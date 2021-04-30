Weekly Aussie eShop Downloads & Deals (Week 17) Snap to it

Look you’re all going to be playing New Pokémon Snap this week, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t things that aren’t New Pokémon Snap to play.

Other highlights include a sequel to Conduct Together called Fly TOGETHER!. Mom Hid My Game! 2 is back for more silly fun, and R-Type Final 2 – for those horizontal scrolling shooting fans.

Discount highlights: Blizzard Arcade Collection is 15% off, and they just added more games to it. Bargain. There’s also a whole whack of Sega Ages and Sonic games on sale. Square Enix has put a bunch of Final Fantasy and their other games on discounts from 10% to 50% off.

Anything for you this week?

✚ Angels with Scaly Wings (Ratalaika Games) – $14.99

✚ Arcade Archives THUNDER CROSS II (HAMSTER) – $10.50

✚ BORIS THE ROCKET (Big Way) – $16.57 ($19.50 after 07/05)

✚ Battle Axe (Numskull Games) – $42.00

✚ Before I Forget (Plug In Digital) – $10.99

✚ Car Demolition Clicker (Ultimate Games) – $10.50

✚ Castaway Paradise (Rokaplay) – $29.99

✚ Crime Opera: The Butterfly Effect (eastasiasoft) – TBC

✚ Dead Dust (ChiliDog Interactive) – TBC

✚ Death end re;Quest (Idea Factory) – $40.50 ($45.00 after 04/05)

✚ Escape First 3 (OnSkull Development) – $7.50

✚ Fly TOGETHER! (Northplay) – $22.50

✚ GRISAIA PHANTOM TRIGGER 01 to 05 ( PROTOTYPE) – TBC

✚ Ladders by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $11.99

✚ Legend of Keepers ( Goblinz Studio) – $24.30 ($27.00 after 13/05)

✚ Mafia Slots (Digital Game Group) – $9.00

✚ Mom Hid My Game! 2 (hap Inc.) – $7.50

✚ New Pokémon Snap (Nintendo) – $79.95

✚ R-Type® Final 2 (NIS America) – $60.00

✚ Reknum Cheri Dreamland (Nape Games) – $8.92 ($10.50 after 23/05)

✚ Slinki (NunoVicenteBarreto) – $7.50

✚ Space Warrior (Nikita Alexeevich) – $7.50

✚ Street Cleaner: The Video Game (Creaky Lantern Games) – $15.30 ($18.00 after 03/05)

✚ Super Arcade Soccer 2021 (Ruben Alcaniz) – $9.60 ($12.00 after 06/05)

✚ Super Glitch Dash (Rogue Games) – $14.99

✚ Taiwan Monster Fruit : Prologue (WOWWOW Technology) – $3.60

✚ Trails and Traces: The Tomb of Thomas Tew (Ratalaika Games) – $6.39 ($7.99 after 16/05)

✚ War Dogs: Red’s Return (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 ($3.00 after 13/05)

✚ 世界の中心で、AIは戦う ( k_nakagawa) – $3.30

✚ #Funtime (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $13.45 (Usually $22.50, ends 29/05) – 40% off

✚ 12 is Better Than 6 (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/05) – 90% off

✚ 2in1 – App Driver and Sniper (GAME NACIONAL) – $1.42 (Usually $2.85, ends 18/05) – 50% off

✚ 911 Operator (SONKA) – $1.63 (Usually $24.49, ends 30/05) – 93% off

✚ 911 Operator Deluxe Edition (SONKA) – $6.36 (Usually $34.99, ends 30/05) – 82% off

✚ A Day Without Me (Silesia Games) – $5.99 (Usually $8.99, ends 11/05) – 33% off

✚ ABZÛ (505 Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 05/05) – 50% off

✚ ASSAULT GUNNERS HD EDITION (Marvelous Europe) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/05) – 50% off

✚ Almost There: The Platformer (QuantumAstroGuild) – $1.88 (Usually $14.50, ends 29/05) – 87% off

✚ Amnesia: Collection (Frictional Games AB) – $12.60 (Usually $42.00, ends 19/05) – 70% off

✚ Anti Hero Bundle (Digerati) – $9.22 (Usually $61.50, ends 23/05) – 85% off

✚ Astro Bears (SONKA S.A.) – $1.57 (Usually $10.99, ends 30/05) – 86% off

✚ Ayakashi Koi Gikyoku -Forbidden Romance with Mysterious Spirit- (DIGIMERCE) – $25.12 (Usually $37.50, ends 28/05) – 33% off

✚ Azure Reflections (Phoenixx) – $18.97 (Usually $37.95, ends 12/05) – 50% off

✚ BALAN WONDERWORLD (SQUARE ENIX) – $60.26 (Usually $89.95, ends 05/05) – 33% off

✚ BE-A Walker (SONKA) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 30/05) – 90% off

✚ Bad Dream: Coma (Forever Entertainment) – $1.40 (Usually $14.00, ends 26/05) – 90% off

✚ Bad Dream: Fever (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/05) – 90% off

✚ Balance Blox (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 09/05) – 50% off

✚ Bargain Hunter (GAMECHAP) – $10.32 (Usually $17.20, ends 09/05) – 40% off

✚ Beat Me! (Red Limb Studio) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 21/05) – 75% off

✚ Bedtime Blues (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/05) – 90% off

✚ Billion Road (Acttil) – $27.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 06/05) – 40% off

✚ Biolab Wars (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 26/05) – 49% off

✚ Black Paradox (Digerati) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/05) – 70% off

✚ Black The Fall (SandSailorStudio) – $6.88 (Usually $22.95, ends 13/05) – 70% off

✚ Bleed (Digerati) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 23/05) – 70% off

✚ Bleed 2 (Digerati) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/05) – 70% off

✚ Blizzard® Arcade Collection (Blizzard Entertainment) – $25.45 (Usually $29.95, ends 05/05) – 15% off

✚ Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (505 Games) – $48.96 (Usually $69.95, ends 05/05) – 30% off

✚ Book of Demons (505 Games) – $3.99 (Usually $39.95, ends 05/05) – 90% off

✚ Bouncing Hero (Turtle Cream) – $4.20 (Usually $6.00, ends 06/05) – 30% off

✚ Bounty Battle (Merge Games) – $11.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 16/05) – 70% off

✚ Breakpoint (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $4.48 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/05) – 40% off

✚ Brotherhood United (Silesia Games) – $3.48 (Usually $12.45, ends 16/05) – 72% off

✚ Bubble Shooter DX (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 09/05) – 50% off

✚ Bullet Beat (TERNOX) – $0.99 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/05) – 87% off

✚ Burger Chef Tycoon (Baltoro Games Sp.z o.o.) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/05) – 80% off

✚ BurgerTime Party! (Marvelous Inc.) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/05) – 60% off

✚ COLLECTION of SaGa FINAL FANTASY LEGEND (SQUARE ENIX) – $26.95 (Usually $29.95, ends 05/05) – 10% off

✚ Card Game Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $5.40 (Usually $36.00, ends 23/05) – 85% off

✚ Cast of the Seven Godsends (Merge Games) – $5.84 (Usually $19.49, ends 16/05) – 70% off

✚ Castle of no Escape (TERNOX) – $0.99 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/05) – 87% off

✚ Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY! (SQUARE ENIX) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 05/05) – 50% off

✚ Clock Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $1.56 (Usually $6.00, ends 26/05) – 74% off

✚ Codebreaker Puzzle 1000! ENG & JAN (SUCCESS) – $5.85 (Usually $11.70, ends 12/05) – 50% off

✚ Collection of Mana (Square Enix) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 05/05) – 50% off

✚ Colossus Down (Mango Protocol) – $20.21 (Usually $26.95, ends 19/05) – 25% off

✚ Cooking Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 26/05) – 90% off

✚ Corpse Party: Blood Drive (Marvelous Inc.) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/05) – 40% off

✚ Corridor Z (Mass Creation) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 13/05) – 75% off

✚ Couch Co-Op Bundle Vol. 2 (Digerati) – $10.35 (Usually $69.00, ends 23/05) – 85% off

✚ Creepy Road (GROOVYMILK) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 19/05) – 40% off

✚ Cursed Castilla (Abylight) – $12.60 (Usually $21.00, ends 12/05) – 40% off

✚ DEAD OR SCHOOL (Marvelous Europe) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 12/05) – 60% off

✚ DRAW CHILLY (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL LTD) – $1.57 (Usually $4.50, ends 13/05) – 65% off

✚ Dark Veer (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/05) – 79% off

✚ De: Yabatanien (DICO) – $13.06 (Usually $19.50, ends 09/05) – 33% off

✚ Death Tales (Arcade Distillery) – $1.45 (Usually $12.99, ends 19/05) – 89% off

✚ Death end re;Quest (Idea Factory) – $40.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 04/05) – 10% off

✚ Deleveled (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $8.36 (Usually $13.99, ends 29/05) – 40% off

✚ Destiny Connect: Tick-Tock Travelers (NIS America) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 09/05) – 70% off

✚ Destruction (COSEN) – $5.40 (Usually $13.50, ends 13/05) – 60% off

✚ Digerati Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 3 (Digerati) – $11.36 (Usually $75.75, ends 23/05) – 85% off

✚ Digerati Presents: Make It Quick Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $7.20 (Usually $48.00, ends 23/05) – 85% off

✚ Digerati Presents: The Dungeon Crawl Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $11.81 (Usually $78.75, ends 23/05) – 85% off

✚ Diggerman (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/05) – 79% off

✚ Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories (NIS America) – $49.50 (Usually $90.00, ends 09/05) – 45% off

✚ Disgaea 1 Complete (NIS America) – $30.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 09/05) – 60% off

✚ Disgaea 4 Complete+ (NIS America) – $45.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 09/05) – 40% off

✚ Disgaea 5 Complete (NIS Europe) – $29.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 09/05) – 50% off

✚ Duel on Board (indienova) – $6.93 (Usually $9.90, ends 26/05) – 30% off

✚ Dungeon and Puzzles (Digital Crafter) – $9.11 (Usually $12.15, ends 06/05) – 25% off

✚ Dungeons & Aliens (Kool2Play) – $1.56 (Usually $6.00, ends 26/05) – 74% off

✚ Dynamite Fishing – World Games (HandyGames) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 06/05) – 80% off

✚ Earthworms (SONKA) – $1.54 (Usually $12.49, ends 30/05) – 88% off

✚ Estiman (Arts Alliance) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 26/05) – 49% off

✚ FINAL FANTASY IX (SQUARE ENIX) – $15.97 (Usually $31.95, ends 05/05) – 50% off

✚ FINAL FANTASY VII (SQUARE ENIX LTD.) – $11.97 (Usually $23.95, ends 05/05) – 50% off

✚ FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered (Square Enix) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 05/05) – 50% off

✚ FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE (SQUARE ENIX LTD.) – $39.97 (Usually $79.95, ends 05/05) – 50% off

✚ FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HD (SQUARE ENIX) – $22.49 (Usually $44.99, ends 05/05) – 50% off

✚ Fancy Solitaire (Pipedream Studio) – $4.05 (Usually $13.50, ends 13/05) – 70% off

✚ Farabel (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/05) – 90% off

✚ Fate/EXTELLA LINK (Marvelous Europe ) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 12/05) – 50% off

✚ Fate/EXTELLA: The Umbral Star (Marvelous Europe) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/05) – 50% off

✚ Felix The Reaper (Daedalic Entertainment) – $2.30 (Usually $23.00, ends 25/05) – 90% off

✚ Final Light, The Prison (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.12 (Usually $10.50, ends 26/05) – 80% off

✚ Fishing Star World Tour (WFS) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 26/05) – 40% off

✚ Fishing Universe Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/05) – 90% off

✚ Fly O’Clock (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 26/05) – 49% off

✚ Fred3ric (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/05) – 90% off

✚ Frederic 2: Evil Strikes Back (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/05) – 79% off

✚ Frederic: Resurrection of Music (Forever Entertainment) – $1.88 (Usually $8.99, ends 26/05) – 79% off

✚ Freedom Planet (Marvelous Europe) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/05) – 50% off

✚ GENSOU Skydrift (Phoenixx) – $26.40 (Usually $33.00, ends 12/05) – 20% off

✚ Gal Metal (Marvelous Europe) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/05) – 60% off

✚ Galaxy Champions TV (Silesia Games Sp. z o.o.) – $1.55 (Usually $10.50, ends 13/05) – 85% off

✚ Gas Station: Highway Services (BoomBit Games) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 27/05) – 60% off

✚ GensokyoDefenders (Phoenixx) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/05) – 50% off

✚ Giraffe and Annika (NIS America) – $27.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 09/05) – 40% off

✚ Glaive: Brick Breaker (Blue Sunset Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/05) – 90% off

✚ Glass Masquerade (Digerati) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 23/05) – 70% off

✚ Glass Masquerade Double Pack (Digerati) – $4.95 (Usually $33.00, ends 23/05) – 85% off

✚ Go All Out! (Forever Entertainment) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 26/05) – 90% off

✚ God Wars The Complete Legend (NIS America) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 09/05) – 75% off

✚ Goetia (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/05) – 90% off

✚ Grab Lab (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/05) – 79% off

✚ Grand Prix Story (Kairosoft) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 19/05) – 40% off

✚ Grave Keeper (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/05) – 90% off

✚ Grimshade (UTC ASTERION) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 13/05) – 50% off

✚ Grood (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/05) – 80% off

✚ Gunpowder on The Teeth: Arcade (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/05) – 79% off

✚ Gurgamoth (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild, Incorporated) – $1.73 (Usually $13.35, ends 29/05) – 87% off

✚ Hamster Bob (SONKA) – $1.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 30/05) – 80% off

✚ Happy Birthdays (NIS America) – $17.48 (Usually $69.95, ends 09/05) – 75% off

✚ Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S (CRYPTON FUTURE MEDIA) – $16.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 09/05) – 10% off

✚ Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix (SEGA) – $44.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 10/05) – 25% off

✚ Heroland (Marvelous Europe) – $13.48 (Usually $44.95, ends 12/05) – 70% off

✚ Highrise Heroes: Word Challenge (Fallen Tree Games) – $2.49 (Usually $9.99, ends 13/05) – 75% off

✚ Hollow (Forever Entertainment) – $2.90 (Usually $29.00, ends 26/05) – 90% off

✚ Home Run High (Kairosoft) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 19/05) – 40% off

✚ Home Sheep Home: Farmageddon Party Edition (Greenlight Games) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/05) – 40% off

✚ Horace (505 Games) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/05) – 40% off

✚ Hyper Light Drifter – Special Edition (Abylight) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/05) – 40% off

✚ Hyperide (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 26/05) – 49% off

✚ Hyperide: Vector Raid (Arts Alliance) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 26/05) – 49% off

✚ I am Setsuna (Square Enix) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 05/05) – 50% off

✚ IHUGU (Forever Entertainment) – $1.56 (Usually $6.00, ends 26/05) – 74% off

✚ Indie Darling Bundle Vol 2 (Digerati) – $7.87 (Usually $52.50, ends 23/05) – 85% off

✚ Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $7.87 (Usually $52.50, ends 23/05) – 85% off

✚ Indie Puzzle Bundle Vol 1 (Digerati) – $9.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 23/05) – 85% off

✚ Iris School of Wizardry -Vinculum Hearts- (DIGIMERCE) – $25.12 (Usually $37.50, ends 28/05) – 33% off

✚ KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory (SQUARE ENIX) – $60.26 (Usually $89.95, ends 05/05) – 33% off

✚ Keen: One Girl Army (Phoenixx) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/05) – 50% off

✚ King of Seas (Team17) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 24/05) – 20% off

✚ Kitty Love -Way to look for love- (DIGIMERCE) – $25.12 (Usually $37.50, ends 28/05) – 33% off

✚ LA-MULANA (NIS America) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/05) – 50% off

✚ LA-MULANA 2 (NIS America) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 09/05) – 50% off

✚ LOST SPHEAR (SQUARE ENIX) – $27.98 (Usually $69.95, ends 05/05) – 60% off

✚ Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk (NIS America) – $30.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 09/05) – 60% off

✚ Langrisser I & II (NIS America) – $45.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 09/05) – 40% off

✚ Lapis x Labyrinth (NIS America) – $14.99 (Usually $45.00, ends 09/05) – 67% off

✚ Last Day of June (505 Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 05/05) – 50% off

✚ Legend of Keepers ( Goblinz Studio) – $24.30 (Usually $27.00, ends 13/05) – 10% off

✚ Lode Runner Legacy (Tozai Games) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 06/05) – 50% off

✚ Lost Artifacts: Time Machine (8Floor Games) – $5.28 (Usually $13.20, ends 13/05) – 60% off

✚ M.A.C.E. Space Shooter (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 09/05) – 70% off

✚ MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame (Milestone) – $4.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 13/05) – 90% off

✚ Mad Rat Dead (NIS America) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 09/05) – 30% off

✚ Mainlining (Merge Games) – $6.59 (Usually $21.99, ends 16/05) – 70% off

✚ Marble Power Blast (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 09/05) – 50% off

✚ Mars Power Industries (SONKA) – $1.62 (Usually $6.49, ends 30/05) – 75% off

✚ Mary Skelter 2 (Idea Factory) – $21.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/05) – 65% off

✚ Masky (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/05) – 79% off

✚ Megadimension Neptunia VII (Idea Factory) – $20.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 12/05) – 55% off

✚ Merchants of Kaidan (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/05) – 90% off

✚ Millie (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/05) – 79% off

✚ Mittelborg: City of Mages (UTC ASTERION) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 13/05) – 50% off

✚ Moero Chronicle™ Hyper (Idea Factory) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/05) – 60% off

✚ Monkey Wall (COSEN) – $2.40 (Usually $6.00, ends 13/05) – 60% off

✚ Monster Slayers (Digerati) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/05) – 75% off

✚ Moorhuhn Remake (Higgs Games) – $8.40 (Usually $10.50, ends 30/05) – 20% off

✚ Mr Blaster (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 26/05) – 49% off

✚ Must Dash Amigos (MINIBEAST) – $2.51 (Usually $8.39, ends 28/05) – 70% off

✚ My Brother Rabbit (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/05) – 90% off

✚ My Coloring Book (Cool Small Games) – $5.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 30/05) – 30% off

✚ My little fast food booth (Kistler Benjamin) – $4.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 06/05) – 25% off

✚ NO THING (Forever Entertainment) – $1.52 (Usually $2.99, ends 26/05) – 49% off

✚ Nerdook Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $6.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 23/05) – 85% off

✚ Nexoria: Dungeon Rogue Heroes (TERNOX) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/05) – 50% off

✚ Nice Slice (Kool2Play) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 26/05) – 49% off

✚ Ninja Village (Kairosoft) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 19/05) – 40% off

✚ NoReload Heroes (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/05) – 90% off

✚ Nosferatu Lilinor (neon) – $17.40 (Usually $21.75, ends 09/05) – 20% off

✚ Number Place 10000 (Success) – $3.82 (Usually $7.65, ends 12/05) – 50% off

✚ ONINAKI (SQUARE ENIX) – $38.97 (Usually $77.95, ends 05/05) – 50% off

✚ Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm (FDG Entertainment) – $33.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 27/05) – 25% off

✚ Odallus: The Dark Call (Digerati) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 23/05) – 70% off

✚ Offroad Mini Racing (Pix Arts) – $4.19 (Usually $5.99, ends 26/05) – 30% off

✚ Omen Exitio: Plague (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/05) – 90% off

✚ OmoTomO (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/05) – 90% off

✚ Oniken: Unstoppable Edition (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/05) – 70% off

✚ Override 2: Super Mech League (Modus Games) – $32.46 (Usually $49.95, ends 04/05) – 35% off

✚ Pack Master (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/05) – 79% off

✚ Paratopic (Baltoro Games) – $3.30 (Usually $8.25, ends 30/05) – 60% off

✚ Peace, Death! Complete Edition (Hypertrain Digital) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 13/05) – 80% off

✚ Penny-Punching Princess (NIS America) – $14.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 09/05) – 75% off

✚ Perry Pig Jump (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 09/05) – 50% off

✚ Persian Nights: Sands of Wonders (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/05) – 90% off

✚ Persona® 5 Strikers (SEGA) – $74.96 (Usually $99.95, ends 10/05) – 25% off

✚ Phantaruk (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/05) – 79% off

✚ Picture Painting Puzzle 1000! (SUCCESS) – $3.82 (Usually $7.65, ends 12/05) – 50% off

✚ Pixboy (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/05) – 79% off

✚ Pixel Art Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $8.55 (Usually $57.00, ends 23/05) – 85% off

✚ Poly Puzzle (Forever Entertainment) – $1.95 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/05) – 74% off

✚ Prinny® 2: Dawn of Operation Panties, Dood! (NIS America) – $22.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 09/05) – 25% off

✚ Prinny®: Can I Really Be the Hero? (NIS America) – $22.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 09/05) – 25% off

✚ Psikyo Shooting Stars Alpha (NIS America) – $36.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 09/05) – 40% off

✚ Psikyo Shooting Stars Bravo (NIS America) – $36.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 09/05) – 40% off

✚ Q-YO Blaster (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/05) – 90% off

✚ Qbics Paint (Abylight) – $3.89 (Usually $6.49, ends 12/05) – 40% off

✚ Qbik (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/05) – 79% off

✚ Quell (Fallen Tree Games) – $2.49 (Usually $9.99, ends 13/05) – 75% off

✚ Quell Zen (Fallen Tree Games) – $2.74 (Usually $10.99, ends 13/05) – 75% off

✚ R-Type Dimensions EX (Tozai Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/05) – 50% off

✚ RPG Maker MV (NIS America) – $52.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 09/05) – 30% off

✚ Realpolitiks (Forever Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 26/05) – 90% off

✚ Reknum Cheri Dreamland (Nape Games) – $8.92 (Usually $10.50, ends 23/05) – 15% off

✚ Reverse Crawl (Digerati) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 23/05) – 75% off

✚ Risky Rescue (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/05) – 79% off

✚ Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder™ (SEGA) – $9.99 (Usually $24.99, ends 10/05) – 60% off

✚ Roll’d (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 26/05) – 49% off

✚ Romancing SaGa 2 (SQUARE ENIX) – $18.97 (Usually $37.95, ends 05/05) – 50% off

✚ Romancing SaGa 3 (Square Enix) – $24.47 (Usually $48.95, ends 05/05) – 50% off

✚ Rotating Brave (COSEN) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 13/05) – 60% off

✚ Run the Fan (Silesia Games Sp. z o.o.) – $1.49 (Usually $5.70, ends 13/05) – 74% off

✚ Rune Factory 4 Special (Marvelous Europe) – $35.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 05/05) – 40% off

✚ SEGA AGES Alex Kidd in Miracle World (SEGA) – $6.25 (Usually $10.95, ends 10/05) – 43% off

✚ SEGA AGES Out Run (SEGA) – $7.33 (Usually $10.95, ends 09/05) – 33% off

✚ SEGA AGES Phantasy Star (SEGA) – $6.25 (Usually $10.95, ends 10/05) – 43% off

✚ SEGA AGES Shinobi (SEGA) – $7.33 (Usually $10.95, ends 09/05) – 33% off

✚ SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog (SEGA) – $7.33 (Usually $10.95, ends 09/05) – 33% off

✚ SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (SEGA) – $7.33 (Usually $10.95, ends 09/05) – 33% off

✚ SEGA AGES Virtua Racing (株式会社セガゲームス / SEGA Games Co., Ltd.) – $7.33 (Usually $10.95, ends 09/05) – 33% off

✚ SEGA® Mega Drive Classics™ (SEGA EUR) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 10/05) – 50% off

✚ SENRAN KAGURA Peach Ball (Marvelous Europe) – $19.98 (Usually $49.95, ends 12/05) – 60% off

✚ SENRAN KAGURA Reflexions (Marvelous Europe) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/05) – 40% off

✚ SNK 40th ANNIVERSARY COLLECTION (NIS America) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 09/05) – 50% off

✚ STANDBY (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL LTD) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 13/05) – 80% off

✚ STAR OCEAN FIRST DEPARTURE R (SQUARE ENIX) – $15.97 (Usually $31.95, ends 05/05) – 50% off

✚ SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS™ (SQUARE ENIX) – $22.47 (Usually $44.95, ends 05/05) – 50% off

✚ Salad Bar Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $1.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 24/05) – 80% off

✚ Save Koch (OverGamez) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/05) – 75% off

✚ Seaking Hunter (COSEN) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/05) – 60% off

✚ Seeds of Resilience (Forever Entertainment) – $2.00 (Usually $20.00, ends 26/05) – 90% off

✚ Shikhondo: Soul Eater (Digerati) – $6.30 (Usually $21.00, ends 23/05) – 70% off

✚ Shining Resonance Refrain (SEGA) – $19.32 (Usually $44.95, ends 10/05) – 57% off

✚ Shut Eye (Forever Entertainment) – $1.56 (Usually $6.00, ends 26/05) – 74% off

✚ Silence (Daedalic Entertainment) – $2.69 (Usually $26.95, ends 25/05) – 90% off

✚ Sine Mora EX (HandyGames) – $9.99 (Usually $49.95, ends 06/05) – 80% off

✚ Sinless (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/05) – 90% off

✚ Skate City (Snowman) – $13.99 (Usually $19.50, ends 13/05) – 28% off

✚ Skelly Selest (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/05) – 70% off

✚ Skelly Selest & Straimium Immortaly Double Pack (Digerati) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 23/05) – 70% off

✚ Sky Rogue (Fractal Phase) – $13.49 (Usually $26.99, ends 03/05) – 50% off

✚ Smart Moves (TERNOX) – $3.60 (Usually $9.00, ends 18/05) – 60% off

✚ Smash Club: Streets of Shmeenis (Four Rats) – $2.70 (Usually $3.00, ends 13/05) – 10% off

✚ Solitaire Card Games (Kistler Benjamin) – $6.63 (Usually $8.85, ends 13/05) – 25% off

✚ Sonic Forces™ (SEGA) – $41.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 10/05) – 30% off

✚ Sonic Mania (SEGA) – $18.86 (Usually $26.95, ends 10/05) – 30% off

✚ Soul Axiom Rebooted (Wales Interactive) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 13/05) – 40% off

✚ Sparkle 2 EVO (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/05) – 79% off

✚ Sparkle 3 Genesis (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/05) – 79% off

✚ Sparkle 4 Tales (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/05) – 90% off

✚ Sparkle ZERO (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/05) – 79% off

✚ Spelunker Party! (SQUARE ENIX) – $23.49 (Usually $46.99, ends 05/05) – 50% off

✚ Spencer (EntwicklerX) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 09/05) – 70% off

✚ Spheroids (Eclipse Games) – $1.49 (Usually $11.99, ends 16/05) – 88% off

✚ Spiral Memoria -The Summer I Meet Myself- (DIGIMERCE) – $25.12 (Usually $37.50, ends 28/05) – 33% off

✚ Spirit of the North (Merge Games) – $15.75 (Usually $31.50, ends 16/05) – 50% off

✚ Star Story: The Horizon Escape (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/05) – 90% off

✚ Startide (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/05) – 90% off

✚ State of Mind (Daedalic Entertainment) – $2.69 (Usually $26.95, ends 25/05) – 90% off

✚ Stela (Skybox Labs) – $10.79 (Usually $26.99, ends 03/05) – 60% off

✚ Stranded Sails – Explorers of the Cursed Islands (Merge Games) – $14.99 (Usually $37.49, ends 16/05) – 60% off

✚ Street Cleaner: The Video Game (Creaky Lantern Games) – $15.30 (Usually $18.00, ends 03/05) – 15% off

✚ Stunt Kite Party (HandyGames) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 06/05) – 80% off

✚ Sudoku Relax 4 Winter Snow (G-MODE) – $1.49 (Usually $7.65, ends 29/05) – 81% off

✚ Super Hydorah (Abylight) – $17.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 12/05) – 40% off

✚ Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD (SEGA) – $30.11 (Usually $44.95, ends 09/05) – 33% off

✚ Super Star Blast (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 09/05) – 70% off

✚ Super Toy Cars (Eclipse Games) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 16/05) – 90% off

✚ Surfingers (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/05) – 79% off

✚ Swamp Defense 2 (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 09/05) – 50% off

✚ Swapperoo (Fallen Tree Games) – $2.49 (Usually $9.99, ends 13/05) – 75% off

✚ TERRORHYTHM (TRRT) (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/05) – 90% off

✚ TOUHOU Spell Bubble (TAITO) – $59.96 (Usually $79.95, ends 12/05) – 25% off

✚ TRIALS of MANA (SQUARE ENIX) – $38.97 (Usually $77.95, ends 05/05) – 50% off

✚ Table Top Racing: World Tour – Nitro Edition (Greenlight Games) – $8.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 20/05) – 40% off

✚ Tachyon Project (Eclipse Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/05) – 90% off

✚ Tap Skaters (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/05) – 79% off

✚ Teddy The Wanderer: Mountain Hike (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/05) – 90% off

✚ Teddy the Wanderer: Kayaking (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/05) – 90% off

✚ Tennis Open 2020 (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/05) – 90% off

✚ Teslagrad (Rain) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/05) – 70% off

✚ The Alliance Alive HD Remastered (NIS America) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 09/05) – 50% off

✚ The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $13.45 (Usually $22.50, ends 29/05) – 40% off

✚ The Caligula Effect: Overdose (NIS America) – $30.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 09/05) – 60% off

✚ The Childs Sight (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $1.46 (Usually $6.99, ends 26/05) – 79% off

✚ The Colonists (Auroch Digital) – $29.70 (Usually $33.00, ends 04/05) – 10% off

✚ The Count Lucanor (Merge Games) – $4.49 (Usually $22.49, ends 16/05) – 80% off

✚ The Explorer of Night (TERNOX) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/05) – 50% off

✚ The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III (NIS America) – $54.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 09/05) – 40% off

✚ The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince (NIS America) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 09/05) – 50% off

✚ The Long Journey Home (Daedalic Entertainment) – $2.69 (Usually $26.95, ends 25/05) – 90% off

✚ The Longest Five Minutes (NIS America) – $14.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 09/05) – 75% off

✚ The Lost Child (NIS America) – $23.98 (Usually $79.95, ends 09/05) – 70% off

✚ The Mahjong Huntress (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/05) – 79% off

✚ The Pew Pew Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $10.12 (Usually $67.50, ends 23/05) – 85% off

✚ The Princess Guide (NIS America) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 09/05) – 75% off

✚ The Ramen Sensei (Kairosoft) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 19/05) – 40% off

✚ The Way Remastered (SONKA) – $1.60 (Usually $23.99, ends 30/05) – 93% off

✚ Thief Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $2.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 26/05) – 90% off

✚ Timberman VS (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 26/05) – 49% off

✚ Time Tenshi (Silver Cow Studio) – $11.39 (Usually $18.99, ends 09/05) – 40% off

✚ Tiny Hands Adventure (Blue Sunset Games) – $2.41 (Usually $11.49, ends 26/05) – 79% off

✚ Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded (NIS America) – $30.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 09/05) – 60% off

✚ Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle (NIS America) – $12.48 (Usually $49.95, ends 09/05) – 75% off

✚ Touhou Luna Nights (Phoenixx) – $20.76 (Usually $25.95, ends 12/05) – 20% off

✚ Towaga: Among Shadows (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/05) – 90% off

✚ Tower Of Babel (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.87 (Usually $9.30, ends 26/05) – 80% off

✚ Tower Of Time (Digerati) – $24.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 23/05) – 35% off

✚ Trails and Traces: The Tomb of Thomas Tew (Ratalaika Games) – $6.39 (Usually $7.99, ends 16/05) – 20% off

✚ Ultimate Fishing Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 26/05) – 90% off

✚ Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020 (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/05) – 90% off

✚ Uncanny Valley (Digerati) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/05) – 75% off

✚ Unexplored (Digerati) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/05) – 70% off

✚ Unhatched (SONKA) – $1.63 (Usually $8.19, ends 30/05) – 80% off

✚ Unto The End (Big Sugar) – $26.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 23/05) – 30% off

✚ VIRUS: The Outbreak (Forever Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/05) – 50% off

✚ VSR: Void Space Racing (SONKA) – $1.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 30/05) – 80% off

✚ Valfaris & Slain Double Pack (Big Sugar) – $21.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 23/05) – 65% off

✚ Valkyria Chronicles (SEGA) – $10.78 (Usually $26.95, ends 10/05) – 60% off

✚ Valkyria Chronicles 4 (SEGA) – $23.66 (Usually $63.95, ends 10/05) – 63% off

✚ Verlet Swing (Digerati Distribution) – $7.65 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/05) – 66% off

✚ Violett (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/05) – 90% off

✚ WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY MAXIMA (SQUARE ENIX LTD.) – $27.47 (Usually $54.95, ends 05/05) – 50% off

✚ Wanderlust Travel Stories (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/05) – 90% off

✚ War Dogs: Red’s Return (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 13/05) – 50% off

✚ WarriOrb (NotYetEntertainment) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 02/05) – 50% off

✚ Wind Peaks (Actoon Studio) – $11.89 (Usually $16.99, ends 06/05) – 30% off

✚ World to the West (Rain) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 06/05) – 50% off

✚ Woven (Alterego Games B.V.) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 18/05) – 90% off

✚ Xtreme Club Racing (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.85, ends 26/05) – 80% off

✚ Yomawari: The Long Night Collection (NIS America) – $22.50 (Usually $60.00, ends 09/05) – 63% off

✚ Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA (NIS America, Inc) – $35.98 (Usually $89.95, ends 09/05) – 60% off

✚ Zombillie (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/05) – 79% off

✚ Zumba® Burn It Up! (505 Games) – $33.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 05/05) – 45% off

✚ fault – milestone two side: above (Phoenixx) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/05) – 20% off

✚ void tRrLM(); //Void Terrarium (NIS America) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 09/05) – 40% off

✚ 〇× LOGIC PUZZLE 1000 ! (SUCCESS) – $9.52 (Usually $19.05, ends 12/05) – 50% off