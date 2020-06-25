126
Weekly Aussie eShop Downloads & Deals (Week 25) Party like its 1999

by Daniel VuckovicJune 25, 2020

There’s a fun theme with a bunch of new releases this week with a bunch of games released around the late nineties or early 2000s. Duke Nukem is the oldest at 1996, Star Wars Racer released in 1999, Mr Driller is the first Western Release of Drill Land from 2003 (but the original was released in 1999). You’ve also got a game based on Blair Witch, a movie – you guessed it from 1999. The turn of the millennium theme continues with SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom which was a little later – but still around the time.

If you’re short on cash check out Ninjala and Pokémon Café Mix, they’re free to start and people have been having fun with them.

As for sales you’ve got Trine 4, Jackbox Party Pack 3 and 5 which stand out. The best deal this week is probably Duke Nukem 3D which is 50% until next month – it’s a mere $7.49. Hail to the king.

A Summer with the Shiba Inu (Ratalaika Games) – $14.99
AntVentor (Loopymood) – $9.99
BRIGANDINE The Legend of Runersia (Happinet Corporation) – $77.95
Blair Witch (Bloober Team) – $40.50 ($45.00 after 02/07)
City Driving Simulator (BoomBit Games) – $13.50 ($18.00 after 17/07)
Collar X Malice (Aksys Games) – $60.00
Conjurer Andy’s Repeatable Dungeon (FIREBRAND GAMES) – $11.10
Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour (Gearbox Publishing) – $7.49 ($14.99 after 06/07)
Grimshade (UTC ASTERION) – $29.99
HexON (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50
Holy Potatoes! What The Hell?! (Rising Star Games) – $22.50
Iron Wings (Naps Team) – $22.50
Miden Tower (KEMCO) – $20.25 ($22.50 after 26/06)
Mr. DRILLER DrillLand (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $29.95
My Bewitching Perfume (OperaHouse) – $33.00
Night Call (Raw Fury) – $29.00
Ninjala (GUNGHOONLINE) – FREE
PLOID SAGA (Nape Games) – $14.94 ($18.00 after 09/07)
Pachi Pachi On A Roll (Dolores Ent.) – $8.80 ($11.00 after 02/07)
Pokémon Café MixFREE
Poopdie – Chapter One (Bulbware) – $7.50
Quell Zen (Fallen Tree Games) – $2.74 ($10.99 after 16/07)
STAR WARS™ Episode I Racer (Aspyr) – $20.55
SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (THQ Nordic) – $47.95
Sudoky (Nestor Yavorskyy) – $1.48 ($4.50 after 21/07)
Swords and Sandals: Spartacus (Ultimate Games) – $19.50
The Almost Gone (PLAYDIGIOUS) – $18.00 ($22.50 after 02/07)
The Forgotten Land (Rokaplay) – $22.50
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III (NIS America) – $90.00
Towaga: Among Shadows (Forever Entertainment) – $20.25 ($22.50 after 08/07)
Tower Of Time (Digerati) – $30.00 ($37.50 after 17/07)
Truck and Logistics Simulator (Aerosoft) – $64.99
Ultracore (ININ Games) – $29.99
Unitied (Peter Hijma) – $3.75
Urban Flow (Baltoro Games) – $16.87 ($22.50 after 25/07)
Urban Trial Tricky (Tate Multimedia) – $22.49 ($24.99 after 16/07)
Yes, Your Grace (No More Robots) – $21.93 ($25.80 after 10/07)

Zumba® Burn It Up! (505 Games) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 29/06) – 30% off
39 Days to Mars (Its Anecdotal) – $11.38 (Usually $16.99, ends 16/07) – 33% off
ASCENDANCE (Onevision Games) – $1.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 09/07) – 80% off
Aperion Cyberstorm (Apriori Digital) – $13.30 (Usually $19.00, ends 01/07) – 30% off
Archaica: The Path Of Light (Drageus Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/07) – 50% off
Ash of Gods: Redemption (Koch Media) – $30.11 (Usually $44.95, ends 02/07) – 33% off
Azure Reflections (Phoenixx) – $18.97 (Usually $37.95, ends 10/07) – 50% off
BLACKSAD: Under the Skin (ANUMAN INTERACTIVE) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 08/07) – 60% off
BOMBFEST (Whitethorn Digital) – $2.69 (Usually $18.50, ends 09/07) – 85% off
Bear With Me: The Lost Robots (Modus Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.55, ends 30/06) – 50% off
Beast Quest (Maximum Games) – $27.99 (Usually $69.99, ends 30/06) – 60% off
Billion Road (Acttil) – $36.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 09/07) – 40% off
Black Jack (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 15/07) – 80% off
Blair Witch (Bloober Team) – $40.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 02/07) – 10% off
Bleed Complete Bundle (Digerati) – $6.30 (Usually $42.00, ends 12/07) – 85% off
Bowling (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 15/07) – 80% off
Bring Them Home (Higgs Games) – $3.15 (Usually $4.50, ends 26/07) – 30% off
Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps And Beans (Trinity Team) – $13.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 07/07) – 55% off
CAN ANDROIDS PRAY: BLUE (Apriori Digital) – $6.72 (Usually $9.60, ends 01/07) – 30% off
Carnage: Battle Arena (BoomBit Games) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/07) – 30% off
Cast of the Seven Godsends (Merge Games) – $1.94 (Usually $19.49, ends 05/07) – 90% off
Chapeau (SaltCastleStudio) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/07) – 50% off
City Driving Simulator (BoomBit Games) – $13.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 17/07) – 25% off
Close to the Sun (Wired Productions Limited) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 09/07) – 40% off
Clustertruck (tinyBuildGames) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/07) – 50% off
Community Inc (tinyBuild Games) – $10.99 (Usually $21.99, ends 13/07) – 50% off
Crimsonland (10tons) – $9.97 (Usually $19.95, ends 28/06) – 50% off
Cycle 28 (Pill Bug Interactive) – $1.68 (Usually $8.40, ends 02/07) – 80% off
Dead Dungeon (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/07) – 80% off
Deer Drive Legends (Maximum Games) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/06) – 70% off
Defoliation (COSEN) – $10.80 (Usually $13.50, ends 09/07) – 20% off
Degrees of Separation (Modus Games) – $2.99 (Usually $29.95, ends 30/06) – 90% off
Demon Pit (Digerati) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/07) – 50% off
Doggie Ninja The Burning Strikers (toydea) – $6.09 (Usually $9.75, ends 07/07) – 38% off
Doggie Ninja The Golden Mission (toydea) – $1.50 (Usually $9.75, ends 07/07) – 85% off
Don’t Knock Twice (Wales Interactive) – $7.99 (Usually $15.99, ends 09/07) – 50% off
DragonFangZ – The Rose & Dungeon of Time (Toydea) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 07/07) – 50% off
Drawngeon: Dungeons of Ink and Paper (Drageus Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/07) – 60% off
Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour (Gearbox Publishing) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 06/07) – 50% off
Edgar – Bokbok in Boulzac (La Poule Noire) – $14.40 (Usually $24.00, ends 09/07) – 40% off
Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory (NIS America) – $26.23 (Usually $69.95, ends 30/06) – 63% off
Football Manager 2020 Touch (SEGA) – $27.49 (Usually $54.99, ends 09/07) – 50% off
Funny Bunny Adventures (Drageus Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/07) – 60% off
GENSOU Skydrift (Phoenixx) – $26.40 (Usually $33.00, ends 10/07) – 20% off
Garage (TinyBuild Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/07) – 50% off
Gear.Club Unlimited (Microids) – $7.48 (Usually $22.35, ends 08/07) – 67% off
Gear.Club Unlimited 2 (Microids) – $18.01 (Usually $59.85, ends 08/07) – 70% off
GensokyoDefenders (Phoenixx) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 10/07) – 50% off
Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions (Digerati) – $13.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 12/07) – 25% off
Golem Gates (Digerati) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 12/07) – 50% off
Graveyard Keeper (tinyBuild LLC) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 13/07) – 50% off
Green Game: TimeSwapper (Draw Distance) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 07/07) – 66% off
Grizzland (eastasiasoft) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 15/07) – 50% off
Gurgamoth (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild, Incorporated) – $1.60 (Usually $13.35, ends 25/07) – 88% off
Guts & Glory (tinyBuild Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/07) – 50% off
Half Past Fate (Way Down Deep) – $17.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 09/07) – 40% off
HardCube (Big Way) – $2.70 (Usually $9.00, ends 30/06) – 70% off
Headliner: NoviNews (Unbound Creations) – $11.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 02/07) – 40% off
Hello Neighbor (tinyBuild Games) – $19.80 (Usually $60.00, ends 13/07) – 67% off
Hello Neighbor Hide and Seek (tinyBuild Games) – $14.85 (Usually $45.00, ends 13/07) – 67% off
Hookbots (Tree Interactive) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 09/07) – 50% off
It came from space and ate our brains (ALL IN! GAMES) – $16.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/07) – 25% off
JYDGE (10tons) – $10.99 (Usually $21.99, ends 28/06) – 50% off
Juicy Realm (X.D. Network Inc.) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/07) – 30% off
Later Daters (Bloom Digital) – $7.87 (Usually $11.25, ends 09/07) – 30% off
Light Fall (Bishop Games) – $4.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 09/07) – 75% off
Little Racer (ALL IN! GAMES) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 05/07) – 70% off
Lode Runner Legacy (Tozai Games) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 09/07) – 50% off
LongStory (Bloom Digital Media) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 09/07) – 60% off
Lost Sea (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 15/07) – 60% off
Madorica Real Estate (GIFT TEN INDUSTRY) – $14.90 (Usually $19.50, ends 06/07) – 24% off
Mary Skelter 2 (Idea Factory) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 09/07) – 60% off
Miden Tower (KEMCO) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/06) – 10% off
Midnight Evil (Draw Distance S.A.) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/07) – 90% off
Moero Chronicle™ Hyper (Idea Factory) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 09/07) – 50% off
Monument Builders Rushmore (Microids) – $1.49 (Usually $10.50, ends 08/07) – 86% off
MotoGP™19 (Milestone) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 09/07) – 60% off
Mr. Shifty (tinyBuild Games) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 13/07) – 50% off
Neon Chrome (10tons) – $10.99 (Usually $21.99, ends 28/06) – 50% off
New Star Manager (FiveAcesPublishing) – $12.99 (Usually $25.99, ends 16/07) – 50% off
Newt One (Whitethorn Digital) – $7.99 (Usually $13.29, ends 09/07) – 40% off
Niffelheim (IP Arutyunyan Andrey Aramaisovich) – $10.20 (Usually $30.00, ends 06/07) – 66% off
Ninjin: Clash of Carrots (Modus Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/06) – 80% off
Offroad Racing – Buggy X ATV X Moto (Microids) – $30.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 08/07) – 33% off
Old School Musical (Plug In Digital) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 09/07) – 50% off
Oniken: Unstoppable Edition & Odallus: The Dark Call Bundle (Digerati Distribution) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/07) – 75% off
Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition (Modus Games) – $41.99 (Usually $69.99, ends 30/06) – 40% off
PLOID SAGA (Nape Games) – $14.94 (Usually $18.00, ends 09/07) – 17% off
Pachi Pachi On A Roll (Dolores Ent.) – $8.80 (Usually $11.00, ends 02/07) – 20% off
Panty Party (COSEN) – $17.52 (Usually $21.90, ends 09/07) – 20% off
Paper Wars: Cannon Fodder Devastated (Draw Distance) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/07) – 90% off
Party Hard (tinyBuild Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/07) – 50% off
Photon Cube (SMILEAXE) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 09/07) – 50% off
Pixel Gladiator (Drageus Games) – $2.99 (Usually $10.50, ends 26/07) – 72% off
Pode (Henchman&Goon) – $16.49 (Usually $32.99, ends 09/07) – 50% off
Project Nimbus: Complete Edition (GameTomo) – $13.35 (Usually $26.70, ends 09/07) – 50% off
Punch Club (TinyBuild Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/07) – 50% off
R-Type Dimensions EX (Tozai Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/07) – 50% off
Radical Rabbit Stew (Sold Out) – $21.60 (Usually $24.00, ends 23/07) – 10% off
Red Game Without a Great Name (Draw Distance) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 07/07) – 66% off
Redeemer: Enhanced Edition (Koch Media GmbH) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 02/07) – 60% off
Road To Ballhalla (tinyBuild Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/07) – 50% off
Roulette (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 15/07) – 80% off
Seaking Hunter (COSEN) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 09/07) – 20% off
Some Distant Memory (Way Down Deep LLC) – $8.51 (Usually $15.49, ends 09/07) – 45% off
Spaceland (Ellada Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 06/07) – 50% off
Speaking Simulator (Affable Games) – $12.45 (Usually $24.90, ends 09/07) – 50% off
SpeedRunners (tinyBuild Games) – $10.95 (Usually $21.90, ends 13/07) – 50% off
Spirit of the North (Merge Games) – $22.05 (Usually $31.50, ends 05/07) – 30% off
StarCrossed (Whitethorn Digital) – $11.49 (Usually $13.49, ends 09/07) – 15% off
Steel Rain (PolarityFlow) – $14.63 (Usually $20.90, ends 13/07) – 30% off
Stranded Sails – Explorers of the Cursed Islands (Merge Games) – $22.49 (Usually $37.49, ends 05/07) – 40% off
Streets of Rogue (tinyBuild) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 13/07) – 50% off
Sudoku Relax 4 Winter Snow (G-MODE) – $5.73 (Usually $7.65, ends 25/07) – 25% off
Sudoky (Nestor Yavorskyy) – $1.48 (Usually $4.50, ends 21/07) – 67% off
Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition (Digerati) – $22.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/07) – 25% off
Super Neptunia™ RPG (Reef Entertainment) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 09/07) – 50% off
Super Tennis Blast (Unfinished Pixel) – $14.85 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/07) – 34% off
Swaps and Traps (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.49 (Usually $13.50, ends 26/07) – 89% off
Tamashii (Digerati) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 12/07) – 50% off
Tardy (Drageus Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/07) – 80% off
Tesla vs Lovecraft (10Tons) – $11.49 (Usually $22.99, ends 28/06) – 50% off
The Almost Gone (PLAYDIGIOUS) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/07) – 20% off
The Bullet: Time of Revenge (Art Games Studio) – $4.72 (Usually $6.75, ends 16/07) – 30% off
The Final Station (tinyBuild Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/07) – 50% off
The Forbidden Arts (Stingbot Games, Inc.) – $9.82 (Usually $19.65, ends 12/07) – 50% off
The Jackbox Party Pack 3 (Jackbox Games) – $21.04 (Usually $32.37, ends 09/07) – 35% off
The Jackbox Party Pack 5 (Jackbox Games) – $23.40 (Usually $39.00, ends 09/07) – 40% off
The Tiny Bang Story (Ellada Games) – $4.46 (Usually $12.75, ends 06/07) – 65% off
The Walking Vegetables: Radical Edition (Merge Games) – $2.92 (Usually $19.50, ends 05/07) – 85% off
Tick Tock: A Tale for Two (Other Tales Interactive) – $4.25 (Usually $8.50, ends 09/07) – 50% off
Time Recoil (10tons) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 28/06) – 50% off
Tiny Troopers Joint Ops XL (Wired Productions) – $5.39 (Usually $17.99, ends 09/07) – 70% off
Tools Up! (ALL IN! GAMES) – $23.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 05/07) – 20% off
Touchdown Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 20/07) – 50% off
Towaga: Among Shadows (Forever Entertainment) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/07) – 10% off
Tower Of Time (Digerati) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 17/07) – 20% off
Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince (Modus Games) – $27.99 (Usually $69.99, ends 30/06) – 60% off
Troll and I™ (Maximum Games) – $5.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 30/06) – 90% off
Ultimate Chicken Horse (Clever Endeavour Games) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/07) – 40% off
UnderHero (Digerati) – $16.57 (Usually $25.50, ends 12/07) – 35% off
Urban Flow (Baltoro Games) – $16.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/07) – 25% off
Urban Trial Tricky (Tate Multimedia) – $22.49 (Usually $24.99, ends 16/07) – 10% off
Way of the Passive Fist (Household Games) – $1.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 09/07) – 90% off
Where the Bees Make Honey (Whitethorn Digital) – $1.29 (Usually $13.29, ends 09/07) – 90% off
Wide Ocean Big Jacket (Tender Claws) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 15/07) – 50% off
Without Escape (eastasiasoft) – $5.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 15/07) – 30% off
XenoRaptor (Digerati) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/07) – 50% off
YOGA MASTER (My World) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 12/07) – 20% off

Zombie Scrapper (Ransacked Studios) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 08/07) – 50% off
#womenUp, Super Puzzles Dream (JORGE BIEDMA AZUAR) – $7.34 (Usually $9.30, ends 27/06) – 21% off
1979 Revolution: Black Friday (Digerati) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 12/07) – 70% off
7th Sector (Sometimes You) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 28/06) – 30% off
8-Ball Pocket (Super PowerUp Games) – $2.97 (Usually $9.00, ends 08/07) – 67% off
99Moves (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 17/07) – 66% off
A Gummy’s Life (EP Games) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/06) – 40% off
A Winter’s Daydream (Evgeniy Kolpakov) – $5.40 (Usually $9.00, ends 28/06) – 40% off
ANIMUS (TROOOZE) – $6.49 (Usually $12.99, ends 11/07) – 50% off
ANIMUS: Harbinger (TROOOZE) – $6.49 (Usually $12.99, ends 04/07) – 50% off
Abyss (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 17/07) – 66% off
Aery – Little Bird Adventure (EpiXR) – $7.49 (Usually $9.99, ends 02/07) – 25% off
Agatha Knife (Mango Protocol) – $10.36 (Usually $15.95, ends 06/07) – 35% off
Agent A: A puzzle in disguise (YAK & CO PTY LTD) – $1.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 30/06) – 90% off
Air Hockey (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 09/07) – 80% off
Almost There: The Platformer (QuantumAstroGuild) – $2.17 (Usually $14.50, ends 27/06) – 85% off
Among the Sleep – Enhanced Edition (Soedesco) – $12.89 (Usually $42.99, ends 06/07) – 70% off
Animal Hunter Z (STARSIGN) – $6.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/07) – 55% off
Asterix & Obelix XXL 2 (Microids) – $12.59 (Usually $41.97, ends 01/07) – 70% off
Asterix & Obelix XXL3: The Crystal Menhir (Microids) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 01/07) – 50% off
Awesome Pea (Sometimes You) – $3.60 (Usually $9.00, ends 28/06) – 60% off
BATTLESHIP (Marmalade Game Studio) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/06) – 50% off
BINGO for Nintendo Switch (STARSIGN) – $3.37 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/07) – 55% off
Bibi & Tina at the horse farm (TREVA) – $31.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 09/07) – 30% off
Bibi & Tina – Adventures with Horses (Markt und Technik) – $31.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 09/07) – 30% off
Bibi Blocksberg – Big Broom Race 3 (TREVA) – $31.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 09/07) – 30% off
Black Rainbow (Ocean Media) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/06) – 30% off
Blacksea Odyssey (Digerati Distribution) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 12/07) – 75% off
Bleed (Digerati) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 12/07) – 70% off
Bleed 2 (Digerati) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/07) – 70% off
Bloo Kid 2 (Headup Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/07) – 50% off
Blood Waves (Sometimes You) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/06) – 50% off
Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King (FDG Entertainment) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 16/07) – 50% off
Bomb (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 09/07) – 80% off
Boxing Champs (Raz Games) – $2.87 (Usually $11.50, ends 30/06) – 75% off
Breathing Fear (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $2.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/07) – 65% off
Bridge Strike (Drageus Games) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 05/07) – 50% off
Bubble (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 09/07) – 80% off
Bullet Battle: Evolution (TROOOZE) – $11.49 (Usually $22.99, ends 11/07) – 50% off
Burger Chef Tycoon (Baltoro Games Sp.z o.o.) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/07) – 60% off
Button Button Up! (CIRCLE Entertainment LTD) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 02/07) – 50% off
Cake Laboratory (GRIMTALIN) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 08/07) – 50% off
Car Mechanic Simulator (ECC GAMES) – $2.49 (Usually $24.99, ends 04/07) – 90% off
Castle of Heart (7Levels) – $2.29 (Usually $22.90, ends 27/06) – 90% off
Caterpillar Royale (STARSIGN) – $3.37 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/07) – 55% off
Cattails (Falcon Development) – $10.99 (Usually $21.99, ends 08/07) – 50% off
Chalk Dash Carnival (SAT-BOX) – $2.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 12/07) – 80% off
Children of Morta (11 bit studios) – $21.99 (Usually $33.00, ends 29/06) – 33% off
Classic Games Collection Vol.1 (Baltoro Games Sp.z o.o.) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/07) – 80% off
Cluedo (Marmalade Game Studio) – $19.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 28/06) – 50% off
Clumsy Rush (RedDeerGames) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 22/07) – 80% off
Coast Guard: Beach Rescue Team (BoomBit Games) – $13.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 04/07) – 25% off
Collide-a-Ball 2 (Starsign, Inc.) – $3.37 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/07) – 55% off
Conduct TOGETHER! (Northplay) – $1.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 01/07) – 95% off
Crashbots (Sometimes You) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/06) – 60% off
Crazy Zen Mini Golf (Onteca) – $1.39 (Usually $6.99, ends 15/07) – 80% off
CrunchTime (Navila Software Japan G.K.) – $3.24 (Usually $12.99, ends 05/07) – 75% off
Cyber Protocol (RedDeerGames sp. z o.o.) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/07) – 90% off
Dark Quest 2 (Brian Seal Entertainment) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/06) – 50% off
Darts (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 09/07) – 80% off
Darts Up (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 13/07) – 66% off
Dead End Job (Headup GmbH) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 10/07) – 50% off
Demon’s Rise – War for the Deep (Silesia Games) – $6.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 08/07) – 30% off
Desktop Baseball (SAT-BOX) – $6.33 (Usually $10.56, ends 12/07) – 40% off
Desktop Bowling (SAT-BOX) – $6.42 (Usually $10.70, ends 12/07) – 40% off
Desktop Dodgeball (SAT-BOX) – $6.67 (Usually $11.12, ends 12/07) – 40% off
Desktop Rugby (SAT-BOX) – $6.67 (Usually $11.12, ends 12/07) – 40% off
Desktop Soccer (SAT-BOX) – $5.97 (Usually $9.96, ends 12/07) – 40% off
Desktop Table Tennis (SAT-BOX) – $6.24 (Usually $10.41, ends 12/07) – 40% off
Destrobots (7Levels) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/06) – 20% off
Dexteritrip (Undergames) – $2.49 (Usually $9.99, ends 16/07) – 75% off
Digerati Indie Bundle: INK & Hacky Zack (Digerati Distribution) – $1.80 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/07) – 92% off
Don’t Die, Mr Robot! (Digerati) – $1.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 12/07) – 85% off
Dots 8 (Nestor Yavorskyy) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 30/06) – 50% off
Dragon Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 17/07) – 50% off
Dream Alone (No Gravity Games) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 19/07) – 90% off
Dungeon Shooting (STARSIGN) – $3.37 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/07) – 55% off
EQQO (Nakana.io) – $3.00 (Usually $9.00, ends 27/06) – 67% off
EXORDER (No Gravity Games) – $1.89 (Usually $18.99, ends 19/07) – 90% off
Ego Protocol: Remastered (No Gravity Games) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 19/07) – 60% off
Eight-Minute Empire: Complete Edition (Acram Sp. z o.o.) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/07) – 50% off
Elden: Path of the Forgotten (Another Indie Studio) – $22.49 (Usually $24.99, ends 08/07) – 10% off
Endless Fables: Dark Moor (Artifex Mundi) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/06) – 40% off
European Conqueror X (CIRCLE Ent) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/07) – 40% off
Event Horizon (Drageus Games) – $1.80 (Usually $9.00, ends 28/06) – 80% off
Event Horizon: Space Defense (Drageus Games) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/07) – 70% off
FLIP OVER FROG (MUTAN) – $1.49 (Usually $10.50, ends 07/07) – 86% off
Fall of Light: Darkest Edition (Digerati) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/07) – 70% off
Family Tree (eastasiasoft) – $3.59 (Usually $11.99, ends 08/07) – 70% off
Farabel (Drageus Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/07) – 80% off
Feather (Samurai Punk) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 30/06) – 50% off
Figment (Bedtime Digital) – $8.70 (Usually $29.00, ends 03/07) – 70% off
Fin and the Ancient Mystery (Silesia Games) – $1.95 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/06) – 74% off
Fobia (Evgeny Lazebny) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 30/06) – 70% off
Food Truck Tycoon – Asian Cuisine (Baltoro Games) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/06) – 30% off
Fred3ric (Forever Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/07) – 50% off
Frost (Digerati) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 12/07) – 75% off
FunBox Party (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 28/06) – 50% off
Gaokao.Love.100Days (Navila Software Japan) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/07) – 40% off
Garfield Kart Furious Racing (Microids) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 01/07) – 60% off
Gem Smashers (TREVA) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 09/07) – 30% off
Genetic Disaster (Drageus Games) – $15.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/06) – 33% off
Ghost Blade HD (eastasiasoft) – $10.99 (Usually $21.99, ends 08/07) – 50% off
Ghost Grab 3000 (Matthew Glanville) – $5.94 (Usually $6.60, ends 02/07) – 10% off
Ghoulboy (Dolores Ent.) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/07) – 90% off
Glass Masquerade Double Pack (Digerati) – $16.50 (Usually $33.00, ends 11/07) – 50% off
Go All Out! (Forever Entertainment) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 15/07) – 50% off
Go! Fish Go! (Cool Small Games) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 28/06) – 50% off
Golf Peaks (7Levels) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/07) – 60% off
Goonya Fighter (MUTAN) – $1.49 (Usually $33.75, ends 07/07) – 96% off
Grand Prix Rock ‘N Racing (EnjoyUp Games) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/07) – 70% off
Grass Cutter – Mutated Lawns (Evgeniy Kolpakov) – $4.20 (Usually $10.50, ends 28/06) – 60% off
Gunma’s Ambition -You and me are Gunma- (G-MODE) – $9.45 (Usually $13.50, ends 18/07) – 30% off
Hacky Zack (Digerati) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/07) – 80% off
Halloween Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 29/06) – 66% off
Harvest Life (Rokaplay) – $15.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 09/07) – 60% off
Hexa Maze (TREVA) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 09/07) – 30% off
Horror Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $9.15 (Usually $45.75, ends 28/06) – 80% off
Horror Pinball Bundle (Super PowerUp Games S.L.) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 13/07) – 50% off
House of Golf (Atomicom) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/06) – 50% off
Hyperdrive Massacre (34BigThings srl) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 19/07) – 50% off
INK (Digerati Distribution) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 12/07) – 80% off
Incredible Mandy (CIRCLE Entertainment LTD) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/07) – 40% off
Infernium (Undergames) – $6.90 (Usually $34.50, ends 01/07) – 80% off
Iro Hero (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 08/07) – 70% off
Istanbul: Digital Edition (Acram) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 09/07) – 50% off
JCB Pioneer: Mars (Atomicom Limited) – $16.65 (Usually $33.30, ends 28/06) – 50% off
JackQuest: The Tale of the Sword (Blowfish Studios) – $2.54 (Usually $14.99, ends 29/06) – 83% off
Jet Kave Adventure (7Levels S.A.) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 04/07) – 30% off
Julie’s Sweets (Ocean Media) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/06) – 60% off
Jurassic Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 17/07) – 50% off
Just Glide (Cool Small Games) – $1.51 (Usually $1.80, ends 09/07) – 16% off
KORAL (Carlos Coronado) – $3.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 01/07) – 80% off
KUUKIYOMI 2: Consider It More! – New Era (G-MODE) – $4.95 (Usually $6.60, ends 18/07) – 25% off
KUUKIYOMI: Consider It! (G-MODE) – $4.95 (Usually $6.60, ends 04/07) – 25% off
Kitty Powers’ Matchmaker: Deluxe Edition (Magic Notion) – $16.11 (Usually $21.49, ends 28/06) – 25% off
Koi DX (CIRCLE Ent.) – $1.77 (Usually $8.85, ends 02/07) – 80% off
Legendary Eleven (Eclipse Games) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 29/06) – 60% off
Let’s Go Nuts (Devjuice) – $1.57 (Usually $13.15, ends 26/06) – 88% off
Letter Quest Remastered (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 12/07) – 75% off
Light Tracer (Beep) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 07/07) – 40% off
Lines XL (Nestor Yavorskyy) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 05/07) – 50% off
LocO-SportS (JORGE BIEDMA AZUAR) – $5.94 (Usually $9.00, ends 02/07) – 34% off
Lydia (Nakana.io) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 27/06) – 50% off
Lyrica (COSEN) – $22.80 (Usually $28.50, ends 02/07) – 20% off
MIND: Path to Thalamus (Carlos Coronado) – $3.30 (Usually $16.50, ends 01/07) – 80% off
Mad Bullets (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/07) – 50% off
Mad Carnage (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/06) – 80% off
Maitetsu: Pure Station (CIRCLE Ent.) – $36.75 (Usually $52.50, ends 02/07) – 30% off
Make War (No Gravity Games) – $8.40 (Usually $14.00, ends 19/07) – 40% off
Mars or Die! (34BigThings) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 19/07) – 50% off
Masky (Forever Entertainment) – $6.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/07) – 10% off
Mech Rage (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/06) – 90% off
Mercenaries Saga Chronicles (CIRCLE Ent.) – $13.47 (Usually $26.95, ends 02/07) – 50% off
Mercenaries Wings: The False Phoenix (CIRCLE Ent.) – $14.01 (Usually $23.35, ends 02/07) – 40% off
Miles & Kilo (Four Horses) – $2.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 08/07) – 80% off
Minesweeper Genius (Blowfish Studios) – $1.35 (Usually $7.99, ends 29/06) – 83% off
Monster Dynamite (Markt und Technik Verlag) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 09/07) – 30% off
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame (Milestone S.r.l.) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 02/07) – 70% off
Moonlighter (11 bit studios) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 27/06) – 60% off
Moorhuhn Wanted (Higgs Games) – $8.40 (Usually $10.50, ends 05/07) – 20% off
Moto Rush GT (Baltoro Games) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/07) – 85% off
Mummy Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 13/07) – 50% off
Mushroom Heroes (Dolores Ent.) – $5.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 02/07) – 50% off
Mushroom Wars 2 (Zillion Whales) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 02/07) – 60% off
Music Racer (Sometimes You) – $7.35 (Usually $10.50, ends 28/06) – 30% off
My Riding Stables – Life with Horses (TREVA) – $20.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 09/07) – 30% off
Nefarious (Digerati) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/07) – 70% off
Neko Navy – Daydream Edition (Fruitbat Factory) – $11.55 (Usually $16.50, ends 02/07) – 30% off
Nirvana Pilot Yume (RedDeerGames) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/06) – 20% off
Nonograms Prophecy (No Gravity Games) – $2.19 (Usually $5.99, ends 19/07) – 63% off
Nyan Cat: Lost in Space (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/07) – 50% off
OMG Police – Car Chase TV Simulator (RedDeerGames) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/07) – 80% off
OVIVO (Evgeniy Kolpakov) – $4.20 (Usually $10.50, ends 28/06) – 60% off
Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas (FDG Entertainment) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 16/07) – 50% off
Omega Strike (Digerati Distribution) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/07) – 70% off
Otto (34BigThings) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/07) – 50% off
Our Flick Erasers (SAT-BOX) – $11.16 (Usually $18.61, ends 12/07) – 40% off
Overlanders (Run-Down Games) – $3.39 (Usually $33.90, ends 27/06) – 90% off
PAN-PAN A tiny big adventure (Circle Ent.) – $1.77 (Usually $8.85, ends 02/07) – 80% off
POOL (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 09/07) – 80% off
Pack Master (Forever Entertainment) – $6.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/07) – 10% off
Panda Hero (Markt und Technik) – $31.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 09/07) – 30% off
Pantsu Hunter: Back to the 90s (Evgeniy Kolpakov) – $12.67 (Usually $19.50, ends 28/06) – 35% off
Paper Dolls Original (CIRCLE Entertainment LTD) – $17.85 (Usually $25.50, ends 02/07) – 30% off
Paper Train (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/07) – 50% off
Parallel (34BigThings) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/07) – 70% off
Paranautical Activity (Digerati) – $1.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 12/07) – 85% off
Party Trivia (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 09/07) – 80% off
Perils of Baking (Eastasiasoft Limited) – $2.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 08/07) – 70% off
Pet Shop Snacks (Cool Small Games) – $2.70 (Usually $9.00, ends 12/07) – 70% off
Pew Paw (Drageus Games) – $5.24 (Usually $10.49, ends 12/07) – 50% off
Pinball Lockdown (Onteca) – $2.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 01/07) – 70% off
Ping Pong Trick Shot EVOLUTION (STARSIGN) – $3.37 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/07) – 55% off
Pipe Push Paradise (Digerati) – $5.61 (Usually $16.50, ends 12/07) – 66% off
Pirates Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 29/06) – 66% off
Pirates: All Aboard! (No Gravity Games) – $1.48 (Usually $8.99, ends 19/07) – 84% off
Pity Pit (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 01/07) – 20% off
Pixboy (Forever Entertainment) – $6.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/07) – 10% off
Pizza Parking (Arach Games) – $1.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 28/06) – 75% off
Pocket Mini Golf (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 30/06) – 50% off
Purrs In Heaven (EnjoyUp Games) – $7.35 (Usually $10.50, ends 10/07) – 30% off
Push the Box – Puzzle Game (eSolutions Nordic) – $8.88 (Usually $11.85, ends 30/06) – 25% off
Queen’s Quest 4: Sacred Truce (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/07) – 90% off
Quell Zen (Fallen Tree Games) – $2.74 (Usually $10.99, ends 16/07) – 75% off
Radio Squid (Ratalaika Games) – $6.39 (Usually $7.99, ends 05/07) – 20% off
Rawr-Off (No Gravity Games S.A.) – $1.49 (Usually $4.49, ends 19/07) – 67% off
Red Siren: Space Defense (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/07) – 50% off
Rest in Pieces (Itatake AB) – $1.79 (Usually $11.95, ends 12/07) – 85% off
Rift Keeper (Sometimes You) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/06) – 40% off
Rise of Insanity (Pineapple Works) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/07) – 30% off
Rogue Bit (Bigosaur) – $2.80 (Usually $7.00, ends 05/07) – 60% off
Rollin’ Eggz (GRIMTALIN) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 08/07) – 50% off
Rolling Sky 2 (Rising Win Tech.) – $14.04 (Usually $17.55, ends 03/07) – 20% off
Roombo: First Blood (Samurai Punk) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/07) – 30% off
Roundguard (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $18.74 (Usually $24.99, ends 27/06) – 25% off
Runner3 (Choice Provisions) – $1.54 (Usually $22.00, ends 29/06) – 93% off
Réussir : Code de la Route (French Highway Code) (ANUMAN INTERACTIVE) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 30/06) – 70% off
STELLATUM (Sometimes You) – $12.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/06) – 45% off
Sally’s Law (POLARIS-X) – $8.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 20/07) – 40% off
Santa Tracker (Onteca) – $0.99 (Usually $2.99, ends 15/07) – 67% off
Save the Ninja Clan (Sometimes You) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/06) – 80% off
Screencheat: Unplugged (Samurai Punk) – $3.59 (Usually $17.99, ends 30/06) – 80% off
SeaBed (Fruitbat Factory) – $23.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 02/07) – 20% off
Seeds of Resilience (Forever Entertainment) – $18.00 (Usually $20.00, ends 01/07) – 10% off
Shadows of Adam (CIRCLE Ent.) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/07) – 30% off
Shelter Generations (CIRCLE Ent.) – $14.38 (Usually $35.95, ends 02/07) – 60% off
Siegecraft Commander (Blowfish Studios) – $4.24 (Usually $24.99, ends 29/06) – 83% off
Sin Slayers: Enhanced Edition (Black Tower Games) – $14.95 (Usually $29.90, ends 26/06) – 50% off
Singled Out (Matthew Glanville) – $5.94 (Usually $6.60, ends 02/07) – 10% off
Sky Ride (MUTAN) – $1.49 (Usually $10.50, ends 07/07) – 86% off
SlabWell: The Quest For Kaktun’s Alpaca (Undergames) – $2.99 (Usually $9.50, ends 16/07) – 69% off
Slain: Back From Hell (Digerati) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/07) – 80% off
Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/07) – 80% off
Smash Rush (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/07) – 50% off
Snake vs Snake (Casual Games) – $5.39 (Usually $5.99, ends 09/07) – 10% off
Snakeybus (Digerati) – $14.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 28/06) – 20% off
Solitaire Deluxe Bundle – 3 in 1 (Baltoro Games) – $6.74 (Usually $22.49, ends 12/07) – 70% off
Solstice Chronicles: MIA (CIRCLE Ent) – $16.17 (Usually $26.95, ends 02/07) – 40% off
Son of a Witch (Bigosaur) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 05/07) – 60% off
Soul Searching (Nakana.io) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 27/06) – 80% off
Soulslayer (Navila Software Japan) – $6.49 (Usually $12.99, ends 05/07) – 50% off
Space Dave (Choice Provisions ) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/06) – 80% off
Space Ribbon (Onteca) – $1.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 15/07) – 80% off
SpaceColorsRunner (Arach Krzysztof Prządka) – $1.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 28/06) – 80% off
Spacejacked (Ratalaika Games) – $11.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 28/06) – 20% off
Spartan (Sinister Cyclops) – $2.09 (Usually $5.99, ends 06/07) – 65% off
Spectrum (Digerati) – $3.60 (Usually $18.00, ends 12/07) – 80% off
Speedway Racing (SuperPowerUpGames) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/07) – 40% off
SpellKeeper (Silesia Games) – $1.78 (Usually $8.90, ends 29/06) – 80% off
Spider Solitaire (Baltoro Games) – $2.02 (Usually $13.50, ends 28/06) – 85% off
SpiderSolitaire BLACK (G-MODE) – $5.73 (Usually $7.65, ends 04/07) – 25% off
Stellar Interface (Imagination Overflow) – $4.48 (Usually $19.50, ends 28/06) – 77% off
Story of a Gladiator (Brain Seal Ltd) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/07) – 50% off
Strike Force Kitty (No Gravity Games) – $2.79 (Usually $6.99, ends 19/07) – 60% off
Strike! Ten Pin Bowling (Touch Mechanics) – $11.19 (Usually $15.99, ends 30/06) – 30% off
Sudoku Relax 3 Autumn Leaves (G-MODE) – $5.73 (Usually $7.65, ends 27/06) – 25% off
Super Arcade Soccer (EnjoyUp Games) – $3.67 (Usually $10.50, ends 14/07) – 65% off
Super Blackjack Battle 2 Turbo Edition – The Card Warriors (Headup Games) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 10/07) – 86% off
Super Inefficient Golf (34BigThings) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 19/07) – 50% off
Super Jumpy Ball (Casual Games FK AB) – $7.11 (Usually $7.90, ends 09/07) – 10% off
Super Ping Pong Trick Shot (STARSIGN) – $3.37 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/07) – 55% off
Super Street: Racer (Funbox Media Ltd.) – $30.00 (Usually $67.50, ends 28/06) – 56% off
Super Treasure Arena (HeadUp games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/07) – 80% off
Superola and the Lost Burgers (Undergames) – $2.99 (Usually $6.99, ends 16/07) – 57% off
Sweet Witches (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/06) – 75% off
TORIDAMA: Brave Challenge (G-MODE) – $5.73 (Usually $7.65, ends 18/07) – 25% off
Tactical Mind (Drageus Games) – $1.49 (Usually $4.50, ends 12/07) – 67% off
The Adventures of Elena Temple (GRIMTALIN) – $1.59 (Usually $6.39, ends 08/07) – 75% off
The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human (Digerati) – $5.85 (Usually $19.50, ends 12/07) – 70% off
The Bridge (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/07) – 80% off
The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters (Headup Games) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/06) – 10% off
The First Tree (David Wehle) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/06) – 70% off
The Gardens Between (The Voxel Agents) – $9.29 (Usually $29.99, ends 05/07) – 69% off
The Tower of Beatrice (Evgeniy Kolpakov) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 28/06) – 50% off
The friends of Ringo Ishikawa (CIRCLE Ent.) – $19.28 (Usually $27.55, ends 02/07) – 30% off
They Came From the Sky (Nestor Yavorskyy) – $1.36 (Usually $3.90, ends 30/06) – 65% off
This War of Mine: Complete Edition (11 bit studios) – $20.40 (Usually $60.00, ends 29/06) – 66% off
Three Fourths Home: Extended Edition (Digerati) – $1.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 12/07) – 85% off
Titans Pinball (Super PowerUp Games S.L.) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 17/07) – 50% off
ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove! (HumaNature Studios) – $13.12 (Usually $26.25, ends 30/06) – 50% off
Troubleshooter (Kodobur Yazilim) – $1.49 (Usually $4.50, ends 19/07) – 67% off
Trüberbrook (Headup Games) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 10/07) – 50% off
Tumblestone (QuantumAstroGuild) – $2.39 (Usually $19.99, ends 08/07) – 88% off
UNI (Game Museum) – $3.50 (Usually $7.00, ends 30/06) – 50% off
Ultimate Runner (TREVA) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 09/07) – 30% off
Uncharted Tides: Port Royal (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/07) – 90% off
Unknown Fate (MARSLIT GAMES) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/07) – 70% off
Valfaris (Big Sugar) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 28/06) – 40% off
Venture Kid (FDG Entertainment) – $2.39 (Usually $15.99, ends 16/07) – 85% off
Vertical Drop Heroes HD (Digerati ) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/07) – 80% off
Voxel Shot for Nintendo Switch (SAT-BOX) – $6.03 (Usually $10.05, ends 12/07) – 40% off
Voxel Sword (SAT-BOX) – $5.40 (Usually $9.00, ends 12/07) – 40% off
WHIP! WHIP! (Alpha-Unit) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 08/07) – 50% off
WILL: A Wonderful World (CIRCLE Ent.) – $16.17 (Usually $26.95, ends 02/07) – 40% off
Wanderlust Travel Stories (Forever Entertainment) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/07) – 50% off
Warplanes: WW2 Dogfight (7Levels) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/06) – 50% off
Water Balloon Mania (Sprakelsoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/07) – 80% off
Werewolf Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 13/07) – 50% off
WildTrax Racing (SuperPowerUpGames) – $9.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 26/06) – 25% off
Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe (Chubby Pixel) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 30/06) – 50% off
Woodle Tree Adventures (ChubbyPixel) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/07) – 80% off
Worbital (TJR Games Oy) – $9.72 (Usually $19.45, ends 29/06) – 50% off
World Conqueror X (Circle Entertainment) – $7.18 (Usually $17.95, ends 02/07) – 60% off
World Soccer Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 17/07) – 50% off
Yes, Your Grace (No More Robots) – $21.93 (Usually $25.80, ends 10/07) – 15% off
Yet Another Zombie Defense HD (Awesome Games) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/06) – 79% off

