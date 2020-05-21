Weekly Aussie eShop Downloads & Deals (Week 21) What the Wonderful
Somehow nearly every week multiple games with the same theme come out and compete with each other. This week is the same with a couple of golf games hitting the same week. What The Golf? we reviewed earlier in the week and loved it, and we’ve heard good things about the Australian developed Golf With Your Friends as well.
We’ve also got the Wii U favourite The Wonder 101: Remastered out too. The physical copy has been delayed so if you want to be wonderful this weekend you’ll need to buy it digitally. Looking for something to play at home with everyone else? Cannibal Cuisine puts a different spin on the Overcooked games. Journey to the Savage Planet also dropped out of nowhere. It’s so fresh we’ve not got a link for it yet.
Sales this week include Devolver Digital’s Ape out, a range of Bandai Namco games, Just Dance is 50% off as well. Check out Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom for a massive 55% discount as well. We’d also amiss to mention again the NBA 2K20 discount at 95% bringing the price to just $4.49 from $90. You’ll need at least 43GB to download that one.
Don’t like reading, we’ll be including the following picture in stories as well from now on with our highlights. We usually post them to social and if there are enough sales we’ll post them in here now too. It’s also hard to mention every game each week.
Anything for you this week?
✚ Ailment (Ultimate Games) – $12.00
✚ Arcade Archives RAIDERS5 (HAMSTER) – $10.50
✚ Arrest of a stone Buddha (CIRCLE Ent.) – $20.25 ($22.50 after 28/05)
✚ Cannibal Cuisine (Rocket Vulture) – $14.62 ($19.50 after 31/05)
✚ Chess (Sabec) – $13.50
✚ Concept Destruction (Ratalaika Games) – $7.99
✚ Fluxteria (Playstige Interactive) – $10.50
✚ Golf With Your Friends (Team17) – $29.95
✚ Jigsaw Masterpieces (BottleCube) – $1.50
✚ Journey to the Savage Planet (505 Games) – $59.95
✚ Knight Swap 2 (QUByte Interactive) – $1.49
✚ Lost Artifacts: Time Machine (8Floor Games) – $13.20
✚ Luxar (KOALABS) – $11.90
✚ Monster Prom: XXL (Those Awesome Guys) – $23.99
✚ Monstrum (Soedesco) – $39.95
✚ Myths of Orion: Light from the North (Ocean Media) – $15.00
✚ Pushy and Pully in Blockland (Resistance Studio) – $14.99
✚ Red Wings: Aces of the Sky (ALL IN! GAMES) – $30.00
✚ Skelly Selest & Straimium Immortaly Double Pack (Digerati) – $9.00 ($30.00 after 20/06)
✚ Steel Rain (PolarityFlow) – $20.90
✚ The Persistence (Firesprite) – $45.00
✚ The Wonderful 101: Remastered (PlatinumGames) – $59.95
✚ WHAT THE GOLF? (TribandProductions) – $22.49 ($29.99 after 28/05)
✚ Zenge (HamsterOnCokeGames) – $2.10 ($3.00 after 28/05)
If a link is unavailable it’s because while it’s live on the Australian eShop, it’s not in Europe and we can’t access it in this limbo stage between the release times.
✚ Zombieland: Double Tap- Road Trip (MadCow, LLC) – $24.49 (Usually $69.99, ends 03/06) – 65% off
✚ Zumba® Burn It Up! (505 Games) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 25/05) – 30% off
✚ Animated Jigsaws Collection (Funbox Media) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 03/06) – 50% off
✚ Animated Jigsaws: Beautiful Japanese Scenery (RAINYFROG) – $3.37 (Usually $13.50, ends 04/06) – 75% off
✚ Another World (DotEmu) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/05) – 60% off
✚ Ape Out (Devolver Digital) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/05) – 50% off
✚ Aragami – Shadow Edition (Merge Games) – $22.49 (Usually $44.99, ends 31/05) – 50% off
✚ Arrest of a stone Buddha (CIRCLE Ent.) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/05) – 10% off
✚ Awesome Pea 2 (Sometimes You) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 03/06) – 20% off
✚ Balance Blox (EntwicklerX) – $2.47 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/05) – 45% off
✚ Bear With Me: The Lost Robots (Modus Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.55, ends 26/05) – 50% off
✚ Beast Quest (Maximum Games) – $27.99 (Usually $69.99, ends 26/05) – 60% off
✚ Big Buck Hunter Arcade (MADCOW) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 03/06) – 75% off
✚ Blade Strangers (Nicalis) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 03/06) – 50% off
✚ Blazing Chrome (The Arcade Crew) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 27/05) – 50% off
✚ Block-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 11/06) – 50% off
✚ Breakfast Bar Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $5.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 20/06) – 30% off
✚ Broforce (Devolver Digital) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/05) – 75% off
✚ Brotherhood United (Silesia Games) – $8.09 (Usually $12.45, ends 01/06) – 35% off
✚ Bubble Shooter DX (EntwicklerX) – $2.47 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/05) – 45% off
✚ Cannibal Cuisine (Rocket Vulture) – $14.62 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/05) – 25% off
✚ Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers (MADCOW) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 03/06) – 75% off
✚ Cave Story+ (Nicalis) – $19.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 03/06) – 50% off
✚ Chaos on Deponia (Daedalic GmbH) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/06) – 50% off
✚ Chicken Range (Funbox Media) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/06) – 50% off
✚ Code of Princess EX (Nicalis) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 03/06) – 50% off
✚ Contraptions (Funbox Media) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 03/06) – 50% off
✚ Crash Dummy (Funbox Media) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/06) – 50% off
✚ Crystal Crisis (Nicalis) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 03/06) – 50% off
✚ Dark Devotion (The Arcade Crew) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/05) – 50% off
✚ Deep Ones (Sometimes You) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/06) – 70% off
✚ Deer Drive Legends (Maximum Games) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 26/05) – 70% off
✚ Degrees of Separation (Modus Games) – $2.99 (Usually $29.95, ends 26/05) – 90% off
✚ Deponia (Daedalic GmbH) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 14/06) – 75% off
✚ Deponia Doomsday (Daedalic GmbH) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/06) – 50% off
✚ Desktop Basketball (SAT-BOX) – $8.72 (Usually $12.47, ends 16/06) – 30% off
✚ Destruction (COSEN) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 04/06) – 50% off
✚ Do Not Feed the Monkeys (Alawar Premium) – $15.60 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/05) – 20% off
✚ Dragon Blaze for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 28/05) – 20% off
✚ Drowning (Sometimes You) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 07/06) – 50% off
✚ Dyna Bomb (7 Raven Studios) – $2.40 (Usually $3.00, ends 08/06) – 20% off
✚ Edna & Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes (Daedalic Entertainment GmbH) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/06) – 50% off
✚ Elemental Knights R (WINLIGHT) – $1.60 (Usually $31.46, ends 04/06) – 95% off
✚ Enchanted in the Moonlight – Kiryu, Chikage & Yukinojo – (Voltage) – $20.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 04/06) – 30% off
✚ Enchanted in the Moonlight – Miyabi, Kyoga & Samon – (Voltage) – $20.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 04/06) – 30% off
✚ Energy Invasion (Sometimes You) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 07/06) – 66% off
✚ Epic Word Search Collection (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 11/06) – 50% off
✚ Felix The Reaper (Daedalic Entertainment GmbH) – $12.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 14/06) – 66% off
✚ Feudal Alloy (Attu Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/06) – 80% off
✚ Fifty Words by POWGI (Lightwood Consultancy Ltd) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 11/06) – 50% off
✚ Fill-a-Pix: Phil’s Epic Adventure (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 11/06) – 50% off
✚ Fly Punch Boom! (Jollypunch Games) – $19.50 (Usually $22.95, ends 11/06) – 15% off
✚ GUNBARICH for Nintendo Switch™ (Zerodiv) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 28/05) – 20% off
✚ GUNBIRD for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 28/05) – 20% off
✚ GUNBIRD2 for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 28/05) – 20% off
✚ Galaxy Champions TV (Silesia Games Sp. z o.o.) – $2.94 (Usually $10.50, ends 01/06) – 72% off
✚ Ghost Sweeper (7 Raven Studios) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/06) – 20% off
✚ Goosebumps The Game (MADCOW) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 03/06) – 75% off
✚ Grab the Bottle (Sometimes You) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/06) – 75% off
✚ Heroes of the Monkey Tavern (Monkey Stories) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 02/06) – 50% off
✚ History 2048 (Run-Down Games ) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/06) – 80% off
✚ Hot Gimmick Cosplay-jong for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) – $19.28 (Usually $27.55, ends 28/05) – 30% off
✚ INVERSUS Deluxe (Hypersect) – $1.79 (Usually $17.99, ends 03/06) – 90% off
✚ It’s Spring Again (Sometimes You) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 07/06) – 50% off
✚ Junior League Sports – Basketball (Funbox Media) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/06) – 50% off
✚ Junior League Sports – Ice Hockey (Funbox Media) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/06) – 50% off
✚ Junior League Sports – Soccer (Funbox Media) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/06) – 50% off
✚ Junior League Sports 3-in-1 Collection (Funbox Media) – $21.00 (Usually $42.00, ends 03/06) – 50% off
✚ Just Dance® 2020 (Ubisoft) – $34.97 (Usually $69.95, ends 17/06) – 50% off
✚ Just a Phrase by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 11/06) – 50% off
✚ KUNAI (The Arcade Crew) – $17.85 (Usually $25.50, ends 27/05) – 30% off
✚ Knight Terrors (Nicalis) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 03/06) – 50% off
✚ Liberated (Walkabout Games) – $23.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 05/06) – 20% off
✚ Link-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 11/06) – 50% off
✚ M.A.C.E. Space Shooter (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/05) – 70% off
✚ Marble Power Blast (EntwicklerX) – $2.47 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/05) – 45% off
✚ Metaloid: Origin (7 Raven Studios Co. Ltd.) – $8.40 (Usually $10.50, ends 08/06) – 20% off
✚ Metropolis: Lux Obscura (Sometimes You) – $4.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 07/06) – 60% off
✚ Miniature – The Story Puzzle (Run-Down Games) – $1.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 20/06) – 75% off
✚ Monkey Wall (COSEN) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 04/06) – 50% off
✚ Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (FDG Entertainment) – $26.55 (Usually $59.00, ends 17/06) – 55% off
✚ MotoGP™18 (Milestone) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 04/06) – 60% off
✚ Mutant Football League: Dynasty Edition (Digital Dreams) – $13.35 (Usually $26.70, ends 25/05) – 50% off
✚ NAMCO MUSEUM™ (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $13.25 (Usually $39.00, ends 31/05) – 66% off
✚ NAMCO MUSEUM™ ARCADE PAC™ (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $18.48 (Usually $49.95, ends 31/05) – 63% off
✚ NBA 2K20 (2K) – $4.49 (Usually $89.95, ends 27/05) – 95% off
✚ Never Again (Redblack Spade) – $13.92 (Usually $17.40, ends 25/05) – 20% off
✚ Nickelodeon Kart Racers (GameMill) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 03/06) – 60% off
✚ Ninjin: Clash of Carrots (Modus Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/05) – 80% off
✚ One Eyed Kutkh (Sometimes You) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/06) – 60% off
✚ Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition (Modus Games) – $41.99 (Usually $69.99, ends 26/05) – 40% off
✚ PAC-MAN™ Championship Edition 2 PLUS (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $7.65 (Usually $30.95, ends 31/05) – 75% off
✚ Pang Adventures (DotEmu) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/05) – 60% off
✚ Perry Pig Jump (EntwicklerX) – $2.47 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/05) – 45% off
✚ Pic-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 11/06) – 50% off
✚ Pic-a-Pix Pieces (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 11/06) – 50% off
✚ Planet RIX-13 (Sometimes You) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/06) – 60% off
✚ Potata: Fairy Flower (OverGamez) – $13.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 05/06) – 25% off
✚ Rapala Fishing Pro Series (Game Mill) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 03/06) – 75% off
✚ Redout (Nicalis) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 03/06) – 50% off
✚ RemiLore (Nicalis) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 03/06) – 50% off
✚ Rise: Race The Future (vd-dev) – $20.25 (Usually $27.00, ends 04/06) – 25% off
✚ Robbie Swifthand and the Orb of Mysteries (KISS Publishing) – $13.50 (Usually $27.00, ends 28/05) – 50% off
✚ Rotating Brave (COSEN) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/06) – 50% off
✚ Run the Fan (Silesia Games Sp. z o.o.) – $1.79 (Usually $5.70, ends 01/06) – 69% off
✚ SOL DIVIDE -SWORD OF DARKNESS- for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 28/05) – 20% off
✚ STRIKERS 1945 II for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 28/05) – 20% off
✚ STRIKERS1945 for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 28/05) – 20% off
✚ Samurai Aces for Nintendo Switch™ (Zerodiv) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 28/05) – 20% off
✚ Save me Mr Tako: Tasukete Tako-San (Nicalis) – $10.35 (Usually $20.75, ends 03/06) – 50% off
✚ Skelly Selest & Straimium Immortaly Double Pack (Digerati) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/06) – 70% off
✚ SkyTime (Sometimes You) – $1.80 (Usually $4.50, ends 07/06) – 60% off
✚ Sparklite (Merge Games) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 31/05) – 40% off
✚ Spencer (EntwicklerX) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 31/05) – 70% off
✚ Star Ghost (RAINYFROG) – $3.37 (Usually $13.50, ends 04/06) – 75% off
✚ State of Mind (Daedalic GmbH) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 14/06) – 75% off
✚ Street Outlaws: The List (MadCow, LLC) – $24.49 (Usually $69.99, ends 03/06) – 65% off
✚ Super Star Blast (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/05) – 70% off
✚ Swamp Defense 2 (EntwicklerX) – $2.47 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/05) – 45% off
✚ TENGAI for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 28/05) – 20% off
✚ The End Is Nigh (Nicalis) – $11.20 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/06) – 50% off
✚ The Escapists 2 (Team17) – $10.20 (Usually $30.00, ends 31/05) – 66% off
✚ The Escapists: Complete Edition (Team17) – $3.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 31/05) – 80% off
✚ The Long Journey Home (Daedalic Entertainment GmbH) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/06) – 50% off
✚ The Mooseman (Sometimes You) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 07/06) – 50% off
✚ Them Bombs! (Yellow Dot) – $13.29 (Usually $18.99, ends 31/05) – 30% off
✚ Tic-Tac-Letters by POWGI (Lightwood Consultancy Ltd) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 11/06) – 50% off
✚ Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince (Modus Games) – $27.99 (Usually $69.99, ends 26/05) – 60% off
✚ Troll and I™ (Maximum Games) – $5.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 26/05) – 90% off
✚ Umihara Kawase Fresh! (Nicalis, Inc.) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 03/06) – 50% off
✚ Vegas Party (Funbox Media) – $16.50 (Usually $33.00, ends 03/06) – 50% off
✚ Vortex Attack EX (Jaime Dominguez-Blazquez) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/06) – 50% off
✚ Voxelgram (Lukasz Krasniewski) – $6.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 25/05) – 30% off
✚ WHAT THE GOLF? (TribandProductions) – $22.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 28/05) – 25% off
✚ Wanderjahr TryAgainOrWalkAway (CORECELL) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/06) – 50% off
✚ Windjammers (Dotemu) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/05) – 60% off
✚ Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap (DotEmu) – $10.40 (Usually $26.00, ends 27/05) – 60% off
✚ Word Puzzles by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 11/06) – 50% off
✚ Word Search by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 11/06) – 50% off
✚ Word Sudoku by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 11/06) – 50% off
✚ Word Wheel by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 11/06) – 50% off
✚ Wordsweeper by POWGI (Lightwood Consultancy Ltd) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 11/06) – 50% off
✚ Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair (Team17 Digital Ltd.) – $30.15 (Usually $45.00, ends 31/05) – 33% off
✚ ZERO GUNNER 2- for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 28/05) – 20% off
✚ Zenge (HamsterOnCokeGames) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 28/05) – 30% off
✚ Zombie Driver Immortal Edition (EXOR Studios Wojciech Lekki sp. j.) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/05) – 75% off
✚ Zombie Panic in Wonderland DX (Akaoni Studio) – $4.72 (Usually $13.50, ends 24/05) – 65% off
✚ Zombillie (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/06) – 79% off
✚ ŌKAMI™ HD (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 11/06) – 50% off
✚ #RaceDieRun (QubicGames S.A.) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 05/06) – 80% off
✚ 2064: Read Only Memories INTEGRAL (MidBoss) – $3.80 (Usually $26.25, ends 23/05) – 86% off
✚ 39 Days to Mars (Its Anecdotal) – $11.38 (Usually $16.99, ends 28/05) – 33% off
✚ 911 Operator (SONKA) – $6.12 (Usually $24.49, ends 14/06) – 75% off
✚ 911 Operator Deluxe Edition (SONKA) – $24.49 (Usually $34.99, ends 14/06) – 30% off
✚ 99Moves (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 22/05) – 66% off
✚ 99Seconds (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.57 (Usually $4.50, ends 12/06) – 65% off
✚ A Ch’ti Bundle (Seaven Studio) – $4.80 (Usually $24.00, ends 28/05) – 80% off
✚ Aborigenus (Drageus Games) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/06) – 70% off
✚ Abyss (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 22/05) – 66% off
✚ Adventure Pinball Bundle (SuperPowerUpGames) – $5.40 (Usually $13.50, ends 05/06) – 60% off
✚ AeternoBlade (CORECELL) – $7.42 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/05) – 67% off
✚ AeternoBlade II (PQube Limited) – $36.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 21/05) – 20% off
✚ Akane (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/06) – 80% off
✚ Akuto: Showdown (QubicGames) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 05/06) – 50% off
✚ All-Star Fruit Racing (Pqube) – $19.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/05) – 35% off
✚ Angels of Death (PLAYISM) – $11.25 (Usually $18.75, ends 27/05) – 40% off
✚ Apocryph: an old-school shooter (Bigzur Games) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 01/06) – 50% off
✚ Ara Fell Enhanced Edition (DANGEN Entertainment) – $24.30 (Usually $27.00, ends 23/05) – 10% off
✚ Archaica: The Path Of Light (Drageus Games) – $15.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/05) – 33% off
✚ Asdivine Dios (Kabushiki Kaisha Kotobuki Solution) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 27/05) – 40% off
✚ Astebreed (PLAYISM) – $6.96 (Usually $17.40, ends 27/05) – 60% off
✚ Astro Bears (SONKA S.A.) – $1.57 (Usually $10.99, ends 14/06) – 86% off
✚ At Sundown: Shots In The Dark (Versus Evil) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 26/05) – 90% off
✚ Atomic Heist (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 14/06) – 85% off
✚ Axiom Verge (Thomas Happ Games) – $16.20 (Usually $27.00, ends 21/05) – 40% off
✚ BATTOJUTSU (Caerux) – $6.39 (Usually $7.99, ends 28/05) – 20% off
✚ BE-A Walker (SONKA) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 14/06) – 50% off
✚ BQM -BlockQuest Maker- (Wonderland Kazakiri) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 11/06) – 50% off
✚ BRAWL (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/06) – 90% off
✚ Bad Dream: Coma (Forever Entertainment) – $1.40 (Usually $14.00, ends 10/06) – 90% off
✚ Bad Dream: Fever (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/06) – 90% off
✚ Barbarous: Tavern of Emyr (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $11.99, ends 05/06) – 88% off
✚ Bedtime Blues (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/06) – 90% off
✚ Binaries (Ant Workshop) – $2.54 (Usually $16.99, ends 24/05) – 85% off
✚ Biolab Wars (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 10/06) – 50% off
✚ Black The Fall (SandSailorStudio) – $6.88 (Usually $22.95, ends 22/05) – 70% off
✚ Blazing Beaks (QubicGames) – $2.99 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/06) – 87% off
✚ Bleed Complete Bundle (Digerati) – $6.30 (Usually $42.00, ends 25/05) – 85% off
✚ Blood Breed (Cool Small Games) – $5.40 (Usually $9.00, ends 24/05) – 40% off
✚ Blood will be Spilled (Attu Games) – $15.40 (Usually $22.00, ends 31/05) – 30% off
✚ Bomb Chicken (Nitrome) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 24/05) – 50% off
✚ Bot Vice (DYA GAMES) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/06) – 60% off
✚ Brawlout (Angry Mob Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 28/05) – 50% off
✚ Bridge Builder Adventure (BoomBit Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/06) – 80% off
✚ Bridge Constructor Ultimate Edition (Headup Games) – $14.85 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/06) – 34% off
✚ Bulb Boy (Bulbware) – $2.08 (Usually $10.40, ends 21/05) – 80% off
✚ CHOP (QubicGames S.A.) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 05/06) – 50% off
✚ CRAYON SHINCHAN The Storm Called FLAMING KASUKABE RUNNER!! (Bushiroad) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/05) – 30% off
✚ Call of Cthulhu (Focus Home Interactive SA) – $34.97 (Usually $69.95, ends 01/06) – 50% off
✚ Cast of the Seven Godsends (Merge Games) – $1.94 (Usually $19.49, ends 24/05) – 90% off
✚ Castle of no Escape 2 (QubicGames S.A.) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 05/06) – 50% off
✚ Caveman Chuck (PrimeBit Games) – $1.79 (Usually $6.00, ends 23/05) – 70% off
✚ Caveman Warriors (JanduSoft) – $3.90 (Usually $19.50, ends 04/06) – 80% off
✚ Chameleon Run Deluxe Edition (Cinemax) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 13/06) – 50% off
✚ Chasm (Leadman Games) – $16.20 (Usually $27.00, ends 21/05) – 40% off
✚ Chiki-Chiki Boxy Pro Wrestling (The Pocket Company) – $14.85 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/05) – 34% off
✚ Ciel Fledge: A Daughter Raising Simulator (Pqube) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/05) – 30% off
✚ Clock Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $1.56 (Usually $6.00, ends 10/06) – 74% off
✚ Clumsy Rush (RedDeerGames) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 24/05) – 70% off
✚ Coffee Crisis (QubicGames) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 05/06) – 80% off
✚ Cooking Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $27.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/05) – 10% off
✚ Cooking Tycoons – 3 in 1 Bundle (Baltoro Games) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 07/06) – 60% off
✚ Cosmic Star Heroine (Limited Run Games) – $3.59 (Usually $17.99, ends 05/06) – 80% off
✚ Crash Drive 2 (M2H) – $8.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 17/06) – 30% off
✚ Crazy Strike Bowling EX (CORECELL) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/05) – 60% off
✚ Creepy Road (GROOVYMILK) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 27/05) – 60% off
✚ Croc’s World 2 (Sprakelsoft) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/06) – 75% off
✚ Croc’s World 3 (Sprakelsoft) – $2.39 (Usually $5.99, ends 14/06) – 60% off
✚ Croixleur Sigma (PLAYISM) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/05) – 60% off
✚ Cube Creator X (Big John Games) – $10.99 (Usually $26.90, ends 21/05) – 59% off
✚ Curious Cases (OnSkull Development) – $6.37 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/05) – 15% off
✚ Cycle 28 (Pill Bug Interactive) – $1.68 (Usually $8.40, ends 21/05) – 80% off
✚ Dark Burial (Drageus Games) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 07/06) – 50% off
✚ Dark Tower (PrimeBit Games) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/05) – 70% off
✚ Dark Veer (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/06) – 79% off
✚ Dead Dungeon (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 24/05) – 80% off
✚ Demolition Crew (xirBX) – $2.25 (Usually $3.00, ends 31/05) – 25% off
✚ Demon Pit (Digerati) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/05) – 50% off
✚ Depth of Extinction (HOF Studios) – $17.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 03/06) – 10% off
✚ Devil May Cry (CAPCOM CO., LTD.) – $17.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 11/06) – 40% off
✚ Devil May Cry 2 (CAPCOM CO., LTD.) – $17.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 11/06) – 40% off
✚ Diggerman (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/06) – 79% off
✚ Discmaster (Conceptsleutelaars) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 12/06) – 50% off
✚ Dragon Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 22/05) – 50% off
✚ Dragon Snakes (My Next Games) – $2.10 (Usually $6.00, ends 06/06) – 65% off
✚ Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen (CAPCOM) – $26.56 (Usually $39.95, ends 11/06) – 34% off
✚ Drawngeon: Dungeons of Ink and Paper (Drageus Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 24/05) – 50% off
✚ DreamBall (JanduSoft) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/06) – 30% off
✚ Dreamwalker: Never Fall Asleep (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/05) – 90% off
✚ Drift Legends (Nikita Alexeevich) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/05) – 50% off
✚ Dungeons & Aliens (Kool2Play) – $1.56 (Usually $6.00, ends 10/06) – 74% off
✚ Dusk Diver (PQube Limited) – $48.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 21/05) – 20% off
✚ EARTHLOCK (Snowcastle Games) – $7.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 07/06) – 80% off
✚ ELEA: Paradigm Shift (Kyodai) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 07/06) – 50% off
✚ Earthworms (SONKA) – $1.56 (Usually $12.49, ends 14/06) – 88% off
✚ Emma: Lost in Memories (JanduSoft) – $10.20 (Usually $12.00, ends 04/06) – 15% off
✚ Escape Doodland (Qubic Games) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 05/06) – 90% off
✚ Escape First (OnSkull Development) – $6.37 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/05) – 15% off
✚ Estiman (Arts Alliance) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 10/06) – 49% off
✚ Ethan: Meteor Hunter (Seaven Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/05) – 80% off
✚ Farm Mystery (Ocean Media LLC) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/05) – 40% off
✚ Final Light, The Prison (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.10 (Usually $10.50, ends 11/06) – 80% off
✚ Find The Balance (Wastelands) – $1.55 (Usually $7.79, ends 23/05) – 80% off
✚ Fishing Star World Tour (WFS) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 13/06) – 40% off
✚ Fishing Universe Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/06) – 90% off
✚ Flat Heroes (Deck 13) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/05) – 80% off
✚ Flowlines VS (Baltoro Games) – $1.39 (Usually $6.99, ends 14/06) – 80% off
✚ Fly O’Clock (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 10/06) – 49% off
✚ Food Truck Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/06) – 40% off
✚ Forest Home (NextGen Reality) – $3.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 28/05) – 80% off
✚ Fractured Minds (Wired Productions Limited) – $2.70 (Usually $3.00, ends 28/05) – 10% off
✚ Frane: Dragons’ Odyssey (KEMCO) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 27/05) – 40% off
✚ Frederic 2: Evil Strikes Back (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/06) – 79% off
✚ Frederic: Resurrection of Music (Forever Entertainment) – $1.88 (Usually $8.99, ends 10/06) – 79% off
✚ Freecell Solitaire Deluxe (Baltoro Games Sp.z o.o.) – $2.02 (Usually $13.50, ends 31/05) – 85% off
✚ Frozen Friends – Escape the Forest (Digital Game Group) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 22/05) – 40% off
✚ Funny Bunny Adventures (Drageus Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 24/05) – 50% off
✚ Furwind (JanduSoft) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 04/06) – 50% off
✚ Fury Unleashed (Awesome Games) – $26.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 07/06) – 10% off
✚ GUILTY GEAR (Pqube) – $9.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/05) – 35% off
✚ GUILTY GEAR XX ACCENT CORE PLUS R (Pqube) – $14.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/05) – 35% off
✚ Gear.Club Unlimited 2 (Microids) – $17.97 (Usually $59.85, ends 27/05) – 70% off
✚ Geki Yaba Runner Anniversary Edition (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 29/05) – 67% off
✚ Get Me Outta Here (QubicGames) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/06) – 50% off
✚ Ghost 1.0 (unepic fran) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/05) – 60% off
✚ Glaive: Brick Breaker (Blue Sunset Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/06) – 90% off
✚ Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions (Digerati) – $14.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 25/05) – 20% off
✚ Goblin Sword (Gelato Games) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/05) – 40% off
✚ Goetia (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/06) – 90% off
✚ Grab Lab (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/06) – 79% off
✚ Grave Keeper (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/06) – 90% off
✚ Gravity Rider Zero (QubicGames) – $7.35 (Usually $10.50, ends 07/06) – 30% off
✚ Green Game: TimeSwapper (Draw Distance) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 24/05) – 66% off
✚ Guess the Character (JanduSoft) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 04/06) – 66% off
✚ Gun Gun Pixies (Pqube) – $52.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 21/05) – 30% off
✚ Gunpowder on The Teeth: Arcade (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/06) – 79% off
✚ Gurgamoth (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild, Incorporated) – $2.00 (Usually $13.35, ends 27/05) – 85% off
✚ Hand of Fate 2 (DefiantDevelopment) – $11.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 28/05) – 60% off
✚ Hardway Party (Wastelands) – $1.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 23/05) – 80% off
✚ Headsnatchers (Iceberg Interactive B.V.) – $7.65 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/05) – 66% off
✚ Hell Warders (Pqube) – $10.12 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/05) – 55% off
✚ Hero Express (Fantastico Studio srl) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/06) – 75% off
✚ Hexologic (MythicOwl) – $2.24 (Usually $4.49, ends 29/05) – 50% off
✚ Hollow (Forever Entertainment) – $2.90 (Usually $29.00, ends 10/06) – 90% off
✚ Hook (Rainbow Train) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 28/05) – 50% off
✚ Hyperide (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 10/06) – 49% off
✚ Hyperide: Vector Raid (Arts Alliance) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 10/06) – 49% off
✚ IHUGU (Forever Entertainment) – $1.56 (Usually $6.00, ends 10/06) – 74% off
✚ INSTANT TENNIS (Breakfirst Games) – $4.45 (Usually $14.85, ends 31/05) – 70% off
✚ If My Heart Had Wings (Willplus Co., Ltd.) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/05) – 30% off
✚ In Between (Headup Games) – $2.98 (Usually $18.00, ends 24/05) – 83% off
✚ Inside My Radio (Seaven Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/05) – 80% off
✚ Invisigun Reloaded (Sombr Studio LLC) – $2.71 (Usually $27.15, ends 21/05) – 90% off
✚ Jet Ski Rush (Cool Small Games) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 07/06) – 50% off
✚ Jim is Moving Out! (Cinemax, s.r.o.) – $8.99 (Usually $17.99, ends 13/06) – 50% off
✚ Jumping Joe & Friends (QbicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 05/06) – 50% off
✚ Jurassic Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 22/05) – 50% off
✚ Just Black Jack (Run-Down Games) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 16/06) – 50% off
✚ KILL la KILL – IF (PQube Limited) – $27.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/05) – 10% off
✚ Kakuro Magic (Nestor Yavorskyy) – $1.95 (Usually $3.90, ends 03/06) – 50% off
✚ Kero Blaster (PLAYISM) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/05) – 50% off
✚ Kid Tripp (Four Horses) – $1.31 (Usually $5.20, ends 10/06) – 75% off
✚ Koloro (Qubic Games) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 05/06) – 90% off
✚ LEGRAND LEGACY: Tale of the Fatebounds (Another Indie Studio) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/05) – 50% off
✚ Laser Kitty Pow Pow (QubicGames S.A.) – $1.49 (Usually $4.49, ends 05/06) – 67% off
✚ Let’s Sing 2019 (Koch Media) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 21/05) – 30% off
✚ Let’s Sing 2020 (Koch Media GmbH) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 21/05) – 30% off
✚ Levels+ : Addictive Puzzle Game (flow) – $3.49 (Usually $6.99, ends 31/05) – 50% off
✚ Lost Castle (Another Indie Studio Limited) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/05) – 30% off
✚ Ludomania (Baltoro Games) – $1.48 (Usually $4.50, ends 14/06) – 67% off
✚ MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame (Milestone) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 21/05) – 70% off
✚ Madorica Real Estate (GIFT TEN INDUSTRY) – $14.90 (Usually $19.50, ends 23/05) – 24% off
✚ Magic Nations (PrimeBit Games) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 23/05) – 70% off
✚ Mana Spark (Mana Spark) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 05/06) – 90% off
✚ Marooners (M2H) – $13.65 (Usually $19.50, ends 17/06) – 30% off
✚ Mars Power Industries (SONKA) – $1.62 (Usually $6.49, ends 14/06) – 75% off
✚ MazM: Jekyll and Hyde (CFK) – $15.00 (Usually $18.75, ends 04/06) – 20% off
✚ Mega Man 11 (CAPCOM) – $19.97 (Usually $39.95, ends 11/06) – 50% off
✚ Mega Man Legacy Collection (CAPCOM Europe) – $15.26 (Usually $22.95, ends 11/06) – 34% off
✚ Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 (CAPCOM) – $15.26 (Usually $22.95, ends 11/06) – 34% off
✚ Mega Man X Legacy Collection (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 11/06) – 50% off
✚ Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 11/06) – 50% off
✚ Merchants of Kaidan (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/06) – 90% off
✚ Midnight Evil (Draw Distance S.A.) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/05) – 80% off
✚ Millie (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/06) – 79% off
✚ Mini Trains (QubicGames S.A.) – $1.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 05/06) – 83% off
✚ Modern Tales: Age of Invention (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/05) – 90% off
✚ Monkey Business (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 03/06) – 80% off
✚ Monster Bugs Eat People (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 05/06) – 50% off
✚ Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2 (Milestone) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 28/05) – 60% off
✚ Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate™ (CAPCOM Europe) – $31.98 (Usually $79.95, ends 11/06) – 60% off
✚ Moorhuhn Remake (Higgs Games) – $8.40 (Usually $10.50, ends 30/05) – 20% off
✚ Mr Blaster (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 10/06) – 50% off
✚ Muddledash (Pqube) – $2.55 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/05) – 66% off
✚ Mushroom Quest (Drageus Games) – $1.49 (Usually $4.50, ends 14/06) – 67% off
✚ Must Dash Amigos (MINIBEAST) – $5.39 (Usually $26.99, ends 31/05) – 80% off
✚ My Brother Rabbit (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/06) – 90% off
✚ NO THING (Forever Entertainment) – $1.52 (Usually $2.99, ends 10/06) – 49% off
✚ NecroWorm (Walkabout Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/06) – 80% off
✚ Neo ATLAS 1469 (StudioArtDink) – $31.99 (Usually $63.99, ends 28/05) – 50% off
✚ Neon City Riders (Bromio) – $24.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/05) – 20% off
✚ Neverout (Gamedust) – $1.60 (Usually $11.99, ends 05/06) – 87% off
✚ Nice Slice (Kool2Play) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 10/06) – 50% off
✚ Night Trap – 25th Anniversary Edition (Limited Run Games) – $3.59 (Usually $17.99, ends 05/06) – 80% off
✚ Nightmares from the Deep 2: The Siren`s Call (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/06) – 90% off
✚ NoReload Heroes (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/06) – 90% off
✚ Not Not – A Brain Buster (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 05/06) – 50% off
✚ Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee (Oddworld Inhabitants) – $30.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 28/05) – 33% off
✚ Odium to the Core (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 05/06) – 80% off
✚ Old Man’s Journey (Broken Rules) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 25/05) – 80% off
✚ Omen Exitio: Plague (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $3.15 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/06) – 79% off
✚ OmoTomO (Forever Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/06) – 50% off
✚ One Person Story (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.80 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/05) – 60% off
✚ One Strike (QubicGames) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 05/06) – 50% off
✚ Oniken: Unstoppable Edition & Odallus: The Dark Call Bundle (Digerati Distribution) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/05) – 75% off
✚ Onimusha: Warlords (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 11/06) – 50% off
✚ Operation Hardcore (Greenlight Games) – $6.22 (Usually $12.45, ends 31/05) – 50% off
✚ Our World Is Ended. (Pqube) – $41.25 (Usually $75.00, ends 27/05) – 45% off
✚ Paper Wars: Cannon Fodder Devastated (Draw Distance) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/05) – 80% off
✚ Party Treats (QubicGames S.A.) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 05/06) – 50% off
✚ Perseverance (Cool Small Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/06) – 60% off
✚ Persian Nights: Sands of Wonders (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/06) – 90% off
✚ Phantaruk (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/06) – 79% off
✚ Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (CAPCOM) – $19.97 (Usually $39.95, ends 11/06) – 50% off
✚ Pixel Art Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $8.55 (Usually $57.00, ends 30/05) – 85% off
✚ Pixel Gladiator (Drageus Games) – $2.99 (Usually $10.50, ends 24/05) – 72% off
✚ Pizza Bar Tycoon (Baltoro Games Sp.z o.o.) – $2.76 (Usually $6.90, ends 31/05) – 60% off
✚ PlataGO! Super Platform Game Maker (Pqube) – $16.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/05) – 45% off
✚ Poly Puzzle (Forever Entertainment) – $5.02 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/06) – 33% off
✚ Puzzle Book (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 26/05) – 75% off
✚ Puzzles for Toddlers & Kids: Animals, Cars and more (winterworks) – $8.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 13/06) – 25% off
✚ Q-YO Blaster (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/06) – 90% off
✚ Qbik (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/06) – 79% off
✚ R.B.I. Baseball 20 (MLBAM) – $39.09 (Usually $45.99, ends 21/05) – 15% off
✚ RAZED (Pqube) – $5.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/05) – 66% off
✚ REKT! High Octane Stunts (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 05/06) – 83% off
✚ Raging Loop (PQube Limited) – $33.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 21/05) – 25% off
✚ Rally Rock ‘N Racing (EnjoyUp Games) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/06) – 60% off
✚ Real Drift Racing (Baltoro Media Group Sp.z o.o. Sp.K.) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/05) – 80% off
✚ Realpolitiks (Forever Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 10/06) – 90% off
✚ Red Game Without a Great Name (Draw Distance) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 24/05) – 66% off
✚ Reed 2 (Ratalaika Games) – $6.39 (Usually $7.99, ends 24/05) – 20% off
✚ Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition (Crunching Koalas) – $5.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 31/05) – 85% off
✚ Reknum (JanduSoft) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/06) – 30% off
✚ Revenant Dogma (KEMCO) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 27/05) – 40% off
✚ Revenant Saga (KEMCO) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 27/05) – 50% off
✚ Rimelands: Hammer of Thor (QubicGames S.A.) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 05/06) – 90% off
✚ Risky Rescue (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/06) – 79% off
✚ Robonauts (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 29/05) – 75% off
✚ Robothorium (Goblinz Studio) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/05) – 90% off
✚ Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX (EnjoyUp Games) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/06) – 70% off
✚ Roll’d (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 10/06) – 50% off
✚ Root Letter: Last Answer (PQube Limited) – $31.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 21/05) – 30% off
✚ Safari Pinball (Super PowerUp Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 12/06) – 66% off
✚ Safety First! (Headup Games) – $1.49 (Usually $4.50, ends 23/05) – 67% off
✚ Saturday Morning RPG (Limited Run Games) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 05/06) – 80% off
✚ Scalextric (Sabec) – $3.33 (Usually $16.65, ends 03/06) – 80% off
✚ Sea King (Interactive Stone) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/05) – 50% off
✚ Sheep Patrol (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 05/06) – 50% off
✚ Shipped (QubicGames S.A.) – $1.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 05/06) – 83% off
✚ Shut Eye (Forever Entertainment) – $1.56 (Usually $6.00, ends 10/06) – 74% off
✚ Sin Slayers: Enhanced Edition (Black Tower Games) – $14.95 (Usually $29.90, ends 22/05) – 50% off
✚ Sinless (Forever Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/06) – 50% off
✚ Skull Rogue (Drageus Games) – $3.00 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/05) – 33% off
✚ Slayin 2 (FDG Entertainment) – $11.70 (Usually $18.00, ends 28/05) – 35% off
✚ Slender: The Arrival (Blue Isle Studios) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 24/05) – 80% off
✚ Slot (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 03/06) – 80% off
✚ Smoots Summer Games (JanduSoft S.L.) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/06) – 30% off
✚ Soap Dodgem (Zsolt Fabian) – $1.51 (Usually $3.00, ends 14/06) – 50% off
✚ Solitaire Klondike BLACK (G-MODE) – $5.73 (Usually $7.65, ends 30/05) – 25% off
✚ Soulblight (My Next Games) – $7.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/06) – 65% off
✚ Space Pioneer (QubicGames) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 05/06) – 80% off
✚ Sparkle 2 EVO (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/06) – 79% off
✚ Sparkle 3 Genesis (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/06) – 79% off
✚ Sparkle 4 Tales (Forever Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/06) – 50% off
✚ Sparkle ZERO (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/06) – 79% off
✚ Spirit Roots (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $4.46 (Usually $10.50, ends 31/05) – 58% off
✚ Spirit of the North (Merge Games) – $25.20 (Usually $31.50, ends 21/05) – 20% off
✚ Spot The Difference (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 03/06) – 80% off
✚ Spy Chameleon (Unfinished Pixel) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 04/06) – 50% off
✚ Star Horizon (No Gravity Games) – $11.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 13/06) – 20% off
✚ Star Sky (PLAYISM) – $1.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 27/05) – 70% off
✚ Star Story: The Horizon Escape (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/06) – 90% off
✚ Startide (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/06) – 90% off
✚ Still There (Iceberg Interactive) – $15.07 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/05) – 33% off
✚ Strange Telephone (PLAYISM) – $9.45 (Usually $13.50, ends 27/05) – 30% off
✚ Street Basketball (Baltoro Games) – $1.79 (Usually $8.99, ends 31/05) – 80% off
✚ Strikey Sisters (DYA GAMES) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/06) – 40% off
✚ Subdivision Infinity DX (Blowfish Studios Pty Ltd) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 01/06) – 50% off
✚ Subsurface Circular (Ant Workshop) – $7.19 (Usually $8.99, ends 27/05) – 20% off
✚ Sudoku Relax 2 Summer Waves (G-MODE) – $5.73 (Usually $7.65, ends 30/05) – 25% off
✚ Suicide Guy (ChubbyPixel) – $2.64 (Usually $12.00, ends 31/05) – 78% off
✚ Suicide Guy: Sleepin’ Deeply (ChubbyPixel) – $1.98 (Usually $9.00, ends 31/05) – 78% off
✚ Sumer (Studio Wumpus) – $14.52 (Usually $18.15, ends 01/06) – 20% off
✚ Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition (Digerati) – $24.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 23/05) – 20% off
✚ Super Hero Fight Club: Reloaded (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 05/06) – 90% off
✚ Super Hyperactive Ninja (JanduSoft) – $1.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 04/06) – 85% off
✚ Super Loop Drive (Run-Down Games) – $1.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 16/06) – 75% off
✚ Super Sportmatchen (DANGEN Entertainment) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/05) – 75% off
✚ Super Star Path (DYA GAMES) – $3.18 (Usually $7.95, ends 11/06) – 60% off
✚ Super Toy Cars (Eclipse Games) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 01/06) – 60% off
✚ Surfingers (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/06) – 79% off
✚ Swaps and Traps (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $2.24 (Usually $13.50, ends 24/05) – 83% off
✚ Swordbreaker The Game (Drageus Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/06) – 60% off
✚ TERRORHYTHM (TRRT) (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $3.15 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/06) – 79% off
✚ Tactical Mind 2 (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/06) – 70% off
✚ Tallowmere (Teyon) – $4.20 (Usually $10.50, ends 28/05) – 60% off
✚ Tamashii (Digerati) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 25/05) – 50% off
✚ Tap Skaters (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/06) – 79% off
✚ Tardy (Drageus Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 24/05) – 80% off
✚ Task Force Kampas (eastasiasoft) – $7.19 (Usually $8.99, ends 27/05) – 20% off
✚ Teddy Gangs (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 03/06) – 80% off
✚ Teddy The Wanderer: Mountain Hike (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/06) – 90% off
✚ Teddy the Wanderer: Kayaking (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/06) – 90% off
✚ Tennis Go (Sabec Limited) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 03/06) – 80% off
✚ Tennis Open 2020 (Forever Entertainment) – $10.05 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/06) – 33% off
✚ The Adventures of Elena Temple: Definitive Edition (GRIMTALIN) – $4.79 (Usually $7.99, ends 03/06) – 40% off
✚ The Childs Sight (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $1.46 (Usually $6.99, ends 10/06) – 79% off
✚ The Deer God (Blowfish Studios) – $2.04 (Usually $12.00, ends 01/06) – 83% off
✚ The Experiment: Escape Room (OnSkull Development) – $5.10 (Usually $6.00, ends 23/05) – 15% off
✚ The House of Da Vinci (Blue Brain Games, s.r.o.) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/05) – 50% off
✚ The Inner World (Headup Games) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 13/06) – 75% off
✚ The Keep (Cinemax) – $12.49 (Usually $24.99, ends 13/06) – 50% off
✚ The Mahjong Huntress (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/06) – 79% off
✚ The Man With The Ivory Cane (Ocean Media) – $11.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/05) – 25% off
✚ The Shapeshifting Detective (Wales Interactive) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 28/05) – 40% off
✚ The Tenth Line Special Edition (Sungazer Software LLC) – $8.99 (Usually $17.99, ends 24/05) – 50% off
✚ The Walking Vegetables: Radical Edition (Merge Games) – $2.92 (Usually $19.50, ends 24/05) – 85% off
✚ The Wardrobe: Even Better Edition (CINIC Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 28/05) – 50% off
✚ The Way Remastered (SONKA) – $1.59 (Usually $23.99, ends 14/06) – 93% off
✚ Thief Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $2.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 10/06) – 90% off
✚ Thy Sword (Ratalaika Games) – $12.79 (Usually $15.99, ends 31/05) – 20% off
✚ Tied Together (Headup Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/05) – 80% off
✚ Timberman VS (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 10/06) – 49% off
✚ Tinboy (Interactive Stone) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 21/05) – 50% off
✚ Tiny Gladiators (BoomBit Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/06) – 80% off
✚ Tiny Hands Adventure (Blue Sunset Games) – $2.41 (Usually $11.49, ends 10/06) – 79% off
✚ Titans Pinball (Super PowerUp Games S.L.) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 22/05) – 50% off
✚ Toby: The Secret Mine (Headup Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 23/05) – 80% off
✚ Tokyo School Life (Pqube) – $10.12 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/05) – 55% off
✚ Top Run (Fantastico Studio) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/06) – 50% off
✚ Top Speed: Drag & Fast Racing (T-Bull) – $8.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 10/06) – 30% off
✚ TorqueL -Physics Modified Edition- (PLAYISM) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/05) – 50% off
✚ Touchdown Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 25/05) – 50% off
✚ Tower Inferno (Digital Game Group) – $7.20 (Usually $12.00, ends 31/05) – 40% off
✚ Tower Of Babel (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.86 (Usually $9.30, ends 11/06) – 80% off
✚ Tower of Babel – no mercy (DNA Studios) – $10.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 31/05) – 30% off
✚ Trancelation (Baltoro Games) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/06) – 60% off
✚ Typoman (Wales Interactive) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 21/05) – 60% off
✚ UTOPIA 9 – A Volatile Vacation (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 05/06) – 90% off
✚ Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020 (Forever Entertainment) – $10.05 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/06) – 33% off
✚ UnderHero (Digerati) – $17.09 (Usually $25.50, ends 25/05) – 33% off
✚ Unit 4 (Qubic Games) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/06) – 90% off
✚ VERTICAL STRIKE ENDLESS CHALLENGE (PLAYISM) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/05) – 40% off
✚ VSR: Void Space Racing (SONKA) – $1.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 14/06) – 80% off
✚ Valfaris & Slain Double Pack (Big Sugar) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 23/05) – 60% off
✚ Vambrace: Cold Soul (Headup GmbH) – $24.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 02/06) – 35% off
✚ Violett (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/06) – 90% off
✚ Viviette (DYA GAMES) – $10.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 04/06) – 30% off
✚ Voxel Galaxy (SAT-BOX) – $8.89 (Usually $11.12, ends 05/06) – 20% off
✚ Voxel Pirates (SAT-BOX) – $8.44 (Usually $10.55, ends 05/06) – 20% off
✚ Warborn (Pqube) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 11/06) – 20% off
✚ Warlocks 2: God Slayers (QubicGames) – $2.69 (Usually $26.99, ends 05/06) – 90% off
✚ Welcome to Primrose Lake (QubicGames) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 05/06) – 50% off
✚ Windscape (Headup Games) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 02/06) – 60% off
✚ Wondershot (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 05/06) – 90% off
✚ World Soccer Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 22/05) – 50% off
✚ Worse Than Death (Benjamin Rivers) – $2.79 (Usually $13.99, ends 25/05) – 80% off
✚ Wreckin’ Ball Adventure (QubicGames S.A.) – $1.49 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/06) – 80% off
✚ X-Morph: Defense (EXOR Studios) – $7.25 (Usually $29.00, ends 31/05) – 75% off
✚ XenoRaptor (Digerati) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/05) – 50% off
✚ Xtreme Club Racing (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.97 (Usually $14.85, ends 11/06) – 80% off
✚ YUMENIKKI -DREAM DIARY- (PLAYISM) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/05) – 50% off
✚ Yellow Fins (Sprakelsoft GmbH) – $1.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 14/06) – 75% off
