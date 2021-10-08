212
Weekly Aussie eShop Downloads and Deals (Week 40) Blocks, Bananas, Bounty Hunters

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 8, 2021

This might be one of the biggest weeks of the year (so far). We’ve got a bunch of great new releases, the biggest of course being the return of Samus in Metroid Dread. But we’ve also got Tetris Effect Connected, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl and a bunch more.

New release highlights: Metroid Dread, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, No Longer Home 🇦🇺, Tetris Effect: Connected, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, and Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan 

New sales highlights: Cat Quest II is 50% off, Golf Story is under $10, LIMBO will look great on the OLED and Road 96 is aleady 25% off.

AAA Clock (RedDeerGames) – $3.00 ($15.00 after 31/10)
Arcade Archives The Genji and the Heike Clans (HAMSTER) – $10.50
Balloon Pop – Learning Games for preschool Kids & Toddlers – Learn numbers, letters, shapes and colours in 14 languages (McPeppergames) – $22.50
Bouncy Bullets 2 (Ratalaika Games) – $7.99
Business Tour Deluxe (8Floor Games) – $12.00 ($15.00 after 08/10)
Creepy Tale 2 (No Gravity Games) – $18.00 ($22.50 after 06/11)
Drum Box (Sanuk Games) – $12.00
Enigmatis 3: The Shadow of Karkhala (Artifex Mundi) – $13.50 ($22.50 after 17/10)
InfiniteCorp: Cyberpunk Card Game (T-Bull) – $9.99
Jack Axe (Neon Doctrine) – $22.50
Knockout Home Fitness (Marvelous Europe) – $59.95
Lord of the Click II (ChiliDog Interactive) – $7.50
Lotus Bloom (Silesia Games) – $3.59 ($4.49 after 27/10)
Lyrica2 Stars Align (COSEN) – $36.00
Metroid Dread (Nintendo) – $79.95
My Little Ramenbar (Kistler Benjamin) – $6.90
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (Game Mill) – $69.95
No Longer Home (Fellow Traveller) – $15.60 ($19.50 after 21/10)
PandaBall (GetAGame) – $17.99
Panmorphia (LKMAD) – $10.99
Parasomnia Verum (Vidas Games) – $5.00
Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 ($7.49 after 27/10)
Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan (Skybound Games) – $37.50
SMASHING THE BATTLE GHOST SOUL (PLATINUMROCKET) – $22.50
Sophia’s World (Asylum Square Interactive) – $12.69 ($15.00 after 10/10)
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania (SEGA) – $54.95
Sweets Swap Classic (Kistler Benjamin) – $4.90
Tetris® Effect: Connected (Enhance) – $45.00 ($60.00 after 21/10)
The Bear And The Admiral (Jack Boylan) – $24.29 ($26.99 after 14/10)
The Lightbringer (Zordix) – $22.99
The Marauder Chronicles: Curse Over Valdria (Gamuzumi) – $6.39 ($7.99 after 27/10)
Toree 2 (Diplodocus Games) – $1.49
Toroom (Roguelike) (GAME NACIONAL) – $19.50
雨音スイッチ -AmaneSwitch- (CyberStep) – $17.40

99Vidas – Definitive Edition (QUByte Interactive) – $2.79 (Usually $13.99, ends 21/10) – 80% off
A Gummy’s Life (EP Games) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 30% off
A Short Hike (Whippoorwill) – $7.86 (Usually $10.49, ends 11/10) – 25% off
AAA Clock (RedDeerGames) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/10) – 80% off
ACA NEOGEO PUZZLE BOBBLE 2 (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 20/10) – 50% off
AO Tennis 2 (Nacon) – $44.97 (Usually $89.95, ends 18/10) – 50% off
Absolute Drift (Funselektor) – $11.99 (Usually $15.99, ends 14/10) – 25% off
Aery – Little Bird Adventure (EpiXR) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 25/10) – 50% off
Aery – Sky Castle (EpiXR) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 25/10) – 50% off
Aggelos (PQube) – $3.15 (Usually $21.00, ends 21/10) – 85% off
Akane (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/10) – 80% off
Akuto: Showdown (QubicGames) – $2.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/10) – 80% off
Alphaset by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/10) – 50% off
Another Sight (Nacon) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 18/10) – 50% off
Aokana – Four Rhythms Across the Blue (PQube) – $29.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 21/10) – 35% off
Aqua Moto Racing Utopia (Nacon) – $13.12 (Usually $52.50, ends 18/10) – 75% off
Arcade Archives KIKI KAIKAI (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 20/10) – 50% off
Arcade Archives THE LEGEND OF KAGE (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 20/10) – 50% off
Arcade Archives THE TIN STAR (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 20/10) – 50% off
Arcade Archives WATER SKI (株式会社ハムスター / HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 20/10) – 50% off
Arcade Space Shooter 2 in 1 (QUByte Interactive) – $1.19 (Usually $5.99, ends 21/10) – 80% off
Arcade Spirits (PQube) – $16.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/10) – 45% off
Arcane Arts Academy (QubicGames) – $4.79 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/10) – 60% off
Area 86 (SimDevs) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/10) – 50% off
Asterix & Obelix XXL3: The Crystal Menhir (Microids) – $10.50 (Usually $52.50, ends 27/10) – 80% off
BIT.TRIP BEAT (QubicGames) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 29/10) – 60% off
BIT.TRIP CORE (QubicGames) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 29/10) – 60% off
BIT.TRIP FATE (QubicGames) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 29/10) – 60% off
BIT.TRIP FLUX (QubicGames) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 29/10) – 60% off
BIT.TRIP RUNNER (QubicGames) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 29/10) – 60% off
BIT.TRIP VOID (QubicGames) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 29/10) – 60% off
BLACKSAD: Under the Skin (ANUMAN INTERACTIVE) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 27/10) – 75% off
BLAZBLUE CENTRALFICTION Special Edition (PQube) – $9.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 21/10) – 85% off
BLAZBLUE CROSS TAG BATTLE (PQube) – $10.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/10) – 65% off
BUTCHER (Crunching Koalas) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/10) – 50% off
Back to Bed (2Awesome Studio) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/10) – 80% off
Badland: Game of the Year Edition (QubicGames) – $5.99 (Usually $8.99, ends 29/10) – 33% off
Barbarous: Tavern of Emyr (QubicGames) – $2.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/10) – 80% off
Barbearian (Kimmo Factor) – $11.19 (Usually $15.99, ends 10/10) – 30% off
Battle Axe (Numskull Games) – $28.14 (Usually $42.00, ends 05/11) – 33% off
Battle Princess Madelyn (Causal Bit Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/10) – 75% off
Battle Princess Madelyn Royal Edition (Causal Bit Games) – $4.98 (Usually $19.95, ends 28/10) – 75% off
Batu Ta Batu (2Awesome Studio) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/10) – 70% off
Bear’s Restaurant (Odencat) – $15.19 (Usually $18.99, ends 14/10) – 20% off
Blackjack Hands (QUByte Interactive) – $0.30 (Usually $1.50, ends 21/10) – 80% off
Block-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/10) – 50% off
Boreal Blade (Frozenbyte Oy) – $3.25 (Usually $6.50, ends 20/10) – 50% off
Breakfast Bar Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $1.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 07/11) – 80% off
Bullet Trail (Piotr Skalski) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 31/10) – 50% off
Bunny Adventure (11Sheep) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/10) – 70% off
Business Tour Deluxe (8Floor Games) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/10) – 20% off
Candy Match Kiddies (Pix Arts) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 05/11) – 50% off
Carnage: Battle Arena (BoomBit Games) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/11) – 70% off
Cat Quest (PQube) – $7.75 (Usually $15.50, ends 21/10) – 50% off
Cat Quest II (PQube) – $10.12 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/10) – 55% off
Chasm (Leadman Games) – $13.50 (Usually $27.00, ends 13/10) – 50% off
Chess Knights: Viking Lands (QUByte Interactive) – $0.60 (Usually $3.00, ends 21/10) – 80% off
Children of Morta (11 bit studios) – $12.87 (Usually $33.00, ends 05/11) – 61% off
Chill Panda (Onteca) – $3.39 (Usually $16.99, ends 02/11) – 80% off
Cinders (Crunching Koalas) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/10) – 60% off
Classic Checkers (Piotr Skalski) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 31/10) – 50% off
Classic Solitaire (Piotr Skalski) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/10) – 50% off
Clay Skeet Shooting (Pix Arts) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 05/11) – 50% off
Coffee Crisis (QubicGames) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 29/10) – 80% off
Commander Keen in Keen Dreams: Definitive Edition (Diplodocus Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 31/10) – 50% off
Crazy Zen Mini Golf (Onteca) – $1.39 (Usually $6.99, ends 02/11) – 80% off
Creepy Road (GROOVYMILK) – $5.85 (Usually $19.50, ends 04/11) – 70% off
Creepy Tale 2 (No Gravity Games) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/11) – 20% off
Crypto by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/10) – 50% off
Cube Blast: Match (isTom Games) – $8.10 (Usually $27.00, ends 03/11) – 70% off
Cyber Protocol (RedDeerGames sp. z o.o.) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/11) – 90% off
DYNASTY WARRIORS 8: Xtreme Legends Definitive Edition (KOEI) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 11/10) – 30% off
Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today (Badland Games) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/10) – 60% off
Death Squared (SMG Studio) – $2.24 (Usually $14.99, ends 06/11) – 85% off
Death’s Hangover (QubicGames) – $1.87 (Usually $7.49, ends 29/10) – 75% off
Diabolic (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/11) – 80% off
Dirt Bike Retro (Piotr Skalski) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/10) – 50% off
Dogurai (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/10) – 80% off
Door Kickers (QubicGames) – $7.19 (Usually $17.99, ends 29/10) – 60% off
Driving World: Nordic Challenge ( BoomBit Games) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 04/11) – 50% off
DungeonTop (QubicGames) – $6.30 (Usually $21.00, ends 29/10) – 70% off
Dunk Lords (Story Fort) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/10) – 50% off
Easy Flight Simulator (Pix Arts) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 05/11) – 50% off
Empire Invasion (Piotr Skalski) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/10) – 50% off
Enigmatis 3: The Shadow of Karkhala (Artifex Mundi) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/10) – 40% off
Epic Word Search Collection (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/10) – 50% off
Epic Word Search Collection 2 (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/10) – 50% off
Epistory – Typing Chronicles (QubicGames) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 29/10) – 50% off
Equestrian Training (Microids) – $39.37 (Usually $52.50, ends 27/10) – 25% off
Evergate (PQube) – $9.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/10) – 35% off
Eyes: The Horror Game (QubicGames ) – $1.50 (Usually $3.75, ends 29/10) – 60% off
FLATLAND Vol. 2 (QUByte Interactive) – $1.19 (Usually $5.99, ends 21/10) – 80% off
FLATLAND Vol.1 (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/10) – 80% off
FUN! FUN! Animal Park (Numskull Games) – $4.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 05/11) – 90% off
Fifty Words by POWGI (Lightwood Consultancy Ltd) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/10) – 50% off
Fill-a-Pix: Phil’s Epic Adventure (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/10) – 50% off
Flying Hero X (EpiXR) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 25/10) – 50% off
Galaxy Squad (Big Way) – $10.20 (Usually $12.75, ends 20/10) – 20% off
Gaps by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/10) – 50% off
Garfield Kart Furious Racing (Microids) – $9.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 27/10) – 80% off
Gear.Club Unlimited (Microids) – $4.47 (Usually $22.35, ends 27/10) – 80% off
Ghost Parade (Numskull Games) – $6.99 (Usually $69.95, ends 05/11) – 90% off
Girabox (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $3.75, ends 07/11) – 60% off
Gods Will Fall (Koch Media) – $34.15 (Usually $37.95, ends 12/10) – 10% off
Golf Story (Sidebar Games) – $9.99 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/10) – 56% off
Good Night, Knight (QubicGames) – $8.99 (Usually $17.99, ends 29/10) – 50% off
Gothic Murder: Adventure That Changes Destiny (orange) – $10.82 (Usually $15.46, ends 02/11) – 30% off
Gravity Rider Zero (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 29/10) – 86% off
Hardcore Maze Cube (QUByte Interactive) – $0.75 (Usually $3.75, ends 21/10) – 80% off
Head Games (Piotr Skalski) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/10) – 50% off
Hexologic (MythicOwl) – $1.79 (Usually $4.49, ends 18/10) – 60% off
Hunter Shooting Camp (Pix Arts) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 05/11) – 50% off
INSIDE (Playdead) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/10) – 75% off
Ice Cream Surfer (Dolores Ent.) – $1.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 27/10) – 85% off
Iconoclasts (Bifrost Ent.) – $11.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 21/10) – 60% off
Inertial Drift (PQube) – $19.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/10) – 35% off
Inferno 2 (2Awesome Studio VOF) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/10) – 75% off
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Myth Infinite Combate (PQube) – $29.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 21/10) – 50% off
Island Maze (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.49 (Usually $4.50, ends 07/11) – 67% off
Jigsaw Fun: Amazing Animals (Mindscape) – $15.32 (Usually $22.99, ends 28/10) – 33% off
Jumping Joe & Friends (QbicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 29/10) – 50% off
Just a Phrase by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/10) – 50% off
King’s Bounty II (Koch Media) – $56.21 (Usually $74.95, ends 12/10) – 25% off
Knight Squad 2 (Chainsawesome) – $17.20 (Usually $21.50, ends 12/10) – 20% off
Knight’s Retreat ( QUByte Interactive) – $0.59 (Usually $2.99, ends 21/10) – 80% off
Kona (Koch Media) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/10) – 75% off
Kowloon High-School Chronicle (PQube) – $36.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 21/10) – 20% off
LEGO® Builder’s Journey (LEGO System) – $24.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/10) – 20% off
LIMBO (Playdead) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/10) – 80% off
Ladders by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/10) – 50% off
Levels+ : Addictive Puzzle Game (flow) – $4.89 (Usually $6.99, ends 02/11) – 30% off
Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition (Crunching Koalas) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/10) – 60% off
Life of Fly 2 (EpiXR) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 25/10) – 50% off
Link-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/10) – 50% off
Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Modus Games) – $14.91 (Usually $22.95, ends 11/10) – 35% off
Lotus Bloom (Silesia Games) – $3.59 (Usually $4.49, ends 27/10) – 20% off
Ludomania (Baltoro Games) – $1.48 (Usually $4.50, ends 07/11) – 67% off
Lumini (2Awesome Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/10) – 80% off
Lunch A Palooza (AlternativeSoftware ) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/10) – 50% off
MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame (Milestone) – $4.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 21/10) – 90% off
Magic Twins () – $14.62 (Usually $19.50, ends 21/10) – 25% off
Manticore – Galaxy on Fire (Koch Media) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/10) – 75% off
Marblelous Animals (BLG-Publishing) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/10) – 60% off
Mini Trains (QubicGames S.A.) – $1.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 29/10) – 83% off
Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae (ZENITH BLUE) – $10.80 (Usually $18.00, ends 31/10) – 40% off
Monomals (Rogue Games) – $21.67 (Usually $25.50, ends 20/10) – 15% off
Monster Truck XT Airport Derby (BoomBit Games) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 04/11) – 50% off
Moonlighter (11 bit studios) – $9.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 05/11) – 75% off
MotoGP™20 () – $11.99 (Usually $59.95, ends 21/10) – 80% off
MouseCraft (Crunching Koalas) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/10) – 60% off
Neighbours back From Hell (THQ Nordic) – $16.49 (Usually $23.95, ends 14/10) – 31% off
Never Stop (Pixelsplit) – $5.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/10) – 25% off
Nexomon: Extinction (PQube) – $19.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/10) – 35% off
Nine Parchments (Frozenbyte) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/10) – 75% off
Nira (Graffiti Games) – $11.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/10) – 25% off
No Longer Home (Fellow Traveller) – $15.60 (Usually $19.50, ends 21/10) – 20% off
Nordlicht (Koch Media) – $5.40 (Usually $6.00, ends 12/10) – 10% off
Not Not – A Brain Buster (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 29/10) – 50% off
One Line Coloring (MythicOwl) – $2.70 (Usually $9.00, ends 18/10) – 70% off
One Night Stand (Ratalaika Games S.L.) – $1.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 28/10) – 80% off
One Strike (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 29/10) – 80% off
Oniria Crimes (Badland Publishing) – $22.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/10) – 25% off
Onirike (Badland Publishing) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/10) – 20% off
Parking Madness (11Sheep) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/10) – 70% off
Party Treats (QubicGames S.A.) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 29/10) – 50% off
Pic-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/10) – 50% off
Pic-a-Pix Pieces (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/10) – 50% off
Pinball Lockdown (Onteca) – $1.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 02/11) – 80% off
Pizza Bar Tycoon (Baltoro Games Sp.z o.o.) – $1.38 (Usually $6.90, ends 07/11) – 80% off
Pocket Mini Golf (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 29/10) – 50% off
Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 27/10) – 20% off
Puzzle Book (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 29/10) – 75% off
REKT! High Octane Stunts (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 29/10) – 83% off
Rainswept (2Awesome Studio) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/10) – 75% off
Reason – Casual Puzzle (QUByte Interactive) – $0.30 (Usually $1.50, ends 21/10) – 80% off
Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition (Crunching Koalas) – $23.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 17/10) – 40% off
Regina & Mac (Diplodocus Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 31/10) – 50% off
Regina & Mac World (Diplodocus Games) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 31/10) – 50% off
Relicta (Koch Media) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 12/10) – 50% off
Retro Tanks (EpiXR) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 25/10) – 50% off
Road 96 (Koch Media) – $22.47 (Usually $29.96, ends 12/10) – 25% off
RoboPhobik (Haruneko Entertainment) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 31/10) – 75% off
Robonauts (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 29/10) – 75% off
Root Film (Pqube) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 21/10) – 30% off
Roundout by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/10) – 50% off
Réussir : Code de la Route – Nouvelle Édition (French Highway Code) (ANUMAN INTERACTIVE) – $9.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 27/10) – 80% off
SAMURAI WARRIORS 5 (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $127.50 (Usually $150.00, ends 11/10) – 15% off
STONE (Convict Games) – $11.97 (Usually $19.95, ends 10/10) – 40% off
Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (Marvelous Europe) – $41.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 20/10) – 30% off
Save Koch (OverGamez) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 23/10) – 90% off
Sheep Patrol (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 29/10) – 50% off
Six Sides of the World (Dolores Ent.) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/10) – 85% off
Snow Moto Racing Freedom (Nacon) – $13.12 (Usually $52.50, ends 18/10) – 75% off
Songbird Symphony (PQube) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/10) – 60% off
Sophia’s World (Asylum Square Interactive) – $12.69 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/10) – 15% off
Space Elite Force II (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/10) – 80% off
Space Ribbon (Onteca) – $1.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 02/11) – 80% off
SpiderSolitaire BLACK (G-MODE) – $1.49 (Usually $7.65, ends 06/11) – 81% off
Stellar Interface (Imagination Overflow) – $1.49 (Usually $19.50, ends 17/10) – 92% off
Stencil Art (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 29/10) – 75% off
Stranded Deep (Beam Team) – $26.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 18/10) – 30% off
Strike! Ten Pin Bowling (Touch Mechanics) – $12.79 (Usually $15.99, ends 06/11) – 20% off
Sudoku Relax (G-MODE) – $1.49 (Usually $7.65, ends 06/11) – 81% off
Super Soccer Blast (Unfinished Pixel) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 26/10) – 50% off
Super Sports Blast (Unfinished Pixel) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 26/10) – 40% off
SuperEpic: The Entertainment War (Numskull Games) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/11) – 90% off
Syberia (Microids) – $4.47 (Usually $22.35, ends 27/10) – 80% off
Syberia 2 (Microids) – $2.99 (Usually $45.00, ends 27/10) – 93% off
Tales of the Tiny Planet (Pixelsplit) – $16.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/10) – 25% off
Tanky Tanks (EpiXR) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 25/10) – 50% off
Techno Tanks (EpiXR) – $3.49 (Usually $6.99, ends 25/10) – 50% off
Tetris® Effect: Connected (Enhance) – $45.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 21/10) – 25% off
Tharsis (QubicGames) – $4.49 (Usually $17.99, ends 29/10) – 75% off
The Bear And The Admiral (Jack Boylan) – $24.29 (Usually $26.99, ends 14/10) – 10% off
The Copper Canyon Dixie Dash (Black Dragon Studios) – $5.02 (Usually $10.05, ends 21/10) – 50% off
The Marauder Chronicles: Curse Over Valdria (Gamuzumi) – $6.39 (Usually $7.99, ends 27/10) – 20% off
The Office Quest (11Sheep) – $5.39 (Usually $17.99, ends 21/10) – 70% off
The Sinking City (Frogwares) – $29.60 (Usually $74.00, ends 05/11) – 60% off
The Sokoban (UNBALANCE) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/10) – 30% off
The Sundew (2054) – $16.87 (Usually $18.75, ends 21/10) – 10% off
Through the Darkest of Times (HandyGames) – $13.49 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/10) – 40% off
Tic-Tac-Letters by POWGI (Lightwood Consultancy Ltd) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/10) – 50% off
Timber Tennis: Versus (Crunching Koalas) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 17/10) – 50% off
Timothy and the Mysterious Forest (QubicGames) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/10) – 50% off
Tin & Kuna (Numskull Games) – $3.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 05/11) – 90% off
Tiny Lands (QubicGames) – $4.45 (Usually $8.90, ends 29/10) – 50% off
Tower Climb (11Sheep LTD) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/10) – 70% off
Trine 2: Complete Story (Frozenbyte) – $6.37 (Usually $25.50, ends 20/10) – 75% off
Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power (Frozenbyte Oy) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/10) – 75% off
Trine Enchanted Edition (Frozenbyte) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/10) – 75% off
UBERMOSH:OMEGA (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/10) – 80% off
UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe:Late[cl-r] (PQube) – $21.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 21/10) – 65% off
Unlock The King (QUByte Interactive) – $0.30 (Usually $1.50, ends 21/10) – 80% off
Up Cliff Drive (11Sheep) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/10) – 70% off
WARSAW (Crunching Koalas) – $17.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 17/10) – 40% off
WORLDEND SYNDROME (PQube) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 21/10) – 70% off
WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship (Nacon) – $18.75 (Usually $75.00, ends 18/10) – 75% off
Wacky Run (Piotr Skalski) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 31/10) – 50% off
Welcome to Primrose Lake (QubicGames) – $2.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/10) – 80% off
Windbound (Koch Media) – $22.47 (Usually $44.95, ends 12/10) – 50% off
Word Puzzles by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 21/10) – 50% off
Word Search by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/10) – 50% off
Word Sudoku by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/10) – 50% off
Word Wheel by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/10) – 50% off
Wordsweeper by POWGI (Lightwood Consultancy Ltd) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/10) – 50% off
Wreckin’ Ball Adventure (QubicGames S.A.) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/10) – 80% off
Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles (Prideful Sloth) – $18.55 (Usually $35.00, ends 06/11) – 47% off
Zenith (BLG-Publishing) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/10) – 60% off
Zombo Buster Advance (Silesia Games) – $4.19 (Usually $5.99, ends 19/10) – 30% off

