Weekly Aussie eShop Downloads & Deals (Week 17)
We’re back on the tick-tock cycle with the eShop. One week is fantastic, and the following week is a bit quiet. Guess what? It’s a quiet week. But like reading in a library, quiet isn’t bad there’s still some new stuff here to take a look over.
Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance was also announced for a “Friday” release, it’s not up yet and could be up late Friday night. We’ll update the story when it drops.
New release highlights: Save me Mr Tako: Definitive Edition, The Colonists, Skate City
New sale highlights: Guilty Gear games are 65% off, otherwise there’s not a whole lot there that’s not been on sale before.
✚ 2in1 – App Driver and Sniper (GAME NACIONAL) – $1.42 ($2.85 after 18/05)
✚ Arcade Archives THE ASTYANAX (HAMSTER) – $10.50
✚ Beach Bounce Remastered (Gamuzumi) – $11.19 ($13.99 after 26/05)
✚ Blink: Rogues (Ultimate Games) – $15.00
✚ C14 Dating ( Ratalaika Games) – $30.00
✚ Classic Checkers (Piotr Skalski) – $12.00
✚ CyberHive (Redblack Spade) – $13.05 ($14.50 after 13/05)
✚ Dull Grey (Sometimes You) – $7.50
✚ Flowing Lights (gFaUmNe) – $14.99
✚ Football Drama () – $15.00
✚ Go! Birdie (PrimeBit Games) – $7.50
✚ Highway Haste (Piotr Skalski) – $7.50 ($30.00 after 10/05)
✚ Infernal Radiation (Ultimate Games) – $10.80 ($13.50 after 18/05)
✚ Infestor (Ratalaika Games) – $7.99
✚ Klondike Solitaire Collection (eSolutions Nordic) – $7.50
✚ Magical Girls (Caerux) – $5.67 ($6.30 after 12/05)
✚ My little fast food booth (Kistler Benjamin) – $6.00
✚ Ninja Epic Adventure (Pix Arts) – $5.99
✚ Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition (Digerati) – $18.00 ($22.50 after 20/05)
✚ Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Fantasy World Edition (eastasiasoft) – $7.19 ($8.99 after 26/05)
✚ Save me Mr Tako: Definitive Edition () – $20.00
✚ Sector 781 (Refold) – $9.00
✚ Silver Falls Episode Prelude (Sungrand) – $9.99
✚ Skate City (Snowman) – $13.99 ($19.50 after 13/05)
✚ Sky Roll! ( Entity3) – $7.50
✚ Spirits of Xanadu (Nightdive Studios) – $6.00
✚ Super Disc Soccer (Kistler Benjamin) – $4.50 ($6.00 after 07/05)
✚ Sweets Swap (Kistler Benjamin) – $6.30 ($7.00 after 09/05)
✚ Techno Tanks (EpiXR) – $6.99
✚ The Colonists (Auroch Digital) – $33.00
✚ Total Arcade Racing (Casual Games) – $10.49 ($14.99 after 07/05)
✚ Train Station Renovation ( Forever Entertainment) – $25.73 ($28.59 after 19/05)
✚ Ultimate Custom Night (Clickteam) – $10.50
✚ Youkai Poetry (Navila Software Japan) – $7.20 ($9.00 after 19/05)
✚ Zombie Hill Race (Cool Small Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/06) – 90% off
✚ inbento (7Levels) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/06) – 30% off
✚ -KLAUS- (La Cosa) – $8.10 (Usually $20.25, ends 17/05) – 60% off
✚ 2URVIVE (2BAD GAMES) – $6.30 (Usually $10.50, ends 16/05) – 40% off
✚ 2in1 – App Driver and Sniper (GAME NACIONAL) – $1.42 (Usually $2.85, ends 18/05) – 50% off
✚ 3000th Duel (Neopopcorn) – $9.37 (Usually $18.75, ends 19/05) – 50% off
✚ 7th Sector (Sometimes You) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 23/05) – 40% off
✚ 99Vidas – Definitive Edition (QUByte Interactive) – $2.79 (Usually $13.99, ends 18/05) – 80% off
✚ A Ch’ti Bundle (Seaven Studio) – $6.00 (Usually $24.00, ends 16/05) – 75% off
✚ Active Neurons – Puzzle game (Sometimes You) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/05) – 40% off
✚ Active Neurons 2 (Sometimes You) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/05) – 40% off
✚ Active Neurons 3 – Wonders Of The World (Sometimes You) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/05) – 40% off
✚ Adventures of Chris (Graffiti Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/05) – 50% off
✚ AeternoBlade II (PQube) – $24.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 20/05) – 45% off
✚ Aircraft Evolution (Sometimes You) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/05) – 40% off
✚ All-Star Fruit Racing (PQube) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/05) – 60% off
✚ Anima: Gate of Memories (BLG-Publishing) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/05) – 50% off
✚ Anima: Gate of Memories – Arcane Edition (BLG-Publishing) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 20/05) – 50% off
✚ Anima: Gate of Memories – The Nameless Chronicles (BLG-Publishing) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/05) – 50% off
✚ Animated Jigsaws Collection (Funbox Media) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 16/05) – 60% off
✚ Aperion Cyberstorm (Apriori Digital) – $9.50 (Usually $19.00, ends 20/05) – 50% off
✚ Archaica: The Path Of Light (Drageus Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/06) – 80% off
✚ Awe (BLG-Publishing) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/05) – 50% off
✚ BRUTAL RAGE (2BAD GAMES) – $6.30 (Usually $10.50, ends 16/05) – 40% off
✚ Beach Bounce Remastered (Gamuzumi) – $11.19 (Usually $13.99, ends 26/05) – 20% off
✚ Bishoujo Battle Cyber Panic! (eastasiasoft) – $6.29 (Usually $8.99, ends 26/05) – 30% off
✚ Bite the Bullet (Graffiti Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/05) – 50% off
✚ Blue Fire (Graffiti Games) – $22.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 19/05) – 25% off
✚ CAN ANDROIDS PRAY: BLUE (Apriori Digital) – $4.80 (Usually $9.60, ends 20/05) – 50% off
✚ CRAYON SHINCHAN The Storm Called FLAMING KASUKABE RUNNER!! (Bushiroad) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/05) – 40% off
✚ Chicken Range (Funbox Media) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/05) – 70% off
✚ Ciel Fledge: A Daughter Raising Simulator (PQube) – $8.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/05) – 45% off
✚ Classic Games Collection Vol.1 (Baltoro Games Sp.z o.o.) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/06) – 80% off
✚ Collapsed (OverGamez) – $14.30 (Usually $22.00, ends 24/05) – 35% off
✚ Color Your World (Mindscape) – $17.24 (Usually $22.99, ends 19/05) – 25% off
✚ Contraptions (Funbox Media) – $4.05 (Usually $13.50, ends 16/05) – 70% off
✚ Cooking Tycoons – 3 in 1 Bundle (Baltoro Games) – $2.92 (Usually $19.50, ends 06/06) – 85% off
✚ Crash Dummy (Funbox Media) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/05) – 70% off
✚ Crawlco Block Knockers (eastasiasoft) – $8.09 (Usually $13.49, ends 26/05) – 40% off
✚ Crazy Oce (Funalter Games) – $5.14 (Usually $7.35, ends 27/05) – 30% off
✚ Crying Suns (Humble Games) – $28.35 (Usually $31.50, ends 27/05) – 10% off
✚ CyberHive (Redblack Spade) – $13.05 (Usually $14.50, ends 13/05) – 10% off
✚ Cycle 28 (Pill Bug Interactive) – $1.49 (Usually $8.40, ends 13/05) – 82% off
✚ Danger Scavenger (Forever Entertainment) – $10.05 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/06) – 33% off
✚ Dead Dungeon (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/06) – 80% off
✚ Death Crown (Badland Publishing) – $17.55 (Usually $19.50, ends 13/05) – 10% off
✚ Demon Hunter: Revelation (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/05) – 90% off
✚ Detective Driver: Miami Files (BoomBit Games) – $3.60 (Usually $18.00, ends 03/06) – 80% off
✚ Deuces Wild – Video Poker (eSolutions Nordic) – $5.75 (Usually $11.50, ends 20/05) – 50% off
✚ Dogurai (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/05) – 80% off
✚ Double Cross (Headup Games) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 18/05) – 75% off
✚ Drawngeon: Dungeons of Ink and Paper (Drageus Games) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/06) – 75% off
✚ Dream Gallery (Funalter Games) – $4.12 (Usually $8.25, ends 27/05) – 50% off
✚ Dusk Diver (PQube) – $28.87 (Usually $52.50, ends 20/05) – 45% off
✚ Ethan: Meteor Hunter (Seaven Studio) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/05) – 75% off
✚ Explosive Dinosaurs (Flynns Arcade) – $7.35 (Usually $10.50, ends 25/05) – 30% off
✚ FLATLAND Vol.1 (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/05) – 80% off
✚ Flat Heroes (Deck 13) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/06) – 80% off
✚ Freaky Awesome (Badland Games Publishing) – $5.85 (Usually $19.50, ends 20/05) – 70% off
✚ Funny Bunny Adventures (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/06) – 80% off
✚ GROOVE COASTER WAI WAI PARTY!!!! (TAITO) – $64.49 (Usually $85.99, ends 23/05) – 25% off
✚ GUILTY GEAR (PQube) – $5.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/05) – 65% off
✚ GUILTY GEAR XX ACCENT CORE PLUS R (PQube) – $7.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/05) – 65% off
✚ GUNPIG: Firepower For Hire (Flynns Arcade) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/05) – 30% off
✚ Gal*Gun 2 (PQube) – $24.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 20/05) – 45% off
✚ Ghost 1.0 (unepic fran) – $5.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/05) – 65% off
✚ Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Owltimate Edition (HandyGames) – $8.90 (Usually $45.00, ends 13/05) – 80% off
✚ Gothic Murder: Adventure That Changes Destiny (orange) – $11.59 (Usually $15.46, ends 26/05) – 25% off
✚ Grand Prix Racing (Pix Arts) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 04/06) – 50% off
✚ Guacamelee! 2 (DrinkBox Studios) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 09/05) – 60% off
✚ Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition (DrinkBox Studios) – $8.06 (Usually $20.15, ends 09/05) – 60% off
✚ Gun Gun Pixies (PQube) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 20/05) – 50% off
✚ Gunlord X (NGDEV) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 23/05) – 50% off
✚ Hardcore Maze Cube (QUByte Interactive) – $0.75 (Usually $3.75, ends 18/05) – 80% off
✚ Hell Warders (PQube) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/05) – 75% off
✚ Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption (Silesia Games) – $20.99 (Usually $30.00, ends 18/05) – 30% off
✚ Heroes of the Monkey Tavern (Monkey Stories) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 18/05) – 50% off
✚ Highway Haste (Piotr Skalski) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 10/05) – 75% off
✚ Hyperlight Ultimate (CatfishBlues Games di Avigni Alessandro) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 26/05) – 50% off
✚ I, AI (Sometimes You) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/05) – 40% off
✚ Infernal Radiation (Ultimate Games) – $10.80 (Usually $13.50, ends 18/05) – 20% off
✚ Inside My Radio (Seaven Studio) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/05) – 75% off
✚ Junior League Sports – Basketball (Funbox Media) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/05) – 70% off
✚ Junior League Sports – Ice Hockey (Funbox Media) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/05) – 70% off
✚ Junior League Sports – Soccer (Funbox Media) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/05) – 70% off
✚ Junior League Sports 3-in-1 Collection (Funbox Media) – $12.60 (Usually $42.00, ends 16/05) – 70% off
✚ KILL la KILL – IF (PQube) – $19.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/05) – 35% off
✚ Kine (Chump Squad) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 10/05) – 50% off
✚ Knight’s Retreat ( QUByte Interactive) – $0.59 (Usually $2.99, ends 18/05) – 80% off
✚ Knowledge Trainer: Trivia (the binary family) – $4.99 (Usually $24.99, ends 06/06) – 80% off
✚ Kolumno (Flynns Arcade) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 25/05) – 30% off
✚ Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa (PQube) – $12.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 20/05) – 67% off
✚ Laraan (Flynns Arcade) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/05) – 30% off
✚ Leopoldo Manquiseil (BLG-Publishing) – $1.95 (Usually $5.99, ends 20/05) – 67% off
✚ Let’s Sing 2019 (Koch Media) – $36.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 11/05) – 40% off
✚ Lost Artifacts: Soulstone (8Floor Games) – $3.96 (Usually $13.20, ends 20/05) – 70% off
✚ Mable & The Wood (Graffiti Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/05) – 75% off
✚ Magical Girls (Caerux) – $5.67 (Usually $6.30, ends 12/05) – 10% off
✚ Mask of Mists (Sometimes You) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/05) – 40% off
✚ MazezaM – Puzzle Game (eSolutions Nordic) – $3.67 (Usually $7.35, ends 20/05) – 50% off
✚ Moero Crystal H (eastasiasoft) – $41.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 26/05) – 30% off
✚ Muddledash (PQube) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/05) – 50% off
✚ My Aunt is a Witch (Sometimes You) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/05) – 40% off
✚ My little IceCream Booth (Kistler Benjamin) – $2.66 (Usually $4.00, ends 20/05) – 34% off
✚ Need a packet? (Sometimes You) – $6.30 (Usually $10.50, ends 23/05) – 40% off
✚ Never Stop (Pixelsplit) – $6.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/05) – 10% off
✚ Nippon Marathon (PQube) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 20/05) – 75% off
✚ Nirvana Pilot Yume (RedDeerGames) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 03/06) – 60% off
✚ NoReload Heroes Enhanced Edition (Teatime Holdings) – $31.41 (Usually $34.90, ends 26/05) – 10% off
✚ Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition (Digerati) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/05) – 20% off
✚ Norman’s Great Illusion (Sometimes You) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/05) – 40% off
✚ Old Man’s Journey (Broken Rules) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 05/06) – 80% off
✚ Our World Is Ended. (PQube) – $22.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 20/05) – 70% off
✚ Pancake Bar Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 06/06) – 50% off
✚ Pixel Gladiator (Drageus Games) – $1.49 (Usually $10.50, ends 06/06) – 86% off
✚ PlataGO! Super Platform Game Maker (PQube) – $9.90 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/05) – 67% off
✚ Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Fantasy World Edition (eastasiasoft) – $7.19 (Usually $8.99, ends 26/05) – 20% off
✚ Pure Mahjong (the binary family GmbH) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/06) – 70% off
✚ RAZED (PQube) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/05) – 50% off
✚ REZ PLZ (Graffiti Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/05) – 50% off
✚ Rad Rodgers Radical Edition (HandyGames) – $9.99 (Usually $49.95, ends 13/05) – 80% off
✚ Raging Loop (PQube) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 20/05) – 50% off
✚ Reason – Casual Puzzle (QUByte Interactive) – $0.30 (Usually $1.50, ends 18/05) – 80% off
✚ Red Rope: Don’t Fall Behind + (Belka) – $5.85 (Usually $19.50, ends 16/05) – 70% off
✚ Retrace: Memories of Death (eastasiasoft) – $7.19 (Usually $11.99, ends 26/05) – 40% off
✚ Rising Hell (Chorus Worldwide Games) – $12.15 (Usually $13.50, ends 19/05) – 10% off
✚ Riverbond (Cococucumber) – $6.59 (Usually $32.95, ends 12/05) – 80% off
✚ Robozarro (eastasiasoft) – $4.19 (Usually $10.49, ends 26/05) – 60% off
✚ Root Letter: Last Answer (PQube) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 20/05) – 50% off
✚ Santa’s Xmas Adventure (Funbox Media) – $3.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 16/05) – 70% off
✚ Severed (DrinkBox Studios) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 09/05) – 60% off
✚ Sin Slayers: Enhanced Edition (Black Tower Games) – $2.99 (Usually $29.90, ends 03/06) – 90% off
✚ Skate City (Snowman) – $13.99 (Usually $19.50, ends 13/05) – 28% off
✚ Space Aliens Invaders (Pix Arts) – $4.79 (Usually $7.99, ends 31/05) – 40% off
✚ Space Elite Force II (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/05) – 80% off
✚ Steam Tactics (Sometimes You) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/05) – 40% off
✚ Street Power Football (SFL Interactive) – $30.15 (Usually $45.00, ends 19/05) – 33% off
✚ Subsurface Circular (Ant Workshop) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 02/06) – 50% off
✚ Summer Sweetheart (Fengyun) – $13.99 (Usually $27.99, ends 27/05) – 50% off
✚ Super Disc Soccer (Kistler Benjamin) – $4.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 07/05) – 25% off
✚ Super Shape Shooter (Kistler Benjamin) – $6.74 (Usually $8.99, ends 13/05) – 25% off
✚ Supermarket Shriek (Pqube) – $22.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/05) – 25% off
✚ Swaps and Traps (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.49 (Usually $13.50, ends 06/06) – 89% off
✚ Sweets Swap (Kistler Benjamin) – $6.30 (Usually $7.00, ends 09/05) – 10% off
✚ Tales From Space: Mutant Blobs Attack (DrinkBox Studios) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 09/05) – 60% off
✚ Tales of the Tiny Planet (Pixelsplit) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/05) – 10% off
✚ Tardy (Drageus Games) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 06/06) – 90% off
✚ The King’s Bird (Graffiti Games) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 19/05) – 75% off
✚ The Little Acre (Pewter Games Studios) – $1.66 (Usually $16.65, ends 27/05) – 90% off
✚ The Shapeshifting Detective (Wales Interactive) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 20/05) – 50% off
✚ Tiki Brawl (Flynns Arcade) – $1.57 (Usually $2.25, ends 25/05) – 30% off
✚ ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove! (HumaNature Studios) – $8.40 (Usually $26.25, ends 17/05) – 68% off
✚ Tokyo School Life (PQube) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/05) – 75% off
✚ Train Station Renovation ( Forever Entertainment) – $25.73 (Usually $28.59, ends 19/05) – 10% off
✚ Trancelation (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/06) – 90% off
✚ UBERMOSH:OMEGA (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/05) – 80% off
✚ Unlock The King (QUByte Interactive) – $0.30 (Usually $1.50, ends 18/05) – 80% off
✚ Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story (PQube) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 20/05) – 75% off
✚ Vegas Party (Funbox Media) – $9.90 (Usually $33.00, ends 16/05) – 70% off
✚ WARSAW (Crunching Koalas) – $17.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 17/05) – 40% off
✚ WHIP! WHIP! (Alpha-Unit) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 26/05) – 50% off
✚ Warborn (PQube) – $24.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 20/05) – 35% off
✚ What Comes After (Flynns Arcade) – $7.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 25/05) – 30% off
✚ Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? (Microids) – $45.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/05) – 25% off
✚ Youkai Poetry (Navila Software Japan) – $7.20 (Usually $9.00, ends 19/05) – 20% off