Weekly Aussie eShop Downloads & Deals (Week 18) Math Club
Hold onto your hats because a lot is going on this week – a bit of something for everyone kind week. First, off the big new release from Nintendo, Famicom Detective Club has arrived. We reviewed it, but it is certainly one to use your eShop voucher on if you’re thinking of picking it up.
The two Subnautica games have finally come to the Switch. They’re not cheap either, so maybe wait for some footage before taking the dive. There’s a new Spongebob game that was initially released on mobile. It’s 50% off, but maybe check it out on your phone first. Death Crown also has an interesting art style – one for RTS fans. Oh yeah and there’s that $13 calculator everyone has been talking about.
It’s not out yet, but there is a pre-order discount and a demo. Sam & Max Save the World was listed last night for 20%.
As for discounts, most of the 2K Games are on sale, including Borderlands, Bioshock, X-COM, and their sports titles too. Namco Bandai has a range of games on sale as well. Otherwise, every week I scroll through the list of things to see what to point out to you, and it all just kind of blurs into one. So if you see something on sale, maybe something you’ve been waiting for – point it out and share it with everyone!
✚ #1 Anagrams (Eclipse Games) – $5.99
✚ #Wish travel, Super Puzzles Dream (JORGE BIEDMA AZUAR) – $2.99 ($9.00 after 12/06)
✚ Bounce Mania (Pix Arts) – $5.99
✚ Calculator (Sabec) – $13.50
✚ Connection reHaunted (No Gravity Games) – $9.90
✚ Death Crown (Badland Publishing) – $19.50
✚ Exodemon (JanduSoft) – $14.62 ($19.50 after 12/06)
✚ Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir & Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind (Nintendo) – $90.00
✚ Fantasy Checkers (Prison Games) – $7.20 ($12.00 after 09/06)
✚ Fire: Ungh’s Quest (Daedalic Entertainment) – $20.25 ($22.50 after 11/06)
✚ Jin Conception (Jin Wave Studio) – $19.39
✚ KASIORI (SUCCESS) – $10.00
✚ Retro Machina (Super.com) – $28.95
✚ Rift Racoon (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 ($7.49 after 01/06)
✚ Rise Eterna (Forever Entertainment) – $27.00 ($30.00 after 26/05)
✚ Solitaire Card Games (Kistler Benjamin) – $8.85
✚ Space Commander: War and Trade (7Levels) – $12.00 ($15.00 after 12/06)
✚ SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off (Tilting Point) – $18.75 ($37.50 after 31/05)
✚ Subnautica (Unknown Worlds Entertainment) – $44.95
✚ Subnautica: Below Zero (Unknown Worlds Entertainment) – $44.95
✚ Super Shape Shooter (Kistler Benjamin) – $8.99
✚ Taxi Driver – The Simulation (Polygon Art) – $22.50
✚ Tested on Humans: Escape Room (mc2games) – $11.99 ($14.99 after 19/05)
✚ 9 Monkeys of Shaolin (Koch Media) – $26.97 (Usually $44.95, ends 18/05) – 40% off
✚ Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders (Microids) – $38.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 02/06) – 35% off
✚ Air Hockey (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 02/06) – 80% off
✚ Alchemist Simulator (Art Games Studio) – $15.93 (Usually $18.75, ends 06/06) – 15% off
✚ Alphaset by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 27/05) – 50% off
✚ Alvastia Chronicles (KEMCO) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 02/06) – 50% off
✚ Ash of Gods: Redemption (Koch Media) – $17.98 (Usually $44.95, ends 18/05) – 60% off
✚ Asterix & Obelix XXL3: The Crystal Menhir (Microids) – $10.50 (Usually $52.50, ends 02/06) – 80% off
✚ Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered (Microids) – $35.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 02/06) – 40% off
✚ BLACKSAD: Under the Skin (ANUMAN INTERACTIVE) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 02/06) – 70% off
✚ BUTCHER (Crunching Koalas) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/05) – 60% off
✚ BioShock 2 Remastered (2K) – $13.98 (Usually $34.95, ends 17/05) – 60% off
✚ BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition (2K) – $13.98 (Usually $34.95, ends 17/05) – 60% off
✚ BioShock Remastered (2K) – $13.98 (Usually $34.95, ends 17/05) – 60% off
✚ BioShock: The Collection (2K) – $35.98 (Usually $89.95, ends 17/05) – 60% off
✚ Biped (Postmeta Games) – $13.27 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/05) – 41% off
✚ Block-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 27/05) – 50% off
✚ Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition (2K) – $19.98 (Usually $49.95, ends 17/05) – 60% off
✚ Borderlands: The Handsome Collection (2K) – $27.98 (Usually $69.95, ends 17/05) – 60% off
✚ Bowling (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 02/06) – 80% off
✚ Calculation Castle : Greco’s Ghostly Challenge “Addition” (media5) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 12/06) – 50% off
✚ Calculation Castle : Greco’s Ghostly Challenge “Division” (media5) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 12/06) – 50% off
✚ Calculation Castle: Greco’s Ghostly Challenge “Multiplication” (media5) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 12/06) – 50% off
✚ Calculation Castle: Greco’s Ghostly Challenge “Subtraction” (media5) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 12/06) – 50% off
✚ Call Of Juarez: Gunslinger (Techland) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 19/05) – 50% off
✚ Car Driving School Simulator (BoomBit Games) – $10.50 (Usually $21.00, ends 10/06) – 50% off
✚ Cargo Crew Driver (BoomBit Games) – $12.60 (Usually $18.00, ends 10/06) – 30% off
✚ Carnival Games® (Take-Two Interactive) – $13.73 (Usually $54.95, ends 17/05) – 75% off
✚ Castle of Heart (7Levels) – $1.60 (Usually $22.90, ends 12/06) – 93% off
✚ Cave Bad (eastasiasoft) – $4.86 (Usually $7.49, ends 02/06) – 35% off
✚ Chess (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 02/06) – 80% off
✚ Cinders (Crunching Koalas) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/05) – 80% off
✚ Clan N (Creamative) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/05) – 50% off
✚ Cooking Star Restaurant (Microids) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 02/06) – 50% off
✚ CrunchTime (Navila Software Japan G.K.) – $1.94 (Usually $12.99, ends 23/05) – 85% off
✚ Crypto by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 27/05) – 50% off
✚ Curious Cases (OnSkull Development) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/06) – 20% off
✚ Darkwood (Crunching Koalas) – $15.39 (Usually $21.99, ends 18/05) – 30% off
✚ Debris Infinity (SVC Games) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/05) – 30% off
✚ Deep Diving Adventures (Jujubee) – $2.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 03/06) – 90% off
✚ Depth of Extinction (HOF Studios) – $8.88 (Usually $19.99, ends 31/05) – 56% off
✚ Destrobots (7Levels) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/06) – 50% off
✚ Die for Valhalla! (Monster Couch) – $3.59 (Usually $17.99, ends 23/05) – 80% off
✚ Doom & Destiny (Heartbit) – $10.79 (Usually $17.99, ends 17/05) – 40% off
✚ Doom & Destiny Advanced (Heartbit) – $14.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 17/05) – 20% off
✚ Down in Bermuda (YAK) – $9.99 (Usually $24.99, ends 10/06) – 60% off
✚ Ellipsis (Silesia Games) – $1.49 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/05) – 80% off
✚ Epic Word Search Collection (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 27/05) – 50% off
✚ Epic Word Search Collection 2 (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 27/05) – 50% off
✚ Escape 2088 (OnSkull Development) – $4.20 (Usually $5.25, ends 08/06) – 20% off
✚ Escape First (OnSkull Development) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/06) – 20% off
✚ Escape First 2 (OnSkull Development) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/06) – 20% off
✚ Escape First 3 (OnSkull Development) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/06) – 20% off
✚ Escape Game Fort Boyard (Microids) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 02/06) – 50% off
✚ Fifty Words by POWGI (Lightwood Consultancy Ltd) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 27/05) – 50% off
✚ Fill-a-Pix: Phil’s Epic Adventure (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 27/05) – 50% off
✚ Flying Soldiers (Wild Sphere) – $7.42 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/05) – 67% off
✚ Fractured Minds (Wired Productions Limited) – $2.70 (Usually $3.00, ends 25/05) – 10% off
✚ Frane: Dragons’ Odyssey (KEMCO) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 02/06) – 40% off
✚ Freecell Solitaire Deluxe (Baltoro Games Sp.z o.o.) – $1.49 (Usually $13.50, ends 13/06) – 89% off
✚ Gal*Gun Returns (PQube) – $63.75 (Usually $75.00, ends 27/05) – 15% off
✚ Gaokao.Love.100Days (Navila Software Japan) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/05) – 40% off
✚ Garfield Kart Furious Racing (Microids) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 02/06) – 70% off
✚ Gear.Club Unlimited (Microids) – $4.47 (Usually $22.35, ends 02/06) – 80% off
✚ Get Ogre It (Croix Apps ) – $13.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 16/05) – 25% off
✚ Gibbous – A Cthulhu Adventure (Stuck In Attic) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/05) – 60% off
✚ Glam’s Incredible Run: Escape from Dukha ( Three Legged Egg) – $6.06 (Usually $11.99, ends 10/06) – 49% off
✚ Greco’s Hall of Kanji Learn Japanese< Beginner > (media5) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/06) – 50% off
✚ Heart&Slash (BLG-Publishing) – $4.41 (Usually $21.00, ends 16/05) – 79% off
✚ Hexagroove: Tactical DJ (Ichigoichie AB) – $44.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 23/05) – 25% off
✚ Immortal Planet (Monster Couch) – $8.79 (Usually $21.99, ends 23/05) – 60% off
✚ Infinite – Beyond the Mind (Blowfish Studios) – $3.24 (Usually $12.99, ends 07/06) – 75% off
✚ Infliction: Extended Cut (Blowfish Studios) – $13.50 (Usually $27.00, ends 07/06) – 50% off
✚ Invirium (Art Games Studio) – $10.20 (Usually $12.00, ends 07/06) – 15% off
✚ Iro Hero (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 02/06) – 70% off
✚ Just a Phrase by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 27/05) – 50% off
✚ Katamari Damacy REROLL (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $7.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 23/05) – 75% off
✚ Kona (Koch Media) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 18/05) – 75% off
✚ Last Encounter (Silesia Games) – $2.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 23/05) – 85% off
✚ Legend of the Tetrarchs (KEMCO) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/06) – 40% off
✚ Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition (Crunching Koalas) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/05) – 70% off
✚ Lily of the Hollow – Resurrection (Navila Software Japan) – $6.30 (Usually $9.00, ends 23/05) – 30% off
✚ Link-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 27/05) – 50% off
✚ Miles & Kilo (Four Horses) – $2.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 09/06) – 80% off
✚ Miner Warfare (Heartbit Interactive S.r.l.) – $7.20 (Usually $12.00, ends 17/05) – 40% off
✚ Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3 (Milestone) – $19.98 (Usually $79.95, ends 27/05) – 75% off
✚ Monster Prom: XXL (Those Awesome Guys) – $9.59 (Usually $23.99, ends 02/06) – 60% off
✚ Moto Racer 4 (Anuman Interactive) – $1.48 (Usually $22.35, ends 02/06) – 93% off
✚ MotoGP™18 (Milestone) – $4.49 (Usually $29.95, ends 27/05) – 85% off
✚ MouseCraft (Crunching Koalas) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/05) – 60% off
✚ Mr. DRILLER DrillLand (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $11.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 23/05) – 60% off
✚ Music Racer (Sometimes You) – $7.35 (Usually $10.50, ends 30/05) – 30% off
✚ My Memory of Us (Crunching Koalas) – $6.74 (Usually $22.49, ends 25/05) – 70% off
✚ My Universe – Fashion Boutique (Microids) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 02/06) – 50% off
✚ My Universe – My Baby (Microids) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 02/06) – 50% off
✚ My Universe – PET CLINIC CATS & DOGS (Microids) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 02/06) – 30% off
✚ My Universe – School Teacher (Microids) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 02/06) – 50% off
✚ NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Volume 1 (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $7.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 23/05) – 75% off
✚ NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Volume 2 (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $7.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 23/05) – 75% off
✚ NAMCO MUSEUM™ ARCADE PAC™ (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $12.48 (Usually $49.95, ends 23/05) – 75% off
✚ NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 (Take-Two Interactive) – $11.98 (Usually $47.95, ends 17/05) – 75% off
✚ NBA 2K21 (2K) – $14.39 (Usually $89.95, ends 17/05) – 84% off
✚ Naught (Wild Sphere) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 16/05) – 75% off
✚ Nine Witches: Family Disruption (Blowfish Studios) – $12.49 (Usually $24.99, ends 07/06) – 50% off
✚ Ninja Epic Adventure (Pix Arts) – $5.09 (Usually $5.99, ends 09/06) – 15% off
✚ Offroad Racing – Buggy X ATV X Moto (Microids) – $2.99 (Usually $45.00, ends 02/06) – 93% off
✚ Olympic Basketball (Pix Arts) – $7.19 (Usually $8.99, ends 09/06) – 20% off
✚ One Person Story (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.49 (Usually $4.50, ends 13/06) – 67% off
✚ PAC-MAN™ Championship Edition 2 PLUS (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $10.83 (Usually $30.95, ends 23/05) – 65% off
✚ PGA TOUR 2K21 (Take-Two Interactive) – $49.97 (Usually $99.95, ends 17/05) – 50% off
✚ POOL (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 02/06) – 80% off
✚ Paint (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 02/06) – 80% off
✚ Pantsu Hunter: Back to the 90s (Evgeniy Kolpakov) – $13.65 (Usually $19.50, ends 30/05) – 30% off
✚ Party Trivia (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 02/06) – 80% off
✚ Pathway (Chucklefish) – $16.79 (Usually $20.99, ends 26/05) – 20% off
✚ Piano (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 02/06) – 80% off
✚ Pic-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 27/05) – 50% off
✚ Pic-a-Pix Pieces (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 27/05) – 50% off
✚ Polyroll (HOF Studios LLC) – $5.40 (Usually $13.50, ends 31/05) – 60% off
✚ Professor Rubik’s Brain Fitness (Microids) – $29.50 (Usually $59.00, ends 02/06) – 50% off
✚ Project Starship (eastasiasoft) – $2.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 02/06) – 70% off
✚ Project Starship X (eastasiasoft) – $8.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 02/06) – 40% off
✚ Project Warlock (Crunching Koalas) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/05) – 40% off
✚ Puzzle Bundle – 3 in 1 (Fallen Tree Games) – $6.67 (Usually $26.70, ends 27/05) – 75% off
✚ Quell Memento (Fallen Tree Games) – $2.49 (Usually $9.99, ends 27/05) – 75% off
✚ Quell Reflect (Fallen Tree Games ) – $2.49 (Usually $9.99, ends 27/05) – 75% off
✚ RAD (BANDAI NAMCO ENTERTAINMENT AMERICA INC.) – $7.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 23/05) – 75% off
✚ Real Drift Racing (Baltoro Media Group Sp.z o.o. Sp.K.) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 13/06) – 80% off
✚ Redeemer: Enhanced Edition (Koch Media GmbH) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 18/05) – 70% off
✚ Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition (Crunching Koalas) – $23.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 25/05) – 40% off
✚ Revenant Dogma (KEMCO) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 02/06) – 40% off
✚ Revenant Saga (KEMCO) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 02/06) – 50% off
✚ Robox (Sabec) – $3.33 (Usually $16.65, ends 02/06) – 80% off
✚ Roundout by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 27/05) – 50% off
✚ Réussir : Code de la Route (French Highway Code) (ANUMAN INTERACTIVE) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 02/06) – 70% off
✚ STAB STAB STAB! (Monster Couch) – $5.98 (Usually $14.95, ends 23/05) – 60% off
✚ Sam & Max Save the World (Skunkape Games) – $22.60 (Usually $28.26, ends 31/05) – 20% off
✚ Sephirothic Stories (KEMCO) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/06) – 40% off
✚ Shing! (Mass Creation) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 26/05) – 50% off
✚ Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (2K) – $29.68 (Usually $89.95, ends 17/05) – 67% off
✚ Skull Rogue (Drageus Games) – $1.49 (Usually $4.50, ends 13/06) – 67% off
✚ Snakes & Ladders (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 02/06) – 80% off
✚ Solitaire Klondike BLACK (G-MODE) – $1.49 (Usually $7.65, ends 12/06) – 81% off
✚ Soulslayer (Navila Software Japan) – $6.49 (Usually $12.99, ends 23/05) – 50% off
✚ Speed 3: Grand Prix (Orange One) – $22.49 (Usually $44.99, ends 04/06) – 50% off
✚ Speed Dating for Ghosts (Copychaser Games Inc.) – $3.96 (Usually $9.90, ends 26/05) – 60% off
✚ Spirit Roots (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $2.24 (Usually $10.50, ends 13/06) – 79% off
✚ Spitlings (HandyGames) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/05) – 40% off
✚ Spot The Difference (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 02/06) – 80% off
✚ Steamburg (Monster Couch) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/05) – 80% off
✚ Street Basketball (Baltoro Games) – $1.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 13/06) – 83% off
✚ Subdivision Infinity DX (Blowfish Studios Pty Ltd) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 07/06) – 50% off
✚ Super Battle Cards (Baltoro Games) – $1.49 (Usually $9.00, ends 13/06) – 83% off
✚ Super Chariot (Microids) – $2.23 (Usually $22.35, ends 02/06) – 90% off
✚ Super Crush KO (Vertex Pop Inc.) – $13.79 (Usually $22.99, ends 20/05) – 40% off
✚ Super Sports Blast (Unfinished Pixel) – $26.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 02/06) – 30% off
✚ Super Street: Racer (Funbox Media Ltd.) – $18.74 (Usually $67.50, ends 30/05) – 72% off
✚ Syberia (Microids) – $4.47 (Usually $22.35, ends 02/06) – 80% off
✚ Syberia 3 (Microids) – $13.99 (Usually $69.95, ends 02/06) – 80% off
✚ Synergia (eastasiasoft) – $14.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/06) – 35% off
✚ Takeshi and Hiroshi (Oink Games) – $9.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 26/05) – 20% off
✚ Takotan (eastasiasoft) – $3.14 (Usually $10.49, ends 02/06) – 70% off
✚ Tales from the Borderlands (Take-Two Interactive) – $30.36 (Usually $37.95, ends 17/05) – 20% off
✚ Tetsumo Party (Monster Couch sp. z o.o.) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/05) – 80% off
✚ The Bluecoats North & South (Microids) – $26.99 (Usually $44.99, ends 02/06) – 40% off
✚ The Bunker (Wales Interactive) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 27/05) – 50% off
✚ The Deer God (Blowfish Studios) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 07/06) – 75% off
✚ The Experiment: Escape Room (OnSkull Development) – $4.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 08/06) – 20% off
✚ The Forbidden Arts (Stingbot Games, Inc.) – $7.86 (Usually $19.65, ends 02/06) – 60% off
✚ The Outer Worlds (Private Division) – $44.97 (Usually $89.95, ends 17/05) – 50% off
✚ Thea: The Awakening (Monster Couch) – $9.99 (Usually $24.99, ends 23/05) – 60% off
✚ Tic-Tac-Letters by POWGI (Lightwood Consultancy Ltd) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 27/05) – 50% off
✚ Timber Tennis: Versus (Crunching Koalas) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 25/05) – 50% off
✚ Toki (Microids) – $1.48 (Usually $22.35, ends 02/06) – 93% off
✚ Ultra Foodmess (Silesia Games) – $3.59 (Usually $6.00, ends 25/05) – 40% off
✚ Unepic (unepic fran) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/05) – 60% off
✚ Video Poker Collection (eSolutions Nordic) – $11.21 (Usually $14.95, ends 30/05) – 25% off
✚ WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship (Nacon) – $30.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 16/05) – 60% off
✚ WWE 2K Battlegrounds (Take-Two Interactive) – $34.97 (Usually $69.95, ends 17/05) – 50% off
✚ WWE 2K18 (2K) – $23.08 (Usually $69.95, ends 17/05) – 67% off
✚ Warplanes: WW2 Dogfight (7Levels) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/06) – 50% off
✚ Windbound (Koch Media) – $26.97 (Usually $44.95, ends 18/05) – 40% off
✚ Wizards of Brandel (KEMCO) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 02/06) – 40% off
✚ Word Puzzles by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 27/05) – 50% off
✚ Word Search by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 27/05) – 50% off
✚ Word Sudoku by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 27/05) – 50% off
✚ Word Wheel by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 27/05) – 50% off
✚ Wordsweeper by POWGI (Lightwood Consultancy Ltd) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 27/05) – 50% off
✚ World Of Solitaire (Baltoro Games) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/06) – 70% off
✚ XCOM® 2 Collection (2K) – $26.98 (Usually $89.95, ends 17/05) – 70% off