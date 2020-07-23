Weekly Aussie eShop Downloads & Deals (Week 29) Wallet Crysis
It’s a bit of an interesting week this week, we’ve got some nice new stuff and some good discounts. No time to waste, let’s get into it.
New stuff, first port of call has to be Crysis: Remastered. The PC destroyer is here on the Switch and by all accounts it runs at a fair clip. The fact it runs at all is probably more amazing. Then you’ve got Rock of Ages 3 which we’ll have a review on soon. Fibbage XL and Quiplash aren’t new, but if you haven’t got the corresponding Jackbox Party Packs they’re in, both of them are great fun.
On the sales side of things there is quite a bit. A lot of stuff we’ve seen before on sale, and probably not any cheaper – but there’s quite a list. You’ve got all of the Ubisoft catalogue, Square-Enix has a bunch of stuff including Dragon Quest, Final Fantasy an Collection of Mana, WB has their catalogue on sale including the LEGO games. There’s also a fair selection of indie games too of course.
Anything on the list stand out for you, let people know in the comments if you think something is worth picking up! I’m going for Raiden V: Director’s Cut.
✚ Aeolis Tournament (Beyond Fun Studio) – $16.10 ($18.95 after 30/07)
✚ Aircraft Evolution (Sometimes You) – $15.00
✚ Arcade Archives KOUTETSU YOUSAI STRAHL (HAMSTER) – $10.50
✚ Brightstone Mysteries: Paranormal Hotel (Ocean Media) – $15.00
✚ CARRION (Devolver Digital) – $30.00
✚ Checkers (Sabec) – $13.50
✚ Creaks (Amanita Design) – $29.95
✚ Crysis Remastered (Crytek) – $45.00
✚ Cyber Complex (PolarityFlow) – $21.00
✚ Epic Word Search Collection 2 (Lightwood Games) – $11.99
✚ Fibbage XL (Jackbox Games) – $15.00
✚ GERRRMS (Bugbomb Studio) – $15.00
✚ GRISAIA PHANTOM TRIGGER 03 (PROTOTYPE) – TBC
✚ Hunt (Sabec) – $13.50
✚ Mini Island Challenge Bundle (Forever Entertainment) – $13.50 ($15.00 after 12/08)
✚ Monster Blast (EntwicklerX) – $9.60 ($12.00 after 02/08)
✚ Neverending Nightmares (Infinitap Games) – $21.50
✚ One Dog Story (Big Way) – $19.50
✚ Panzer Paladin (Tribute Games) – $27.00
✚ Quiplash (Jackbox Games) – $15.00
✚ Retrovamp (Davide Jensen) – $2.25 ($3.00 after 10/08)
✚ Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break (Modus Games) – $49.99
✚ SUSHI REVERSI (Caerux) – $18.99
✚ Tales from the Dragon Mountain: The Strix (Ocean Media) – $15.00
✚ while True: learn() (Nival) – $15.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 30/07) – 20% off
✚ 3000th Duel (Neopopcorn) – $11.25 (Usually $18.75, ends 15/08) – 40% off
✚ A Knight’s Quest (Curve Digital) – $15.98 (Usually $39.95, ends 13/08) – 60% off
✚ ABZÛ (505 Games) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 28/07) – 30% off
✚ ACA NEOGEO AERO FIGHTERS 2 (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 05/08) – 50% off
✚ ACA NEOGEO ART OF FIGHTING (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 05/08) – 50% off
✚ ACA NEOGEO METAL SLUG X (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 05/08) – 50% off
✚ ACA NEOGEO PUZZLED (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 05/08) – 50% off
✚ ACA NEOGEO WORLD HEROES (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 05/08) – 50% off
✚ AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES (Spike Chunsoft, Inc.) – $45.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 30/07) – 50% off
✚ ATV Drift & Tricks (Microids) – $6.84 (Usually $47.95, ends 05/08) – 86% off
✚ Adventures of Bertram Fiddle Episode 2: A Bleaker Predicklement (Chorus Worldwide Games) – $3.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 12/08) – 67% off
✚ Aeolis Tournament (Beyond Fun Studio) – $16.10 (Usually $18.95, ends 30/07) – 15% off
✚ All-Star Fruit Racing (Pqube) – $1.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 06/08) – 95% off
✚ American Fugitive (Curve Digital) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 13/08) – 60% off
✚ Animated Jigsaws Collection (Funbox Media) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 05/08) – 60% off
✚ Arcade Archives Armed F (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 05/08) – 50% off
✚ Arcade Archives Atomic Robo-Kid (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 05/08) – 50% off
✚ Arcade Archives DOUBLE DRAGON (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 05/08) – 50% off
✚ Arcade Archives Kid’s Horehore Daisakusen (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 05/08) – 50% off
✚ Arcade Archives TERRA CRESTA (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 05/08) – 50% off
✚ Assassin’s Creed® III Remastered (Ubisoft) – $25.88 (Usually $69.95, ends 03/08) – 63% off
✚ Assassin’s Creed®: The Rebel Collection (Ubisoft) – $47.97 (Usually $79.95, ends 03/08) – 40% off
✚ At Sundown: Shots In The Dark (Versus Evil) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 03/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness and the Secret Hideout (株式会社コーエーテクモゲームス / Koeitecmo) – $54.90 (Usually $90.00, ends 04/08) – 39% off
✚ Atomicrops (Raw Fury) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/08) – 20% off
✚ BUTCHER (Crunching Koalas) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/07) – 70% off
✚ Bad North (Raw Fury) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/08) – 50% off
✚ Battle Group 2 (Merge Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Behind The Screen (COSEN) – $10.80 (Usually $13.50, ends 06/08) – 20% off
✚ Beholder: Complete Edition (Curve Digital) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/08) – 75% off
✚ Beyond Enemy Lines: Covert Operations (Polygon Art) – $15.75 (Usually $21.00, ends 30/07) – 25% off
✚ Beyond Enemy Lines: Essentials (Polygon Art) – $11.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/07) – 25% off
✚ Black Paradox (Digerati) – $7.65 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/08) – 66% off
✚ Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (505 Games) – $48.96 (Usually $69.95, ends 28/07) – 30% off
✚ Bomber Crew (Curve Digital) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/08) – 80% off
✚ Book of Demons (505 Games) – $19.97 (Usually $39.95, ends 28/07) – 50% off
✚ Boom Ball: Boost Edition (VirtualAirGuitar) – $1.45 (Usually $18.99, ends 06/08) – 92.1% off
✚ Brave Dungeon + Dark Witch’s Story:COMBAT (INSIDE SYSTEM) – $10.80 (Usually $13.50, ends 06/08) – 20% off
✚ Breakfast Bar Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 23/08) – 0% off
✚ Bubsy: Paws on Fire! (Tommo Inc.) – $7.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 05/08) – 80% off
✚ Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (DANGEN Entertainment) – $40.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 30/07) – 10% off
✚ Card Game Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $5.40 (Usually $36.00, ends 16/08) – 85% off
✚ Chameleon (Tommo Inc.) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 60% off
✚ Chameleon Run Deluxe Edition (Cinemax) – $1.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 05/08) – 80% off
✚ Chicken Assassin: Reloaded (Akupara Games) – $1.64 (Usually $10.99, ends 29/07) – 85% off
✚ Chicken Range (Funbox Media) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 70% off
✚ Child of Light® Ultimate Edition (Ubisoft) – $8.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 03/08) – 70% off
✚ Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY! (SQUARE ENIX) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 02/08) – 50% off
✚ Cinders (Crunching Koalas) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/07) – 80% off
✚ Collection of Mana (Square Enix) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 02/08) – 50% off
✚ Colloc (NoobO Games) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 24/07) – 50% off
✚ DRAGON QUEST (Square Enix) – $6.04 (Usually $7.55, ends 02/08) – 20% off
✚ DRAGON QUEST II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line (Square Enix) – $7.64 (Usually $9.55, ends 02/08) – 20% off
✚ DRAGON QUEST III: The Seeds of Salvation (Square Enix) – $15.16 (Usually $18.95, ends 02/08) – 20% off
✚ Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition (Raw Fury) – $7.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 03/08) – 60% off
✚ Darkwood (Crunching Koalas) – $9.89 (Usually $21.99, ends 30/07) – 55% off
✚ Defenders of Ekron: Definitive Edition (Chorus Worldwide Games) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 12/08) – 50% off
✚ Deployment (Whale Rock Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Desert Child (Akupara Games) – $8.24 (Usually $14.99, ends 29/07) – 45% off
✚ Destruction (COSEN) – $10.80 (Usually $13.50, ends 06/08) – 20% off
✚ Detective Driver: Miami Files (BoomBit Games) – $13.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 13/08) – 25% off
✚ Doom & Destiny (Heartbit) – $12.59 (Usually $17.99, ends 25/07) – 30% off
✚ Dream Gallery (Funalter Games) – $6.60 (Usually $8.25, ends 06/08) – 20% off
✚ Drift Legends (Nikita Alexeevich) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/08) – 50% off
✚ Dyna Bomb (7 Raven Studios) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 12/08) – 30% off
✚ Electronic Super Joy (Hard Copy Games) – $3.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 22/08) – 80% off
✚ Escape from the Universe (CAT-astrophe Games LLC) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 04/08) – 70% off
✚ Etherborn (Altered Matter) – $13.99 (Usually $25.45, ends 29/07) – 45% off
✚ FINAL FANTASY IX (SQUARE ENIX) – $15.97 (Usually $31.95, ends 02/08) – 50% off
✚ FINAL FANTASY VII (SQUARE ENIX LTD.) – $11.97 (Usually $23.95, ends 02/08) – 50% off
✚ FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered (Square Enix) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 02/08) – 50% off
✚ FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster (SQUARE ENIX LTD.) – $39.97 (Usually $79.95, ends 02/08) – 50% off
✚ FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE (SQUARE ENIX LTD.) – $39.97 (Usually $79.95, ends 02/08) – 50% off
✚ FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HD (SQUARE ENIX) – $22.49 (Usually $44.99, ends 02/08) – 50% off
✚ Farm Together (Milkstone Studios) – $20.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 26/07) – 30% off
✚ Flashback (Microids) – $1.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 05/08) – 95.1% off
✚ For The King (Curve Digital) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 13/08) – 50% off
✚ Fort Boyard (Microids) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 05/08) – 70% off
✚ Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle (Blue Wizard Digital) – $6.37 (Usually $25.50, ends 30/07) – 75% off
✚ Fury Unleashed (Awesome Games) – $19.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 21/08) – 35% off
✚ Ghost Sweeper (7 Raven Studios) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/08) – 30% off
✚ Glass Masquerade (Digerati) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 16/08) – 70% off
✚ Gnomes Garden (8Floor Games) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/08) – 70% off
✚ GoNNER (Raw Fury) – $3.89 (Usually $12.99, ends 03/08) – 70% off
✚ Grand Guilds (Keybol Games) – $25.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 06/08) – 15% off
✚ Hexagroove: Tactical DJ (Ichigoichie AB) – $47.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 30/07) – 20% off
✚ High Noon Revolver (Renante Silvestre) – $1.50 (Usually $3.90, ends 06/08) – 62% off
✚ History 2048 (Run-Down Games ) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 22/08) – 80% off
✚ Horizon Shift ’81 (Funbox Media) – $3.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 05/08) – 70% off
✚ Hue (Curve Digital) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/08) – 50% off
✚ Hungry Shark® World (Ubisoft) – $4.48 (Usually $14.95, ends 03/08) – 70% off
✚ Hyperlight Ultimate (CatfishBlues Games di Avigni Alessandro) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 10/08) – 50% off
✚ I am Setsuna (Square Enix) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 02/08) – 50% off
✚ I, Zombie (Awesome Games) – $1.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 18/08) – 80% off
✚ Indie Darling Bundle Vol 2 (Digerati) – $7.87 (Usually $52.50, ends 16/08) – 85% off
✚ Indie Puzzle Bundle Vol 1 (Digerati) – $9.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 16/08) – 85% off
✚ Isoland (ORENDA) – $2.54 (Usually $3.07, ends 04/08) – 18% off
✚ Isoland 2 – Ashes of Time (ORENDA) – $3.55 (Usually $5.11, ends 04/08) – 30% off
✚ Jim is Moving Out! (Cinemax, s.r.o.) – $1.79 (Usually $17.99, ends 05/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Junior League Sports 3-in-1 Collection (Funbox Media) – $12.60 (Usually $42.00, ends 05/08) – 70% off
✚ Just Dance® 2019 (Ubisoft) – $23.08 (Usually $69.95, ends 03/08) – 67% off
✚ Just Dance® 2020 (Ubisoft) – $27.98 (Usually $69.95, ends 03/08) – 60% off
✚ KATANA KAMI: A Way of the Samurai Story (Spike Chunsoft US) – $31.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 30/07) – 30% off
✚ KORG Gadget for Nintendo Switch (DETUNE) – $40.95 (Usually $58.50, ends 10/08) – 30% off
✚ Kingdom: New Lands (Raw Fury) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/08) – 75% off
✚ Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa (Pqube) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 31/07) – 50% off
✚ LEGO® CITY Undercover (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment) – $26.98 (Usually $89.95, ends 05/08) – 70% off
✚ LEGO® Harry Potter™ Collection (WB Games) – $27.47 (Usually $54.95, ends 05/08) – 50% off
✚ LEGO® Jurassic World (WB Games) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 05/08) – 50% off
✚ LEGO® MARVEL Super Heroes 2 (WB Games) – $29.68 (Usually $89.95, ends 05/08) – 67% off
✚ LEGO® The Incredibles (WB Games) – $29.68 (Usually $89.95, ends 05/08) – 67% off
✚ LEGO® Worlds (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment) – $24.97 (Usually $49.95, ends 05/08) – 50% off
✚ LOST SPHEAR (SQUARE ENIX) – $27.98 (Usually $69.95, ends 02/08) – 60% off
✚ Last Day of June (505 Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 28/07) – 50% off
✚ Legendary Fishing (Ubisoft) – $12.48 (Usually $49.95, ends 03/08) – 75% off
✚ Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition (Crunching Koalas) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/07) – 85% off
✚ M.A.C.E. Tower Defense (EntwicklerX GbR Thomas Claus und FrankMenzel) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 02/08) – 50% off
✚ MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame (Milestone) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 06/08) – 75% off
✚ Mable & The Wood (Graffiti Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/08) – 75% off
✚ Manual Samuel (Curve Digital) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/08) – 75% off
✚ Mario + Rabbids® Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft) – $22.18 (Usually $59.95, ends 03/08) – 63% off
✚ Match (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 12/08) – 80% off
✚ MechaNika (Mango Protocol) – $5.43 (Usually $9.05, ends 10/08) – 40% off
✚ Metaloid: Origin (7 Raven Studios Co. Ltd.) – $7.35 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/08) – 30% off
✚ Miner Warfare (Heartbit Interactive S.r.l.) – $8.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 25/07) – 30% off
✚ Mini Island Challenge Bundle (Forever Entertainment) – $13.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/08) – 10% off
✚ Miniature – The Story Puzzle (Run-Down Games) – $1.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 22/08) – 75% off
✚ Monkey King: Master of the Clouds (UFO Interactive) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 60% off
✚ Monkey Wall (COSEN) – $4.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 06/08) – 20% off
✚ Monopoly for Nintendo Switch (Ubisoft) – $14.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 03/08) – 75% off
✚ Monster Blast (EntwicklerX) – $9.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 02/08) – 20% off
✚ Monster Slayers (Digerati) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/08) – 75% off
✚ Mortal Kombat 11 (WB Games) – $34.97 (Usually $69.95, ends 05/08) – 50% off
✚ Mosaic (Raw Fury) – $21.59 (Usually $26.99, ends 03/08) – 20% off
✚ Moto Racer 4 (Anuman Interactive) – $7.48 (Usually $22.35, ends 05/08) – 67% off
✚ Motorsport Manager for Nintendo Switch™ (Curve Digital) – $9.97 (Usually $19.95, ends 13/08) – 50% off
✚ MouseCraft (Crunching Koalas) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/07) – 30% off
✚ My Memory of Us (Crunching Koalas) – $6.74 (Usually $22.49, ends 30/07) – 70% off
✚ Narcos: Rise of the Cartels (Curve Digital) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 13/08) – 50% off
✚ Nerdook Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $6.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 16/08) – 85% off
✚ Night Call (Raw Fury) – $23.20 (Usually $29.00, ends 03/08) – 20% off
✚ ONINAKI (SQUARE ENIX) – $38.97 (Usually $77.95, ends 02/08) – 50% off
✚ Odallus: The Dark Call (Digerati) – $6.12 (Usually $18.00, ends 16/08) – 66% off
✚ Oniken: Unstoppable Edition (Digerati) – $5.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/08) – 66% off
✚ Out There: Ω The Alliance (Raw Fury) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 03/08) – 50% off
✚ PixelJunk® Monsters 2 (Spike Chunsoft US) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/07) – 80% off
✚ Polyroll (HOF Studios LLC) – $2.97 (Usually $13.50, ends 06/08) – 78% off
✚ Pumped BMX Pro (Curve Digital) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/08) – 70% off
✚ R.B.I. Baseball 20 (MLBAM) – $22.99 (Usually $45.99, ends 30/07) – 50% off
✚ RIOT – Civil Unrest (Merge Games) – $7.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 02/08) – 75% off
✚ RISK: The Game of Global Domination (Ubisoft) – $11.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 03/08) – 60% off
✚ Raiden V: Director’s Cut (Tommo Inc.) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 05/08) – 70% off
✚ Rain City (ORENDA Inc.) – $8.35 (Usually $10.48, ends 04/08) – 20% off
✚ Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition (Ubisoft) – $14.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 03/08) – 75% off
✚ Refreshing Sideways Puzzle Ghost Hammer (Caerux) – $32.79 (Usually $40.99, ends 12/08) – 20% off
✚ Relic Hunters Zero: Remix (Akupara Games) – $13.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 29/07) – 25% off
✚ Retrovamp (Davide Jensen) – $2.25 (Usually $3.00, ends 10/08) – 25% off
✚ Reverse Crawl (Digerati) – $6.63 (Usually $19.50, ends 16/08) – 66% off
✚ Rogue Aces (Curve Digital) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 13/08) – 75% off
✚ Romancing SaGa 2 (SQUARE ENIX) – $18.97 (Usually $37.95, ends 02/08) – 50% off
✚ Romancing SaGa 3 (Square Enix) – $32.79 (Usually $48.95, ends 02/08) – 33% off
✚ Rooms: The Adventure of Anne & George (ORENDA) – $9.80 (Usually $20.50, ends 04/08) – 53% off
✚ Rotating Brave (COSEN) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/08) – 20% off
✚ STAR OCEAN FIRST DEPARTURE R (SQUARE ENIX) – $21.40 (Usually $31.95, ends 02/08) – 33% off
✚ STEINS;GATE 0 (Spike Chunsoft US) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 30/07) – 50% off
✚ STEINS;GATE ELITE (Koch Media) – $36.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 30/07) – 60% off
✚ STEINS;GATE: My Darling’s Embrace (Spike Chunsoft US) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 30/07) – 50% off
✚ SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS™ (SQUARE ENIX) – $30.11 (Usually $44.95, ends 02/08) – 33% off
✚ Scalextric (Sabec) – $3.33 (Usually $16.65, ends 12/08) – 80% off
✚ Scribblenauts Mega Pack (WB Games ) – $22.47 (Usually $44.95, ends 05/08) – 50% off
✚ Scribblenauts: Showdown (WB Games) – $13.73 (Usually $54.95, ends 05/08) – 75% off
✚ Serial Cleaner (Curve Digital) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands (Johnny Ostad) – $8.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 31/07) – 40% off
✚ Shikhondo: Soul Eater (Digerati) – $6.30 (Usually $21.00, ends 16/08) – 70% off
✚ Sisters Royale: Five Sisters Under Fire (Chorus Worldwide Games) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 12/08) – 50% off
✚ Skelly Selest (Digerati) – $5.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/08) – 66% off
✚ Skelly Selest & Straimium Immortaly Double Pack (Digerati) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 16/08) – 70% off
✚ Slot (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 12/08) – 80% off
✚ Smoke And Sacrifice (Curve Digital) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 13/08) – 70% off
✚ Snake Pass (Curve Digital) – $7.80 (Usually $26.00, ends 13/08) – 70% off
✚ Snakes & Ladders (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 12/08) – 80% off
✚ Sniper (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 12/08) – 80% off
✚ Solo: Islands of the Heart (Merge Games Ltd) – $7.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 02/08) – 75% off
✚ South Park™: The Fractured But Whole™ (Ubisoft) – $22.48 (Usually $89.95, ends 03/08) – 75% off
✚ Spelunker Party! (SQUARE ENIX) – $23.49 (Usually $46.99, ends 02/08) – 50% off
✚ Sports Party (Ubisoft) – $9.99 (Usually $49.95, ends 03/08) – 80% off
✚ Spot The Difference (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 12/08) – 80% off
✚ Steam Tactics (Sometimes You) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 20% off
✚ Super Chariot (Microids) – $2.23 (Usually $22.35, ends 31/07) – 90% off
✚ Syberia (Microids) – $7.48 (Usually $22.35, ends 05/08) – 67% off
✚ Syberia 2 (Microids) – $2.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 05/08) – 95% off
✚ Syberia 3 (Microids) – $13.99 (Usually $69.95, ends 05/08) – 80% off
✚ TRIALS of MANA (SQUARE ENIX) – $62.36 (Usually $77.95, ends 02/08) – 20% off
✚ Tallowmere (Teyon) – $4.20 (Usually $10.50, ends 06/08) – 60% off
✚ The Adventures of Bertram Fiddle: Episode 1: A Dreadly Business (Chorus Worldwide Games) – $1.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 12/08) – 80% off
✚ The Bunker (Wales Interactive) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 06/08) – 50% off
✚ The Count Lucanor (Merge Games) – $4.49 (Usually $22.49, ends 02/08) – 80% off
✚ The Flame in the Flood: Complete Edition (Curve Digital) – $7.79 (Usually $25.99, ends 13/08) – 70% off
✚ The Keep (Cinemax) – $2.49 (Usually $24.99, ends 05/08) – 90.1% off
✚ The King’s Bird (Graffiti Games) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 06/08) – 75% off
✚ The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame (WB Games) – $26.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 05/08) – 55% off
✚ The LEGO® NINJAGO® Movie Videogame (WB Games) – $29.68 (Usually $89.95, ends 05/08) – 67% off
✚ The Legend of Dark Witch (IS Co., Ltd.) – $8.40 (Usually $10.50, ends 06/08) – 20% off
✚ The Swindle (Curve Digital) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/08) – 75% off
✚ The Unholy Society (CAT-astrophe Games) – $9.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 04/08) – 33% off
✚ The VideoKid (Chorus Worldwide Games) – $1.65 (Usually $6.60, ends 12/08) – 75% off
✚ Timber Tennis: Versus (Crunching Koalas) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 30/07) – 50% off
✚ Toki (Microids) – $4.49 (Usually $22.35, ends 05/08) – 80% off
✚ Top Speed: Drag & Fast Racing (T-Bull) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 20/08) – 50% off
✚ Towertale (Keybol Games) – $9.45 (Usually $13.50, ends 06/08) – 30% off
✚ Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt (Handy Games) – $12.00 (Usually $29.00, ends 29/07) – 58% off
✚ Trials® Rising (Ubisoft) – $15.18 (Usually $37.95, ends 03/08) – 60% off
✚ Trivial Pursuit Live! (Ubisoft) – $11.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 03/08) – 60% off
✚ UNO (Ubisoft) – $5.72 (Usually $14.30, ends 03/08) – 60% off
✚ Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure (Merge Games Ltd.) – $8.99 (Usually $44.95, ends 02/08) – 80% off
✚ Uncanny Valley (Digerati) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/08) – 75% off
✚ Unexplored (Digerati) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/08) – 70% off
✚ Valiant Hearts: The Great War® (Ubisoft) – $8.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 03/08) – 70% off
✚ Vaporum (Merge Games) – $12.24 (Usually $34.99, ends 02/08) – 65% off
✚ Vegas Party (Funbox Media) – $9.90 (Usually $33.00, ends 05/08) – 70% off
✚ Velocity®2X (Curve Digital) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/08) – 75% off
✚ Verlet Swing (Digerati Distribution) – $7.65 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/08) – 66% off
✚ Vosaria: Lair of the Forgotten (Johnny Ostad) – $8.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 31/07) – 40% off
✚ WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY MAXIMA (SQUARE ENIX LTD.) – $27.47 (Usually $54.95, ends 02/08) – 50% off
✚ When Ski Lifts Go Wrong (Curve Digital) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Whispering Willows (Akupara Games) – $7.42 (Usually $13.50, ends 29/07) – 45% off
✚ Word Mesh (EntwicklerX GbR Thomas Claus und FrankMenzel) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 02/08) – 50% off
✚ YU-NO: A girl who chants love at the bound of this world (Spike Chunsoft, Inc.) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 30/07) – 50% off
✚ Yesterday Origins (Microids) – $4.49 (Usually $22.35, ends 05/08) – 80% off
✚ inbento (7Levels) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 11/08) – 30% off
✚ #RaceDieRun (QubicGames S.A.) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/07) – 90.1% off
✚ 2048 Battles (Baltoro Games Sp.z o.o.) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 02/08) – 75% off
✚ 64.0 (indienova) – $2.00 (Usually $4.00, ends 04/08) – 50% off
✚ 88 Heroes – 98 Heroes Edition (Rising Star Games) – $9.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 31/07) – 80% off
✚ 99Seconds (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.57 (Usually $4.50, ends 07/08) – 65% off
✚ A Hole New World (Dolores Ent.) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/07) – 90.1% off
✚ AER Memories of Old (Daedalic Entertainment) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 26/07) – 60% off
✚ Aborigenus (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/08) – 80% off
✚ AeternoBlade (CORECELL) – $7.49 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/07) – 67% off
✚ AeternoBlade II (PQube Limited) – $33.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 30/07) – 25% off
✚ Akuto: Showdown (QubicGames) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 26/07) – 75% off
✚ Alder’s Blood (No Gravity Games) – $20.30 (Usually $29.00, ends 02/08) – 30% off
✚ AngerForce: Reloaded for Nintendo Switch (indienova) – $9.45 (Usually $13.50, ends 04/08) – 30% off
✚ Anima: Gate of Memories (BLG-Publishing) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 26/07) – 60% off
✚ Anima: Gate of Memories – Arcane Edition (BLG-Publishing) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 26/07) – 50% off
✚ Anima: Gate of Memories – The Nameless Chronicles (BLG-Publishing) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 26/07) – 60% off
✚ Animal Up! (Hook) – $1.32 (Usually $3.90, ends 08/08) – 66% off
✚ Animated Jigsaws: Japanese Women (RAINYFROG) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 30/07) – 50% off
✚ Anthill (Thunderful) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/07) – 60% off
✚ Antiquia Lost (Kemco) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 29/07) – 40% off
✚ Ara Fell Enhanced Edition (DANGEN Entertainment) – $20.25 (Usually $27.00, ends 27/07) – 25% off
✚ Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection (KONAMI) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/07) – 75% off
✚ Archaica: The Path Of Light (Drageus Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/07) – 50% off
✚ Archlion Saga (Kabushiki Kaisha Kotobuki Solution) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/07) – 40% off
✚ Art of Balance (Shin’en Multimedia) – $9.79 (Usually $13.99, ends 06/08) – 30% off
✚ Atomic Heist (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.48 (Usually $12.00, ends 16/08) – 88% off
✚ Awe (BLG-Publishing) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/07) – 60% off
✚ BATTOJUTSU (Caerux) – $6.39 (Usually $7.99, ends 29/07) – 20% off
✚ BRAWL (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/07) – 90.1% off
✚ Bad Dream: Coma (Forever Entertainment) – $1.40 (Usually $14.00, ends 05/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Bad Dream: Fever (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Battle Princess Madelyn (Causal Bit Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/08) – 75% off
✚ Battle Princess Madelyn Royal Edition (Causal Bit Games) – $9.97 (Usually $19.95, ends 13/08) – 50% off
✚ Bedtime Blues (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Beholder 2 (Alawar Entertainment, Inc.) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 29/07) – 50% off
✚ Big Buck Hunter Arcade (MADCOW) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 29/07) – 75% off
✚ Binaries (Ant Workshop) – $1.69 (Usually $16.99, ends 26/07) – 90.1% off
✚ Biolab Wars (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 05/08) – 50% off
✚ Bit Dungeon+ (Dolores Ent.) – $2.02 (Usually $13.50, ends 30/07) – 85% off
✚ Blasphemous (Team17 Digital Ltd) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 26/07) – 50% off
✚ Blazing Beaks (QubicGames) – $2.99 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/07) – 87% off
✚ Block-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 30/07) – 50% off
✚ Blood Breed (Cool Small Games) – $2.70 (Usually $9.00, ends 26/07) – 70% off
✚ Boreal Blade (Frozenbyte Oy) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/07) – 70% off
✚ Bot Vice (DYA GAMES) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/08) – 60% off
✚ Bridge Builder Adventure (BoomBit Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/08) – 80% off
✚ Bridge Constructor Ultimate Edition (Headup Games) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/08) – 40% off
✚ Bring Them Home (Higgs Games) – $3.15 (Usually $4.50, ends 26/07) – 30% off
✚ Build a Bridge! (BoomBit Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/07) – 80% off
✚ CHOP (QubicGames S.A.) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/07) – 80% off
✚ CRAYON SHINCHAN The Storm Called FLAMING KASUKABE RUNNER!! (Bushiroad) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/07) – 30% off
✚ Call Of Juarez: Gunslinger (Techland) – $17.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 30/07) – 40% off
✚ Candleman (indienova) – $14.70 (Usually $21.00, ends 04/08) – 30% off
✚ Carnage: Battle Arena (BoomBit Games) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/07) – 30% off
✚ Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers (MADCOW) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 29/07) – 75% off
✚ Castlevania Anniversary Collection (KONAMI) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/07) – 75% off
✚ Catch ‘Em! Goldfish Scooping (D3 Publisher) – $2.01 (Usually $10.05, ends 29/07) – 80% off
✚ Caveman Warriors (JanduSoft) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 06/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Chaos on Deponia (Daedalic Entertainment) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 26/07) – 50% off
✚ Clock Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $1.56 (Usually $6.00, ends 05/08) – 74% off
✚ Coffee Crisis (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/07) – 90.1% off
✚ Conga Master Party! (Rising Star Games) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 31/07) – 80% off
✚ Construction Machines Simulator (SimFabric) – $29.40 (Usually $42.00, ends 31/07) – 30% off
✚ Contra Anniversary Collection (Konami) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/07) – 75% off
✚ Cooking Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $20.10 (Usually $30.00, ends 05/08) – 33% off
✚ Cooking Tycoons – 3 in 1 Bundle (Baltoro Games) – $5.85 (Usually $19.50, ends 09/08) – 70% off
✚ Couch Co-Op Bundle Vol. 2 (Digerati) – $10.35 (Usually $69.00, ends 01/08) – 85% off
✚ Crash Bandicoot™ N. Sane Trilogy (Activision) – $34.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 31/07) – 50% off
✚ Crash™ Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Activision) – $41.97 (Usually $69.95, ends 31/07) – 40% off
✚ Creepy Tale (No Gravity Games) – $11.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 02/08) – 20% off
✚ Croc’s World 2 (Sprakelsoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/08) – 80% off
✚ Croc’s World 3 (Sprakelsoft) – $1.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 16/08) – 75% off
✚ Cryogear (PolarityFlow, Adrian Zingg) – $17.06 (Usually $26.25, ends 06/08) – 35% off
✚ Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition (Brace yourself) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 03/08) – 80% off
✚ Crypto by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 30/07) – 50% off
✚ Cube Creator X (Big John Games) – $11.99 (Usually $26.90, ends 30/07) – 44% off
✚ Cubikolor (Light Maze) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 24/07) – 50% off
✚ DISTRAINT 2 (Ratalaika Games) – $9.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 27/07) – 20% off
✚ Danmaku Unlimited 3 (Doragon) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 30/07) – 50% off
✚ Dark Burial (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 09/08) – 75% off
✚ Dark Veer (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 79% off
✚ Dead Dungeon (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/07) – 80% off
✚ Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today (Badland Games) – $7.42 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/07) – 67% off
✚ Deadly Premonition Origins (TOYBOX) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 26/07) – 50% off
✚ Death Squared (SMG Studio) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 10/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Decay of Logos (Rising Star Games) – $24.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 31/07) – 20% off
✚ Demon’s Crystals (BLG-Publishing) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/07) – 60% off
✚ Deponia (Daedalic Entertainment) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 26/07) – 75% off
✚ Deponia Doomsday (Daedalic Entertainment) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 26/07) – 50% off
✚ Desktop Basketball (SAT-BOX) – $8.72 (Usually $12.47, ends 12/08) – 30% off
✚ Despotism 3k (Gameplay First) – $11.55 (Usually $16.50, ends 31/07) – 30% off
✚ Destiny’s Princess: A War Story, A Love Story (D3 Publisher) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 05/08) – 50% off
✚ Diablo III: Eternal Collection (Blizzard Entertainment) – $44.99 (Usually $89.95, ends 31/07) – 50% off
✚ Die for Valhalla! (Monster Couch) – $3.59 (Usually $17.99, ends 31/07) – 80% off
✚ Digerati Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 3 (Digerati) – $11.36 (Usually $75.75, ends 01/08) – 85% off
✚ Diggerman (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 79% off
✚ Distrust (Alawar Premium) – $10.69 (Usually $16.45, ends 29/07) – 35% off
✚ Divine Ascent (Timothée Paez) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 09/08) – 50% off
✚ Do Not Feed the Monkeys (Alawar Premium) – $13.65 (Usually $19.50, ends 29/07) – 30% off
✚ Dodo Peak (Screenwave Media) – $13.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 30/07) – 10% off
✚ Doodle God: Crime City (JoyBits) – $3.67 (Usually $10.50, ends 05/08) – 65% off
✚ Doodle God: Evolution (JoyBits) – $5.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 65% off
✚ Double Cross (Headup Games) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/07) – 75% off
✚ Dragon Snakes (My Next Games) – $4.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 30/07) – 25% off
✚ Drawngeon: Dungeons of Ink and Paper (Drageus Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/07) – 60% off
✚ DreamBall (JanduSoft) – $4.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/08) – 35% off
✚ Dungeons & Aliens (Kool2Play) – $1.56 (Usually $6.00, ends 05/08) – 74% off
✚ Dusk Diver (PQube Limited) – $39.37 (Usually $52.50, ends 30/07) – 25% off
✚ ELEA: Paradigm Shift (Kyodai) – $4.79 (Usually $11.99, ends 09/08) – 60% off
✚ ESCAPE TRICK: 35 Fateful Enigmas (D3 Publisher) – $13.20 (Usually $26.95, ends 05/08) – 51% off
✚ Earth Atlantis (Headup Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/08) – 75% off
✚ Edna & Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes (Daedalic Entertainment) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 26/07) – 50% off
✚ Edna & Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary Edition (Daedalic Entertainment) – $26.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 26/07) – 10% off
✚ Ellen (JanduSoft) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 13/08) – 75% off
✚ Emma: Lost in Memories (JanduSoft) – $9.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 13/08) – 25% off
✚ Enchanting Mahjong Match (D3 Publisher) – $3.25 (Usually $6.50, ends 05/08) – 50% off
✚ Epic Word Search Collection (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 30/07) – 50% off
✚ Estiman (Arts Alliance) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 05/08) – 49% off
✚ Everdark Tower (Kabushiki Kaisha Kotobuki Solution) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/07) – 40% off
✚ FAST RMX (Shin’en Multimedia) – $19.59 (Usually $27.99, ends 06/08) – 30% off
✚ Factotum 90 (Rainy Frog) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 30/07) – 50% off
✚ Farm Expert 2018 for Nintendo Switch™ (SimFabric) – $26.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 31/07) – 30% off
✚ Felix The Reaper (Daedalic Entertainment) – $12.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 26/07) – 66% off
✚ Feudal Alloy (Attu Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/08) – 80% off
✚ Fifty Words by POWGI (Lightwood Consultancy Ltd) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 30/07) – 50% off
✚ Fill-a-Pix: Phil’s Epic Adventure (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 30/07) – 50% off
✚ Final Light, The Prison (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.78 (Usually $10.50, ends 06/08) – 83% off
✚ Find The Balance (Wastelands) – $1.55 (Usually $7.79, ends 26/07) – 80% off
✚ Fishing Universe Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Flipping Death (Zoink Games) – $5.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 31/07) – 80% off
✚ Flood of Light (indienova) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 04/08) – 50% off
✚ Flowlines VS (Baltoro Games) – $1.39 (Usually $6.99, ends 16/08) – 80% off
✚ Fly O’Clock (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 05/08) – 49% off
✚ Food Truck Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ Fractured Minds (Wired Productions Limited) – $2.70 (Usually $3.00, ends 30/07) – 10% off
✚ Freaky Awesome (Badland Games Publishing) – $7.41 (Usually $19.50, ends 26/07) – 62% off
✚ Frederic 2: Evil Strikes Back (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 79% off
✚ Frederic: Resurrection of Music (Forever Entertainment) – $1.88 (Usually $8.99, ends 05/08) – 79% off
✚ Freecell Solitaire Deluxe (Baltoro Games Sp.z o.o.) – $2.02 (Usually $13.50, ends 02/08) – 85% off
✚ Funghi Puzzle Funghi Explosion (D3 Publisher) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 05/08) – 50% off
✚ Funny Bunny Adventures (Drageus Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/07) – 60% off
✚ Furwind (JanduSoft) – $5.40 (Usually $13.50, ends 06/08) – 60% off
✚ GIGA WRECKER ALT. (Rising Star Games) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 31/07) – 50% off
✚ GIGANTIC ARMY (Storybird) – $5.40 (Usually $13.50, ends 25/07) – 60% off
✚ GUILTY GEAR (Pqube) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/07) – 40% off
✚ GUILTY GEAR XX ACCENT CORE PLUS R (Pqube) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/07) – 40% off
✚ Galaxy Warfighter (JoyBits) – $3.67 (Usually $10.50, ends 05/08) – 65% off
✚ Gas Station: Highway Services (BoomBit Games) – $13.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 31/07) – 25% off
✚ Get Me Outta Here (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/07) – 80% off
✚ Ghost Files: Memory of a Crime (Artifex Mundi) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/07) – 60% off
✚ Ginger: Beyond the Crystal (Badland Games) – $10.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 26/07) – 65% off
✚ Glaive: Brick Breaker (Blue Sunset Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Goblin Sword (Gelato Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/07) – 60% off
✚ Goetia (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Golf With Your Friends (Team17) – $23.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 26/07) – 20% off
✚ Goodbye Deponia (Daedalic Entertainment) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 26/07) – 50% off
✚ Goosebumps The Game (MADCOW) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 29/07) – 75% off
✚ Grab Lab (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 79% off
✚ Grave Keeper (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Gravity Rider Zero (QubicGames) – $2.98 (Usually $10.50, ends 26/07) – 72% off
✚ Guess the Character (JanduSoft) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 06/08) – 66% off
✚ Gunman Clive HD Collection (Hörberg Productions) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 30/07) – 50% off
✚ Gunpowder on The Teeth: Arcade (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 79% off
✚ Guns of Mercy – Rangers Edition (Storybird) – $5.39 (Usually $13.49, ends 25/07) – 60% off
✚ Gurgamoth (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild, Incorporated) – $1.60 (Usually $13.35, ends 25/07) – 88% off
✚ HALF DEAD (LLC ROOM710GAMES) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/07) – 30% off
✚ HEROINE ANTHEM ZERO episode 1 (Winking) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 30/07) – 50% off
✚ Happy Animals Bowling (LLC ROOM710GAMES) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/07) – 50% off
✚ Hardway Party (Wastelands) – $1.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 26/07) – 80% off
✚ Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Special Edition (Rising Star Games) – $48.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 31/07) – 20% off
✚ Harvest Moon: Mad Dash (Rising Star Games) – $27.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 31/07) – 10% off
✚ Heart&Slash (BLG-Publishing) – $7.35 (Usually $21.00, ends 26/07) – 65% off
✚ Heaven Dust (indienova) – $6.93 (Usually $9.90, ends 04/08) – 30% off
✚ Hello Kitty Kruisers With Sanrio Friends (Rising Star Games) – $26.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 31/07) – 30% off
✚ Hero Express (Fantastico Studio srl) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/08) – 50% off
✚ Highrise Heroes: Word Challenge (Fallen Tree Games) – $2.49 (Usually $9.99, ends 03/08) – 75% off
✚ Hollow (Forever Entertainment) – $2.90 (Usually $29.00, ends 05/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?! (Rising Star Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/07) – 50% off
✚ Holy Potatoes! We’re In Space?! (Rising Star Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/07) – 50% off
✚ Hook (Rainbow Train) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 30/07) – 50% off
✚ Hopping girl KOHANE Jumping Kingdom: Princess of the Black Rabbit (D-O Corporation) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 04/08) – 50% off
✚ Hotel Sowls (CFK) – $9.85 (Usually $10.95, ends 12/08) – 10% off
✚ HyperParasite (QubicGames) – $15.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/07) – 33% off
✚ Hyperide (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 05/08) – 49% off
✚ Hyperide: Vector Raid (Arts Alliance) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 05/08) – 49% off
✚ IHUGU (Forever Entertainment) – $1.56 (Usually $6.00, ends 05/08) – 74% off
✚ Immortal Planet (Monster Couch) – $8.79 (Usually $21.99, ends 31/07) – 60% off
✚ In Between (Headup Games) – $2.98 (Usually $18.00, ends 07/08) – 83% off
✚ Infini (Nakana.io) – $15.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 02/08) – 17% off
✚ Infinite – Beyond the Mind (Blowfish Studios) – $6.49 (Usually $12.99, ends 27/07) – 50% off
✚ Instant Sports (Plug In Digital) – $24.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 29/07) – 35% off
✚ Jet Ski Rush (Cool Small Games) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 09/08) – 50% off
✚ JumpHead: Battle4Fun! (Light Maze) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 24/07) – 50% off
✚ Just Black Jack (Run-Down Games) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 15/08) – 50% off
✚ Just a Phrase by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 30/07) – 50% off
✚ Kakuro Magic (Hook) – $1.32 (Usually $3.90, ends 01/08) – 66% off
✚ Kiai Resonance (Timothée Paez) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 09/08) – 50% off
✚ Kid Tripp (Four Horses) – $1.31 (Usually $5.20, ends 05/08) – 75% off
✚ King Lucas (Hidden Trap) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/08) – 50% off
✚ Kingdom Rush (Ironhide Game Studio) – $10.87 (Usually $14.50, ends 29/07) – 25% off
✚ Koloro (Qubic Games) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/07) – 90.1% off
✚ LEGRAND LEGACY: Tale of the Fatebounds (Another Indie Studio) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/07) – 50% off
✚ Last Encounter (Silesia Games) – $5.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 28/07) – 71% off
✚ Leopoldo Manquiseil (BLG-Publishing) – $1.97 (Usually $5.99, ends 26/07) – 67% off
✚ Levels+ : Addictive Puzzle Game (flow) – $3.49 (Usually $6.99, ends 04/08) – 50% off
✚ Link-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 30/07) – 50% off
✚ Little Dragons Café (Rising Star Games) – $52.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 31/07) – 30% off
✚ Lost Wing (2Awesome Studio) – $10.79 (Usually $11.99, ends 07/08) – 10% off
✚ Ludomania (Baltoro Games) – $1.48 (Usually $4.50, ends 16/08) – 67% off
✚ Lust for Darkness (SimFabric S.A.) – $13.65 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/07) – 30% off
✚ Lust for Darkness: Dawn Edition (SimFabric) – $13.65 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/07) – 30% off
✚ MADORIS R (Caerux) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/07) – 20% off
✚ MEMBRANE (Perfect Hat) – $1.50 (Usually $12.00, ends 24/07) – 88% off
✚ Mad Age & This Guy (SimFabric) – $1.51 (Usually $7.05, ends 31/07) – 79% off
✚ Mana Spark (Mana Spark) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/07) – 90.1% off
✚ Marblelous Animals (BLG-Publishing) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/07) – 40% off
✚ MathLand (Artax Games) – $8.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 05/08) – 10% off
✚ Mechstermination Force (Hörberg Productions) – $8.99 (Usually $17.99, ends 30/07) – 50% off
✚ Merchants of Kaidan (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Millie (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 79% off
✚ Mimic Hunter (Angry Cat) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/08) – 80% off
✚ Mini Trains (QubicGames S.A.) – $1.48 (Usually $8.99, ends 26/07) – 83% off
✚ Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight (DANGEN Entertainment) – $14.70 (Usually $21.00, ends 27/07) – 30% off
✚ Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (FDG Entertainment) – $26.55 (Usually $59.00, ends 13/08) – 55% off
✚ Moorhuhn Remake (Higgs Games) – $8.40 (Usually $10.50, ends 01/08) – 20% off
✚ Moving Out (Team17) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 26/07) – 20% off
✚ Mr Blaster (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 05/08) – 50% off
✚ Mugsters (Team17) – $1.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 26/07) – 90.1% off
✚ Mushroom Quest (Drageus Games) – $1.49 (Usually $4.50, ends 16/08) – 67% off
✚ Mutant Mudds Collection (Atooi) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/07) – 90.1% off
✚ My Brother Rabbit (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/08) – 90.1% off
✚ My Secret Pets! (D3 Publisher) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/08) – 20% off
✚ My Time at Portia (Team17) – $15.30 (Usually $45.00, ends 26/07) – 66% off
✚ NecroWorm (Walkabout Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/08) – 80% off
✚ Need a packet? (Sometimes You) – $8.40 (Usually $10.50, ends 24/07) – 20% off
✚ Neonwall (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/08) – 75% off
✚ Nice Slice (Kool2Play) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 05/08) – 50% off
✚ Nickelodeon Kart Racers (GameMill) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 29/07) – 60% off
✚ Nightmare Boy (BLG-Publishing) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/07) – 70% off
✚ Nine Parchments (Frozenbyte) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/07) – 70% off
✚ Ninja Shodown (Rising Star Games) – $5.85 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/07) – 70% off
✚ NoReload Heroes (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Noir Chronicles: City of Crime (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Not Not – A Brain Buster (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 26/07) – 50% off
✚ Not Tonight: Take Back Control Edition (No More Robots) – $3.49 (Usually $34.99, ends 14/08) – 90% off
✚ Nowhere Prophet (No More Robots) – $24.41 (Usually $32.55, ends 13/08) – 25% off
✚ OTTTD: Over The Top Tower Defence (SMG Studio) – $1.79 (Usually $9.99, ends 10/08) – 82% off
✚ Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee (Oddworld Inhabitants) – $30.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 30/07) – 33% off
✚ Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath (Oddworld Inhabitants) – $30.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 30/07) – 33% off
✚ Omen Exitio: Plague (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $3.15 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 79% off
✚ OmoTomO (Forever Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 75% off
✚ One Person Story (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.49 (Usually $4.50, ends 02/08) – 67% off
✚ One Strike (QubicGames) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 26/07) – 50% off
✚ Orbitblazers (ogsoftgames) – $8.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 16/08) – 70% off
✚ Our World Is Ended. (Pqube) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 30/07) – 50% off
✚ Overcooked! 2 (Team17) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 26/07) – 40% off
✚ Overcooked: Special Edition (Team17) – $8.84 (Usually $26.00, ends 26/07) – 66% off
✚ PIANISTA (Superb) – $29.99 (Usually $37.50, ends 13/08) – 20% off
✚ PLANET ALPHA (Team17) – $6.75 (Usually $27.00, ends 26/07) – 75% off
✚ Path to Mnemosyne (Hidden Trap) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/08) – 50% off
✚ Persian Nights: Sands of Wonders (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Phantaruk (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 79% off
✚ Pic-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 30/07) – 50% off
✚ Pic-a-Pix Pieces (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 30/07) – 50% off
✚ Pixel Gladiator (Drageus Games) – $2.99 (Usually $10.50, ends 26/07) – 72% off
✚ Pizza Bar Tycoon (Baltoro Games Sp.z o.o.) – $2.07 (Usually $6.90, ends 09/08) – 70% off
✚ Poly Puzzle (Forever Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 50% off
✚ Power Racing Bundle (SuperPowerUpGames) – $17.85 (Usually $25.50, ends 14/08) – 30% off
✚ Preventive Strike (SimFabric) – $1.51 (Usually $2.70, ends 31/07) – 44% off
✚ Putty Pals (Harmonious Games) – $3.18 (Usually $12.75, ends 30/07) – 75% off
✚ Q-YO Blaster (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Qbik (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 79% off
✚ Queen’s Quest 3: The End of Dawn (Artifex Mundi S.A.) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Quest Hunter (2 Zombie Games Co., Ltd.) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ REKT! High Octane Stunts (QubicGames) – $1.48 (Usually $8.99, ends 26/07) – 83% off
✚ Raging Justice (Team 17) – $4.49 (Usually $17.99, ends 26/07) – 75% off
✚ Rainbows, toilets & unicorns (Fantastico Studio) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 07/08) – 50% off
✚ Rainswept (2Awesome Studio) – $13.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/07) – 10% off
✚ Rally Rock ‘N Racing (EnjoyUp Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/08) – 50% off
✚ Rapala Fishing Pro Series (Game Mill) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 29/07) – 75% off
✚ Real Drift Racing (Baltoro Media Group Sp.z o.o. Sp.K.) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/08) – 80% off
✚ Realpolitiks (Forever Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 05/08) – 90% off
✚ Red’s Kingdom (Rising Star Games) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/07) – 70% off
✚ Regions of Ruin (JanduSoft) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/08) – 40% off
✚ Reknum (JanduSoft) – $4.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/08) – 35% off
✚ Reventure (Pixelatto Games S.L.) – $5.75 (Usually $11.50, ends 26/07) – 50% off
✚ Rimelands: Hammer of Thor (QubicGames S.A.) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/07) – 90.1% off
✚ Rise: Race The Future (vd-dev) – $18.90 (Usually $27.00, ends 26/07) – 30% off
✚ Risky Rescue (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 79% off
✚ Robonauts (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 26/07) – 75% off
✚ Robozarro (eastasiasoft) – $8.39 (Usually $10.49, ends 29/07) – 20% off
✚ Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX (EnjoyUp Games) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/08) – 60% off
✚ Roll’d (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 05/08) – 50% off
✚ RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures (Atari) – $30.78 (Usually $76.95, ends 24/07) – 60% off
✚ STAB STAB STAB! (Monster Couch) – $5.98 (Usually $14.95, ends 31/07) – 60% off
✚ SUPERBEAT XONiC EX (Rising Star Games) – $15.75 (Usually $52.50, ends 31/07) – 70% off
✚ SUPERHOT (SUPERHOT Team) – $20.99 (Usually $34.99, ends 30/07) – 40% off
✚ Saboteur II: Avenging Angel (SimFabric S.A.) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 31/07) – 86% off
✚ Saboteur! (SimFabric) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 31/07) – 86% off
✚ Safari Pinball (Super PowerUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 09/08) – 50% off
✚ Safety First! (Headup Games) – $1.49 (Usually $4.50, ends 07/08) – 67% off
✚ Sausage Sports Club (Luckshot Games) – $5.85 (Usually $19.50, ends 24/07) – 70% off
✚ Served! (Light Maze) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 24/07) – 50% off
✚ Shadow Bug (Muro Studios) – $9.04 (Usually $13.50, ends 26/07) – 33% off
✚ Sheltered (Team17) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/07) – 75% off
✚ Shift Happens (Daedalic Entertainment) – $7.65 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/07) – 66% off
✚ Shut Eye (Forever Entertainment) – $1.62 (Usually $6.00, ends 05/08) – 73% off
✚ Silence (Daedalic Entertainment) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 26/07) – 75% off
✚ Sinless (Forever Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 75% off
✚ Skee-Ball (Ocean Media) – $1.57 (Usually $4.50, ends 30/07) – 65% off
✚ Skull Rogue (Drageus Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 02/08) – 50% off
✚ Smoots Summer Games (JanduSoft S.L.) – $9.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/08) – 35% off
✚ Soap Dodgem (Zsolt Fabian) – $1.51 (Usually $3.00, ends 13/08) – 50% off
✚ Soccer Slammers (Atooi) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/07) – 90.1% off
✚ Solitaire Klondike BLACK (G-MODE) – $5.73 (Usually $7.65, ends 01/08) – 25% off
✚ Soulblight (My Next Games) – $16.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/07) – 25% off
✚ Space Pioneer (QubicGames) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/07) – 80% off
✚ Sparkle 2 EVO (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 79% off
✚ Sparkle 3 Genesis (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 79% off
✚ Sparkle 4 Tales (Forever Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 75% off
✚ Sparkle ZERO (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 79% off
✚ Spartan Fist (JanduSoft) – $11.25 (Usually $18.75, ends 13/08) – 40% off
✚ Spheroids (Eclipse Games) – $1.79 (Usually $11.99, ends 27/07) – 85% off
✚ Spirit Roots (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $4.46 (Usually $10.50, ends 02/08) – 58% off
✚ SpyHack () – $13.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 10% off
✚ Spyro™ Reignited Trilogy (Activision) – $34.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 31/07) – 50% off
✚ Star Story: The Horizon Escape (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Startide (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 90.1% off
✚ State of Mind (Daedalic Entertainment) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 26/07) – 75% off
✚ SteamWorld Dig (Image & Form) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/07) – 75% off
✚ SteamWorld Dig 2 (Image & Form Games) – $11.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 31/07) – 60% off
✚ SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition (Image & Form) – $7.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 31/07) – 75% off
✚ SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech (Thunderful) – $18.99 (Usually $37.99, ends 31/07) – 50% off
✚ Steamburg (Monster Couch) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/07) – 80% off
✚ Stick It to The Man (Zoink Games) – $3.60 (Usually $18.00, ends 31/07) – 80% off
✚ Storm In A Teacup (Rising Star Games) – $1.57 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/07) – 65% off
✚ Street Basketball (Baltoro Games) – $1.79 (Usually $8.99, ends 02/08) – 80% off
✚ Street Outlaws: The List (MadCow, LLC) – $24.49 (Usually $69.99, ends 29/07) – 65% off
✚ Strikey Sisters (DYA GAMES) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/08) – 50% off
✚ Subdivision Infinity DX (Blowfish Studios Pty Ltd) – $8.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 27/07) – 55% off
✚ Sudoku Relax 4 Winter Snow (G-MODE) – $5.73 (Usually $7.65, ends 25/07) – 25% off
✚ Sudoku Relax 5 Full Bloom (G-MODE) – $5.73 (Usually $7.65, ends 15/08) – 25% off
✚ Sudoku Universe (FengHuoLianCheng (Beijing) Science & Technology Co., Ltd.) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 04/08) – 50% off
✚ Suicide Guy (ChubbyPixel) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 31/07) – 80% off
✚ Suicide Guy: Sleepin’ Deeply (ChubbyPixel) – $1.80 (Usually $9.00, ends 31/07) – 80% off
✚ Super Battle Cards (Baltoro Games) – $1.80 (Usually $9.00, ends 02/08) – 80% off
✚ Super Hero Fight Club: Reloaded (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/07) – 90.1% off
✚ Super Hyperactive Ninja (JanduSoft) – $1.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 06/08) – 86% off
✚ Super Loop Drive (Run-Down Games) – $1.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 15/08) – 75% off
✚ Super One More Jump (SMG Studio) – $1.43 (Usually $7.99, ends 10/08) – 82% off
✚ Super Sportmatchen (DANGEN Entertainment) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/07) – 75% off
✚ Super Star Path (DYA GAMES) – $3.18 (Usually $7.95, ends 06/08) – 60% off
✚ Surfingers (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 79% off
✚ Swapperoo (Fallen Tree Games) – $3.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 03/08) – 60% off
✚ Swaps and Traps (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.49 (Usually $13.50, ends 26/07) – 89% off
✚ Swordbreaker The Game (Drageus Games) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 09/08) – 70% off
✚ TERRORHYTHM (TRRT) (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $3.15 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 79% off
✚ THE Number Puzzle (D3 Publisher) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 50% off
✚ Tachyon Project (Eclipse Games) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/07) – 85% off
✚ Tactical Mind 2 (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/08) – 80% off
✚ Tap Skaters (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 79% off
✚ Tardy (Drageus Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/07) – 80% off
✚ Tcheco in the Castle of Lucio (Fantastico Studio) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/08) – 50% off
✚ Teddy The Wanderer: Mountain Hike (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Teddy the Wanderer: Kayaking (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Tennis Open 2020 (Forever Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 50% off
✚ Tetsumo Party (Monster Couch sp. z o.o.) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/07) – 80% off
✚ Tharsis (QubicGames) – $11.99 (Usually $17.99, ends 26/07) – 33% off
✚ The Adventures of Elena Temple: Definitive Edition (GRIMTALIN) – $3.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 29/07) – 60% off
✚ The Charming Empire (D3 Publisher) – $21.12 (Usually $32.50, ends 05/08) – 35% off
✚ The Childs Sight (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $1.46 (Usually $6.99, ends 05/08) – 79% off
✚ The Deer God (Blowfish Studios) – $1.56 (Usually $12.00, ends 27/07) – 87% off
✚ The Escapists 2 (Team17) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 26/07) – 70% off
✚ The Escapists: Complete Edition (Team17) – $3.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 26/07) – 80% off
✚ The Great Perhaps (Drageus Games) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 09/08) – 30% off
✚ The Inner World (Headup Games) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 14/08) – 75% off
✚ The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk (Headup Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/08) – 75% off
✚ The Little Acre (Pewter Games Studios) – $8.32 (Usually $16.65, ends 30/07) – 50% off
✚ The Long Journey Home (Daedalic Entertainment) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 26/07) – 60% off
✚ The Mahjong Huntress (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 79% off
✚ The Man With The Ivory Cane (Ocean Media) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/07) – 50% off
✚ The Men of Yoshiwara: Kikuya (D3 Publisher) – $13.20 (Usually $26.95, ends 05/08) – 51% off
✚ The Room (Team17) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 26/07) – 75% off
✚ The Secret Order: Shadow Breach (Artifex Mundi) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/07) – 60% off
✚ The Touryst (Shin’en) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 06/08) – 30% off
✚ Thea: The Awakening (Monster Couch) – $9.99 (Usually $24.99, ends 31/07) – 60% off
✚ Theme Park Simulator (BLG-Publishing) – $17.59 (Usually $21.99, ends 26/07) – 20% off
✚ Thief Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $2.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 05/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Tic-Tac-Letters by POWGI (Lightwood Consultancy Ltd) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 30/07) – 50% off
✚ Tied Together (Headup Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/08) – 80% off
✚ Timberman VS (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 05/08) – 49% off
✚ Tiny Gladiators (BoomBit Games) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Tiny Hands Adventure (Blue Sunset Games) – $2.41 (Usually $11.49, ends 05/08) – 79% off
✚ Toby: The Secret Mine (Headup Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 07/08) – 80% off
✚ Top Run (Fantastico Studio) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/08) – 50% off
✚ Tower Of Babel (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.58 (Usually $9.30, ends 06/08) – 83% off
✚ Trailblazers (Rising Star Games) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 31/07) – 70% off
✚ Trine 2: Complete Story (Frozenbyte) – $7.65 (Usually $25.50, ends 27/07) – 70% off
✚ Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power (Frozenbyte Oy) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/07) – 70% off
✚ Trine Enchanted Edition (Frozenbyte) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/07) – 70% off
✚ UTOPIA 9 – A Volatile Vacation (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/07) – 90.1% off
✚ Ultimate Racing 2D (Applimazing) – $7.47 (Usually $14.95, ends 02/08) – 50% off
✚ Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020 (Forever Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 50% off
✚ Ultra Hat Dimension (Ratalaika Games) – $6.39 (Usually $7.99, ends 02/08) – 20% off
✚ Unit 4 (Qubic Games) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/07) – 90.1% off
✚ Urban Flow (Baltoro Games) – $16.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/07) – 25% off
✚ V.O.I.D. (JanduSoft) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 13/08) – 75% off
✚ Vaccine (Rainy Frog) – $6.50 (Usually $13.00, ends 30/07) – 50% off
✚ Valfaris & Slain Double Pack (Big Sugar) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 26/07) – 60% off
✚ Varion (Light Maze) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 24/07) – 50% off
✚ Video Poker @ Aces Casino (Digital Game Group) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 24/07) – 50% off
✚ Violett (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 90.1% off
✚ Viviette (DYA GAMES) – $10.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 30/07) – 30% off
✚ Voxel Galaxy (SAT-BOX) – $8.89 (Usually $11.12, ends 12/08) – 20% off
✚ Voxel Pirates (SAT-BOX) – $8.44 (Usually $10.55, ends 12/08) – 20% off
✚ Wanderjahr TryAgainOrWalkAway (CORECELL) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/07) – 60% off
✚ Warlocks 2: God Slayers (QubicGames) – $2.69 (Usually $26.99, ends 26/07) – 90.1% off
✚ Welcome to Primrose Lake (QubicGames) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 26/07) – 50% off
✚ Wenjia (indienova) – $7.35 (Usually $10.50, ends 04/08) – 30% off
✚ Where Angels Cry (Ocean Media) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/07) – 30% off
✚ Willy Jetman: Astromonkey’s Revenge (BLG-Publishing) – $14.85 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/07) – 34% off
✚ Wondershot (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/07) – 90.1% off
✚ Word Puzzles by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 30/07) – 50% off
✚ Word Search by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 30/07) – 50% off
✚ Word Sudoku by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 30/07) – 50% off
✚ Word Wheel by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 30/07) – 50% off
✚ Wordsweeper by POWGI (Lightwood Consultancy Ltd) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 30/07) – 50% off
✚ Worms W.M.D (Team17) – $15.30 (Usually $45.00, ends 26/07) – 66% off
✚ Wuppo: Definitive Edition (Knuist & Perzik) – $15.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/07) – 33% off
✚ X-Morph: Defense (EXOR Studios) – $5.80 (Usually $29.00, ends 02/08) – 80% off
✚ Xeodrifter (Atooi) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/07) – 90.1% off
✚ Xtreme Club Racing (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.52 (Usually $14.85, ends 06/08) – 83% off
✚ Yellow Fins (Sprakelsoft GmbH) – $1.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 16/08) – 75% off
✚ Yoku’s Island Express (Team17) – $9.18 (Usually $27.00, ends 26/07) – 66% off
✚ Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles (Prideful Sloth) – $21.00 (Usually $35.00, ends 29/07) – 40% off
✚ Yooka-Laylee (Team17) – $20.40 (Usually $60.00, ends 26/07) – 66% off
✚ Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair (Team17 Digital Ltd.) – $22.05 (Usually $45.00, ends 26/07) – 51% off
✚ Zenith (BLG-Publishing) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/07) – 40% off
✚ Zombie Driver Immortal Edition (EXOR Studios Wojciech Lekki sp. j.) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/08) – 80% off
✚ Zombieland: Double Tap- Road Trip (MadCow, LLC) – $24.49 (Usually $69.99, ends 29/07) – 65% off
✚ Zombillie (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 79% off
✚ Zotrix: Solar Division (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 30/07) – 50% off
