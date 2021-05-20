Weekly Aussie eShop Downloads & Deals (Week 19) It’s a Mii
Fun week this one, let’s start big. Miitopia is here; try the demo first and see what you think – we’ve got a review on the way. Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster has also arrived; we have reviewed that one – check it out. Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance finally released after stumbling out of the gate last week. Knockout City has a free trial before you have to purchase it, Just Die Already looks like a lot of fun, and SnowRunner rolls out this week as well.
Highlighted Discounts: Ori and the Will of the Wisps is a healthy 50% off – an amazing price for an amazing game. There’s a whole whack of ACA NeoGeo Games, Arcade Archive and Bit.Trip games all on sale.
There’s a lot of games below, anything else you’re looking at?
✚ 0 Degrees (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 ($7.49 after 08/06)
✚ Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield (Headup Games) – $16.20 ($18.00 after 26/05)
✚ Arcade Archives TASK FORCE HARRIER (HAMSTER) – $10.50
✚ Arcaea (lowiro) – $59.99
✚ Backworlds (Skymap Games) – $12.30
✚ Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance (Interplay) – $45.00
✚ CLANNAD Side Stories (PROTOTYPE) – $60.00
✚ Chess Knights: Shinobi (QUByte Interactive) – $2.99 ($5.99 after 01/06)
✚ Child of Light Ultimate Edition & Valiant Hearts: The Great War Bundle (Ubisoft) – $54.95
✚ Color Your World (Mindscape) – $22.99
✚ Cosmic Top Secret ( Nakana.io) – $13.50 ($15.00 after 13/06)
✚ Driving World: Aspen (BoomBit Games) – $13.50 ($18.00 after 17/06)
✚ FIGHTING EX LAYER ANOTHER DASH (ARIKA) – $0.00
✚ Geminose: Animal Popstars (Majesco Entertainment) – $48.45
✚ Guards (Drageus Games) – $6.00 ($7.50 after 20/06)
✚ Gutwhale (Ratalaika Games) – $7.99
✚ Invirium (Art Games Studio) – $10.20 ($12.00 after 07/06)
✚ Jetboard Joust (Freedom Games) – $11.60 ($14.50 after 01/06)
✚ Just Die Already (Curve Digital) – $16.79 ($20.99 after 03/06)
✚ Knockout City™ (Electronic Arts) – $0.00
✚ Kowloon High-School Chronicle (PQube) – $45.00
✚ Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Dry Twice (Assemble Entertainment) – $54.00 ($67.50 after 17/06)
✚ Let it roll slide puzzle (Kistler Benjamin) – $5.99
✚ Miitopia (©Nintendo) – $69.95
✚ Outbreak: Endless Nightmares (Dead Drop Studios) – $30.00
✚ Rise of the Slime (Playstack) – $21.00
✚ Rising Hell (Chorus Worldwide Games) – $13.50
✚ Sakura Succubus 2 (Gamuzumi) – $14.99
✚ Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster (Sega) – $69.95
✚ SnowRunner ( Focus Home Interactive) – $59.95
✚ Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition (Failbetter Games) – $33.75 ($37.50 after 02/06)
✚ Tales of Djungarian Hamster (SUCCESS) – $11.40
✚ Tiger Trio’s Tasty Travels (Oink Games) – $17.99
✚ Undead Battle Royale (SAT-BOX) – $11.00
✚ Wanna Survive (Nicalis) – $22.50
✚ Wood Block Escape Puzzles (Kistler Benjamin) – $6.00
✚ Xylophone (Sabec) – $13.50
✚ Zumatch (Digital Game Group) – $9.99
New release list updated 10:45am.
✚ #1 Crosswords (Eclipse Games) – $4.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 31/05) – 25% off
✚ #RaceDieRun (QubicGames S.A.) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 20/06) – 90% off
✚ #womenUp, Super Puzzles Dream (JORGE BIEDMA AZUAR) – $3.00 (Usually $9.30, ends 20/06) – 68% off
✚ ‘n Verlore Verstand (SKERMUNKEL STUDIOS) – $2.10 (Usually $21.00, ends 19/06) – 90% off
✚ 0 Degrees (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 08/06) – 20% off
✚ 2048 Battles (Baltoro Games Sp.z o.o.) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 20/06) – 75% off
✚ 3D Billiards – Pool & Snooker (Joindots) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 03/06) – 50% off
✚ 3D MiniGolf (Joindots) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 03/06) – 50% off
✚ A Robot Named Fight (Hitcents) – $5.69 (Usually $16.99, ends 09/06) – 67% off
✚ ACA NEOGEO AERO FIGHTERS 3 (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 02/06) – 50% off
✚ ACA NEOGEO FATAL FURY 2 (HAMSTER) – $4.55 (Usually $9.10, ends 02/06) – 50% off
✚ ACA NEOGEO METAL SLUG 2 (HAMSTER) – $4.55 (Usually $9.10, ends 02/06) – 50% off
✚ ACA NEOGEO SAMURAI SHODOWN (HAMSTER) – $4.55 (Usually $9.10, ends 02/06) – 50% off
✚ ACA NEOGEO THE KING OF FIGHTERS ’95 (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 02/06) – 50% off
✚ Aces of the Luftwaffe – Squadron (HandyGames) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/05) – 70% off
✚ Adventure Pinball Bundle (SuperPowerUpGames) – $3.78 (Usually $13.50, ends 14/06) – 72% off
✚ Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield (Headup Games) – $16.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 26/05) – 10% off
✚ Akane (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/06) – 80% off
✚ Akuto: Showdown (QubicGames) – $2.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 20/06) – 80% off
✚ Aldred Knight (QUByte Game Studio, LLC) – $0.59 (Usually $2.99, ends 03/06) – 80% off
✚ Animal Hunter Z (STARSIGN) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/06) – 50% off
✚ Arcade Archives Atomic Robo-Kid (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 02/06) – 50% off
✚ Arcade Archives CRAZY CLIMBER2 (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 02/06) – 50% off
✚ Arcade Archives DOUBLE DRAGON II The Revenge (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 02/06) – 50% off
✚ Arcade Archives Ninja-Kid (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 02/06) – 50% off
✚ Arcade Archives TERRA CRESTA (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 02/06) – 50% off
✚ BINGO for Nintendo Switch (STARSIGN) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/06) – 50% off
✚ BIT.TRIP BEAT (QubicGames) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 20/06) – 60% off
✚ BIT.TRIP CORE (QubicGames) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 20/06) – 60% off
✚ BIT.TRIP FATE (QubicGames) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 20/06) – 60% off
✚ BIT.TRIP FLUX (QubicGames) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 20/06) – 60% off
✚ BIT.TRIP RUNNER (QubicGames) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 20/06) – 60% off
✚ BIT.TRIP VOID (QubicGames) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 20/06) – 60% off
✚ Baila Latino (My World) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/06) – 30% off
✚ Bakumatsu Renka SHINSENGUMI (D3 Publisher) – $67.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 16/06) – 10% off
✚ Barbarous: Tavern of Emyr (QubicGames) – $1.71 (Usually $11.99, ends 20/06) – 86% off
✚ Battle Worlds: Kronos (THQ Nordic) – $19.98 (Usually $49.95, ends 03/06) – 60% off
✚ Black Legend (Warcave) – $22.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 25/05) – 25% off
✚ Blazing Beaks (QubicGames) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/06) – 90% off
✚ Bounce Mania (Pix Arts) – $4.19 (Usually $5.99, ends 15/06) – 30% off
✚ Bridge Constructor Portal (HeadUp Games) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/06) – 60% off
✚ Bunny Adventure (11Sheep) – $2.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 03/06) – 65% off
✚ Caterpillar Royale (STARSIGN) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/06) – 50% off
✚ Chasm (Leadman Games) – $13.50 (Usually $27.00, ends 26/05) – 50% off
✚ Chess Knights: Shinobi (QUByte Interactive) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 01/06) – 50% off
✚ Coffee Crisis (QubicGames) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 20/06) – 80% off
✚ Collide-a-Ball 2 (Starsign, Inc.) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/06) – 50% off
✚ Colorful Colore (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 20/06) – 67% off
✚ Cosmic Top Secret ( Nakana.io) – $13.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/06) – 10% off
✚ Cosmonauta (QUByte Interactive) – $0.29 (Usually $1.49, ends 03/06) – 81% off
✚ Crimson Keep (Merge Games) – $8.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 08/06) – 70% off
✚ Crysis Remastered (Crytek) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 18/06) – 50% off
✚ Cube Creator X (Big John Games) – $13.99 (Usually $26.90, ends 16/06) – 48% off
✚ Cubicity (OverGamez) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 07/06) – 50% off
✚ Cultist Simulator: Initiate Edition (PLAYDIGIOUS) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 03/06) – 50% off
✚ Curling (Pix Arts) – $5.93 (Usually $8.99, ends 16/06) – 34% off
✚ Dark Burial (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 20/06) – 75% off
✚ Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition (THQ Nordic GmbH) – $24.97 (Usually $49.95, ends 03/06) – 50% off
✚ Darksiders Warmastered Edition (THQ Nordic) – $24.97 (Usually $49.95, ends 03/06) – 50% off
✚ Darts Up (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 14/06) – 66% off
✚ Daylife in Japan – Animated Jigsaw Puzzle Series (QUByte Interactive) – $0.59 (Usually $2.99, ends 03/06) – 80% off
✚ Death’s Hangover (QubicGames) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 20/06) – 60% off
✚ Deiland: Pocket Planet Edition ( CHIBIG) – $24.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 06/06) – 20% off
✚ Deployment (Whale Rock Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/06) – 90% off
✚ de Blob (THQ Nordic) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 03/06) – 60% off
✚ de Blob 2 (THQ Nordic) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 03/06) – 60% off
✚ Dex (QubicGames) – $2.99 (Usually $29.90, ends 20/06) – 90% off
✚ Door Kickers (QubicGames) – $7.51 (Usually $17.99, ends 20/06) – 58% off
✚ Dracula’s Legacy (Joindots) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 03/06) – 50% off
✚ Dragon Snakes (My Next Games) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 09/06) – 75% off
✚ Draw a Stickman: EPIC 2 (Hitcents) – $2.99 (Usually $10.50, ends 09/06) – 72% off
✚ Driving World: Aspen (BoomBit Games) – $13.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 17/06) – 25% off
✚ Duke of Defense (Hitcents) – $4.59 (Usually $20.99, ends 09/06) – 78% off
✚ Dungeon Shooting (STARSIGN) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/06) – 50% off
✚ Dungeon of the Endless (PLAYDIGIOUS) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 03/06) – 80% off
✚ DungeonTop (QubicGames) – $7.51 (Usually $21.00, ends 20/06) – 64% off
✚ Elemental Knights R (WINLIGHT) – $1.53 (Usually $10.80, ends 02/06) – 86% off
✚ Enchanted in the Moonlight – Kiryu, Chikage & Yukinojo – (Voltage) – $20.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 03/06) – 30% off
✚ Enchanted in the Moonlight – Miyabi, Kyoga & Samon – (Voltage) – $20.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 03/06) – 30% off
✚ Escape Doodland (Qubic Games) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 20/06) – 90% off
✚ Evoland Legendary Edition (Shiro Games) – $7.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 31/05) – 75% off
✚ Eyes: The Horror Game (QubicGames ) – $1.50 (Usually $3.75, ends 20/06) – 60% off
✚ Farmer’s Dynasty (Nacon) – $33.75 (Usually $67.50, ends 24/05) – 50% off
✚ Fin and the Ancient Mystery (Silesia Games) – $1.49 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/05) – 80% off
✚ Five Dates (Wales Interactive) – $15.60 (Usually $19.50, ends 03/06) – 20% off
✚ Forgotten Tales – Day of the Dead (Joindots) – $11.99 (Usually $23.99, ends 03/06) – 50% off
✚ FreeCell Solitaire Collection (eSolutions Nordic) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/06) – 20% off
✚ Fury Unleashed (Awesome Games) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 16/06) – 50% off
✚ Gear.Club Unlimited 2 (Microids) – $14.96 (Usually $59.85, ends 09/06) – 75% off
✚ Georifters (Leoful) – $4.60 (Usually $46.00, ends 26/05) – 90% off
✚ Ghostrunner (505 Games) – $38.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 24/05) – 35% off
✚ Gnomes Garden 2 (8Floor Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 03/06) – 80% off
✚ Goblin Sword (Gelato Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 09/06) – 60% off
✚ Gods Will Fall (Koch Media) – $22.77 (Usually $37.95, ends 25/05) – 40% off
✚ Gorilla Big Adventure (Pix Arts) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 15/06) – 50% off
✚ Grand Prix Rock ‘N Racing (EnjoyUp Games) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/06) – 75% off
✚ Grave Danger (Joindots) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 03/06) – 50% off
✚ Gravity Rider Zero (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 20/06) – 86% off
✚ Guards (Drageus Games) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/06) – 20% off
✚ Habroxia (Eastasiasoft Limited) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 26/05) – 75% off
✚ Habroxia 2 (eastasiasoft) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/05) – 50% off
✚ Halloween Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 14/06) – 66% off
✚ HyperParasite (QubicGames) – $3.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/06) – 87% off
✚ I, Zombie (Awesome Games) – $1.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 16/06) – 80% off
✚ Invirium (Art Games Studio) – $10.20 (Usually $12.00, ends 07/06) – 15% off
✚ Island Flight Simulator (Joindots) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 03/06) – 50% off
✚ JDM Racing – 2 (Nikita Alexeevich) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/06) – 30% off
✚ Jay and Silent Bob: Mall Brawl (The Media Indie Exchange) – $18.49 (Usually $20.55, ends 27/05) – 10% off
✚ Jet Kave Adventure (7Levels S.A.) – $20.10 (Usually $30.00, ends 19/06) – 33% off
✚ Jet Ski Rush (Cool Small Games) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 20/06) – 75% off
✚ Jetboard Joust (Freedom Games) – $11.60 (Usually $14.50, ends 01/06) – 20% off
✚ Jumping Joe & Friends (QbicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 20/06) – 50% off
✚ Just Die Already (Curve Digital) – $16.79 (Usually $20.99, ends 03/06) – 20% off
✚ Kissed by the Baddest Bidder (Voltage) – $25.16 (Usually $35.95, ends 03/06) – 30% off
✚ Knight Swap 2 (QUByte Interactive) – $0.29 (Usually $1.49, ends 03/06) – 81% off
✚ Koloro (Qubic Games) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 20/06) – 90% off
✚ LASTFIGHT (Joindots) – $23.99 (Usually $47.99, ends 03/06) – 50% off
✚ Legend of Kay Anniversary (THQ Nordic) – $14.85 (Usually $45.00, ends 03/06) – 67% off
✚ Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Don’t Dry (Assemble Entertainment) – $12.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 17/06) – 80% off
✚ Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Dry Twice (Assemble Entertainment) – $54.00 (Usually $67.50, ends 17/06) – 20% off
✚ LocO-SportS (JORGE BIEDMA AZUAR) – $2.99 (Usually $9.00, ends 18/06) – 67% off
✚ Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale (GRIMTALIN) – $13.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/06) – 10% off
✚ Love Letter from Thief X (Voltage) – $25.16 (Usually $35.95, ends 03/06) – 30% off
✚ Luckslinger (2Awesome Studio) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/06) – 20% off
✚ Mad Bullets (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/06) – 50% off
✚ Mahjong Deluxe 3 (Joindots) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 03/06) – 50% off
✚ Mana Spark (Mana Spark) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 20/06) – 90% off
✚ Mancala (CC Games) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 24/05) – 20% off
✚ Mermaid Castle (IceTorch) – $5.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 13/06) – 20% off
✚ Mini Trains (QubicGames S.A.) – $1.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 20/06) – 83% off
✚ Ministry of Broadcast (Ministry of Broadcast) – $7.59 (Usually $22.49, ends 09/06) – 66% off
✚ Moai VI: Unexpected Guests (Joindots) – $13.49 (Usually $26.99, ends 03/06) – 50% off
✚ Monster Truck Championship (Nacon) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 24/05) – 50% off
✚ Moorhuhn Kart 2 (Higgs Games) – $24.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/06) – 20% off
✚ Morbid: The Seven Acolytes (Merge Games) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 08/06) – 40% off
✚ Mummy Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 14/06) – 66% off
✚ My Forged Wedding (Voltage) – $25.16 (Usually $35.95, ends 03/06) – 30% off
✚ My Magic Florist ( Cool Small Games) – $1.49 (Usually $10.50, ends 20/06) – 86% off
✚ Northgard (Shiro Games) – $21.00 (Usually $52.50, ends 31/05) – 60% off
✚ Not Not – A Brain Buster (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 20/06) – 50% off
✚ Nyan Cat: Lost in Space (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/06) – 50% off
✚ O—O (Art Games Studio) – $4.72 (Usually $5.25, ends 17/06) – 10% off
✚ One Strike (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 20/06) – 80% off
✚ Ori and the Will of the Wisps (iam8bit) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 29/05) – 50% off
✚ Our Two Bedroom Story (Voltage) – $25.16 (Usually $35.95, ends 03/06) – 30% off
✚ Panzer Dragoon: Remake (Forever Entertainment) – $9.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 16/06) – 75% off
✚ Paper Train (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/06) – 50% off
✚ Parking Madness (11Sheep) – $2.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 03/06) – 65% off
✚ Perils of Baking (Eastasiasoft Limited) – $2.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 26/05) – 70% off
✚ Ping Pong Trick Shot EVOLUTION (STARSIGN) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/06) – 50% off
✚ Pirates Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 14/06) – 66% off
✚ Pocket Mini Golf (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 20/06) – 50% off
✚ Purrs In Heaven (EnjoyUp Games) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 15/06) – 70% off
✚ Puzzle Book (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 20/06) – 75% off
✚ R.B.I. Baseball 21 (MLBAM) – $26.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 24/05) – 30% off
✚ REKT! High Octane Stunts (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 20/06) – 83% off
✚ RIOT – Civil Unrest (Merge Games) – $8.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 08/06) – 70% off
✚ Raiders Of The Lost Island (Last Tales) – $10.36 (Usually $16.20, ends 23/05) – 36% off
✚ Rainbocorns (Sabec) – $5.82 (Usually $16.65, ends 09/06) – 65% off
✚ Rebel Cops (THQ Nordic GmbH) – $4.93 (Usually $14.95, ends 03/06) – 67% off
✚ Red Siren: Space Defense (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/06) – 50% off
✚ Renzo Racer (Joindots) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 03/06) – 50% off
✚ Retrovamp (Davide Jensen) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 24/05) – 50% off
✚ Rimelands: Hammer of Thor (QubicGames S.A.) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 20/06) – 90% off
✚ Ritual: Crown of Horns (Feardemic) – $8.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 03/06) – 70% off
✚ Robonauts (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 20/06) – 75% off
✚ SWARMRIDERS (QUByte Interactive) – $0.60 (Usually $3.00, ends 03/06) – 80% off
✚ Season Match 2 (Joindots) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 03/06) – 50% off
✚ Season Match 3: Curse of the Witch Crow (Joindots) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 03/06) – 50% off
✚ Season Match HD (Joindots) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 03/06) – 50% off
✚ Secrets of Magic – The Book of Spells (Joindots) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 03/06) – 50% off
✚ Secrets of Magic 2 – Witches & Wizards (Joindots) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 03/06) – 50% off
✚ Skellboy Refractured (Fabraz) – $24.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 03/06) – 20% off
✚ Smash Rush (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/06) – 50% off
✚ SmileBASIC 4 (SmileBoom) – $26.79 (Usually $39.99, ends 31/05) – 33% off
✚ Soulblight (My Next Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/06) – 75% off
✚ Space Pioneer (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 20/06) – 90% off
✚ Speedway Racing (SuperPowerUpGames) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/06) – 60% off
✚ SpellKeeper (Silesia Games) – $1.49 (Usually $8.90, ends 30/05) – 83% off
✚ Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy (THQ Nordic) – $16.48 (Usually $49.95, ends 03/06) – 67% off
✚ Spinny’s Journey (Thunder Sparrow) – $15.19 (Usually $18.99, ends 29/05) – 20% off
✚ Spooky Chase (QUByte Interactive) – $0.75 (Usually $3.75, ends 03/06) – 80% off
✚ Squids Odyssey (The Game Bakers) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/05) – 90% off
✚ Star-Crossed Myth – The Department of Punishments – (Voltage) – $28.66 (Usually $40.95, ends 03/06) – 30% off
✚ Star-Crossed Myth – The Department of Wishes – (Voltage) – $28.66 (Usually $40.95, ends 03/06) – 30% off
✚ Stealth (LLC KURENTER) – $5.53 (Usually $6.15, ends 31/05) – 10% off
✚ Stencil Art (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 20/06) – 75% off
✚ Sudoku Relax 5 Full Bloom (G-MODE) – $1.49 (Usually $7.65, ends 19/06) – 81% off
✚ Summer Sports Games (Joindots) – $19.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 03/06) – 50% off
✚ Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition (Failbetter Games) – $33.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 02/06) – 10% off
✚ Super Arcade Soccer (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.52 (Usually $10.50, ends 15/06) – 76% off
✚ Super Ping Pong Trick Shot (STARSIGN) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/06) – 50% off
✚ Super Space Serpent Secondary Edition (VerenigdeProducties) – $5.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/05) – 65% off
✚ Super Toy Cars 2 (Eclipse Games) – $5.39 (Usually $17.99, ends 31/05) – 70% off
✚ Swordbreaker The Game (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/06) – 80% off
✚ Syberia 2 (Microids) – $2.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 09/06) – 95% off
✚ Tales of the Orient – The Rising Sun (Joindots) – $11.99 (Usually $23.99, ends 03/06) – 50% off
✚ Tharsis (QubicGames) – $2.98 (Usually $17.99, ends 20/06) – 83% off
✚ The Almost Gone (PLAYDIGIOUS) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/06) – 80% off
✚ The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 (THQ Nordic) – $16.48 (Usually $49.95, ends 03/06) – 67% off
✚ The Fox Awaits Me (COSEN) – $49.20 (Usually $61.50, ends 03/06) – 20% off
✚ The Great Perhaps (Drageus Games) – $5.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/06) – 65% off
✚ The Jackbox Party Pack (Jackbox Games) – $14.17 (Usually $31.50, ends 03/06) – 55% off
✚ The Jackbox Party Pack 6 (Jackbox Games) – $25.20 (Usually $42.00, ends 03/06) – 40% off
✚ The Office Quest (11Sheep) – $6.29 (Usually $17.99, ends 03/06) – 65% off
✚ The Padre (Feardemic) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 03/06) – 70% off
✚ The Raven Remastered (THQ Nordic) – $16.48 (Usually $49.95, ends 03/06) – 67% off
✚ The Town of Light: Deluxe Edition (Wired Productions) – $6.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/06) – 55% off
✚ The Walking Vegetables: Radical Edition (Merge Games) – $5.85 (Usually $19.50, ends 08/06) – 70% off
✚ Timothy and the Mysterious Forest (QubicGames) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 20/06) – 50% off
✚ Tower Climb (11Sheep LTD) – $2.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 03/06) – 65% off
✚ Turbo Skiddy Racing (Pix Arts) – $5.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 15/06) – 30% off
✚ Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/05) – 70% off
✚ Tyd wag vir Niemand (SKERMUNKEL STUDIOS) – $1.62 (Usually $13.50, ends 19/06) – 88% off
✚ UTOPIA 9 – A Volatile Vacation (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 20/06) – 90% off
✚ Unlock the King 2 (QUByte Interactive) – $0.30 (Usually $1.50, ends 03/06) – 80% off
✚ Up Cliff Drive (11Sheep) – $2.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 03/06) – 65% off
✚ Urban Flow (Baltoro Games) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/06) – 90% off
✚ VASARA Collection (QUByte Game Studio, LLC) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 03/06) – 80% off
✚ Vaporum (Merge Games) – $13.99 (Usually $34.99, ends 08/06) – 60% off
✚ Vortex Attack EX (Jaime Dominguez-Blazquez) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/06) – 80% off
✚ Warparty (Rogueside) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/05) – 50% off
✚ Way of the Passive Fist (Household Games) – $7.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 03/06) – 60% off
✚ WeakWood Throne (Drageus Games) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/06) – 70% off
✚ Welcome to Primrose Lake (QubicGames) – $2.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 20/06) – 80% off
✚ Werewolf Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 14/06) – 66% off
✚ Wicce (CFK) – $9.85 (Usually $10.95, ends 16/06) – 10% off
✚ WildTrax Racing (SuperPowerUpGames) – $4.20 (Usually $12.00, ends 14/06) – 65% off
✚ Winter Sports Games (Joindots GmbH) – $19.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 03/06) – 50% off
✚ Wreckin’ Ball Adventure (QubicGames S.A.) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/06) – 80% off
✚ Yet Another Zombie Defense HD (Awesome Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/06) – 80% off
✚ Zombie Blast Crew (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 20/06) – 90% off