Weekly Aussie eShop Downloads & Deals (Week 1) Here we go again
After the silly amount of new games and games on sale in December, January is starting off a bit slower. There’s still 25 odd games there, but of course not many big names.
Same with games on discount, if there’s something big in that list that stands out for you – let us know.
New release highlights: The Australian developed Choices That Matter: And Their Souls Were Eaten is the one that stands out the most to us. But we might just be a little biased. G-MODE Archives25 Topolon is a reissue of an older feature phone game. What other pre-smartphone games will they bring back?
UNO is also on that list as a new release, for some reason Ubisoft reissued the game on the eShop. It’s free if you already bought “UNO (2017)”.
Anything for you this week then?
✚ Arcade Archives Rod Land (HAMSTER) – $10.50
✚ Blacksmith of the Sand Kingdom (KEMCO) – $27.00 ($30.00 after 14/01)
✚ Charge Kid (Pineapple Works) – $2.40 ($3.00 after 19/01)
✚ Choices That Matter: And Their Souls Were Eaten (Tin Man Games) – $7.99
✚ Cthulhu Saves Christmas (Limited Run Games) – TBC
✚ Dogfight (Sabec) – $13.50
✚ Espacio Cosmic Light-Seeker (PLiCy) – $5.99
✚ G-MODE Archives25 Topolon (G-MODE) – $5.94 ($6.60 after 06/02)
✚ Iris.Fall (PM Studios) – $25.50
✚ Kingdom Tales 2 (Ocean Media) – $15.00
✚ Maze with cube (Piotr Skalski) – $3.00
✚ Puzzle Plowing A Field (Piotr Skalski) – $3.00
✚ Sense – A Cyberpunk Ghost Story (eastasiasoft) – $25.49 ($29.99 after 27/01)
✚ Shadow Gangs (JKM Corp) – $33.30
✚ Stardash (Orange Pixel) – $10.00
✚ Table Soccer Foosball (Pix Arts) – $7.99
✚ Top Gun Air Combat (Pix Arts) – $14.99
✚ Travel Mosaics 7: Fantastic Berlin (JetDogs) – $12.00
✚ UNO (Ubisoft) – $14.95 (free if you have the old one)
✚ Virtual Battle (SAT-BOX) – $10.44
✚ Wacky Run (Piotr Skalski) – $3.00
✚ Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Heart of the Forest (Walkabout Games) – $20.24 ($22.49 after 21/01)
✚ Zotrix Starglider (Ocean Media) – $15.00
✚ Nintendo’s New Years sale is still running as well.
✚ 12 is Better Than 6 (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/01) – 90% off
✚ Alphaset by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/01) – 50% off
✚ Ant-Gravity: Tiny’s Adventure (QUByte Interactive) – $0.15 (Usually $1.50, ends 27/01) – 90% off
✚ Anti Hero Bundle (Digerati) – $9.22 (Usually $61.50, ends 31/01) – 85% off
✚ Azurebreak Heroes (Silesia Games) – $6.79 (Usually $10.49, ends 20/01) – 35% off
✚ BARRIER X (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL LTD) – $1.74 (Usually $4.99, ends 18/01) – 65% off
✚ Black Paradox (Digerati) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/01) – 70% off
✚ Blacksmith of the Sand Kingdom (KEMCO) – $27.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/01) – 10% off
✚ Bleed (Digerati) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 31/01) – 70% off
✚ Bleed 2 (Digerati) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/01) – 70% off
✚ Block-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/01) – 50% off
✚ Cake Bash (Coatsink Software) – $22.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/01) – 25% off
✚ Card Game Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $5.40 (Usually $36.00, ends 31/01) – 85% off
✚ Charge Kid (Pineapple Works) – $2.40 (Usually $3.00, ends 19/01) – 20% off
✚ Cosmonauta (QUByte Interactive) – $0.14 (Usually $1.49, ends 27/01) – 91% off
✚ Couch Co-Op Bundle Vol. 2 (Digerati) – $10.35 (Usually $69.00, ends 31/01) – 85% off
✚ Crypto by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/01) – 50% off
✚ DRAW CHILLY (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL LTD) – $1.57 (Usually $4.50, ends 18/01) – 65% off
✚ Deep Diving Adventures (Jujubee) – $5.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 27/01) – 80% off
✚ Digerati Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 3 (Digerati) – $11.36 (Usually $75.75, ends 31/01) – 85% off
✚ Digerati Presents: Make It Quick Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $9.60 (Usually $48.00, ends 31/01) – 80% off
✚ Digerati Presents: The Dungeon Crawl Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $11.81 (Usually $78.75, ends 31/01) – 85% off
✚ Dynamite Fishing – World Games (HandyGames) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 14/01) – 80% off
✚ Epic Word Search Collection (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/01) – 50% off
✚ Epic Word Search Collection 2 (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/01) – 50% off
✚ Fifty Words by POWGI (Lightwood Consultancy Ltd) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/01) – 50% off
✚ Fill-a-Pix: Phil’s Epic Adventure (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/01) – 50% off
✚ Freecell Solitaire Deluxe (Baltoro Games Sp.z o.o.) – $1.50 (Usually $13.50, ends 07/02) – 89% off
✚ G-MODE Archives25 Topolon (G-MODE) – $5.94 (Usually $6.60, ends 06/02) – 10% off
✚ Gas Station: Highway Services (BoomBit Games) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 04/02) – 60% off
✚ Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Owltimate Edition (HandyGames) – $9.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/01) – 80% off
✚ Glass Masquerade (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 31/01) – 75% off
✚ Glass Masquerade Double Pack (Digerati) – $4.95 (Usually $33.00, ends 31/01) – 85% off
✚ Gunma’s Ambition -You and me are Gunma- (G-MODE) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 06/02) – 50% off
✚ Hang The Kings (QUByte Interactive) – $0.14 (Usually $1.49, ends 27/01) – 91% off
✚ Harvest Life (Rokaplay) – $7.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 13/01) – 80% off
✚ Him & Her (QUByte Interactive) – $0.15 (Usually $1.50, ends 27/01) – 90% off
✚ If My Heart Had Wings (Willplus Co., Ltd.) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/01) – 40% off
✚ Indie Darling Bundle Vol 2 (Digerati) – $7.87 (Usually $52.50, ends 31/01) – 85% off
✚ Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $7.87 (Usually $52.50, ends 31/01) – 85% off
✚ Indie Puzzle Bundle Vol 1 (Digerati) – $9.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 31/01) – 85% off
✚ JackQuest: The Tale of the Sword (Blowfish Studios) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 03/02) – 80% off
✚ Juiced! (TimothyvanderHoeven) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/01) – 60% off
✚ Just a Phrase by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/01) – 50% off
✚ KORAL (Carlos Coronado) – $3.19 (Usually $19.99, ends 09/01) – 84% off
✚ Knight Swap 2 (QUByte Interactive) – $0.14 (Usually $1.49, ends 27/01) – 91% off
✚ Link-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/01) – 50% off
✚ Lovekami -Divinity Stage- (MoeNovel) – $16.80 (Usually $21.00, ends 27/01) – 20% off
✚ M.A.C.E. Tower Defense (EntwicklerX GbR Thomas Claus und FrankMenzel) – $1.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 17/01) – 70% off
✚ Mad Bullets (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/02) – 50% off
✚ Max Reloaded II (Max Interactive Studio) – $4.53 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/01) – 70% off
✚ Mecho Tales (Arcade Distillery) – $1.47 (Usually $12.49, ends 27/01) – 88% off
✚ Metamorphosis (ALL IN! GAMES) – $11.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 31/01) – 70% off
✚ Minesweeper Genius (Blowfish Studios) – $2.79 (Usually $7.99, ends 03/02) – 65% off
✚ Monster Blast (EntwicklerX) – $3.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 17/01) – 70% off
✚ Monster Slayers (Digerati) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/01) – 75% off
✚ Nerdook Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $6.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 31/01) – 85% off
✚ Nicky – The Home Alone Golf Ball (QUByte Interactive) – $0.15 (Usually $1.50, ends 27/01) – 90% off
✚ Nyan Cat: Lost in Space (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/02) – 50% off
✚ Odallus: The Dark Call (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 31/01) – 75% off
✚ One Person Story (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.49 (Usually $4.50, ends 07/02) – 67% off
✚ Oniken: Unstoppable Edition (Digerati) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/01) – 75% off
✚ Overdriven Reloaded: Special Edition (TOMAGameStudio) – $1.50 (Usually $12.00, ends 06/02) – 88% off
✚ Panty Party (COSEN) – $8.76 (Usually $21.90, ends 21/01) – 60% off
✚ Paper Train (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/02) – 50% off
✚ Peace, Death! Complete Edition (Hypertrain Digital) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/01) – 80% off
✚ Pic-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/01) – 50% off
✚ Pic-a-Pix Pieces (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/01) – 50% off
✚ Pixel Art Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $8.55 (Usually $57.00, ends 31/01) – 85% off
✚ Police Stories (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL) – $5.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 18/01) – 70% off
✚ Reason – Casual Puzzle (QUByte Interactive) – $0.15 (Usually $1.50, ends 27/01) – 90% off
✚ Red Siren: Space Defense (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/02) – 50% off
✚ Reflex Unit 2 (ROBOSARU Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/01) – 80% off
✚ Reverse Crawl (Digerati) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/01) – 75% off
✚ STANDBY (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL LTD) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/01) – 80% off
✚ Salad Bar Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 31/01) – 50% off
✚ Sense – A Cyberpunk Ghost Story (eastasiasoft) – $25.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 27/01) – 15% off
✚ Shikhondo: Soul Eater (Digerati) – $6.30 (Usually $21.00, ends 31/01) – 70% off
✚ Siegecraft Commander (Blowfish Studios) – $3.74 (Usually $24.99, ends 03/02) – 85% off
✚ Skelly Selest (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/01) – 70% off
✚ Skelly Selest & Straimium Immortaly Double Pack (Digerati) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 31/01) – 70% off
✚ Skull Rogue (Drageus Games) – $1.49 (Usually $4.50, ends 07/02) – 67% off
✚ Smash Rush (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/02) – 50% off
✚ Snooker 19 (Ripstone) – $21.00 (Usually $52.50, ends 19/01) – 60% off
✚ Solitaire Klondike BLACK (G-MODE) – $1.49 (Usually $7.65, ends 06/02) – 81% off
✚ Spirit Roots (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 07/02) – 70% off
✚ Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure DELUXE (Reign Bros) – $4.49 (Usually $22.49, ends 23/01) – 80% off
✚ Subsurface Circular (Ant Workshop) – $7.19 (Usually $8.99, ends 27/01) – 20% off
✚ TORIDAMA: Brave Challenge (G-MODE) – $5.73 (Usually $7.65, ends 06/02) – 25% off
✚ The Forgotten Land (Rokaplay) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/01) – 80% off
✚ The Snake King (YeTa Games) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 27/01) – 75% off
✚ Tic-Tac-Letters by POWGI (Lightwood Consultancy Ltd) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/01) – 50% off
✚ Torn Tales: Rebound Edition (Silesia Games) – $7.79 (Usually $12.00, ends 19/01) – 35% off
✚ Tower Of Time (Digerati) – $24.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 31/01) – 35% off
✚ UBERMOSH: SANTICIDE (QUByte Interactive) – $0.15 (Usually $1.50, ends 27/01) – 90% off
✚ Uncanny Valley (Digerati) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/01) – 75% off
✚ Unexplored (Digerati) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/01) – 70% off
✚ Unlock the King 2 (QUByte Interactive) – $0.15 (Usually $1.50, ends 27/01) – 90% off
✚ Valentina (QUByte Interactive) – $0.15 (Usually $1.50, ends 27/01) – 90% off
✚ Valfaris & Slain Double Pack (Big Sugar) – $21.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 31/01) – 65% off
✚ Verlet Swing (Digerati Distribution) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/01) – 75% off
✚ War Tech Fighters (Blowfish Studios) – $10.74 (Usually $24.99, ends 03/02) – 57% off
✚ Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Heart of the Forest (Walkabout Games) – $20.24 (Usually $22.49, ends 21/01) – 10% off
✚ Word Mesh (EntwicklerX GbR Thomas Claus und FrankMenzel) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 17/01) – 70% off
✚ Word Puzzles by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 21/01) – 50% off
✚ Word Search by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/01) – 50% off
✚ Word Sudoku by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/01) – 50% off
✚ Word Wheel by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/01) – 50% off
✚ Wordsweeper by POWGI (Lightwood Consultancy Ltd) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/01) – 50% off
✚ YesterMorrow (Blowfish Studios) – $17.55 (Usually $27.00, ends 03/02) – 35% off
✚ ZikSquare (TOMAGameStudio) – $1.49 (Usually $10.50, ends 06/02) – 86% off
Leave a Response