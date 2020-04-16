Weekly Aussie eShop Downloads & Deals (Week 16) Bippity Boppity
If this week looks like it has more games than usual, it’s because it does. Arc System Works has dropped a tonne of its back catalogue of NES games for you to purchase. These are in included in the Nintendo Switch Online app, but if you want to buy them forever you can now.
This week’s new releases highlights include Piczle Cross Adventure, Billion Road, CAN ANDROIDS PRAY, While True: learn() and Later Daters. There’s also a Picross S4 demo.
AFL Evolution 2 is also out a whole month early, but it’s got some problems.
Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King is on sale for the first time, plus all of the Jackbox games are available on discount – they’re great fun.
✚ A Fold Apart (Lightning Rod Games) – $26.99
✚ AFL Evolution 2 (Tru Blu Games) – $79.95
✚ Arcade Archives PLUS ALPHA (HAMSTER) – $10.50
✚ Billion Road (Acttil) – $48.00 ($60.00 after 23/04)
✚ Blind Men (Ratalaika Games) – $7.99
✚ Boot Hill Bounties (Experimental Gamer Studios) – $20.25
✚ CAN ANDROIDS PRAY: BLUE (Apriori Digital) – $8.64 ($9.60 after 23/04)
✚ Car Trader Simulator (Ultimate Games) – $13.50
✚ Crash’n the Boys Street Challenge (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $7.50
✚ DOUBLE DRAGON (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $7.50
✚ DOUBLE DRAGON Ⅱ: The Revenge (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $7.50
✚ DOUBLE DRAGON Ⅲ: The Sacred Stones (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $7.50
✚ Doubles Hard (Ultimate Games) – $6.75 ($9.00 after 22/04)
✚ Finding Teddy 2 : Definitive Edition (Storybird) – $15.00
✚ Freakout: Calamity TV Show (JanduSoft) – $13.50
✚ Galaxy Warfighter (JoyBits) – $10.50
✚ Help Will Come Tomorrow (Klabater) – $30.00
✚ Hyper Jam (Bit Dragon) – $22.49
✚ ITTA (Armor Games Studios) – $22.50
✚ Indie Gems Bundle – Nonograms edition (Plug In Digital) – $24.99
✚ Kawaii Deathu Desu (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 ($7.49 after 29/04)
✚ Later Daters (Bloom Digital) – $9.22 ($11.25 after 30/04)
✚ Legends of Amberland: The Forgotten Crown (Pineapple Works) – $30.00
✚ Lost Artifacts: Golden Island (8Floor Games) – $13.20
✚ Magicolors (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 ($3.00 after 30/04)
✚ Make War (No Gravity Games) – $11.00 ($14.00 after 16/05)
✚ Path of Giants (Journey Bound Games) – $11.10
✚ Piczle Cross Adventure (Plug In Digital) – $14.99
✚ Renegade (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $7.50
✚ River City Ransom (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $7.50
✚ Rocket Rabbit – Coin Race (Digital Game Group) – $12.00
✚ Rover Wars (Sakari Games) – $9.00 ($15.00 after 24/04)
✚ Save Your Nuts (Triple Scale Games) – $21.50
✚ Sniper (Sabec) – $13.50
✚ Super Dodge Ball (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $7.50
✚ Super Pixel Racers (H2 INTERACTIVE) – $19.50
✚ TaniNani () – $7.50
✚ The Casebook of Arkady Smith (Wobbly Tooth) – $12.00
✚ The Fox Awaits Me (COSEN) – $61.50
✚ Theme Park Simulator (BLG-Publishing) – $21.99
✚ ZHED (GroundControlStudios) – $4.50
✚ while True: learn() (Nival) – $19.99
✚ 1979 Revolution: Black Friday (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 13/05) – 75% off
✚ 7 Billion Humans (Tomorrow Corporation) – $8.75 (Usually $17.50, ends 22/04) – 50% off
✚ 8-Ball Pocket (Super PowerUp Games) – $2.97 (Usually $9.00, ends 13/05) – 67% off
✚ ASCENDANCE (Onevision Games) – $1.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 30/04) – 80% off
✚ Ace of Seafood (ONUKIMASAFUMI) – $5.55 (Usually $11.10, ends 06/05) – 50% off
✚ Active Neurons – Puzzle game (Sometimes You) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/04) – 20% off
✚ Bargain Hunter (GAMECHAP) – $12.04 (Usually $17.20, ends 21/04) – 30% off
✚ Billion Road (Acttil) – $48.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 23/04) – 20% off
✚ Blacksea Odyssey (Digerati Distribution) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 13/05) – 75% off
✚ Bleed (Digerati) – $6.12 (Usually $18.00, ends 13/05) – 66% off
✚ Bleed 2 (Digerati) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/05) – 70% off
✚ CAN ANDROIDS PRAY: BLUE (Apriori Digital) – $8.64 (Usually $9.60, ends 23/04) – 10% off
✚ Candle: The Power of the Flame (Merge Games) – $6.23 (Usually $24.95, ends 26/04) – 75% off
✚ Circle of Sumo (Belka) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 23/04) – 50% off
✚ Clouds & Sheep 2 (HandyGames) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 23/04) – 90% off
✚ Coffin Dodgers (Wales Interactive) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 30/04) – 60% off
✚ Crimson Keep (Merge Games) – $5.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 26/04) – 80% off
✚ Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition (Raw Fury) – $7.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 23/04) – 60% off
✚ Dark Quest 2 (Brian Seal Entertainment) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 05/05) – 50% off
✚ Decay of Logos (Rising Star Games) – $24.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/04) – 20% off
✚ Digerati Indie Bundle: INK & Hacky Zack (Digerati Distribution) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/05) – 90% off
✚ Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King (Disney) – $35.17 (Usually $52.50, ends 20/04) – 33% off
✚ Don’t Die, Mr Robot! (Digerati) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 13/05) – 80% off
✚ Doubles Hard (Ultimate Games) – $6.75 (Usually $9.00, ends 22/04) – 25% off
✚ Dracula’s Legacy (Joindots) – $23.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 30/04) – 20% off
✚ Dynamite Fishing – World Games (HandyGames) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 23/04) – 90% off
✚ Edgar – Bokbok in Boulzac (La Poule Noire) – $18.00 (Usually $24.00, ends 25/04) – 25% off
✚ FLIP OVER FROG (MUTAN) – $1.49 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/05) – 86% off
✚ Fall of Light: Darkest Edition (Digerati) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/05) – 70% off
✚ Farabel (Drageus Games) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/05) – 75% off
✚ Friday the 13th: The Game Ultimate Slasher Edition (Gun Media Holdings, Inc) – $20.00 (Usually $40.00, ends 29/04) – 50% off
✚ Frost (Digerati) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 13/05) – 75% off
✚ Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Owltimate Edition (HandyGames) – $9.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 23/04) – 80% off
✚ Golem Gates (Digerati) – $12.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 13/05) – 66% off
✚ Golf Peaks (7Levels) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/05) – 50% off
✚ Goonya Fighter (MUTAN) – $1.49 (Usually $33.75, ends 12/05) – 96% off
✚ Gunhouse (Other Ocean) – $1.62 (Usually $10.34, ends 05/05) – 84% off
✚ Gunma’s Ambition -You and me are Gunma- (G-MODE) – $9.45 (Usually $13.50, ends 16/05) – 30% off
✚ Gunman Clive HD Collection (Hörberg Productions) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 30/04) – 50% off
✚ Hacky Zack (Digerati) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/05) – 85% off
✚ Hiragana Pixel Party (SPRINGLOADED) – $8.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 23/04) – 30% off
✚ HoPiKo (Merge Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/04) – 80% off
✚ Human Resource Machine (Tomorrow Corporation) – $8.75 (Usually $17.50, ends 22/04) – 50% off
✚ Hyper Sentinel (Huey Games) – $1.65 (Usually $9.99, ends 19/04) – 83% off
✚ INK (Digerati Distribution) – $2.02 (Usually $13.50, ends 13/05) – 85% off
✚ Immortal Planet (Monster Couch) – $16.49 (Usually $21.99, ends 30/04) – 25% off
✚ Irony Curtain: From Matryoshka with Love (Artifex Mundi S.A.) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 10/05) – 90% off
✚ Kawaii Deathu Desu (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 29/04) – 20% off
✚ Later Daters (Bloom Digital) – $9.22 (Usually $11.25, ends 30/04) – 18% off
✚ Letter Quest Remastered (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 13/05) – 75% off
✚ Little Briar Rose (Elf Games) – $6.30 (Usually $9.00, ends 28/04) – 30% off
✚ Little Inferno (Tomorrow Corporation) – $8.75 (Usually $17.50, ends 22/04) – 50% off
✚ MISTOVER (KRAFTON Inc.) – $31.19 (Usually $38.99, ends 29/04) – 20% off
✚ Magicolors (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 30/04) – 50% off
✚ Mahjong Deluxe 3 (Joindots) – $23.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 30/04) – 20% off
✚ Mainlining (Merge Games) – $6.59 (Usually $21.99, ends 26/04) – 70% off
✚ Make War (No Gravity Games) – $11.00 (Usually $14.00, ends 16/05) – 21% off
✚ MechaNika (Mango Protocol) – $4.52 (Usually $9.05, ends 04/05) – 50% off
✚ Mechstermination Force (Hörberg Productions) – $8.99 (Usually $17.99, ends 30/04) – 50% off
✚ Miles & Kilo (Four Horses) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 13/05) – 50% off
✚ Nefarious (Digerati) – $7.65 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/05) – 66% off
✚ Nuclien (SPRINGLOADED) – $2.49 (Usually $4.99, ends 23/04) – 50% off
✚ Omega Strike (Digerati Distribution) – $7.65 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/05) – 66% off
✚ PICROSS S (JUPITER) – $9.59 (Usually $11.99, ends 30/04) – 20% off
✚ PICROSS S2 (JUPITER) – $10.80 (Usually $13.50, ends 30/04) – 20% off
✚ PICROSS S3 (JUPITER) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/04) – 20% off
✚ PLANET ALPHA (Team17) – $6.75 (Usually $27.00, ends 26/04) – 75% off
✚ Paranautical Activity (Digerati) – $1.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 13/05) – 85% off
✚ Pipe Push Paradise (Digerati) – $4.95 (Usually $16.50, ends 13/05) – 70% off
✚ Polyroll (HOF Studios LLC) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 30/04) – 80% off
✚ Rad Rodgers Radical Edition (HandyGames) – $9.95 (Usually $49.95, ends 23/04) – 80% off
✚ Raging Justice (Team 17) – $5.39 (Usually $17.99, ends 26/04) – 70% off
✚ Rocket League® (Psyonix) – $12.67 (Usually $25.34, ends 20/04) – 50% off
✚ Roombo: First Blood (Samurai Punk) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/05) – 20% off
✚ STAB STAB STAB! (Monster Couch) – $11.21 (Usually $14.95, ends 30/04) – 25% off
✚ SYMMETRY (Imagination) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/04) – 50% off
✚ Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands (Johnny Ostad) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 30/04) – 90% off
✚ Shanky: The Vegan`s Nightmare (Artvision Games) – $4.82 (Usually $9.64, ends 01/05) – 50% off
✚ Sheltered (Team17) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/04) – 75% off
✚ Sky Ride (MUTAN) – $1.49 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/05) – 86% off
✚ Slain: Back From Hell (Digerati) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 13/05) – 75% off
✚ Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut (Digerati) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/05) – 75% off
✚ Space Lift Danger Panic! (SPRINGLOADED) – $1.72 (Usually $6.90, ends 23/04) – 75% off
✚ Spectrum (Digerati) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 13/05) – 70% off
✚ Stranded Sails – Explorers of the Cursed Islands (Merge Games) – $22.49 (Usually $37.49, ends 26/04) – 40% off
✚ Stunt Kite Party (HandyGames) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 23/04) – 90% off
✚ Summer Sports Games (Joindots) – $31.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 30/04) – 20% off
✚ Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP (Capybara Games) – $6.62 (Usually $13.25, ends 30/04) – 50% off
✚ Superola and the Lost Burgers (Undergames) – $0.99 (Usually $6.99, ends 16/05) – 86% off
✚ TORIDAMA: Brave Challenge (G-MODE) – $5.73 (Usually $7.65, ends 16/05) – 25% off
✚ The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human (Digerati) – $5.85 (Usually $19.50, ends 13/05) – 70% off
✚ The Gardens Between (The Voxel Agents) – $10.19 (Usually $29.99, ends 29/04) – 66% off
✚ The Jackbox Party Pack (Jackbox Games) – $15.75 (Usually $31.50, ends 30/04) – 50% off
✚ The Jackbox Party Pack 2 (Jackbox Games) – $18.90 (Usually $31.50, ends 30/04) – 40% off
✚ The Jackbox Party Pack 3 (Jackbox Games) – $22.65 (Usually $32.37, ends 30/04) – 30% off
✚ The Jackbox Party Pack 4 (Jackbox Games) – $19.80 (Usually $33.00, ends 30/04) – 40% off
✚ The Jackbox Party Pack 5 (Jackbox Games) – $25.35 (Usually $39.00, ends 30/04) – 35% off
✚ The Jackbox Party Pack 6 (Jackbox Games) – $29.40 (Usually $42.00, ends 30/04) – 30% off
✚ The Legend of Evil (SPRINGLOADED) – $8.21 (Usually $10.95, ends 23/04) – 25% off
✚ Three Fourths Home: Extended Edition (Digerati) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 13/05) – 80% off
✚ ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove! (HumaNature Studios) – $6.56 (Usually $26.25, ends 21/04) – 75% off
✚ Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt (Handy Games) – $6.00 (Usually $29.00, ends 23/04) – 79% off
✚ UNI (Game Museum) – $1.40 (Usually $7.00, ends 30/04) – 80% off
✚ Ultra Hyperball (Springloaded) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/04) – 40% off
✚ Ultrawings (Bit Planet Games) – $12.52 (Usually $25.05, ends 23/04) – 50% off
✚ Vektor Wars (Super Icon Limited) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/04) – 85% off
✚ Vertical Drop Heroes HD (Digerati ) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/05) – 70% off
✚ Vosaria: Lair of the Forgotten (Johnny Ostad) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 30/04) – 90% off
✚ Way of the Passive Fist (Household Games) – $1.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 30/04) – 90% off
✚ Winter Sports Games (Joindots GmbH) – $31.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 30/04) – 20% off
✚ World of Goo (Tomorrow Corporation) – $8.75 (Usually $17.50, ends 22/04) – 50% off
✚ Zombie Scrapper (Ransacked Studios) – $2.47 (Usually $4.50, ends 06/05) – 45% off
The big ‘Spring Sale’ and last week’s sales are still ongoing. Because the list is so huge at the moment WordPress literally can’t handle it and crashes. You’ll have to visit last weeks article to see what was on sale previously.
