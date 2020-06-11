Weekly Aussie eShop Downloads & Deals (Week 24) BAU
Last week we were blessed with a number of great new games, and a whole swam of games on sale – more than 1000 in fact. You should go check out last week’s post to see all the big names on sale before they got back up in price.
This week, things are business as usual. We’ve got the nearly 30 new releases as usual and the same games that are always on sale again discounted. If you haven’t bought these games on sale before, you probably never will.
We’ve heard good things about Ancestors Legacy, Super Toy Cars 2, Summer in Mara and Project Warlock. That last one we’ll have a review up of shortly.
If you do copy and paste the contents of this article, please help us out with a link back. This is a hand-curated article each week – Thanks.
✚ 1971 Project Helios (RECOTECHNOLOGY) – $60.00
✚ Ancestors Legacy (Destructive Creations) – $49.99
✚ Colt Canyon (Headup Games) – $20.25 ($22.50 after 22/06)
✚ Cosmic Defenders (Natsume Inc.) – $15.00
✚ Demon’s Tier+ (COWCAT) – $15.00
✚ Dots 8 (Nestor Yavorskyy) – $1.50 ($3.00 after 30/06)
✚ Edna & Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary Edition (Daedalic Entertainment) – $29.99
✚ Evan’s Remains (Whitethorn Digital) – $9.29
✚ Glass Masquerade Double Pack (Digerati) – $16.50 ($33.00 after 11/07)
✚ HALF DEAD (LLC ROOM710GAMES) – $6.75 ($7.50 after 19/06)
✚ House Flipper (Ultimate Games) – $37.50
✚ I dream of you and ice cream (ManolidisAimilios) – $6.75 ($7.50 after 16/06)
✚ Jump King (Ukiyo Publishing) – $19.50
✚ Magazine Mogul (Kairosoft) – $19.50
✚ Pew Paw (Drageus Games) – $5.24 ($10.49 after 12/07)
✚ Project Warlock (Crunching Koalas) – $22.50
✚ Remnants of Naezith (Tolga Ay) – $15.00
✚ Rogue Robots (Rust0 Games) – $21.00
✚ Spacejacked (Ratalaika Games) – $14.99
✚ Summer in Mara (Chibig) – $35.00
✚ Super Toy Cars 2 (Eclipse Games) – $13.99 ($17.99 after 22/06)
✚ Warborn (Pqube) – $37.50
✚ 7th Sector (Sometimes You) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 28/06) – 30% off
✚ 8-Ball Pocket (Super PowerUp Games) – $2.97 (Usually $9.00, ends 08/07) – 67% off
✚ A Winter’s Daydream (Evgeniy Kolpakov) – $5.40 (Usually $9.00, ends 28/06) – 40% off
✚ ANIMUS (TROOOZE) – $6.49 (Usually $12.99, ends 11/07) – 50% off
✚ Adventures of Bertram Fiddle Episode 2: A Bleaker Predicklement (Chorus Worldwide Games) – $3.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 24/06) – 70% off
✚ Among the Sleep – Enhanced Edition (Soedesco) – $12.89 (Usually $42.99, ends 06/07) – 70% off
✚ Animal Hunter Z (STARSIGN) – $6.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/07) – 55% off
✚ Awesome Pea (Sometimes You) – $3.60 (Usually $9.00, ends 28/06) – 60% off
✚ Azure Saga: Pathfinder DELUXE Edition (Toge Productions) – $5.40 (Usually $13.50, ends 16/06) – 60% off
✚ BINGO for Nintendo Switch (STARSIGN) – $3.37 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/07) – 55% off
✚ Battle Group 2 (Merge Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/06) – 90% off
✚ Bibi & Tina at the horse farm (TREVA) – $31.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 09/07) – 30% off
✚ Bibi & Tina – Adventures with Horses (Markt und Technik) – $31.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 09/07) – 30% off
✚ Bibi Blocksberg – Big Broom Race 3 (TREVA) – $31.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 09/07) – 30% off
✚ Bloo Kid 2 (Headup Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/07) – 50% off
✚ Blood Waves (Sometimes You) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/06) – 50% off
✚ Book of Demons (505 Games) – $31.96 (Usually $39.95, ends 16/06) – 20% off
✚ Boom Ball: Boost Edition (VirtualAirGuitar) – $2.84 (Usually $18.99, ends 20/06) – 85% off
✚ Bullet Battle: Evolution (TROOOZE) – $11.49 (Usually $22.99, ends 11/07) – 50% off
✚ Burger Chef Tycoon (Baltoro Games Sp.z o.o.) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/07) – 60% off
✚ Button Button Up! (CIRCLE Entertainment LTD) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 02/07) – 50% off
✚ Caterpillar Royale (STARSIGN) – $3.37 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/07) – 55% off
✚ Coffee Talk (Toge Productions) – $15.60 (Usually $19.50, ends 16/06) – 20% off
✚ Collide-a-Ball 2 (Starsign, Inc.) – $3.37 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/07) – 55% off
✚ Conduct TOGETHER! (Northplay) – $1.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 01/07) – 95% off
✚ Crashbots (Sometimes You) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/06) – 60% off
✚ DayD: Through Time (8Floor Games) – $2.64 (Usually $13.20, ends 25/06) – 80% off
✚ Dead End Job (Headup GmbH) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 10/07) – 50% off
✚ Defend your Castle (XGen Studios) – $2.31 (Usually $6.60, ends 18/06) – 65% off
✚ Defenders of Ekron: Definitive Edition (Chorus Worldwide Games) – $5.85 (Usually $19.50, ends 24/06) – 70% off
✚ Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure (COWCAT) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/06) – 80% off
✚ Dungeon Shooting (STARSIGN) – $3.37 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/07) – 55% off
✚ Eight-Minute Empire: Complete Edition (Acram Sp. z o.o.) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/07) – 50% off
✚ Eliza (Alliance) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 16/06) – 50% off
✚ European Conqueror X (CIRCLE Ent) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/07) – 40% off
✚ Event Horizon: Space Defense (Drageus Games) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/07) – 70% off
✚ FLIP OVER FROG (MUTAN) – $1.49 (Usually $10.50, ends 07/07) – 86% off
✚ FRAMED Collection (Surprise Attack) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/06) – 60% off
✚ Fort Boyard (Microids) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 24/06) – 70% off
✚ Gem Smashers (TREVA) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 09/07) – 30% off
✚ Glass Masquerade Double Pack (Digerati) – $16.50 (Usually $33.00, ends 11/07) – 50% off
✚ Goonya Fighter (MUTAN) – $1.49 (Usually $33.75, ends 07/07) – 96% off
✚ Grand Brix Shooter (Intragames Co. Ltd) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/06) – 80% off
✚ Grass Cutter – Mutated Lawns (Evgeniy Kolpakov) – $4.20 (Usually $10.50, ends 28/06) – 60% off
✚ Gunbrick: Reloaded (Nitrome) – $13.00 (Usually $19.99, ends 16/06) – 35% off
✚ Gyro Boss DX (Chequered Ink) – $4.19 (Usually $6.99, ends 16/06) – 40% off
✚ Hexa Maze (TREVA) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 09/07) – 30% off
✚ Hidden Through Time (Crazy Monkey) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 18/06) – 20% off
✚ Home Sheep Home: Farmageddon Party Edition (Greenlight Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/06) – 50% off
✚ Hyper Jam (Bit Dragon) – $16.86 (Usually $22.49, ends 23/06) – 25% off
✚ ICEY (X.D. Network) – $8.81 (Usually $12.59, ends 22/06) – 30% off
✚ In Other Waters (Fellow Traveller) – $16.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/06) – 25% off
✚ Incredible Mandy (CIRCLE Entertainment LTD) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/07) – 40% off
✚ Indivisible (505 Games) – $36.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 16/06) – 20% off
✚ Infernium (Undergames) – $6.90 (Usually $34.50, ends 01/07) – 80% off
✚ Istanbul: Digital Edition (Acram) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 09/07) – 50% off
✚ JackQuest: The Tale of the Sword (Blowfish Studios) – $2.54 (Usually $14.99, ends 29/06) – 83% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade Joe and Mac Caveman Ninja (FTE Games) – $3.12 (Usually $12.50, ends 25/06) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Bad Dudes (FTE Games) – $3.24 (Usually $12.99, ends 25/06) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Heavy Barrel (FTE Games) – $3.14 (Usually $12.57, ends 25/06) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Heavy Burger (FTE Games) – $3.95 (Usually $15.80, ends 25/06) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Joe and Mac Returns (Flying Tiger ) – $3.18 (Usually $12.73, ends 25/06) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Nitro Ball (FTE Games) – $3.12 (Usually $12.50, ends 25/06) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Shoot Out (FTE Games) – $3.14 (Usually $12.57, ends 25/06) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Super Burger Time (FTE Games) – $3.24 (Usually $12.99, ends 25/06) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Two Crude Dudes (FTE Games) – $3.12 (Usually $12.50, ends 25/06) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Wizard Fire (FTE Games) – $3.30 (Usually $13.20, ends 25/06) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Express Raider (FTE Games) – $3.14 (Usually $12.57, ends 25/06) – 75% off
✚ Just Glide (Cool Small Games) – $1.51 (Usually $1.80, ends 09/07) – 16% off
✚ KORAL (Carlos Coronado) – $3.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 01/07) – 80% off
✚ Koi DX (CIRCLE Ent.) – $1.77 (Usually $8.85, ends 02/07) – 80% off
✚ Legendary Eleven (Eclipse Games) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 29/06) – 60% off
✚ Light Tracer (Beep) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 07/07) – 40% off
✚ M.A.C.E. Tower Defense (EntwicklerX GbR Thomas Claus und FrankMenzel) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 21/06) – 50% off
✚ MIND: Path to Thalamus (Carlos Coronado) – $3.30 (Usually $16.50, ends 01/07) – 80% off
✚ MagiCat (Toge Productions) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/06) – 75% off
✚ Maitetsu: Pure Station (CIRCLE Ent.) – $36.75 (Usually $52.50, ends 02/07) – 30% off
✚ Mercenaries Saga Chronicles (CIRCLE Ent.) – $13.47 (Usually $26.95, ends 02/07) – 50% off
✚ Mercenaries Wings: The False Phoenix (CIRCLE Ent.) – $14.01 (Usually $23.35, ends 02/07) – 40% off
✚ Miles & Kilo (Four Horses) – $2.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 08/07) – 80% off
✚ Minesweeper Genius (Blowfish Studios) – $1.35 (Usually $7.99, ends 29/06) – 83% off
✚ Monster Dynamite (Markt und Technik Verlag) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 09/07) – 30% off
✚ Muse Dash (X.D. Network) – $27.91 (Usually $42.95, ends 18/06) – 35% off
✚ Music Racer (Sometimes You) – $7.35 (Usually $10.50, ends 28/06) – 30% off
✚ My Lovely Daughter (Toge Productions) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/06) – 60% off
✚ My Riding Stables – Life with Horses (TREVA) – $20.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 09/07) – 30% off
✚ NEKOPARA Vol.1 (CFK) – $9.90 (Usually $16.50, ends 16/06) – 40% off
✚ NEKOPARA Vol.2 (CFK) – $9.90 (Usually $16.50, ends 16/06) – 40% off
✚ NEKOPARA Vol.3 (CFK Co., Ltd.) – $9.90 (Usually $16.50, ends 16/06) – 40% off
✚ Neo Cab (Surprise Attack Pty. Ltd.) – $22.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 16/06) – 25% off
✚ Neon Drive (Fraoula d.o.o.) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 16/06) – 60% off
✚ OMG Police – Car Chase TV Simulator (RedDeerGames) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/07) – 80% off
✚ OVERWHELM (Alliance) – $4.72 (Usually $13.50, ends 16/06) – 65% off
✚ OVIVO (Evgeniy Kolpakov) – $4.20 (Usually $10.50, ends 28/06) – 60% off
✚ PAN-PAN A tiny big adventure (Circle Ent.) – $1.77 (Usually $8.85, ends 02/07) – 80% off
✚ Panda Hero (Markt und Technik) – $31.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 09/07) – 30% off
✚ Pantsu Hunter: Back to the 90s (Evgeniy Kolpakov) – $12.67 (Usually $19.50, ends 28/06) – 35% off
✚ Panzer Dragoon: Remake (Forever Entertainment) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 16/06) – 20% off
✚ Paper Dolls Original (CIRCLE Entertainment LTD) – $17.85 (Usually $25.50, ends 02/07) – 30% off
✚ Pew Paw (Drageus Games) – $5.24 (Usually $10.49, ends 12/07) – 50% off
✚ Piczle Colors (Rainy Frog) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 25/06) – 70% off
✚ Piczle Lines DX (RAINYFROG) – $5.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 25/06) – 70% off
✚ Piczle Lines DX 500 More Puzzles! (RAINYFROG) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/06) – 70% off
✚ Ping Pong Trick Shot EVOLUTION (STARSIGN) – $3.37 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/07) – 55% off
✚ RIOT – Civil Unrest (Merge Games) – $7.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 21/06) – 75% off
✚ Rage in Peace (Toge Productions) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 16/06) – 60% off
✚ Remothered: Tormented Fathers (Darril Arts S.R.L.) – $15.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 16/06) – 65% off
✚ Riddled Corpses EX (COWCAT) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 23/06) – 70% off
✚ Rift Keeper (Sometimes You) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/06) – 40% off
✚ River City Girls (WayForward Technologies) – $31.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 16/06) – 30% off
✚ Réussir : Code de la Route (French Highway Code) (ANUMAN INTERACTIVE) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 30/06) – 70% off
✚ SIMULACRA (Wales Interactive) – $13.65 (Usually $19.50, ends 25/06) – 30% off
✚ STELLATUM (Sometimes You) – $12.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/06) – 45% off
✚ Save the Ninja Clan (Sometimes You) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/06) – 80% off
✚ Shadows of Adam (CIRCLE Ent.) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/07) – 30% off
✚ Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse (WayForward) – $12.15 (Usually $24.30, ends 16/06) – 50% off
✚ Shantae: Half- Genie Hero Ultimate Edition (WayForward) – $25.51 (Usually $36.45, ends 16/06) – 30% off
✚ She and the Light Bearer (Toge Productions) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 16/06) – 50% off
✚ Shelter Generations (CIRCLE Ent.) – $14.38 (Usually $35.95, ends 02/07) – 60% off
✚ Siegecraft Commander (Blowfish Studios) – $4.24 (Usually $24.99, ends 29/06) – 83% off
✚ Sky Ride (MUTAN) – $1.49 (Usually $10.50, ends 07/07) – 86% off
✚ Solo: Islands of the Heart (Merge Games Ltd) – $7.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 21/06) – 75% off
✚ Solstice Chronicles: MIA (CIRCLE Ent) – $16.17 (Usually $26.95, ends 02/07) – 40% off
✚ Spellworm (Chequered Ink Ltd.) – $1.53 (Usually $2.55, ends 16/06) – 40% off
✚ Super Blackjack Battle 2 Turbo Edition – The Card Warriors (Headup Games) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 10/07) – 86% off
✚ Super Cane Magic ZERO (Intragames) – $29.81 (Usually $39.75, ends 16/06) – 25% off
✚ Super Ping Pong Trick Shot (STARSIGN) – $3.37 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/07) – 55% off
✚ Super Treasure Arena (HeadUp games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/07) – 80% off
✚ Super Volley Blast (Unfinished Pixel) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/06) – 30% off
✚ Survive! MR.CUBE (Intragames) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/06) – 80% off
✚ Table Top Racing: World Tour – Nitro Edition (Greenlight Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 25/06) – 50% off
✚ Tactical Mind (Drageus Games) – $1.49 (Usually $4.50, ends 12/07) – 67% off
✚ The Adventures of Bertram Fiddle: Episode 1: A Dreadly Business (Chorus Worldwide Games) – $2.39 (Usually $7.99, ends 24/06) – 70% off
✚ The Church in the Darkness (Surprise Attack Pty. Ltd.) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 16/06) – 75% off
✚ The Count Lucanor (Merge Games) – $4.49 (Usually $22.49, ends 21/06) – 80% off
✚ The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics (En Masse Entertainment) – $18.90 (Usually $27.00, ends 16/06) – 30% off
✚ The Darkside Detective (IsometricDreams) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 25/06) – 50% off
✚ The Jackbox Party Pack (Jackbox Games) – $15.75 (Usually $31.50, ends 18/06) – 50% off
✚ The Jackbox Party Pack 4 (Jackbox Games) – $19.80 (Usually $33.00, ends 18/06) – 40% off
✚ The Low Road (XGen Studios) – $7.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/06) – 65% off
✚ The Mummy Demastered (WayForward) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 16/06) – 50% off
✚ The Office Quest (11Sheep) – $2.69 (Usually $17.99, ends 25/06) – 85% off
✚ The Stillness of the Wind (Fellow Traveller) – $6.03 (Usually $17.25, ends 16/06) – 65% off
✚ The Tower of Beatrice (Evgeniy Kolpakov) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 28/06) – 50% off
✚ The VideoKid (Chorus Worldwide Games) – $1.98 (Usually $6.60, ends 24/06) – 70% off
✚ The friends of Ringo Ishikawa (CIRCLE Ent.) – $19.28 (Usually $27.55, ends 02/07) – 30% off
✚ To the Moon (X.D. Network) – $12.60 (Usually $18.00, ends 22/06) – 30% off
✚ Toki (Microids) – $4.49 (Usually $22.35, ends 24/06) – 80% off
✚ Trüberbrook (Headup Games) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 10/07) – 50% off
✚ Ultimate Runner (TREVA) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 09/07) – 30% off
✚ Ultra Space Battle Brawl (Toge Productions) – $1.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 16/06) – 90% off
✚ Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure (Merge Games Ltd.) – $8.99 (Usually $44.95, ends 21/06) – 80% off
✚ Urban Trial Playground (Tate Multimedia) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/06) – 90% off
✚ Vaporum (Merge Games) – $12.24 (Usually $34.99, ends 21/06) – 65% off
✚ WHIP! WHIP! (Alpha-Unit) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 08/07) – 50% off
✚ WILL: A Wonderful World (CIRCLE Ent.) – $16.17 (Usually $26.95, ends 02/07) – 40% off
✚ Worbital (TJR Games Oy) – $9.72 (Usually $19.45, ends 29/06) – 50% off
✚ Word Mesh (EntwicklerX GbR Thomas Claus und FrankMenzel) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 21/06) – 50% off
✚ World Conqueror X (Circle Entertainment) – $7.18 (Usually $17.95, ends 02/07) – 60% off
✚ WorldNeverland – Elnea Kingdom (althi) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 16/06) – 50% off
✚ Xenon Valkyrie+ (COWCAT) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/06) – 70% off
Existing sales
Check out last week’s article for all the games in the Digital Days sale. It’s a massive list so we can’t include it all in one story.
Leave a Response