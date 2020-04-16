111
0

Weekly Aussie eShop Downloads & Deals (Week 16) Bippity Boppity

by Daniel Vuckovic April 16, 2020

If this week looks like it has more games than usual, it’s because it does. Arc System Works has dropped a tonne of its back catalogue of NES games for you to purchase. These are in included in the Nintendo Switch Online app, but if you want to buy them forever you can now.

This week’s new releases highlights include Piczle Cross Adventure, Billion Road, CAN ANDROIDS PRAY, While True: learn() and Later Daters. There’s also a Picross S4 demo.

AFL Evolution 2 is also out a whole month early, but it’s got some problems.

Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King is on sale for the first time, plus all of the Jackbox games are available on discount – they’re great fun.

Anything for you this week?

A Fold Apart (Lightning Rod Games) – $26.99
AFL Evolution 2 (Tru Blu Games) – $79.95
Arcade Archives PLUS ALPHA (HAMSTER) – $10.50
Billion Road (Acttil) – $48.00 ($60.00 after 23/04)
Blind Men (Ratalaika Games) – $7.99
Boot Hill Bounties (Experimental Gamer Studios) – $20.25
CAN ANDROIDS PRAY: BLUE (Apriori Digital) – $8.64 ($9.60 after 23/04)
Car Trader Simulator (Ultimate Games) – $13.50
Crash’n the Boys Street Challenge (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $7.50
DOUBLE DRAGON (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $7.50
DOUBLE DRAGON Ⅱ: The Revenge (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $7.50
DOUBLE DRAGON Ⅲ: The Sacred Stones (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $7.50
Doubles Hard (Ultimate Games) – $6.75 ($9.00 after 22/04)
Finding Teddy 2 : Definitive Edition (Storybird) – $15.00
Freakout: Calamity TV Show (JanduSoft) – $13.50
Galaxy Warfighter (JoyBits) – $10.50
Help Will Come Tomorrow (Klabater) – $30.00
Hyper Jam (Bit Dragon) – $22.49
ITTA (Armor Games Studios) – $22.50
Indie Gems Bundle – Nonograms edition (Plug In Digital) – $24.99
Kawaii Deathu Desu (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 ($7.49 after 29/04)
Later Daters (Bloom Digital) – $9.22 ($11.25 after 30/04)
Legends of Amberland: The Forgotten Crown (Pineapple Works) – $30.00
Lost Artifacts: Golden Island (8Floor Games) – $13.20
Magicolors (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 ($3.00 after 30/04)
Make War (No Gravity Games) – $11.00 ($14.00 after 16/05)
Path of Giants (Journey Bound Games) – $11.10
Piczle Cross Adventure (Plug In Digital) – $14.99
Renegade (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $7.50
River City Ransom (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $7.50
Rocket Rabbit – Coin Race (Digital Game Group) – $12.00
Rover Wars (Sakari Games) – $9.00 ($15.00 after 24/04)
Save Your Nuts (Triple Scale Games) – $21.50
Sniper (Sabec) – $13.50
Super Dodge Ball (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $7.50
Super Pixel Racers (H2 INTERACTIVE) – $19.50
TaniNani () – $7.50
The Casebook of Arkady Smith (Wobbly Tooth) – $12.00
The Fox Awaits Me (COSEN) – $61.50
Theme Park Simulator (BLG-Publishing) – $21.99
ZHED (GroundControlStudios) – $4.50
while True: learn() (Nival) – $19.99


1979 Revolution: Black Friday (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 13/05) – 75% off
7 Billion Humans (Tomorrow Corporation) – $8.75 (Usually $17.50, ends 22/04) – 50% off
8-Ball Pocket (Super PowerUp Games) – $2.97 (Usually $9.00, ends 13/05) – 67% off
ASCENDANCE (Onevision Games) – $1.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 30/04) – 80% off
Ace of Seafood (ONUKIMASAFUMI) – $5.55 (Usually $11.10, ends 06/05) – 50% off
Active Neurons – Puzzle game (Sometimes You) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/04) – 20% off
Bargain Hunter (GAMECHAP) – $12.04 (Usually $17.20, ends 21/04) – 30% off
Billion Road (Acttil) – $48.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 23/04) – 20% off
Blacksea Odyssey (Digerati Distribution) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 13/05) – 75% off
Bleed (Digerati) – $6.12 (Usually $18.00, ends 13/05) – 66% off
Bleed 2 (Digerati) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/05) – 70% off
CAN ANDROIDS PRAY: BLUE (Apriori Digital) – $8.64 (Usually $9.60, ends 23/04) – 10% off
Candle: The Power of the Flame (Merge Games) – $6.23 (Usually $24.95, ends 26/04) – 75% off
Circle of Sumo (Belka) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 23/04) – 50% off
Clouds & Sheep 2 (HandyGames) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 23/04) – 90% off
Coffin Dodgers (Wales Interactive) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 30/04) – 60% off
Crimson Keep (Merge Games) – $5.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 26/04) – 80% off
Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition (Raw Fury) – $7.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 23/04) – 60% off
Dark Quest 2 (Brian Seal Entertainment) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 05/05) – 50% off
Decay of Logos (Rising Star Games) – $24.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/04) – 20% off
Digerati Indie Bundle: INK & Hacky Zack (Digerati Distribution) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/05) – 90% off
Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King (Disney) – $35.17 (Usually $52.50, ends 20/04) – 33% off
Don’t Die, Mr Robot! (Digerati) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 13/05) – 80% off
Doubles Hard (Ultimate Games) – $6.75 (Usually $9.00, ends 22/04) – 25% off
Dracula’s Legacy (Joindots) – $23.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 30/04) – 20% off
Dynamite Fishing – World Games (HandyGames) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 23/04) – 90% off
Edgar – Bokbok in Boulzac (La Poule Noire) – $18.00 (Usually $24.00, ends 25/04) – 25% off
FLIP OVER FROG (MUTAN) – $1.49 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/05) – 86% off
Fall of Light: Darkest Edition (Digerati) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/05) – 70% off
Farabel (Drageus Games) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/05) – 75% off
Friday the 13th: The Game Ultimate Slasher Edition (Gun Media Holdings, Inc) – $20.00 (Usually $40.00, ends 29/04) – 50% off
Frost (Digerati) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 13/05) – 75% off
Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Owltimate Edition (HandyGames) – $9.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 23/04) – 80% off
Golem Gates (Digerati) – $12.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 13/05) – 66% off
Golf Peaks (7Levels) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/05) – 50% off
Goonya Fighter (MUTAN) – $1.49 (Usually $33.75, ends 12/05) – 96% off
Gunhouse (Other Ocean) – $1.62 (Usually $10.34, ends 05/05) – 84% off
Gunma’s Ambition -You and me are Gunma- (G-MODE) – $9.45 (Usually $13.50, ends 16/05) – 30% off
Gunman Clive HD Collection (Hörberg Productions) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 30/04) – 50% off
Hacky Zack (Digerati) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/05) – 85% off
Hiragana Pixel Party (SPRINGLOADED) – $8.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 23/04) – 30% off
HoPiKo (Merge Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/04) – 80% off
Human Resource Machine (Tomorrow Corporation) – $8.75 (Usually $17.50, ends 22/04) – 50% off
Hyper Sentinel (Huey Games) – $1.65 (Usually $9.99, ends 19/04) – 83% off
INK (Digerati Distribution) – $2.02 (Usually $13.50, ends 13/05) – 85% off
Immortal Planet (Monster Couch) – $16.49 (Usually $21.99, ends 30/04) – 25% off
Irony Curtain: From Matryoshka with Love (Artifex Mundi S.A.) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 10/05) – 90% off
Kawaii Deathu Desu (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 29/04) – 20% off
Later Daters (Bloom Digital) – $9.22 (Usually $11.25, ends 30/04) – 18% off
Letter Quest Remastered (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 13/05) – 75% off
Little Briar Rose (Elf Games) – $6.30 (Usually $9.00, ends 28/04) – 30% off
Little Inferno (Tomorrow Corporation) – $8.75 (Usually $17.50, ends 22/04) – 50% off
MISTOVER (KRAFTON Inc.) – $31.19 (Usually $38.99, ends 29/04) – 20% off
Magicolors (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 30/04) – 50% off
Mahjong Deluxe 3 (Joindots) – $23.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 30/04) – 20% off
Mainlining (Merge Games) – $6.59 (Usually $21.99, ends 26/04) – 70% off
Make War (No Gravity Games) – $11.00 (Usually $14.00, ends 16/05) – 21% off
MechaNika (Mango Protocol) – $4.52 (Usually $9.05, ends 04/05) – 50% off
Mechstermination Force (Hörberg Productions) – $8.99 (Usually $17.99, ends 30/04) – 50% off
Miles & Kilo (Four Horses) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 13/05) – 50% off
Nefarious (Digerati) – $7.65 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/05) – 66% off
Nuclien (SPRINGLOADED) – $2.49 (Usually $4.99, ends 23/04) – 50% off
Omega Strike (Digerati Distribution) – $7.65 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/05) – 66% off
PICROSS S (JUPITER) – $9.59 (Usually $11.99, ends 30/04) – 20% off
PICROSS S2 (JUPITER) – $10.80 (Usually $13.50, ends 30/04) – 20% off
PICROSS S3 (JUPITER) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/04) – 20% off
PLANET ALPHA (Team17) – $6.75 (Usually $27.00, ends 26/04) – 75% off
Paranautical Activity (Digerati) – $1.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 13/05) – 85% off
Pipe Push Paradise (Digerati) – $4.95 (Usually $16.50, ends 13/05) – 70% off
Polyroll (HOF Studios LLC) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 30/04) – 80% off
Rad Rodgers Radical Edition (HandyGames) – $9.95 (Usually $49.95, ends 23/04) – 80% off
Raging Justice (Team 17) – $5.39 (Usually $17.99, ends 26/04) – 70% off
Rocket League® (Psyonix) – $12.67 (Usually $25.34, ends 20/04) – 50% off
Roombo: First Blood (Samurai Punk) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/05) – 20% off
STAB STAB STAB! (Monster Couch) – $11.21 (Usually $14.95, ends 30/04) – 25% off
SYMMETRY (Imagination) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/04) – 50% off
Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands (Johnny Ostad) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 30/04) – 90% off
Shanky: The Vegan`s Nightmare (Artvision Games) – $4.82 (Usually $9.64, ends 01/05) – 50% off
Sheltered (Team17) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/04) – 75% off
Sky Ride (MUTAN) – $1.49 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/05) – 86% off
Slain: Back From Hell (Digerati) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 13/05) – 75% off
Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut (Digerati) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/05) – 75% off
Space Lift Danger Panic! (SPRINGLOADED) – $1.72 (Usually $6.90, ends 23/04) – 75% off
Spectrum (Digerati) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 13/05) – 70% off
Stranded Sails – Explorers of the Cursed Islands (Merge Games) – $22.49 (Usually $37.49, ends 26/04) – 40% off
Stunt Kite Party (HandyGames) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 23/04) – 90% off
Summer Sports Games (Joindots) – $31.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 30/04) – 20% off
Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP (Capybara Games) – $6.62 (Usually $13.25, ends 30/04) – 50% off
Superola and the Lost Burgers (Undergames) – $0.99 (Usually $6.99, ends 16/05) – 86% off
TORIDAMA: Brave Challenge (G-MODE) – $5.73 (Usually $7.65, ends 16/05) – 25% off
The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human (Digerati) – $5.85 (Usually $19.50, ends 13/05) – 70% off
The Gardens Between (The Voxel Agents) – $10.19 (Usually $29.99, ends 29/04) – 66% off
The Jackbox Party Pack (Jackbox Games) – $15.75 (Usually $31.50, ends 30/04) – 50% off
The Jackbox Party Pack 2 (Jackbox Games) – $18.90 (Usually $31.50, ends 30/04) – 40% off
The Jackbox Party Pack 3 (Jackbox Games) – $22.65 (Usually $32.37, ends 30/04) – 30% off
The Jackbox Party Pack 4 (Jackbox Games) – $19.80 (Usually $33.00, ends 30/04) – 40% off
The Jackbox Party Pack 5 (Jackbox Games) – $25.35 (Usually $39.00, ends 30/04) – 35% off
The Jackbox Party Pack 6 (Jackbox Games) – $29.40 (Usually $42.00, ends 30/04) – 30% off
The Legend of Evil (SPRINGLOADED) – $8.21 (Usually $10.95, ends 23/04) – 25% off
Three Fourths Home: Extended Edition (Digerati) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 13/05) – 80% off
ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove! (HumaNature Studios) – $6.56 (Usually $26.25, ends 21/04) – 75% off
Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt (Handy Games) – $6.00 (Usually $29.00, ends 23/04) – 79% off
UNI (Game Museum) – $1.40 (Usually $7.00, ends 30/04) – 80% off
Ultra Hyperball (Springloaded) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/04) – 40% off
Ultrawings (Bit Planet Games) – $12.52 (Usually $25.05, ends 23/04) – 50% off
Vektor Wars (Super Icon Limited) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/04) – 85% off
Vertical Drop Heroes HD (Digerati ) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/05) – 70% off
Vosaria: Lair of the Forgotten (Johnny Ostad) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 30/04) – 90% off
Way of the Passive Fist (Household Games) – $1.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 30/04) – 90% off
Winter Sports Games (Joindots GmbH) – $31.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 30/04) – 20% off
World of Goo (Tomorrow Corporation) – $8.75 (Usually $17.50, ends 22/04) – 50% off
Zombie Scrapper (Ransacked Studios) – $2.47 (Usually $4.50, ends 06/05) – 45% off

The big ‘Spring Sale’ and last week’s sales are still ongoing. Because the list is so huge at the moment WordPress literally can’t handle it and crashes. You’ll have to visit last weeks article to see what was on sale previously.

