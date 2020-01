Weekly Aussie eShop Downloads & Deals (Week 3) A Mirage

We’re in the middle of January and the thirty new games a week has returned! The biggest game this week is, of course, Tokyo Mirage Sessions, but you shouldn’t look past something like Stories Untold either.

You’ll have to tell us what else is good this week, there’s a lot of stuff we’ve never heard of before!

In regards to what’s on sale, there are 100+ games this week. Standouts for us are Ni No Kuni and Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime.

✚ Adventure Pinball Bundle (SuperPowerUpGames) – $13.50

✚ Anime Studio Story (Kairosoft) – $19.50

✚ Arcade Archives Bells & Whistles (HAMSTER) – $10.50

✚ Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk DX (Koei Tecmo Europe) – $60.00

✚ Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea DX (Koei Tecmo Europe) – $60.00

✚ Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky DX (Koei Tecmo Europe) – $60.00

✚ Curious Cases (OnSkull Development) – $7.50

✚ Doggie Ninja The Burning Strikers (toydea) – $9.75

✚ Dreamwalker (Code Mystics) – $6.60

✚ JumpGunners – $TBC

✚ Lydia (Nakana.io) – $6.00

✚ Maitetsu: Pure Station (CIRCLE Ent.) – $52.50

✚ Red Bow (Ratalaika Games) – $7.99

✚ Robots Under Attack! (Dmytro Derybas) – $9.00

✚ Seek Hearts (KEMCO) – $22.50

✚ Self (indienova) – $8.46 ($9.40 after 22/1)

✚ So Many Me: Extended Edition (Starcaster Games) – $22.50

✚ Sorry, James (Nestor Yavorskyy) – $TBC

✚ Spider Solitaire (Baltoro Games) – $13.50

✚ Squidlit (Squidlit Ink) – $2.40

✚ Stories Untold (Devolver Digital) – $15.00

✚ Super Crush KO (Vertex Pop Inc.) – $19.35 ($21.50 after 23/1)

✚ Super Mega Space Blaster Special Turbo (Bare Knuckle Development) – $6.60

✚ The Station (The Station Game) – $12.00

✚ To the Moon (X.D. Network) – $14.40 ($18.00 after 30/1)

✚ Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore (Nintendo) – $79.95

✚ Where Angels Cry: Tears of the Fallen Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media) – $30.00

✚ Witch & Hero 2 (Flyhigh Works) – $7.50

✚ Without Escape (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 ($7.49 after 5/2)

✚ Adrenaline Rush – Miami Drive (Baltoro Media Group Sp.z o.o. Sp.K.) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 16/02) – 50% off

✚ Air Mail (N-Fusion) – $10.12 (Usually $13.50, ends 04/02) – 25% off

✚ Animated Jigsaws: Japanese Women (RAINYFROG) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 30/01) – 50% off

✚ Aqua TV (EM Studios) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 28/01) – 50% off

✚ Asterix & Obelix XXL 2 (Microids) – $16.78 (Usually $41.97, ends 29/01) – 60% off

✚ ATV Drift & Tricks (Microids) – $13.42 (Usually $47.95, ends 29/01) – 72% off

✚ Black Paradox (Digerati) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/02) – 75% off

✚ Black The Fall (SandSailorStudio) – $9.95 (Usually $22.95, ends 28/01) – 56% off

✚ BUTCHER (Crunching Koalas) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/01) – 70% off

✚ Car Mechanic Simulator (ECC GAMES) – $4.99 (Usually $24.99, ends 12/02) – 80% off

✚ Caveman Chuck (PrimeBit Games) – $4.20 (Usually $6.00, ends 21/01) – 30% off

✚ Caveman Warriors (JanduSoft) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 05/02) – 75% off

✚ Cinders (Crunching Koalas) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 23/01) – 60% off

✚ Darkwood (Crunching Koalas) – $15.39 (Usually $21.99, ends 23/01) – 30% off

✚ Demolish & Build 2018 (Ultimate Games) – $19.12 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/01) – 15% off

✚ DreamBall (JanduSoft) – $5.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/02) – 25% off

✚ Dreamwalker: Never Fall Asleep (Artifex Mundi) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/01) – 40% off

✚ Dynamite Fishing – World Games (HandyGames) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 23/01) – 50% off

✚ Ellen (JanduSoft) – $7.20 (Usually $12.00, ends 05/02) – 40% off

✚ Ember (N-Fusion) – $21.74 (Usually $28.99, ends 04/02) – 25% off

✚ Find The Balance (Wastelands) – $1.55 (Usually $7.79, ends 02/02) – 80% off

✚ Flashback (Microids) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 29/01) – 60% off

✚ Fort Boyard (Microids) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 29/01) – 60% off

✚ Furwind (JanduSoft) – $9.45 (Usually $13.50, ends 05/02) – 30% off

✚ Galaxy Champions TV (Silesia Games Sp. z o.o.) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 23/01) – 50% off

✚ GEM CRASH (DOUBLE DRIVE) – $5.01 (Usually $7.49, ends 09/02) – 33% off

✚ Glass Masquerade (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 12/02) – 75% off

✚ Go! Fish Go! (Cool Small Games) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 15/02) – 30% off

✚ Guess the Character (JanduSoft) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 05/02) – 66% off

✚ Gunman Clive HD Collection (Hörberg Productions) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 30/01) – 50% off

✚ Gurgamoth (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild, Incorporated) – $1.60 (Usually $13.35, ends 28/01) – 88% off

✚ Hardway Party (Wastelands) – $1.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 02/02) – 80% off

✚ Heroki (Picomy) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 30/01) – 80% off

✚ Hexagroove: Tactical DJ (Ichigoichie AB) – $39.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 27/01) – 33% off

✚ Homo Machina (ARTE Experience) – $3.67 (Usually $5.25, ends 23/01) – 30% off

✚ Horizon Chase Turbo (AQUIRIS) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 23/01) – 50% off

✚ HYPERCHARGE Unboxed (Digital Cybercherries) – $26.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 30/01) – 10% off

✚ Hyperforma (HeroCraft) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 21/01) – 80% off

✚ ICEY (X.D. Network) – $8.81 (Usually $12.59, ends 27/01) – 30% off

✚ Invasion of Alien X – Earth in Crisis (DOUBLE DRIVE LLC.) – $5.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 09/02) – 66% off

✚ Island Maze (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 16/02) – 50% off

✚ Job the Leprechaun (FrontView Studio) – $1.80 (Usually $4.50, ends 30/01) – 60% off

✚ Jotun: Valhalla Edition (Thunder Lotus Games) – $5.77 (Usually $17.50, ends 23/01) – 67% off

✚ Juicy Realm (X.D. Network Inc.) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/01) – 20% off

✚ Kentucky Robo Chicken (Solid9) – $1.50 (Usually $3.75, ends 03/02) – 60% off

✚ Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Annapurna Interactive) – $30.59 (Usually $33.99, ends 27/01) – 10% off

✚ Klondike Solitaire (Baltoro Games) – $6.74 (Usually $13.49, ends 16/02) – 50% off

✚ LEGRAND LEGACY: Tale of the Fatebounds (Another Indie Studio) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 31/01) – 40% off

✚ Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition (Crunching Koalas) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/01) – 70% off

✚ Lost Castle (Another Indie Studio Limited) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/01) – 30% off

✚ Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime (Asteroid Base) – $9.95 (Usually $19.95, ends 23/01) – 50% off

✚ Lyrica (COSEN) – $22.80 (Usually $28.50, ends 30/01) – 20% off

✚ Mercury Race (FrontView Studio) – $4.79 (Usually $11.99, ends 30/01) – 60% off

✚ Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight (DANGEN Entertainment) – $14.70 (Usually $21.00, ends 21/01) – 30% off

✚ Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame (Milestone S.r.l.) – $19.98 (Usually $79.95, ends 30/01) – 75% off

✚ Monster Slayers (Digerati) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/02) – 75% off

✚ Monument Builders Rushmore (Microids) – $2.94 (Usually $10.50, ends 29/01) – 72% off

✚ MotoGP™19 (Milestone) – $45.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 30/01) – 50% off

✚ Music Racer (Sometimes You) – $8.92 (Usually $10.50, ends 29/01) – 15% off

✚ My Memory of Us (Crunching Koalas) – $8.99 (Usually $22.49, ends 23/01) – 60% off

✚ Neko Navy – Daydream Edition (Fruitbat Factory) – $12.37 (Usually $16.50, ends 30/01) – 25% off

✚ Neonwall (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/02) – 75% off

✚ Ni No Kuni Remastered: Wrath of the White Witch (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.) – $59.95 (Usually $89.95, ends 30/01) – 33% off

✚ Odallus: The Dark Call (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 13/02) – 75% off

✚ Oniken: Unstoppable Edition (Digerati) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/02) – 75% off

✚ oOo: Ascension (EM Studios) – $9.79 (Usually $13.99, ends 28/01) – 30% off

✚ PictoQuest (Plug In Digital) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/01) – 20% off

✚ Polyroll (HOF Studios LLC) – $10.12 (Usually $13.50, ends 23/01) – 25% off

✚ Puzzle Wall (RAINYFROG) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 30/01) – 50% off

✚ Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition (Crunching Koalas) – $15.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 23/01) – 60% off

✚ Regions of Ruin (JanduSoft) – $11.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/02) – 25% off

✚ Reptilian Rebellion (FrontView Studio) – $1.80 (Usually $4.50, ends 30/01) – 60% off

✚ Reverse Crawl (Digerati) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 12/02) – 75% off

✚ Seek Hearts (KEMCO) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/01) – 10% off

✚ SELF (indienova) – $8.46 (Usually $9.40, ends 22/01) – 10% off

✚ Shikhondo: Soul Eater (Digerati) – $5.25 (Usually $21.00, ends 12/02) – 75% off

✚ SINNER: Sacrifice for Redemption (Another Indie Studio) – $14.25 (Usually $28.50, ends 31/01) – 50% off

✚ Skelly Selest (Digerati) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/02) – 75% off

✚ Smash Rush (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/02) – 50% off

✚ Smoots Summer Games (JanduSoft S.L.) – $11.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/02) – 25% off

✚ SpeedRunners (tinyBuild Games) – $17.52 (Usually $21.90, ends 22/01) – 20% off

✚ Summer Sweetheart (Fengyun) – $22.39 (Usually $27.99, ends 30/01) – 20% off

✚ Sundered: Eldritch Edition (Thunder Lotus Games) – $9.55 (Usually $28.95, ends 23/01) – 67% off

✚ Super Crush KO (Vertex Pop Inc.) – $19.35 (Usually $21.50, ends 23/01) – 10% off

✚ Super Hyperactive Ninja (JanduSoft) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 05/02) – 75% off

✚ Super Sportmatchen (DANGEN Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/01) – 90% off

✚ Syberia (Microids) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 29/01) – 75% off

✚ Syberia 2 (Microids) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 29/01) – 75% off

✚ Syberia 3 (Microids) – $17.48 (Usually $69.95, ends 29/01) – 75% off

✚ Sydney Hunter and the Curse of the Mayan (Gregarious Games LLC) – $6.62 (Usually $13.24, ends 31/01) – 50% off

✚ Technosphere (Ultimate Games) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/01) – 30% off

✚ The Big Journey (Nestor Yavorskyy) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/02) – 50% off

✚ The House of Da Vinci (Blue Brain Games, s.r.o.) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/01) – 50% off

✚ Timber Tennis: Versus (Crunching Koalas) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 23/01) – 50% off

✚ To the Moon (X.D. Network) – $14.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 30/01) – 20% off

✚ Toki (Microids) – $9.59 (Usually $47.95, ends 29/01) – 80% off

✚ Tower Climb (11Sheep LTD) – $1.12 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/01) – 85% off

✚ Toy Stunt Bike: Tiptop’s Trials (Wobbly Tooth) – $4.19 (Usually $5.99, ends 28/01) – 30% off

✚ Type:Rider (ARTE Experience) – $3.67 (Usually $5.25, ends 23/01) – 30% off

✚ Uncanny Valley (Digerati) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/02) – 75% off

✚ Undead’s Building (DOUBLE DRIVE) – $5.00 (Usually $7.49, ends 09/02) – 33% off

✚ Unexplored (Digerati) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/02) – 75% off

✚ UNI (Game Museum) – $1.40 (Usually $7.00, ends 30/01) – 80% off

✚ Unknown Fate (MARSLIT GAMES) – $14.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/02) – 35% off

✚ Urban Trial Playground (Tate Multimedia) – $4.27 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/01) – 81% off

✚ V.O.I.D. (JanduSoft) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 05/02) – 75% off

✚ Vandals (ARTE Experience) – $4.72 (Usually $6.75, ends 23/01) – 30% off

✚ Vectronom (ARTE Experience) – $10.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 23/01) – 30% off

✚ Verlet Swing (Digerati Distribution) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/02) – 75% off

✚ Viviette (DYA GAMES) – $10.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 13/02) – 30% off

✚ West of Loathing (Asymmetric) – $8.40 (Usually $14.00, ends 05/02) – 40% off

✚ Willy Jetman: Astromonkey’s Revenge (BLG-Publishing) – $19.49 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/01) – 13% off

✚ Without Escape (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 05/02) – 20% off

✚ Yesterday Origins (Microids) – $14.85 (Usually $45.00, ends 29/01) – 67% off

✚ #RaceDieRun (QubicGames S.A.) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 19/01) – 80% off

✚ 64.0 (indienova) – $2.80 (Usually $4.00, ends 22/01) – 30% off

✚ 8-Ball Pocket (Super PowerUp Games) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 22/01) – 50% off

✚ 911 Operator (SONKA) – $1.62 (Usually $24.49, ends 22/01) – 93% off

✚ 99Moves (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.48 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/01) – 67% off

✚ Aborigenus (Drageus Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 09/02) – 60% off

✚ Abyss (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.48 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/01) – 67% off

✚ Akuto: Showdown (QubicGames) – $8.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 19/01) – 25% off

✚ AngerForce: Reloaded for Nintendo Switch (indienova) – $9.45 (Usually $13.50, ends 22/01) – 30% off

✚ ARTIFACT ADVENTURE GAIDEN DX (room6) – $10.80 (Usually $13.50, ends 21/01) – 20% off

✚ Asterix & Obelix XXL3: The Crystal Menhir (Microids) – $48.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 22/01) – 20% off

✚ Astro Bears (SONKA S.A.) – $1.57 (Usually $10.99, ends 22/01) – 85% off

✚ Atomic Heist (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 09/02) – 75% off

✚ Ayakashi Koi Gikyoku -Forbidden Romance with Mysterious Spirit- (DIGIMERCE) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 22/01) – 50% off

✚ Barbarous: Tavern of Emyr (QubicGames) – $7.49 (Usually $11.99, ends 19/01) – 37% off

✚ Bard’s Gold – Nintendo Switch Edition (Pixel Lantern) – $3.37 (Usually $13.50, ends 22/01) – 75% off

✚ Battery Jam (Halseo) – $3.75 (Usually $18.75, ends 25/01) – 80% off

✚ Binaries (Ant Workshop) – $1.69 (Usually $16.99, ends 26/01) – 90% off

✚ BLACKSAD: Under the Skin (ANUMAN INTERACTIVE) – $48.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 22/01) – 20% off

✚ Bloo Kid 2 (Headup Games) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/01) – 20% off

✚ Boreal Blade (Frozenbyte Oy) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/01) – 50% off

✚ Bring Them Home (Higgs Games) – $7.35 (Usually $10.50, ends 19/01) – 30% off

✚ Bubble Cats Rescue (Baltoro Media Group Sp.z o.o. Sp.K.) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 09/02) – 50% off

✚ Bulb Boy (Bulbware) – $1.56 (Usually $10.40, ends 23/01) – 85% off

✚ Candleman (indienova) – $14.70 (Usually $21.00, ends 22/01) – 30% off

✚ CAPCOM BEAT ‘EM UP BUNDLE (Capcom) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 27/01) – 50% off

✚ Castle of no Escape 2 (QubicGames S.A.) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 26/01) – 50% off

✚ Cattails (Falcon Development) – $13.19 (Usually $21.99, ends 19/01) – 40% off

✚ Chalk Dash Carnival (SAT-BOX) – $2.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 20/01) – 80% off

✚ Chroma Squad (Plug In Digital) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/01) – 20% off

✚ Cooking Tycoons – 3 in 1 Bundle (Baltoro Games) – $13.65 (Usually $19.50, ends 08/02) – 30% off

✚ Cyber Protocol (RedDeerGames sp. z o.o.) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 22/01) – 70% off

✚ Darts Up (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.48 (Usually $4.50, ends 27/01) – 67% off

✚ Dead Dungeon (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/01) – 80% off

✚ Demolition Crew (xirBX) – $2.25 (Usually $3.00, ends 31/01) – 25% off

✚ Demon Pit (Digerati) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/01) – 20% off

✚ Desktop Baseball (SAT-BOX) – $7.39 (Usually $10.56, ends 20/01) – 30% off

✚ Desktop Bowling (SAT-BOX) – $6.40 (Usually $10.70, ends 20/01) – 40% off

✚ Desktop Dodgeball (SAT-BOX) – $7.78 (Usually $11.12, ends 20/01) – 30% off

✚ Desktop Rugby (SAT-BOX) – $7.78 (Usually $11.12, ends 20/01) – 30% off

✚ Desktop Soccer (SAT-BOX) – $5.97 (Usually $9.96, ends 20/01) – 40% off

✚ Desktop Table Tennis (SAT-BOX) – $7.28 (Usually $10.41, ends 20/01) – 30% off

✚ Devil May Cry (CAPCOM CO., LTD.) – $22.46 (Usually $29.95, ends 27/01) – 25% off

✚ Devil May Cry 2 (CAPCOM CO., LTD.) – $22.46 (Usually $29.95, ends 27/01) – 25% off

✚ Doom & Destiny (Heartbit) – $14.39 (Usually $17.99, ends 24/01) – 20% off

✚ DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 for Nintendo Switch (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $44.95 (Usually $89.95, ends 25/01) – 50% off

✚ Dragon Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/01) – 50% off

✚ Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen (CAPCOM) – $26.36 (Usually $39.95, ends 27/01) – 34% off

✚ Drawngeon: Dungeons of Ink and Paper (Drageus Games) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/01) – 40% off

✚ Drunk-Fu: Wasted Masters (Rust0 Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/01) – 50% off

✚ Dyna Bomb (7 Raven Studios) – $2.40 (Usually $3.00, ends 20/01) – 20% off

✚ Earthworms (SONKA) – $1.56 (Usually $12.49, ends 22/01) – 87% off

✚ Escape Doodland (Qubic Games) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/01) – 90% off

✚ Farm Mystery (Ocean Media LLC) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/01) – 30% off

✚ Flat Heroes (Deck 13) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/01) – 20% off

✚ Flood of Light (indienova) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 22/01) – 50% off

✚ Flowlines VS (Baltoro Games) – $1.39 (Usually $6.99, ends 09/02) – 80% off

✚ Food Truck Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 09/02) – 40% off

✚ Forest Home (NextGen Reality) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 22/01) – 50% off

✚ Freecell Solitaire Deluxe (Baltoro Games Sp.z o.o.) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 02/02) – 50% off

✚ Funny Bunny Adventures (Drageus Games) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/01) – 40% off

✚ Garfield Kart Furious Racing (Microids) – $36.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 22/01) – 20% off

✚ Golf Peaks (7Levels) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/01) – 50% off

✚ Grand Prix Rock ‘N Racing (EnjoyUp Games) – $4.95 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/01) – 67% off

✚ GUILT BATTLE ARENA (ForwardXP) – $10.46 (Usually $14.95, ends 29/01) – 30% off

✚ Gunma’s Ambition -You and me are Gunma- (G-MODE) – $9.45 (Usually $13.50, ends 18/01) – 30% off

✚ Hexologic (MythicOwl) – $2.24 (Usually $4.49, ends 20/01) – 50% off

✚ Hook (Rainbow Train) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 30/01) – 50% off

✚ Horror Pinball Bundle (Super PowerUp Games S.L.) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 27/01) – 50% off

✚ Iris School of Wizardry -Vinculum Hearts- (DIGIMERCE) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 22/01) – 50% off

✚ Istanbul: Digital Edition (Acram) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 17/01) – 50% off

✚ JackQuest: The Tale of the Sword (Blowfish Studios) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 03/02) – 70% off

✚ Julie’s Sweets (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/01) – 90% off

✚ Jumping Joe & Friends (QbicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 26/01) – 50% off

✚ Jurassic Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/01) – 50% off

✚ Kitty Love -Way to look for love- (DIGIMERCE) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 22/01) – 50% off

✚ Koloro (Qubic Games) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 19/01) – 90% off

✚ KUUKIYOMI: Consider It! (G-MODE) – $4.62 (Usually $6.60, ends 18/01) – 30% off

✚ Ludomania (Baltoro Games) – $1.48 (Usually $4.50, ends 09/02) – 67% off

✚ Madorica Real Estate (GIFT TEN INDUSTRY) – $14.99 (Usually $19.50, ends 19/01) – 23% off

✚ Mars Power Industries (SONKA) – $1.62 (Usually $6.49, ends 22/01) – 75% off

✚ Mega Man 11 (CAPCOM) – $19.97 (Usually $39.95, ends 27/01) – 50% off

✚ Mega Man Legacy Collection (CAPCOM Europe) – $15.14 (Usually $22.95, ends 27/01) – 34% off

✚ Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 (CAPCOM) – $15.14 (Usually $22.95, ends 27/01) – 34% off

✚ Mega Man X Legacy Collection (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 27/01) – 50% off

✚ Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 27/01) – 50% off

✚ Metaloid: Origin (7 Raven Studios Co. Ltd.) – $8.99 (Usually $10.50, ends 20/01) – 14% off

✚ Miner Warfare (Heartbit Interactive S.r.l.) – $9.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 24/01) – 20% off

✚ Minesweeper Genius (Blowfish Studios) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 03/02) – 50% off

✚ Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate™ (CAPCOM Europe) – $39.97 (Usually $79.95, ends 27/01) – 50% off

✚ Moonfall Ultimate (Wales Interactive) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 23/01) – 50% off

✚ Moorhuhn Remake (Higgs Games) – $8.40 (Usually $10.50, ends 19/01) – 20% off

✚ Mosaic (Raw Fury) – $24.29 (Usually $26.99, ends 23/01) – 10% off

✚ Mummy Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 27/01) – 50% off

✚ Mushroom Quest (Drageus Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 09/02) – 50% off

✚ Mutant Mudds Collection (Atooi) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 18/01) – 90% off

✚ Nicky – The Home Alone Golf Ball (QUByte Interactive) – $0.75 (Usually $1.50, ends 28/01) – 50% off

✚ Nine Parchments (Frozenbyte) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/01) – 70% off

✚ Nonograms Prophecy (No Gravity Games) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 08/02) – 50% off

✚ Odium to the Core (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 26/01) – 80% off

✚ ŌKAMI™ HD (CAPCOM) – $17.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 27/01) – 40% off

✚ Old Man’s Journey (Broken Rules) – $11.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 23/01) – 20% off

✚ One Person Story (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 28/01) – 50% off

✚ One Strike (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 18/01) – 80% off

✚ Oniken: Unstoppable Edition & Odallus: The Dark Call Bundle (Digerati Distribution) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 24/01) – 75% off

✚ Onimusha: Warlords (CAPCOM) – $17.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 27/01) – 40% off

✚ Our Flick Erasers (SAT-BOX) – $13.02 (Usually $18.61, ends 20/01) – 30% off

✚ Party Treats (QubicGames S.A.) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 26/01) – 50% off

✚ Perseverance (Cool Small Games) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/01) – 30% off

✚ Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (CAPCOM) – $26.36 (Usually $39.95, ends 27/01) – 34% off

✚ Pixel Gladiator (Drageus Games) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 19/01) – 50% off

✚ Pizza Bar Tycoon (Baltoro Games Sp.z o.o.) – $3.45 (Usually $6.90, ends 24/01) – 50% off

✚ Planetary Defense Force (Blue Sunset Games) – $5.24 (Usually $6.99, ends 24/01) – 25% off

✚ PuPaiPo Space Deluxe (BolHut) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/01) – 20% off

✚ REKT! High Octane Stunts (QubicGames) – $2.99 (Usually $8.99, ends 26/01) – 66% off

✚ Resident Evil (CAPCOM) – $19.97 (Usually $39.95, ends 27/01) – 50% off

✚ Resident Evil 0 (CAPCOM) – $19.97 (Usually $39.95, ends 27/01) – 50% off

✚ Resident Evil 4 (CAPCOM) – $26.36 (Usually $39.95, ends 27/01) – 34% off

✚ Resident Evil Revelations (CAPCOM) – $12.47 (Usually $24.95, ends 27/01) – 50% off

✚ Resident Evil Revelations 2 (CAPCOM) – $12.38 (Usually $30.95, ends 27/01) – 60% off

✚ Rest in Pieces (Itatake AB) – $2.95 (Usually $11.95, ends 17/01) – 75% off

✚ Réussir : Code de la Route (French Highway Code) (ANUMAN INTERACTIVE) – $31.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 22/01) – 30% off

✚ Rise: Race The Future (vd-dev) – $20.25 (Usually $27.00, ends 23/01) – 25% off

✚ Shakedown: Hawaii (Vblank Entertainment) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 23/01) – 50% off

✚ Skee-Ball (Ocean Media) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/01) – 90% off

✚ Soccer Slammers (Atooi) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/01) – 90% off

✚ Space Pioneer (QubicGames) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 19/01) – 50% off

✚ Spartan (Sinister Cyclops) – $1.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 18/01) – 75% off

✚ Spirit Roots (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 26/01) – 50% off

✚ Story of a Gladiator (Brain Seal Ltd) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/01) – 40% off

✚ Street Basketball (Baltoro Games) – $1.79 (Usually $8.99, ends 22/01) – 80% off

✚ Street Fighter™ 30th Anniversary Collection (CAPCOM Europe) – $31.98 (Usually $79.95, ends 22/01) – 60% off

✚ Strike Force Kitty (No Gravity Games) – $3.49 (Usually $6.99, ends 08/02) – 50% off

✚ Subsurface Circular (Ant Workshop) – $7.19 (Usually $8.99, ends 22/01) – 20% off

✚ Sudoku Relax (G-MODE) – $5.35 (Usually $7.65, ends 25/01) – 30% off

✚ Sudoku Relax 2 Summer Waves (G-MODE) – $5.35 (Usually $7.65, ends 25/01) – 30% off

✚ Sudoku Relax 3 Autumn Leaves (G-MODE) – $5.35 (Usually $7.65, ends 08/02) – 30% off

✚ Sudoku Universe (FengHuoLianCheng (Beijing) Science & Technology Co., Ltd.) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 22/01) – 50% off

✚ Super Arcade Soccer (EnjoyUp Games) – $4.41 (Usually $10.50, ends 28/01) – 58% off

✚ SUPER DRAGON BALL HEROES WORLD MISSION (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $59.95 (Usually $89.98, ends 25/01) – 33% off

✚ Super Hero Fight Club: Reloaded (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/01) – 90% off

✚ Superola and the Lost Burgers (Undergames) – $2.99 (Usually $8.99, ends 20/01) – 66% off

✚ Swaps and Traps (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $3.37 (Usually $13.50, ends 19/01) – 75% off

✚ Tactical Mind 2 (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 09/02) – 50% off

✚ Tamashii (Digerati) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 24/01) – 50% off

✚ Tardy (Drageus Games) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 21/01) – 70% off

✚ The Last Door – Complete Edition (Plug In Digital) – $14.99 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/01) – 33% off

✚ The Way Remastered (SONKA) – $1.59 (Usually $23.99, ends 22/01) – 93% off

✚ Tiny Gladiators (BoomBit Games) – $7.49 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/02) – 66% off

✚ Titans Pinball (Super PowerUp Games S.L.) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/01) – 50% off

✚ Trine 2: Complete Story (Frozenbyte) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 20/01) – 50% off

✚ Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power (Frozenbyte Oy) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/01) – 50% off

✚ Trine Enchanted Edition (Frozenbyte) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/01) – 50% off

✚ Voxel Shot for Nintendo Switch (SAT-BOX) – $6.03 (Usually $10.05, ends 20/01) – 40% off

✚ Voxel Sword (SAT-BOX) – $5.40 (Usually $9.00, ends 20/01) – 40% off

✚ VSR: Void Space Racing (SONKA) – $1.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 22/01) – 80% off

✚ WARHAMMER 40,000: SPACE WOLF (HeroCraft) – $24.30 (Usually $27.00, ends 23/01) – 10% off

✚ Werewolf Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 27/01) – 50% off

✚ Whipseey and the Lost Atlas (Blowfish Studios) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 03/02) – 50% off

✚ Wondershot (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/01) – 90% off

✚ World Soccer Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/01) – 50% off

✚ Wreckin’ Ball Adventure (QubicGames S.A.) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/01) – 80% off

✚ XenoRaptor (Digerati) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/01) – 50% off

✚ Xeodrifter (Atooi) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/01) – 90% off

✚ X-Morph: Defense (EXOR Studios) – $11.60 (Usually $29.00, ends 26/01) – 60% off

✚ Zombie Driver Immortal Edition (EXOR Studios Wojciech Lekki sp. j.) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/01) – 50% off

✚ Zombie Scrapper (Ransacked Studios) – $2.92 (Usually $4.50, ends 26/01) – 35% off