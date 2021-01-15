Weekly Aussie eShop Downloads & Deals (Week 2) Great Scott
A couple of highlights this week, but it’s still early – this year’s just warming up.
New highlights: Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (our review), WRITHE, Down in Bermuda (review soon) and PING REDUX
New sales highlights: STAR WARS Episode I Racer, STAR WARS™ Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, STAR WARS Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
✚ ACT IT OUT XL! (Snap Finger Click) – $15.00
✚ Arcade Archives Cosmo Police Galivan (HAMSTER) – $10.50
✚ Arcanoid Breakout (Pix Arts) – $7.99
✚ Baby Puzzle – First Learning Shapes for Toddlers (winterworks) – $19.99
✚ Bullet Trail (Piotr Skalski) – $3.00
✚ Curling (Pix Arts) – $8.99
✚ Dead Ground (Ultimate Games) – $10.80 ($13.50 after 19/01)
✚ Double Dragon Neon (Majesco Entertainment) – $18.45
✚ Down in Bermuda (YAK) – $9.99 ($24.99 after 12/02)
✚ Fantasy Tavern Sextet -Vol.2 Adventurer’s Days- (qureate) – $9.90
✚ Four in a Row (Ultimate Games) – $6.00 ($7.50 after 21/01)
✚ Galactic Trooper Armada (Pix Arts) – $7.99
✚ Get Over Here (Flux Games) – $6.30
✚ Glyph (Bolverk Games) – $29.95
✚ Gorilla Big Adventure (Pix Arts) – $7.49
✚ Grand Prix Racing (Pix Arts) – $8.99
✚ Knight with Tactics (Piotr Skalski) – $1.50
✚ Life of Fly (EpiXR) – $14.99 ($19.99 after 21/01)
✚ Mahjong Adventure (Fantastico Studio) – $12.00
✚ My Hidden Things (Big Way) – $9.00
✚ My Magic Florist ( Cool Small Games) – $6.30 ($10.50 after 13/02)
✚ Odysseus Kosmos and his Robot Quest (HeroCraft) – $16.80 ($21.00 after 04/02)
✚ PING REDUX (Nami Tentou) – $6.75
✚ PLOID (Nape Games) – $4.05 ($4.50 after 02/02)
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series Werewolf Princess Kaguya (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $10.80
✚ Radio Commander (Console Labs) – $22.50
✚ Rhythm Fighter (Coconut Island Games) – $23.69
✚ S.U.M. – Slay Uncool Monsters (Doomster Entertainment) – $6.36 ($7.49 after 18/01)
✚ Scott Pilgrim vs. The World™: The Game – Complete Edition (Ubisoft) – $22.95
✚ Shoot 1UP DX (Mommys Best Games) – $9.00
✚ Silver Screen Story (Kairosoft) – $19.50
✚ Space Aliens Invaders (Pix Arts) – $7.99
✚ Spice and Wolf VR2 (Gemdrops) – $34.00
✚ The Pillar: Puzzle Escape (eastasiasoft) – $11.99 ($14.99 after 02/02)
✚ WRITHE (MissionCtrlStudios) – $12.99
✚ Wrestling Empire (Mdickie) – $23.99 ($29.99 after 15/01)
✚ Yumemidori Nostalgia (OperaHouse) – $32.63
✚ 2048 Battles (Baltoro Games Sp.z o.o.) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 14/02) – 75 % off
✚ 30-in-1 Game Collection: Volume 1 (Teyon) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/01) – 40 % off
✚ 30-in-1 Game Collection: Volume 2 (Digital Bards) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/01) – 50 % off
✚ 3000th Duel (Neopopcorn) – $9.37 (Usually $18.75, ends 27/01) – 50 % off
✚ Adventures of Chris (Graffiti Games) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/01) – 30 % off
✚ Air Bounce – The Jump ‘n’ Run Challenge (EpiXR) – $7.49 (Usually $9.99, ends 07/02) – 25 % off
✚ Armello (League of Geeks) – $7.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 22/01) – 60 % off
✚ Baila Latino (My World) – $13.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/02) – 10 % off
✚ Basketball (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 03/02) – 80 % off
✚ Bite the Bullet (Graffiti Games) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/01) – 40 % off
✚ Bouncing Hero (Turtle Cream) – $5.40 (Usually $6.00, ends 21/01) – 10 % off
✚ Bubble (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 03/02) – 80 % off
✚ Car Mechanic Simulator (ECC GAMES) – $2.49 (Usually $24.99, ends 13/02) – 90 % off
✚ Chess Ace (Cool Small Games) – $1.50 (Usually $12.00, ends 14/02) – 88 % off
✚ Colorful Colore (Drageus Games) – $3.00 (Usually $4.50, ends 14/02) – 33 % off
✚ Colossus Down (Mango Protocol) – $24.25 (Usually $26.95, ends 27/01) – 10 % off
✚ Cubers: Arena (Teyon) – $10.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/01) – 56 % off
✚ Cyber Shadow (Yacht Club Games) – $22.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/01) – 25 % off
✚ Dark Burial (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 14/02) – 75 % off
✚ Darts (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 03/02) – 80 % off
✚ Dead Ground (Ultimate Games) – $10.80 (Usually $13.50, ends 19/01) – 20 % off
✚ Death Road to Canada (Ukiyo Publishing) – $9.97 (Usually $19.95, ends 22/01) – 50 % off
✚ Detective Driver: Miami Files (BoomBit Games) – $3.60 (Usually $18.00, ends 11/02) – 80 % off
✚ Doggie Ninja The Burning Strikers (toydea) – $3.04 (Usually $9.75, ends 21/01) – 69 % off
✚ Doggie Ninja The Golden Mission (toydea) – $1.50 (Usually $9.75, ends 21/01) – 85 % off
✚ Double Cross (Headup Games) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/01) – 75 % off
✚ Down in Bermuda (YAK) – $9.99 (Usually $24.99, ends 12/02) – 60 % off
✚ DragonFangZ – The Rose & Dungeon of Time (Toydea) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 21/01) – 50 % off
✚ Evoland Legendary Edition (Shiro Games) – $7.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 03/02) – 75 % off
✚ Figment (Bedtime Digital) – $5.51 (Usually $29.00, ends 10/02) – 81 % off
✚ Four in a Row (Ultimate Games) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/01) – 20 % off
✚ GRANDIA HD Collection (GungHo Online Entertainment America, Inc.) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 21/01) – 50 % off
✚ Gal*Gun Returns (PQube) – $67.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 12/02) – 10 % off
✚ Gnome More War (Keybol Games) – $1.87 (Usually $3.75, ends 21/01) – 50 % off
✚ Golden Force (No Gravity Games) – $23.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 14/02) – 20 % off
✚ Grand Guilds (Keybol Games) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 21/01) – 50 % off
✚ High Noon Revolver (Renante Silvestre) – $1.95 (Usually $3.90, ends 21/01) – 50 % off
✚ Home Sheep Home: Farmageddon Party Edition (Greenlight Games) – $9.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/01) – 35 % off
✚ Hyper Sentinel (Huey Games) – $1.65 (Usually $9.99, ends 18/01) – 83 % off
✚ InnerSpace (Aspyr) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/01) – 80 % off
✚ Jet Ski Rush (Cool Small Games) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 14/02) – 75 % off
✚ Jump King (Ukiyo Publishing) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 22/01) – 50 % off
✚ Killer Queen Black (Liquid Bit, LLC) – $13.99 (Usually $27.99, ends 21/01) – 50 % off
✚ Liberated: Enhanced Edition (Walkabout Games) – $23.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 11/02) – 20 % off
✚ Life of Fly (EpiXR) – $14.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 21/01) – 25 % off
✚ Mable & The Wood (Graffiti Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/01) – 75 % off
✚ Manifold Garden (William Chyr Studio) – $20.25 (Usually $27.00, ends 21/01) – 25 % off
✚ Monkey Business (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 03/02) – 80 % off
✚ Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3 (Milestone) – $26.99 (Usually $89.99, ends 28/01) – 70 % off
✚ MotoGP™19 (Milestone) – $12.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 28/01) – 80 % off
✚ Mutant Football League: Dynasty Edition (Digital Dreams) – $13.35 (Usually $26.70, ends 21/01) – 50 % off
✚ Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden – Deluxe Edition (Funcom Oslo AS) – $27.99 (Usually $69.99, ends 21/01) – 60 % off
✚ My Magic Florist ( Cool Small Games) – $6.30 (Usually $10.50, ends 13/02) – 40 % off
✚ Neverlast (SABEC) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/02) – 80 % off
✚ Newt One (Whitethorn Digital) – $2.65 (Usually $13.29, ends 21/01) – 80 % off
✚ Northgard (Shiro Games) – $21.00 (Usually $52.50, ends 03/02) – 60 % off
✚ Odysseus Kosmos and his Robot Quest (HeroCraft) – $16.80 (Usually $21.00, ends 04/02) – 20 % off
✚ One Line Coloring (MythicOwl) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 25/01) – 50 % off
✚ PLOID (Nape Games) – $4.05 (Usually $4.50, ends 02/02) – 10 % off
✚ Polandball: Can Into Space (AlienPixelStudios) – $1.57 (Usually $4.50, ends 20/01) – 65 % off
✚ Ponpu (Zordix) – $16.09 (Usually $22.99, ends 18/01) – 30 % off
✚ REZ PLZ (Graffiti Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/01) – 50 % off
✚ Ragdoll Fighter (Piotr Skalski) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 17/01) – 30 % off
✚ Rise: Race The Future (vd-dev) – $17.55 (Usually $27.00, ends 01/02) – 35 % off
✚ S.U.M. – Slay Uncool Monsters (Doomster Entertainment) – $6.36 (Usually $7.49, ends 18/01) – 15 % off
✚ STAR WARS™ Episode I Racer (Aspyr) – $10.27 (Usually $20.55, ends 21/01) – 50 % off
✚ STAR WARS™ Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast™ (Aspyr) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 21/01) – 50 % off
✚ STAR WARS™ Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy (Aspyr) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/01) – 50 % off
✚ Shing! (Mass Creation) – $22.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/01) – 25 % off
✚ Silk (Huey Games) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 18/01) – 75 % off
✚ Sin Slayers: Enhanced Edition (Black Tower Games) – $2.99 (Usually $29.90, ends 11/02) – 90 % off
✚ Slot (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 03/02) – 80 % off
✚ SmileBASIC 4 (SmileBoom) – $26.79 (Usually $39.99, ends 21/01) – 33 % off
✚ SpellKeeper (Silesia Games) – $1.49 (Usually $8.90, ends 24/01) – 83 % off
✚ Sudoku Relax 4 Winter Snow (G-MODE) – $1.49 (Usually $7.65, ends 13/02) – 81 % off
✚ Super Mega Space Blaster Special Turbo (Bare Knuckle Development Limited) – $3.30 (Usually $6.60, ends 31/01) – 50 % off
✚ Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP (Capybara Games) – $3.97 (Usually $13.25, ends 21/01) – 70 % off
✚ Swordbreaker The Game (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/02) – 80 % off
✚ TOHU (The Irregular Corporation) – $17.55 (Usually $19.50, ends 04/02) – 10 % off
✚ Table Soccer Foosball (Pix Arts) – $5.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 30/01) – 25 % off
✚ Table Top Racing: World Tour – Nitro Edition (Greenlight Games) – $9.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 28/01) – 35 % off
✚ Tallowmere (Teyon) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 28/01) – 50 % off
✚ Teddy Gangs (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 03/02) – 80 % off
✚ The Flower Collectors (Mi’pu’mi Games) – $27.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/02) – 10 % off
✚ The Great Perhaps (Drageus Games) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/02) – 70 % off
✚ The King’s Bird (Graffiti Games) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/01) – 75 % off
✚ The Mystery of Woolley Mountain (Huey Games) – $1.44 (Usually $15.99, ends 18/01) – 91 % off
✚ The Park (Funcom Oslo AS) – $6.20 (Usually $15.50, ends 21/01) – 60 % off
✚ The Pillar: Puzzle Escape (eastasiasoft) – $11.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 02/02) – 20 % off
✚ Towertale (Keybol Games) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 21/01) – 50 % off
✚ Volta-X (GungHo America) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/01) – 50 % off
✚ We should talk. (Whitethorn Digital) – $7.43 (Usually $9.29, ends 21/01) – 20 % off
✚ WeakWood Throne (Drageus Games) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/02) – 70 % off
✚ World Soccer (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 03/02) – 80 % off
