alien Assault (Surprise Attack Pty. Ltd.) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 23/08) – 80% off
✚ Super Neptunia™ RPG (Reef Entertainment) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 21/08) – 60% off
✚ Super Tennis Blast (Unfinished Pixel) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ Super Treasure Arena (HeadUp games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/09) – 80% off
✚ Super Volley Blast (Unfinished Pixel) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ Superliminal (Pillow Castle) – $21.60 (Usually $27.00, ends 08/09) – 20% off
✚ Surgeon Simulator CPR (Bossa Studios) – $8.22 (Usually $16.45, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ Survive! MR.CUBE (Intragames) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 80% off
✚ Swimsanity! (Decoy Games) – $25.26 (Usually $36.09, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ Syberia 1 & 2 (Microids) – $13.69 (Usually $47.95, ends 02/09) – 71% off
✚ Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum’n’Fun! (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $45.47 (Usually $90.95, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ Takeshi and Hiroshi (Oink Games) – $10.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 30/08) – 10% off
✚ Tales From Space: Mutant Blobs Attack (DrinkBox Studios) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ Talisman: Digital Edition (Nomad Games) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ Tanks Meet Zombies (TitanForgedGames) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Terraria (505 Games) – $41.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ The Adventure Pals (Armor Games) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 30/08) – 75% off
✚ The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 (THQ Nordic) – $24.97 (Usually $49.95, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ The Bug Butcher (2Awesome Studio) – $4.43 (Usually $11.99, ends 30/08) – 63% off
✚ The Church in the Darkness (Surprise Attack Pty. Ltd.) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 23/08) – 75% off
✚ The Mystery of Woolley Mountain (Huey Games) – $2.65 (Usually $15.99, ends 26/08) – 83% off
✚ The Persistence (Firesprite) – $31.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ The Raven Remastered (THQ Nordic) – $24.97 (Usually $49.95, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ The Shapeshifting Detective (Wales Interactive) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 03/09) – 50% off
✚ The Spectrum Retreat (Ripstone Publishing) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ The Stillness of the Wind (Fellow Traveller) – $6.03 (Usually $17.25, ends 23/08) – 65% off
✚ The Stretchers (Nintendo) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ The Swords of Ditto: Mormo’s Curse (Devolver Digital) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ Think of the Children (Fellow Traveller) – $3.90 (Usually $19.50, ends 23/08) – 80% off
✚ This Is The Police 2 (THQ Nordic) – $19.99 (Usually $49.99, ends 30/08) – 60% off
✚ This Is the Police (THQ Nordic) – $15.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 30/08) – 60% off
✚ Titan Quest (THQ Nordic) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 30/08) – 60% off
✚ Torchlight II (Perfect World Entertainment) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/08) – 40% off
✚ Touchdown Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 14/09) – 50% off
✚ Tower Of Time (Digerati) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 13/09) – 20% off
✚ Tricky Towers (WeirdBeard ) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ TumbleSeed (aeiowu) – $6.37 (Usually $18.20, ends 30/08) – 65% off
✚ UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe:Late[cl-r] (PQube) – $40.20 (Usually $60.00, ends 30/08) – 33% off
✚ Ultimate Chicken Horse (Clever Endeavour Games) – $14.85 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 34% off
✚ Ultra Space Battle Brawl (Toge Productions) – $1.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 30/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Unravel Two (Electronic Arts) – $9.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 30/08) – 75% off
✚ Unruly Heroes (Magic Design Studios) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ Urban Trial Tricky (Tate Multimedia) – $14.99 (Usually $24.99, ends 10/09) – 40% off
✚ Use Your Words (Smiling Buddha Games LLC) – $6.82 (Usually $17.05, ends 30/08) – 60% off
✚ Uurnog Uurnlimited (Raw Fury) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 30/08) – 70% off
✚ Vectronom (ARTE Experience) – $8.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 30/08) – 40% off
✚ Venture Kid (FDG Entertainment) – $1.49 (Usually $15.99, ends 17/09) – 90.1% off
✚ Vitamin Connection (WayForward) – $20.90 (Usually $29.87, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ Vostok Inc. (Wired Productions) – $5.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 30/08) – 70% off
✚ WARHAMMER 40,000: SPACE WOLF (HeroCraft) – $17.55 (Usually $27.00, ends 02/09) – 35% off
✚ WHAT THE GOLF? (TribandProductions) – $22.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 30/08) – 25% off
✚ Wanderlust Travel Stories (Forever Entertainment) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/09) – 75% off
✚ War Tech Fighters (Blowfish Studios) – $11.24 (Usually $24.99, ends 07/09) – 55% off
✚ Wild Guns™ Reloaded (Natsume Inc.) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ Wizard of Legend (Humble Bundle) – $12.99 (Usually $25.99, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ Xenon Valkyrie+ (COWCAT) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/08) – 70% off
✚ Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution! (KONAMI) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ de Blob (THQ Nordic) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 30/08) – 60% off
✚ de Blob 2 (THQ Nordic) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 30/08) – 60% off
Please see last week’s article for all existing sales, this week is long enough as it is.
Leave a Response