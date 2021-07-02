Weekly Aussie eShop Downloads & Deals (Week 26) Zombies ate my eShop Credit
Last week was a little quiet with a couple of bigger tentpole games, this week is the opposite – a mass of games and lots of them very good! Hold onto your wallet.
New releases: For the first time since the Wii, Destroy All Humans! is back on a Nintendo system. This a port of the original PlayStation 2 game, Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny lands early next week but warrants a mention now (plus it has a demo), Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! might look cutesy anime from the cover but is a psychological horror story. Sky: Children of the Light is free to start and from the developers of Journey and Flower – worth a shot?
Big enough for a second paragraph? Yes this week is. We’ve got another Ys’s game with Ys IX: Monstrum Nox and it’s still expensive like all the others. The 16-bit classics Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol are both here in one pack for under $20 as well! And that arcade game that was in the corner of every takeaway shop in the 90s Arcade Archives RAIDEN is here as well. Phew.
Sales highlights: BUTCHER, FUSER has a sale and is a free trial as well, Fibbage XL, The Jackbox Party Pack 4, Quiplash 2 are on sale and perfect to play with friends over video chat, Katamari Damacy REROLL has hit 75% off, Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm is on sale for the first time, all of the Taiko no Tatsujin games are worth a look at as well.
Anything for you this week?
Yes this week jumped to Week 26, I must have messed up one article one week.
✚ A Tale of Synapse: The Chaos Theories (Tesura Games) – $22.50
✚ Alphadia Genesis 2 (KEMCO) – $20.25 ($22.50 after 02/07)
✚ Anna’s Quest (Daedalic Entertainment) – $24.00 ($30.00 after 23/07)
✚ Arcade Archives RAIDEN (HAMSTER) – $10.50
✚ Arkan: The dog adventurer (Sometimes You) – $7.50
✚ Best Day Ever (REROLLED STUDIO) – $16.87 ($18.75 after 09/07)
✚ Car Driving Simulator (Game Mavericks) – $19.99 ($29.00 after 15/07)
✚ Colossus Mission (Ultimate Games) – $7.50
✚ Destroy All Humans! (THQ Nordic) – $59.95
✚ Discolored (Godbey Games) – $15.00
✚ Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny (NIS America) – $90.00
✚ Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! (Serenity Forge) – $16.87 ($18.75 after 07/07)
✚ Dragon Question (Game Museum) – $4.50
✚ Epistory – Typing Chronicles (QubicGames) – $18.00 ($22.50 after 24/07)
✚ FLATLAND Vol. 2 (QUByte Interactive) – $4.49 ($5.99 after 13/07)
✚ Foodtruck Arena (Ultimate Games) – $21.60 ($24.00 after 11/07)
✚ Kickerinho World (No Gravity Games) – $7.00
✚ Kirakira stars idol project Reika (Edia) – $9.60 ($12.00 after 29/07)
✚ MARIOZZA COPS (KrzysztofPodsada) – $13.35
✚ Marbles Rush (Kistler Benjamin) – $5.52 ($6.90 after 09/07)
✚ Merrily Perilly (Top Hat Studios) – $5.62 ($7.50 after 14/07)
✚ Mighty Aphid (ChiliDog Interactive) – $7.50
✚ Mina & Michi (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 ($7.49 after 20/07)
✚ Moto Rider GO: Highway Traffic (T-Bull) – $12.90
✚ Mythic Ocean (Nakana.io) – $18.39 ($22.99 after 25/07)
✚ New York Mysteries: Secrets of the Mafia ( FIVE-BN STUDIO) – $10.50
✚ Onirike (Badland Publishing) – $22.50
✚ Path: Through the Forest (Funalter Games) – $7.50
✚ Pigeon Fight (Ultimate Games) – $6.00 ($7.50 after 10/07)
✚ Red White Yellow (Takahiro Miyazawa) – $7.80
✚ Revolver and Co (Chequered Ink) – $7.83 ($9.79 after 09/07)
✚ Sky: Children of the Light (thatgamecompany Inc) – $0.00
✚ Snake It ‘Til You Make It (Wix Games) – $8.99
✚ Spider Solitaire Collection (eSolutions Nordic) – $7.50
✚ Super Destronaut DX-2 (Ratalaika Games) – $7.99
✚ The Procession To Calvary (Digerati) – $20.25 ($22.50 after 15/07)
✚ VasterClaws 3:Dragon slayer of the God world (Mediascape) – $38.00
✚ Wood Block Escape Puzzles 2 (Kistler Benjamin) – $5.52 ($6.90 after 11/07)
✚ Ys IX: Monstrum Nox (NIS America) – $90.00
✚ Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol (Disney Interactive) – $18.75
✚ #Funtime (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $12.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 29/07) – 45% off
✚ #SinucaAttack (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 21/07) – 60% off
✚ 1001 Ultimate Mahjong ™ 2 (NAWIA GAMES) – $6.49 (Usually $12.99, ends 31/07) – 50% off
✚ 1912: Titanic Mystery (Ocean Media) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/07) – 50% off
✚ 3D Billiards – Pool & Snooker (Joindots) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ 3D MiniGolf (Joindots) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ A Ch’ti Bundle (Seaven Studio) – $4.80 (Usually $24.00, ends 11/07) – 80% off
✚ A Long Way Down (Forever Entertainment) – $15.07 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/07) – 33% off
✚ ADVERSE (Loneminded) – $3.97 (Usually $7.95, ends 21/07) – 50% off
✚ Abbie’s Farm for kids and toddlers (Asylum Square Interactive) – $13.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/07) – 10% off
✚ Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield (Headup Games) – $16.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 30/07) – 10% off
✚ Airheart – Tales of broken Wings (Blindflug Studios) – $6.96 (Usually $19.90, ends 11/07) – 65% off
✚ All-Star Fruit Racing (PQube) – $10.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/07) – 65% off
✚ Almost There: The Platformer (QuantumAstroGuild) – $1.75 (Usually $14.50, ends 28/07) – 88% off
✚ Alphaset by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Always Sometimes Monsters (Vagabond Dog) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 08/07) – 50% off
✚ Ankh Guardian – Treasure of the Demon’s Temple (TOM CREATE CO.,LTD.) – $4.95 (Usually $9.90, ends 29/07) – 50% off
✚ Anna’s Quest (Daedalic Entertainment) – $24.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 23/07) – 20% off
✚ Ary and the Secret of Seasons (Modus Games) – $14.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 05/07) – 75% off
✚ BUTCHER (Crunching Koalas) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/07) – 80% off
✚ Baobabs Mausoleum Ep.1: Ovnifagos Don’t Eat Flamingos (Zerouno Games) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 08/07) – 50% off
✚ Baobabs Mausoleum Ep.2: 1313 Barnabas Dead End Drive (Zerouno Games Digital, S.L.) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 08/07) – 50% off
✚ Baobabs Mausoleum Ep.3: Un Pato en Muertoburgo (Zerouno Games Digital, S.L.) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 08/07) – 50% off
✚ Baobabs Mausoleum Grindhouse Edition (Zerouno Games ) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 08/07) – 50% off
✚ Bear With Me: The Lost Robots (Modus Games) – $2.26 (Usually $7.55, ends 05/07) – 70% off
✚ Binaries (Ant Workshop) – $1.69 (Usually $16.99, ends 28/07) – 90% off
✚ Bishoujo Battle Cyber Panic! (eastasiasoft) – $5.84 (Usually $8.99, ends 21/07) – 35% off
✚ Blaster Master Zero 3 (Inti Creates) – $17.99 (Usually $22.49, ends 29/07) – 20% off
✚ Bleep Bloop (Zerouno Games) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 08/07) – 50% off
✚ Block-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Bocce ( Pix Arts) – $8.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 28/07) – 25% off
✚ Box Align (QUByte Interactive) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Breakpoint (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $4.47 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/07) – 40% off
✚ Burger Chef Tycoon (Baltoro Games Sp.z o.o.) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/08) – 80% off
✚ Car Driving Simulator (Game Mavericks) – $19.99 (Usually $29.00, ends 15/07) – 31% off
✚ Caveman Tales (Ocean Media) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/07) – 75% off
✚ Chess Knights: Shinobi (QUByte Interactive) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Ciel Fledge: A Daughter Raising Simulator (PQube) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Cinders (Crunching Koalas) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/07) – 60% off
✚ Crime Opera: The Butterfly Effect (eastasiasoft) – $10.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 21/07) – 30% off
✚ Crypto by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ DOG GONE GOLFING (Vagabond Dog) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 08/07) – 50% off
✚ Danger Scavenger (Forever Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/07) – 50% off
✚ Defentron (Zerouno Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 08/07) – 50% off
✚ Degrees of Separation (Modus Games) – $8.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 05/07) – 70% off
✚ Deleveled (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $7.69 (Usually $13.99, ends 28/07) – 45% off
✚ Depth of Extinction (HOF Studios) – $8.79 (Usually $19.99, ends 18/07) – 56% off
✚ Detective Driver: Miami Files (BoomBit Games) – $3.60 (Usually $18.00, ends 29/07) – 80% off
✚ Doodle Derby (Headup Games) – $1.50 (Usually $12.00, ends 30/07) – 88% off
✚ Dracula’s Legacy (Joindots) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Dusk Diver (PQube) – $26.25 (Usually $52.50, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Epic Astro Story (Kairosoft Co.,Ltd) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 21/07) – 40% off
✚ Epic Word Search Collection (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Epic Word Search Collection 2 (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Epistory – Typing Chronicles (QubicGames) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/07) – 20% off
✚ Eternum Ex (Zerouno Games) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 08/07) – 50% off
✚ Ethan: Meteor Hunter (Seaven Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/07) – 80% off
✚ Evoland Legendary Edition (Shiro Games) – $7.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 10/07) – 75% off
✚ FLATLAND Vol. 2 (QUByte Interactive) – $4.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 13/07) – 25% off
✚ FUSER™ (NCSOFT) – $45.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 09/07) – 25% off
✚ Faircroft’s Antiques: Home for Christmas Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/07) – 50% off
✚ Faircroft’s Antiques: Treasures of Treffenburg Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/07) – 50% off
✚ Family Vacation: California (Ocean Media) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/07) – 30% off
✚ Farabel (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 01/08) – 90% off
✚ Fibbage XL (Jackbox Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/07) – 50% off
✚ Fifty Words by POWGI (Lightwood Consultancy Ltd) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Fill-a-Pix: Phil’s Epic Adventure (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Fin and the Ancient Mystery (Silesia Games) – $1.49 (Usually $7.50, ends 11/07) – 80% off
✚ Find 10 Differences (Kistler Benjamin) – $2.24 (Usually $8.99, ends 19/07) – 75% off
✚ Foodtruck Arena (Ultimate Games) – $21.60 (Usually $24.00, ends 11/07) – 10% off
✚ Forgotten Tales – Day of the Dead (Joindots) – $11.99 (Usually $23.99, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Future Aero Racing S Ultra – FAR S Ultra (Zerouno Games) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 08/07) – 50% off
✚ GODS Remastered (Robot Riot) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/07) – 70% off
✚ GUILTY GEAR (PQube) – $4.95 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/07) – 67% off
✚ GUILTY GEAR XX ACCENT CORE PLUS R (PQube) – $7.42 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/07) – 67% off
✚ Gal*Gun 2 (PQube) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Gal*Gun Returns (PQube) – $60.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 15/07) – 20% off
✚ Gekido Kintaro’s Revenge (Na.p.s. Team) – $7.42 (Usually $14.85, ends 22/07) – 50% off
✚ Georifters (Leoful) – $4.60 (Usually $46.00, ends 21/07) – 90% off
✚ Ghost: Elisa Cameron (Ocean Media) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/07) – 50% off
✚ Gnomes Garden: New Home (8Floor Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/07) – 60% off
✚ Grand Prix Racing (Pix Arts) – $5.84 (Usually $8.99, ends 30/07) – 35% off
✚ Grave Danger (Joindots) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Gravity Heroes (Pqube) – $19.12 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/07) – 15% off
✚ Grey Skies: A War of the Worlds Story (SteelArtsSoftware) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/07) – 80% off
✚ Gun Gun Pixies (PQube) – $33.75 (Usually $75.00, ends 15/07) – 55% off
✚ Gurgamoth (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild, Incorporated) – $1.49 (Usually $13.35, ends 28/07) – 89% off
✚ Hell Warders (PQube) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/07) – 80% off
✚ Heroes of Loot (Orange Pixel) – $2.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 07/07) – 80% off
✚ HexON (QUByte Interactive) – $0.75 (Usually $1.50, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Him & Her (QUByte Interactive) – $0.75 (Usually $1.50, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ I Saw Black Clouds (Wales Interactive) – $17.55 (Usually $19.50, ends 08/07) – 10% off
✚ Induction (Bryan Gale) – $9.06 (Usually $12.95, ends 21/07) – 30% off
✚ Inside My Radio (Seaven Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/07) – 80% off
✚ Iron Wings (Naps Team) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/07) – 50% off
✚ Island Flight Simulator (Joindots) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ JEWEL WARS (TOMCREATE) – $5.40 (Usually $13.50, ends 29/07) – 60% off
✚ Just a Phrase by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ KILL la KILL – IF (PQube) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/07) – 40% off
✚ Kaptain Brawe: A Brawe New World (Ocean Media) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/07) – 75% off
✚ Katamari Damacy REROLL (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $7.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 10/07) – 75% off
✚ Kingdom Tales (Ocean Media) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/07) – 75% off
✚ Kingdom Tales 2 (Ocean Media) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/07) – 75% off
✚ Kirakira stars idol project Reika (Edia) – $9.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 29/07) – 20% off
✚ Knight Swap (QUByte Interactive) – $0.75 (Usually $1.50, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa (PQube) – $11.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 15/07) – 70% off
✚ LASTFIGHT (Joindots) – $23.99 (Usually $47.99, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Ladders by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Let’s Cook Together (Yellow Dot) – $13.99 (Usually $27.99, ends 04/07) – 50% off
✚ Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition (Crunching Koalas) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/07) – 70% off
✚ Link-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Lost King’s Lullaby (Tesura Games S.L.) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 15/07) – 70% off
✚ Luckslinger (2Awesome Studio) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/07) – 30% off
✚ MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $14.55 (Usually $90.99, ends 10/07) – 84% off
✚ Magicolors (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Mahjong Deluxe 3 (Joindots) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Mahluk dark demon (Dolores Ent.) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/07) – 40% off
✚ Manticore – Galaxy on Fire (Koch Media) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 06/07) – 80% off
✚ Marbles Rush (Kistler Benjamin) – $5.52 (Usually $6.90, ends 09/07) – 20% off
✚ Merrily Perilly (Top Hat Studios) – $5.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/07) – 25% off
✚ Micro Pico Racers (Zerouno Games) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 08/07) – 50% off
✚ Mina & Michi (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 20/07) – 20% off
✚ Moai VI: Unexpected Guests (Joindots) – $13.49 (Usually $26.99, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame (Milestone S.r.l.) – $6.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 15/07) – 85% off
✚ Monster Prom: XXL (Those Awesome Guys) – $9.59 (Usually $23.99, ends 20/07) – 60% off
✚ Moorhuhn Remake (Higgs Games) – $8.40 (Usually $10.50, ends 01/08) – 20% off
✚ MotoGP™20 () – $14.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 15/07) – 75% off
✚ MouseCraft (Crunching Koalas) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/07) – 70% off
✚ Mr. DRILLER DrillLand (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $7.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 10/07) – 75% off
✚ Muddledash (PQube) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Mundaun (MWM Interactive) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/07) – 30% off
✚ My Coloring Book (Cool Small Games) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 01/08) – 50% off
✚ My Diggy Dog 2 (King Bird Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ My Little Fruit Juice Booth (Kistler Benjamin) – $3.60 (Usually $4.50, ends 04/07) – 20% off
✚ My Memory of Us (Crunching Koalas) – $4.49 (Usually $22.49, ends 11/07) – 80% off
✚ Mythic Ocean (Nakana.io) – $18.39 (Usually $22.99, ends 25/07) – 20% off
✚ Myths of Orion: Light from the North (Ocean Media) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/07) – 75% off
✚ NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Volume 1 (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $7.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 10/07) – 75% off
✚ NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Volume 2 (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $7.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 10/07) – 75% off
✚ NAMCO MUSEUM™ ARCADE PAC™ (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $12.48 (Usually $49.95, ends 10/07) – 75% off
✚ Nidhogg 2 (Messhof) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/07) – 50% off
✚ Ninjin: Clash of Carrots (Modus Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/07) – 80% off
✚ Nippon Marathon (PQube) – $3.90 (Usually $19.50, ends 15/07) – 80% off
✚ Northgard (Shiro Games) – $21.00 (Usually $52.50, ends 10/07) – 60% off
✚ Null Drifter (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 21/07) – 60% off
✚ Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm (FDG Entertainment) – $33.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 29/07) – 25% off
✚ Our World Is Ended. (PQube) – $18.75 (Usually $75.00, ends 15/07) – 75% off
✚ Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition (Modus Games) – $34.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 05/07) – 50% off
✚ PAC-MAN™ Championship Edition 2 PLUS (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $9.19 (Usually $30.95, ends 10/07) – 70% off
✚ Pic-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Pic-a-Pix Pieces (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Pigeon Fight (Ultimate Games) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/07) – 20% off
✚ PlataGO! Super Platform Game Maker (PQube) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/07) – 70% off
✚ Poker Hands (QUByte Interactive) – $0.75 (Usually $1.50, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Polyroll (HOF Studios LLC) – $2.02 (Usually $13.50, ends 18/07) – 85% off
✚ Quantum Replica (PQube) – $12.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/07) – 15% off
✚ Quiplash (Jackbox Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/07) – 50% off
✚ Quiplash 2 InterLASHional: The Say Anything Party Game! (Jackbox Games) – $8.28 (Usually $12.75, ends 14/07) – 35% off
✚ RAD (BANDAI NAMCO ENTERTAINMENT AMERICA INC.) – $7.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 10/07) – 75% off
✚ RAZED (PQube) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Raging Loop (PQube) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition (Crunching Koalas) – $15.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 11/07) – 60% off
✚ Relicta (Koch Media) – $19.46 (Usually $29.95, ends 06/07) – 35% off
✚ Remothered: Broken Porcelain (Modus Games) – $34.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 05/07) – 50% off
✚ Renzo Racer (Joindots) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Revolver and Co (Chequered Ink) – $7.83 (Usually $9.79, ends 09/07) – 20% off
✚ Rise Eterna (Forever Entertainment) – $20.10 (Usually $30.00, ends 28/07) – 33% off
✚ Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break (Modus Games) – $12.49 (Usually $49.99, ends 05/07) – 75% off
✚ Root Letter: Last Answer (PQube) – $20.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 15/07) – 55% off
✚ Roundout by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Route Me Mail and Delivery Co (Ilya Chkoliar) – $6.43 (Usually $9.90, ends 23/07) – 35% off
✚ Ruvato : Original Complex ( DAEWON MEDIA) – $14.76 (Usually $18.45, ends 07/07) – 20% off
✚ STARSHIP AVENGER Operation: Take Back Earth (TOMCREATE) – $2.95 (Usually $5.90, ends 29/07) – 50% off
✚ SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Complete Edition (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $14.55 (Usually $90.95, ends 10/07) – 84% off
✚ Savage Halloween (QUByte Interactive) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Season Match 2 (Joindots) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Season Match 3: Curse of the Witch Crow (Joindots) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Season Match HD (Joindots) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Secrets of Magic – The Book of Spells (Joindots) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Secrets of Magic 2 – Witches & Wizards (Joindots) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Shinobi Spirits S: Legend of Heroes (TOM CREATE CO.,LTD.) – $6.10 (Usually $11.10, ends 29/07) – 45% off
✚ Sir Eatsalot (Behind The Stone) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 21/07) – 90% off
✚ Skully (Modus Games) – $17.49 (Usually $69.99, ends 05/07) – 75% off
✚ Skyland Rush – Air Raid Attack (Zerouno Games) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 08/07) – 50% off
✚ Slime-san (Headup Games) – $4.99 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/07) – 67% off
✚ Space Elite Force (QUByte Interactive) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Space Otter Charlie (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $15.97 (Usually $19.99, ends 28/07) – 20% off
✚ SpellKeeper (Silesia Games) – $1.49 (Usually $8.90, ends 15/07) – 83% off
✚ Spheroids (Eclipse Games) – $1.25 (Usually $11.99, ends 18/07) – 90% off
✚ Spinny’s Journey (Thunder Sparrow) – $9.49 (Usually $18.99, ends 10/07) – 50% off
✚ Stealth (LLC KURENTER) – $3.07 (Usually $6.15, ends 14/07) – 50% off
✚ Subsurface Circular (Ant Workshop) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 28/07) – 50% off
✚ Suicide Guy (ChubbyPixel) – $1.56 (Usually $12.00, ends 31/07) – 87% off
✚ Suicide Guy: Sleepin’ Deeply (ChubbyPixel) – $1.53 (Usually $9.00, ends 31/07) – 83% off
✚ Super Street: Racer (Funbox Media Ltd.) – $20.25 (Usually $67.50, ends 18/07) – 70% off
✚ Super Toy Cars (Eclipse Games) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 18/07) – 90% off
✚ Supermarket Shriek (Pqube) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/07) – 30% off
✚ Sweet Sugar Candy (Pix Arts) – $5.09 (Usually $5.99, ends 28/07) – 15% off
✚ Tachyon Project (Eclipse Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/07) – 90% off
✚ Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum’n’Fun! (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $22.69 (Usually $90.95, ends 10/07) – 75% off
✚ Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 1 (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $22.47 (Usually $44.95, ends 10/07) – 50% off
✚ Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 2 (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $22.47 (Usually $44.95, ends 10/07) – 50% off
✚ Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $35.39 (Usually $70.95, ends 10/07) – 50% off
✚ Tales from the Dragon Mountain 2: The Lair (Ocean Media) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/07) – 75% off
✚ Tales from the Dragon Mountain: The Strix (Ocean Media) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/07) – 75% off
✚ Tales of the Orient – The Rising Sun (Joindots) – $11.99 (Usually $23.99, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $12.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/07) – 45% off
✚ The Casebook of Arkady Smith (Wobbly Tooth) – $1.51 (Usually $12.00, ends 15/07) – 87% off
✚ The Complex (Wales Interactive) – $14.62 (Usually $19.50, ends 08/07) – 25% off
✚ The Jackbox Party Pack 2 (Jackbox Games) – $15.75 (Usually $31.50, ends 14/07) – 50% off
✚ The Jackbox Party Pack 4 (Jackbox Games) – $19.80 (Usually $33.00, ends 14/07) – 40% off
✚ The Little Acre (Pewter Games Studios) – $1.66 (Usually $16.65, ends 29/07) – 90% off
✚ The Man With The Ivory Cane (Ocean Media) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/07) – 75% off
✚ The Procession To Calvary (Digerati) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/07) – 10% off
✚ The Sushi Spinnery (Kairosoft) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 21/07) – 40% off
✚ Them Bombs! (Yellow Dot) – $9.49 (Usually $18.99, ends 04/07) – 50% off
✚ Throw it! Animal Park (TOMCREATE) – $5.13 (Usually $5.70, ends 29/07) – 10% off
✚ Tic-Tac-Letters by POWGI (Lightwood Consultancy Ltd) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Tied Together (Headup Games) – $1.49 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/07) – 93% off
✚ Timber Tennis: Versus (Crunching Koalas) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 11/07) – 50% off
✚ Tinker Racers (QUByte Interactive) – $1.87 (Usually $3.75, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Tokyo School Life (PQube) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/07) – 80% off
✚ Top Gun Air Combat (Pix Arts) – $7.19 (Usually $11.99, ends 28/07) – 40% off
✚ Toy Stunt Bike: Tiptop’s Trials (Wobbly Tooth) – $1.00 (Usually $5.99, ends 15/07) – 83% off
✚ Train Station Renovation ( Forever Entertainment) – $19.15 (Usually $28.59, ends 28/07) – 33% off
✚ UBERMOSH:BLACK (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Ultimate Racing 2D (Applimazing) – $3.73 (Usually $14.95, ends 31/07) – 75% off
✚ Unlock The King 3 (QUByte Interactive) – $0.75 (Usually $1.50, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Unrailed! (Daedalic Entertainment) – $13.47 (Usually $26.95, ends 28/07) – 50% off
✚ Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story (PQube) – $3.90 (Usually $19.50, ends 15/07) – 80% off
✚ WARSAW (Crunching Koalas) – $17.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 11/07) – 40% off
✚ War Solution – Casual Math Game (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Warborn (PQube) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 15/07) – 40% off
✚ Welcome to Hanwell (Steel Arts Software LTD) – $4.17 (Usually $20.85, ends 31/07) – 80% off
✚ Western 1849 Reloaded (NAWIA GAMES) – $5.24 (Usually $10.49, ends 31/07) – 50% off
✚ Where Angels Cry (Ocean Media) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/07) – 75% off
✚ Where Angels Cry: Tears of the Fallen Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/07) – 75% off
✚ Wide Ocean Big Jacket (Tender Claws) – $2.62 (Usually $10.50, ends 14/07) – 75% off
✚ Windbound (Koch Media) – $26.97 (Usually $44.95, ends 06/07) – 40% off
✚ Windscape (Headup Games) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/07) – 85% off
✚ Wood Block Escape Puzzles 2 (Kistler Benjamin) – $5.52 (Usually $6.90, ends 11/07) – 20% off
✚ Word Puzzles by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Word Search by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Word Sudoku by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Word Wheel by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Wordsweeper by POWGI (Lightwood Consultancy Ltd) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Woven (Alterego Games B.V.) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 22/07) – 90% off
✚ X-Morph: Defense (EXOR Studios) – $5.80 (Usually $29.00, ends 31/07) – 80% off
✚ Zombie Driver Immortal Edition (EXOR Studios Wojciech Lekki sp. j.) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/07) – 80% off
✚ Zombie’s Cool (Game Museum) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 30/07) – 75% off
✚ Zotrix Starglider (Ocean Media) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/07) – 75% off
✚ Zotrix: Solar Division (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 30/07) – 50% off
✚ eCrossminton (Daydream Software) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/07) – 85% off