Weekly Aussie eShop Downloads & Deals (Week 30) Tall Tails
It’s another busy week on the eShop, when isn’t it?
This week’s releases of note, at least the ones we know about are Ageless, Hotel Sowls, Heroes of Hammerwatch, and Fairy Tail. Although that last one is a ridiculous price of over a hundred dollars – it’s way cheaper physically. Otherwise, there’s Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection and Rugby Challenge 4. Again caveats on that last one as its an “early access” game, much like AFL Evolution 2 we suspect it’s being released underbaked and will be fixed in patches. One to watch in the future perhaps.
There’s a bunch of games on sale as per usual, however, there’s nothing too exciting or new to report. One exception is 30% off Pokken Tournament DX which also has a free trial for Nintendo Switch Online members. Otherwise, the Capcom games are on sale again, as they are every couple of weeks. If there’s something on sale that you’re picking up or recommend, let everyone know in the comments.
This week’s double Gold Coin games are Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker and Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3.
✚ Ageless (Team17) – $22.50
✚ Arcade Archives Burger Time (HAMSTER) – $10.50
✚ Bite the Bullet (Graffiti Games) – $18.00 ($22.50 after 20/08)
✚ Buried Stars (LINE Games) – $75.00
✚ Country Tales (Ocean Media) – $15.00
✚ Cubers: Arena (Teyon) – $22.50
✚ FAIRY TAIL (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $105.00
✚ Heroes of Hammerwatch – Ultimate Edition (BlitWorks) – $30.00
✚ Hotel Sowls (CFK) – $9.85 ($10.95 after 12/08)
✚ Instant Sports Summer Games (Plug In Digital) – $37.50
✚ Interrogation: You will be deceived (Mixtvision) – $19.50
✚ Kingdom Rush (Ironhide Game Studio) – $14.50
✚ Locomotion (Polyfox) – $13.50 ($15.00 after 31/07)
✚ Megadimension Neptunia VII (Idea Factory) – $36.00 ($45.00 after 17/08)
✚ Merchant of the Skies (AbsoDev) – $22.50
✚ Nowhere Prophet (No More Robots) – $24.41 ($32.55 after 13/08)
✚ Rugby Challenge 4 (Tru Blu Games) – $89.95
✚ SAMURAI SHODOWN NEOGEO COLLECTION (SNK) – $60.00
✚ Sagrada (Dire Wolf Digital) – $23.99
✚ Sentinels of Freedom (Underbite Games) – $33.60
✚ Spiral Memoria -The Summer I Meet Myself- (DIGIMERCE) – $37.50
✚ They Breathe (Bulbware) – $5.34 ($6.00 after 12/08)
✚ Time Tenshi (Silver Cow Studio) – $16.14 ($18.99 after 06/08)
✚ Zombie Night Terror (Plug In Digital) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ Zumba® Burn It Up! (505 Games) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 03/08) – 30% off
✚ ŌKAMI™ HD (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 13/08) – 50% off
✚ A Normal Lost Phone (Plug In Digital) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ Alphadia Genesis (KEMCO) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/08) – 10% off
✚ Anarcute (Plug In Digital) – $15.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/08) – 33% off
✚ Ankh Guardian – Treasure of the Demon’s Temple (TOM CREATE CO.,LTD.) – $5.94 (Usually $9.90, ends 26/08) – 40% off
✚ Another Lost Phone: Laura’s Story (Plug In Digital) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ Away: Journey to the Unexpected (PLAYDIUS) – $7.65 (Usually $25.50, ends 16/08) – 70% off
✚ Ayakashi Koi Gikyoku -Forbidden Romance with Mysterious Spirit- (DIGIMERCE) – $25.12 (Usually $37.50, ends 26/08) – 33% off
✚ BAFL – Brakes Are For Losers (Plug In Digital) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/08) – 70% off
✚ BATTLESHIP (Marmalade Game Studio) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/08) – 50% off
✚ Bear With Me: The Lost Robots (Modus Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.55, ends 04/08) – 50% off
✚ Beast Quest (Maximum Games) – $27.99 (Usually $69.99, ends 04/08) – 60% off
✚ Bite the Bullet (Graffiti Games) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/08) – 20% off
✚ Blood will be Spilled (Attu Games) – $4.40 (Usually $22.00, ends 29/08) – 80% off
✚ Bombslinger (Plug In Digital) – $7.71 (Usually $18.00, ends 16/08) – 57% off
✚ Bury me, my Love (Plug in Digital) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/08) – 80% off
✚ CAPCOM BEAT ‘EM UP BUNDLE (Capcom) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 13/08) – 50% off
✚ Chasm (Leadman Games) – $10.80 (Usually $27.00, ends 06/08) – 60% off
✚ Children of Zodiarcs (Plug In Digital) – $20.24 (Usually $26.99, ends 16/08) – 25% off
✚ Chroma Squad (Plug In Digital) – $15.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/08) – 33% off
✚ Cluedo (Marmalade Game Studio) – $19.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 12/08) – 50% off
✚ Color Zen Kids (Cypronia) – $4.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 26/08) – 25% off
✚ Crash Drive 2 (M2H) – $1.56 (Usually $12.00, ends 29/08) – 86% off
✚ Cruel Bands Career (indienova) – $5.40 (Usually $6.00, ends 12/08) – 10% off
✚ Dark Quest 2 (Brian Seal Entertainment) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 03/08) – 75% off
✚ Darkest Dungeon® (Red Hook Studios) – $19.77 (Usually $32.95, ends 06/08) – 40% off
✚ Dead in Vinland – True Viking edition (Plug In Digital) – $28.00 (Usually $42.00, ends 16/08) – 33% off
✚ Deer Drive Legends (Maximum Games) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 04/08) – 70% off
✚ Defunct (Soedesco) – $0.99 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/08) – 94.5% off
✚ Degrees of Separation (Modus Games) – $2.99 (Usually $29.95, ends 04/08) – 90.1% off
✚ DragoDino (Plug In Digital) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ Dragon Blaze for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 14/08) – 20% off
✚ Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen (CAPCOM) – $19.97 (Usually $39.95, ends 13/08) – 50% off
✚ Drink More Glurp (Yogscast) – $12.00 (Usually $13.35, ends 13/08) – 10% off
✚ Dungeon Rushers (Plug In Digital) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/08) – 80% off
✚ Dynamite Fishing – World Games (HandyGames) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 05/08) – 80% off
✚ Family Mysteries: Poisonous Promises (Artifex Mundi) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/08) – 0% off
✚ Fin and the Ancient Mystery (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/08) – 80% off
✚ Food Truck Tycoon – Asian Cuisine (Baltoro Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ Freakout: Calamity TV Show (JanduSoft) – $7.42 (Usually $13.50, ends 26/08) – 45% off
✚ GROOVE COASTER WAI WAI PARTY!!!! (TAITO) – $68.79 (Usually $85.99, ends 16/08) – 20% off
✚ GUNBARICH for Nintendo Switch™ (Zerodiv) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 14/08) – 20% off
✚ GUNBIRD for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 14/08) – 20% off
✚ GUNBIRD2 for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 14/08) – 20% off
✚ Galaxy of Pen & Paper +1 Edition (Plug In Digital) – $15.00 (Usually $18.75, ends 16/08) – 20% off
✚ Game Tengoku CruisinMix Special (City Connection) – $29.88 (Usually $37.35, ends 14/08) – 20% off
✚ Garfield Kart Furious Racing (Microids) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 12/08) – 60% off
✚ Halloween Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 24/08) – 50% off
✚ Headsnatchers (Iceberg Interactive B.V.) – $7.65 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/08) – 66% off
✚ Horror Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $9.15 (Usually $45.75, ends 23/08) – 80% off
✚ Hot Gimmick Cosplay-jong for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) – $19.28 (Usually $27.55, ends 14/08) – 30% off
✚ Hotel Sowls (CFK) – $9.85 (Usually $10.95, ends 12/08) – 10% off
✚ House Flipper (Ultimate Games) – $28.12 (Usually $37.50, ends 13/08) – 25% off
✚ Hover (Plug In Digital) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 16/08) – 60% off
✚ Indie Gems Bundle – Explosions Edition (Plug In Digital) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 16/08) – 75% off
✚ Indie Gems Bundle – JRPG Edition (Plug In Digital) – $7.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 16/08) – 75% off
✚ Indie Gems Bundle – Nonograms edition (Plug In Digital) – $19.99 (Usually $24.99, ends 16/08) – 20% off
✚ Indiecalypse (JanduSoft) – $14.62 (Usually $19.50, ends 26/08) – 25% off
✚ Infernium (Undergames) – $12.07 (Usually $34.50, ends 20/08) – 65% off
✚ Iris School of Wizardry -Vinculum Hearts- (DIGIMERCE) – $25.12 (Usually $37.50, ends 26/08) – 33% off
✚ JEWEL WARS (TOMCREATE) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade Joe and Mac Caveman Ninja (FTE Games) – $3.12 (Usually $12.50, ends 16/08) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Bad Dudes (FTE Games) – $3.24 (Usually $12.99, ends 16/08) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Heavy Barrel (FTE Games) – $3.14 (Usually $12.57, ends 16/08) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Heavy Burger (FTE Games) – $3.95 (Usually $15.80, ends 16/08) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Joe and Mac Returns (Flying Tiger ) – $3.18 (Usually $12.73, ends 16/08) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Nitro Ball (FTE Games) – $3.12 (Usually $12.50, ends 16/08) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Shoot Out (FTE Games) – $3.14 (Usually $12.57, ends 16/08) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Super Burger Time (FTE Games) – $3.24 (Usually $12.99, ends 16/08) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Two Crude Dudes (FTE Games) – $3.12 (Usually $12.50, ends 16/08) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Wizard Fire (FTE Games) – $3.30 (Usually $13.20, ends 16/08) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Express Raider (FTE Games) – $3.14 (Usually $12.57, ends 16/08) – 75% off
✚ KORAL (Carlos Coronado) – $6.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 20/08) – 65% off
✚ Kill The Bad Guy (Plug In Digital) – $4.20 (Usually $10.50, ends 16/08) – 60% off
✚ Kitty Love -Way to look for love- (DIGIMERCE) – $25.12 (Usually $37.50, ends 26/08) – 33% off
✚ Knights of Pen & Paper 2 Deluxiest Edition (Plug In Digital) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ Knights of Pen and Paper +1 Deluxier Edition (Plug In Digital) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/08) – 60% off
✚ Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle (Plug In Digital) – $16.87 (Usually $33.75, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ Lethis – Path of Progress (Plug In Digital) – $22.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 16/08) – 25% off
✚ LocO-SportS (JORGE BIEDMA AZUAR) – $2.97 (Usually $9.00, ends 27/08) – 67% off
✚ Locomotion (Polyfox) – $13.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/07) – 10% off
✚ Lost Phone Stories (Plug In Digital) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ Lost in Harmony (Plug In Digital) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 16/08) – 70% off
✚ MIND: Path to Thalamus (Carlos Coronado) – $5.77 (Usually $16.50, ends 20/08) – 65% off
✚ Marooners (M2H) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 29/08) – 91.4% off
✚ Mega Man 11 (CAPCOM) – $19.97 (Usually $39.95, ends 13/08) – 50% off
✚ Mega Man Legacy Collection (CAPCOM Europe) – $15.30 (Usually $22.95, ends 13/08) – 33% off
✚ Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 (CAPCOM) – $15.30 (Usually $22.95, ends 13/08) – 33% off
✚ Mega Man X Legacy Collection (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 13/08) – 50% off
✚ Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 13/08) – 50% off
✚ Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection (CAPCOM) – $33.71 (Usually $44.95, ends 13/08) – 25% off
✚ Megadimension Neptunia VII (Idea Factory) – $36.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 17/08) – 20% off
✚ Melbits World (Plug In Digital) – $11.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 16/08) – 20% off
✚ Momonga Pinball Adventures (Plug In Digital) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2 (Milestone) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 13/08) – 70% off
✚ Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate™ (CAPCOM Europe) – $31.98 (Usually $79.95, ends 13/08) – 60% off
✚ Morphite (Blowfish Studios) – $3.82 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/08) – 83% off
✚ My Arctic Farm 2018 (Plug In Digital) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ My Bewitching Perfume (OperaHouse) – $26.40 (Usually $33.00, ends 18/08) – 20% off
✚ My Exotic Farm 2018 (Plug In Digital) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ My Farm (Plug In Digital) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ My Jurassic Farm 2018 (Plug In Digital ) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ Mystery Mine (Big Way) – $10.80 (Usually $13.50, ends 12/08) – 20% off
✚ NeuroVoider (Plug In Digital) – $8.99 (Usually $21.00, ends 16/08) – 57% off
✚ Ninja Village (Kairosoft) – $15.00 (Usually $19.50, ends 25/08) – 23% off
✚ Ninjin: Clash of Carrots (Modus Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/08) – 80% off
✚ Old School RPG Bundle (Plug In Digital) – $27.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 16/08) – 40% off
✚ Onimusha: Warlords (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 13/08) – 50% off
✚ Overlanders (Run-Down Games) – $5.08 (Usually $33.90, ends 29/08) – 85% off
✚ Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition (Modus Games) – $41.99 (Usually $69.99, ends 04/08) – 40% off
✚ Pankapu (Plug In Digital) – $4.49 (Usually $17.99, ends 16/08) – 75% off
✚ Panzer Dragoon: Remake (Forever Entertainment) – $25.12 (Usually $37.50, ends 19/08) – 33% off
✚ Pen and Paper Games Bundle (Plug In Digital) – $33.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 16/08) – 25% off
✚ Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (CAPCOM) – $19.97 (Usually $39.95, ends 13/08) – 50% off
✚ PictoQuest (Plug In Digital) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/08) – 40% off
✚ Piczle Cross Adventure (Plug In Digital) – $13.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 16/08) – 10% off
✚ Pirates Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 24/08) – 50% off
✚ Pixel Action Heroes (Cypronia) – $5.61 (Usually $7.49, ends 26/08) – 25% off
✚ Pokkén Tournament DX (Nintendo) – $62.95 (Usually $89.95, ends 11/08) – 30% off
✚ Princess Closet (OperaHouse) – $33.09 (Usually $41.37, ends 18/08) – 20% off
✚ Push the Crate (Polygon Art) – $10.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 06/08) – 10% off
✚ Push the Crate 2 (Polygon Art) – $6.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/08) – 10% off
✚ Resident Evil (CAPCOM) – $19.46 (Usually $29.95, ends 13/08) – 35% off
✚ Resident Evil 0 (CAPCOM) – $19.46 (Usually $29.95, ends 13/08) – 35% off
✚ Resident Evil 4 (CAPCOM) – $22.46 (Usually $29.95, ends 13/08) – 25% off
✚ Resident Evil 5 (CAPCOM) – $22.46 (Usually $29.95, ends 13/08) – 25% off
✚ Resident Evil 6 (CAPCOM) – $22.46 (Usually $29.95, ends 13/08) – 25% off
✚ Resident Evil Revelations 2 (CAPCOM) – $9.90 (Usually $30.95, ends 13/08) – 68% off
✚ Rogue Singularity (Nnooo Pty Ltd.) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/08) – 90.1% off
✚ SMASHING THE BATTLE (PLATINUMROCKET) – $13.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/08) – 10% off
✚ SOL DIVIDE -SWORD OF DARKNESS- for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 14/08) – 20% off
✚ STARSHIP AVENGER Operation: Take Back Earth (TOMCREATE) – $2.95 (Usually $5.90, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ STRIKERS 1945 II for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 14/08) – 20% off
✚ STRIKERS1945 for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 14/08) – 20% off
✚ Samurai Aces for Nintendo Switch™ (Zerodiv) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 14/08) – 20% off
✚ Shakedown: Hawaii (Vblank Entertainment) – $20.01 (Usually $30.00, ends 06/08) – 33% off
✚ Shape of the World (Plug In Digital) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/08) – 70% off
✚ Shinobi Spirits S: Legend of Heroes (TOM CREATE CO.,LTD.) – $7.77 (Usually $11.10, ends 26/08) – 30% off
✚ Shinsekai Into the Depths™ (CAPCOM) – $22.46 (Usually $29.95, ends 13/08) – 25% off
✚ Sin Slayers: Enhanced Edition (Black Tower Games) – $11.96 (Usually $29.90, ends 13/08) – 60% off
✚ Sine Mora EX (HandyGames) – $9.99 (Usually $49.95, ends 05/08) – 80% off
✚ Six Sides of the World (Dolores Ent.) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/08) – 80% off
✚ Skelittle: A Giant Party! (Plug In Digital) – $10.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/08) – 33% off
✚ Slender: The Arrival (Blue Isle Studios) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 09/08) – 80% off
✚ Slime-san (Headup Games) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/08) – 60% off
✚ Snakeybus (Digerati) – $12.60 (Usually $18.00, ends 23/08) – 30% off
✚ SpellKeeper (Silesia Games) – $1.49 (Usually $8.90, ends 10/08) – 83% off
✚ Spider Solitaire (Baltoro Games) – $1.45 (Usually $13.50, ends 29/08) – 89% off
✚ Splasher (Plug In Digital) – $6.60 (Usually $22.00, ends 16/08) – 70% off
✚ Stellar Interface (Imagination Overflow) – $3.90 (Usually $19.50, ends 09/08) – 80% off
✚ Steredenn: Binary Stars (Plug In Digital) – $7.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 16/08) – 60% off
✚ Still There (Iceberg Interactive) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/08) – 40% off
✚ Storm Boy (Blowfish Studios) – $1.18 (Usually $6.99, ends 17/08) – 83% off
✚ Super Rocket Shootout (Plug In Digital) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/08) – 80% off
✚ Super Street: Racer (Funbox Media Ltd.) – $26.24 (Usually $67.50, ends 09/08) – 61% off
✚ TENGAI for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 14/08) – 20% off
✚ The Forgotten Land (Rokaplay) – $15.07 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/08) – 33% off
✚ The Last Door – Complete Edition (Plug In Digital) – $15.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/08) – 33% off
✚ The Next Penelope (Plug In Digital) – $4.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 16/08) – 75% off
✚ The Rainsdowne Players (Stephen OGorman) – $1.53 (Usually $4.95, ends 12/08) – 69% off
✚ They Breathe (Bulbware) – $5.34 (Usually $6.00, ends 12/08) – 11% off
✚ They Came From the Sky (Hook) – $1.32 (Usually $3.90, ends 24/08) – 66% off
✚ Time Tenshi (Silver Cow Studio) – $16.14 (Usually $18.99, ends 06/08) – 15% off
✚ Tiny Racer (IceTorch) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 09/08) – 20% off
✚ Transcripted (Plug In Digital) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 16/08) – 80% off
✚ Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince (Modus Games) – $27.99 (Usually $69.99, ends 04/08) – 60% off
✚ Troll and I™ (Maximum Games) – $5.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 04/08) – 90% off
✚ Urban Trial Playground (Tate Multimedia) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/08) – 70% off
✚ Valfaris (Big Sugar) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 23/08) – 50% off
✚ Valley (Blue Isle Studios) – $5.62 (Usually $18.75, ends 09/08) – 70% off
✚ Vambrace: Cold Soul (Headup GmbH) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 29/08) – 50% off
✚ Vortex Attack EX (Jaime Dominguez-Blazquez) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/08) – 50% off
✚ Voxelgram (Lukasz Krasniewski) – $6.49 (Usually $9.99, ends 03/08) – 35% off
✚ Whipseey and the Lost Atlas (Blowfish Studios) – $1.35 (Usually $7.99, ends 17/08) – 83% off
✚ White Night (Plug In Digital) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/08) – 80% off
✚ Windscape (Headup Games) – $10.20 (Usually $30.00, ends 29/08) – 66% off
✚ Yono and the Celestial Elephants (Plug In Digital) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 16/08) – 60% off
✚ ZERO GUNNER 2- for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 14/08) – 20% off
✚ Zombie Driver Immortal Edition (EXOR Studios Wojciech Lekki sp. j.) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/08) – 80% off
✚ Zombillie (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 79% off
✚ inbento (7Levels) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 11/08) – 30% off
✚ #womenUp, Super Puzzles Dream (JORGE BIEDMA AZUAR) – $4.27 (Usually $9.30, ends 22/08) – 54% off
✚ ‘n Verlore Verstand (Skobbejak Games) – $9.45 (Usually $21.00, ends 22/08) – 55% off
✚ 2048 Battles (Baltoro Games Sp.z o.o.) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 02/08) – 75% off
✚ 3000th Duel (Neopopcorn) – $11.25 (Usually $18.75, ends 15/08) – 40% off
✚ 64.0 (indienova) – $2.00 (Usually $4.00, ends 04/08) – 50% off
✚ 88 Heroes – 98 Heroes Edition (Rising Star Games) – $9.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 31/07) – 80% off
✚ 99Seconds (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.57 (Usually $4.50, ends 07/08) – 65% off
✚ A Case of Distrust (Serenity Forge) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/08) – 70% off
✚ A Knight’s Quest (Curve Digital) – $15.98 (Usually $39.95, ends 13/08) – 60% off
✚ ACA NEOGEO AERO FIGHTERS 2 (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 05/08) – 50% off
✚ ACA NEOGEO ART OF FIGHTING (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 05/08) – 50% off
✚ ACA NEOGEO METAL SLUG X (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 05/08) – 50% off
✚ ACA NEOGEO PUZZLED (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 05/08) – 50% off
✚ ACA NEOGEO WORLD HEROES (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 05/08) – 50% off
✚ ATV Drift & Tricks (Microids) – $6.84 (Usually $47.95, ends 05/08) – 86% off
✚ Aborigenus (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/08) – 80% off
✚ Adventures of Bertram Fiddle Episode 2: A Bleaker Predicklement (Chorus Worldwide Games) – $3.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 12/08) – 67% off
✚ Airfield Mania (Sprakelsoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/08) – 80% off
✚ Alder’s Blood (No Gravity Games) – $20.30 (Usually $29.00, ends 02/08) – 30% off
✚ All-Star Fruit Racing (Pqube) – $1.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 06/08) – 95% off
✚ Almost There: The Platformer (QuantumAstroGuild) – $2.03 (Usually $14.50, ends 25/08) – 86% off
✚ American Fugitive (Curve Digital) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 13/08) – 60% off
✚ AngerForce: Reloaded for Nintendo Switch (indienova) – $9.45 (Usually $13.50, ends 04/08) – 30% off
✚ Animal Up! (Hook) – $1.32 (Usually $3.90, ends 08/08) – 66% off
✚ Animated Jigsaws Collection (Funbox Media) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 05/08) – 60% off
✚ Anthill (Thunderful) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/07) – 60% off
✚ Aokana – Four Rhythms Across the Blue (Pqube) – $40.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 20/08) – 10% off
✚ Arcade Archives Armed F (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 05/08) – 50% off
✚ Arcade Archives Atomic Robo-Kid (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 05/08) – 50% off
✚ Arcade Archives DOUBLE DRAGON (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 05/08) – 50% off
✚ Arcade Archives Kid’s Horehore Daisakusen (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 05/08) – 50% off
✚ Arcade Archives TERRA CRESTA (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 05/08) – 50% off
✚ Art of Balance (Shin’en Multimedia) – $9.79 (Usually $13.99, ends 06/08) – 30% off
✚ Assassin’s Creed® III Remastered (Ubisoft) – $25.88 (Usually $69.95, ends 03/08) – 63% off
✚ Assassin’s Creed®: The Rebel Collection (Ubisoft) – $47.97 (Usually $79.95, ends 03/08) – 40% off
✚ At Sundown: Shots In The Dark (Versus Evil) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 03/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness and the Secret Hideout (株式会社コーエーテクモゲームス / Koeitecmo) – $54.90 (Usually $90.00, ends 04/08) – 39% off
✚ Atomic Heist (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.48 (Usually $12.00, ends 16/08) – 88% off
✚ Atomicrops (Raw Fury) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/08) – 20% off
✚ Bad Dream: Coma (Forever Entertainment) – $1.40 (Usually $14.00, ends 05/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Bad Dream: Fever (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Bad North (Raw Fury) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/08) – 50% off
✚ Battle Group 2 (Merge Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Battle Princess Madelyn (Causal Bit Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/08) – 75% off
✚ Battle Princess Madelyn Royal Edition (Causal Bit Games) – $9.97 (Usually $19.95, ends 13/08) – 50% off
✚ Bedtime Blues (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Behind The Screen (COSEN) – $10.80 (Usually $13.50, ends 06/08) – 20% off
✚ Beholder: Complete Edition (Curve Digital) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/08) – 75% off
✚ Ben 10 (Outright Games) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 31/07) – 60% off
✚ Biolab Wars (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 05/08) – 50% off
✚ Black Paradox (Digerati) – $7.65 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/08) – 66% off
✚ Bomber Crew (Curve Digital) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/08) – 80% off
✚ Boom Ball: Boost Edition (VirtualAirGuitar) – $1.45 (Usually $18.99, ends 06/08) – 92.1% off
✚ Bot Vice (DYA GAMES) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/08) – 60% off
✚ Brave Dungeon + Dark Witch’s Story:COMBAT (INSIDE SYSTEM) – $10.80 (Usually $13.50, ends 06/08) – 20% off
✚ Breakfast Bar Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 23/08) – 50% off
✚ Bridge Builder Adventure (BoomBit Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/08) – 80% off
✚ Bridge Constructor Ultimate Edition (Headup Games) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/08) – 40% off
✚ Bubsy: Paws on Fire! (Tommo Inc.) – $7.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 05/08) – 80% off
✚ CRAYON SHINCHAN The Storm Called FLAMING KASUKABE RUNNER!! (Bushiroad) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/07) – 30% off
✚ Candleman (indienova) – $14.70 (Usually $21.00, ends 04/08) – 30% off
✚ Card Game Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $5.40 (Usually $36.00, ends 16/08) – 85% off
✚ Cartoon Network Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion (Outright Games) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 31/07) – 60% off
✚ Castle of Heart (7Levels) – $2.29 (Usually $22.90, ends 24/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Caveman Warriors (JanduSoft) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 06/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Chameleon (Tommo Inc.) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 60% off
✚ Chameleon Run Deluxe Edition (Cinemax) – $1.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 05/08) – 80% off
✚ Chess Ace (Cool Small Games) – $7.20 (Usually $12.00, ends 21/08) – 40% off
✚ Chicken Range (Funbox Media) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 70% off
✚ Child of Light® Ultimate Edition (Ubisoft) – $8.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 03/08) – 70% off
✚ Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY! (SQUARE ENIX) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 02/08) – 50% off
✚ Clock Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $1.56 (Usually $6.00, ends 05/08) – 74% off
✚ Collection of Mana (Square Enix) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 02/08) – 50% off
✚ Conga Master Party! (Rising Star Games) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 31/07) – 80% off
✚ Construction Machines Simulator (SimFabric) – $29.40 (Usually $42.00, ends 31/07) – 30% off
✚ Cooking Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $20.10 (Usually $30.00, ends 05/08) – 33% off
✚ Cooking Tycoons – 3 in 1 Bundle (Baltoro Games) – $5.85 (Usually $19.50, ends 09/08) – 70% off
✚ Couch Co-Op Bundle Vol. 2 (Digerati) – $10.35 (Usually $69.00, ends 01/08) – 85% off
✚ Crash Bandicoot™ N. Sane Trilogy (Activision) – $34.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 31/07) – 50% off
✚ Crash™ Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Activision) – $41.97 (Usually $69.95, ends 31/07) – 40% off
✚ Creepy Tale (No Gravity Games) – $11.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 02/08) – 20% off
✚ Croc’s World (Sprakelsoft) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 23/08) – 75% off
✚ Croc’s World 2 (Sprakelsoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/08) – 80% off
✚ Croc’s World 3 (Sprakelsoft) – $1.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 16/08) – 75% off
✚ Croc’s World Run (Sprakelsoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/08) – 80% off
✚ Cryogear (PolarityFlow, Adrian Zingg) – $17.06 (Usually $26.25, ends 06/08) – 35% off
✚ Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition (Brace yourself) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 03/08) – 80% off
✚ DRAGON QUEST (Square Enix) – $6.04 (Usually $7.55, ends 02/08) – 20% off
✚ DRAGON QUEST II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line (Square Enix) – $7.64 (Usually $9.55, ends 02/08) – 20% off
✚ DRAGON QUEST III: The Seeds of Salvation (Square Enix) – $15.16 (Usually $18.95, ends 02/08) – 20% off
✚ Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition (Raw Fury) – $7.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 03/08) – 60% off
✚ Dark Burial (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 09/08) – 75% off
✚ Dark Veer (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 79% off
✚ Death Squared (SMG Studio) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 10/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Decay of Logos (Rising Star Games) – $24.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 31/07) – 20% off
✚ Defenders of Ekron: Definitive Edition (Chorus Worldwide Games) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 12/08) – 50% off
✚ Deployment (Whale Rock Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Desktop Basketball (SAT-BOX) – $8.72 (Usually $12.47, ends 12/08) – 30% off
✚ Despotism 3k (Gameplay First) – $11.55 (Usually $16.50, ends 31/07) – 30% off
✚ Destiny’s Princess: A War Story, A Love Story (D3 Publisher) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 05/08) – 50% off
✚ Destrobots (7Levels) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/08) – 30% off
✚ Destruction (COSEN) – $10.80 (Usually $13.50, ends 06/08) – 20% off
✚ Detective Driver: Miami Files (BoomBit Games) – $13.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 13/08) – 25% off
✚ Diablo III: Eternal Collection (Blizzard Entertainment) – $44.99 (Usually $89.95, ends 31/07) – 50% off
✚ Diabolic (Drageus Games) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/08) – 70% off
✚ Die for Valhalla! (Monster Couch) – $3.59 (Usually $17.99, ends 31/07) – 80% off
✚ Digerati Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 3 (Digerati) – $11.36 (Usually $75.75, ends 01/08) – 85% off
✚ Diggerman (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 79% off
✚ Divine Ascent (Timothée Paez) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 09/08) – 50% off
✚ Doodle God: Crime City (JoyBits) – $3.67 (Usually $10.50, ends 05/08) – 65% off
✚ Doodle God: Evolution (JoyBits) – $5.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 65% off
✚ Dream Gallery (Funalter Games) – $6.60 (Usually $8.25, ends 06/08) – 20% off
✚ DreamBall (JanduSoft) – $4.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/08) – 35% off
✚ DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders (Outright Games) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 31/07) – 60% off
✚ Drift Legends (Nikita Alexeevich) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/08) – 50% off
✚ Dungeons & Aliens (Kool2Play) – $1.56 (Usually $6.00, ends 05/08) – 74% off
✚ Dyna Bomb (7 Raven Studios) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 12/08) – 30% off
✚ EARTHLOCK (Snowcastle Games) – $7.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 23/08) – 80% off
✚ ELEA: Paradigm Shift (Kyodai) – $4.79 (Usually $11.99, ends 09/08) – 60% off
✚ EQQO (Nakana.io) – $6.00 (Usually $9.00, ends 24/08) – 33% off
✚ ESCAPE TRICK: 35 Fateful Enigmas (D3 Publisher) – $13.20 (Usually $26.95, ends 05/08) – 51% off
✚ Earth Atlantis (Headup Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/08) – 75% off
✚ Electronic Super Joy (Hard Copy Games) – $3.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 22/08) – 80% off
✚ Ellen (JanduSoft) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 13/08) – 75% off
✚ Emma: Lost in Memories (JanduSoft) – $9.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 13/08) – 25% off
✚ Enchanting Mahjong Match (D3 Publisher) – $3.25 (Usually $6.50, ends 05/08) – 50% off
✚ Escape from the Universe (CAT-astrophe Games LLC) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 04/08) – 70% off
✚ Estiman (Arts Alliance) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 05/08) – 49% off
✚ FAST RMX (Shin’en Multimedia) – $19.59 (Usually $27.99, ends 06/08) – 30% off
✚ FINAL FANTASY IX (SQUARE ENIX) – $15.97 (Usually $31.95, ends 02/08) – 50% off
✚ FINAL FANTASY VII (SQUARE ENIX LTD.) – $11.97 (Usually $23.95, ends 02/08) – 50% off
✚ FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered (Square Enix) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 02/08) – 50% off
✚ FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster (SQUARE ENIX LTD.) – $39.97 (Usually $79.95, ends 02/08) – 50% off
✚ FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE (SQUARE ENIX LTD.) – $39.97 (Usually $79.95, ends 02/08) – 50% off
✚ FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HD (SQUARE ENIX) – $22.49 (Usually $44.99, ends 02/08) – 50% off
✚ Farm Expert 2018 for Nintendo Switch™ (SimFabric) – $26.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 31/07) – 30% off
✚ Feudal Alloy (Attu Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/08) – 80% off
✚ Final Light, The Prison (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.78 (Usually $10.50, ends 06/08) – 83% off
✚ Fishing Universe Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Flashback (Microids) – $1.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 05/08) – 95.1% off
✚ Flipping Death (Zoink Games) – $5.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 31/07) – 80% off
✚ Flood of Light (indienova) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 04/08) – 50% off
✚ Flowlines VS (Baltoro Games) – $1.39 (Usually $6.99, ends 16/08) – 80% off
✚ Fly O’Clock (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 05/08) – 49% off
✚ Food Truck Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ For The King (Curve Digital) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 13/08) – 50% off
✚ Fort Boyard (Microids) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 05/08) – 70% off
✚ Frederic 2: Evil Strikes Back (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 79% off
✚ Frederic: Resurrection of Music (Forever Entertainment) – $1.88 (Usually $8.99, ends 05/08) – 79% off
✚ Freecell Solitaire Deluxe (Baltoro Games Sp.z o.o.) – $2.02 (Usually $13.50, ends 02/08) – 85% off
✚ Funghi Puzzle Funghi Explosion (D3 Publisher) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 05/08) – 50% off
✚ Furwind (JanduSoft) – $5.40 (Usually $13.50, ends 06/08) – 60% off
✚ Fury Unleashed (Awesome Games) – $19.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 21/08) – 35% off
✚ GIGA WRECKER ALT. (Rising Star Games) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 31/07) – 50% off
✚ Galaxy Warfighter (JoyBits) – $3.67 (Usually $10.50, ends 05/08) – 65% off
✚ Gas Station: Highway Services (BoomBit Games) – $13.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 31/07) – 25% off
✚ Ghost Sweeper (7 Raven Studios) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/08) – 30% off
✚ Gigantosaurus The Game (Outright Games) – $40.20 (Usually $60.00, ends 31/07) – 33% off
✚ Glaive: Brick Breaker (Blue Sunset Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Glass Masquerade (Digerati) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 16/08) – 70% off
✚ Gnomes Garden (8Floor Games) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/08) – 70% off
✚ GoNNER (Raw Fury) – $3.89 (Usually $12.99, ends 03/08) – 70% off
✚ Goetia (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Grab Lab (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 79% off
✚ Grand Guilds (Keybol Games) – $25.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 06/08) – 15% off
✚ Grave Keeper (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Guess the Character (JanduSoft) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 06/08) – 66% off
✚ Gunpowder on The Teeth: Arcade (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 79% off
✚ HALF DEAD (LLC ROOM710GAMES) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/07) – 30% off
✚ Happy Animals Bowling (LLC ROOM710GAMES) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/07) – 50% off
✚ Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Special Edition (Rising Star Games) – $48.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 31/07) – 20% off
✚ Harvest Moon: Mad Dash (Rising Star Games) – $27.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 31/07) – 10% off
✚ Heaven Dust (indienova) – $6.93 (Usually $9.90, ends 04/08) – 30% off
✚ Hello Kitty Kruisers With Sanrio Friends (Rising Star Games) – $26.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 31/07) – 30% off
✚ Hero Express (Fantastico Studio srl) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/08) – 50% off
✚ High Noon Revolver (Renante Silvestre) – $1.50 (Usually $3.90, ends 06/08) – 62% off
✚ Highrise Heroes: Word Challenge (Fallen Tree Games) – $2.49 (Usually $9.99, ends 03/08) – 75% off
✚ History 2048 (Run-Down Games ) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 22/08) – 80% off
✚ Hollow (Forever Entertainment) – $2.90 (Usually $29.00, ends 05/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?! (Rising Star Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/07) – 50% off
✚ Holy Potatoes! We’re In Space?! (Rising Star Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/07) – 50% off
✚ Hopping girl KOHANE Jumping Kingdom: Princess of the Black Rabbit (D-O Corporation) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 04/08) – 50% off
✚ Horizon Shift ’81 (Funbox Media) – $3.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 05/08) – 70% off
✚ Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard (Outright Games) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 31/07) – 60% off
✚ Hue (Curve Digital) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/08) – 50% off
✚ Hungry Shark® World (Ubisoft) – $4.48 (Usually $14.95, ends 03/08) – 70% off
✚ Hyperide (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 05/08) – 49% off
✚ Hyperide: Vector Raid (Arts Alliance) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 05/08) – 49% off
✚ Hyperlight Ultimate (CatfishBlues Games di Avigni Alessandro) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 10/08) – 50% off
✚ I am Setsuna (Square Enix) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 02/08) – 50% off
✚ I, Zombie (Awesome Games) – $1.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 18/08) – 80% off
✚ IHUGU (Forever Entertainment) – $1.56 (Usually $6.00, ends 05/08) – 74% off
✚ Ice Age Scrat’s Nutty Adventure (Outright Games Ltd) – $40.20 (Usually $60.00, ends 31/07) – 33% off
✚ Immortal Planet (Monster Couch) – $8.79 (Usually $21.99, ends 31/07) – 60% off
✚ In Between (Headup Games) – $2.98 (Usually $18.00, ends 07/08) – 83% off
✚ Indie Darling Bundle Vol 2 (Digerati) – $7.87 (Usually $52.50, ends 16/08) – 85% off
✚ Indie Puzzle Bundle Vol 1 (Digerati) – $9.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 16/08) – 85% off
✚ Infini (Nakana.io) – $15.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 02/08) – 17% off
✚ Island Maze (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.49 (Usually $4.50, ends 23/08) – 67% off
✚ Isoland (ORENDA) – $2.54 (Usually $3.07, ends 04/08) – 18% off
✚ Isoland 2 – Ashes of Time (ORENDA) – $3.55 (Usually $5.11, ends 04/08) – 30% off
✚ JUMANJI: The Video Game (Outright Games Ltd) – $40.19 (Usually $59.99, ends 31/07) – 33% off
✚ Jet Ski Rush (Cool Small Games) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 09/08) – 50% off
✚ Jewel Fever 2 (Sprakelsoft) – $1.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 23/08) – 75% off
✚ Jewel Rotation (Sprakelsoft GmbH) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/08) – 80% off
✚ Jim is Moving Out! (Cinemax, s.r.o.) – $1.79 (Usually $17.99, ends 05/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Jisei: The First Case HD (Ratalaika Games) – $6.39 (Usually $7.99, ends 09/08) – 20% off
✚ Junior League Sports 3-in-1 Collection (Funbox Media) – $12.60 (Usually $42.00, ends 05/08) – 70% off
✚ Just Black Jack (Run-Down Games) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 15/08) – 50% off
✚ Just Dance® 2019 (Ubisoft) – $23.08 (Usually $69.95, ends 03/08) – 67% off
✚ Just Dance® 2020 (Ubisoft) – $27.98 (Usually $69.95, ends 03/08) – 60% off
✚ KORG Gadget for Nintendo Switch (DETUNE) – $40.95 (Usually $58.50, ends 10/08) – 30% off
✚ Kakuro Magic (Hook) – $1.32 (Usually $3.90, ends 01/08) – 66% off
✚ Kiai Resonance (Timothée Paez) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 09/08) – 50% off
✚ Kid Tripp (Four Horses) – $1.31 (Usually $5.20, ends 05/08) – 75% off
✚ King Lucas (Hidden Trap) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/08) – 50% off
✚ Kingdom: New Lands (Raw Fury) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/08) – 75% off
✚ Klondike Solitaire (Baltoro Games) – $2.02 (Usually $13.49, ends 23/08) – 85% off
✚ Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa (Pqube) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 31/07) – 50% off
✚ LEGO® CITY Undercover (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment) – $26.98 (Usually $89.95, ends 05/08) – 70% off
✚ LEGO® Harry Potter™ Collection (WB Games) – $27.47 (Usually $54.95, ends 05/08) – 50% off
✚ LEGO® Jurassic World (WB Games) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 05/08) – 50% off
✚ LEGO® MARVEL Super Heroes 2 (WB Games) – $29.68 (Usually $89.95, ends 05/08) – 67% off
✚ LEGO® The Incredibles (WB Games) – $29.68 (Usually $89.95, ends 05/08) – 67% off
✚ LEGO® Worlds (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment) – $24.97 (Usually $49.95, ends 05/08) – 50% off
✚ LOST SPHEAR (SQUARE ENIX) – $27.98 (Usually $69.95, ends 02/08) – 60% off
✚ Legendary Fishing (Ubisoft) – $12.48 (Usually $49.95, ends 03/08) – 75% off
✚ Levels+ : Addictive Puzzle Game (flow) – $3.49 (Usually $6.99, ends 04/08) – 50% off
✚ Lifeless Planet: Premiere Edition (Serenity Forge) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 07/08) – 70% off
✚ Little Dragons Café (Rising Star Games) – $52.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 31/07) – 30% off
✚ Lost Wing (2Awesome Studio) – $10.79 (Usually $11.99, ends 07/08) – 10% off
✚ Ludomania (Baltoro Games) – $1.48 (Usually $4.50, ends 16/08) – 67% off
✚ Lust for Darkness (SimFabric S.A.) – $13.65 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/07) – 30% off
✚ Lust for Darkness: Dawn Edition (SimFabric) – $13.65 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/07) – 30% off
✚ Lydia (Nakana.io) – $4.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 24/08) – 33% off
✚ M.A.C.E. Tower Defense (EntwicklerX GbR Thomas Claus und FrankMenzel) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 02/08) – 50% off
✚ MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame (Milestone) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 06/08) – 75% off
✚ Mable & The Wood (Graffiti Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/08) – 75% off
✚ Mad Age & This Guy (SimFabric) – $1.51 (Usually $7.05, ends 31/07) – 79% off
✚ Manual Samuel (Curve Digital) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/08) – 75% off
✚ Mario + Rabbids® Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft) – $22.18 (Usually $59.95, ends 03/08) – 63% off
✚ Match (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 12/08) – 80% off
✚ MathLand (Artax Games) – $8.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 05/08) – 10% off
✚ Max and the book of chaos (JanduSoft) – $10.20 (Usually $12.00, ends 20/08) – 15% off
✚ MechaNika (Mango Protocol) – $5.43 (Usually $9.05, ends 10/08) – 40% off
✚ Merchants of Kaidan (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Metaloid: Origin (7 Raven Studios Co. Ltd.) – $7.35 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/08) – 30% off
✚ Millie (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 79% off
✚ Mimic Hunter (Angry Cat) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/08) – 80% off
✚ Mini Island Challenge Bundle (Forever Entertainment) – $13.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/08) – 10% off
✚ Miniature – The Story Puzzle (Run-Down Games) – $1.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 22/08) – 75% off
✚ Monkey King: Master of the Clouds (UFO Interactive) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 60% off
✚ Monkey Wall (COSEN) – $4.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 06/08) – 20% off
✚ Monopoly for Nintendo Switch (Ubisoft) – $14.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 03/08) – 75% off
✚ Monster Blast (EntwicklerX) – $9.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 02/08) – 20% off
✚ Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (FDG Entertainment) – $26.55 (Usually $59.00, ends 13/08) – 55% off
✚ Monster Slayers (Digerati) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/08) – 75% off
✚ Moorhuhn Remake (Higgs Games) – $8.40 (Usually $10.50, ends 01/08) – 20% off
✚ Mortal Kombat 11 (WB Games) – $34.97 (Usually $69.95, ends 05/08) – 50% off
✚ Mosaic (Raw Fury) – $21.59 (Usually $26.99, ends 03/08) – 20% off
✚ Moto Racer 4 (Anuman Interactive) – $7.48 (Usually $22.35, ends 05/08) – 67% off
✚ Motorsport Manager for Nintendo Switch™ (Curve Digital) – $9.97 (Usually $19.95, ends 13/08) – 50% off
✚ Mr Blaster (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 05/08) – 50% off
✚ Mushroom Quest (Drageus Games) – $1.49 (Usually $4.50, ends 16/08) – 67% off
✚ Mutant Mudds Collection (Atooi) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/07) – 90.1% off
✚ My Brother Rabbit (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/08) – 90.1% off
✚ My Secret Pets! (D3 Publisher) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/08) – 20% off
✚ Narcos: Rise of the Cartels (Curve Digital) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 13/08) – 50% off
✚ NecroWorm (Walkabout Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/08) – 80% off
✚ Neonwall (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/08) – 75% off
✚ Nerdook Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $6.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 16/08) – 85% off
✚ Nice Slice (Kool2Play) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 05/08) – 50% off
✚ Night Call (Raw Fury) – $23.20 (Usually $29.00, ends 03/08) – 20% off
✚ Ninja Shodown (Rising Star Games) – $5.85 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/07) – 70% off
✚ NoReload Heroes (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Noir Chronicles: City of Crime (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Not Tonight: Take Back Control Edition (No More Robots) – $3.49 (Usually $34.99, ends 14/08) – 90% off
✚ Nowhere Prophet (No More Robots) – $24.41 (Usually $32.55, ends 13/08) – 25% off
✚ ONINAKI (SQUARE ENIX) – $38.97 (Usually $77.95, ends 02/08) – 50% off
✚ OTTTD: Over The Top Tower Defence (SMG Studio) – $1.79 (Usually $9.99, ends 10/08) – 82% off
✚ Odallus: The Dark Call (Digerati) – $6.12 (Usually $18.00, ends 16/08) – 66% off
✚ Omen Exitio: Plague (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $3.15 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 79% off
✚ OmoTomO (Forever Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 75% off
✚ One Person Story (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.49 (Usually $4.50, ends 02/08) – 67% off
✚ Oniken: Unstoppable Edition (Digerati) – $5.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/08) – 66% off
✚ Orbitblazers (ogsoftgames) – $8.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 16/08) – 70% off
✚ Out There: Ω The Alliance (Raw Fury) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 03/08) – 50% off
✚ PIANISTA (Superb) – $29.99 (Usually $37.50, ends 13/08) – 20% off
✚ Pacific Wings (Sprakelsoft GmbH) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 23/08) – 75% off
✚ Path to Mnemosyne (Hidden Trap) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/08) – 50% off
✚ Paw Patrol: On a Roll! (Outright Games) – $24.99 (Usually $49.99, ends 31/07) – 50% off
✚ Persian Nights: Sands of Wonders (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Phantaruk (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 79% off
✚ Pinstripe (Serenity Forge) – $6.52 (Usually $21.75, ends 07/08) – 70% off
✚ Pizza Bar Tycoon (Baltoro Games Sp.z o.o.) – $2.07 (Usually $6.90, ends 09/08) – 70% off
✚ Poly Puzzle (Forever Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 50% off
✚ Polyroll (HOF Studios LLC) – $2.97 (Usually $13.50, ends 06/08) – 78% off
✚ Power Racing Bundle (SuperPowerUpGames) – $17.85 (Usually $25.50, ends 14/08) – 30% off
✚ Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid (nWay) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 03/08) – 40% off
✚ Preventive Strike (SimFabric) – $1.51 (Usually $2.70, ends 31/07) – 44% off
✚ Pumped BMX Pro (Curve Digital) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/08) – 70% off
✚ Q-YO Blaster (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Qbik (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 79% off
✚ Queen’s Quest 3: The End of Dawn (Artifex Mundi S.A.) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Quest Hunter (2 Zombie Games Co., Ltd.) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ Quest for the Golden Duck (Bigosaur) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/08) – 80% off
✚ RIOT – Civil Unrest (Merge Games) – $7.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 02/08) – 75% off
✚ RISK: The Game of Global Domination (Ubisoft) – $11.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 03/08) – 60% off
✚ Race with Ryan (Outright Games Ltd) – $40.20 (Usually $60.00, ends 31/07) – 33% off
✚ Raiden V: Director’s Cut (Tommo Inc.) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 05/08) – 70% off
✚ Rain City (ORENDA Inc.) – $8.35 (Usually $10.48, ends 04/08) – 20% off
✚ Rainbows, toilets & unicorns (Fantastico Studio) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 07/08) – 50% off
✚ Rainswept (2Awesome Studio) – $13.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/07) – 10% off
✚ Rally Rock ‘N Racing (EnjoyUp Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/08) – 50% off
✚ Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition (Ubisoft) – $14.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 03/08) – 75% off
✚ Real Drift Racing (Baltoro Media Group Sp.z o.o. Sp.K.) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/08) – 80% off
✚ Realpolitiks (Forever Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 05/08) – 90% off
✚ Red’s Kingdom (Rising Star Games) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/07) – 70% off
✚ Refreshing Sideways Puzzle Ghost Hammer (Caerux) – $32.79 (Usually $40.99, ends 12/08) – 20% off
✚ Regions of Ruin (JanduSoft) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/08) – 40% off
✚ Reknum (JanduSoft) – $4.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/08) – 35% off
✚ Retrovamp (Davide Jensen) – $2.25 (Usually $3.00, ends 10/08) – 25% off
✚ Reverse Crawl (Digerati) – $6.63 (Usually $19.50, ends 16/08) – 66% off
✚ Risky Rescue (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 79% off
✚ Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX (EnjoyUp Games) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/08) – 60% off
✚ Rogue Aces (Curve Digital) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 13/08) – 75% off
✚ Roll’d (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 05/08) – 50% off
✚ Romancing SaGa 2 (SQUARE ENIX) – $18.97 (Usually $37.95, ends 02/08) – 50% off
✚ Romancing SaGa 3 (Square Enix) – $32.79 (Usually $48.95, ends 02/08) – 33% off
✚ Rooms: The Adventure of Anne & George (ORENDA) – $9.80 (Usually $20.50, ends 04/08) – 53% off
✚ Rotating Brave (COSEN) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/08) – 20% off
✚ STAB STAB STAB! (Monster Couch) – $5.98 (Usually $14.95, ends 31/07) – 60% off
✚ STAR OCEAN FIRST DEPARTURE R (SQUARE ENIX) – $21.40 (Usually $31.95, ends 02/08) – 33% off
✚ SUPERBEAT XONiC EX (Rising Star Games) – $15.75 (Usually $52.50, ends 31/07) – 70% off
✚ SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS™ (SQUARE ENIX) – $30.11 (Usually $44.95, ends 02/08) – 33% off
✚ Saboteur II: Avenging Angel (SimFabric S.A.) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 31/07) – 86% off
✚ Saboteur! (SimFabric) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 31/07) – 86% off
✚ Safari Pinball (Super PowerUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 09/08) – 50% off
✚ Safety First! (Headup Games) – $1.49 (Usually $4.50, ends 07/08) – 67% off
✚ Scalextric (Sabec) – $3.33 (Usually $16.65, ends 12/08) – 80% off
✚ Scribblenauts Mega Pack (WB Games ) – $22.47 (Usually $44.95, ends 05/08) – 50% off
✚ Scribblenauts: Showdown (WB Games) – $13.73 (Usually $54.95, ends 05/08) – 75% off
✚ Seeders Puzzle Reboot (Bigosaur d.o.o.) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/08) – 80% off
✚ Serial Cleaner (Curve Digital) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands (Johnny Ostad) – $8.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 31/07) – 40% off
✚ Shikhondo: Soul Eater (Digerati) – $6.30 (Usually $21.00, ends 16/08) – 70% off
✚ Shut Eye (Forever Entertainment) – $1.62 (Usually $6.00, ends 05/08) – 73% off
✚ Sinless (Forever Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 75% off
✚ Sisters Royale: Five Sisters Under Fire (Chorus Worldwide Games) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 12/08) – 50% off
✚ Skelly Selest (Digerati) – $5.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/08) – 66% off
✚ Skelly Selest & Straimium Immortaly Double Pack (Digerati) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 16/08) – 70% off
✚ Skull Rogue (Drageus Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 02/08) – 50% off
✚ Slot (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 12/08) – 80% off
✚ Smoke And Sacrifice (Curve Digital) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 13/08) – 70% off
✚ Smoots Summer Games (JanduSoft S.L.) – $9.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/08) – 35% off
✚ Snake Pass (Curve Digital) – $7.80 (Usually $26.00, ends 13/08) – 70% off
✚ Snakes & Ladders (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 12/08) – 80% off
✚ Sniper (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 12/08) – 80% off
✚ Soap Dodgem (Zsolt Fabian) – $1.51 (Usually $3.00, ends 13/08) – 50% off
✚ Soccer Slammers (Atooi) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/07) – 90.1% off
✚ Solitaire Klondike BLACK (G-MODE) – $5.73 (Usually $7.65, ends 01/08) – 25% off
✚ Solo: Islands of the Heart (Merge Games Ltd) – $7.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 02/08) – 75% off
✚ Soul Searching (Nakana.io) – $9.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 24/08) – 33% off
✚ South Park™: The Fractured But Whole™ (Ubisoft) – $22.48 (Usually $89.95, ends 03/08) – 75% off
✚ Sparkle 2 EVO (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 79% off
✚ Sparkle 3 Genesis (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 79% off
✚ Sparkle 4 Tales (Forever Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 75% off
✚ Sparkle ZERO (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 79% off
✚ Spartan Fist (JanduSoft) – $11.25 (Usually $18.75, ends 13/08) – 40% off
✚ Spelunker Party! (SQUARE ENIX) – $23.49 (Usually $46.99, ends 02/08) – 50% off
✚ Spirit Roots (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $4.46 (Usually $10.50, ends 02/08) – 58% off
✚ Sports Party (Ubisoft) – $9.99 (Usually $49.95, ends 03/08) – 80% off
✚ Spot The Difference (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 12/08) – 80% off
✚ SpyHack () – $13.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 10% off
✚ Spyro™ Reignited Trilogy (Activision) – $34.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 31/07) – 50% off
✚ Star Story: The Horizon Escape (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Startide (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Steam Tactics (Sometimes You) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 20% off
✚ SteamWorld Dig (Image & Form) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/07) – 75% off
✚ SteamWorld Dig 2 (Image & Form Games) – $11.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 31/07) – 60% off
✚ SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition (Image & Form) – $7.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 31/07) – 75% off
✚ SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech (Thunderful) – $18.99 (Usually $37.99, ends 31/07) – 50% off
✚ Steamburg (Monster Couch) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/07) – 80% off
✚ Stick It to The Man (Zoink Games) – $3.60 (Usually $18.00, ends 31/07) – 80% off
✚ Storm In A Teacup (Rising Star Games) – $1.57 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/07) – 65% off
✚ Street Basketball (Baltoro Games) – $1.79 (Usually $8.99, ends 02/08) – 80% off
✚ Strikey Sisters (DYA GAMES) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/08) – 50% off
✚ Sudoku Relax 5 Full Bloom (G-MODE) – $5.73 (Usually $7.65, ends 15/08) – 25% off
✚ Sudoku Universe (FengHuoLianCheng (Beijing) Science & Technology Co., Ltd.) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 04/08) – 50% off
✚ Suicide Guy (ChubbyPixel) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 31/07) – 80% off
✚ Suicide Guy: Sleepin’ Deeply (ChubbyPixel) – $1.80 (Usually $9.00, ends 31/07) – 80% off
✚ Summer in Mara (Chibig) – $29.75 (Usually $35.00, ends 10/08) – 15% off
✚ Super Battle Cards (Baltoro Games) – $1.80 (Usually $9.00, ends 02/08) – 80% off
✚ Super Chariot (Microids) – $2.23 (Usually $22.35, ends 31/07) – 90% off
✚ Super Hyperactive Ninja (JanduSoft) – $1.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 06/08) – 86% off
✚ Super Loop Drive (Run-Down Games) – $1.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 15/08) – 75% off
✚ Super One More Jump (SMG Studio) – $1.43 (Usually $7.99, ends 10/08) – 82% off
✚ Super Star Path (DYA GAMES) – $3.18 (Usually $7.95, ends 06/08) – 60% off
✚ Surfingers (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 79% off
✚ Sushi Time! (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/08) – 80% off
✚ Swapperoo (Fallen Tree Games) – $3.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 03/08) – 60% off
✚ Swordbreaker The Game (Drageus Games) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 09/08) – 70% off
✚ Syberia (Microids) – $7.48 (Usually $22.35, ends 05/08) – 67% off
✚ Syberia 2 (Microids) – $2.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 05/08) – 95% off
✚ Syberia 3 (Microids) – $13.99 (Usually $69.95, ends 05/08) – 80% off
✚ TERRORHYTHM (TRRT) (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $3.15 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 79% off
✚ THE Number Puzzle (D3 Publisher) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 50% off
✚ TRIALS of MANA (SQUARE ENIX) – $62.36 (Usually $77.95, ends 02/08) – 20% off
✚ Tactical Mind 2 (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/08) – 80% off
✚ Tallowmere (Teyon) – $4.20 (Usually $10.50, ends 06/08) – 60% off
✚ Tap Skaters (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 79% off
✚ Tcheco in the Castle of Lucio (Fantastico Studio) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/08) – 50% off
✚ Teddy The Wanderer: Mountain Hike (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Teddy the Wanderer: Kayaking (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Tennis Open 2020 (Forever Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 50% off
✚ Tetsumo Party (Monster Couch sp. z o.o.) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/07) – 80% off
✚ The Adventures of Bertram Fiddle: Episode 1: A Dreadly Business (Chorus Worldwide Games) – $1.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 12/08) – 80% off
✚ The Bunker (Wales Interactive) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 06/08) – 50% off
✚ The Charming Empire (D3 Publisher) – $21.12 (Usually $32.50, ends 05/08) – 35% off
✚ The Childs Sight (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $1.46 (Usually $6.99, ends 05/08) – 79% off
✚ The Count Lucanor (Merge Games) – $4.49 (Usually $22.49, ends 02/08) – 80% off
✚ The Flame in the Flood: Complete Edition (Curve Digital) – $7.79 (Usually $25.99, ends 13/08) – 70% off
✚ The Great Perhaps (Drageus Games) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 09/08) – 30% off
✚ The Inner World (Headup Games) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 14/08) – 75% off
✚ The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk (Headup Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/08) – 75% off
✚ The Keep (Cinemax) – $2.49 (Usually $24.99, ends 05/08) – 90.1% off
✚ The King’s Bird (Graffiti Games) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 06/08) – 75% off
✚ The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame (WB Games) – $26.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 05/08) – 55% off
✚ The LEGO® NINJAGO® Movie Videogame (WB Games) – $29.68 (Usually $89.95, ends 05/08) – 67% off
✚ The Legend of Dark Witch (IS Co., Ltd.) – $8.40 (Usually $10.50, ends 06/08) – 20% off
✚ The Mahjong Huntress (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 79% off
✚ The Men of Yoshiwara: Kikuya (D3 Publisher) – $13.20 (Usually $26.95, ends 05/08) – 51% off
✚ The Office Quest (11Sheep) – $3.59 (Usually $17.99, ends 08/08) – 80% off
✚ The Swindle (Curve Digital) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/08) – 75% off
✚ The Touryst (Shin’en) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 06/08) – 30% off
✚ The Unholy Society (CAT-astrophe Games) – $9.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 04/08) – 33% off
✚ The VideoKid (Chorus Worldwide Games) – $1.65 (Usually $6.60, ends 12/08) – 75% off
✚ The Warlock of Firetop Mountain: Goblin Scourge Edition! (Tin Man Games) – $3.49 (Usually $34.99, ends 24/08) – 90% off
✚ Thea: The Awakening (Monster Couch) – $9.99 (Usually $24.99, ends 31/07) – 60% off
✚ Thief Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $2.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 05/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Tied Together (Headup Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/08) – 80% off
✚ Timberman VS (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 05/08) – 49% off
✚ Tiny Gladiators (BoomBit Games) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Tiny Hands Adventure (Blue Sunset Games) – $2.41 (Usually $11.49, ends 05/08) – 79% off
✚ Toby: The Secret Mine (Headup Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 07/08) – 80% off
✚ Toki (Microids) – $4.49 (Usually $22.35, ends 05/08) – 80% off
✚ Top Run (Fantastico Studio) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/08) – 50% off
✚ Top Speed: Drag & Fast Racing (T-Bull) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 20/08) – 50% off
✚ Tower Climb (11Sheep LTD) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/08) – 80% off
✚ Tower Of Babel (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.58 (Usually $9.30, ends 06/08) – 83% off
✚ Towertale (Keybol Games) – $9.45 (Usually $13.50, ends 06/08) – 30% off
✚ Trailblazers (Rising Star Games) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 31/07) – 70% off
✚ Trials® Rising (Ubisoft) – $15.18 (Usually $37.95, ends 03/08) – 60% off
✚ Trivial Pursuit Live! (Ubisoft) – $11.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 03/08) – 60% off
✚ Tyd wag vir Niemand (Skobbejak Games (Pty.) Ltd.) – $8.10 (Usually $13.50, ends 22/08) – 40% off
✚ UNO (Ubisoft) – $5.72 (Usually $14.30, ends 03/08) – 60% off
✚ UglyDolls: An Imperfect Adventure (Outright Games) – $9.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 31/07) – 85% off
✚ Ultimate Racing 2D (Applimazing) – $7.47 (Usually $14.95, ends 02/08) – 50% off
✚ Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020 (Forever Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 50% off
✚ Ultra Hat Dimension (Ratalaika Games) – $6.39 (Usually $7.99, ends 02/08) – 20% off
✚ Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure (Merge Games Ltd.) – $8.99 (Usually $44.95, ends 02/08) – 80% off
✚ Uncanny Valley (Digerati) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/08) – 75% off
✚ Unexplored (Digerati) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/08) – 70% off
✚ V.O.I.D. (JanduSoft) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 13/08) – 75% off
✚ Valiant Hearts: The Great War® (Ubisoft) – $8.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 03/08) – 70% off
✚ Vaporum (Merge Games) – $12.24 (Usually $34.99, ends 02/08) – 65% off
✚ Vegas Party (Funbox Media) – $9.90 (Usually $33.00, ends 05/08) – 70% off
✚ Velocity®2X (Curve Digital) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/08) – 75% off
✚ Verlet Swing (Digerati Distribution) – $7.65 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/08) – 66% off
✚ Violett (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Vosaria: Lair of the Forgotten (Johnny Ostad) – $8.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 31/07) – 40% off
✚ Voxel Galaxy (SAT-BOX) – $8.89 (Usually $11.12, ends 12/08) – 20% off
✚ Voxel Pirates (SAT-BOX) – $8.44 (Usually $10.55, ends 12/08) – 20% off
✚ WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY MAXIMA (SQUARE ENIX LTD.) – $27.47 (Usually $54.95, ends 02/08) – 50% off
✚ Wanderjahr TryAgainOrWalkAway (CORECELL) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/07) – 60% off
✚ Warplanes: WW2 Dogfight (7Levels) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/08) – 50% off
✚ Watermelon Party (Bigosaur) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/08) – 80% off
✚ Wenjia (indienova) – $7.35 (Usually $10.50, ends 04/08) – 30% off
✚ When Ski Lifts Go Wrong (Curve Digital) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Where the Water Tastes Like Wine (Serenity Forge) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 07/08) – 70% off
✚ WildTrax Racing (SuperPowerUpGames) – $9.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 21/08) – 25% off
✚ Windmill Kings (Bigosaur d.o.o.) – $1.60 (Usually $8.00, ends 23/08) – 80% off
✚ Word Mesh (EntwicklerX GbR Thomas Claus und FrankMenzel) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 02/08) – 50% off
✚ X-Morph: Defense (EXOR Studios) – $5.80 (Usually $29.00, ends 02/08) – 80% off
✚ Xeodrifter (Atooi) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/07) – 90.1% off
✚ Xtreme Club Racing (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.52 (Usually $14.85, ends 06/08) – 83% off
✚ Yellow Fins (Sprakelsoft GmbH) – $1.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 16/08) – 75% off
✚ Yesterday Origins (Microids) – $4.49 (Usually $22.35, ends 05/08) – 80% off
✚ Yet Another Zombie Defense HD (Awesome Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 24/08) – 80% off
Hopefully Samurai Shodown collection gets a physical release soon. I will snap it up if it does.
Speaking of physical, today Streets of Rage 4 gets a release so i am hoping my local JB or EB have a copy for me to snag.