Weekly Aussie eShop Downloads & Deals (Week 21) What the Wonderful

by Daniel VuckovicMay 21, 2020

Somehow nearly every week multiple games with the same theme come out and compete with each other. This week is the same with a couple of golf games hitting the same week. What The Golf? we reviewed earlier in the week and loved it, and we’ve heard good things about the Australian developed Golf With Your Friends as well. 

We’ve also got the Wii U favourite The Wonder 101: Remastered out too. The physical copy has been delayed so if you want to be wonderful this weekend you’ll need to buy it digitally. Looking for something to play at home with everyone else? Cannibal Cuisine puts a different spin on the Overcooked games. Journey to the Savage Planet also dropped out of nowhere. It’s so fresh we’ve not got a link for it yet.

Sales this week include Devolver Digital’s Ape out, a range of Bandai Namco games, Just Dance is 50% off as well. Check out Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom for a massive 55% discount as well. We’d also amiss to mention again the NBA 2K20 discount at 95% bringing the price to just $4.49 from $90. You’ll need at least 43GB to download that one.

Don’t like reading, we’ll be including the following picture in stories as well from now on with our highlights. We usually post them to social and if there are enough sales we’ll post them in here now too. It’s also hard to mention every game each week. 

Anything for you this week?

✚ Ailment (Ultimate Games) – $12.00
✚ Arcade Archives RAIDERS5 (HAMSTER) – $10.50
✚ Arrest of a stone Buddha (CIRCLE Ent.) – $20.25 ($22.50 after 28/05) 
✚ Cannibal Cuisine (Rocket Vulture) – $14.62 ($19.50 after 31/05) 
✚ Chess (Sabec) – $13.50
✚ Concept Destruction (Ratalaika Games) – $7.99
✚ Fluxteria (Playstige Interactive) – $10.50
✚ Golf With Your Friends (Team17) – $29.95
✚ Jigsaw Masterpieces  (BottleCube) – $1.50
✚ Journey to the Savage Planet (505 Games) – $59.95
✚ Knight Swap 2 (QUByte Interactive) – $1.49
✚ Lost Artifacts: Time Machine (8Floor Games) – $13.20
✚ Luxar (KOALABS) – $11.90
✚ Monster Prom: XXL (Those Awesome Guys) – $23.99
✚ Monstrum (Soedesco) – $39.95
✚ Myths of Orion: Light from the North (Ocean Media) – $15.00
✚ Pushy and Pully in Blockland (Resistance Studio) – $14.99
✚ Red Wings: Aces of the Sky (ALL IN! GAMES) – $30.00
✚ Skelly Selest & Straimium Immortaly Double Pack (Digerati) – $9.00 ($30.00 after 20/06) 
✚ Steel Rain (PolarityFlow) – $20.90
✚ The Persistence (Firesprite) – $45.00
✚ The Wonderful 101: Remastered (PlatinumGames) – $59.95
✚ WHAT THE GOLF? (TribandProductions) – $22.49 ($29.99 after 28/05) 
✚ Zenge (HamsterOnCokeGames) – $2.10 ($3.00 after 28/05) 

Zombieland: Double Tap- Road Trip (MadCow, LLC) – $24.49 (Usually $69.99, ends 03/06) – 65% off
Zumba® Burn It Up! (505 Games) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 25/05) – 30% off
Animated Jigsaws Collection (Funbox Media) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 03/06) – 50% off
Animated Jigsaws: Beautiful Japanese Scenery (RAINYFROG) – $3.37 (Usually $13.50, ends 04/06) – 75% off
Another World (DotEmu) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/05) – 60% off
Ape Out (Devolver Digital) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/05) – 50% off
Aragami – Shadow Edition (Merge Games) – $22.49 (Usually $44.99, ends 31/05) – 50% off
Arrest of a stone Buddha (CIRCLE Ent.) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/05) – 10% off
Awesome Pea 2 (Sometimes You) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 03/06) – 20% off
Balance Blox (EntwicklerX) – $2.47 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/05) – 45% off
Bear With Me: The Lost Robots (Modus Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.55, ends 26/05) – 50% off
Beast Quest (Maximum Games) – $27.99 (Usually $69.99, ends 26/05) – 60% off
Big Buck Hunter Arcade (MADCOW) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 03/06) – 75% off
Blade Strangers (Nicalis) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 03/06) – 50% off
Blazing Chrome (The Arcade Crew) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 27/05) – 50% off
Block-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 11/06) – 50% off
Breakfast Bar Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $5.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 20/06) – 30% off
Broforce (Devolver Digital) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/05) – 75% off
Brotherhood United (Silesia Games) – $8.09 (Usually $12.45, ends 01/06) – 35% off
Bubble Shooter DX (EntwicklerX) – $2.47 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/05) – 45% off
Cannibal Cuisine (Rocket Vulture) – $14.62 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/05) – 25% off
Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers (MADCOW) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 03/06) – 75% off
Cave Story+ (Nicalis) – $19.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 03/06) – 50% off
Chaos on Deponia (Daedalic GmbH) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/06) – 50% off
Chicken Range (Funbox Media) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/06) – 50% off
Code of Princess EX (Nicalis) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 03/06) – 50% off
Contraptions (Funbox Media) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 03/06) – 50% off
Crash Dummy (Funbox Media) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/06) – 50% off
Crystal Crisis (Nicalis) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 03/06) – 50% off
Dark Devotion (The Arcade Crew) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/05) – 50% off
Deep Ones (Sometimes You) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/06) – 70% off
Deer Drive Legends (Maximum Games) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 26/05) – 70% off
Degrees of Separation (Modus Games) – $2.99 (Usually $29.95, ends 26/05) – 90% off
Deponia (Daedalic GmbH) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 14/06) – 75% off
Deponia Doomsday (Daedalic GmbH) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/06) – 50% off
Desktop Basketball (SAT-BOX) – $8.72 (Usually $12.47, ends 16/06) – 30% off
Destruction (COSEN) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 04/06) – 50% off
Do Not Feed the Monkeys (Alawar Premium) – $15.60 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/05) – 20% off
Dragon Blaze for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 28/05) – 20% off
Drowning (Sometimes You) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 07/06) – 50% off
Dyna Bomb (7 Raven Studios) – $2.40 (Usually $3.00, ends 08/06) – 20% off
Edna & Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes (Daedalic Entertainment GmbH) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/06) – 50% off
Elemental Knights R (WINLIGHT) – $1.60 (Usually $31.46, ends 04/06) – 95% off
Enchanted in the Moonlight – Kiryu, Chikage & Yukinojo – (Voltage) – $20.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 04/06) – 30% off
Enchanted in the Moonlight – Miyabi, Kyoga & Samon – (Voltage) – $20.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 04/06) – 30% off
Energy Invasion (Sometimes You) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 07/06) – 66% off
Epic Word Search Collection (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 11/06) – 50% off
Felix The Reaper (Daedalic Entertainment GmbH) – $12.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 14/06) – 66% off
Feudal Alloy (Attu Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/06) – 80% off
Fifty Words by POWGI (Lightwood Consultancy Ltd) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 11/06) – 50% off
Fill-a-Pix: Phil’s Epic Adventure (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 11/06) – 50% off
Fly Punch Boom! (Jollypunch Games) – $19.50 (Usually $22.95, ends 11/06) – 15% off
GUNBARICH for Nintendo Switch™ (Zerodiv) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 28/05) – 20% off
GUNBIRD for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 28/05) – 20% off
GUNBIRD2 for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 28/05) – 20% off
Galaxy Champions TV (Silesia Games Sp. z o.o.) – $2.94 (Usually $10.50, ends 01/06) – 72% off
Ghost Sweeper (7 Raven Studios) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/06) – 20% off
Goosebumps The Game (MADCOW) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 03/06) – 75% off
Grab the Bottle (Sometimes You) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/06) – 75% off
Heroes of the Monkey Tavern (Monkey Stories) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 02/06) – 50% off
History 2048 (Run-Down Games ) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/06) – 80% off
Hot Gimmick Cosplay-jong for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) – $19.28 (Usually $27.55, ends 28/05) – 30% off
INVERSUS Deluxe (Hypersect) – $1.79 (Usually $17.99, ends 03/06) – 90% off
It’s Spring Again (Sometimes You) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 07/06) – 50% off
Junior League Sports – Basketball (Funbox Media) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/06) – 50% off
Junior League Sports – Ice Hockey (Funbox Media) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/06) – 50% off
Junior League Sports – Soccer (Funbox Media) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/06) – 50% off
Junior League Sports 3-in-1 Collection (Funbox Media) – $21.00 (Usually $42.00, ends 03/06) – 50% off
Just Dance® 2020 (Ubisoft) – $34.97 (Usually $69.95, ends 17/06) – 50% off
Just a Phrase by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 11/06) – 50% off
KUNAI (The Arcade Crew) – $17.85 (Usually $25.50, ends 27/05) – 30% off
Knight Terrors (Nicalis) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 03/06) – 50% off
Liberated (Walkabout Games) – $23.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 05/06) – 20% off
Link-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 11/06) – 50% off
M.A.C.E. Space Shooter (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/05) – 70% off
Marble Power Blast (EntwicklerX) – $2.47 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/05) – 45% off
Metaloid: Origin (7 Raven Studios Co. Ltd.) – $8.40 (Usually $10.50, ends 08/06) – 20% off
Metropolis: Lux Obscura (Sometimes You) – $4.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 07/06) – 60% off
Miniature – The Story Puzzle (Run-Down Games) – $1.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 20/06) – 75% off
Monkey Wall (COSEN) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 04/06) – 50% off
Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (FDG Entertainment) – $26.55 (Usually $59.00, ends 17/06) – 55% off
MotoGP™18 (Milestone) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 04/06) – 60% off
Mutant Football League: Dynasty Edition (Digital Dreams) – $13.35 (Usually $26.70, ends 25/05) – 50% off
NAMCO MUSEUM™ (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $13.25 (Usually $39.00, ends 31/05) – 66% off
NAMCO MUSEUM™ ARCADE PAC™ (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $18.48 (Usually $49.95, ends 31/05) – 63% off
NBA 2K20 (2K) – $4.49 (Usually $89.95, ends 27/05) – 95% off
Never Again (Redblack Spade) – $13.92 (Usually $17.40, ends 25/05) – 20% off
Nickelodeon Kart Racers (GameMill) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 03/06) – 60% off
Ninjin: Clash of Carrots (Modus Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/05) – 80% off
One Eyed Kutkh (Sometimes You) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/06) – 60% off
Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition (Modus Games) – $41.99 (Usually $69.99, ends 26/05) – 40% off
PAC-MAN™ Championship Edition 2 PLUS (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $7.65 (Usually $30.95, ends 31/05) – 75% off
Pang Adventures (DotEmu) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/05) – 60% off
Perry Pig Jump (EntwicklerX) – $2.47 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/05) – 45% off
Pic-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 11/06) – 50% off
Pic-a-Pix Pieces (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 11/06) – 50% off
Planet RIX-13 (Sometimes You) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/06) – 60% off
Potata: Fairy Flower (OverGamez) – $13.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 05/06) – 25% off
Rapala Fishing Pro Series (Game Mill) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 03/06) – 75% off
Redout (Nicalis) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 03/06) – 50% off
RemiLore (Nicalis) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 03/06) – 50% off
Rise: Race The Future (vd-dev) – $20.25 (Usually $27.00, ends 04/06) – 25% off
Robbie Swifthand and the Orb of Mysteries (KISS Publishing) – $13.50 (Usually $27.00, ends 28/05) – 50% off
Rotating Brave (COSEN) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/06) – 50% off
Run the Fan (Silesia Games Sp. z o.o.) – $1.79 (Usually $5.70, ends 01/06) – 69% off
SOL DIVIDE -SWORD OF DARKNESS- for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 28/05) – 20% off
STRIKERS 1945 II for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 28/05) – 20% off
STRIKERS1945 for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 28/05) – 20% off
Samurai Aces for Nintendo Switch™ (Zerodiv) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 28/05) – 20% off
Save me Mr Tako: Tasukete Tako-San (Nicalis) – $10.35 (Usually $20.75, ends 03/06) – 50% off
Skelly Selest & Straimium Immortaly Double Pack (Digerati) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/06) – 70% off
SkyTime (Sometimes You) – $1.80 (Usually $4.50, ends 07/06) – 60% off
Sparklite (Merge Games) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 31/05) – 40% off
Spencer (EntwicklerX) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 31/05) – 70% off
Star Ghost (RAINYFROG) – $3.37 (Usually $13.50, ends 04/06) – 75% off
State of Mind (Daedalic GmbH) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 14/06) – 75% off
Street Outlaws: The List (MadCow, LLC) – $24.49 (Usually $69.99, ends 03/06) – 65% off
Super Star Blast (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/05) – 70% off
Swamp Defense 2 (EntwicklerX) – $2.47 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/05) – 45% off
TENGAI for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 28/05) – 20% off
The End Is Nigh (Nicalis) – $11.20 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/06) – 50% off
The Escapists 2 (Team17) – $10.20 (Usually $30.00, ends 31/05) – 66% off
The Escapists: Complete Edition (Team17) – $3.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 31/05) – 80% off
The Long Journey Home (Daedalic Entertainment GmbH) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/06) – 50% off
The Mooseman (Sometimes You) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 07/06) – 50% off
Them Bombs! (Yellow Dot) – $13.29 (Usually $18.99, ends 31/05) – 30% off
Tic-Tac-Letters by POWGI (Lightwood Consultancy Ltd) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 11/06) – 50% off
Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince (Modus Games) – $27.99 (Usually $69.99, ends 26/05) – 60% off
Troll and I™ (Maximum Games) – $5.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 26/05) – 90% off
Umihara Kawase Fresh! (Nicalis, Inc.) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 03/06) – 50% off
Vegas Party (Funbox Media) – $16.50 (Usually $33.00, ends 03/06) – 50% off
Vortex Attack EX (Jaime Dominguez-Blazquez) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/06) – 50% off
Voxelgram (Lukasz Krasniewski) – $6.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 25/05) – 30% off
WHAT THE GOLF? (TribandProductions) – $22.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 28/05) – 25% off
Wanderjahr TryAgainOrWalkAway (CORECELL) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/06) – 50% off
Windjammers (Dotemu) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/05) – 60% off
Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap (DotEmu) – $10.40 (Usually $26.00, ends 27/05) – 60% off
Word Puzzles by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 11/06) – 50% off
Word Search by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 11/06) – 50% off
Word Sudoku by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 11/06) – 50% off
Word Wheel by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 11/06) – 50% off
Wordsweeper by POWGI (Lightwood Consultancy Ltd) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 11/06) – 50% off
Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair (Team17 Digital Ltd.) – $30.15 (Usually $45.00, ends 31/05) – 33% off
ZERO GUNNER 2- for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 28/05) – 20% off
Zenge (HamsterOnCokeGames) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 28/05) – 30% off

Zombie Driver Immortal Edition (EXOR Studios Wojciech Lekki sp. j.) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/05) – 75% off
Zombie Panic in Wonderland DX (Akaoni Studio) – $4.72 (Usually $13.50, ends 24/05) – 65% off
Zombillie (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/06) – 79% off
ŌKAMI™ HD (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 11/06) – 50% off
#RaceDieRun (QubicGames S.A.) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 05/06) – 80% off
2064: Read Only Memories INTEGRAL (MidBoss) – $3.80 (Usually $26.25, ends 23/05) – 86% off
39 Days to Mars (Its Anecdotal) – $11.38 (Usually $16.99, ends 28/05) – 33% off
911 Operator (SONKA) – $6.12 (Usually $24.49, ends 14/06) – 75% off
911 Operator Deluxe Edition (SONKA) – $24.49 (Usually $34.99, ends 14/06) – 30% off
99Moves (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 22/05) – 66% off
99Seconds (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.57 (Usually $4.50, ends 12/06) – 65% off
A Ch’ti Bundle (Seaven Studio) – $4.80 (Usually $24.00, ends 28/05) – 80% off
Aborigenus (Drageus Games) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/06) – 70% off
Abyss (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 22/05) – 66% off
Adventure Pinball Bundle (SuperPowerUpGames) – $5.40 (Usually $13.50, ends 05/06) – 60% off
AeternoBlade (CORECELL) – $7.42 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/05) – 67% off
AeternoBlade II (PQube Limited) – $36.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 21/05) – 20% off
Akane (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/06) – 80% off
Akuto: Showdown (QubicGames) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 05/06) – 50% off
All-Star Fruit Racing (Pqube) – $19.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/05) – 35% off
Angels of Death (PLAYISM) – $11.25 (Usually $18.75, ends 27/05) – 40% off
Apocryph: an old-school shooter (Bigzur Games) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 01/06) – 50% off
Ara Fell Enhanced Edition (DANGEN Entertainment) – $24.30 (Usually $27.00, ends 23/05) – 10% off
Archaica: The Path Of Light (Drageus Games) – $15.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/05) – 33% off
Asdivine Dios (Kabushiki Kaisha Kotobuki Solution) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 27/05) – 40% off
Astebreed (PLAYISM) – $6.96 (Usually $17.40, ends 27/05) – 60% off
Astro Bears (SONKA S.A.) – $1.57 (Usually $10.99, ends 14/06) – 86% off
At Sundown: Shots In The Dark (Versus Evil) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 26/05) – 90% off
Atomic Heist (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 14/06) – 85% off
Axiom Verge (Thomas Happ Games) – $16.20 (Usually $27.00, ends 21/05) – 40% off
BATTOJUTSU (Caerux) – $6.39 (Usually $7.99, ends 28/05) – 20% off
BE-A Walker (SONKA) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 14/06) – 50% off
BQM -BlockQuest Maker- (Wonderland Kazakiri) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 11/06) – 50% off
BRAWL (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/06) – 90% off
Bad Dream: Coma (Forever Entertainment) – $1.40 (Usually $14.00, ends 10/06) – 90% off
Bad Dream: Fever (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/06) – 90% off
Barbarous: Tavern of Emyr (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $11.99, ends 05/06) – 88% off
Bedtime Blues (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/06) – 90% off
Binaries (Ant Workshop) – $2.54 (Usually $16.99, ends 24/05) – 85% off
Biolab Wars (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 10/06) – 50% off
Black The Fall (SandSailorStudio) – $6.88 (Usually $22.95, ends 22/05) – 70% off
Blazing Beaks (QubicGames) – $2.99 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/06) – 87% off
Bleed Complete Bundle (Digerati) – $6.30 (Usually $42.00, ends 25/05) – 85% off
Blood Breed (Cool Small Games) – $5.40 (Usually $9.00, ends 24/05) – 40% off
Blood will be Spilled (Attu Games) – $15.40 (Usually $22.00, ends 31/05) – 30% off
Bomb Chicken (Nitrome) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 24/05) – 50% off
Bot Vice (DYA GAMES) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/06) – 60% off
Brawlout (Angry Mob Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 28/05) – 50% off
Bridge Builder Adventure (BoomBit Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/06) – 80% off
Bridge Constructor Ultimate Edition (Headup Games) – $14.85 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/06) – 34% off
Bulb Boy (Bulbware) – $2.08 (Usually $10.40, ends 21/05) – 80% off
CHOP (QubicGames S.A.) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 05/06) – 50% off
CRAYON SHINCHAN The Storm Called FLAMING KASUKABE RUNNER!! (Bushiroad) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/05) – 30% off
Call of Cthulhu (Focus Home Interactive SA) – $34.97 (Usually $69.95, ends 01/06) – 50% off
Cast of the Seven Godsends (Merge Games) – $1.94 (Usually $19.49, ends 24/05) – 90% off
Castle of no Escape 2 (QubicGames S.A.) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 05/06) – 50% off
Caveman Chuck (PrimeBit Games) – $1.79 (Usually $6.00, ends 23/05) – 70% off
Caveman Warriors (JanduSoft) – $3.90 (Usually $19.50, ends 04/06) – 80% off
Chameleon Run Deluxe Edition (Cinemax) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 13/06) – 50% off
Chasm (Leadman Games) – $16.20 (Usually $27.00, ends 21/05) – 40% off
Chiki-Chiki Boxy Pro Wrestling (The Pocket Company) – $14.85 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/05) – 34% off
Ciel Fledge: A Daughter Raising Simulator (Pqube) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/05) – 30% off
Clock Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $1.56 (Usually $6.00, ends 10/06) – 74% off
Clumsy Rush (RedDeerGames) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 24/05) – 70% off
Coffee Crisis (QubicGames) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 05/06) – 80% off
Cooking Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $27.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/05) – 10% off
Cooking Tycoons – 3 in 1 Bundle (Baltoro Games) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 07/06) – 60% off
Cosmic Star Heroine (Limited Run Games) – $3.59 (Usually $17.99, ends 05/06) – 80% off
Crash Drive 2 (M2H) – $8.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 17/06) – 30% off
Crazy Strike Bowling EX (CORECELL) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/05) – 60% off
Creepy Road (GROOVYMILK) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 27/05) – 60% off
Croc’s World 2 (Sprakelsoft) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/06) – 75% off
Croc’s World 3 (Sprakelsoft) – $2.39 (Usually $5.99, ends 14/06) – 60% off
Croixleur Sigma (PLAYISM) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/05) – 60% off
Cube Creator X (Big John Games) – $10.99 (Usually $26.90, ends 21/05) – 59% off
Curious Cases (OnSkull Development) – $6.37 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/05) – 15% off
Cycle 28 (Pill Bug Interactive) – $1.68 (Usually $8.40, ends 21/05) – 80% off
Dark Burial (Drageus Games) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 07/06) – 50% off
Dark Tower (PrimeBit Games) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/05) – 70% off
Dark Veer (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/06) – 79% off
Dead Dungeon (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 24/05) – 80% off
Demolition Crew (xirBX) – $2.25 (Usually $3.00, ends 31/05) – 25% off
Demon Pit (Digerati) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/05) – 50% off
Depth of Extinction (HOF Studios) – $17.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 03/06) – 10% off
Devil May Cry (CAPCOM CO., LTD.) – $17.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 11/06) – 40% off
Devil May Cry 2 (CAPCOM CO., LTD.) – $17.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 11/06) – 40% off
Diggerman (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/06) – 79% off
Discmaster (Conceptsleutelaars) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 12/06) – 50% off
Dragon Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 22/05) – 50% off
Dragon Snakes (My Next Games) – $2.10 (Usually $6.00, ends 06/06) – 65% off
Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen (CAPCOM) – $26.56 (Usually $39.95, ends 11/06) – 34% off
Drawngeon: Dungeons of Ink and Paper (Drageus Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 24/05) – 50% off
DreamBall (JanduSoft) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/06) – 30% off
Dreamwalker: Never Fall Asleep (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/05) – 90% off
Drift Legends (Nikita Alexeevich) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/05) – 50% off
Dungeons & Aliens (Kool2Play) – $1.56 (Usually $6.00, ends 10/06) – 74% off
Dusk Diver (PQube Limited) – $48.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 21/05) – 20% off
EARTHLOCK (Snowcastle Games) – $7.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 07/06) – 80% off
ELEA: Paradigm Shift (Kyodai) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 07/06) – 50% off
Earthworms (SONKA) – $1.56 (Usually $12.49, ends 14/06) – 88% off
Emma: Lost in Memories (JanduSoft) – $10.20 (Usually $12.00, ends 04/06) – 15% off
Escape Doodland (Qubic Games) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 05/06) – 90% off
Escape First (OnSkull Development) – $6.37 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/05) – 15% off
Estiman (Arts Alliance) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 10/06) – 49% off
Ethan: Meteor Hunter (Seaven Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/05) – 80% off
Farm Mystery (Ocean Media LLC) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/05) – 40% off
Final Light, The Prison (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.10 (Usually $10.50, ends 11/06) – 80% off
Find The Balance (Wastelands) – $1.55 (Usually $7.79, ends 23/05) – 80% off
Fishing Star World Tour (WFS) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 13/06) – 40% off
Fishing Universe Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/06) – 90% off
Flat Heroes (Deck 13) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/05) – 80% off
Flowlines VS (Baltoro Games) – $1.39 (Usually $6.99, ends 14/06) – 80% off
Fly O’Clock (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 10/06) – 49% off
Food Truck Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/06) – 40% off
Forest Home (NextGen Reality) – $3.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 28/05) – 80% off
Fractured Minds (Wired Productions Limited) – $2.70 (Usually $3.00, ends 28/05) – 10% off
Frane: Dragons’ Odyssey (KEMCO) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 27/05) – 40% off
Frederic 2: Evil Strikes Back (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/06) – 79% off
Frederic: Resurrection of Music (Forever Entertainment) – $1.88 (Usually $8.99, ends 10/06) – 79% off
Freecell Solitaire Deluxe (Baltoro Games Sp.z o.o.) – $2.02 (Usually $13.50, ends 31/05) – 85% off
Frozen Friends – Escape the Forest (Digital Game Group) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 22/05) – 40% off
Funny Bunny Adventures (Drageus Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 24/05) – 50% off
Furwind (JanduSoft) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 04/06) – 50% off
Fury Unleashed (Awesome Games) – $26.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 07/06) – 10% off
GUILTY GEAR (Pqube) – $9.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/05) – 35% off
GUILTY GEAR XX ACCENT CORE PLUS R (Pqube) – $14.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/05) – 35% off
Gear.Club Unlimited 2 (Microids) – $17.97 (Usually $59.85, ends 27/05) – 70% off
Geki Yaba Runner Anniversary Edition (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 29/05) – 67% off
Get Me Outta Here (QubicGames) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/06) – 50% off
Ghost 1.0 (unepic fran) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/05) – 60% off
Glaive: Brick Breaker (Blue Sunset Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/06) – 90% off
Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions (Digerati) – $14.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 25/05) – 20% off
Goblin Sword (Gelato Games) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/05) – 40% off
Goetia (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/06) – 90% off
Grab Lab (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/06) – 79% off
Grave Keeper (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/06) – 90% off
Gravity Rider Zero (QubicGames) – $7.35 (Usually $10.50, ends 07/06) – 30% off
Green Game: TimeSwapper (Draw Distance) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 24/05) – 66% off
Guess the Character (JanduSoft) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 04/06) – 66% off
Gun Gun Pixies (Pqube) – $52.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 21/05) – 30% off
Gunpowder on The Teeth: Arcade (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/06) – 79% off
Gurgamoth (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild, Incorporated) – $2.00 (Usually $13.35, ends 27/05) – 85% off
Hand of Fate 2 (DefiantDevelopment) – $11.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 28/05) – 60% off
Hardway Party (Wastelands) – $1.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 23/05) – 80% off
Headsnatchers (Iceberg Interactive B.V.) – $7.65 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/05) – 66% off
Hell Warders (Pqube) – $10.12 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/05) – 55% off
Hero Express (Fantastico Studio srl) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/06) – 75% off
Hexologic (MythicOwl) – $2.24 (Usually $4.49, ends 29/05) – 50% off
Hollow (Forever Entertainment) – $2.90 (Usually $29.00, ends 10/06) – 90% off
Hook (Rainbow Train) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 28/05) – 50% off
Hyperide (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 10/06) – 49% off
Hyperide: Vector Raid (Arts Alliance) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 10/06) – 49% off
IHUGU (Forever Entertainment) – $1.56 (Usually $6.00, ends 10/06) – 74% off
INSTANT TENNIS (Breakfirst Games) – $4.45 (Usually $14.85, ends 31/05) – 70% off
If My Heart Had Wings (Willplus Co., Ltd.) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/05) – 30% off
In Between (Headup Games) – $2.98 (Usually $18.00, ends 24/05) – 83% off
Inside My Radio (Seaven Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/05) – 80% off
Invisigun Reloaded (Sombr Studio LLC) – $2.71 (Usually $27.15, ends 21/05) – 90% off
Jet Ski Rush (Cool Small Games) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 07/06) – 50% off
Jim is Moving Out! (Cinemax, s.r.o.) – $8.99 (Usually $17.99, ends 13/06) – 50% off
Jumping Joe & Friends (QbicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 05/06) – 50% off
Jurassic Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 22/05) – 50% off
Just Black Jack (Run-Down Games) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 16/06) – 50% off
KILL la KILL – IF (PQube Limited) – $27.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/05) – 10% off
Kakuro Magic (Nestor Yavorskyy) – $1.95 (Usually $3.90, ends 03/06) – 50% off
Kero Blaster (PLAYISM) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/05) – 50% off
Kid Tripp (Four Horses) – $1.31 (Usually $5.20, ends 10/06) – 75% off
Koloro (Qubic Games) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 05/06) – 90% off
LEGRAND LEGACY: Tale of the Fatebounds (Another Indie Studio) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/05) – 50% off
Laser Kitty Pow Pow (QubicGames S.A.) – $1.49 (Usually $4.49, ends 05/06) – 67% off
Let’s Sing 2019 (Koch Media) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 21/05) – 30% off
Let’s Sing 2020 (Koch Media GmbH) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 21/05) – 30% off
Levels+ : Addictive Puzzle Game (flow) – $3.49 (Usually $6.99, ends 31/05) – 50% off
Lost Castle (Another Indie Studio Limited) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/05) – 30% off
Ludomania (Baltoro Games) – $1.48 (Usually $4.50, ends 14/06) – 67% off
MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame (Milestone) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 21/05) – 70% off
Madorica Real Estate (GIFT TEN INDUSTRY) – $14.90 (Usually $19.50, ends 23/05) – 24% off
Magic Nations (PrimeBit Games) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 23/05) – 70% off
Mana Spark (Mana Spark) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 05/06) – 90% off
Marooners (M2H) – $13.65 (Usually $19.50, ends 17/06) – 30% off
Mars Power Industries (SONKA) – $1.62 (Usually $6.49, ends 14/06) – 75% off
MazM: Jekyll and Hyde (CFK) – $15.00 (Usually $18.75, ends 04/06) – 20% off
Mega Man 11 (CAPCOM) – $19.97 (Usually $39.95, ends 11/06) – 50% off
Mega Man Legacy Collection (CAPCOM Europe) – $15.26 (Usually $22.95, ends 11/06) – 34% off
Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 (CAPCOM) – $15.26 (Usually $22.95, ends 11/06) – 34% off
Mega Man X Legacy Collection (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 11/06) – 50% off
Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 11/06) – 50% off
Merchants of Kaidan (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/06) – 90% off
Midnight Evil (Draw Distance S.A.) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/05) – 80% off
Millie (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/06) – 79% off
Mini Trains (QubicGames S.A.) – $1.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 05/06) – 83% off
Modern Tales: Age of Invention (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/05) – 90% off
Monkey Business (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 03/06) – 80% off
Monster Bugs Eat People (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 05/06) – 50% off
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2 (Milestone) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 28/05) – 60% off
Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate™ (CAPCOM Europe) – $31.98 (Usually $79.95, ends 11/06) – 60% off
Moorhuhn Remake (Higgs Games) – $8.40 (Usually $10.50, ends 30/05) – 20% off
Mr Blaster (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 10/06) – 50% off
Muddledash (Pqube) – $2.55 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/05) – 66% off
Mushroom Quest (Drageus Games) – $1.49 (Usually $4.50, ends 14/06) – 67% off
Must Dash Amigos (MINIBEAST) – $5.39 (Usually $26.99, ends 31/05) – 80% off
My Brother Rabbit (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/06) – 90% off
NO THING (Forever Entertainment) – $1.52 (Usually $2.99, ends 10/06) – 49% off
NecroWorm (Walkabout Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/06) – 80% off
Neo ATLAS 1469 (StudioArtDink) – $31.99 (Usually $63.99, ends 28/05) – 50% off
Neon City Riders (Bromio) – $24.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/05) – 20% off
Neverout (Gamedust) – $1.60 (Usually $11.99, ends 05/06) – 87% off
Nice Slice (Kool2Play) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 10/06) – 50% off
Night Trap – 25th Anniversary Edition (Limited Run Games) – $3.59 (Usually $17.99, ends 05/06) – 80% off
Nightmares from the Deep 2: The Siren`s Call (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/06) – 90% off
NoReload Heroes (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/06) – 90% off
Not Not – A Brain Buster (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 05/06) – 50% off
Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee (Oddworld Inhabitants) – $30.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 28/05) – 33% off
Odium to the Core (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 05/06) – 80% off
Old Man’s Journey (Broken Rules) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 25/05) – 80% off
Omen Exitio: Plague (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $3.15 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/06) – 79% off
OmoTomO (Forever Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/06) – 50% off
One Person Story (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.80 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/05) – 60% off
One Strike (QubicGames) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 05/06) – 50% off
Oniken: Unstoppable Edition & Odallus: The Dark Call Bundle (Digerati Distribution) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/05) – 75% off
Onimusha: Warlords (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 11/06) – 50% off
Operation Hardcore (Greenlight Games) – $6.22 (Usually $12.45, ends 31/05) – 50% off
Our World Is Ended. (Pqube) – $41.25 (Usually $75.00, ends 27/05) – 45% off
Paper Wars: Cannon Fodder Devastated (Draw Distance) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/05) – 80% off
Party Treats (QubicGames S.A.) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 05/06) – 50% off
Perseverance (Cool Small Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/06) – 60% off
Persian Nights: Sands of Wonders (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/06) – 90% off
Phantaruk (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/06) – 79% off
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (CAPCOM) – $19.97 (Usually $39.95, ends 11/06) – 50% off
Pixel Art Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $8.55 (Usually $57.00, ends 30/05) – 85% off
Pixel Gladiator (Drageus Games) – $2.99 (Usually $10.50, ends 24/05) – 72% off
Pizza Bar Tycoon (Baltoro Games Sp.z o.o.) – $2.76 (Usually $6.90, ends 31/05) – 60% off
PlataGO! Super Platform Game Maker (Pqube) – $16.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/05) – 45% off
Poly Puzzle (Forever Entertainment) – $5.02 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/06) – 33% off
Puzzle Book (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 26/05) – 75% off
Puzzles for Toddlers & Kids: Animals, Cars and more (winterworks) – $8.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 13/06) – 25% off
Q-YO Blaster (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/06) – 90% off
Qbik (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/06) – 79% off
R.B.I. Baseball 20 (MLBAM) – $39.09 (Usually $45.99, ends 21/05) – 15% off
RAZED (Pqube) – $5.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/05) – 66% off
REKT! High Octane Stunts (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 05/06) – 83% off
Raging Loop (PQube Limited) – $33.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 21/05) – 25% off
Rally Rock ‘N Racing (EnjoyUp Games) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/06) – 60% off
Real Drift Racing (Baltoro Media Group Sp.z o.o. Sp.K.) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/05) – 80% off
Realpolitiks (Forever Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 10/06) – 90% off
Red Game Without a Great Name (Draw Distance) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 24/05) – 66% off
Reed 2 (Ratalaika Games) – $6.39 (Usually $7.99, ends 24/05) – 20% off
Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition (Crunching Koalas) – $5.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 31/05) – 85% off
Reknum (JanduSoft) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/06) – 30% off
Revenant Dogma (KEMCO) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 27/05) – 40% off
Revenant Saga (KEMCO) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 27/05) – 50% off
Rimelands: Hammer of Thor (QubicGames S.A.) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 05/06) – 90% off
Risky Rescue (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/06) – 79% off
Robonauts (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 29/05) – 75% off
Robothorium (Goblinz Studio) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/05) – 90% off
Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX (EnjoyUp Games) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/06) – 70% off
Roll’d (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 10/06) – 50% off
Root Letter: Last Answer (PQube Limited) – $31.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 21/05) – 30% off
Safari Pinball (Super PowerUp Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 12/06) – 66% off
Safety First! (Headup Games) – $1.49 (Usually $4.50, ends 23/05) – 67% off
Saturday Morning RPG (Limited Run Games) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 05/06) – 80% off
Scalextric (Sabec) – $3.33 (Usually $16.65, ends 03/06) – 80% off
Sea King (Interactive Stone) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/05) – 50% off
Sheep Patrol (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 05/06) – 50% off
Shipped (QubicGames S.A.) – $1.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 05/06) – 83% off
Shut Eye (Forever Entertainment) – $1.56 (Usually $6.00, ends 10/06) – 74% off
Sin Slayers: Enhanced Edition (Black Tower Games) – $14.95 (Usually $29.90, ends 22/05) – 50% off
Sinless (Forever Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/06) – 50% off
Skull Rogue (Drageus Games) – $3.00 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/05) – 33% off
Slayin 2 (FDG Entertainment) – $11.70 (Usually $18.00, ends 28/05) – 35% off
Slender: The Arrival (Blue Isle Studios) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 24/05) – 80% off
Slot (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 03/06) – 80% off
Smoots Summer Games (JanduSoft S.L.) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/06) – 30% off
Soap Dodgem (Zsolt Fabian) – $1.51 (Usually $3.00, ends 14/06) – 50% off
Solitaire Klondike BLACK (G-MODE) – $5.73 (Usually $7.65, ends 30/05) – 25% off
Soulblight (My Next Games) – $7.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/06) – 65% off
Space Pioneer (QubicGames) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 05/06) – 80% off
Sparkle 2 EVO (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/06) – 79% off
Sparkle 3 Genesis (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/06) – 79% off
Sparkle 4 Tales (Forever Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/06) – 50% off
Sparkle ZERO (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/06) – 79% off
Spirit Roots (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $4.46 (Usually $10.50, ends 31/05) – 58% off
Spirit of the North (Merge Games) – $25.20 (Usually $31.50, ends 21/05) – 20% off
Spot The Difference (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 03/06) – 80% off
Spy Chameleon (Unfinished Pixel) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 04/06) – 50% off
Star Horizon (No Gravity Games) – $11.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 13/06) – 20% off
Star Sky (PLAYISM) – $1.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 27/05) – 70% off
Star Story: The Horizon Escape (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/06) – 90% off
Startide (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/06) – 90% off
Still There (Iceberg Interactive) – $15.07 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/05) – 33% off
Strange Telephone (PLAYISM) – $9.45 (Usually $13.50, ends 27/05) – 30% off
Street Basketball (Baltoro Games) – $1.79 (Usually $8.99, ends 31/05) – 80% off
Strikey Sisters (DYA GAMES) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/06) – 40% off
Subdivision Infinity DX (Blowfish Studios Pty Ltd) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 01/06) – 50% off
Subsurface Circular (Ant Workshop) – $7.19 (Usually $8.99, ends 27/05) – 20% off
Sudoku Relax 2 Summer Waves (G-MODE) – $5.73 (Usually $7.65, ends 30/05) – 25% off
Suicide Guy (ChubbyPixel) – $2.64 (Usually $12.00, ends 31/05) – 78% off
Suicide Guy: Sleepin’ Deeply (ChubbyPixel) – $1.98 (Usually $9.00, ends 31/05) – 78% off
Sumer (Studio Wumpus) – $14.52 (Usually $18.15, ends 01/06) – 20% off
Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition (Digerati) – $24.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 23/05) – 20% off
Super Hero Fight Club: Reloaded (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 05/06) – 90% off
Super Hyperactive Ninja (JanduSoft) – $1.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 04/06) – 85% off
Super Loop Drive (Run-Down Games) – $1.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 16/06) – 75% off
Super Sportmatchen (DANGEN Entertainment) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/05) – 75% off
Super Star Path (DYA GAMES) – $3.18 (Usually $7.95, ends 11/06) – 60% off
Super Toy Cars (Eclipse Games) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 01/06) – 60% off
Surfingers (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/06) – 79% off
Swaps and Traps (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $2.24 (Usually $13.50, ends 24/05) – 83% off
Swordbreaker The Game (Drageus Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/06) – 60% off
TERRORHYTHM (TRRT) (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $3.15 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/06) – 79% off
Tactical Mind 2 (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/06) – 70% off
Tallowmere (Teyon) – $4.20 (Usually $10.50, ends 28/05) – 60% off
Tamashii (Digerati) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 25/05) – 50% off
Tap Skaters (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/06) – 79% off
Tardy (Drageus Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 24/05) – 80% off
Task Force Kampas (eastasiasoft) – $7.19 (Usually $8.99, ends 27/05) – 20% off
Teddy Gangs (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 03/06) – 80% off
Teddy The Wanderer: Mountain Hike (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/06) – 90% off
Teddy the Wanderer: Kayaking (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/06) – 90% off
Tennis Go (Sabec Limited) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 03/06) – 80% off
Tennis Open 2020 (Forever Entertainment) – $10.05 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/06) – 33% off
The Adventures of Elena Temple: Definitive Edition (GRIMTALIN) – $4.79 (Usually $7.99, ends 03/06) – 40% off
The Childs Sight (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $1.46 (Usually $6.99, ends 10/06) – 79% off
The Deer God (Blowfish Studios) – $2.04 (Usually $12.00, ends 01/06) – 83% off
The Experiment: Escape Room (OnSkull Development) – $5.10 (Usually $6.00, ends 23/05) – 15% off
The House of Da Vinci (Blue Brain Games, s.r.o.) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/05) – 50% off
The Inner World (Headup Games) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 13/06) – 75% off
The Keep (Cinemax) – $12.49 (Usually $24.99, ends 13/06) – 50% off
The Mahjong Huntress (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/06) – 79% off
The Man With The Ivory Cane (Ocean Media) – $11.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/05) – 25% off
The Shapeshifting Detective (Wales Interactive) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 28/05) – 40% off
The Tenth Line Special Edition (Sungazer Software LLC) – $8.99 (Usually $17.99, ends 24/05) – 50% off
The Walking Vegetables: Radical Edition (Merge Games) – $2.92 (Usually $19.50, ends 24/05) – 85% off
The Wardrobe: Even Better Edition (CINIC Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 28/05) – 50% off
The Way Remastered (SONKA) – $1.59 (Usually $23.99, ends 14/06) – 93% off
Thief Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $2.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 10/06) – 90% off
Thy Sword (Ratalaika Games) – $12.79 (Usually $15.99, ends 31/05) – 20% off
Tied Together (Headup Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/05) – 80% off
Timberman VS (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 10/06) – 49% off
Tinboy (Interactive Stone) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 21/05) – 50% off
Tiny Gladiators (BoomBit Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/06) – 80% off
Tiny Hands Adventure (Blue Sunset Games) – $2.41 (Usually $11.49, ends 10/06) – 79% off
Titans Pinball (Super PowerUp Games S.L.) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 22/05) – 50% off
Toby: The Secret Mine (Headup Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 23/05) – 80% off
Tokyo School Life (Pqube) – $10.12 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/05) – 55% off
Top Run (Fantastico Studio) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/06) – 50% off
Top Speed: Drag & Fast Racing (T-Bull) – $8.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 10/06) – 30% off
TorqueL -Physics Modified Edition- (PLAYISM) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/05) – 50% off
Touchdown Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 25/05) – 50% off
Tower Inferno (Digital Game Group) – $7.20 (Usually $12.00, ends 31/05) – 40% off
Tower Of Babel (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.86 (Usually $9.30, ends 11/06) – 80% off
Tower of Babel – no mercy (DNA Studios) – $10.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 31/05) – 30% off
Trancelation (Baltoro Games) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/06) – 60% off
Typoman (Wales Interactive) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 21/05) – 60% off
UTOPIA 9 – A Volatile Vacation (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 05/06) – 90% off
Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020 (Forever Entertainment) – $10.05 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/06) – 33% off
UnderHero (Digerati) – $17.09 (Usually $25.50, ends 25/05) – 33% off
Unit 4 (Qubic Games) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/06) – 90% off
VERTICAL STRIKE ENDLESS CHALLENGE (PLAYISM) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/05) – 40% off
VSR: Void Space Racing (SONKA) – $1.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 14/06) – 80% off
Valfaris & Slain Double Pack (Big Sugar) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 23/05) – 60% off
Vambrace: Cold Soul (Headup GmbH) – $24.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 02/06) – 35% off
Violett (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/06) – 90% off
Viviette (DYA GAMES) – $10.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 04/06) – 30% off
Voxel Galaxy (SAT-BOX) – $8.89 (Usually $11.12, ends 05/06) – 20% off
Voxel Pirates (SAT-BOX) – $8.44 (Usually $10.55, ends 05/06) – 20% off
Warborn (Pqube) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 11/06) – 20% off
Warlocks 2: God Slayers (QubicGames) – $2.69 (Usually $26.99, ends 05/06) – 90% off
Welcome to Primrose Lake (QubicGames) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 05/06) – 50% off
Windscape (Headup Games) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 02/06) – 60% off
Wondershot (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 05/06) – 90% off
World Soccer Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 22/05) – 50% off
Worse Than Death (Benjamin Rivers) – $2.79 (Usually $13.99, ends 25/05) – 80% off
Wreckin’ Ball Adventure (QubicGames S.A.) – $1.49 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/06) – 80% off
X-Morph: Defense (EXOR Studios) – $7.25 (Usually $29.00, ends 31/05) – 75% off
XenoRaptor (Digerati) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/05) – 50% off
Xtreme Club Racing (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.97 (Usually $14.85, ends 11/06) – 80% off
YUMENIKKI -DREAM DIARY- (PLAYISM) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/05) – 50% off
Yellow Fins (Sprakelsoft GmbH) – $1.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 14/06) – 75% off

