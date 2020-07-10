1187
Weekly Aussie eShop Downloads & Deals (Week 27) Chicken and Egg

by Daniel Vuckovic
July 10, 2020

Another week, another set of mediocre sales. Okay, that’s probably being a bit harsh, but this is the third week in a row without any big hitters.

Thankfully, new releases are a little more interesting, with Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (review here), Deadly Premonition 2 (review here), and Catherine: Full Body (review soon) headlining this week’s new titles. There’s also the long-awaited CrossCode, for those looking for some Zelda-ish indie fun, and Superliminal, for those looking to break their brains.

For those still interested in sales, however, it’s not all bad news; the original Deadly Premonition is half off right now, and The World Ends With You: Final Remix is also 50% off to celebrate the recent announcement of its anime series.

Finally, if you missed the news, there’s a Double Gold Point Fest happening over the next few weeks, with new games added to the promotion each week. This week’s games are Dragon Quest XI S, Layton’s Mystery Journey, and Snipperclips.

1993 Shenandoah (Limit Break) – $19.50
Arcade Archives GRADIUS (HAMSTER) – $10.50
Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 (Inti Creates) – $22.49
Catherine: Full Body (SEGA) – $79.95
Creepy Tale (No Gravity Games) – $11.99 ($14.99 after 02/08)
CrossCode (Deck 13) – $30.00
Crowdy Farm Puzzle (7Levels) – $7.20 ($9.00 after 19/07)
DISTRAINT 2 (Ratalaika Games) – $12.00
Dangerous Relationship (D3 Publisher) – $22.50
Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise (Rising Star Games Ltd.) – $69.95
Demon’s Rise – War for the Deep (Silesia Games) – $9.99
Dongo Adventure (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50
Elden: Path of the Forgotten (Another Indie Studio) – $24.99
Gas Station: Highway Services (BoomBit Games) – $13.50 ($18.00 after 31/07)
Gerty (Ultimate Games) – $19.50
Laraan (Flynns Arcade) – $7.50
Love Letter from Thief X (Voltage) – $35.95
My Universe – My Baby (Microids) – $60.00
Retro Game Pack (Run-Down Games) – $7.50
Robozarro (eastasiasoft) – $8.39 ($10.49 after 29/07)
STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town (Marvelous Europe) – $79.95
Solitaire TriPeaks Flowers (7Levels) – $7.20 ($9.00 after 19/07)
Superliminal (Pillow Castle) – $21.60 ($27.00 after 14/07)
The Great Perhaps (Drageus Games) – $10.50 ($15.00 after 09/08)
TroubleDays (qureate) – $9.90
✚ Vigor (Bohemia Interactive) – $30.00
void tRrLM(); //Void Terrarium (NIS America) – $37.50

Zombie Army Trilogy (RebellionInteract) – $39.37 (Usually $52.50, ends 16/07) – 25% off
Zombieland: Double Tap- Road Trip (MadCow, LLC) – $24.49 (Usually $69.99, ends 29/07) – 65% off
Zombillie (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 79% off
60 Parsecs! (Robot Gentleman) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 22/07) – 50% off
60 Seconds! (Robot Gentleman) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 22/07) – 75% off
64.0 (indienova) – $2.00 (Usually $4.00, ends 04/08) – 50% off
AO Tennis 2 (Nacon) – $35.98 (Usually $89.95, ends 21/07) – 60% off
Aircraft Evolution (Sometimes You) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 22/07) – 20% off
AngerForce: Reloaded for Nintendo Switch (indienova) – $9.45 (Usually $13.50, ends 04/08) – 30% off
Antiquia Lost (Kemco) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 29/07) – 40% off
Aqua Moto Racing Utopia (Nacon) – $5.25 (Usually $52.50, ends 21/07) – 90% off
Aragami – Shadow Edition (Merge Games) – $22.49 (Usually $44.99, ends 19/07) – 50% off
Archlion Saga (Kabushiki Kaisha Kotobuki Solution) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/07) – 40% off
BATTOJUTSU (Caerux) – $6.39 (Usually $7.99, ends 29/07) – 20% off
BOSSGARD (SandSailorStudio) – $22.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 22/07) – 24% off
Back to Bed (2Awesome Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 22/07) – 60% off
Bad Dream: Coma (Forever Entertainment) – $1.40 (Usually $14.00, ends 05/08) – 90.1% off
Bad Dream: Fever (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 90.1% off
Bargain Hunter (GAMECHAP) – $10.32 (Usually $17.20, ends 23/07) – 40% off
Battlezone Gold Edition (RebellionInteract) – $17.85 (Usually $52.50, ends 16/07) – 66% off
Bedtime Blues (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 90.1% off
Big Buck Hunter Arcade (MADCOW) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 29/07) – 75% off
Biolab Wars (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 05/08) – 50% off
Bot Vice (DYA GAMES) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/08) – 60% off
Bridge Builder Adventure (BoomBit Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/08) – 80% off
Bulb Boy (Bulbware) – $2.60 (Usually $10.40, ends 23/07) – 75% off
Candle: The Power of the Flame (Merge Games) – $6.23 (Usually $24.95, ends 19/07) – 75% off
Candleman (indienova) – $14.70 (Usually $21.00, ends 04/08) – 30% off
Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers (MADCOW) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 29/07) – 75% off
Catch ‘Em! Goldfish Scooping (D3 Publisher) – $2.01 (Usually $10.05, ends 29/07) – 80% off
Caveman Warriors (JanduSoft) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 06/08) – 90.1% off
Clock Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $1.56 (Usually $6.00, ends 05/08) – 74% off
Clouds & Sheep 2 (HandyGames) – $4.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 15/07) – 67% off
Cooking Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $20.10 (Usually $30.00, ends 05/08) – 33% off
Cooking Tycoons – 3 in 1 Bundle (Baltoro Games) – $5.85 (Usually $19.50, ends 09/08) – 0% off
Creepy Tale (No Gravity Games) – $11.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 02/08) – 20% off
Crimson Keep (Merge Games) – $5.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 19/07) – 80% off
Crowdy Farm Puzzle (7Levels) – $7.20 (Usually $9.00, ends 19/07) – 20% off
Dark Burial (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 09/08) – 75% off
Dark Veer (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 79% off
Deadly Premonition Origins (TOYBOX) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 26/07) – 50% off
Death Coming (Zodiac Interactive) – $8.40 (Usually $10.50, ends 16/07) – 20% off
Diggerman (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 79% off
Dimension Drive (2Aswesome Studio) – $2.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 22/07) – 85% off
Dragon Snakes (My Next Games) – $4.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 30/07) – 25% off
DreamBall (JanduSoft) – $4.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/08) – 35% off
Dungeons & Aliens (Kool2Play) – $1.56 (Usually $6.00, ends 05/08) – 74% off
ELEA: Paradigm Shift (Kyodai) – $4.79 (Usually $11.99, ends 09/08) – 60% off
Earth Atlantis (Headup Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/08) – 75% off
Elemental Knights R (WINLIGHT) – $1.60 (Usually $31.46, ends 22/07) – 95% off
Estiman (Arts Alliance) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 05/08) – 49% off
Everdark Tower (Kabushiki Kaisha Kotobuki Solution) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/07) – 40% off
Final Light, The Prison (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.78 (Usually $10.50, ends 06/08) – 83% off
Fishing Universe Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 90.1% off
Flood of Light (indienova) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 04/08) – 50% off
Fly O’Clock (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 05/08) – 49% off
Frederic 2: Evil Strikes Back (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 79% off
Frederic: Resurrection of Music (Forever Entertainment) – $1.88 (Usually $8.99, ends 05/08) – 79% off
Furwind (JanduSoft) – $5.40 (Usually $13.50, ends 06/08) – 60% off
Gas Station: Highway Services (BoomBit Games) – $13.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 31/07) – 25% off
Glaive: Brick Breaker (Blue Sunset Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 90.1% off
Goblin Sword (Gelato Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/07) – 60% off
Goetia (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 90.1% off
Goosebumps The Game (MADCOW) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 29/07) – 75% off
Grab Lab (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 79% off
Grave Keeper (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 90.1% off
Guess the Character (JanduSoft) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 06/08) – 66% off
Gunpowder on The Teeth: Arcade (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 79% off
Heaven Dust (indienova) – $6.93 (Usually $9.90, ends 04/08) – 30% off
Heroes of the Monkey Tavern (Monkey Stories) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 21/07) – 50% off
HexaGravity (Forsaken Games) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 16/07) – 50% off
HoPiKo (Merge Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 19/07) – 80% off
Hollow (Forever Entertainment) – $2.90 (Usually $29.00, ends 05/08) – 90.1% off
Hook (Rainbow Train) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 30/07) – 50% off
Hopping girl KOHANE Jumping Kingdom: Princess of the Black Rabbit (D-O Corporation) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 04/08) – 50% off
Hunting Simulator (Nacon) – $6.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 21/07) – 90% off
Hyperide (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 05/08) – 49% off
Hyperide: Vector Raid (Arts Alliance) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 05/08) – 49% off
IHUGU (Forever Entertainment) – $1.56 (Usually $6.00, ends 05/08) – 74% off
Ice Cream Surfer (Dolores Ent.) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 23/07) – 80% off
In Between (Headup Games) – $2.98 (Usually $18.00, ends 07/08) – 83% off
Inferno 2 (2Awesome Studio VOF) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 22/07) – 60% off
Jet Ski Rush (Cool Small Games) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 09/08) – 0% off
Joe Jump Impossible Quest (Forsaken Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 16/07) – 67% off
Kid Tripp (Four Horses) – $1.31 (Usually $5.20, ends 05/08) – 75% off
Levels+ : Addictive Puzzle Game (flow) – $3.49 (Usually $6.99, ends 04/08) – 50% off
Lumini (2Awesome Studio) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 22/07) – 40% off
MADORIS R (Caerux) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/07) – 20% off
MEMBRANE (Perfect Hat) – $1.50 (Usually $12.00, ends 24/07) – 88% off
Mainlining (Merge Games) – $6.59 (Usually $21.99, ends 19/07) – 70% off
Merchants of Kaidan (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 90.1% off
Millie (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 79% off
Monster Puzzle (Forsaken Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/07) – 80% off
Mr Blaster (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 05/08) – 50% off
My Brother Rabbit (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/08) – 90.1% off
NecroWorm (Walkabout Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/08) – 80% off
Never Breakup (indienova) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 22/07) – 20% off
Nice Slice (Kool2Play) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 05/08) – 50% off
Nickelodeon Kart Racers (GameMill) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 29/07) – 60% off
NoReload Heroes (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 90.1% off
Omen Exitio: Plague (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $3.15 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 79% off
OmoTomO (Forever Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 75% off
One-Way Ticket (Zodiac Interactive Limited) – $7.20 (Usually $9.00, ends 16/07) – 20% off
Outlast 2 (Red Barrels) – $9.98 (Usually $39.95, ends 23/07) – 75% off
Outlast: Bundle of Terror (Red Barrels) – $8.36 (Usually $33.45, ends 23/07) – 75% off
Pawarumi (Manufacture 43) – $19.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 16/07) – 35% off
Persian Nights: Sands of Wonders (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/08) – 90.1% off
Phantaruk (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 79% off
Pizza Bar Tycoon (Baltoro Games Sp.z o.o.) – $2.07 (Usually $6.90, ends 09/08) – 0% off
PlataGO! Super Platform Game Maker (Pqube) – $1.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 23/07) – 95.1% off
Poly Puzzle (Forever Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 50% off
Premium Pool Arena (Nacon) – $1.49 (Usually $14.95, ends 21/07) – 90.1% off
Puzzle Box Maker (Bplus) – $15.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/07) – 33% off
Q-YO Blaster (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 90.1% off
Qbik (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 79% off
Rad Rodgers Radical Edition (HandyGames) – $12.45 (Usually $49.95, ends 15/07) – 74% off
Rally Rock ‘N Racing (EnjoyUp Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/08) – 50% off
Rapala Fishing Pro Series (Game Mill) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 29/07) – 75% off
Realpolitiks (Forever Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 05/08) – 90% off
Reknum (JanduSoft) – $4.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/08) – 35% off
Risky Rescue (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 79% off
Robothorium (Goblinz Studio) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/07) – 90.1% off
Robozarro (eastasiasoft) – $8.39 (Usually $10.49, ends 29/07) – 20% off
Rogue Trooper Redux (Rebellion) – $12.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 16/07) – 66% off
Roll’d (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 05/08) – 50% off
Safety First! (Headup Games) – $1.49 (Usually $4.50, ends 07/08) – 67% off
Save Koch (OverGamez) – $13.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/07) – 55% off
Shut Eye (Forever Entertainment) – $1.62 (Usually $6.00, ends 05/08) – 73% off
Sinless (Forever Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 75% off
Smoots Summer Games (JanduSoft S.L.) – $9.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/08) – 35% off
Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition (Rebellion Interactive Ltd) – $21.00 (Usually $52.50, ends 16/07) – 60% off
Sniper Elite V2 Remastered (RebellionInteract) – $21.00 (Usually $52.50, ends 16/07) – 60% off
Snow Moto Racing Freedom (Nacon) – $5.25 (Usually $52.50, ends 21/07) – 90% off
Solitaire TriPeaks Flowers (7Levels) – $7.20 (Usually $9.00, ends 19/07) – 20% off
Soulblight (My Next Games) – $16.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/07) – 25% off
Space Cows (ALL IN! GAMES) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 19/07) – 75% off
Sparkle 2 EVO (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 79% off
Sparkle 3 Genesis (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 79% off
Sparkle 4 Tales (Forever Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 75% off
Sparkle ZERO (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 79% off
Sparklite (Merge Games) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 19/07) – 40% off
Spheroids (Eclipse Games) – $1.79 (Usually $11.99, ends 27/07) – 85% off
Spy Chameleon (Unfinished Pixel) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 23/07) – 50% off
Star Story: The Horizon Escape (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 90.1% off
Startide (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 90.1% off
Street Outlaws: The List (MadCow, LLC) – $24.49 (Usually $69.99, ends 29/07) – 65% off
Strikey Sisters (DYA GAMES) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/08) – 50% off
Subdivision Infinity DX (Blowfish Studios Pty Ltd) – $8.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 27/07) – 55% off
Sudoku Universe (FengHuoLianCheng (Beijing) Science & Technology Co., Ltd.) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 04/08) – 50% off
Super Hyperactive Ninja (JanduSoft) – $1.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 06/08) – 86% off
Super Star Path (DYA GAMES) – $3.18 (Usually $7.95, ends 06/08) – 60% off
SuperMash (Digital Continue) – $22.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 19/07) – 25% off
Superliminal (Pillow Castle) – $21.60 (Usually $27.00, ends 14/07) – 20% off
Surfingers (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 79% off
Swordbreaker The Game (Drageus Games) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 09/08) – 70% off
Syberia 1 & 2 (Microids) – $16.44 (Usually $47.95, ends 22/07) – 66% off
TERRORHYTHM (TRRT) (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $3.15 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 79% off
Tachyon Project (Eclipse Games) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/07) – 85% off
Tap Skaters (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 79% off
Teddy The Wanderer: Mountain Hike (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 90.1% off
Teddy the Wanderer: Kayaking (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 90.1% off
Tennis Open 2020 (Forever Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 50% off
The Adventures of Elena Temple: Definitive Edition (GRIMTALIN) – $3.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 29/07) – 60% off
The Bug Butcher (2Awesome Studio) – $4.43 (Usually $11.99, ends 22/07) – 63% off
The Childs Sight (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $1.46 (Usually $6.99, ends 05/08) – 79% off
The Deer God (Blowfish Studios) – $1.56 (Usually $12.00, ends 27/07) – 87% off
The Great Perhaps (Drageus Games) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 09/08) – 30% off
The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker (Wales Interactive) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 23/07) – 50% off
The Mahjong Huntress (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 79% off
Thief Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $2.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 05/08) – 90.1% off
Throne Quest Deluxe (Valorware LTD) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/07) – 50% off
Tied Together (Headup Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/08) – 80% off
Timberman VS (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 05/08) – 49% off
Tiny Gladiators (BoomBit Games) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/08) – 90.1% off
Tiny Hands Adventure (Blue Sunset Games) – $2.41 (Usually $11.49, ends 05/08) – 79% off
Toby: The Secret Mine (Headup Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 07/08) – 80% off
Tower Of Babel (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.58 (Usually $9.30, ends 06/08) – 83% off
Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020 (Forever Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 50% off
V-Rally 4 (Nacon) – $22.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 21/07) – 70% off
Violett (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/08) – 90.1% off
WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship (Nacon) – $22.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 21/07) – 70% off
Wenjia (indienova) – $7.35 (Usually $10.50, ends 04/08) – 30% off
Xtreme Club Racing (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.52 (Usually $14.85, ends 06/08) – 83% off
Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles (Prideful Sloth) – $21.00 (Usually $35.00, ends 29/07) – 40% off

Zenge (HamsterOnCokeGames) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 23/07) – 50% off
Zombie Driver Immortal Edition (EXOR Studios Wojciech Lekki sp. j.) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/08) – 80% off
Zotrix: Solar Division (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 30/07) – 50% off
#RaceDieRun (QubicGames S.A.) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/07) – 90.1% off
1979 Revolution: Black Friday (Digerati) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 12/07) – 70% off
2048 Battles (Baltoro Games Sp.z o.o.) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 02/08) – 75% off
20XX (Batterystaple) – $11.49 (Usually $22.99, ends 16/07) – 50% off
39 Days to Mars (Its Anecdotal) – $11.38 (Usually $16.99, ends 16/07) – 33% off
99Moves (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 17/07) – 66% off
A Ch’ti Bundle (Seaven Studio) – $4.80 (Usually $24.00, ends 18/07) – 80% off
A Summer with the Shiba Inu (Ratalaika Games) – $11.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 12/07) – 20% off
ANIMUS (TROOOZE) – $6.49 (Usually $12.99, ends 11/07) – 50% off
Abyss (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 17/07) – 66% off
Active Neurons – Puzzle game (Sometimes You) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/07) – 30% off
AeternoBlade (CORECELL) – $7.49 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/07) – 67% off
AeternoBlade II (PQube Limited) – $33.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 30/07) – 25% off
Akuto: Showdown (QubicGames) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 26/07) – 75% off
Alder’s Blood (No Gravity Games) – $20.30 (Usually $29.00, ends 02/08) – 30% off
Anodyne (Nnooo) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 16/07) – 90.1% off
Apocalipsis Wormwood Edition (Klabater) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/07) – 60% off
Apocryph: an old-school shooter (Bigzur Games) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 20/07) – 50% off
Archaica: The Path Of Light (Drageus Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/07) – 50% off
Azure Reflections (Phoenixx) – $18.97 (Usually $37.95, ends 10/07) – 50% off
BRAWL (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/07) – 90.1% off
Balance Blox (EntwicklerX) – $1.80 (Usually $4.50, ends 12/07) – 60% off
Binaries (Ant Workshop) – $1.69 (Usually $16.99, ends 26/07) – 90.1% off
Biped (Postmeta Games) – $19.12 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/07) – 15% off
Black Jack (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 15/07) – 80% off
Black The Fall (SandSailorStudio) – $6.88 (Usually $22.95, ends 16/07) – 70% off
Blacksea Odyssey (Digerati Distribution) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 12/07) – 75% off
Blazing Beaks (QubicGames) – $2.99 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/07) – 87% off
Bleed (Digerati) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 12/07) – 70% off
Bleed 2 (Digerati) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/07) – 70% off
Bleed Complete Bundle (Digerati) – $6.30 (Usually $42.00, ends 12/07) – 85% off
Bloo Kid 2 (Headup Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/07) – 50% off
Blood Breed (Cool Small Games) – $2.70 (Usually $9.00, ends 26/07) – 70% off
Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King (FDG Entertainment) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 16/07) – 50% off
Bowling (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 15/07) – 80% off
Braveland Trilogy (Ellada Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/07) – 75% off
Breeder Homegrown: Director’s Cut (Sometimes You) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/07) – 30% off
Bring Them Home (Higgs Games) – $3.15 (Usually $4.50, ends 26/07) – 30% off
Brotherhood United (Silesia Games) – $7.47 (Usually $12.45, ends 13/07) – 40% off
Bubble Shooter DX (EntwicklerX) – $1.80 (Usually $4.50, ends 12/07) – 60% off
Bucket Knight (Sometimes You) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/07) – 30% off
Build a Bridge! (BoomBit Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/07) – 80% off
Bullet Battle: Evolution (TROOOZE) – $11.49 (Usually $22.99, ends 11/07) – 50% off
Burger Chef Tycoon (Baltoro Games Sp.z o.o.) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/07) – 60% off
CHOP (QubicGames S.A.) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/07) – 80% off
Carnage: Battle Arena (BoomBit Games) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/07) – 30% off
Chalk Dash Carnival (SAT-BOX) – $2.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 12/07) – 80% off
Ciel Fledge: A Daughter Raising Simulator (Pqube) – $20.10 (Usually $30.00, ends 19/07) – 33% off
City Driving Simulator (BoomBit Games) – $13.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 17/07) – 25% off
Clash Force (Ratalaika Games) – $6.39 (Usually $7.99, ends 19/07) – 20% off
Classic Games Collection Vol.1 (Baltoro Games Sp.z o.o.) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/07) – 80% off
Clumsy Rush (RedDeerGames) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 22/07) – 80% off
Clustertruck (tinyBuildGames) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/07) – 50% off
Coffee Crisis (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/07) – 90.1% off
Community Inc (tinyBuild Games) – $10.99 (Usually $21.99, ends 13/07) – 50% off
Contraptions (Funbox Media) – $4.05 (Usually $13.50, ends 15/07) – 70% off
Couch Co-Op Bundle Vol. 2 (Digerati) – $10.35 (Usually $69.00, ends 01/08) – 85% off
Crash Dummy (Funbox Media) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/07) – 70% off
Crazy Strike Bowling EX (CORECELL) – $5.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/07) – 65% off
Crazy Zen Mini Golf (Onteca) – $1.39 (Usually $6.99, ends 15/07) – 80% off
Cube Creator X (Big John Games) – $11.99 (Usually $26.90, ends 30/07) – 44% off
Curious Cases (OnSkull Development) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/07) – 20% off
Cyber Protocol (RedDeerGames sp. z o.o.) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/07) – 90.1% off
Darts Up (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 13/07) – 66% off
Dead Dungeon (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/07) – 80% off
Dead End Job (Headup GmbH) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 10/07) – 50% off
Demon Pit (Digerati) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/07) – 50% off
Depth of Extinction (HOF Studios) – $13.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 16/07) – 30% off
Desktop Baseball (SAT-BOX) – $6.33 (Usually $10.56, ends 12/07) – 40% off
Desktop Bowling (SAT-BOX) – $6.42 (Usually $10.70, ends 12/07) – 40% off
Desktop Dodgeball (SAT-BOX) – $6.67 (Usually $11.12, ends 12/07) – 40% off
Desktop Rugby (SAT-BOX) – $6.67 (Usually $11.12, ends 12/07) – 40% off
Desktop Soccer (SAT-BOX) – $5.97 (Usually $9.96, ends 12/07) – 40% off
Desktop Table Tennis (SAT-BOX) – $6.24 (Usually $10.41, ends 12/07) – 40% off
Dexteritrip (Undergames) – $2.49 (Usually $9.99, ends 16/07) – 75% off
Digerati Indie Bundle: INK & Hacky Zack (Digerati Distribution) – $1.80 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/07) – 92.1% off
Digerati Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 3 (Digerati) – $11.36 (Usually $75.75, ends 01/08) – 85% off
Don’t Die, Mr Robot! (Digerati) – $1.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 12/07) – 85% off
Dragon Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 17/07) – 50% off
Drawngeon: Dungeons of Ink and Paper (Drageus Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/07) – 60% off
Dream Alone (No Gravity Games) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 19/07) – 90.1% off
Dusk Diver (PQube Limited) – $39.37 (Usually $52.50, ends 30/07) – 25% off
EXORDER (No Gravity Games) – $1.89 (Usually $18.99, ends 19/07) – 90.1% off
Ego Protocol: Remastered (No Gravity Games) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 19/07) – 60% off
Escape First (OnSkull Development) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/07) – 20% off
Ethan: Meteor Hunter (Seaven Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/07) – 80% off
Event Horizon: Space Defense (Drageus Games) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/07) – 70% off
Exception (Traxmaster Software LLC) – $3.59 (Usually $17.99, ends 23/07) – 80% off
Explosive Jake (Sometimes You) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/07) – 30% off
Fall of Light: Darkest Edition (Digerati) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/07) – 70% off
Farabel (Drageus Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/07) – 80% off
Find The Balance (Wastelands) – $1.55 (Usually $7.79, ends 26/07) – 80% off
Fledgling Heroes (Subtle Boom) – $8.99 (Usually $12.99, ends 20/07) – 30% off
Fred3ric (Forever Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/07) – 50% off
Freecell Solitaire Deluxe (Baltoro Games Sp.z o.o.) – $2.02 (Usually $13.50, ends 02/08) – 85% off
Frost (Digerati) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 12/07) – 75% off
Funny Bunny Adventures (Drageus Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/07) – 60% off
GENSOU Skydrift (Phoenixx) – $26.40 (Usually $33.00, ends 10/07) – 20% off
GIGANTIC ARMY (Storybird) – $5.40 (Usually $13.50, ends 25/07) – 60% off
Gal*Gun 2 (Pqube) – $20.39 (Usually $59.99, ends 19/07) – 66% off
Galaxy Champions TV (Silesia Games Sp. z o.o.) – $2.29 (Usually $10.50, ends 13/07) – 79% off
Garage (TinyBuild Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/07) – 50% off
GensokyoDefenders (Phoenixx) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 10/07) – 50% off
Get Me Outta Here (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/07) – 80% off
Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions (Digerati) – $13.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 12/07) – 25% off
Glass Masquerade Double Pack (Digerati) – $16.50 (Usually $33.00, ends 11/07) – 50% off
Go All Out! (Forever Entertainment) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 15/07) – 50% off
Golem Gates (Digerati) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 12/07) – 50% off
Golf Peaks (7Levels) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/07) – 60% off
Grand Prix Rock ‘N Racing (EnjoyUp Games) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/07) – 70% off
Graveyard Keeper (tinyBuild LLC) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 13/07) – 50% off
Gravity Rider Zero (QubicGames) – $2.98 (Usually $10.50, ends 26/07) – 72% off
Grizzland (eastasiasoft) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 15/07) – 50% off
Gun Gun Pixies (Pqube) – $52.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 19/07) – 30% off
Gunma’s Ambition -You and me are Gunma- (G-MODE) – $9.45 (Usually $13.50, ends 18/07) – 30% off
Guns of Mercy – Rangers Edition (Storybird) – $5.39 (Usually $13.49, ends 25/07) – 60% off
Gurgamoth (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild, Incorporated) – $1.60 (Usually $13.35, ends 25/07) – 88% off
Guts & Glory (tinyBuild Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/07) – 50% off
Hacky Zack (Digerati) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/07) – 80% off
Hardway Party (Wastelands) – $1.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 26/07) – 80% off
Hell Warders (Pqube) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/07) – 60% off
Hello Neighbor (tinyBuild Games) – $19.80 (Usually $60.00, ends 13/07) – 67% off
Hello Neighbor Hide and Seek (tinyBuild Games) – $14.85 (Usually $45.00, ends 13/07) – 67% off
Hexologic (MythicOwl) – $2.24 (Usually $4.49, ends 10/07) – 50% off
Horror Pinball Bundle (Super PowerUp Games S.L.) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 13/07) – 50% off
HyperParasite (QubicGames) – $15.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/07) – 33% off
Hyperdrive Massacre (34BigThings srl) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 19/07) – 50% off
INK (Digerati Distribution) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 12/07) – 80% off
INVERSUS Deluxe (Hypersect) – $5.39 (Usually $17.99, ends 16/07) – 70% off
Infini (Nakana.io) – $15.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 02/08) – 17% off
Infinite – Beyond the Mind (Blowfish Studios) – $6.49 (Usually $12.99, ends 27/07) – 50% off
Inside My Radio (Seaven Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/07) – 80% off
It’s Raining Fists and Metal (Corvostudio di Amadei Marco) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 13/07) – 50% off
Jamestown+ (Final Form Games) – $12.00 (Usually $24.00, ends 16/07) – 50% off
Junior League Sports – Basketball (Funbox Media) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/07) – 70% off
Junior League Sports – Ice Hockey (Funbox Media) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/07) – 70% off
Junior League Sports – Soccer (Funbox Media) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/07) – 70% off
Jurassic Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 17/07) – 50% off
KILL la KILL – IF (PQube Limited) – $25.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 19/07) – 15% off
KUUKIYOMI 2: Consider It More! – New Era (G-MODE) – $4.95 (Usually $6.60, ends 18/07) – 25% off
Kakuro Magic (Hook) – $1.32 (Usually $3.90, ends 01/08) – 66% off
Kentucky Robo Chicken (Solid9) – $1.50 (Usually $3.75, ends 20/07) – 60% off
Koloro (Qubic Games) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/07) – 90.1% off
LOST ORBIT: Terminal Velocity (PixelNAUTS Inc.) – $4.04 (Usually $13.49, ends 16/07) – 70% off
Letter Quest Remastered (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 12/07) – 75% off
Lost Artifacts: Soulstone (8Floor Games) – $2.64 (Usually $13.20, ends 16/07) – 80% off
Lost Castle (Another Indie Studio Limited) – $9.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/07) – 35% off
Lost Sea (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 15/07) – 60% off
M.A.C.E. Space Shooter (EntwicklerX) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/07) – 60% off
Make War (No Gravity Games) – $8.40 (Usually $14.00, ends 19/07) – 40% off
Mana Spark (Mana Spark) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/07) – 90.1% off
Marble Power Blast (EntwicklerX) – $1.80 (Usually $4.50, ends 12/07) – 60% off
Mars or Die! (34BigThings) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 19/07) – 50% off
Mini Trains (QubicGames S.A.) – $1.48 (Usually $8.99, ends 26/07) – 83% off
Monstrum (Soedesco) – $31.96 (Usually $39.95, ends 16/07) – 20% off
Moorhuhn Remake (Higgs Games) – $8.40 (Usually $10.50, ends 01/08) – 20% off
Moto Rush GT (Baltoro Games) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/07) – 85% off
Mr. Shifty (tinyBuild Games) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 13/07) – 50% off
Muddledash (Pqube) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/07) – 70% off
Mummy Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 13/07) – 50% off
Mutant Mudds Collection (Atooi) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/07) – 90.1% off
Nefarious (Digerati) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/07) – 70% off
Neverout (Gamedust) – $1.60 (Usually $11.99, ends 23/07) – 87% off
New Star Manager (FiveAcesPublishing) – $12.99 (Usually $25.99, ends 16/07) – 50% off
Nippon Marathon (Pqube) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 19/07) – 60% off
Nonograms Prophecy (No Gravity Games) – $2.19 (Usually $5.99, ends 19/07) – 63% off
Not Not – A Brain Buster (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 26/07) – 50% off
OMG Police – Car Chase TV Simulator (RedDeerGames) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/07) – 80% off
Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas (FDG Entertainment) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 16/07) – 50% off
Old School Racer 2 (Riddlersoft Games) – $5.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 15/07) – 50% off
Omega Strike (Digerati Distribution) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/07) – 70% off
One Person Story (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.49 (Usually $4.50, ends 02/08) – 67% off
One Strike (QubicGames) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 26/07) – 50% off
Oniken: Unstoppable Edition & Odallus: The Dark Call Bundle (Digerati Distribution) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/07) – 75% off
Otto (34BigThings) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/07) – 50% off
Our Flick Erasers (SAT-BOX) – $11.16 (Usually $18.61, ends 12/07) – 40% off
Parallel (34BigThings) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/07) – 70% off
Paranautical Activity (Digerati) – $1.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 12/07) – 85% off
Party Hard (tinyBuild Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/07) – 50% off
Perry Pig Jump (EntwicklerX) – $1.80 (Usually $4.50, ends 12/07) – 60% off
Pet Shop Snacks (Cool Small Games) – $2.70 (Usually $9.00, ends 12/07) – 70% off
Pew Paw (Drageus Games) – $5.24 (Usually $10.49, ends 12/07) – 50% off
Pillar (Michael Hicks) – $3.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 23/07) – 70% off
Pipe Push Paradise (Digerati) – $5.61 (Usually $16.50, ends 12/07) – 66% off
Pirates: All Aboard! (No Gravity Games) – $1.48 (Usually $8.99, ends 19/07) – 83% off
Pixel Art Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $8.55 (Usually $57.00, ends 19/07) – 85% off
Pixel Gladiator (Drageus Games) – $2.99 (Usually $10.50, ends 26/07) – 72% off
Pooplers (Art Games Studio) – $9.45 (Usually $13.50, ends 19/07) – 30% off
Punch Club (TinyBuild Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/07) – 50% off
Purrs In Heaven (EnjoyUp Games) – $7.35 (Usually $10.50, ends 10/07) – 30% off
Queen’s Quest 4: Sacred Truce (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/07) – 90.1% off
Quell Zen (Fallen Tree Games) – $2.74 (Usually $10.99, ends 16/07) – 75% off
RAZED (Pqube) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/07) – 70% off
REKT! High Octane Stunts (QubicGames) – $1.48 (Usually $8.99, ends 26/07) – 83% off
REZ PLZ (Graffiti Games) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/07) – 20% off
Radical Rabbit Stew (Sold Out) – $21.60 (Usually $24.00, ends 23/07) – 10% off
Raging Loop (PQube Limited) – $31.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 19/07) – 30% off
Rally Road (Digital Game Group) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/07) – 60% off
Rawr-Off (No Gravity Games S.A.) – $1.49 (Usually $4.49, ends 19/07) – 67% off
Real Drift Racing (Baltoro Media Group Sp.z o.o. Sp.K.) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/08) – 80% off
Rest in Pieces (Itatake AB) – $1.79 (Usually $11.95, ends 12/07) – 85% off
RiME (Grey Box) – $30.11 (Usually $44.95, ends 10/07) – 33% off
Rimelands: Hammer of Thor (QubicGames S.A.) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/07) – 90.1% off
Rise: Race The Future (vd-dev) – $18.90 (Usually $27.00, ends 26/07) – 30% off
Road To Ballhalla (tinyBuild Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/07) – 50% off
Roarr! Jurassic Edition (Klabater) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/07) – 60% off
Robonauts (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 26/07) – 75% off
RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures (Atari) – $30.78 (Usually $76.95, ends 24/07) – 60% off
Roombo: First Blood (Samurai Punk) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/07) – 30% off
Root Letter: Last Answer (PQube Limited) – $31.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 19/07) – 30% off
Roulette (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 15/07) – 80% off
Run the Fan (Silesia Games Sp. z o.o.) – $1.49 (Usually $5.70, ends 13/07) – 74% off
SWARMRIDERS (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 14/07) – 50% off
Sally’s Law (POLARIS-X) – $8.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 20/07) – 40% off
Santa Tracker (Onteca) – $0.99 (Usually $2.99, ends 15/07) – 67% off
Sea Salt (YCJY Games AB) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/07) – 50% off
She Sees Red – Interactive Movie (Rhinotales) – $8.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 12/07) – 40% off
Skee-Ball (Ocean Media) – $1.57 (Usually $4.50, ends 30/07) – 65% off
Skull Rogue (Drageus Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 02/08) – 50% off
SlabWell: The Quest For Kaktun’s Alpaca (Undergames) – $2.99 (Usually $9.50, ends 16/07) – 72% off
Slain: Back From Hell (Digerati) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/07) – 80% off
Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/07) – 80% off
Soccer Slammers (Atooi) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/07) – 90.1% off
Solar Flux (FIREBRAND GAMES) – $2.61 (Usually $13.05, ends 10/07) – 80% off
Solitaire Deluxe Bundle – 3 in 1 (Baltoro Games) – $6.74 (Usually $22.49, ends 12/07) – 70% off
Solitaire Klondike BLACK (G-MODE) – $5.73 (Usually $7.65, ends 01/08) – 25% off
Soul Axiom Rebooted (Wales Interactive) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 16/07) – 40% off
Space Pioneer (QubicGames) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/07) – 80% off
Space Ribbon (Onteca) – $1.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 15/07) – 80% off
Spectrum (Digerati) – $3.60 (Usually $18.00, ends 12/07) – 80% off
SpeedRunners (tinyBuild Games) – $10.95 (Usually $21.90, ends 13/07) – 50% off
Spencer (EntwicklerX) – $4.20 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/07) – 60% off
Spirit Roots (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $4.46 (Usually $10.50, ends 02/08) – 58% off
Steel Rain (PolarityFlow) – $14.63 (Usually $20.90, ends 13/07) – 30% off
Street Basketball (Baltoro Games) – $1.79 (Usually $8.99, ends 02/08) – 80% off
Streets of Rogue (tinyBuild) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 13/07) – 50% off
Strike Force Kitty (No Gravity Games) – $2.79 (Usually $6.99, ends 19/07) – 60% off
Subsurface Circular (Ant Workshop) – $7.19 (Usually $8.99, ends 22/07) – 20% off
Sudoku Relax 4 Winter Snow (G-MODE) – $5.73 (Usually $7.65, ends 25/07) – 25% off
Sudoky (Hook) – $1.48 (Usually $4.50, ends 21/07) – 67% off
Suicide Guy (ChubbyPixel) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 31/07) – 80% off
Suicide Guy: Sleepin’ Deeply (ChubbyPixel) – $1.80 (Usually $9.00, ends 31/07) – 80% off
Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition (Digerati) – $22.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/07) – 25% off
Super Arcade Soccer (EnjoyUp Games) – $3.67 (Usually $10.50, ends 14/07) – 65% off
Super Battle Cards (Baltoro Games) – $1.80 (Usually $9.00, ends 02/08) – 80% off
Super Blackjack Battle 2 Turbo Edition – The Card Warriors (Headup Games) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 10/07) – 86% off
Super Hero Fight Club: Reloaded (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/07) – 90.1% off
Super Inefficient Golf (34BigThings) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 19/07) – 50% off
Super Star Blast (EntwicklerX) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/07) – 60% off
Super Treasure Arena (HeadUp games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/07) – 80% off
Superola and the Lost Burgers (Undergames) – $2.99 (Usually $6.99, ends 16/07) – 56% off
Swamp Defense 2 (EntwicklerX) – $1.80 (Usually $4.50, ends 12/07) – 60% off
Swaps and Traps (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.49 (Usually $13.50, ends 26/07) – 89% off
Sydney Hunter and the Curse of the Mayan (Gregarious Games LLC) – $2.64 (Usually $13.24, ends 18/07) – 80% off
TORIDAMA: Brave Challenge (G-MODE) – $5.73 (Usually $7.65, ends 18/07) – 25% off
Tactical Mind (Drageus Games) – $1.49 (Usually $4.50, ends 12/07) – 67% off
Tamashii (Digerati) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 12/07) – 50% off
Tardy (Drageus Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/07) – 80% off
Tharsis (QubicGames) – $11.99 (Usually $17.99, ends 26/07) – 33% off
The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human (Digerati) – $5.85 (Usually $19.50, ends 12/07) – 70% off
The Bullet: Time of Revenge (Art Games Studio) – $4.72 (Usually $6.75, ends 16/07) – 30% off
The Experiment: Escape Room (OnSkull Development) – $4.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 10/07) – 20% off
The Final Station (tinyBuild Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/07) – 50% off
The Forbidden Arts (Stingbot Games, Inc.) – $9.82 (Usually $19.65, ends 12/07) – 50% off
The House of Da Vinci (Blue Brain Games, s.r.o.) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/07) – 30% off
The Man With The Ivory Cane (Ocean Media) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/07) – 50% off
The Path of Motus (Michael Hicks) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 23/07) – 70% off
The World Ends With You -Final Remix- (Nintendo) – $34.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 19/07) – 50% off
Them Bombs! (Yellow Dot) – $13.29 (Usually $18.99, ends 21/07) – 30% off
Three Fourths Home: Extended Edition (Digerati) – $1.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 12/07) – 85% off
Titans Pinball (Super PowerUp Games S.L.) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 17/07) – 50% off
Tokyo School Life (Pqube) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/07) – 60% off
Touchdown Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 20/07) – 50% off
Tower Of Time (Digerati) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 17/07) – 20% off
Troubleshooter (Kodobur Yazilim) – $1.49 (Usually $4.50, ends 19/07) – 67% off
Trüberbrook (Headup Games) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 10/07) – 50% off
Twister Road (Digital Game Group) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/07) – 80% off
UBERMOSH:BLACK (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 14/07) – 50% off
UTOPIA 9 – A Volatile Vacation (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/07) – 90.1% off
Ultimate Racing 2D (Applimazing) – $7.47 (Usually $14.95, ends 02/08) – 50% off
UnderHero (Digerati) – $16.57 (Usually $25.50, ends 12/07) – 35% off
Unit 4 (Qubic Games) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/07) – 90.1% off
Unknown Fate (MARSLIT GAMES) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/07) – 70% off
Urban Flow (Baltoro Games) – $16.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/07) – 25% off
Urban Trial Tricky (Tate Multimedia) – $22.49 (Usually $24.99, ends 16/07) – 10% off
Valfaris & Slain Double Pack (Big Sugar) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 26/07) – 60% off
Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story (Pqube) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 19/07) – 60% off
Vasilis (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/07) – 50% off
Venture Kid (FDG Entertainment) – $2.39 (Usually $15.99, ends 16/07) – 87% off
Vertical Drop Heroes HD (Digerati ) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/07) – 80% off
Viviette (DYA GAMES) – $10.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 30/07) – 30% off
Voxel Shot for Nintendo Switch (SAT-BOX) – $6.03 (Usually $10.05, ends 12/07) – 40% off
Voxel Sword (SAT-BOX) – $5.40 (Usually $9.00, ends 12/07) – 40% off
Wanderlust Travel Stories (Forever Entertainment) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/07) – 50% off
Warlocks 2: God Slayers (QubicGames) – $2.69 (Usually $26.99, ends 26/07) – 90.1% off
Water Balloon Mania (Sprakelsoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/07) – 80% off
Welcome to Hanwell (Steel Arts Software LTD) – $8.34 (Usually $20.85, ends 16/07) – 60% off
Welcome to Primrose Lake (QubicGames) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 26/07) – 50% off
Werewolf Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 13/07) – 50% off
Wide Ocean Big Jacket (Tender Claws) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 15/07) – 50% off
Without Escape (eastasiasoft) – $5.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 15/07) – 30% off
Wondershot (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/07) – 90.1% off
World Soccer Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 17/07) – 50% off
X-Morph: Defense (EXOR Studios) – $5.80 (Usually $29.00, ends 02/08) – 80% off
XenoRaptor (Digerati) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/07) – 50% off
Xenon Racer (Soedesco) – $7.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 17/07) – 83% off
Xeodrifter (Atooi) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/07) – 90.1% off
YOGA MASTER (My World) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 12/07) – 20% off
Yes, Your Grace (No More Robots) – $21.93 (Usually $25.80, ends 10/07) – 15% off

