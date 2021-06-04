Weekly Aussie eShop Downloads & Deals (Week 21) The Quiet Place
Just a quiet one this week. E3 is nearly here, so time to just take it easy anyway.
New release highlights: It’s quiet, the calm before the storm But some highlights include Overboard!, Skellboy Refractured, Mighty Goose and the Nintendo published DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power. We’ll have a review on that soon.
Sales highlights: Again here it’s pretty quiet, but there’s a few stand outs. 80’s Overdrive at 70% off, Roombo: First Blood and Screencheat: Unplugged are both heavily discounted too. There’s also a range of Ubisoft games on sale too.
✚ Arcade Archives HACHA MECHA FIGHTER (HAMSTER) – $10.50
✚ Arcane Arts Academy (QubicGames) – $8.99 ($11.99 after 20/06)
✚ Astalon: Tears of the Earth (DANGEN Entertainment) – $25.20
✚ Basketball Club Story (Kairosoft) – $19.50
✚ Basketball Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $4.50
✚ Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunt (Digital Dreams) – $22.50
✚ Chroma Quaternion (KEMCO) – $20.25 ($22.50 after 04/06)
✚ Conglomerate 451: Overloaded (34BigThings) – $15.00
✚ Cow Catcher (Ultimate Games) – $7.50
✚ DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power (Nintendo) – $79.95
✚ Dark Fantasy: Jigsaw Puzzle (NAISU) – $5.62 ($7.50 after 10/06)
✚ Donuts’n’Justice (Ratalaika Games) – $7.99
✚ Dungeon Escape (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 ($7.49 after 22/06)
✚ Dungeons of Clay (Ultimate Games) – $10.50
✚ Find 10 Differences (Kistler Benjamin) – $8.99
✚ FreeCell Solitaire Collection (eSolutions Nordic) – $7.50
✚ Grand Slam Tennis (Pix Arts) – $5.99
✚ Hero Pop (Digital Game Group) – $11.99
✚ Infinite Tanks WWII (Atypical Games) – $30.00
✚ Justin Danger (Ultimate Games) – $7.50
✚ Motif (YeTa Games) – $4.50
✚ My Child Lebensborn (East2west Games) – $11.10
✚ Mystic Pillars: A Story-Based Puzzle Game (Holy Cow Productions) – $8.55
✚ Nature Matters (Ultimate Games) – $7.50
✚ Overboard! (inkle) – $16.14 ($18.99 after 08/06)
✚ Pony World 3 (Pancake Games) – $6.75
✚ Pyre on Fire (GAME NACIONAL) – $1.48 ($15.00 after 22/06)
✚ Reversi Let’s Go (indienova) – $4.19 ($6.99 after 09/06)
✚ Skellboy Refractured (Fabraz) – $30.00
✚ Stonefly (MWM Interactive) – $30.00
✚ Stray Cat Doors2 (PULSMO) – $24.50
✚ Sunblaze () – $19.12 ($22.50 after 10/06)
✚ Sweet Bakery Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $5.25 ($7.50 after 04/07)
✚ The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom (Outright Games) – $60.00
✚ Tiny Lands (QubicGames) – $7.12 ($8.90 after 20/06)
✚ Wicce (CFK) – $9.85 ($10.95 after 16/06)
✚ Winds of Change (Crunching Koalas) – $30.00
✚ Wing of Darkness (Clouded Leopard Entertainment) – $44.95
✚ 1971 Project Helios (RECOTECHNOLOGY) – $31.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 17/06) – 30% off
✚ 64.0 (indienova) – $2.00 (Usually $4.00, ends 29/06) – 50% off
✚ 80’s OVERDRIVE (Insane Code) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/06) – 70% off
✚ 99Moves (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 28/06) – 66% off
✚ ASOBU Tights (Caerux) – $24.16 (Usually $26.85, ends 23/06) – 10% off
✚ Abyss (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 28/06) – 66% off
✚ Air Conflicts: Secret Wars (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/06) – 70% off
✚ AngerForce: Reloaded for Nintendo Switch (indienova) – $9.45 (Usually $13.50, ends 29/06) – 30% off
✚ Arcane Arts Academy (QubicGames) – $8.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 20/06) – 25% off
✚ Assassin’s Creed® III Remastered (Ubisoft) – $25.88 (Usually $69.95, ends 27/06) – 63% off
✚ Astro Duel Deluxe (Panic Button) – $1.69 (Usually $11.29, ends 22/06) – 85% off
✚ BFF or Die (2Awesome Studio) – $7.19 (Usually $11.99, ends 14/06) – 40% off
✚ Battle Axe (Numskull Games) – $33.60 (Usually $42.00, ends 01/07) – 20% off
✚ Black Rainbow (Ocean Media) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/06) – 70% off
✚ Boot Hill Bounties (Experimental Gamer Studios) – $10.12 (Usually $20.25, ends 14/06) – 50% off
✚ Boot Hill Heroes (Experimental Gamer Studios) – $8.92 (Usually $12.75, ends 14/06) – 30% off
✚ Brawl Chess (RedDeerGames) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/06) – 60% off
✚ Breakfast Bar Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $1.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 04/07) – 80% off
✚ Brightstone Mysteries: Paranormal Hotel (Ocean Media) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/06) – 70% off
✚ Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps And Beans (Trinity Team) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/06) – 70% off
✚ Byakko-tai Samurai Boys (OperaHouse) – $21.99 (Usually $31.42, ends 23/06) – 30% off
✚ Candleman (indienova) – $14.70 (Usually $21.00, ends 29/06) – 30% off
✚ Caveman Chuck (PrimeBit Games) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 14/06) – 50% off
✚ Child of Light® Ultimate Edition (Ubisoft) – $8.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 27/06) – 70% off
✚ Choices That Matter: And The Sun Went Out (Tin Man Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 30/06) – 50% off
✚ Choices That Matter: And Their Heroes Were Lost (Tin Man Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 30/06) – 50% off
✚ Choices That Matter: And Their Souls Were Eaten (Tin Man Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 30/06) – 50% off
✚ Chroma Quaternion (KEMCO) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/06) – 10% off
✚ Circuit Dude (Sickhead Games) – $1.69 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/06) – 77% off
✚ Color Dot Connect (Kistler Benjamin) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/06) – 30% off
✚ Country Tales (Ocean Media) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/06) – 70% off
✚ Cozy Grove (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $15.29 (Usually $16.99, ends 29/06) – 10% off
✚ Crowdy Farm Puzzle (7Levels) – $1.80 (Usually $9.00, ends 02/07) – 80% off
✚ Cruel Bands Career (indienova) – $4.20 (Usually $6.00, ends 29/06) – 30% off
✚ Dark Fantasy: Jigsaw Puzzle (NAISU) – $5.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/06) – 25% off
✚ Dark Tower (PrimeBit Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/06) – 50% off
✚ Deadlings (ALL IN! GAMES spółka z o.o.) – $1.39 (Usually $6.99, ends 27/06) – 80% off
✚ Diabolic (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/07) – 80% off
✚ Diamond Girl ★An Earnest Education in Love★ (OperaHouse) – $22.94 (Usually $32.78, ends 23/06) – 30% off
✚ Dig Dog (Wild Rooster) – $1.73 (Usually $5.99, ends 22/06) – 71% off
✚ Dogfight (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 23/06) – 80% off
✚ Don’t Knock Twice (Wales Interactive) – $7.99 (Usually $15.99, ends 17/06) – 50% off
✚ Dragon Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 28/06) – 66% off
✚ Drunken Fist (eastasiasoft) – $7.19 (Usually $11.99, ends 23/06) – 40% off
✚ Dungeon Escape (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 22/06) – 20% off
✚ Eat your letters (Kistler Benjamin) – $4.14 (Usually $6.90, ends 23/06) – 40% off
✚ Emily Archer and the Curse of Tutankhamun (Ocean Media) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/06) – 30% off
✚ FUN! FUN! Animal Park (Numskull Games) – $4.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 01/07) – 90% off
✚ Faircroft’s Antiques: The Heir of Glen Kinnoch Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/06) – 30% off
✚ Farm Mystery (Ocean Media LLC) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/06) – 50% off
✚ Feather (Samurai Punk) – $6.34 (Usually $13.50, ends 28/06) – 53% off
✚ Fight (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 23/06) – 80% off
✚ Flashback (Microids) – $1.49 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/06) – 93% off
✚ Flood of Light (indienova) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 29/06) – 50% off
✚ Fobia (Evgeny Lazebny) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 30/06) – 80% off
✚ Food Truck Tycoon – Asian Cuisine (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/06) – 80% off
✚ Fort Boyard (Microids) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/06) – 60% off
✚ Forward To The Sky (COSEN) – $48.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 17/06) – 20% off
✚ Fracter (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $4.92 (Usually $9.00, ends 29/06) – 45% off
✚ G-MODE Archives29 ZANAC (G-MODE) – $4.95 (Usually $6.60, ends 29/06) – 25% off
✚ Galactic Trooper Armada (Pix Arts) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 02/07) – 50% off
✚ Ghost Parade (Numskull Games) – $6.99 (Usually $69.95, ends 01/07) – 90% off
✚ Girabox (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $3.75, ends 04/07) – 60% off
✚ Go! Birdie (PrimeBit Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/06) – 50% off
✚ Gordian Rooms: A curious heritage (Crimsonite Games) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/06) – 20% off
✚ Guitar (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 23/06) – 80% off
✚ Headspun (Wales Interactive) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 17/06) – 50% off
✚ Heaven Dust (indienova) – $4.95 (Usually $9.90, ends 29/06) – 50% off
✚ History 2048 (Run-Down Games ) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/07) – 80% off
✚ Horror Pinball Bundle (Super PowerUp Games S.L.) – $3.37 (Usually $13.50, ends 28/06) – 75% off
✚ Hungry Shark® World (Ubisoft) – $4.48 (Usually $14.95, ends 27/06) – 70% off
✚ INSTANT SPORTS TENNIS (Breakfirst Games) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 07/06) – 20% off
✚ If My Heart Had Wings (Willplus Co., Ltd.) – $16.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 23/06) – 45% off
✚ Inside Grass: A little adventure (PrimeBit Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 14/06) – 50% off
✚ Island Maze (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.49 (Usually $4.50, ends 04/07) – 67% off
✚ Jeopardy!® (Ubisoft) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 27/06) – 50% off
✚ Julie’s Sweets (Ocean Media) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/06) – 50% off
✚ Jurassic Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 28/06) – 66% off
✚ Just Black Jack (Run-Down Games) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 02/07) – 50% off
✚ Just Dance® 2020 (Ubisoft) – $23.08 (Usually $69.95, ends 27/06) – 67% off
✚ KUUKIYOMI: Consider It! (G-MODE) – $4.95 (Usually $6.60, ends 29/06) – 25% off
✚ Kawaii Deathu Desu (eastasiasoft) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 23/06) – 50% off
✚ Legendary Eleven (Eclipse Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 27/06) – 80% off
✚ Legendary Fishing (Ubisoft) – $12.48 (Usually $49.95, ends 27/06) – 75% off
✚ Little Racer (ALL IN! GAMES) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 27/06) – 90% off
✚ Lost Artifacts (8Floor Games) – $3.96 (Usually $13.20, ends 17/06) – 70% off
✚ Lost Sea (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 23/06) – 70% off
✚ Lovekami -Divinity Stage- (MoeNovel) – $15.75 (Usually $21.00, ends 23/06) – 25% off
✚ Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime (Asteroid Base) – $9.95 (Usually $19.95, ends 10/06) – 50% off
✚ Ludomania (Baltoro Games) – $1.48 (Usually $4.50, ends 04/07) – 67% off
✚ Lyrica (COSEN) – $22.80 (Usually $28.50, ends 17/06) – 20% off
✚ Magic Nations (PrimeBit Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 14/06) – 50% off
✚ Many Faces (eastasiasoft) – $2.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 23/06) – 70% off
✚ Metamorphosis (ALL IN! GAMES) – $11.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 27/06) – 70% off
✚ Mini Car Racing (Kistler Benjamin) – $7.20 (Usually $12.00, ends 23/06) – 40% off
✚ Miniature – The Story Puzzle (Run-Down Games) – $1.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 02/07) – 75% off
✚ Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae (ZENITH BLUE) – $10.80 (Usually $18.00, ends 21/06) – 40% off
✚ Monkey Business (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 23/06) – 80% off
✚ Monopoly for Nintendo Switch (Ubisoft) – $14.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 27/06) – 75% off
✚ Moonfall Ultimate (Wales Interactive) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 17/06) – 50% off
✚ Mordheim: Warband Skirmish (Legendary Games) – $17.49 (Usually $34.99, ends 10/06) – 50% off
✚ Morphite (Blowfish Studios) – $7.65 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/06) – 66% off
✚ My Bewitching Perfume (OperaHouse) – $23.10 (Usually $33.00, ends 23/06) – 30% off
✚ My little fast food booth (Kistler Benjamin) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 22/06) – 50% off
✚ Negative: The Way of Shinobi (Art Games Studio) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/06) – 70% off
✚ Never Breakup (indienova) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/06) – 30% off
✚ Night Vision (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 23/06) – 80% off
✚ Overboard! (inkle) – $16.14 (Usually $18.99, ends 08/06) – 15% off
✚ Overdriven Reloaded: Special Edition (TOMAGameStudio) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 18/06) – 75% off
✚ Overlanders (Run-Down Games) – $0.99 (Usually $33.90, ends 02/07) – 97% off
✚ Panty Party (COSEN) – $17.52 (Usually $21.90, ends 17/06) – 20% off
✚ Pizza Bar Tycoon (Baltoro Games Sp.z o.o.) – $1.38 (Usually $6.90, ends 04/07) – 80% off
✚ Pooplers (Art Games Studio) – $5.40 (Usually $13.50, ends 27/06) – 60% off
✚ Princess Closet (OperaHouse) – $28.95 (Usually $41.37, ends 23/06) – 30% off
✚ Projection: First Light (Blowfish Studios) – $8.49 (Usually $24.99, ends 28/06) – 66% off
✚ Pyre on Fire (GAME NACIONAL) – $1.48 (Usually $15.00, ends 22/06) – 90% off
✚ Quarantine Circular (Ant Workshop) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 30/06) – 50% off
✚ RISK: The Game of Global Domination (Ubisoft) – $11.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 27/06) – 60% off
✚ Red Crow Mysteries: Legion (Ocean Media) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/06) – 70% off
✚ Return of the Heir (PrimeBit Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/06) – 50% off
✚ Reversi Let’s Go (indienova) – $4.19 (Usually $6.99, ends 09/06) – 40% off
✚ Rock ‘N Racing Bundle Grand Prix & Rally (EnjoyUp Games) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 28/06) – 75% off
✚ Roombo: First Blood (Samurai Punk) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/06) – 70% off
✚ Save Farty (the binary family) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/07) – 80% off
✚ Screencheat: Unplugged (Samurai Punk) – $3.05 (Usually $17.99, ends 28/06) – 83% off
✚ Skee-Ball (Ocean Media) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 30/06) – 50% off
✚ SkyScrappers (Ant Workshop) – $3.33 (Usually $13.35, ends 30/06) – 75% off
✚ Solitaire TriPeaks Flowers (7Levels) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 02/07) – 50% off
✚ South Park™: The Fractured But Whole™ (Ubisoft) – $22.48 (Usually $89.95, ends 27/06) – 75% off
✚ Space Cows (ALL IN! GAMES) – $1.55 (Usually $11.99, ends 27/06) – 87% off
✚ Spice and Wolf VR (Gemdrops, Inc.) – $20.40 (Usually $34.00, ends 18/06) – 40% off
✚ Spice and Wolf VR2 (Gemdrops) – $23.80 (Usually $34.00, ends 18/06) – 30% off
✚ Sports Party (Ubisoft) – $9.99 (Usually $49.95, ends 27/06) – 80% off
✚ Stellar Interface (Imagination Overflow) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 13/06) – 90% off
✚ Storm Boy (Blowfish Studios) – $2.37 (Usually $6.99, ends 28/06) – 66% off
✚ Strike Daz Cans (Pix Arts) – $3.74 (Usually $4.99, ends 30/06) – 25% off
✚ Stunt Kite Party (HandyGames) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 10/06) – 80% off
✚ SturmFront – The Mutant War: Übel Edition (RED ART GAMES) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/06) – 20% off
✚ Submerged (Uppercut Games) – $1.49 (Usually $9.99, ends 13/06) – 85% off
✚ Sudoku Universe (FengHuoLianCheng (Beijing) Science & Technology Co., Ltd.) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 29/06) – 50% off
✚ Suicide Guy Collection (ChubbyPixel) – $11.55 (Usually $16.50, ends 30/06) – 30% off
✚ Sunblaze () – $19.12 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/06) – 15% off
✚ Super Arcade Soccer 2021 (Ruben Alcaniz) – $8.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 23/06) – 30% off
✚ Super Soccer Blast: America VS Europe (Unfinished Pixel) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/06) – 20% off
✚ Super Volley Blast (Unfinished Pixel) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/06) – 50% off
✚ SuperEpic: The Entertainment War (Numskull Games) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/07) – 90% off
✚ Sweet Bakery Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/07) – 30% off
✚ Syberia 1 & 2 (Microids) – $3.19 (Usually $47.95, ends 23/06) – 93% off
✚ Talisman: Digital Edition (Nomad Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 10/06) – 50% off
✚ Task Force Kampas (eastasiasoft) – $2.69 (Usually $8.99, ends 23/06) – 70% off
✚ Techno Tanks (EpiXR) – $4.68 (Usually $6.99, ends 20/06) – 33% off
✚ The Bridge (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $2.23 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/06) – 85% off
✚ The Bullet: Time of Revenge (Art Games Studio) – $3.37 (Usually $6.75, ends 27/06) – 50% off
✚ The First Tree (David Wehle) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/06) – 75% off
✚ The House of Da Vinci 2 (Blue Brain Games) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/06) – 40% off
✚ The Last Days (Ocean Media) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/06) – 70% off
✚ The Mysterious Case of Dr.Jekyll and Mr.Hyde (Ocean Media) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/06) – 30% off
✚ The Seven Chambers (Ocean Media) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/06) – 30% off
✚ The Unholy Society (CAT-astrophe Games) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 10/06) – 90% off
✚ The Warlock of Firetop Mountain: Goblin Scourge Edition! (Tin Man Games) – $3.49 (Usually $34.99, ends 30/06) – 90% off
✚ Thomas Was Alone (Ant Workshop) – $8.32 (Usually $16.65, ends 30/06) – 50% off
✚ Tin & Kuna (Numskull Games) – $3.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 01/07) – 90% off
✚ Tiny Lands (QubicGames) – $7.12 (Usually $8.90, ends 20/06) – 20% off
✚ Titans Pinball (Super PowerUp Games S.L.) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 28/06) – 66% off
✚ Toolboy (Art Games Studio) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 27/06) – 50% off
✚ Tools Up! (ALL IN! GAMES) – $5.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 27/06) – 80% off
✚ Touchdown Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 28/06) – 66% off
✚ Trials® Rising (Ubisoft) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 27/06) – 50% off
✚ Trivial Pursuit Live! (Ubisoft) – $11.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 27/06) – 60% off
✚ Tumblestone (QuantumAstroGuild) – $2.97 (Usually $19.99, ends 29/06) – 85% off
✚ UNO (Ubisoft) – $5.98 (Usually $14.95, ends 27/06) – 60% off
✚ Ultrawings (Bit Planet Games) – $6.26 (Usually $25.05, ends 09/06) – 75% off
✚ Valiant Hearts: The Great War® (Ubisoft) – $8.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 27/06) – 70% off
✚ Viviette (DYA GAMES) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 01/07) – 50% off
✚ Warhammer Quest (Chilled Mouse) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 10/06) – 50% off
✚ Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times (Chilled Mouse) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 10/06) – 50% off
✚ Warplanes: WW1 Sky Aces (7Levels) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/07) – 30% off
✚ Wenjia (indienova) – $7.35 (Usually $10.50, ends 29/06) – 30% off
✚ Wheel of Fortune® (Ubisoft) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 27/06) – 50% off
✚ Whipseey and the Lost Atlas (Blowfish Studios) – $2.71 (Usually $7.99, ends 28/06) – 66% off
✚ Wicce (CFK) – $9.85 (Usually $10.95, ends 16/06) – 10% off
✚ Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe (Chubby Pixel) – $5.46 (Usually $19.50, ends 30/06) – 72% off
✚ Woodle Tree Adventures (ChubbyPixel) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/06) – 80% off
✚ World Soccer Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 28/06) – 66% off
✚ Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles (Prideful Sloth) – $16.45 (Usually $35.00, ends 17/06) – 53% off
✚ Yumemidori Nostalgia (OperaHouse) – $22.84 (Usually $32.63, ends 23/06) – 30% off
✚ Zero Strain (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 23/06) – 70% off