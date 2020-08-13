Weekly Aussie eShop Downloads & Deals (Week 32) Holding Pattern
No point beating around the bush, things are a little bit quiet right now. New stuff this week may be worth taking a look at is Volta-X and Faeria. We’ll also have a review of Darkestville Castle up soon and let you know how it is.
Looking at the discounts there’s a bunch of Sonic stuff, Sega stuff, Star Wars Pinball and the Metro games on sale. Nothing major and nothing that’s hasn’t already been on sale before.
Anything you’ve been hanging out for?
✚ Banner of the Maid (CE-Asia) – $25.99
✚ Big Dipper (Top Hat Studios) – $7.50
✚ Boomerang Fu (Cranky Watermelon) – $22.50
✚ Collar X Malice -Unlimited- (Aksys Games) – $75.00
✚ Darkestville Castle (BUKA Entertainment) – $22.50
✚ Devious Dungeon Collection (Ratalaika Games) – $19.99
✚ Double Kick Heroes (Plug in Digital) – $33.00
✚ Faeria (Versus Evil) – $30.00
✚ Mastercube (Warlock Arts Yaz) – $7.50
✚ Metamorphosis (ALL IN! GAMES) – $33.75 ($37.50 after 19/08)
✚ Pool Pro GOLD (No Gravity Games) – $12.00 ($15.00 after 05/09)
✚ The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $18.00 ($22.50 after 20/08)
✚ Through the Darkest of Times (HandyGames) – $22.50
✚ Twist&Bounce (Ultimate Games) – $7.50
✚ Volta-X (GungHo America) – $30.00
✚ WE ARE DOOMED (Vertex Pop Inc.) – $9.77 ($11.50 after 20/08)
✚ Zero Strain (eastasiasoft) – $11.99 ($14.99 after 02/09)
✚ 夕鬼 零 Yuoni: Rises (Tricore) – $11.54 (Usually $16.49, ends 31/08) – 30% off
✚ 1979 Revolution: Black Friday (Digerati) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 06/09) – 70% off
✚ 3D Billiards – Pool & Snooker (Joindots) – $23.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 27/08) – 20% off
✚ 3D MiniGolf (Joindots) – $23.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 27/08) – 20% off
✚ ASSAULT GUNNERS HD EDITION (Marvelous Europe) – $7.95 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ Another Sight (Toplitz Productions) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 27/08) – 60% off
✚ Asdivine Kamura (KEMCO) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/08) – 30% off
✚ BDSM: Big Drunk Satanic Massacre (Big Way) – $24.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/08) – 20% off
✚ BLACK BIRD (Onion Games) – $14.49 (Usually $28.99, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ Balance Blox (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 23/08) – 50% off
✚ Ball Attraction (Rising Win Tech. CO., LTD) – $6.30 (Usually $10.50, ends 27/08) – 40% off
✚ Balthazar’s Dream (Dolores Entertainment S.L.) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 27/08) – 0% off
✚ Bite the Bullet (Graffiti Games) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/08) – 20% off
✚ Blacksea Odyssey (Digerati Distribution) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 06/09) – 75% off
✚ Bleed (Digerati) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 06/09) – 70% off
✚ Bleed 2 (Digerati) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/09) – 70% off
✚ Bleed Complete Bundle (Digerati) – $6.30 (Usually $42.00, ends 06/09) – 85% off
✚ Bloo Kid 2 (Headup Games) – $3.37 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/09) – 55% off
✚ Blue Rider (Eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 02/09) – 70% off
✚ Brotherhood United (Silesia Games) – $6.79 (Usually $12.45, ends 23/08) – 45% off
✚ Brunch Club (Yogscast LTD) – $14.98 (Usually $21.40, ends 24/08) – 30% off
✚ Bubble Shooter DX (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 23/08) – 50% off
✚ BurgerTime Party! (Marvelous Inc.) – $14.95 (Usually $30.00, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ Car Mechanic Simulator (ECC GAMES) – $2.49 (Usually $24.99, ends 12/09) – 90.1% off
✚ Catherine: Full Body (SEGA) – $63.96 (Usually $79.95, ends 24/08) – 20% off
✚ Cattails (Falcon Development) – $9.89 (Usually $21.99, ends 31/08) – 55% off
✚ Chalk Dash Carnival (SAT-BOX) – $2.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 08/09) – 80% off
✚ Citizens of Space (SEGA) – $7.64 (Usually $22.95, ends 24/08) – 67% off
✚ Clouds & Sheep 2 (HandyGames) – $3.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 19/08) – 72% off
✚ Collapsed (OverGamez) – $18.70 (Usually $22.00, ends 28/08) – 15% off
✚ Contraptions (Funbox Media) – $4.05 (Usually $13.50, ends 26/08) – 70% off
✚ Corpse Party: Blood Drive (Marvelous Inc.) – $22.95 (Usually $30.00, ends 26/08) – 31% off
✚ Crash Dummy (Funbox Media) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/08) – 70% off
✚ DEAD OR SCHOOL (Marvelous Europe) – $29.95 (Usually $45.00, ends 26/08) – 30% off
✚ Dandy Dungeon – Legend of Brave Yamada – (Onion Games) – $16.17 (Usually $26.95, ends 26/08) – 40% off
✚ Darts Up (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.57 (Usually $4.50, ends 07/09) – 65% off
✚ Dead End Job (Headup GmbH) – $11.47 (Usually $25.50, ends 12/09) – 55% off
✚ Death Road to Canada (Ukiyo Publishing) – $9.97 (Usually $19.95, ends 25/08) – 50% off
✚ Demon Pit (Digerati) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/09) – 50% off
✚ Desktop Baseball (SAT-BOX) – $6.33 (Usually $10.56, ends 08/09) – 40% off
✚ Desktop Bowling (SAT-BOX) – $6.42 (Usually $10.70, ends 08/09) – 40% off
✚ Desktop Dodgeball (SAT-BOX) – $6.67 (Usually $11.12, ends 08/09) – 40% off
✚ Desktop Rugby (SAT-BOX) – $6.67 (Usually $11.12, ends 08/09) – 40% off
✚ Desktop Soccer (SAT-BOX) – $5.97 (Usually $9.96, ends 08/09) – 40% off
✚ Desktop Table Tennis (SAT-BOX) – $6.24 (Usually $10.41, ends 08/09) – 40% off
✚ Devil May Cry (CAPCOM CO., LTD.) – $17.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 03/09) – 40% off
✚ Devil May Cry 2 (CAPCOM CO., LTD.) – $17.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 03/09) – 40% off
✚ Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition (CAPCOM) – $22.46 (Usually $29.95, ends 03/09) – 25% off
✚ Digerati Indie Bundle: INK & Hacky Zack (Digerati Distribution) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/09) – 85% off
✚ Disco Dodgeball – REMIX (Zen Studios) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/08) – 70% off
✚ Don’t Die, Mr Robot! (Digerati) – $1.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 06/09) – 85% off
✚ Dread Nautical (Zen Studios) – $17.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 17/08) – 40% off
✚ Elden: Path of the Forgotten (Another Indie Studio) – $16.74 (Usually $24.99, ends 27/08) – 33% off
✚ Enigmatis 2: The Mists of Ravenwood (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Event Horizon: Space Defense (Drageus Games) – $2.94 (Usually $10.50, ends 13/09) – 0% off
✚ Fall of Light: Darkest Edition (Digerati) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/09) – 70% off
✚ Fluxteria (Playstige Interactive) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 27/08) – 50% off
✚ Football, Tactics & Glory (Toplitz Productions) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 27/08) – 60% off
✚ Forest Home (NextGen Reality) – $4.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 27/08) – 75% off
✚ Freedom Planet (Marvelous Europe) – $12.95 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ Frost (Digerati) – $5.85 (Usually $19.50, ends 06/09) – 70% off
✚ Gal Metal (Marvelous Europe) – $14.95 (Usually $30.00, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ Ghoulboy (Dolores Ent.) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/08) – 80% off
✚ Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions (Digerati) – $10.80 (Usually $18.00, ends 06/09) – 40% off
✚ Glass Masquerade Double Pack (Digerati) – $4.95 (Usually $33.00, ends 06/09) – 85% off
✚ Gnomes Garden 2 (8Floor Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/08) – 60% off
✚ Golem Gates (Digerati) – $11.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 06/09) – 70% off
✚ Golf Peaks (7Levels) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/09) – 70% off
✚ Grand Prix Rock ‘N Racing (EnjoyUp Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/09) – 80% off
✚ Gyro Boss DX (Chequered Ink) – $1.74 (Usually $6.99, ends 19/08) – 75% off
✚ Hacky Zack (Digerati) – $1.65 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/09) – 89% off
✚ Hair Mower 3D (Rising Win Tech.) – $4.95 (Usually $8.25, ends 27/08) – 40% off
✚ HardCube (Big Way) – $2.70 (Usually $9.00, ends 17/08) – 70% off
✚ Harvest Life (Rokaplay) – $13.59 (Usually $39.99, ends 27/08) – 66% off
✚ Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix (SEGA) – $44.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 24/08) – 25% off
✚ Heroland (Marvelous Europe) – $22.95 (Usually $44.95, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ Horror Pinball Bundle (Super PowerUp Games S.L.) – $4.72 (Usually $13.50, ends 07/09) – 65% off
✚ INK (Digerati Distribution) – $2.02 (Usually $13.50, ends 06/09) – 85% off
✚ Infinite Minigolf (Zen Studios) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 17/08) – 60% off
✚ Ivanych vs. Eared Beast (Beatshapers) – $3.04 (Usually $4.35, ends 27/08) – 30% off
✚ Jet Lancer (Armor Games Studios) – $16.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/08) – 25% off
✚ Jettomero: Hero of the Universe (Ghost Time Games) – $8.25 (Usually $16.50, ends 20/08) – 50% off
✚ JigSaw Abundance (Playstige Interactive) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/08) – 50% off
✚ Jumping Joe & Friends (QbicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 13/09) – 0% off
✚ Jungle Z (Rising Win Tech.) – $10.35 (Usually $17.25, ends 27/08) – 40% off
✚ Junior League Sports – Basketball (Funbox Media) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/08) – 70% off
✚ Junior League Sports – Ice Hockey (Funbox Media) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/08) – 70% off
✚ Junior League Sports – Soccer (Funbox Media) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/08) – 70% off
✚ KIDS: FARM COLOURING (No Gravity Games) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/09) – 20% off
✚ Kawaii Deathu Desu (eastasiasoft) – $5.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 02/09) – 30% off
✚ Kropki 8 (Hook) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 10/09) – 50% off
✚ LASTFIGHT (Joindots) – $38.39 (Usually $47.99, ends 27/08) – 20% off
✚ Laser Kitty Pow Pow (QubicGames S.A.) – $2.24 (Usually $4.49, ends 13/09) – 0% off
✚ Legends of Amberland: The Forgotten Crown (Pineapple Works) – $22.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 31/08) – 25% off
✚ Let’s Go Nuts (Devjuice) – $1.97 (Usually $13.15, ends 12/09) – 85% off
✚ Letter Quest Remastered (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 06/09) – 75% off
✚ Little Racer (ALL IN! GAMES) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 23/08) – 75% off
✚ Mad Games Tycoon (Toplitz Productions Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 27/08) – 60% off
✚ Many Faces (eastasiasoft) – $5.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 02/09) – 30% off
✚ Marble Power Blast (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 23/08) – 50% off
✚ Marenian Tavern Story: Patty and the Hungry God (KEMCO) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 26/08) – 40% off
✚ Metamorphosis (ALL IN! GAMES) – $33.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 19/08) – 10% off
✚ Metro 2033 Redux (Koch Media) – $22.17 (Usually $36.95, ends 20/08) – 40% off
✚ Metro: Last Light Redux (Koch Media) – $22.17 (Usually $36.95, ends 20/08) – 40% off
✚ Monochrome Order (KEMCO) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/08) – 30% off
✚ Monster Bugs Eat People (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 13/09) – 0% off
✚ Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3 (Milestone) – $44.99 (Usually $89.99, ends 27/08) – 50% off
✚ Monster Viator (KEMCO) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/08) – 20% off
✚ Mummy Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.57 (Usually $4.50, ends 07/09) – 65% off
✚ Nefarious (Digerati) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/09) – 70% off
✚ Never Give Up (Armor Games Inc.) – $10.05 (Usually $20.10, ends 23/08) – 50% off
✚ Niche – a genetics survival game (Stray Fawn) – $24.30 (Usually $27.00, ends 03/09) – 10% off
✚ Nightmares from the Deep 2: The Siren`s Call (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/08) – 90.1% off
✚ OMG Police – Car Chase TV Simulator (RedDeerGames) – $1.65 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/09) – 78% off
✚ Old Man’s Journey (Broken Rules) – $11.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 01/09) – 20% off
✚ Omega Strike (Digerati Distribution) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/09) – 70% off
✚ One Dog Story (Big Way) – $13.65 (Usually $19.50, ends 17/08) – 30% off
✚ Oniken: Unstoppable Edition & Odallus: The Dark Call Bundle (Digerati Distribution) – $10.20 (Usually $30.00, ends 06/09) – 66% off
✚ Operencia: The Stolen Sun (Zen Studios) – $26.99 (Usually $44.99, ends 17/08) – 40% off
✚ Our Flick Erasers (SAT-BOX) – $11.16 (Usually $18.61, ends 08/09) – 40% off
✚ Over the Alps (Stave Studios) – $15.71 (Usually $18.49, ends 25/08) – 15% off
✚ Pachi Pachi On A Roll (Dolores Ent.) – $5.50 (Usually $11.00, ends 27/08) – 50% off
✚ Paranautical Activity (Digerati) – $1.55 (Usually $12.00, ends 06/09) – 86% off
✚ Party Treats (QubicGames S.A.) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 13/09) – 0% off
✚ Perry Pig Jump (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 23/08) – 50% off
✚ Pew Paw (Drageus Games) – $5.24 (Usually $10.49, ends 13/09) – 0% off
✚ Pipe Push Paradise (Digerati) – $5.61 (Usually $16.50, ends 06/09) – 66% off
✚ Pocket Mini Golf (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 13/09) – 0% off
✚ Pool Pro GOLD (No Gravity Games) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/09) – 20% off
✚ Puyo Puyo Champions (SEGA) – $5.98 (Usually $14.95, ends 24/08) – 60% off
✚ Puzzle Book (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 13/09) – 0% off
✚ Rad Rodgers Radical Edition (HandyGames) – $12.45 (Usually $49.95, ends 19/08) – 74% off
✚ Ritual: Crown of Horns (Feardemic) – $8.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 23/08) – 70% off
✚ Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder™ (SEGA) – $12.49 (Usually $24.99, ends 24/08) – 50% off
✚ Rolling Sky (Rising Win Tech.) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/08) – 40% off
✚ Rolling Sky 2 (Rising Win Tech.) – $10.53 (Usually $17.55, ends 27/08) – 40% off
✚ Run the Fan (Silesia Games Sp. z o.o.) – $1.49 (Usually $5.70, ends 23/08) – 74% off
✚ SEGA AGES Alex Kidd in Miracle World (SEGA) – $7.33 (Usually $10.95, ends 24/08) – 33% off
✚ SEGA AGES Columns II: A Voyage Through Time (SEGA) – $6.26 (Usually $10.95, ends 24/08) – 43% off
✚ SEGA AGES Fantasy Zone (SEGA) – $6.26 (Usually $10.95, ends 24/08) – 43% off
✚ SEGA AGES G-LOC AIR BATTLE (SEGA) – $7.33 (Usually $10.95, ends 24/08) – 33% off
✚ SEGA AGES Gain Ground (SEGA) – $6.26 (Usually $10.95, ends 24/08) – 43% off
✚ SEGA AGES Ichidant-R (SEGA.) – $7.33 (Usually $10.95, ends 24/08) – 33% off
✚ SEGA AGES Out Run (SEGA) – $7.33 (Usually $10.95, ends 24/08) – 33% off
✚ SEGA AGES Phantasy Star (SEGA) – $6.26 (Usually $10.95, ends 24/08) – 43% off
✚ SEGA AGES Puyo Puyo (SEGA) – $6.26 (Usually $10.95, ends 24/08) – 43% off
✚ SEGA AGES Puyo Puyo 2 (SEGA) – $6.26 (Usually $10.95, ends 24/08) – 43% off
✚ SEGA AGES Shinobi (SEGA) – $7.33 (Usually $10.95, ends 24/08) – 33% off
✚ SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog (SEGA) – $7.33 (Usually $10.95, ends 24/08) – 33% off
✚ SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (SEGA) – $7.33 (Usually $10.95, ends 24/08) – 33% off
✚ SEGA AGES Space Harrier (SEGA) – $6.26 (Usually $10.95, ends 24/08) – 43% off
✚ SEGA AGES Thunder Force AC (SEGA) – $6.26 (Usually $10.95, ends 24/08) – 43% off
✚ SEGA AGES Thunder Force IV (SEGA ) – $6.26 (Usually $10.95, ends 24/08) – 43% off
✚ SEGA AGES Virtua Racing (株式会社セガゲームス / SEGA Games Co., Ltd.) – $7.33 (Usually $10.95, ends 24/08) – 33% off
✚ SEGA AGES Wonder Boy: Monster Land (SEGA) – $6.26 (Usually $10.95, ends 24/08) – 43% off
✚ SEGA® Mega Drive Classics™ (SEGA EUR) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 24/08) – 50% off
✚ SENRAN KAGURA Peach Ball (Marvelous Europe) – $29.95 (Usually $49.95, ends 26/08) – 30% off
✚ STONE (Convict Games) – $9.97 (Usually $19.95, ends 18/08) – 50% off
✚ Sephirothic Stories (KEMCO) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/08) – 40% off
✚ She Remembered Caterpillars (Ysbryd Games) – $1.49 (Usually $16.95, ends 25/08) – 91.7% off
✚ Sheep Patrol (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 13/09) – 0% off
✚ Shining Resonance Refrain (SEGA) – $20.78 (Usually $63.95, ends 24/08) – 68% off
✚ Slain: Back From Hell (Digerati) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 06/09) – 75% off
✚ Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut (Digerati) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/09) – 75% off
✚ SolSeraph (SEGA) – $9.63 (Usually $22.95, ends 24/08) – 58% off
✚ Sonic Forces™ (SEGA) – $41.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 24/08) – 30% off
✚ Sonic Mania (SEGA) – $18.86 (Usually $26.95, ends 24/08) – 30% off
✚ Spectrum (Digerati) – $3.60 (Usually $18.00, ends 06/09) – 80% off
✚ Spencer (EntwicklerX) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 23/08) – 50% off
✚ Star Wars™ Pinball (ZEN Studios Ltd.) – $27.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 17/08) – 40% off
✚ Summer Sports Games (Joindots) – $31.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 27/08) – 20% off
✚ Summer Sweetheart (Fengyun) – $19.59 (Usually $27.99, ends 27/08) – 30% off
✚ Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition (Digerati) – $22.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 06/09) – 25% off
✚ Super Arcade Soccer (EnjoyUp Games) – $3.67 (Usually $10.50, ends 08/09) – 65% off
✚ Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD (SEGA) – $31.47 (Usually $62.95, ends 24/08) – 50% off
✚ Super Star Blast (EntwicklerX) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/08) – 50% off
✚ Super Toy Cars (Eclipse Games) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 31/08) – 70% off
✚ Swallow Up (Rising Win Tech. CO., LTD) – $6.30 (Usually $10.50, ends 27/08) – 40% off
✚ Swamp Defense 2 (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 23/08) – 50% off
✚ Table Top Racing: World Tour – Nitro Edition (Greenlight Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 27/08) – 80% off
✚ Tactical Mind (Drageus Games) – $1.49 (Usually $4.50, ends 13/09) – 0% off
✚ Tales of the Tiny Planet (Joindots) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/08) – 20% off
✚ Tamashii (Digerati) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 06/09) – 50% off
✚ Task Force Kampas (eastasiasoft) – $6.29 (Usually $8.99, ends 02/09) – 30% off
✚ Team Sonic Racing™ (SEGA EUR) – $41.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 24/08) – 30% off
✚ The Adventures of 00 Dilly® (Toplitz Productions) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/08) – 60% off
✚ The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/08) – 20% off
✚ The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human (Digerati) – $5.85 (Usually $19.50, ends 06/09) – 70% off
✚ The Padre (Feardemic) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 23/08) – 70% off
✚ Three Fourths Home: Extended Edition (Digerati) – $1.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 06/09) – 85% off
✚ Tools Up! (ALL IN! GAMES) – $20.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 23/08) – 30% off
✚ Trüberbrook (Headup Games) – $20.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 12/09) – 55% off
✚ Under the Jolly Roger (HeroCraft) – $21.60 (Usually $27.00, ends 03/09) – 20% off
✚ UnderHero (Digerati) – $15.30 (Usually $25.50, ends 06/09) – 40% off
✚ Valkyria Chronicles (SEGA) – $10.78 (Usually $26.95, ends 24/08) – 60% off
✚ Valkyria Chronicles 4 (SEGA) – $23.98 (Usually $63.95, ends 24/08) – 63% off
✚ Vertical Drop Heroes HD (Digerati ) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/09) – 80% off
✚ Voxel Shot for Nintendo Switch (SAT-BOX) – $6.03 (Usually $10.05, ends 08/09) – 40% off
✚ Voxel Sword (SAT-BOX) – $5.40 (Usually $9.00, ends 08/09) – 40% off
✚ WE ARE DOOMED (Vertex Pop Inc.) – $9.77 (Usually $11.50, ends 20/08) – 15% off
✚ War-Torn Dreams (Playstige Interactive) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 27/08) – 50% off
✚ Werewolf Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.57 (Usually $4.50, ends 07/09) – 65% off
✚ West of Loathing (Asymmetric) – $9.28 (Usually $16.00, ends 26/08) – 42% off
✚ Winter Sports Games (Joindots GmbH) – $31.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 27/08) – 20% off
✚ XenoRaptor (Digerati) – $7.65 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/09) – 66% off
✚ YOGA MASTER (My World) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 07/09) – 20% off
✚ ZikSquare (TOMAGameStudio) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 28/08) – 86% off
✚ Zombie Night Terror (Plug In Digital) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ Zombie Scrapper (Ransacked Studios) – $1.80 (Usually $4.50, ends 29/08) – 60% off
✚ #womenUp, Super Puzzles Dream (JORGE BIEDMA AZUAR) – $4.27 (Usually $9.30, ends 22/08) – 54% off
✚ ‘n Verlore Verstand (Skobbejak Games) – $9.45 (Usually $21.00, ends 22/08) – 55% off
✚ 3000th Duel (Neopopcorn) – $11.25 (Usually $18.75, ends 15/08) – 40% off
✚ 36 Fragments of Midnight (Ratalaika Games) – $2.47 (Usually $4.50, ends 16/08) – 45% off
✚ 8-Ball Pocket (Super PowerUp Games) – $2.97 (Usually $9.00, ends 02/09) – 67% off
✚ A Gummy’s Life (EP Games) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/08) – 40% off
✚ A Normal Lost Phone (Plug In Digital) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ A Street Cat’s Tale (CFK) – $9.85 (Usually $10.95, ends 19/08) – 10% off
✚ Aborigenus (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/08) – 80% off
✚ Access Denied (Ratalaika Games) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/08) – 40% off
✚ Adrenaline Rush – Miami Drive (Baltoro Media Group Sp.z o.o. Sp.K.) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 30/08) – 75% off
✚ Adventure Pinball Bundle (SuperPowerUpGames) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ Aery – Little Bird Adventure (EpiXR) – $6.69 (Usually $9.99, ends 20/08) – 33% off
✚ Agatha Knife (Mango Protocol) – $9.57 (Usually $15.95, ends 24/08) – 40% off
✚ Aggelos (Pqube) – $9.45 (Usually $21.00, ends 20/08) – 55% off
✚ Airfield Mania (Sprakelsoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/08) – 80% off
✚ Akane (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/09) – 80% off
✚ Akihabara – Feel the Rhythm Remixed (JMJ Interactive) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 20/08) – 75% off
✚ Almost There: The Platformer (QuantumAstroGuild) – $2.03 (Usually $14.50, ends 25/08) – 86% off
✚ Alteric (Sometimes You) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/08) – 80% off
✚ Amazing Brick Breaker (CFK Co., Ltd.) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/08) – 71% off
✚ Among the Sleep – Enhanced Edition (Soedesco) – $12.03 (Usually $42.99, ends 28/08) – 72% off
✚ Anarcute (Plug In Digital) – $15.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/08) – 33% off
✚ Animal Hunter Z (STARSIGN) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 01/09) – 50% off
✚ Ankh Guardian – Treasure of the Demon’s Temple (TOM CREATE CO.,LTD.) – $5.94 (Usually $9.90, ends 26/08) – 40% off
✚ Another Lost Phone: Laura’s Story (Plug In Digital) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ Aokana – Four Rhythms Across the Blue (Pqube) – $40.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 20/08) – 10% off
✚ Arcade Spirits (Pqube) – $25.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/08) – 15% off
✚ Atomic Heist (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.48 (Usually $12.00, ends 16/08) – 88% off
✚ Away: Journey to the Unexpected (PLAYDIUS) – $7.65 (Usually $25.50, ends 16/08) – 70% off
✚ Awesome Pea (Sometimes You) – $3.06 (Usually $9.00, ends 23/08) – 66% off
✚ Ayakashi Koi Gikyoku -Forbidden Romance with Mysterious Spirit- (DIGIMERCE) – $25.12 (Usually $37.50, ends 26/08) – 33% off
✚ BAFL – Brakes Are For Losers (Plug In Digital) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/08) – 70% off
✚ BILLIARD (D3 Publisher) – $1.57 (Usually $10.50, ends 26/08) – 85% off
✚ BINGO for Nintendo Switch (STARSIGN) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/09) – 50% off
✚ BLACKSAD: Under the Skin (ANUMAN INTERACTIVE) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 19/08) – 60% off
✚ Black Paradox (Digerati) – $7.65 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/08) – 66% off
✚ Black Rainbow (Ocean Media) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ Blood will be Spilled (Attu Games) – $4.40 (Usually $22.00, ends 29/08) – 80% off
✚ Bombslinger (Plug In Digital) – $7.71 (Usually $18.00, ends 16/08) – 57% off
✚ Breakfast Bar Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 23/08) – 50% off
✚ Breathing Fear (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/09) – 70% off
✚ Bridge Constructor Ultimate Edition (Headup Games) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/08) – 40% off
✚ Bridge Strike (Drageus Games) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 06/09) – 50% off
✚ Bubble Cats Rescue (Baltoro Media Group Sp.z o.o. Sp.K.) – $1.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 06/09) – 70% off
✚ Bury me, my Love (Plug in Digital) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/08) – 80% off
✚ Card Game Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $5.40 (Usually $36.00, ends 16/08) – 85% off
✚ Cast of the Seven Godsends (Merge Games) – $1.94 (Usually $19.49, ends 16/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Castle of Heart (7Levels) – $2.29 (Usually $22.90, ends 24/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Cat Quest (Pqube) – $3.10 (Usually $15.50, ends 20/08) – 80% off
✚ Cat Quest II (Pqube) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/08) – 30% off
✚ Caterpillar Royale (STARSIGN) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/09) – 50% off
✚ Caveblazers (Yogscast) – $4.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 27/08) – 75% off
✚ Cecconoid (Thalamus Digital) – $10.00 (Usually $20.00, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ Chess Ace (Cool Small Games) – $7.20 (Usually $12.00, ends 21/08) – 40% off
✚ Children of Zodiarcs (Plug In Digital) – $20.24 (Usually $26.99, ends 16/08) – 25% off
✚ Chinese Parents (Coconut Island Games) – $16.19 (Usually $17.99, ends 19/08) – 10% off
✚ Chroma Squad (Plug In Digital) – $15.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/08) – 33% off
✚ City Bus Driving Simulator (BoomBit Games) – $13.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 06/09) – 25% off
✚ Coast Guard: Beach Rescue Team (BoomBit Games) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 05/09) – 50% off
✚ Collide-a-Ball 2 (Starsign, Inc.) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/09) – 50% off
✚ Color Zen Kids (Cypronia) – $4.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 26/08) – 25% off
✚ Crash Drive 2 (M2H) – $1.56 (Usually $12.00, ends 29/08) – 86% off
✚ Crashbots (Sometimes You) – $5.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/08) – 66% off
✚ Croc’s World (Sprakelsoft) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 23/08) – 75% off
✚ Croc’s World 2 (Sprakelsoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/08) – 80% off
✚ Croc’s World 3 (Sprakelsoft) – $1.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 16/08) – 75% off
✚ Croc’s World Run (Sprakelsoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/08) – 80% off
✚ Crowdy Farm Rush (7Levels) – $7.20 (Usually $9.00, ends 05/09) – 20% off
✚ Cursed Castilla (Abylight) – $11.55 (Usually $21.00, ends 20/08) – 45% off
✚ Cyber Complex (PolarityFlow) – $14.70 (Usually $21.00, ends 20/08) – 30% off
✚ DYNASTY WARRIORS 8: Xtreme Legends Definitive Edition (KOEI) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 18/08) – 30% off
✚ Daggerhood (Ratalaika Games) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/08) – 40% off
✚ Dead in Vinland – True Viking edition (Plug In Digital) – $28.00 (Usually $42.00, ends 16/08) – 33% off
✚ Deep Diving Adventures (Jujubee) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 20/08) – 50% off
✚ Deep Ones (Sometimes You) – $2.55 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/08) – 66% off
✚ Demon’s Rise – War for the Deep (Silesia Games) – $5.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 18/08) – 40% off
✚ Deployment (Whale Rock Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Destrobots (7Levels) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/08) – 30% off
✚ Devious Dungeon (Ratalaika Games) – $6.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 16/08) – 45% off
✚ Dex (QubicGames) – $25.41 (Usually $29.90, ends 06/09) – 15% off
✚ Diabolic (Drageus Games) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/08) – 70% off
✚ Disease -Hidden Object- (D3 Publisher) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King (Disney) – $31.50 (Usually $52.50, ends 24/08) – 40% off
✚ DragoDino (Plug In Digital) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ Dragon Blaze for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 14/08) – 20% off
✚ Drift Legends (Nikita Alexeevich) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/08) – 50% off
✚ Dungeon Rushers (Plug In Digital) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/08) – 80% off
✚ Dungeon Shooting (STARSIGN) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/09) – 50% off
✚ Dustoff Heli Rescue 2 (RAINYFROG) – $3.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 20/08) – 70% off
✚ EARTHLOCK (Snowcastle Games) – $7.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 23/08) – 80% off
✚ EQQO (Nakana.io) – $6.00 (Usually $9.00, ends 24/08) – 33% off
✚ Electronic Super Joy (Hard Copy Games) – $3.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 22/08) – 80% off
✚ Elli (BandanaKid) – $8.40 (Usually $21.00, ends 17/08) – 60% off
✚ Energy Cycle Edge (Sometimes You) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/08) – 80% off
✚ Energy Invasion (Sometimes You) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 23/08) – 66% off
✚ Escape Game Fort Boyard (Microids) – $47.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 19/08) – 20% off
✚ Event Horizon (Drageus Games) – $1.49 (Usually $9.00, ends 30/08) – 83% off
✚ FLIP OVER FROG (MUTAN) – $1.49 (Usually $10.50, ends 01/09) – 86% off
✚ FUN! FUN! Animal Park (Numskull Games) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ Fairy Knights (CFK) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/08) – 20% off
✚ Farm Mystery (Ocean Media LLC) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ Feudal Alloy (Attu Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/08) – 80% off
✚ Figment (Bedtime Digital) – $7.25 (Usually $29.00, ends 24/08) – 75% off
✚ Firefighters – The Simulation (United Independent Entertainment) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 20/08) – 70% off
✚ Firefighters: Airport Fire Department (United Independent Entertainment) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 20/08) – 70% off
✚ Fishing Star World Tour (WFS) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 09/09) – 40% off
✚ Flowlines VS (Baltoro Games) – $1.39 (Usually $6.99, ends 16/08) – 80% off
✚ Fobia (Evgeny Lazebny) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 31/08) – 80% off
✚ Food Truck Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ Food Truck Tycoon – Asian Cuisine (Baltoro Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ Freakout: Calamity TV Show (JanduSoft) – $7.42 (Usually $13.50, ends 26/08) – 45% off
✚ FullBlast (Ratalaika Games) – $5.39 (Usually $8.99, ends 16/08) – 40% off
✚ FunBox Party (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ Fury Unleashed (Awesome Games) – $19.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 21/08) – 35% off
✚ GALAK-Z: The Void: Deluxe Edition (Golem Entertainment) – $5.25 (Usually $21.00, ends 16/08) – 75% off
✚ GROOVE COASTER WAI WAI PARTY!!!! (TAITO) – $68.79 (Usually $85.99, ends 16/08) – 20% off
✚ GUNBARICH for Nintendo Switch™ (Zerodiv) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 14/08) – 20% off
✚ GUNBIRD for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 14/08) – 20% off
✚ GUNBIRD2 for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 14/08) – 20% off
✚ Gakuen Club (D3 Publisher) – $21.12 (Usually $32.50, ends 26/08) – 35% off
✚ Galaxy of Pen & Paper +1 Edition (Plug In Digital) – $15.00 (Usually $18.75, ends 16/08) – 20% off
✚ Game Tengoku CruisinMix Special (City Connection) – $29.88 (Usually $37.35, ends 14/08) – 20% off
✚ Gear.Club Unlimited (Microids) – $7.48 (Usually $22.35, ends 19/08) – 67% off
✚ Gear.Club Unlimited 2 (Microids) – $17.99 (Usually $59.85, ends 19/08) – 70% off
✚ Genetic Disaster (Drageus Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ Ghost Parade (Numskull Games) – $34.97 (Usually $69.95, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ Glass Masquerade (Digerati) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 16/08) – 70% off
✚ Go! Fish Go! (Cool Small Games) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ Goonya Fighter (MUTAN) – $1.49 (Usually $33.75, ends 01/09) – 95.6% off
✚ Grab the Bottle (Sometimes You) – $2.55 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/08) – 66% off
✚ Grass Cutter – Mutated Lawns (Evgeniy Kolpakov) – $3.57 (Usually $10.50, ends 23/08) – 66% off
✚ Green Game: TimeSwapper (Draw Distance) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 27/08) – 66% off
✚ Halloween Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 24/08) – 50% off
✚ Hand of Fate 2 (DefiantDevelopment) – $9.89 (Usually $29.99, ends 20/08) – 67% off
✚ Headsnatchers (Iceberg Interactive B.V.) – $7.65 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/08) – 66% off
✚ Heroes Trials (Ratalaika) – $5.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 16/08) – 40% off
✚ Hexologic (MythicOwl) – $2.24 (Usually $4.49, ends 21/08) – 50% off
✚ History 2048 (Run-Down Games ) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 22/08) – 80% off
✚ Horror Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $9.15 (Usually $45.75, ends 23/08) – 80% off
✚ Hot Gimmick Cosplay-jong for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) – $19.28 (Usually $27.55, ends 14/08) – 30% off
✚ Hover (Plug In Digital) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 16/08) – 60% off
✚ Human: Fall Flat (Curve Digital) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/08) – 50% off
✚ I and Me (Ratalaika Games) – $6.50 (Usually $13.00, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ I, Zombie (Awesome Games) – $1.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 18/08) – 80% off
✚ Iconoclasts (Bifrost Ent.) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 20/08) – 50% off
✚ Indie Darling Bundle Vol 2 (Digerati) – $7.87 (Usually $52.50, ends 16/08) – 85% off
✚ Indie Gems Bundle – Explosions Edition (Plug In Digital) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 16/08) – 75% off
✚ Indie Gems Bundle – JRPG Edition (Plug In Digital) – $7.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 16/08) – 75% off
✚ Indie Gems Bundle – Nonograms edition (Plug In Digital) – $19.99 (Usually $24.99, ends 16/08) – 20% off
✚ Indie Puzzle Bundle Vol 1 (Digerati) – $9.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 16/08) – 85% off
✚ Indiecalypse (JanduSoft) – $14.62 (Usually $19.50, ends 26/08) – 25% off
✚ Infernium (Undergames) – $12.07 (Usually $34.50, ends 20/08) – 65% off
✚ InkSplosion (Ratalaika Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ Iris School of Wizardry -Vinculum Hearts- (DIGIMERCE) – $25.12 (Usually $37.50, ends 26/08) – 33% off
✚ Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Myth Infinite Combate (Pqube) – $47.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 14/08) – 20% off
✚ Island Maze (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.49 (Usually $4.50, ends 23/08) – 67% off
✚ JEWEL WARS (TOMCREATE) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ Jack N’ Jill DX (Ratalaika Games) – $4.79 (Usually $7.99, ends 16/08) – 40% off
✚ Jet Kave Adventure (7Levels S.A.) – $20.10 (Usually $30.00, ends 31/08) – 33% off
✚ Jewel Fever 2 (Sprakelsoft) – $1.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 23/08) – 75% off
✚ Jewel Rotation (Sprakelsoft GmbH) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/08) – 80% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade Joe and Mac Caveman Ninja (FTE Games) – $3.12 (Usually $12.50, ends 16/08) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Bad Dudes (FTE Games) – $3.24 (Usually $12.99, ends 16/08) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Heavy Barrel (FTE Games) – $3.14 (Usually $12.57, ends 16/08) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Heavy Burger (FTE Games) – $3.95 (Usually $15.80, ends 16/08) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Joe and Mac Returns (Flying Tiger ) – $3.18 (Usually $12.73, ends 16/08) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Nitro Ball (FTE Games) – $3.12 (Usually $12.50, ends 16/08) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Shoot Out (FTE Games) – $3.14 (Usually $12.57, ends 16/08) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Super Burger Time (FTE Games) – $3.24 (Usually $12.99, ends 16/08) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Two Crude Dudes (FTE Games) – $3.12 (Usually $12.50, ends 16/08) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Wizard Fire (FTE Games) – $3.30 (Usually $13.20, ends 16/08) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Express Raider (FTE Games) – $3.14 (Usually $12.57, ends 16/08) – 75% off
✚ Julie’s Sweets (Ocean Media) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/08) – 70% off
✚ Just Black Jack (Run-Down Games) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 15/08) – 50% off
✚ KEMONO FRIENDS PICROSS (JUPITER) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/08) – 30% off
✚ KORAL (Carlos Coronado) – $6.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 20/08) – 65% off
✚ KUUKIYOMI: Consider It! (G-MODE) – $4.95 (Usually $6.60, ends 05/09) – 25% off
✚ Kill The Bad Guy (Plug In Digital) – $4.20 (Usually $10.50, ends 16/08) – 60% off
✚ Killer Queen Black (Liquid Bit, LLC) – $19.59 (Usually $27.99, ends 07/09) – 30% off
✚ Kitty Love -Way to look for love- (DIGIMERCE) – $25.12 (Usually $37.50, ends 26/08) – 33% off
✚ Klondike Solitaire (Baltoro Games) – $2.02 (Usually $13.49, ends 23/08) – 85% off
✚ Knights of Pen & Paper 2 Deluxiest Edition (Plug In Digital) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ Knights of Pen and Paper +1 Deluxier Edition (Plug In Digital) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/08) – 60% off
✚ Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle (Plug In Digital) – $16.87 (Usually $33.75, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ Knock ‘Em Down! Bowling (D3 Publisher) – $8.82 (Usually $22.05, ends 26/08) – 60% off
✚ Late Shift (Wales Interactive) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 20/08) – 50% off
✚ League of Evil (Ratalaika Games) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ Lethis – Path of Progress (Plug In Digital) – $22.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 16/08) – 25% off
✚ Lines Infinite (Hook) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 05/09) – 50% off
✚ Lines X (Hook) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 05/09) – 50% off
✚ Lines XL (Hook) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 31/08) – 50% off
✚ LocO-SportS (JORGE BIEDMA AZUAR) – $2.97 (Usually $9.00, ends 27/08) – 67% off
✚ Lost Phone Stories (Plug In Digital) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ Lost in Harmony (Plug In Digital) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 16/08) – 70% off
✚ Ludomania (Baltoro Games) – $1.48 (Usually $4.50, ends 16/08) – 67% off
✚ Lydia (Nakana.io) – $4.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 24/08) – 33% off
✚ MIND: Path to Thalamus (Carlos Coronado) – $5.77 (Usually $16.50, ends 20/08) – 65% off
✚ MachiKnights -Blood bagos- (CFK) – $9.90 (Usually $16.50, ends 19/08) – 40% off
✚ Mad Bullets (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/09) – 50% off
✚ Mad Carnage (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/08) – 80% off
✚ Madorica Real Estate (GIFT TEN INDUSTRY) – $14.90 (Usually $19.50, ends 27/08) – 32% off
✚ Marooners (M2H) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 29/08) – 91.4% off
✚ Masky (Forever Entertainment) – $5.02 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/09) – 33% off
✚ Max and the book of chaos (JanduSoft) – $10.20 (Usually $12.00, ends 20/08) – 15% off
✚ MazM: Jekyll and Hyde (CFK) – $15.00 (Usually $18.75, ends 19/08) – 20% off
✚ Mech Rage (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Megadimension Neptunia VII (Idea Factory) – $36.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 17/08) – 20% off
✚ Melbits World (Plug In Digital) – $11.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 16/08) – 20% off
✚ Metropolis: Lux Obscura (Sometimes You) – $4.08 (Usually $12.00, ends 23/08) – 66% off
✚ Midnight Deluxe (Ratalaika Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ Midnight Evil (Draw Distance S.A.) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Miles & Kilo (Four Horses) – $2.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 02/09) – 80% off
✚ Mimic Hunter (Angry Cat) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/08) – 80% off
✚ Mini Puzzle Balls (Cool Small Games) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 28/08) – 50% off
✚ Miniature – The Story Puzzle (Run-Down Games) – $1.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 22/08) – 75% off
✚ Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae (ZENITH BLUE) – $10.80 (Usually $18.00, ends 21/08) – 40% off
✚ Momonga Pinball Adventures (Plug In Digital) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ Monochrome World (CFK) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/08) – 20% off
✚ Monster Slayers (Digerati) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/08) – 75% off
✚ Moorhuhn Wanted (Higgs Games) – $8.40 (Usually $10.50, ends 06/09) – 20% off
✚ Morphite (Blowfish Studios) – $3.82 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/08) – 83% off
✚ MotoGP™18 (Milestone) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 20/08) – 70% off
✚ Mountain Rescue Simulator (United Independent Entertainment GmbH) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 20/08) – 70% off
✚ Mushroom Quest (Drageus Games) – $1.49 (Usually $4.50, ends 16/08) – 67% off
✚ My Arctic Farm 2018 (Plug In Digital) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ My Bewitching Perfume (OperaHouse) – $26.40 (Usually $33.00, ends 18/08) – 20% off
✚ My Exotic Farm 2018 (Plug In Digital) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ My Farm (Plug In Digital) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ My Jurassic Farm 2018 (Plug In Digital ) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ Myths of Orion: Light from the North (Ocean Media) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ NEKOPARA Vol.1 (CFK) – $9.90 (Usually $16.50, ends 19/08) – 40% off
✚ NEKOPARA Vol.2 (CFK) – $9.90 (Usually $16.50, ends 19/08) – 40% off
✚ NEKOPARA Vol.3 (CFK Co., Ltd.) – $9.90 (Usually $16.50, ends 19/08) – 40% off
✚ Neo ATLAS 1469 (StudioArtDink) – $31.99 (Usually $63.99, ends 03/09) – 50% off
✚ Nerdook Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $6.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 16/08) – 85% off
✚ NeuroVoider (Plug In Digital) – $8.99 (Usually $21.00, ends 16/08) – 57% off
✚ Nexomon: Extinction (Pqube) – $27.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/08) – 10% off
✚ Nicole (Ratalaika Games) – $22.39 (Usually $27.99, ends 16/08) – 20% off
✚ Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $45.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 18/08) – 50% off
✚ Nightshade／百花百狼 (D3 Publisher) – $50.40 (Usually $72.00, ends 26/08) – 30% off
✚ NinNinDays (qureate) – $6.43 (Usually $9.90, ends 27/08) – 35% off
✚ Ninja Village (Kairosoft) – $15.00 (Usually $19.50, ends 25/08) – 23% off
✚ Nirvana Pilot Yume (RedDeerGames) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ No Straight Roads (Sold Out) – $53.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 31/08) – 10% off
✚ Norman’s Great Illusion (Sometimes You) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/08) – 20% off
✚ Not Tonight: Take Back Control Edition (No More Robots) – $3.49 (Usually $34.99, ends 14/08) – 90% off
✚ Nyan Cat: Lost in Space (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/09) – 50% off
✚ OVIVO (Evgeniy Kolpakov) – $3.57 (Usually $10.50, ends 23/08) – 66% off
✚ Odallus: The Dark Call (Digerati) – $6.12 (Usually $18.00, ends 16/08) – 66% off
✚ Offroad Racing – Buggy X ATV X Moto (Microids) – $29.99 (Usually $45.00, ends 26/08) – 33% off
✚ Old School RPG Bundle (Plug In Digital) – $27.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 16/08) – 40% off
✚ Omega Labyrinth Life (D3 Publisher) – $45.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ One Eyed Kutkh (Sometimes You) – $2.55 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/08) – 66% off
✚ One More Dungeon (Ratalaika Games) – $6.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 16/08) – 45% off
✚ Oniken: Unstoppable Edition (Digerati) – $5.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/08) – 66% off
✚ Orbitblazers (ogsoftgames) – $8.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 16/08) – 70% off
✚ Overdriven Reloaded: Special Edition (TOMAGameStudio) – $1.50 (Usually $12.00, ends 28/08) – 88% off
✚ Overlanders (Run-Down Games) – $5.08 (Usually $33.90, ends 29/08) – 85% off
✚ PICROSS LORD OF THE NAZARICK (株式会社ジュピター/Jupiter Corporation) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/08) – 30% off
✚ PICROSS S (JUPITER) – $9.59 (Usually $11.99, ends 20/08) – 20% off
✚ PICROSS S2 (JUPITER) – $10.80 (Usually $13.50, ends 20/08) – 20% off
✚ PICROSS S3 (JUPITER) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/08) – 20% off
✚ PRINCESS MAKER -FAERY TALES COME TRUE- (CFK) – $32.40 (Usually $40.50, ends 19/08) – 20% off
✚ Pacific Wings (Sprakelsoft GmbH) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 23/08) – 75% off
✚ Pack Master (Forever Entertainment) – $5.02 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/09) – 33% off
✚ Pankapu (Plug In Digital) – $4.49 (Usually $17.99, ends 16/08) – 75% off
✚ Panzer Dragoon: Remake (Forever Entertainment) – $25.12 (Usually $37.50, ends 19/08) – 33% off
✚ Paper Train (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/09) – 50% off
✚ Paper Wars: Cannon Fodder Devastated (Draw Distance) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Peasant Knight (Ratalaika Games) – $2.70 (Usually $4.50, ends 16/08) – 40% off
✚ Pen and Paper Games Bundle (Plug In Digital) – $33.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 16/08) – 25% off
✚ Perseverance (Cool Small Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/09) – 80% off
✚ PictoQuest (Plug In Digital) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/08) – 40% off
✚ Piczle Cross Adventure (Plug In Digital) – $13.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 16/08) – 10% off
✚ Piczle Lines DX Bundle (Rainy Frog) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/08) – 50% off
✚ Pinball Lockdown (Onteca) – $3.29 (Usually $9.99, ends 31/08) – 67% off
✚ Ping Pong Trick Shot EVOLUTION (STARSIGN) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/09) – 50% off
✚ Pirates Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 24/08) – 50% off
✚ Pixboy (Forever Entertainment) – $5.02 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/09) – 33% off
✚ Pixel Action Heroes (Cypronia) – $5.61 (Usually $7.49, ends 26/08) – 25% off
✚ Plague Road (Arcade Distillery) – $1.87 (Usually $18.75, ends 26/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Planet RIX-13 (Sometimes You) – $2.55 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/08) – 66% off
✚ Plantera Deluxe (Ratalaika Games) – $4.12 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/08) – 45% off
✚ Poopdie – Chapter One (Bulbware) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/08) – 20% off
✚ Power Racing Bundle (SuperPowerUpGames) – $17.85 (Usually $25.50, ends 14/08) – 30% off
✚ Princess Closet (OperaHouse) – $33.09 (Usually $41.37, ends 18/08) – 20% off
✚ Princess Maker Go!Go! Princess (CFK) – $16.80 (Usually $21.00, ends 19/08) – 20% off
✚ Professional Construction – The Simulation (United Independent Entertainment) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 20/08) – 70% off
✚ Professional Farmer: American Dream (United Independent Entertainment) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 20/08) – 70% off
✚ Professional Farmer: Nintendo Switch Edition (United Independent Entertainment) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 20/08) – 70% off
✚ Pub Encounter (D3 Publisher) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ Purrs In Heaven (EnjoyUp Games) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 04/09) – 50% off
✚ Puzzle Wall (RAINYFROG) – $3.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 20/08) – 70% off
✚ Quarantine Circular (Ant Workshop) – $7.19 (Usually $8.99, ends 26/08) – 20% off
✚ Quest Hunter (2 Zombie Games Co., Ltd.) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ Quest for the Golden Duck (Bigosaur) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/08) – 80% off
✚ RIVE: Ultimate Edition (Two Tribes) – $2.20 (Usually $22.00, ends 06/09) – 90.1% off
✚ Real Heroes: Firefighter (Golem Entertainment) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/08) – 75% off
✚ Red Siren: Space Defense (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/09) – 50% off
✚ Red Wings: Aces of the Sky (ALL IN! GAMES) – $20.10 (Usually $30.00, ends 16/08) – 33% off
✚ Reverse Crawl (Digerati) – $6.63 (Usually $19.50, ends 16/08) – 66% off
✚ Road To Guangdong (Excalibur Games) – $33.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 03/09) – 10% off
✚ Robbotto (JMJ Interactive) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/08) – 75% off
✚ Rogue Bit (Bigosaur) – $2.80 (Usually $7.00, ends 06/09) – 60% off
✚ Roundguard (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $14.99 (Usually $24.99, ends 04/09) – 40% off
✚ Rover Wars (Sakari Games) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/08) – 75% off
✚ Rush Rally 3 (Brownmonster) – $15.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/08) – 33% off
✚ Réussir : Code de la Route (French Highway Code) (ANUMAN INTERACTIVE) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 19/08) – 70% off
✚ SEN: Seven Eight Nine (Indie Champions Ltd) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/08) – 90.1% off
✚ SINNER: Sacrifice for Redemption (Another Indie Studio) – $9.97 (Usually $28.50, ends 20/08) – 65% off
✚ SMASHING THE BATTLE (PLATINUMROCKET) – $13.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/08) – 10% off
✚ SOL DIVIDE -SWORD OF DARKNESS- for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 14/08) – 20% off
✚ STARSHIP AVENGER Operation: Take Back Earth (TOMCREATE) – $2.95 (Usually $5.90, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ STAY (Pqube) – $6.30 (Usually $18.00, ends 20/08) – 65% off
✚ STRIKERS 1945 II for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 14/08) – 20% off
✚ STRIKERS1945 for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 14/08) – 20% off
✚ Sacred Stones (CFK) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 19/08) – 50% off
✚ Samurai Aces for Nintendo Switch™ (Zerodiv) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 14/08) – 20% off
✚ Save the Ninja Clan (Sometimes You) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/08) – 80% off
✚ Seeders Puzzle Reboot (Bigosaur d.o.o.) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/08) – 80% off
✚ Seeds of Resilience (Forever Entertainment) – $13.40 (Usually $20.00, ends 02/09) – 33% off
✚ Shadow of Loot Box (RATALAIKA GAMES) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ Shape of the World (Plug In Digital) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/08) – 70% off
✚ She Sees Red – Interactive Movie (Rhinotales) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 23/08) – 70% off
✚ Shikhondo: Soul Eater (Digerati) – $6.30 (Usually $21.00, ends 16/08) – 70% off
✚ Shinobi Spirits S: Legend of Heroes (TOM CREATE CO.,LTD.) – $7.77 (Usually $11.10, ends 26/08) – 30% off
✚ Silent World (CFK) – $5.94 (Usually $6.60, ends 19/08) – 10% off
✚ Skelittle: A Giant Party! (Plug In Digital) – $10.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/08) – 33% off
✚ Skelly Selest (Digerati) – $5.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/08) – 66% off
✚ Skelly Selest & Straimium Immortaly Double Pack (Digerati) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 16/08) – 70% off
✚ Skulls of the Shogun: Bone-A-Fide Edition (Golem Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 16/08) – 75% off
✚ Sky Ride (MUTAN) – $1.49 (Usually $10.50, ends 01/09) – 86% off
✚ SkyScrappers (Ant Workshop) – $2.00 (Usually $13.35, ends 23/08) – 85% off
✚ SkyTime (Sometimes You) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 23/08) – 66% off
✚ Slime-san (Headup Games) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/08) – 60% off
✚ Smash Rush (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/09) – 50% off
✚ Snakeybus (Digerati) – $12.60 (Usually $18.00, ends 23/08) – 30% off
✚ Son of a Witch (Bigosaur) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 06/09) – 60% off
✚ Soul Searching (Nakana.io) – $9.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 24/08) – 33% off
✚ Space Blaze (United Independent Entertainment) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 20/08) – 70% off
✚ Speedway Racing (SuperPowerUpGames) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/08) – 30% off
✚ Spider Solitaire (Baltoro Games) – $1.45 (Usually $13.50, ends 29/08) – 89% off
✚ SpiderSolitaire BLACK (G-MODE) – $3.82 (Usually $7.65, ends 05/09) – 50% off
✚ Spiral Splatter (Sometimes You) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/08) – 80% off
✚ Spirit of the North (Merge Games) – $22.05 (Usually $31.50, ends 16/08) – 30% off
✚ Splasher (Plug In Digital) – $6.60 (Usually $22.00, ends 16/08) – 70% off
✚ Squareboy vs Bullies: Arena Edition (Ratalaika Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ State of Anarchy: Master of Mayhem (Sometimes You) – $4.08 (Usually $12.00, ends 23/08) – 66% off
✚ Steredenn: Binary Stars (Plug In Digital) – $7.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 16/08) – 60% off
✚ Still There (Iceberg Interactive) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/08) – 40% off
✚ Storm Boy (Blowfish Studios) – $1.18 (Usually $6.99, ends 17/08) – 83% off
✚ Story of a Gladiator (Brain Seal Ltd) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/08) – 75% off
✚ Stranded Sails – Explorers of the Cursed Islands (Merge Games) – $22.49 (Usually $37.49, ends 16/08) – 40% off
✚ Strike! Ten Pin Bowling (Touch Mechanics) – $11.19 (Usually $15.99, ends 31/08) – 30% off
✚ Sudoku Relax (G-MODE) – $5.73 (Usually $7.65, ends 05/09) – 25% off
✚ Sudoku Relax 5 Full Bloom (G-MODE) – $5.73 (Usually $7.65, ends 15/08) – 25% off
✚ Super Hydorah (Abylight) – $16.47 (Usually $29.95, ends 20/08) – 45% off
✚ Super Loop Drive (Run-Down Games) – $1.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 15/08) – 75% off
✚ Super Ping Pong Trick Shot (STARSIGN) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/09) – 50% off
✚ Super Rocket Shootout (Plug In Digital) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/08) – 80% off
✚ Super Space Snake (Digital Game Group) – $1.99 (Usually $4.99, ends 23/08) – 60% off
✚ SuperEpic: The Entertainment War (Numskull Games) – $16.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/08) – 25% off
✚ Sushi Time! (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/08) – 80% off
✚ Swap This! (Two Tribes Publishing) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/09) – 79% off
✚ Sweet Witches (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/08) – 80% off
✚ Switchy Road (Digital Game Group) – $1.61 (Usually $8.09, ends 16/08) – 80% off
✚ Swords & Soldiers (Two Tribes Publishing) – $1.57 (Usually $11.25, ends 06/09) – 86% off
✚ TENGAI for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 14/08) – 20% off
✚ TETRA’s Escape (Ratalaika Games) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/08) – 40% off
✚ THE Card: Poker, Texas hold ’em, Blackjack and Page One (D3 Publisher) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/08) – 70% off
✚ Tactical Mind 2 (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/08) – 80% off
✚ Tennis (D3 Publisher) – $1.57 (Usually $10.50, ends 26/08) – 85% off
✚ The Amazing Shinsengumi: Heroes in Love (D3 Publisher) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ The Big Journey (Hook) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/09) – 50% off
✚ The Bridge (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/09) – 86% off
✚ The Gardens Between (The Voxel Agents) – $13.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 23/08) – 55% off
✚ The Golf (D3 Publisher) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/08) – 70% off
✚ The Inner World (Headup Games) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 14/08) – 75% off
✚ The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk (Headup Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/08) – 75% off
✚ The Last Door – Complete Edition (Plug In Digital) – $15.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/08) – 33% off
✚ The Men of Yoshiwara: Ohgiya (D3 Publisher) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ The Next Penelope (Plug In Digital) – $4.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 16/08) – 75% off
✚ The TakeOver (Antonios Pelekanos) – $22.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/08) – 25% off
✚ The Walking Vegetables: Radical Edition (Merge Games) – $2.92 (Usually $19.50, ends 16/08) – 85% off
✚ The Warlock of Firetop Mountain: Goblin Scourge Edition! (Tin Man Games) – $3.49 (Usually $34.99, ends 24/08) – 90% off
✚ TheNightfall (United Independent Entertainment) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 20/08) – 70% off
✚ They Came From the Sky (Hook) – $1.32 (Usually $3.90, ends 24/08) – 66% off
✚ Toki Tori (Two Tribes Publishing) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/09) – 79% off
✚ Toki Tori 2+: Nintendo Switch Edition (Two Tribes Publishing) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/09) – 90.1% off
✚ Top Speed: Drag & Fast Racing (T-Bull) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 20/08) – 50% off
✚ Towaga: Among Shadows (Forever Entertainment) – $15.07 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/09) – 33% off
✚ Trailer Trashers (Sakari Games) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 31/08) – 75% off
✚ Trancelation (Baltoro Games) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/08) – 70% off
✚ Transcripted (Plug In Digital) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 16/08) – 80% off
✚ TroubleDays (qureate) – $7.92 (Usually $9.90, ends 27/08) – 20% off
✚ Tumblestone (QuantumAstroGuild) – $2.39 (Usually $19.99, ends 05/09) – 88% off
✚ Twin Robots: Ultimate Edition (Ratalaika Games) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ Tyd wag vir Niemand (Skobbejak Games (Pty.) Ltd.) – $8.10 (Usually $13.50, ends 22/08) – 40% off
✚ UNI (Game Museum) – $1.40 (Usually $7.00, ends 30/08) – 80% off
✚ Ultra Foodmess (Silesia Games) – $4.20 (Usually $6.00, ends 24/08) – 31% off
✚ Uncanny Valley (Digerati) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/08) – 75% off
✚ Unexplored (Digerati) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/08) – 70% off
✚ Urban Trial Playground (Tate Multimedia) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/08) – 70% off
✚ Valfaris (Big Sugar) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 23/08) – 50% off
✚ Vambrace: Cold Soul (Headup GmbH) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 29/08) – 50% off
✚ Verlet Swing (Digerati Distribution) – $7.65 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/08) – 66% off
✚ WONDER BOY RETURNS REMIX (CFK) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/08) – 40% off
✚ WORLDEND SYNDROME (Pqube) – $36.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 20/08) – 40% off
✚ Warplanes: WW2 Dogfight (7Levels) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/08) – 50% off
✚ Watermelon Party (Bigosaur) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/08) – 80% off
✚ Wayout (Hook) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 05/09) – 50% off
✚ Where Angels Cry: Tears of the Fallen Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/08) – 40% off
✚ Where Are My Friends? (Sometimes You) – $1.53 (Usually $9.00, ends 23/08) – 83% off
✚ Whipseey and the Lost Atlas (Blowfish Studios) – $1.35 (Usually $7.99, ends 17/08) – 83% off
✚ White Night (Plug In Digital) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/08) – 80% off
✚ WildTrax Racing (SuperPowerUpGames) – $9.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 21/08) – 25% off
✚ Windmill Kings (Bigosaur d.o.o.) – $1.60 (Usually $8.00, ends 23/08) – 80% off
✚ Windscape (Headup Games) – $10.20 (Usually $30.00, ends 29/08) – 66% off
✚ Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe (Chubby Pixel) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/08) – 60% off
✚ Woodle Tree Adventures (ChubbyPixel) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/08) – 80% off
✚ Wordify (Hook) – $1.36 (Usually $3.90, ends 28/08) – 63% off
✚ Yellow Fins (Sprakelsoft GmbH) – $1.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 16/08) – 75% off
✚ Yes, Your Grace (No More Robots) – $15.48 (Usually $25.80, ends 06/09) – 40% off
✚ Yet Another Zombie Defense HD (Awesome Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 24/08) – 80% off
✚ Yono and the Celestial Elephants (Plug In Digital) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 16/08) – 60% off
✚ ZERO GUNNER 2- for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 14/08) – 20% off
