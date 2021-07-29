Weekly Aussie eShop Downloads & Deals (Week 30) Jammed July
The month of July ends as it started, packed full of goodness – here’s what we’ve got this week.
New releases: Earlier in the week we got the amazing The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles (review) and NEO: The World Ends with You (review) – forget about settling in for a weekend with them – they’re going to take you a while. Elsewhere we’ve got the long awaited Blaster Master Zero 3, Koei Tecmo are back on the Musou train with Samurai Warriors 5. Ayo the Clown, B.ARK, OS Omega, and Dariusburst Another Chronicle EX+ are also worth a look in. Trigger Witch is also Aussie made, take a squiz.
New discounts: Capcom, Take 2, Ubisoft, 2K, WB Games and THQ Nordic all have a range of their games on sale. Take a scroll. Here’s what else stands out, Borderlands: The Handsome Collection (60% off), Commandos 2 – HD Remaster (25%), Darksiders Genesis (55% off), GoNNER (80% off), Golf Peaks (just $3!), Hand of Fate 2 (under $10!). All of the Picross games, some of the better Sonic games are one sale too. Look I got to T and there was even more… there’s a lot there.
✚ Ayo the Clown (Cloud M1) – $22.27 ($24.75 after 03/08)
✚ B.ARK (Tic Toc Games) – $12.65
✚ Banners of Ruin (Goblinz Studio) – $28.95
✚ Blaster Master Zero 3 (Inti Creates) – $22.49
✚ CLOSER – anagnorisis (2P Games) – $7.50
✚ Christmas Tina (Coconut Island Games) – $34.50
✚ Clone Drone in the Danger Zone (Doborog Games) – $20.99 ($29.99 after 16/08)
✚ Corpse Killer – 25th Anniversary Edition (Limited Run Games) – TBC
✚ Dariusburst Another Chronicle EX+ (ININ Games) – $60.00
✚ Dream House Days DX (Kairosoft) – $19.50
✚ Eldest Souls (United Label) – $30.00
✚ Fuga: Melodies of Steel (CyberConnect2) – $60.00
✚ Kosmonavtes: Escape Reality (LKMAD) – $5.99
✚ NEO: The World Ends with You (SQUARE ENIX) – $84.95
✚ Night Book (Wales Interactive) – $17.55 ($19.50 after 02/08)
✚ OS Omega (RockGame) – $14.39 ($17.99 after 07/08)
✚ Paint the Town Red (South East Games) – $28.95
✚ Pets No More (Purple Tree) – $6.00 ($7.50 after 09/08)
✚ Piczle Puzzle & Watch Collection (Rainy Frog) – $10.49 ($11.99 after 08/08)
✚ SAMURAI WARRIORS 5 (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $105.00
✚ SkyDrift Infinity (HandyGames) – $22.50
✚ Sound waves (LLC KURENTER) – $6.75
✚ The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles (CAPCOM) – $59.95
✚ The Long Gate (Inductance) – $18.90
✚ Trigger Witch (eastasiasoft) – $20.24 ($22.49 after 18/08)
✚ Unbound: Worlds Apart (Alien Pixel Publishing) – $25.50 ($30.00 after 03/08)
Any final updates to the new releases will be added Friday morning.
✚ ŌKAMI™ HD (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 06/08) – 50% off
✚ 0 Degrees (eastasiasoft) – $5.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 18/08) – 30% off
✚ 10 Second Ninja X (Thalamus Digital) – $16.67 (Usually $25.00, ends 02/08) – 33% off
✚ 123 Dots (Artax Games) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/08) – 30% off
✚ 39 Days to Mars (Its Anecdotal) – $11.38 (Usually $16.99, ends 25/08) – 33% off
✚ 64.0 (indienova) – $1.99 (Usually $4.00, ends 24/08) – 50% off
✚ 99Moves (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 23/08) – 66% off
✚ Absolute Drift (Funselektor) – $7.19 (Usually $15.99, ends 05/08) – 55% off
✚ Abyss (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 23/08) – 66% off
✚ Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics (Ripstone Publishing) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 06/08) – 60% off
✚ Adventures of Chris (Graffiti Games) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/08) – 60% off
✚ Agatha Knife (Mango Protocol) – $7.97 (Usually $15.95, ends 18/08) – 50% off
✚ Ancestors Legacy (Destructive Creations) – $19.99 (Usually $49.99, ends 11/08) – 60% off
✚ AngerForce: Reloaded for Nintendo Switch (indienova) – $8.99 (Usually $13.50, ends 24/08) – 33% off
✚ Animated Jigsaws Collection (Funbox Media) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 08/08) – 60% off
✚ Apocryph: an old-school shooter (Bigzur Games) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ Assassin’s Creed® III Remastered (Ubisoft) – $25.88 (Usually $69.95, ends 15/08) – 63% off
✚ Assassin’s Creed®: The Rebel Collection (Ubisoft) – $39.97 (Usually $79.95, ends 15/08) – 50% off
✚ Atomicrops (Raw Fury) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/08) – 50% off
✚ Ayo the Clown (Cloud M1) – $22.27 (Usually $24.75, ends 03/08) – 10% off
✚ BDSM: Big Drunk Satanic Massacre (Big Way) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/08) – 50% off
✚ BORIS THE ROCKET (Big Way) – $13.06 (Usually $19.50, ends 11/08) – 33% off
✚ Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia (WB Games) – $27.98 (Usually $79.95, ends 09/08) – 65% off
✚ Balance Blox (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 08/08) – 50% off
✚ Banana Treasures Island (Max Interactive Studio ) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/08) – 70% off
✚ Bargain Hunter (GAMECHAP) – $11.18 (Usually $17.20, ends 14/08) – 35% off
✚ Battle Brothers – A Turn Based Tactical RPG (Ukiyo Publishing) – $71.98 (Usually $89.98, ends 10/08) – 20% off
✚ Battle Chasers: Nightwar (THQ Nordic) – $17.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 11/08) – 70% off
✚ Ben 10 (Outright Games) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 12/08) – 50% off
✚ Ben 10: Power Trip! (Outright Games) – $36.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/08) – 40% off
✚ BioShock 2 Remastered (2K) – $13.98 (Usually $34.95, ends 24/08) – 60% off
✚ BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition (2K) – $13.98 (Usually $34.95, ends 24/08) – 60% off
✚ BioShock Remastered (2K) – $13.98 (Usually $34.95, ends 24/08) – 60% off
✚ BioShock: The Collection (2K) – $35.98 (Usually $89.95, ends 24/08) – 60% off
✚ Bite the Bullet (Graffiti Games) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/08) – 60% off
✚ Blue Fire (Graffiti Games) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/08) – 40% off
✚ Blue Rider (Eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 18/08) – 70% off
✚ Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition (2K) – $19.98 (Usually $49.95, ends 24/08) – 60% off
✚ Borderlands: The Handsome Collection (2K) – $27.98 (Usually $69.95, ends 24/08) – 60% off
✚ Braveland Trilogy (Ellada Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/08) – 80% off
✚ Brawl Chess (RedDeerGames) – $5.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/08) – 65% off
✚ BringIt to MOM (KrzysztofPodsada) – $0.99 (Usually $4.99, ends 09/08) – 80% off
✚ Brotherhood United (Silesia Games) – $2.98 (Usually $12.45, ends 15/08) – 76% off
✚ Bubble Shooter DX (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 08/08) – 50% off
✚ Bullet Beat (TERNOX) – $1.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/08) – 87% off
✚ Byakko-tai Samurai Boys (OperaHouse) – $21.99 (Usually $31.42, ends 16/08) – 30% off
✚ Candleman (indienova) – $14.70 (Usually $21.00, ends 24/08) – 30% off
✚ Carnival Games® (Take-Two Interactive) – $13.73 (Usually $54.95, ends 24/08) – 75% off
✚ Cars 3: Driven to Win (WB Games) – $17.99 (Usually $89.95, ends 09/08) – 80% off
✚ Cartoon Network Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion (Outright Games) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 12/08) – 50% off
✚ Castle of no Escape (TERNOX) – $1.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/08) – 87% off
✚ Chalk Dash Carnival (SAT-BOX) – $1.20 (Usually $10.00, ends 24/08) – 88% off
✚ Chasm (Leadman Games) – $8.10 (Usually $27.00, ends 04/08) – 70% off
✚ Chess Ultra (Ripstone Publishing) – $6.66 (Usually $16.65, ends 05/08) – 60% off
✚ Chicken Range (Funbox Media) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/08) – 70% off
✚ Child of Light Ultimate Edition & Valiant Hearts: The Great War Bundle (Ubisoft) – $18.13 (Usually $54.95, ends 15/08) – 67% off
✚ Child of Light® Ultimate Edition (Ubisoft) – $8.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 15/08) – 70% off
✚ Clone Drone in the Danger Zone (Doborog Games) – $20.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 16/08) – 30% off
✚ Commandos 2 – HD Remaster (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $33.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 01/08) – 25% off
✚ Contraptions (Funbox Media) – $4.05 (Usually $13.50, ends 08/08) – 70% off
✚ Cooking Simulator – Pizza (Big Cheese Studio) – $16.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/08) – 25% off
✚ Cozy Grove (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $15.27 (Usually $16.99, ends 24/08) – 10% off
✚ Crash Dummy (Funbox Media) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/08) – 70% off
✚ Creature in the Well (Flight School Studio) – $11.24 (Usually $22.49, ends 18/08) – 50% off
✚ Cruel Bands Career (indienova) – $4.19 (Usually $6.00, ends 24/08) – 30% off
✚ Cybxus Hearts (TERNOX) – $1.29 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/08) – 83% off
✚ Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition (Raw Fury) – $6.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 04/08) – 65% off
✚ Dark Grim Mariupolis (TERNOX) – $2.47 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/08) – 67% off
✚ Darksiders Genesis (THQ Nordic) – $24.72 (Usually $54.95, ends 11/08) – 55% off
✚ Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition (THQ Nordic GmbH) – $22.47 (Usually $49.95, ends 11/08) – 55% off
✚ Darksiders Warmastered Edition (THQ Nordic) – $22.47 (Usually $49.95, ends 11/08) – 55% off
✚ Delicious! Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire (eastasiasoft) – $6.29 (Usually $8.99, ends 18/08) – 30% off
✚ Desert Child (Akupara Games) – $6.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 03/08) – 55% off
✚ Desktop Baseball (SAT-BOX) – $4.22 (Usually $10.56, ends 24/08) – 60% off
✚ Desktop Basketball (SAT-BOX) – $4.98 (Usually $12.47, ends 24/08) – 60% off
✚ Desktop Bowling (SAT-BOX) – $4.28 (Usually $10.70, ends 24/08) – 60% off
✚ Desktop Dodgeball (SAT-BOX) – $4.44 (Usually $11.12, ends 24/08) – 60% off
✚ Desktop Rugby (SAT-BOX) – $2.55 (Usually $11.12, ends 24/08) – 77% off
✚ Desktop Soccer (SAT-BOX) – $3.98 (Usually $9.96, ends 24/08) – 60% off
✚ Desktop Table Tennis (SAT-BOX) – $4.16 (Usually $10.41, ends 24/08) – 60% off
✚ Desktop Volleyball (SAT-BOX) – $4.32 (Usually $10.81, ends 24/08) – 60% off
✚ Devil Slayer Raksasi (indienova) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/08) – 30% off
✚ Diamond Girl ★An Earnest Education in Love★ (OperaHouse) – $22.94 (Usually $32.78, ends 16/08) – 30% off
✚ Dimension Drive (2Aswesome Studio) – $2.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 11/08) – 85% off
✚ Discolored (Godbey Games) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/08) – 20% off
✚ Don’t Starve: Nintendo Switch Edition (Klei Entertainment) – $6.25 (Usually $25.00, ends 11/08) – 75% off
✚ Doom & Destiny (Heartbit) – $8.99 (Usually $17.99, ends 02/08) – 50% off
✚ Doom & Destiny Advanced (Heartbit) – $12.60 (Usually $18.00, ends 02/08) – 30% off
✚ Double Cross (Headup Games) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/08) – 75% off
✚ Dragon Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 23/08) – 66% off
✚ DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders (Outright Games) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/08) – 50% off
✚ Duel on Board (indienova) – $6.90 (Usually $9.90, ends 24/08) – 30% off
✚ Dull Grey (Sometimes You) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/08) – 30% off
✚ Dungeon Warfare (JAE WON YOO) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 10/08) – 75% off
✚ EPHEMERAL -FANTASY ON DARK- (HuneX) – $33.60 (Usually $48.00, ends 24/08) – 30% off
✚ Eight Dragons (JanduSoft) – $10.20 (Usually $12.00, ends 28/08) – 15% off
✚ El Hijo – A Wild West Tale (HandyGames) – $20.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 05/08) – 30% off
✚ Etherborn (Akupara Games) – $11.45 (Usually $25.45, ends 03/08) – 55% off
✚ Evil Inside (JanduSoft) – $16.57 (Usually $19.50, ends 28/08) – 15% off
✚ Exodemon (JanduSoft) – $16.57 (Usually $19.50, ends 28/08) – 15% off
✚ FUN! FUN! Animal Park (Numskull Games) – $4.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 26/08) – 90% off
✚ Filament (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $10.20 (Usually $25.50, ends 01/08) – 60% off
✚ Flat Heroes (Deck 13) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/08) – 20% off
✚ Flood of Light (indienova) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 24/08) – 50% off
✚ Flowlines VS (Baltoro Games) – $1.39 (Usually $6.99, ends 29/08) – 80% off
✚ Flying Soldiers (Wild Sphere) – $5.85 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/08) – 74% off
✚ Fracter (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 24/08) – 50% off
✚ Galaxy Champions TV (Silesia Games Sp. z o.o.) – $1.57 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/08) – 85% off
✚ Get Ogre It (Croix Apps ) – $5.94 (Usually $18.00, ends 08/08) – 67% off
✚ Ghost Parade (Numskull Games) – $6.99 (Usually $69.95, ends 26/08) – 90% off
✚ Ghoulboy (Dolores Ent.) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/08) – 90% off
✚ Gigantosaurus The Game (Outright Games) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/08) – 50% off
✚ Go! Fish Go! (Cool Small Games) – $1.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 29/08) – 75% off
✚ GoNNER (Raw Fury) – $2.59 (Usually $12.99, ends 04/08) – 80% off
✚ Golf Peaks (7Levels) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/08) – 60% off
✚ Hand of Fate 2 (DefiantDevelopment) – $9.89 (Usually $29.99, ends 05/08) – 67% off
✚ HardCube (Big Way) – $2.70 (Usually $9.00, ends 11/08) – 70% off
✚ Heart&Slash (BLG-Publishing) – $5.88 (Usually $21.00, ends 08/08) – 72% off
✚ Heaven Dust (indienova) – $4.90 (Usually $9.90, ends 24/08) – 51% off
✚ Hentai vs. Evil (eastasiasoft) – $11.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 18/08) – 20% off
✚ Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption (Silesia Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/08) – 50% off
✚ Hidden Through Time (Rogueside) – $6.69 (Usually $9.99, ends 05/08) – 33% off
✚ Hide & Dance! (hap Inc.) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/08) – 20% off
✚ Horror Pinball Bundle (Super PowerUp Games S.L.) – $3.37 (Usually $13.50, ends 23/08) – 75% off
✚ Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard (Outright Games) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 12/08) – 50% off
✚ Hungry Shark® World (Ubisoft) – $4.48 (Usually $14.95, ends 15/08) – 70% off
✚ Hyper Sentinel (Huey Games) – $1.65 (Usually $9.99, ends 04/08) – 83% off
✚ IMMORTALS FENYX RISING (Ubisoft) – $44.97 (Usually $89.95, ends 15/08) – 50% off
✚ IRONCAST (Ripstone) – $8.79 (Usually $21.99, ends 05/08) – 60% off
✚ Ice Age Scrat’s Nutty Adventure (Outright Games Ltd) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/08) – 50% off
✚ In Rays Of The Light (Sometimes You) – $8.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 15/08) – 30% off
✚ Indie Gems Bundle – Explosions Edition (Plug In Digital) – $6.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 08/08) – 85% off
✚ Indie Gems Bundle – JRPG Edition (Plug In Digital) – $4.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 08/08) – 85% off
✚ Indie Gems Bundle – Nonograms edition (Plug In Digital) – $14.49 (Usually $24.99, ends 08/08) – 42% off
✚ Invisible, Inc. Nintendo Switch Edition (Klei Entertainment) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/08) – 30% off
✚ JUMANJI: The Video Game (Outright Games Ltd) – $29.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 12/08) – 50% off
✚ Jeopardy!® (Ubisoft) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 15/08) – 50% off
✚ Jetboard Joust (Freedom Games) – $10.15 (Usually $14.50, ends 06/08) – 30% off
✚ Joggernauts (Graffiti Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/08) – 75% off
✚ Junior League Sports – Basketball (Funbox Media) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/08) – 70% off
✚ Junior League Sports – Ice Hockey (Funbox Media) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/08) – 70% off
✚ Junior League Sports – Soccer (Funbox Media) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/08) – 70% off
✚ Junior League Sports 3-in-1 Collection (Funbox Media) – $12.60 (Usually $42.00, ends 08/08) – 70% off
✚ Jurassic Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 23/08) – 66% off
✚ Just Dance® 2020 (Ubisoft) – $23.08 (Usually $69.95, ends 15/08) – 67% off
✚ Just Dance® 2021 (Ubisoft) – $39.97 (Usually $79.95, ends 15/08) – 50% off
✚ KEMONO FRIENDS PICROSS (JUPITER) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/08) – 20% off
✚ KUUKIYOMI: Consider It! (G-MODE) – $4.95 (Usually $6.60, ends 24/08) – 25% off
✚ Kawaii Deathu Desu (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 18/08) – 60% off
✚ Kingdom: New Lands (Raw Fury) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/08) – 75% off
✚ Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (THQ Nordic) – $44.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 11/08) – 25% off
✚ Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle (Plug In Digital) – $14.85 (Usually $33.75, ends 08/08) – 56% off
✚ L.A. Noire (Rockstar Games) – $44.97 (Usually $89.95, ends 17/08) – 50% off
✚ LEGO® CITY Undercover (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment) – $22.48 (Usually $89.95, ends 09/08) – 75% off
✚ LEGO® Harry Potter™ Collection (WB Games) – $27.47 (Usually $54.95, ends 09/08) – 50% off
✚ LEGO® MARVEL Super Heroes 2 (WB Games) – $22.48 (Usually $89.95, ends 09/08) – 75% off
✚ Legendary Fishing (Ubisoft) – $12.48 (Usually $49.95, ends 15/08) – 75% off
✚ Legends of Talia: Arcadia (Gamuzumi) – $3.49 (Usually $4.99, ends 17/08) – 30% off
✚ Little Big Workshop (HandyGames) – $16.99 (Usually $29.00, ends 05/08) – 41% off
✚ Little Squire’s Quests (Max Interactive Studio) – $4.47 (Usually $14.90, ends 16/08) – 70% off
✚ Lost Artifacts (8Floor Games) – $3.96 (Usually $13.20, ends 12/08) – 70% off
✚ Lost Wing (2Awesome Studio) – $2.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 11/08) – 80% off
✚ Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Modus Games) – $14.91 (Usually $22.95, ends 02/08) – 35% off
✚ M.A.C.E. Space Shooter (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/08) – 70% off
✚ MX vs ATV All Out (THQ Nordic) – $46.86 (Usually $69.95, ends 11/08) – 33% off
✚ Mable & The Wood (Graffiti Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/08) – 75% off
✚ Mail Mole (Undercoders) – $15.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/08) – 33% off
✚ Marble Power Blast (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 08/08) – 50% off
✚ Mario + Rabbids® Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft) – $22.18 (Usually $59.95, ends 15/08) – 63% off
✚ Mark of the Ninja: Remastered (Klei Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/08) – 75% off
✚ Max Reloaded II (Max Interactive Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/08) – 80% off
✚ MechaNika (Mango Protocol) – $4.52 (Usually $9.05, ends 18/08) – 50% off
✚ Miner Warfare (Heartbit Interactive S.r.l.) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 02/08) – 50% off
✚ Mom Hid My Game! (KEMCO) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/08) – 20% off
✚ Mom Hid My Game! 2 (hap Inc.) – $6.37 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/08) – 15% off
✚ Monopoly for Nintendo Switch (Ubisoft) – $14.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 15/08) – 75% off
✚ Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3 (Milestone) – $15.99 (Usually $79.95, ends 12/08) – 80% off
✚ Mosaic (Raw Fury) – $13.49 (Usually $26.99, ends 04/08) – 50% off
✚ MotoGP™21 (Milestone) – $47.97 (Usually $79.95, ends 12/08) – 40% off
✚ Music Racer (Sometimes You) – $7.35 (Usually $10.50, ends 15/08) – 30% off
✚ My Bewitching Perfume (OperaHouse) – $23.10 (Usually $33.00, ends 16/08) – 30% off
✚ My Hidden Things (Big Way) – $6.03 (Usually $9.00, ends 11/08) – 33% off
✚ My little IceCream Booth (Kistler Benjamin) – $1.33 (Usually $4.00, ends 12/08) – 67% off
✚ Mystery Mine (Big Way) – $2.47 (Usually $4.95, ends 11/08) – 50% off
✚ NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 (Take-Two Interactive) – $11.98 (Usually $47.95, ends 24/08) – 75% off
✚ NBA 2K21 (2K) – $46.18 (Usually $139.95, ends 24/08) – 67% off
✚ Naught (Wild Sphere) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 08/08) – 75% off
✚ Never Breakup (indienova) – $9.90 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/08) – 34% off
✚ Nexoria: Dungeon Rogue Heroes (TERNOX) – $2.47 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/08) – 67% off
✚ Niffelheim (IP Arutyunyan Andrey Aramaisovich) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/08) – 80% off
✚ Night Book (Wales Interactive) – $17.55 (Usually $19.50, ends 02/08) – 10% off
✚ Night Call (Raw Fury) – $11.60 (Usually $29.00, ends 04/08) – 60% off
✚ OMG Police – Car Chase TV Simulator (RedDeerGames) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/08) – 80% off
✚ OS Omega (RockGame) – $14.39 (Usually $17.99, ends 07/08) – 20% off
✚ Old Man’s Journey (Broken Rules) – $11.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 28/08) – 20% off
✚ Old School RPG Bundle (Plug In Digital) – $19.80 (Usually $45.00, ends 08/08) – 56% off
✚ One Dog Story (Big Way) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 11/08) – 60% off
✚ Our Flick Erasers (SAT-BOX) – $9.30 (Usually $18.61, ends 24/08) – 50% off
✚ Out There: Ω The Alliance (Raw Fury) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 04/08) – 75% off
✚ PGA TOUR 2K21 (Take-Two Interactive) – $36.28 (Usually $109.95, ends 24/08) – 67% off
✚ PICROSS LORD OF THE NAZARICK (株式会社ジュピター/Jupiter Corporation) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/08) – 20% off
✚ PICROSS S (JUPITER) – $9.59 (Usually $11.99, ends 18/08) – 20% off
✚ PICROSS S2 (JUPITER) – $10.80 (Usually $13.50, ends 18/08) – 20% off
✚ PICROSS S3 (JUPITER) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/08) – 20% off
✚ PICROSS S4 (JUPITER) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/08) – 20% off
✚ PICROSS S5 (JUPITER) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/08) – 20% off
✚ Palindrome Syndrome: Escape Room (mc2games) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 16/08) – 60% off
✚ Pantsu Hunter: Back to the 90s (Evgeniy Kolpakov) – $13.65 (Usually $19.50, ends 15/08) – 30% off
✚ Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay! (Outright Games) – $35.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 12/08) – 40% off
✚ Paw Patrol: On a Roll! (Outright Games) – $29.99 (Usually $49.99, ends 12/08) – 40% off
✚ Pen and Paper Games Bundle (Plug In Digital) – $26.10 (Usually $45.00, ends 08/08) – 42% off
✚ Perry Pig Jump (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 08/08) – 50% off
✚ Persona® 5 Strikers (SEGA) – $66.96 (Usually $99.95, ends 08/08) – 33% off
✚ Pets No More (Purple Tree) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 09/08) – 20% off
✚ Piczle Puzzle & Watch Collection (Rainy Frog) – $10.49 (Usually $11.99, ends 08/08) – 13% off
✚ Pix Jungle Adventures (Kistler Benjamin) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/08) – 80% off
✚ Port Royale 4 (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $63.75 (Usually $75.00, ends 01/08) – 15% off
✚ Princess Closet (OperaHouse) – $28.95 (Usually $41.37, ends 16/08) – 30% off
✚ Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 01/08) – 75% off
✚ Pure Pool (Ripstone Publishing) – $14.69 (Usually $20.99, ends 05/08) – 30% off
✚ Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 (SEGA) – $27.47 (Usually $54.95, ends 08/08) – 50% off
✚ REZ PLZ (Graffiti Games) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/08) – 60% off
✚ RISK: The Game of Global Domination (Ubisoft) – $11.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 15/08) – 60% off
✚ Race with Ryan (Outright Games Ltd) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/08) – 50% off
✚ Railway Empire – Nintendo Switch Edition (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $42.24 (Usually $64.99, ends 01/08) – 35% off
✚ Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition (Ubisoft) – $14.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 15/08) – 75% off
✚ ReactorX (TERNOX) – $2.70 (Usually $7.49, ends 25/08) – 64% off
✚ Relic Hunters Zero: Remix (Akupara Games) – $12.60 (Usually $18.00, ends 03/08) – 30% off
✚ Reversi Let’s Go (indienova) – $4.89 (Usually $6.99, ends 24/08) – 30% off
✚ Robothorium (Forever Entertainment) – $15.07 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/08) – 33% off
✚ Rock ‘N Racing Bundle Grand Prix & Rally (EnjoyUp Games) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 23/08) – 80% off
✚ Run the Fan (Silesia Games Sp. z o.o.) – $1.49 (Usually $5.70, ends 15/08) – 74% off
✚ SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog (SEGA) – $5.47 (Usually $10.95, ends 08/08) – 50% off
✚ SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (SEGA) – $5.47 (Usually $10.95, ends 08/08) – 50% off
✚ SEGA® Mega Drive Classics™ (SEGA EUR) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 08/08) – 50% off
✚ Sable’s Grimoire (Gamuzumi) – $16.09 (Usually $22.99, ends 17/08) – 30% off
✚ Sakura Succubus (Gamuzumi) – $10.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 17/08) – 30% off
✚ Sakura Succubus 2 (Gamuzumi) – $10.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 17/08) – 30% off
✚ Santa’s Xmas Adventure (Funbox Media) – $3.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 08/08) – 70% off
✚ Scott Pilgrim vs. The World™: The Game – Complete Edition (Ubisoft) – $14.91 (Usually $22.95, ends 15/08) – 35% off
✚ Scribblenauts Mega Pack (WB Games ) – $11.23 (Usually $44.95, ends 09/08) – 75% off
✚ Sentinels of Freedom (Underbite Games) – $16.80 (Usually $33.60, ends 09/08) – 50% off
✚ Shakedown: Hawaii (Vblank Entertainment) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 28/08) – 60% off
✚ Shieldwall Chronicles: Swords of the North (Silesia Games) – $8.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 10/08) – 30% off
✚ Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster (SEGA) – $48.96 (Usually $69.95, ends 08/08) – 30% off
✚ Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (2K) – $23.97 (Usually $47.95, ends 24/08) – 50% off
✚ Smart Moves (TERNOX) – $2.97 (Usually $9.00, ends 25/08) – 67% off
✚ SmileBASIC 4 (SmileBoom) – $26.79 (Usually $39.99, ends 16/08) – 33% off
✚ Snooker 19 (Ripstone) – $21.00 (Usually $52.50, ends 05/08) – 60% off
✚ Solitaire Card Games (Kistler Benjamin) – $1.49 (Usually $8.85, ends 15/08) – 83% off
✚ Sonic Forces™ (SEGA) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 08/08) – 50% off
✚ Sonic Mania (SEGA) – $13.47 (Usually $26.95, ends 08/08) – 50% off
✚ South Park™: The Fractured But Whole™ (Ubisoft) – $22.48 (Usually $89.95, ends 15/08) – 75% off
✚ Spaceland (Ellada Games) – $10.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/08) – 65% off
✚ Spencer (EntwicklerX) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 08/08) – 70% off
✚ Spinch (Akupara Games) – $13.12 (Usually $18.75, ends 03/08) – 30% off
✚ SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (THQ Nordic) – $32.12 (Usually $47.95, ends 11/08) – 33% off
✚ Sports Party (Ubisoft) – $9.99 (Usually $49.95, ends 15/08) – 80% off
✚ Star Hunter DX (Chorus Worldwide Games) – $15.30 (Usually $18.00, ends 04/08) – 15% off
✚ Star Renegades (Raw Fury) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 04/08) – 40% off
✚ Steam Prison (HuneX) – $62.55 (Usually $83.40, ends 24/08) – 25% off
✚ Sudoku Universe (FengHuoLianCheng (Beijing) Science & Technology Co., Ltd.) – $4.99 (Usually $10.50, ends 24/08) – 52% off
✚ Super Club Tennis (Max Interactive Studio) – $9.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 16/08) – 80% off
✚ Super Dungeon Tactics (Underbite Games) – $6.50 (Usually $13.00, ends 09/08) – 50% off
✚ Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD (SEGA) – $22.47 (Usually $44.95, ends 08/08) – 50% off
✚ Super Star Blast (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/08) – 70% off
✚ SuperEpic: The Entertainment War (Numskull Games) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/08) – 90% off
✚ Swamp Defense 2 (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 08/08) – 50% off
✚ TENS! (Kwalee) – $5.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/08) – 66% off
✚ TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS (Outright Games) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/08) – 50% off
✚ Tales from the Borderlands (Take-Two Interactive) – $30.36 (Usually $37.95, ends 24/08) – 20% off
✚ Task Force Kampas (eastasiasoft) – $2.69 (Usually $8.99, ends 18/08) – 70% off
✚ Team Sonic Racing™ (SEGA EUR) – $14.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 08/08) – 75% off
✚ Tested on Humans: Escape Room (mc2games) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 16/08) – 60% off
✚ The Bridge (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $2.22 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/08) – 85% off
✚ The Bug Butcher (2Awesome Studio) – $1.79 (Usually $11.99, ends 11/08) – 85% off
✚ The Darkside Detective (IsometricDreams) – $8.77 (Usually $19.50, ends 03/08) – 55% off
✚ The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark (Akupara Games) – $14.66 (Usually $17.25, ends 03/08) – 15% off
✚ The Explorer of Night (TERNOX) – $2.47 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/08) – 67% off
✚ The King’s Bird (Graffiti Games) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/08) – 75% off
✚ The LEGO® NINJAGO® Movie Videogame (WB Games) – $22.48 (Usually $89.95, ends 09/08) – 75% off
✚ The Lost Cube (JanduSoft) – $12.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/08) – 15% off
✚ The Outer Worlds (Private Division) – $35.98 (Usually $89.95, ends 10/08) – 60% off
✚ The Spectrum Retreat (Ripstone Publishing) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 05/08) – 60% off
✚ The Tiny Bang Story (Ellada Games) – $2.55 (Usually $12.75, ends 11/08) – 80% off
✚ Time Tenshi (Silver Cow Studio) – $12.34 (Usually $18.99, ends 14/08) – 35% off
✚ Tin & Kuna (Numskull Games) – $3.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 26/08) – 90% off
✚ Titan Quest (THQ Nordic) – $19.80 (Usually $60.00, ends 11/08) – 67% off
✚ Titans Pinball (Super PowerUp Games S.L.) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 23/08) – 66% off
✚ Touchdown Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 23/08) – 66% off
✚ Traffix (Nerd Monkeys) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 02/08) – 50% off
✚ Trials® Rising (Ubisoft) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 15/08) – 50% off
✚ Trigger Witch (eastasiasoft) – $20.24 (Usually $22.49, ends 18/08) – 10% off
✚ Trivial Pursuit Live! (Ubisoft) – $11.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 15/08) – 60% off
✚ Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia (Outright Games) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/08) – 50% off
✚ Tropico 6 – Nintendo Switch Edition (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $52.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 01/08) – 30% off
✚ Tumblestone (QuantumAstroGuild) – $2.95 (Usually $19.99, ends 24/08) – 85% off
✚ Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition (SEGA) – $38.45 (Usually $54.94, ends 08/08) – 30% off
✚ UNO (Ubisoft) – $5.98 (Usually $14.95, ends 15/08) – 60% off
✚ Unbound: Worlds Apart (Alien Pixel Publishing) – $25.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 03/08) – 15% off
✚ Undead Battle Royale (SAT-BOX) – $9.90 (Usually $11.00, ends 24/08) – 10% off
✚ Uurnog Uurnlimited (Raw Fury) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 04/08) – 80% off
✚ Valiant Hearts: The Great War® (Ubisoft) – $8.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 15/08) – 70% off
✚ Vegas Party (Funbox Media) – $9.90 (Usually $33.00, ends 08/08) – 70% off
✚ Virtual Battle (SAT-BOX) – $7.30 (Usually $10.44, ends 24/08) – 30% off
✚ Viviette (DYA GAMES) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ Void Source (TERNOX) – $2.72 (Usually $8.25, ends 25/08) – 67% off
✚ Voxel Galaxy (SAT-BOX) – $2.55 (Usually $11.12, ends 24/08) – 77% off
✚ Voxel Pirates (SAT-BOX) – $2.42 (Usually $10.55, ends 24/08) – 77% off
✚ Voxel Shot for Nintendo Switch (SAT-BOX) – $2.31 (Usually $10.05, ends 24/08) – 77% off
✚ Voxel Sword (SAT-BOX) – $2.07 (Usually $9.00, ends 24/08) – 77% off
✚ WWE 2K Battlegrounds (Take-Two Interactive) – $31.98 (Usually $79.95, ends 24/08) – 60% off
✚ WWE 2K18 (2K) – $30.11 (Usually $44.95, ends 24/08) – 33% off
✚ Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 01/08) – 60% off
✚ Warparty (Rogueside) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 05/08) – 50% off
✚ Wenjia (indienova) – $4.99 (Usually $10.50, ends 24/08) – 52% off
✚ West of Dead (Raw Fury) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 04/08) – 40% off
✚ Wheel of Fortune® (Ubisoft) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 15/08) – 50% off
✚ Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? (Microids) – $39.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 18/08) – 35% off
✚ World Soccer Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 23/08) – 66% off
✚ Wuppo: Definitive Edition (Knuist & Perzik) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/07) – 75% off
✚ XCOM® 2 Collection (2K) – $26.98 (Usually $89.95, ends 24/08) – 70% off
✚ Yumemidori Nostalgia (OperaHouse) – $22.84 (Usually $32.63, ends 16/08) – 30% off
✚ Zoids Wild Blast Unleashed (Outright Games) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/08) – 60% off
✚ Zombie Scrapper (Ransacked Studios) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 18/08) – 67% off