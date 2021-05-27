Weekly Aussie eShop Downloads & Deals (Week 20) Bomb Eater Man
Bit of a fun week, let’s take a look.
New release highlights: Maneater (we’ll have a review soon), Port Royale 4, Very Very Valet, Warhammer Age of Sigmar and the very capital lettered Earth Defense Force: World Brothers. There’s Wonder Boy Asha in Monster World and Beautiful Deoslation worth a look at too. We’ll have a review on that on soon too.
If you’re looking for something for nothing, Super Bomberman R Online is out now and free to start.
Sales highlights: Dragon Quest, Dragon Quest II, Dragon Quest III are all on sale – coincidently for 35% off. Fe is 75% off, Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville drops 30%, and as you can – a lot more. As always if something you’ve been waiting for goes on sale and you think others should check it out – let us all know.
✚ A Little Lily Princess (Ratalaika Games) – $19.99
✚ Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards ( DIGIART INTERACTIVE) – $23.99
✚ BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION (Untold Tales) – $27.00 ($30.00 after 28/05)
✚ Best Sniper Legacy: Dino Hunt & Shooter 3D (T-Bull) – $4.50 ($9.00 after 26/06)
✚ Color Dot Connect (Kistler Benjamin) – $7.50
✚ Connect Color Dots: Fun Water Flow Pipe Line Art Puzzle Game (Alcyone Studio) – $14.95
✚ Craps at Aces Casino (Digital Game Group) – $9.99
✚ Crying Suns (Humble Games) – $31.50
✚ EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: WORLD BROTHERS (D3 Publisher) – $72.00 ($90.00 after 03/06)
✚ Eat your letters (Kistler Benjamin) – $6.90
✚ Eight Dragons (JanduSoft) – $10.20 ($12.00 after 24/06)
✚ Family Mysteries 3: Criminal Mindset (Artifex Mundi) – $13.50 ($22.50 after 06/06)
✚ Family Vacation: California (Ocean Media) – $15.00
✚ Fishing Fighters (Aksys Games) – $30.00
✚ Hentai vs. Evil (eastasiasoft) – $11.99 ($14.99 after 16/06)
✚ Horse Club Adventures (Wild River Games) – $60.00
✚ King of Seas (Team17) – $37.50
✚ Kings of Paradise (Voltage) – $35.95
✚ Kontrakt (Ultimate Games) – $10.50
✚ LOVE – A Puzzle Box Filled with Stories (Thalamus Digital) – $20.00 ($40.00 after 31/05)
✚ LiEat (PLAYISM) – $13.50
✚ Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale (GRIMTALIN) – $13.50 ($15.00 after 06/06)
✚ Lost Lands: Ice Spell (FIVE-BN STUDIO) – $10.50
✚ Maneater (Tripwire Interactive) – $60.00
✚ Mini Car Racing (Kistler Benjamin) – $12.00
✚ Mundaun (MWM Interactive) – $30.00
✚ Mutazione (Akupara Games) – $21.60 ($27.00 after 09/06)
✚ O—O (Art Games Studio) – $4.72 ($5.25 after 17/06)
✚ Pathway (Chucklefish) – $20.99
✚ Pecaminosa – a pixel noir game (Badland Publishing) – $22.50
✚ Port Royale 4 (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $67.50 ($75.00 after 28/05)
✚ Route Me Mail and Delivery Co (Ilya Chkoliar) – $6.43 ($9.90 after 28/05)
✚ SUPER BOMBERMAN R ONLINE (KONAMI) – $0.00
✚ Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster (SEGA) – $69.95
✚ Siebenstreich’s Nerdventure (Golden Orb) – $21.99
✚ Skittles (Pix Arts) – $8.99
✚ Sumire (Sumire) – $17.55 ($19.50 after 03/06)
✚ Trenga Unlimited (Flux Games) – $9.00
✚ Very Very Valet (Toyful) – $37.50
✚ Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground (Focus Home Interactive) – $59.95
✚ Weaving Tides (Crytivo) – $31.87 ($37.50 after 03/06)
✚ Wonder Boy Asha in Monster World (STUDIOARTDINK) – $52.50
✚ World’s End Club ( NIS America) – $60.00
✚ Zombieland: Double Tap- Road Trip (MadCow, LLC) – $17.49 (Usually $69.99, ends 16/06) – 75% off
✚ eCrossminton (Daydream Software) – $1.48 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/05) – 93% off
✚ ibb & obb (Sparpweed) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/06) – 80% off
✚ 1979 Revolution: Black Friday (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 22/06) – 75% off
✚ 8-Ball Pocket (Super PowerUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $9.00, ends 24/06) – 75% off
✚ A Knight’s Quest (Curve Digital) – $11.98 (Usually $39.95, ends 10/06) – 70% off
✚ ATV Drift & Tricks (Microids) – $3.01 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/06) – 87% off
✚ Ageless (Team17) – $7.49 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/06) – 67% off
✚ American Fugitive (Curve Digital) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 10/06) – 90% off
✚ Animated Jigsaws: Japanese Women (RAINYFROG) – $3.37 (Usually $13.50, ends 10/06) – 75% off
✚ Anodyne (Nnooo) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 10/06) – 90% off
✚ Aqua Moto Racing Utopia (Nacon) – $26.25 (Usually $52.50, ends 31/05) – 50% off
✚ Ary and the Secret of Seasons (Modus Games) – $14.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 01/06) – 75% off
✚ Asterix & Obelix XXL 2 (Microids) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/06) – 70% off
✚ Automachef (Team17 Digital Ltd) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/06) – 80% off
✚ Axiom Verge (Thomas Happ Games) – $13.50 (Usually $27.00, ends 02/06) – 50% off
✚ BOSSGARD (SandSailorStudio) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 10/06) – 50% off
✚ Baobabs Mausoleum Ep.1: Ovnifagos Don’t Eat Flamingos (Zerouno Games) – $6.75 (Usually $9.00, ends 03/06) – 25% off
✚ Baobabs Mausoleum Ep.2: 1313 Barnabas Dead End Drive (Zerouno Games Digital, S.L.) – $6.75 (Usually $9.00, ends 03/06) – 25% off
✚ Baobabs Mausoleum Ep.3: Un Pato en Muertoburgo (Zerouno Games Digital, S.L.) – $6.75 (Usually $9.00, ends 03/06) – 25% off
✚ Baobabs Mausoleum Grindhouse Edition (Zerouno Games ) – $19.12 (Usually $25.50, ends 03/06) – 25% off
✚ Bear With Me: The Lost Robots (Modus Games) – $3.02 (Usually $7.55, ends 01/06) – 60% off
✚ Beholder: Complete Edition (Curve Digital) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/06) – 75% off
✚ Best Sniper Legacy: Dino Hunt & Shooter 3D (T-Bull) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 26/06) – 50% off
✚ Big Buck Hunter Arcade (MADCOW) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 16/06) – 75% off
✚ Blacksea Odyssey (Digerati Distribution) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 22/06) – 75% off
✚ Blasphemous (Team17 Digital Ltd) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 17/06) – 60% off
✚ Blastful (Playstige Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 14/06) – 75% off
✚ Bleed Complete Bundle (Digerati) – $6.30 (Usually $42.00, ends 22/06) – 85% off
✚ Bleep Bloop (Zerouno Games) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 03/06) – 50% off
✚ Blood will be Spilled (Attu Games) – $4.40 (Usually $22.00, ends 26/06) – 80% off
✚ Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King (FDG Entertainment) – $4.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 24/06) – 75% off
✚ Blue Rider (Eastasiasoft) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 16/06) – 75% off
✚ Bomber Crew (Curve Digital) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/06) – 80% off
✚ Brick Breaker (Nacon) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/05) – 50% off
✚ Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead (Headup Games) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/06) – 40% off
✚ Burn! SuperTrucks (JORGE BIEDMA AZUAR) – $4.32 (Usually $12.00, ends 25/06) – 64% off
✚ Burnout™ Paradise Remastered (Electronic Arts) – $19.97 (Usually $39.95, ends 01/06) – 50% off
✚ Caretaker (Playstige Interactive) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 14/06) – 75% off
✚ Chalk Dash Carnival (SAT-BOX) – $1.20 (Usually $10.00, ends 22/06) – 88% off
✚ Chaos on Deponia (Daedalic Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 24/06) – 75% off
✚ Chicken Assassin: Reloaded (Akupara Games) – $2.19 (Usually $10.99, ends 08/06) – 80% off
✚ Clouds & Sheep 2 (HandyGames) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 03/06) – 80% off
✚ Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues (Game Mill) – $29.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 16/06) – 50% off
✚ Crash Drive 2 (M2H) – $1.48 (Usually $12.00, ends 18/06) – 88% off
✚ Crown Trick (Team17) – $20.06 (Usually $29.95, ends 17/06) – 33% off
✚ Crying Suns (Humble Games) – $28.35 (Usually $31.50, ends 27/05) – 10% off
✚ DRAGON QUEST (Square Enix) – $4.90 (Usually $7.55, ends 09/06) – 35% off
✚ DRAGON QUEST II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line (Square Enix) – $6.20 (Usually $9.55, ends 09/06) – 35% off
✚ DRAGON QUEST III: The Seeds of Salvation (Square Enix) – $12.31 (Usually $18.95, ends 09/06) – 35% off
✚ Dark Quest 2 (Brian Seal Entertainment) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 14/06) – 75% off
✚ Deadly Days (Assemble Entertainment) – $5.70 (Usually $28.50, ends 17/06) – 80% off
✚ Defentron (Zerouno Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 03/06) – 50% off
✚ Degrees of Separation (Modus Games) – $8.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 01/06) – 70% off
✚ Demon Pit (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 22/06) – 70% off
✚ Deponia (Daedalic Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 24/06) – 75% off
✚ Deponia Doomsday (Daedalic Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 24/06) – 75% off
✚ Desert Child (Akupara Games) – $6.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 08/06) – 55% off
✚ Desktop Baseball (SAT-BOX) – $4.22 (Usually $10.56, ends 22/06) – 60% off
✚ Desktop Basketball (SAT-BOX) – $4.98 (Usually $12.47, ends 22/06) – 60% off
✚ Desktop Bowling (SAT-BOX) – $4.28 (Usually $10.70, ends 22/06) – 60% off
✚ Desktop Dodgeball (SAT-BOX) – $4.44 (Usually $11.12, ends 22/06) – 60% off
✚ Desktop Rugby (SAT-BOX) – $2.55 (Usually $11.12, ends 22/06) – 77% off
✚ Desktop Soccer (SAT-BOX) – $3.98 (Usually $9.96, ends 22/06) – 60% off
✚ Desktop Table Tennis (SAT-BOX) – $4.16 (Usually $10.41, ends 22/06) – 60% off
✚ Desktop Volleyball (SAT-BOX) – $4.32 (Usually $10.81, ends 22/06) – 60% off
✚ Despotism 3k (Gameplay First) – $4.12 (Usually $16.50, ends 14/06) – 75% off
✚ Dicey Dungeons (Distractionware Limited) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/06) – 40% off
✚ Digerati Indie Bundle: INK & Hacky Zack (Digerati Distribution) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/06) – 85% off
✚ Don’t Die, Mr Robot! (Digerati) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 22/06) – 75% off
✚ Dreaming Canvas (Playstige Interactive) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/06) – 75% off
✚ Dry Drowning (Vigamus Leonardo) – $24.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 02/06) – 35% off
✚ Dual Brain Vol.1: Calculation (D-O) – $9.19 (Usually $22.99, ends 16/06) – 60% off
✚ Dual Brain Vol.2: Reflex (D-O) – $16.09 (Usually $22.99, ends 16/06) – 30% off
✚ Dual Brain Vol.3: Shapes (D-O) – $16.09 (Usually $22.99, ends 16/06) – 30% off
✚ Dude, Stop (SIA Team HalfBeard) – $13.19 (Usually $21.99, ends 03/06) – 40% off
✚ Dungeon Nightmares 1+2 Collection (K Monkey) – $2.39 (Usually $19.95, ends 24/06) – 88% off
✚ Dustoff Heli Rescue 2 (RAINYFROG) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 10/06) – 75% off
✚ Dynos & Ghosts (Pix Arts) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 23/06) – 50% off
✚ EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: WORLD BROTHERS (D3 Publisher) – $72.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 03/06) – 20% off
✚ Edna & Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes (Daedalic Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 24/06) – 75% off
✚ Edna & Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary Edition (Daedalic Entertainment) – $7.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 24/06) – 75% off
✚ Eight Dragons (JanduSoft) – $10.20 (Usually $12.00, ends 24/06) – 15% off
✚ Eternum Ex (Zerouno Games) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 03/06) – 50% off
✚ Fall of Light: Darkest Edition (Digerati) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/06) – 70% off
✚ Fe (Zoink Games / EA Originals) – $7.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 01/06) – 75% off
✚ Feudal Alloy (Attu Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/06) – 80% off
✚ Find 10 Differences (Kistler Benjamin) – $6.74 (Usually $8.99, ends 02/06) – 25% off
✚ Fluxteria (Playstige Interactive) – $2.62 (Usually $10.50, ends 14/06) – 75% off
✚ For The King (Curve Digital) – $12.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 10/06) – 66% off
✚ Frost (Digerati) – $5.85 (Usually $19.50, ends 22/06) – 70% off
✚ Future Aero Racing S Ultra – FAR S Ultra (Zerouno Games) – $6.75 (Usually $9.00, ends 03/06) – 25% off
✚ G-MODE Archives25 Topolon (G-MODE) – $4.95 (Usually $6.60, ends 22/06) – 25% off
✚ G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout (Game Mill) – $29.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 16/06) – 50% off
✚ Ghost Blade HD (eastasiasoft) – $5.49 (Usually $21.99, ends 16/06) – 75% off
✚ Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions (Digerati) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 22/06) – 50% off
✚ Gnomes Garden (8Floor Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/06) – 60% off
✚ Going Under (Team17) – $14.47 (Usually $28.95, ends 17/06) – 50% off
✚ Golem Gates (Digerati) – $11.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 22/06) – 70% off
✚ Golf With Your Friends (Team17) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 17/06) – 50% off
✚ Goodbye Deponia (Daedalic Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 24/06) – 75% off
✚ Goosebumps The Game (MADCOW) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/06) – 75% off
✚ Hacky Zack (Digerati) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 22/06) – 75% off
✚ Hellbreachers (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 16/06) – 40% off
✚ Hentai vs. Evil (eastasiasoft) – $11.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 16/06) – 20% off
✚ Hob: The Definitive Edition (Perfect World) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 31/05) – 40% off
✚ Hopping girl KOHANE Jumping Kingdom: Princess of the Black Rabbit (D-O Corporation) – $11.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 16/06) – 60% off
✚ Horned Knight (2Awesome Studio) – $7.20 (Usually $9.00, ends 08/06) – 20% off
✚ Horror Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $6.86 (Usually $45.75, ends 22/06) – 85% off
✚ Hotshot Racing (Curve Digital) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 10/06) – 50% off
✚ Hue (Curve Digital) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/06) – 80% off
✚ Human: Fall Flat (Curve Digital) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 10/06) – 50% off
✚ INK (Digerati Distribution) – $3.37 (Usually $13.50, ends 22/06) – 75% off
✚ JigSaw Abundance (Playstige Interactive) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/06) – 75% off
✚ JigSaw Solace (Playstige Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 14/06) – 75% off
✚ Kwaidan ～Azuma manor story～ (Rainy Frog) – $16.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 10/06) – 57% off
✚ Let’s Cook Together (Yellow Dot) – $19.59 (Usually $27.99, ends 30/05) – 30% off
✚ Letter Quest Remastered (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 22/06) – 75% off
✚ Liberated (Walkabout Games) – $8.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 15/06) – 70% off
✚ M.A.C.E. Tower Defense (EntwicklerX GbR Thomas Claus und FrankMenzel) – $1.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 06/06) – 70% off
✚ Maid of Sker (Wales Interactive) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 10/06) – 20% off
✚ Manual Samuel (Curve Digital) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/06) – 75% off
✚ Marooners (M2H) – $2.41 (Usually $19.50, ends 18/06) – 88% off
✚ Memory Lane (Playstige Interactive) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/06) – 75% off
✚ Micro Pico Racers (Zerouno Games) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 03/06) – 50% off
✚ Monster Blast (EntwicklerX) – $3.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 06/06) – 70% off
✚ Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (FDG Entertainment) – $23.60 (Usually $59.00, ends 24/06) – 60% off
✚ Monster Sanctuary (Team17) – $19.39 (Usually $28.95, ends 17/06) – 33% off
✚ MotoGP™19 (Milestone) – $9.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 10/06) – 80% off
✚ Motorsport Manager for Nintendo Switch™ (Curve Digital) – $5.98 (Usually $19.95, ends 10/06) – 70% off
✚ Moving Out (Team17) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 17/06) – 50% off
✚ Mugsters (Team17) – $3.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 17/06) – 80% off
✚ Mutazione (Akupara Games) – $21.60 (Usually $27.00, ends 09/06) – 20% off
✚ My Time at Portia (Team17) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 17/06) – 75% off
✚ Narcos: Rise of the Cartels (Curve Digital) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 10/06) – 70% off
✚ Narita Boy (Team17) – $28.12 (Usually $37.50, ends 17/06) – 25% off
✚ NecroWorm (Walkabout Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/06) – 60% off
✚ Nefarious (Digerati) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/06) – 75% off
✚ Neon Abyss (Team17) – $19.39 (Usually $28.95, ends 17/06) – 33% off
✚ Nerved (Playstige Interactive) – $3.37 (Usually $13.50, ends 14/06) – 75% off
✚ Nickelodeon Kart Racers (GameMill) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 16/06) – 50% off
✚ Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix (Game Mill) – $23.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 16/06) – 60% off
✚ Ninjin: Clash of Carrots (Modus Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 01/06) – 80% off
✚ O—O (Art Games Studio) – $4.72 (Usually $5.25, ends 17/06) – 10% off
✚ Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas (FDG Entertainment) – $7.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 24/06) – 60% off
✚ Olympic Boxing (Pix Arts) – $7.19 (Usually $11.99, ends 24/06) – 40% off
✚ Omega Strike (Digerati Distribution) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/06) – 70% off
✚ One Line Coloring (MythicOwl) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 07/06) – 50% off
✚ Oniken: Unstoppable Edition & Odallus: The Dark Call Bundle (Digerati Distribution) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 22/06) – 75% off
✚ Our Flick Erasers (SAT-BOX) – $9.30 (Usually $18.61, ends 22/06) – 50% off
✚ Outbreak: Epidemic (Dead Drop Studios) – $12.29 (Usually $24.58, ends 16/06) – 50% off
✚ Outbreak: The New Nightmare (Dead Drop Studios) – $10.65 (Usually $21.31, ends 16/06) – 50% off
✚ Overcooked! 2 (Team17) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 17/06) – 50% off
✚ Overcooked! All You Can Eat ( Team17) – $45.56 (Usually $56.95, ends 17/06) – 20% off
✚ Overcooked: Special Edition (Team17) – $6.50 (Usually $26.00, ends 17/06) – 75% off
✚ Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition (Modus Games) – $34.97 (Usually $69.95, ends 01/06) – 50% off
✚ PLANET ALPHA (Team17) – $5.40 (Usually $27.00, ends 17/06) – 80% off
✚ Paranautical Activity (Digerati) – $3.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 22/06) – 70% off
✚ Peaky Blinders : Mastermind () – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 10/06) – 60% off
✚ Pipe Push Paradise (Digerati) – $4.12 (Usually $16.50, ends 22/06) – 75% off
✚ Pity Pit (eastasiasoft) – $1.87 (Usually $7.49, ends 16/06) – 75% off
✚ Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville™ Complete Edition (Electronic Arts) – $41.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 31/05) – 30% off
✚ Premium Pool Arena (Nacon) – $7.47 (Usually $14.95, ends 31/05) – 50% off
✚ Pumped BMX Pro (Curve Digital) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/06) – 75% off
✚ Puzzle Wall (RAINYFROG) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 10/06) – 75% off
✚ Radon Blast (EntwicklerX) – $1.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 06/06) – 70% off
✚ Raging Justice (Team 17) – $4.49 (Usually $17.99, ends 17/06) – 75% off
✚ Rapala Fishing Pro Series (Game Mill) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 16/06) – 75% off
✚ Relic Hunters Zero: Remix (Akupara Games) – $12.06 (Usually $18.00, ends 08/06) – 33% off
✚ Remothered: Broken Porcelain (Modus Games) – $34.97 (Usually $69.95, ends 01/06) – 50% off
✚ Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break (Modus Games) – $12.49 (Usually $49.99, ends 01/06) – 75% off
✚ Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos (Team17) – $21.71 (Usually $28.95, ends 17/06) – 25% off
✚ Secrets of Me (D3 Publisher) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/06) – 30% off
✚ Sense – A Cyberpunk Ghost Story (eastasiasoft) – $17.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 16/06) – 40% off
✚ Serial Cleaner (Curve Digital) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/06) – 85% off
✚ Sheltered (Team17) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/06) – 75% off
✚ Signs of the Sojourner (Digerati) – $22.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 22/06) – 25% off
✚ Silver Chains (Headup Games) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 25/06) – 40% off
✚ Skully (Modus Games) – $17.49 (Usually $69.99, ends 01/06) – 75% off
✚ Slain: Back From Hell (Digerati) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 22/06) – 75% off
✚ Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut (Digerati) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/06) – 75% off
✚ Slayin 2 (FDG Entertainment) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 24/06) – 75% off
✚ Smoke And Sacrifice (Curve Digital) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 10/06) – 75% off
✚ Snakeybus (Digerati) – $10.80 (Usually $18.00, ends 22/06) – 40% off
✚ Snow Moto Racing Freedom (Nacon) – $26.25 (Usually $52.50, ends 31/05) – 50% off
✚ Solitaire (Nacon) – $7.47 (Usually $14.95, ends 31/05) – 50% off
✚ Space Avenger: Empire of Nexx (Clickteam) – $6.24 (Usually $18.75, ends 10/06) – 67% off
✚ Space Crew (Curve Digital) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 10/06) – 50% off
✚ Spectrum (Digerati) – $3.60 (Usually $18.00, ends 22/06) – 80% off
✚ Story of a Gladiator (Brain Seal Ltd) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/06) – 75% off
✚ Street Outlaws: The List (MadCow, LLC) – $17.49 (Usually $69.99, ends 16/06) – 75% off
✚ Sumire (Sumire) – $17.55 (Usually $19.50, ends 03/06) – 10% off
✚ Summer in Mara (Chibig) – $17.50 (Usually $35.00, ends 13/06) – 50% off
✚ Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition (Digerati) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 22/06) – 40% off
✚ Super Sportmatchen (DANGEN Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/06) – 90% off
✚ Tamashii (Digerati) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 22/06) – 50% off
✚ Tank Battle Heroes (T-Bull) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/06) – 80% off
✚ Tetraminos (Nacon) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/05) – 50% off
✚ The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human (Digerati) – $5.85 (Usually $19.50, ends 22/06) – 70% off
✚ The Casino -Roulette, Video Poker, Slot Machines, Craps, Baccarat- (D3 Publisher) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 09/06) – 30% off
✚ The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav (Daedalic Entertainment) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 24/06) – 50% off
✚ The Dark Eye: Memoria (Daedalic Entertainment) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 24/06) – 50% off
✚ The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark (Akupara Games) – $15.52 (Usually $17.25, ends 08/06) – 10% off
✚ The Escapists 2 (Team17) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/06) – 75% off
✚ The Escapists: Complete Edition (Team17) – $4.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 17/06) – 75% off
✚ The Flame in the Flood: Complete Edition (Curve Digital) – $6.49 (Usually $25.99, ends 10/06) – 75% off
✚ The House of Da Vinci (Blue Brain Games, s.r.o.) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/06) – 50% off
✚ The Men of Yoshiwara: Kikuya (D3 Publisher) – $13.20 (Usually $26.95, ends 09/06) – 51% off
✚ The Men of Yoshiwara: Ohgiya (D3 Publisher) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 09/06) – 50% off
✚ The Pillar: Puzzle Escape (eastasiasoft) – $8.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 16/06) – 40% off
✚ The Room (Team17) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 17/06) – 75% off
✚ The Survivalists™ (Team17 Digital Ltd) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 17/06) – 50% off
✚ The Swindle (Curve Digital) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/06) – 75% off
✚ Them Bombs! (Yellow Dot) – $13.29 (Usually $18.99, ends 30/05) – 30% off
✚ Three Fourths Home: Extended Edition (Digerati) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 22/06) – 75% off
✚ Tilt Pack (Super.com) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/06) – 90% off
✚ Torchlight II (Perfect World Entertainment) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 31/05) – 40% off
✚ Torchlight III (Perfect World) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 31/05) – 50% off
✚ Torn Tales: Rebound Edition (Silesia Games) – $6.59 (Usually $12.00, ends 10/06) – 45% off
✚ Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt (Handy Games) – $11.50 (Usually $29.00, ends 03/06) – 60% off
✚ Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition (SEGA) – $43.95 (Usually $54.94, ends 06/06) – 20% off
✚ UnderHero (Digerati) – $15.30 (Usually $25.50, ends 22/06) – 40% off
✚ Unravel Two (Electronic Arts) – $9.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 01/06) – 75% off
✚ Valfaris (Big Sugar) – $16.87 (Usually $37.50, ends 22/06) – 55% off
✚ Vaporum: Lockdown (Fatbot Games) – $27.19 (Usually $33.99, ends 10/06) – 20% off
✚ Velocity®2X (Curve Digital) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/06) – 75% off
✚ Venture Kid (FDG Entertainment) – $3.99 (Usually $15.99, ends 24/06) – 75% off
✚ Vertical Drop Heroes HD (Digerati ) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 22/06) – 75% off
✚ Virtual Battle (SAT-BOX) – $7.30 (Usually $10.44, ends 22/06) – 30% off
✚ Voxel Galaxy (SAT-BOX) – $2.55 (Usually $11.12, ends 22/06) – 77% off
✚ Voxel Pirates (SAT-BOX) – $2.42 (Usually $10.55, ends 22/06) – 77% off
✚ Voxel Shot for Nintendo Switch (SAT-BOX) – $2.31 (Usually $10.05, ends 22/06) – 77% off
✚ Voxel Sword (SAT-BOX) – $2.07 (Usually $9.00, ends 22/06) – 77% off
✚ War-Torn Dreams (Playstige Interactive) – $2.62 (Usually $10.50, ends 14/06) – 75% off
✚ Weaving Tides (Crytivo) – $31.87 (Usually $37.50, ends 03/06) – 15% off
✚ When Ski Lifts Go Wrong (Curve Digital) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/06) – 85% off
✚ Whispering Willows (Akupara Games) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 08/06) – 80% off
✚ Word Mesh (EntwicklerX GbR Thomas Claus und FrankMenzel) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 06/06) – 70% off
✚ World Splitter (BUMBLE3) – $19.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 01/06) – 35% off
✚ Worms W.M.D (Team17) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 17/06) – 75% off
✚ XenoRaptor (Digerati) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/06) – 70% off
✚ Yesterday Origins (Microids) – $2.99 (Usually $22.35, ends 16/06) – 87% off
✚ Yoku’s Island Express (Team17) – $6.75 (Usually $27.00, ends 17/06) – 75% off
✚ Yooka-Laylee (Team17) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 17/06) – 75% off
✚ Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair (Team17 Digital Ltd.) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 17/06) – 75% off