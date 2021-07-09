Weekly Aussie eShop Downloads & Deals (Week 27) Bang, boom, shake!
Fun week, and the start of the July roll of games – there’s something big each week for the rest of the month.
New release highlights: The big one is clearly Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, which we just put our review yesterday, check that out, another one we reviewed is another Devolver Digital joint in Boomerang X. Guess what? Got a review for that one too. Crash Drive 3 looks like a lot of and it’s cross-play, so there’ll always been someone to play against! NIS has a double whammy out too with The Silver Case 2425 and there’s another Ys game? Feels like there’s been one a week at this point.
New sales highlights: American Fugitive is good fun, and a bargain at $3, Bomber Crew again another one and just $4.50, Hotshot Racing also a nice discount. The silly looking but fun Astro Bears is also just a $1.57. Some bargain basement stuff this week!
✚ ARIA CHRONICLE (CREST) – $51.36
✚ Arcade Archives SEA FIGHTER POSEIDON (HAMSTER) – $10.50
✚ Bai Qu: Hundreds of Melodies (Ratalaika Games) – $14.99
✚ Beauty Bounce (Gamuzumi) – $6.39 ($7.99 after 28/07)
✚ Blitz Breaker (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 ($7.49 after 27/07)
✚ Boomerang X (Devolver Digital) – $30.00
✚ Connect Bricks (Alcyone Studio) – $14.98
✚ Connect the Dots (Digital Game Group) – $10.00
✚ Crash Drive 3 (M2H) – $18.75 ($25.00 after 15/07)
✚ Dogworld (Lateralis) – $18.75
✚ Fantasy Cards (Pix Arts) – $7.49
✚ Glitchangels (Pumpkin Games) – $18.00
✚ Heart of the Woods (Sekai Games) – $25.50
✚ Indigo 7 Quest for love (Dolores Ent.) – $18.00 ($22.50 after 28/07)
✚ Infinite Golf 2 (Petite Games) – $7.50
✚ MASAGORO (DorsalFin Studio) – $16.20
✚ Metro Simulator (UIG Entertainment) – $30.00
✚ Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (CAPCOM) – $79.95
✚ Monument (D-Games) – $9.00
✚ My Little Fruit Juice Booth (Kistler Benjamin) – $4.50
✚ My Maitê (TERNOX) – $5.62 ($7.50 after 31/07)
✚ Out of Line (Hatinh Interactive) – $14.85 ($16.50 after 22/07)
✚ Pictooi (Limited Run Games) – $13.74
✚ Reverse Memories (Navila Software Japan) – $6.75 ($9.00 after 18/07)
✚ Ruvato : Original Complex ( DAEWON MEDIA) – $18.45
✚ Shopping Mall Parking Lot (Pixelmob) – $13.50 ($18.00 after 05/08)
✚ Songs for a Hero: Definitive Edition (Dumativa) – $27.00
✚ The Silver Case 2425 (NIS America) – $60.00
✚ Treachery in Beatdown City (Nuchallenger) – $24.75
✚ Unavowed ( Wadjet Eye Games) – $20.25 ($22.50 after 14/07)
✚ Woodcutter (Ultimate Games) – $7.50
✚ Ys IX: Monstrum Nox (NIS America) – $90.00
✚ 10 Second Run RETURNS (Edia) – $1.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 07/08) – 75% off
✚ 103 (Dystopia Interactive) – $7.49 (Usually $9.99, ends 11/07) – 25% off
✚ 2URVIVE (2BAD GAMES) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 18/07) – 50% off
✚ 3000th Duel (Neopopcorn) – $7.50 (Usually $18.75, ends 21/07) – 60% off
✚ 9 Monkeys of Shaolin (Koch Media) – $8.99 (Usually $44.95, ends 13/07) – 80% off
✚ 911 Operator (SONKA) – $9.79 (Usually $24.49, ends 08/08) – 60% off
✚ 911 Operator Deluxe Edition (SONKA) – $13.99 (Usually $34.99, ends 08/08) – 60% off
✚ A Knight’s Quest (Curve Digital) – $7.99 (Usually $39.95, ends 22/07) – 80% off
✚ ANIMUS (TROOOZE) – $5.19 (Usually $12.99, ends 05/08) – 60% off
✚ ANIMUS: Harbinger (TROOOZE) – $5.19 (Usually $12.99, ends 05/08) – 60% off
✚ AO Tennis 2 (Nacon) – $35.98 (Usually $89.95, ends 20/07) – 60% off
✚ Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders (Microids) – $29.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 28/07) – 50% off
✚ Aircraft Evolution (Sometimes You) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/07) – 40% off
✚ Alone With You (Benjamin Rivers) – $13.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/07) – 10% off
✚ American Fugitive (Curve Digital) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 22/07) – 90% off
✚ Anima: Gate of Memories (BLG-Publishing) – $13.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 22/07) – 55% off
✚ Anima: Gate of Memories – Arcane Edition (BLG-Publishing) – $20.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 22/07) – 55% off
✚ Anima: Gate of Memories – The Nameless Chronicles (BLG-Publishing) – $13.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 22/07) – 55% off
✚ AntVentor (Loopymood) – $3.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 15/07) – 60% off
✚ Aqua Moto Racing Utopia (Nacon) – $5.25 (Usually $52.50, ends 20/07) – 90% off
✚ Archaica: The Path Of Light (Drageus Games) – $3.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/08) – 83% off
✚ Ash of Gods: Redemption (Koch Media) – $8.99 (Usually $44.95, ends 13/07) – 80% off
✚ Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered (Microids) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 21/07) – 50% off
✚ Astro Bears (SONKA S.A.) – $1.57 (Usually $10.99, ends 08/08) – 86% off
✚ Awe (BLG-Publishing) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 22/07) – 50% off
✚ Azurebreak Heroes (Silesia Games) – $3.69 (Usually $10.49, ends 21/07) – 65% off
✚ BE-A Walker (SONKA) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 08/08) – 90% off
✚ BOSSGARD (SandSailorStudio) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 21/07) – 50% off
✚ BRUTAL RAGE (2BAD GAMES) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 18/07) – 50% off
✚ Beauty Bounce (Gamuzumi) – $6.39 (Usually $7.99, ends 28/07) – 20% off
✚ Bee Simulator (Nacon) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 20/07) – 60% off
✚ Behind The Screen (COSEN) – $10.80 (Usually $13.50, ends 22/07) – 20% off
✚ Beholder: Complete Edition (Curve Digital) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/07) – 80% off
✚ Blitz Breaker (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 27/07) – 20% off
✚ Bomber Crew (Curve Digital) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/07) – 80% off
✚ Brick Breaker (Nacon) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/07) – 70% off
✚ Bullet Battle: Evolution (TROOOZE) – $9.19 (Usually $22.99, ends 05/08) – 60% off
✚ Bunny Adventure (11Sheep) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 22/07) – 70% off
✚ Cannibal Cuisine (Rocket Vulture) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 26/07) – 50% off
✚ Car Driving School Simulator (BoomBit Games) – $10.50 (Usually $21.00, ends 05/08) – 50% off
✚ Cargo Crew Driver (BoomBit Games) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 05/08) – 50% off
✚ Christmas Tina (Coconut Island Games) – $27.60 (Usually $34.50, ends 28/07) – 20% off
✚ Classic Games Collection Vol.1 (Baltoro Games Sp.z o.o.) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/08) – 80% off
✚ Cooking Tycoons – 3 in 1 Bundle (Baltoro Games) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 08/08) – 90% off
✚ Counter Recon: The First Mission (TROOOZE) – $16.09 (Usually $22.99, ends 05/08) – 30% off
✚ Crash Drive 3 (M2H) – $18.75 (Usually $25.00, ends 15/07) – 25% off
✚ Crazy Oce (Funalter Games) – $5.88 (Usually $7.35, ends 28/07) – 20% off
✚ Crimson Keep (Merge Games) – $8.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 19/07) – 70% off
✚ CrunchTime (Navila Software Japan G.K.) – $1.94 (Usually $12.99, ends 18/07) – 85% off
✚ Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition (Brace yourself) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 28/07) – 80% off
✚ Curious Cases (OnSkull Development) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/08) – 20% off
✚ Danger Mouse: The Danger Games (9th Impact) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 22/07) – 20% off
✚ Dark Water: Slime Invader (TROOOZE) – $16.09 (Usually $22.99, ends 05/08) – 30% off
✚ Dead Dungeon (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/08) – 80% off
✚ Death Crown (Badland Publishing) – $16.57 (Usually $19.50, ends 22/07) – 15% off
✚ Defend the Kingdom (Kistler Benjamin) – $4.83 (Usually $6.90, ends 15/07) – 30% off
✚ Demon’s Rise – Lords of Chaos (Silesia Games) – $5.99 (Usually $12.00, ends 21/07) – 50% off
✚ Demong Hunter (TROOOZE) – $9.09 (Usually $12.99, ends 05/08) – 30% off
✚ Dragon Snakes (My Next Games) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 28/07) – 75% off
✚ Drawngeon: Dungeons of Ink and Paper (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/08) – 80% off
✚ Dream Gallery (Funalter Games) – $3.30 (Usually $8.25, ends 22/07) – 60% off
✚ Dungeon Limbus (TROOOZE) – $16.09 (Usually $22.99, ends 05/08) – 30% off
✚ ELEA: Paradigm Shift (Kyodai) – $2.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/07) – 80% off
✚ Earthworms (SONKA) – $1.56 (Usually $12.49, ends 08/08) – 88% off
✚ Escape 2088 (OnSkull Development) – $4.20 (Usually $5.25, ends 06/08) – 20% off
✚ Escape First (OnSkull Development) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/08) – 20% off
✚ Escape First 2 (OnSkull Development) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/08) – 20% off
✚ Escape First 3 (OnSkull Development) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/08) – 20% off
✚ Escape from Life Inc (Sometimes You) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/07) – 40% off
✚ Escape from the Universe (CAT-astrophe Games LLC) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 22/07) – 80% off
✚ FIA European Truck Racing Championship (Nacon) – $45.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 20/07) – 40% off
✚ Fantasy Checkers (Prison Games) – $1.50 (Usually $12.00, ends 08/08) – 88% off
✚ Farmer’s Dynasty (Nacon) – $20.25 (Usually $67.50, ends 20/07) – 70% off
✚ Figment (Bedtime Digital) – $3.77 (Usually $29.00, ends 04/08) – 87% off
✚ For The King (Curve Digital) – $12.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 22/07) – 66% off
✚ Freaky Awesome (Badland Games Publishing) – $6.63 (Usually $19.50, ends 22/07) – 66% off
✚ Funny Bunny Adventures (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/08) – 80% off
✚ Gaokao.Love.100Days (Navila Software Japan) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/07) – 40% off
✚ Gnomes Garden 2 (8Floor Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 22/07) – 50% off
✚ Goblin Sword (Gelato Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/07) – 60% off
✚ GraviFire (Sometimes You) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/07) – 40% off
✚ Grood (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/08) – 80% off
✚ Hamster Bob (SONKA) – $1.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 08/08) – 80% off
✚ Haunted Dawn: The Zombie Apocalypse (TROOOZE) – $18.39 (Usually $22.99, ends 05/08) – 20% off
✚ Hell Sports (Neilo) – $12.45 (Usually $24.90, ends 06/08) – 50% off
✚ Horned Knight (2Awesome Studio) – $6.30 (Usually $9.00, ends 19/07) – 30% off
✚ Hotshot Racing (Curve Digital) – $10.20 (Usually $30.00, ends 22/07) – 66% off
✚ Hue (Curve Digital) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 22/07) – 80% off
✚ Human: Fall Flat (Curve Digital) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 22/07) – 60% off
✚ Hunting Simulator (Nacon) – $6.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 20/07) – 90% off
✚ Hunting Simulator 2 (Nacon) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 20/07) – 50% off
✚ I, AI (Sometimes You) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/07) – 40% off
✚ Indigo 7 Quest for love (Dolores Ent.) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/07) – 20% off
✚ Infernium (Undercoders) – $3.45 (Usually $34.50, ends 28/07) – 90% off
✚ Just Die Already (Curve Digital) – $15.74 (Usually $20.99, ends 22/07) – 25% off
✚ KORAL (Carlos Coronado) – $1.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 28/07) – 90% off
✚ Kingdom of Arcadia (eastasiasoft) – $6.29 (Usually $8.99, ends 28/07) – 30% off
✚ Knowledge Trainer: Trivia (the binary family) – $4.99 (Usually $24.99, ends 01/08) – 80% off
✚ Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective () – $14.94 (Usually $18.00, ends 14/07) – 17% off
✚ Leopoldo Manquiseil (BLG-Publishing) – $1.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 22/07) – 75% off
✚ Lily of the Hollow – Resurrection (Navila Software Japan) – $6.30 (Usually $9.00, ends 18/07) – 30% off
✚ Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale (GRIMTALIN) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 01/08) – 20% off
✚ M.A.C.E. Tower Defense (EntwicklerX GbR Thomas Claus und FrankMenzel) – $1.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 18/07) – 70% off
✚ MIND: Path to Thalamus (Carlos Coronado) – $1.65 (Usually $16.50, ends 28/07) – 90% off
✚ Mahjong (Nacon) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/07) – 70% off
✚ Make a Killing (Dystopia Interactive) – $7.49 (Usually $9.99, ends 11/07) – 25% off
✚ Manual Samuel (Curve Digital) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 22/07) – 75% off
✚ Mars Power Industries (SONKA) – $1.62 (Usually $6.49, ends 08/08) – 75% off
✚ Mask of Mists (Sometimes You) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/07) – 40% off
✚ Miles & Kilo (Four Horses) – $2.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 04/08) – 80% off
✚ Mind Maze (Sometimes You) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/07) – 20% off
✚ Moero Crystal H (eastasiasoft) – $41.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 28/07) – 30% off
✚ Monkey Wall (COSEN) – $4.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 22/07) – 20% off
✚ Monster Blast (EntwicklerX) – $3.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 18/07) – 70% off
✚ Monster Truck Championship (Nacon) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 20/07) – 50% off
✚ Morbid: The Seven Acolytes (Merge Games) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 19/07) – 50% off
✚ Motorsport Manager for Nintendo Switch™ (Curve Digital) – $5.98 (Usually $19.95, ends 22/07) – 70% off
✚ My Aunt is a Witch (Sometimes You) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/07) – 40% off
✚ My Little Riding Champion (Nacon) – $21.00 (Usually $52.50, ends 20/07) – 60% off
✚ My Maitê (TERNOX) – $5.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/07) – 25% off
✚ Narcos: Rise of the Cartels (Curve Digital) – $9.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 22/07) – 80% off
✚ Need a packet? (Sometimes You) – $6.30 (Usually $10.50, ends 25/07) – 40% off
✚ New Star Manager (FiveAcesPublishing) – $12.99 (Usually $25.99, ends 13/07) – 50% off
✚ Norman’s Great Illusion (Sometimes You) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/07) – 40% off
✚ OVERPASS™ (Nacon) – $33.58 (Usually $83.95, ends 20/07) – 60% off
✚ Out of Line (Hatinh Interactive) – $14.85 (Usually $16.50, ends 22/07) – 10% off
✚ Pancake Bar Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $1.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 08/08) – 80% off
✚ Parking Madness (11Sheep) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 22/07) – 70% off
✚ Peaky Blinders : Mastermind () – $11.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 22/07) – 70% off
✚ Pix the Cat (PLAYDIGIOUS SAS) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/07) – 80% off
✚ Pixel Gladiator (Drageus Games) – $1.49 (Usually $10.50, ends 08/08) – 86% off
✚ Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville™ Complete Edition (Electronic Arts) – $37.46 (Usually $59.95, ends 19/07) – 38% off
✚ Premium Pool Arena (Nacon) – $4.48 (Usually $14.95, ends 20/07) – 70% off
✚ Pumped BMX Pro (Curve Digital) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/07) – 80% off
✚ Pure Mahjong (the binary family GmbH) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/07) – 70% off
✚ Puzzle Box Maker (Bplus) – $15.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/07) – 33% off
✚ RIOT – Civil Unrest (Merge Games) – $8.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 19/07) – 70% off
✚ Radon Blast (EntwicklerX) – $1.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 18/07) – 70% off
✚ Raiders Of The Lost Island (Last Tales) – $8.10 (Usually $16.20, ends 11/07) – 50% off
✚ Red Death (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 28/07) – 60% off
✚ Redeemer: Enhanced Edition (Koch Media GmbH) – $9.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 13/07) – 80% off
✚ Reverse Memories (Navila Software Japan) – $6.75 (Usually $9.00, ends 18/07) – 25% off
✚ Robozarro (eastasiasoft) – $4.19 (Usually $10.49, ends 28/07) – 60% off
✚ Salad Bar Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $1.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 08/08) – 80% off
✚ Serial Cleaner (Curve Digital) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/07) – 85% off
✚ Shopping Mall Parking Lot (Pixelmob) – $13.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 05/08) – 25% off
✚ Sin Slayers: Enhanced Edition (Black Tower Games) – $2.99 (Usually $29.90, ends 22/07) – 90% off
✚ Skatemasta Tcheco (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 28/07) – 60% off
✚ Smoke And Sacrifice (Curve Digital) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 22/07) – 75% off
✚ Snow Moto Racing Freedom (Nacon) – $5.25 (Usually $52.50, ends 20/07) – 90% off
✚ Solitaire (Nacon) – $4.48 (Usually $14.95, ends 20/07) – 70% off
✚ Soulblight (My Next Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/07) – 75% off
✚ Soulslayer (Navila Software Japan) – $6.49 (Usually $12.99, ends 18/07) – 50% off
✚ Space Crew (Curve Digital) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 22/07) – 50% off
✚ Steam Tactics (Sometimes You) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/07) – 40% off
✚ Street Power Football (SFL Interactive) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 20/07) – 60% off
✚ Summer Sweetheart (Fengyun) – $11.19 (Usually $27.99, ends 22/07) – 60% off
✚ Super Space Serpent Secondary Edition (VerenigdeProducties) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 22/07) – 85% off
✚ Swaps and Traps (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.49 (Usually $13.50, ends 08/08) – 89% off
✚ Syberia (Microids) – $4.47 (Usually $22.35, ends 21/07) – 80% off
✚ Syberia 2 (Microids) – $3.01 (Usually $45.00, ends 21/07) – 93% off
✚ Syberia 3 (Microids) – $10.49 (Usually $69.95, ends 28/07) – 85% off
✚ Synergia (eastasiasoft) – $14.85 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/07) – 34% off
✚ TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge (Nacon) – $15.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 20/07) – 80% off
✚ TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2 (Nacon) – $36.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 20/07) – 60% off
✚ Tardy (Drageus Games) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 08/08) – 90% off
✚ Tennis World Tour (Nacon) – $15.39 (Usually $76.95, ends 20/07) – 80% off
✚ Tennis World Tour 2 (Nacon) – $45.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 20/07) – 50% off
✚ The Bluecoats North & South (Microids) – $22.49 (Usually $44.99, ends 28/07) – 50% off
✚ The Bunker (Wales Interactive) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ The Experiment: Escape Room (OnSkull Development) – $4.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 06/08) – 20% off
✚ The Flame in the Flood: Complete Edition (Curve Digital) – $6.49 (Usually $25.99, ends 22/07) – 75% off
✚ The Office Quest (11Sheep) – $5.39 (Usually $17.99, ends 22/07) – 70% off
✚ The Swindle (Curve Digital) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/07) – 75% off
✚ The Unholy Society (CAT-astrophe Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 22/07) – 80% off
✚ The Unicorn Princess (Nacon) – $21.00 (Usually $52.50, ends 20/07) – 60% off
✚ The Walking Vegetables: Radical Edition (Merge Games) – $3.90 (Usually $19.50, ends 19/07) – 80% off
✚ The Way Remastered (SONKA) – $1.59 (Usually $23.99, ends 08/08) – 93% off
✚ Torn Tales: Rebound Edition (Silesia Games) – $5.99 (Usually $12.00, ends 21/07) – 50% off
✚ Tower Climb (11Sheep LTD) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 22/07) – 70% off
✚ Ultrawings (Bit Planet Games) – $6.26 (Usually $25.05, ends 14/07) – 75% off
✚ Unavowed ( Wadjet Eye Games) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/07) – 10% off
✚ Unhatched (SONKA) – $1.63 (Usually $8.19, ends 08/08) – 80% off
✚ Up Cliff Drive (11Sheep) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 22/07) – 70% off
✚ V-Rally 4 (Nacon) – $15.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 20/07) – 80% off
✚ VSR: Void Space Racing (SONKA) – $1.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 08/08) – 80% off
✚ Vaccine (Rainy Frog) – $3.25 (Usually $13.00, ends 29/07) – 75% off
✚ Vaporum (Merge Games) – $13.99 (Usually $34.99, ends 19/07) – 60% off
✚ Velocity®2X (Curve Digital) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/07) – 75% off
✚ WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship (Nacon) – $18.75 (Usually $75.00, ends 20/07) – 75% off
✚ WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship (Nacon) – $45.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 20/07) – 40% off
✚ When Ski Lifts Go Wrong (Curve Digital) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/07) – 80% off
✚ Winds of Change (Crunching Koalas) – $27.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 19/07) – 10% off
✚ Word Crush Hidden (Kistler Benjamin) – $5.17 (Usually $6.90, ends 15/07) – 25% off
✚ Word Mesh (EntwicklerX GbR Thomas Claus und FrankMenzel) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 18/07) – 70% off
✚ Youkai Poetry (Navila Software Japan) – $6.75 (Usually $9.00, ends 18/07) – 25% off