Weekly Aussie eShop Downloads & Deals (Week 24) Go for Gold
It’s a very sporting week this week, with golf, skateboarding and everything the Olympics has to offer as well.
New releases: The big stuff first, Mario Golf: Super Rush tees up, we’ll have a review on that soon. Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater 1 + 2 finally drops in to the Switch – guess what – we’ll have review on that soon too. Then there’s the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game, you could buy it or you could maybe win it in our competition. For those who aren’t into sports maybe Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX, LEGO Builder’s Journey or Worms Rumble could be for you.
Reminder: There’s 10% off eShop cards at Target currently!
New sales: Last week’s massive list of very good games are still on sale. This week, take a look at Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin and Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA.
Also if you’re short of some cash this week, the Monster Hunter Stories 2 and NEO: The World Ends with You demos are here. The TWEWY one is out later tomorrow, but Monster Hunter is up now!
✚ #1 Crosswords Bundle (Eclipse Games) – $8.99
✚ Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX (Merge Games) – $27.00 ($30.00 after 05/07)
✚ Arcade Archives SHINGEN SAMURAI-FIGHTER (HAMSTER) – $10.50
✚ Beasts of Maravilla Island (Whitethorn Digital) – $11.99
✚ BeeFense BeeMastered (ByteRockers Games) – $11.99
✚ Bitmaster (Sometimes You) – $7.50
✚ CarX Drift Racing Online (CarX Technologies) – $49.99
✚ Cube Blast: Match (isTom Games) – $27.00
✚ Cyber Hook (Graffiti Games) – $18.00 ($22.50 after 14/07)
✚ DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure (Outright Games) – $60.00
✚ ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights (Binary Haze Interactive) – TBC
✚ Empire of Angels IV (eastasiasoft) – $26.99 ($29.99 after 14/07)
✚ Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek (Artifex Mundi) – $13.50 ($22.50 after 04/07)
✚ Farm for your Life (Secret Item Games) – $19.49 ($29.99 after 07/07)
✚ Kirakira stars idol project Nagisa (Edia) – $9.60 ($12.00 after 22/07)
✚ LEGO® Builder’s Journey (LEGO System) – $30.00
✚ Legend of Mana (SQUARE ENIX) – $44.99
✚ Loopindex (Ratalaika Games) – $7.99
✚ Lovekami -Useless Goddess- (MoeNovel) – $16.80 ($21.00 after 07/07)
✚ Mario Golf: Super Rush (Nintendo) – $79.95
✚ Ninja Buddy Epic Quest (Pix Arts) – $7.99
✚ Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game™ (SEGA) – $59.95
✚ Promesa (Fantastico Studio) – $7.50
✚ Sakura Succubus 3 (Gamuzumi) – $12.00 ($15.00 after 14/07)
✚ Summer Paws (Silesia Games) – $4.19 ($5.99 after 14/07)
✚ Super Cable Boy (Sebastian Lieb) – $20.00
✚ Super Magbot (Team17) – $21.60 ($27.00 after 05/07)
✚ Sweet Sugar Candy (Pix Arts) – $5.99
✚ The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos – Chicken Edition (Plug In Digital) – $67.50
✚ Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2 (Activision) – $84.95
✚ Trove (gamigo US) – $0.00
✚ Worms Rumble (Team17) – $17.95
✚ 20XX (Batterystaple) – $11.49 (Usually $22.99, ends 07/07) – 50% off
✚ 7th Sector (Sometimes You) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/07) – 50% off
✚ A Dark Room (CIRCLE Ent.) – $4.20 (Usually $10.50, ends 15/07) – 60% off
✚ A Winter’s Daydream (Evgeniy Kolpakov) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 11/07) – 50% off
✚ AER Memories of Old (Daedalic Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 24/07) – 90% off
✚ ARTIFACT ADVENTURE GAIDEN DX (room6) – $9.45 (Usually $13.50, ends 08/07) – 30% off
✚ Active Neurons – Puzzle game (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 11/07) – 50% off
✚ Active Neurons 2 (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 11/07) – 50% off
✚ Active Neurons 3 – Wonders Of The World (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 11/07) – 50% off
✚ Aeolis Tournament (Beyond Fun Studio) – $1.89 (Usually $18.95, ends 21/07) – 90% off
✚ Agent A: A puzzle in disguise (YAK & CO PTY LTD) – $1.24 (Usually $24.99, ends 22/07) – 95% off
✚ Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX (Merge Games) – $27.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 05/07) – 10% off
✚ Anna’s Quest (Daedalic Entertainment) – $24.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 23/07) – 20% off
✚ Anti Hero Bundle (Digerati) – $9.22 (Usually $61.50, ends 18/07) – 85% off
✚ Aquatic Rampage (GAME NACIONAL) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/07) – 90% off
✚ Arc of Alchemist (Idea Factory) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 08/07) – 75% off
✚ Arrest of a stone Buddha (CIRCLE Ent.) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/07) – 40% off
✚ BATTLLOON (UNTIES) – $4.97 (Usually $9.95, ends 07/07) – 50% off
✚ BATTOJUTSU (Caerux) – $6.39 (Usually $7.99, ends 14/07) – 20% off
✚ BREAK DOT (Caerux) – $5.59 (Usually $6.99, ends 14/07) – 20% off
✚ Bad Dream: Coma (Forever Entertainment) – $1.40 (Usually $14.00, ends 21/07) – 90% off
✚ Bad Dream: Fever (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/07) – 90% off
✚ Bamerang (Lululu Entertainment) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 08/07) – 20% off
✚ Bedtime Blues (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/07) – 90% off
✚ Billion Road (Acttil) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 08/07) – 50% off
✚ Binarystar Infinity (Forever Entertainment) – $3.82 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/07) – 49% off
✚ Biolab Wars (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 21/07) – 49% off
✚ Black Paradox (Digerati) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/07) – 70% off
✚ Bleed (Digerati) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 18/07) – 70% off
✚ Bleed 2 (Digerati) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/07) – 70% off
✚ Blood Waves (Sometimes You) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/07) – 50% off
✚ Bomber Fox (Forever Entertainment) – $3.82 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/07) – 49% off
✚ Bounty Battle (Merge Games) – $11.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 13/07) – 70% off
✚ Breeder Homegrown: Director’s Cut (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 11/07) – 50% off
✚ Bulb Boy (Bulbware) – $3.12 (Usually $10.40, ends 08/07) – 70% off
✚ Button Button Up! (CIRCLE Entertainment LTD) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 15/07) – 60% off
✚ CANNON ARMY (Pix Arts) – $4.79 (Usually $5.99, ends 23/07) – 20% off
✚ Calculator (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 14/07) – 80% off
✚ Card Game Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $5.40 (Usually $36.00, ends 18/07) – 85% off
✚ Cast of the Seven Godsends (Merge Games) – $3.89 (Usually $19.49, ends 13/07) – 80% off
✚ Charterstone: Digital Edition (Acram) – $26.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 08/07) – 30% off
✚ Chasm (Leadman Games) – $13.50 (Usually $27.00, ends 30/06) – 50% off
✚ Checkers (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 14/07) – 80% off
✚ Checkers Master (Pix Arts) – $6.39 (Usually $7.99, ends 23/07) – 20% off
✚ Chiki-Chiki Boxy Racers (UNTIES) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/07) – 50% off
✚ Clock Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $1.56 (Usually $6.00, ends 21/07) – 74% off
✚ Colossus Down (Mango Protocol) – $18.86 (Usually $26.95, ends 08/07) – 30% off
✚ Connect Bricks (Alcyone Studio) – $7.49 (Usually $14.98, ends 08/07) – 50% off
✚ Cooking Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/07) – 90% off
✚ Corridor Z (Mass Creation) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 08/07) – 75% off
✚ Couch Co-Op Bundle Vol. 2 (Digerati) – $10.35 (Usually $69.00, ends 18/07) – 85% off
✚ Crash Drive 3 (M2H) – $18.75 (Usually $25.00, ends 15/07) – 25% off
✚ Cyber Hook (Graffiti Games) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/07) – 20% off
✚ Dark Veer (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/07) – 79% off
✚ Dead Z Meat (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/07) – 50% off
✚ Death end re;Quest (Idea Factory) – $31.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 09/07) – 30% off
✚ Defend your Castle (XGen Studios) – $3.30 (Usually $6.60, ends 01/07) – 50% off
✚ Defoliation (COSEN) – $10.80 (Usually $13.50, ends 08/07) – 20% off
✚ Digerati Best Sellers (Digerati) – $11.67 (Usually $77.85, ends 18/07) – 85% off
✚ Digerati Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 3 (Digerati) – $11.36 (Usually $75.75, ends 18/07) – 85% off
✚ Digerati Presents: Make It Quick Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $7.20 (Usually $48.00, ends 18/07) – 85% off
✚ Digerati Presents: The Dungeon Crawl Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $11.81 (Usually $78.75, ends 18/07) – 85% off
✚ Diggerman (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/07) – 79% off
✚ Doodle God: Evolution (JoyBits) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/07) – 50% off
✚ Doodle Mafia: Crime City (JoyBits) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 14/07) – 50% off
✚ Drowning (Sometimes You) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 11/07) – 50% off
✚ Drums (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 14/07) – 80% off
✚ Dungeon and Puzzles (Digital Crafter) – $8.14 (Usually $12.15, ends 08/07) – 33% off
✚ Dungeons & Aliens (Kool2Play) – $1.56 (Usually $6.00, ends 21/07) – 74% off
✚ Edgar – Bokbok in Boulzac (La Poule Noire) – $4.95 (Usually $9.90, ends 08/07) – 50% off
✚ Eight-Minute Empire: Complete Edition (Acram Sp. z o.o.) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/07) – 60% off
✚ Eliza (Alliance) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 08/07) – 50% off
✚ Ellipsis (Silesia Games) – $1.49 (Usually $7.50, ends 11/07) – 80% off
✚ Embracelet (Machineboy) – $8.25 (Usually $16.50, ends 08/07) – 50% off
✚ Empire of Angels IV (eastasiasoft) – $26.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 14/07) – 10% off
✚ Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek (Artifex Mundi) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/07) – 40% off
✚ Epistory – Typing Chronicles (QubicGames) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/07) – 20% off
✚ Estiman (Arts Alliance) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 21/07) – 49% off
✚ European Conqueror X (CIRCLE Ent) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/07) – 60% off
✚ Event Horizon: Space Defense (Drageus Games) – $1.49 (Usually $10.50, ends 25/07) – 86% off
✚ FIFA 21 Nintendo Switch™ Legacy Edition (Electronic Arts) – $34.97 (Usually $69.95, ends 28/06) – 50% off
✚ Fantasy Friends (JUST FOR GAMES) – $8.99 (Usually $44.99, ends 08/07) – 80% off
✚ Farm for your Life (Secret Item Games) – $19.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 07/07) – 35% off
✚ Felix The Reaper (Daedalic Entertainment) – $2.30 (Usually $23.00, ends 24/07) – 90% off
✚ Fight of Animals (Digital Crafter) – $9.45 (Usually $13.50, ends 08/07) – 30% off
✚ Fight of Gods (Digital Crafter) – $12.24 (Usually $17.49, ends 08/07) – 30% off
✚ Fishing Universe Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/07) – 90% off
✚ Fly O’Clock (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 21/07) – 49% off
✚ Forest Home (NextGen Reality) – $2.65 (Usually $19.99, ends 14/07) – 87% off
✚ Fred3ric (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/07) – 90% off
✚ Frederic 2: Evil Strikes Back (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/07) – 79% off
✚ Frederic: Resurrection of Music (Forever Entertainment) – $1.88 (Usually $8.99, ends 21/07) – 79% off
✚ Gas Station: Highway Services (BoomBit Games) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 22/07) – 70% off
✚ Gerritory (Digital Crafter) – $7.87 (Usually $11.25, ends 08/07) – 30% off
✚ Gibbous – A Cthulhu Adventure (Stuck In Attic) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 08/07) – 60% off
✚ Glaive: Brick Breaker (Blue Sunset Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/07) – 90% off
✚ Glass Masquerade (Digerati) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 18/07) – 70% off
✚ Glass Masquerade Double Pack (Digerati) – $4.95 (Usually $33.00, ends 18/07) – 85% off
✚ Go All Out! (Forever Entertainment) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 21/07) – 90% off
✚ Goetia (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/07) – 90% off
✚ Golf Royale (Pix Arts) – $2.39 (Usually $2.99, ends 23/07) – 20% off
✚ Gothic Murder: Adventure That Changes Destiny (orange) – $10.82 (Usually $15.46, ends 14/07) – 30% off
✚ Grab Lab (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/07) – 79% off
✚ Grave Keeper (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/07) – 90% off
✚ Great Conqueror: Rome (CIRCLE Ent.) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/07) – 30% off
✚ Gunpowder on The Teeth: Arcade (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/07) – 79% off
✚ Here Be Dragons (Red Zero Games) – $10.80 (Usually $24.00, ends 21/07) – 55% off
✚ Heroes of the Monkey Tavern (Monkey Stories) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 06/07) – 80% off
✚ Hexagroove: Tactical DJ (Ichigoichie AB) – $41.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 04/07) – 30% off
✚ Hollow (Forever Entertainment) – $2.90 (Usually $29.00, ends 21/07) – 90% off
✚ Hope’s Farm (GAME NACIONAL) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 24/07) – 50% off
✚ Hot Shot Burn (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/07) – 90% off
✚ House of Golf (Atomicom) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/07) – 50% off
✚ Hunt (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 14/07) – 80% off
✚ Hyperide (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 21/07) – 49% off
✚ Hyperide: Vector Raid (Arts Alliance) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 21/07) – 49% off
✚ IHUGU (Forever Entertainment) – $1.56 (Usually $6.00, ends 21/07) – 74% off
✚ INSTANT Chef Party (JUST FOR GAMES) – $7.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 08/07) – 80% off
✚ Incredible Mandy (CIRCLE Entertainment LTD) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/07) – 60% off
✚ Indie Darling Bundle Vol 2 (Digerati) – $7.87 (Usually $52.50, ends 18/07) – 85% off
✚ Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $7.87 (Usually $52.50, ends 18/07) – 85% off
✚ Indie Puzzle Bundle Vol 1 (Digerati) – $9.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 18/07) – 85% off
✚ Isolomus (Sometimes You) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 11/07) – 50% off
✚ Istanbul: Digital Edition (Acram) – $11.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 08/07) – 60% off
✚ It’s Spring Again (Sometimes You) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 11/07) – 50% off
✚ JCB Pioneer: Mars (Atomicom Limited) – $16.65 (Usually $33.30, ends 12/07) – 50% off
✚ Jenny LeClue – Detectivu (Mografi) – $8.22 (Usually $31.65, ends 23/07) – 74% off
✚ Karma Knight (UltramarineSoft) – $4.62 (Usually $11.55, ends 14/07) – 60% off
✚ Kine (Chump Squad) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 08/07) – 50% off
✚ Kirakira stars idol project Nagisa (Edia) – $9.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 22/07) – 20% off
✚ Koi DX (CIRCLE Ent.) – $1.77 (Usually $8.85, ends 15/07) – 80% off
✚ Last Encounter (Silesia Games) – $2.19 (Usually $19.99, ends 11/07) – 89% off
✚ Little Misfortune (Killmonday Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 08/07) – 50% off
✚ Lost Artifacts: Time Machine (8Floor Games) – $5.28 (Usually $13.20, ends 08/07) – 60% off
✚ Lovekami -Useless Goddess- (MoeNovel) – $16.80 (Usually $21.00, ends 07/07) – 20% off
✚ MADORIS R (Caerux) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/07) – 20% off
✚ Mainlining (Merge Games) – $4.39 (Usually $21.99, ends 13/07) – 80% off
✚ Maitetsu: Pure Station (CIRCLE Ent.) – $31.50 (Usually $52.50, ends 15/07) – 40% off
✚ Masky (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/07) – 79% off
✚ Megadimension Neptunia VII (Idea Factory) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 08/07) – 60% off
✚ Mercenaries Blaze: Dawn of the Twin Dragons (CIRCLE Ent.) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/07) – 30% off
✚ Mercenaries Saga Chronicles (CIRCLE Ent.) – $13.47 (Usually $26.95, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Mercenaries Wings: The False Phoenix (CIRCLE Ent.) – $14.01 (Usually $23.35, ends 15/07) – 40% off
✚ Merchants of Kaidan (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/07) – 90% off
✚ Metaverse Keeper (CIRCLE Ent.) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/07) – 30% off
✚ Milkmaid of the Milky Way (Machineboy) – $2.70 (Usually $9.00, ends 08/07) – 70% off
✚ Millie (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/07) – 79% off
✚ Mini Island Challenge Bundle (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/07) – 90% off
✚ Mini Motor Racing X (NextGen Reality) – $4.99 (Usually $24.99, ends 14/07) – 80% off
✚ Moero Chronicle™ Hyper (Idea Factory) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 08/07) – 60% off
✚ Monster Slayers (Digerati) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/07) – 75% off
✚ Monument (D-Games) – $7.65 (Usually $9.00, ends 07/07) – 15% off
✚ Moon Raider (Drageus Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/07) – 50% off
✚ Moto Rush GT (Baltoro Games) – $1.45 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/07) – 94% off
✚ Mr Blaster (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 21/07) – 49% off
✚ Must Dash Amigos (MINIBEAST) – $1.67 (Usually $8.39, ends 25/07) – 80% off
✚ My Brother Rabbit (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/07) – 90% off
✚ Mythic Ocean (Nakana.io) – $18.39 (Usually $22.99, ends 25/07) – 20% off
✚ NO THING (Forever Entertainment) – $1.52 (Usually $2.99, ends 21/07) – 49% off
✚ NORTH (Sometimes You) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 11/07) – 50% off
✚ Necrosphere Deluxe (UNTIES) – $5.97 (Usually $11.95, ends 07/07) – 50% off
✚ Need for Speed™ Hot Pursuit Remastered (Electronic Arts) – $41.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 28/06) – 30% off
✚ Nerdook Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $6.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 18/07) – 85% off
✚ Nice Slice (Kool2Play) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 21/07) – 49% off
✚ NoReload Heroes (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/07) – 90% off
✚ Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition (Digerati) – $16.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/07) – 25% off
✚ Nosferatu Lilinor (neon) – $17.40 (Usually $21.75, ends 11/07) – 20% off
✚ Odallus: The Dark Call (Digerati) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 18/07) – 70% off
✚ Offroad Mini Racing (Pix Arts) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 23/07) – 50% off
✚ Omen Exitio: Plague (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/07) – 90% off
✚ OmoTomO (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/07) – 90% off
✚ Oniken: Unstoppable Edition (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/07) – 70% off
✚ PAN-PAN A tiny big adventure (Circle Ent.) – $1.77 (Usually $8.85, ends 15/07) – 80% off
✚ Pack Master (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/07) – 79% off
✚ Paper Dolls Original (CIRCLE Entertainment LTD) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Paperball Deluxe ( Cliax Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/07) – 50% off
✚ Persian Nights: Sands of Wonders (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/07) – 90% off
✚ Pet Shop Snacks (Cool Small Games) – $1.49 (Usually $9.00, ends 25/07) – 83% off
✚ Pew Paw (Drageus Games) – $1.48 (Usually $10.49, ends 25/07) – 86% off
✚ Phantaruk (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/07) – 79% off
✚ Pixboy (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/07) – 79% off
✚ Pixel Art Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $8.55 (Usually $57.00, ends 18/07) – 85% off
✚ Poly Puzzle (Forever Entertainment) – $1.95 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/07) – 74% off
✚ Poopdie – Chapter One (Bulbware) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/07) – 70% off
✚ Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid (nWay) – $19.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 07/07) – 35% off
✚ Q-YO Blaster (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/07) – 90% off
✚ Qbik (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/07) – 79% off
✚ Rabi-Ribi (CIRCLE Entertainment LTD) – $31.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 15/07) – 30% off
✚ Realpolitiks (Forever Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 21/07) – 90% off
✚ Refreshing Sideways Puzzle Ghost Hammer (Caerux) – $24.59 (Usually $40.99, ends 14/07) – 40% off
✚ Return of the Obra Dinn (3909 LLC) – $22.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 30/06) – 25% off
✚ Reverse Crawl (Digerati) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 18/07) – 75% off
✚ Rift Keeper (Sometimes You) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/07) – 50% off
✚ Risky Rescue (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/07) – 79% off
✚ Roll’d (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 21/07) – 49% off
✚ Roundguard (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $11.24 (Usually $24.99, ends 23/07) – 55% off
✚ Runestone Keeper (CIRCLE Ent.) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/07) – 40% off
✚ STELLATUM (Sometimes You) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/07) – 50% off
✚ SUSHI REVERSI (Caerux) – $12.72 (Usually $18.99, ends 14/07) – 33% off
✚ Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (Marvelous Europe) – $41.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 07/07) – 30% off
✚ Sakura Succubus 3 (Gamuzumi) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/07) – 20% off
✚ Seeds of Resilience (Forever Entertainment) – $2.00 (Usually $20.00, ends 21/07) – 90% off
✚ Shadows of Adam (CIRCLE Ent.) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Shelter Generations (CIRCLE Ent.) – $14.38 (Usually $35.95, ends 15/07) – 60% off
✚ Shift Happens (Daedalic Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/07) – 90% off
✚ Shikhondo: Soul Eater (Digerati) – $6.30 (Usually $21.00, ends 18/07) – 70% off
✚ Shing! (Mass Creation) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 08/07) – 50% off
✚ Shut Eye (Forever Entertainment) – $1.56 (Usually $6.00, ends 21/07) – 74% off
✚ Silence (Daedalic Entertainment) – $2.69 (Usually $26.95, ends 24/07) – 90% off
✚ Sinless (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/07) – 90% off
✚ Skelly Selest (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/07) – 70% off
✚ Skelly Selest & Straimium Immortaly Double Pack (Digerati) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 18/07) – 70% off
✚ Sniper (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 14/07) – 80% off
✚ Solstice Chronicles: MIA (CIRCLE Ent) – $10.78 (Usually $26.95, ends 15/07) – 60% off
✚ Sparkle 2 EVO (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/07) – 79% off
✚ Sparkle 3 Genesis (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/07) – 79% off
✚ Sparkle 4 Tales (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/07) – 90% off
✚ Sparkle ZERO (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/07) – 79% off
✚ SpiderSolitaire BLACK (G-MODE) – $1.49 (Usually $7.65, ends 24/07) – 81% off
✚ Spirit of the North (Merge Games) – $15.75 (Usually $31.50, ends 13/07) – 50% off
✚ Spy Chameleon (Unfinished Pixel) – $7.44 (Usually $12.00, ends 14/07) – 38% off
✚ SpyHack () – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/07) – 90% off
✚ Star Story: The Horizon Escape (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/07) – 90% off
✚ Startide (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/07) – 90% off
✚ State of Mind (Daedalic Entertainment) – $2.69 (Usually $26.95, ends 24/07) – 90% off
✚ Stela (Skybox Labs) – $9.44 (Usually $26.99, ends 07/07) – 65% off
✚ Stranded Sails – Explorers of the Cursed Islands (Merge Games) – $14.99 (Usually $37.49, ends 13/07) – 60% off
✚ Sudoku Master (Pix Arts) – $3.99 (Usually $4.99, ends 23/07) – 20% off
✚ Sudoku Relax (G-MODE) – $1.49 (Usually $7.65, ends 24/07) – 81% off
✚ Summer Paws (Silesia Games) – $4.19 (Usually $5.99, ends 14/07) – 30% off
✚ Super Kickers League Ultimate (JUST FOR GAMES) – $7.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 08/07) – 80% off
✚ Super Magbot (Team17) – $21.60 (Usually $27.00, ends 05/07) – 20% off
✚ Surfingers (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/07) – 79% off
✚ Sword of the Necromancer (Grimorio of Games) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/07) – 30% off
✚ TERRORHYTHM (TRRT) (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/07) – 90% off
✚ THE KNIGHT OF QUEEN (VR RPG ) – $4.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 08/07) – 20% off
✚ TINY METAL (UNTIES) – $10.47 (Usually $20.95, ends 07/07) – 50% off
✚ Tactical Mind (Drageus Games) – $1.49 (Usually $4.50, ends 25/07) – 67% off
✚ Tactics V: “Obsidian Brigade” (From Nothing Game Studios) – $15.30 (Usually $25.50, ends 12/07) – 40% off
✚ Tap Skaters (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/07) – 79% off
✚ Team Troopers (Kistler Benjamin) – $7.17 (Usually $23.90, ends 14/07) – 70% off
✚ Teddy The Wanderer: Mountain Hike (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/07) – 90% off
✚ Teddy the Wanderer: Kayaking (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/07) – 90% off
✚ Tennis Open 2020 (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/07) – 90% off
✚ The Adventures of Elena Temple (GRIMTALIN) – $0.30 (Usually $3.19, ends 21/07) – 91% off
✚ The Childs Sight (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $1.46 (Usually $6.99, ends 21/07) – 79% off
✚ The Count Lucanor (Merge Games) – $4.49 (Usually $22.49, ends 13/07) – 80% off
✚ The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III (NIS America) – $49.50 (Usually $90.00, ends 04/07) – 45% off
✚ The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV (NIS America) – $72.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 04/07) – 20% off
✚ The Long Journey Home (Daedalic Entertainment) – $2.69 (Usually $26.95, ends 24/07) – 90% off
✚ The Low Road (XGen Studios) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/07) – 50% off
✚ The Mahjong Huntress (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/07) – 79% off
✚ The Midnight Sanctuary (UNTIES) – $7.47 (Usually $14.95, ends 07/07) – 50% off
✚ The Mooseman (Sometimes You) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 11/07) – 50% off
✚ The Pew Pew Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $10.12 (Usually $67.50, ends 18/07) – 85% off
✚ The Tower of Beatrice (Evgeniy Kolpakov) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 11/07) – 50% off
✚ The friends of Ringo Ishikawa (CIRCLE Ent.) – $16.53 (Usually $27.55, ends 15/07) – 40% off
✚ They Breathe (Bulbware) – $1.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 08/07) – 70% off
✚ Thief Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $2.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 21/07) – 90% off
✚ Timberman VS (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 21/07) – 49% off
✚ Tiny Hands Adventure (Blue Sunset Games) – $2.41 (Usually $11.49, ends 21/07) – 79% off
✚ Tiny Racer (IceTorch) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/07) – 80% off
✚ Tokyo Dark – Remembrance – (Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc.) – $13.50 (Usually $27.00, ends 07/07) – 50% off
✚ Top Speed: Drag & Fast Racing (T-Bull) – $2.98 (Usually $11.99, ends 20/07) – 75% off
✚ Towaga: Among Shadows (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/07) – 90% off
✚ Tower Of Time (Digerati) – $24.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 18/07) – 35% off
✚ Treachery in Beatdown City (Nuchallenger) – $19.80 (Usually $24.75, ends 07/07) – 20% off
✚ Ultimate Fishing Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/07) – 90% off
✚ Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020 (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/07) – 90% off
✚ Ultra Foodmess (Silesia Games) – $2.99 (Usually $6.00, ends 11/07) – 50% off
✚ Uncanny Valley (Digerati) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/07) – 75% off
✚ Undead Horde (10tons) – $7.64 (Usually $25.49, ends 27/06) – 70% off
✚ Unexplored (Digerati) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/07) – 70% off
✚ Unto The End (Big Sugar) – $26.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 18/07) – 30% off
✚ Urban Trial Playground (Tate Multimedia) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/07) – 80% off
✚ VIRUS: The Outbreak (Forever Entertainment) – $3.90 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/07) – 74% off
✚ Valfaris & Slain Double Pack (Big Sugar) – $21.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 18/07) – 65% off
✚ Verlet Swing (Digerati Distribution) – $7.65 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/07) – 66% off
✚ Violett (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/07) – 90% off
✚ Voxelgram (Lukasz Krasniewski) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 08/07) – 50% off
✚ WILL: A Wonderful World (CIRCLE Ent.) – $13.47 (Usually $26.95, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Wanderlust Travel Stories (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/07) – 90% off
✚ What The Fork (Bit2Good ) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/07) – 50% off
✚ Wood Block Escape Puzzles (Kistler Benjamin) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 11/07) – 50% off
✚ World Conqueror X (Circle Entertainment) – $7.18 (Usually $17.95, ends 15/07) – 60% off
✚ World for Two (room6) – $11.55 (Usually $16.50, ends 08/07) – 30% off
✚ Wurroom (Sometimes You) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 11/07) – 50% off
✚ Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA (NIS America, Inc) – $29.98 (Usually $89.95, ends 04/07) – 67% off
✚ Zombillie (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/07) – 79% off