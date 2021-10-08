Weekly Aussie eShop Downloads and Deals (Week 40) Blocks, Bananas, Bounty Hunters
This might be one of the biggest weeks of the year (so far). We’ve got a bunch of great new releases, the biggest of course being the return of Samus in Metroid Dread. But we’ve also got Tetris Effect Connected, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl and a bunch more.
New release highlights: Metroid Dread, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, No Longer Home 🇦🇺, Tetris Effect: Connected, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, and Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan
New sales highlights: Cat Quest II is 50% off, Golf Story is under $10, LIMBO will look great on the OLED and Road 96 is aleady 25% off.
✚ AAA Clock (RedDeerGames) – $3.00 ($15.00 after 31/10)
✚ Arcade Archives The Genji and the Heike Clans (HAMSTER) – $10.50
✚ Balloon Pop – Learning Games for preschool Kids & Toddlers – Learn numbers, letters, shapes and colours in 14 languages (McPeppergames) – $22.50
✚ Bouncy Bullets 2 (Ratalaika Games) – $7.99
✚ Business Tour Deluxe (8Floor Games) – $12.00 ($15.00 after 08/10)
✚ Creepy Tale 2 (No Gravity Games) – $18.00 ($22.50 after 06/11)
✚ Drum Box (Sanuk Games) – $12.00
✚ Enigmatis 3: The Shadow of Karkhala (Artifex Mundi) – $13.50 ($22.50 after 17/10)
✚ InfiniteCorp: Cyberpunk Card Game (T-Bull) – $9.99
✚ Jack Axe (Neon Doctrine) – $22.50
✚ Knockout Home Fitness (Marvelous Europe) – $59.95
✚ Lord of the Click II (ChiliDog Interactive) – $7.50
✚ Lotus Bloom (Silesia Games) – $3.59 ($4.49 after 27/10)
✚ Lyrica2 Stars Align (COSEN) – $36.00
✚ Metroid Dread (Nintendo) – $79.95
✚ My Little Ramenbar (Kistler Benjamin) – $6.90
✚ Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (Game Mill) – $69.95
✚ No Longer Home (Fellow Traveller) – $15.60 ($19.50 after 21/10)
✚ PandaBall (GetAGame) – $17.99
✚ Panmorphia (LKMAD) – $10.99
✚ Parasomnia Verum (Vidas Games) – $5.00
✚ Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 ($7.49 after 27/10)
✚ Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan (Skybound Games) – $37.50
✚ SMASHING THE BATTLE GHOST SOUL (PLATINUMROCKET) – $22.50
✚ Sophia’s World (Asylum Square Interactive) – $12.69 ($15.00 after 10/10)
✚ Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania (SEGA) – $54.95
✚ Sweets Swap Classic (Kistler Benjamin) – $4.90
✚ Tetris® Effect: Connected (Enhance) – $45.00 ($60.00 after 21/10)
✚ The Bear And The Admiral (Jack Boylan) – $24.29 ($26.99 after 14/10)
✚ The Lightbringer (Zordix) – $22.99
✚ The Marauder Chronicles: Curse Over Valdria (Gamuzumi) – $6.39 ($7.99 after 27/10)
✚ Toree 2 (Diplodocus Games) – $1.49
✚ Toroom (Roguelike) (GAME NACIONAL) – $19.50
✚ 雨音スイッチ -AmaneSwitch- (CyberStep) – $17.40
✚ 99Vidas – Definitive Edition (QUByte Interactive) – $2.79 (Usually $13.99, ends 21/10) – 80% off
✚ A Gummy’s Life (EP Games) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 30% off
✚ A Short Hike (Whippoorwill) – $7.86 (Usually $10.49, ends 11/10) – 25% off
✚ AAA Clock (RedDeerGames) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/10) – 80% off
✚ ACA NEOGEO PUZZLE BOBBLE 2 (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 20/10) – 50% off
✚ AO Tennis 2 (Nacon) – $44.97 (Usually $89.95, ends 18/10) – 50% off
✚ Absolute Drift (Funselektor) – $11.99 (Usually $15.99, ends 14/10) – 25% off
✚ Aery – Little Bird Adventure (EpiXR) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 25/10) – 50% off
✚ Aery – Sky Castle (EpiXR) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 25/10) – 50% off
✚ Aggelos (PQube) – $3.15 (Usually $21.00, ends 21/10) – 85% off
✚ Akane (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/10) – 80% off
✚ Akuto: Showdown (QubicGames) – $2.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/10) – 80% off
✚ Alphaset by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/10) – 50% off
✚ Another Sight (Nacon) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 18/10) – 50% off
✚ Aokana – Four Rhythms Across the Blue (PQube) – $29.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 21/10) – 35% off
✚ Aqua Moto Racing Utopia (Nacon) – $13.12 (Usually $52.50, ends 18/10) – 75% off
✚ Arcade Archives KIKI KAIKAI (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 20/10) – 50% off
✚ Arcade Archives THE LEGEND OF KAGE (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 20/10) – 50% off
✚ Arcade Archives THE TIN STAR (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 20/10) – 50% off
✚ Arcade Archives WATER SKI (株式会社ハムスター / HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 20/10) – 50% off
✚ Arcade Space Shooter 2 in 1 (QUByte Interactive) – $1.19 (Usually $5.99, ends 21/10) – 80% off
✚ Arcade Spirits (PQube) – $16.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/10) – 45% off
✚ Arcane Arts Academy (QubicGames) – $4.79 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/10) – 60% off
✚ Area 86 (SimDevs) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/10) – 50% off
✚ Asterix & Obelix XXL3: The Crystal Menhir (Microids) – $10.50 (Usually $52.50, ends 27/10) – 80% off
✚ BIT.TRIP BEAT (QubicGames) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 29/10) – 60% off
✚ BIT.TRIP CORE (QubicGames) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 29/10) – 60% off
✚ BIT.TRIP FATE (QubicGames) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 29/10) – 60% off
✚ BIT.TRIP FLUX (QubicGames) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 29/10) – 60% off
✚ BIT.TRIP RUNNER (QubicGames) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 29/10) – 60% off
✚ BIT.TRIP VOID (QubicGames) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 29/10) – 60% off
✚ BLACKSAD: Under the Skin (ANUMAN INTERACTIVE) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 27/10) – 75% off
✚ BLAZBLUE CENTRALFICTION Special Edition (PQube) – $9.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 21/10) – 85% off
✚ BLAZBLUE CROSS TAG BATTLE (PQube) – $10.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/10) – 65% off
✚ BUTCHER (Crunching Koalas) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/10) – 50% off
✚ Back to Bed (2Awesome Studio) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/10) – 80% off
✚ Badland: Game of the Year Edition (QubicGames) – $5.99 (Usually $8.99, ends 29/10) – 33% off
✚ Barbarous: Tavern of Emyr (QubicGames) – $2.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/10) – 80% off
✚ Barbearian (Kimmo Factor) – $11.19 (Usually $15.99, ends 10/10) – 30% off
✚ Battle Axe (Numskull Games) – $28.14 (Usually $42.00, ends 05/11) – 33% off
✚ Battle Princess Madelyn (Causal Bit Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/10) – 75% off
✚ Battle Princess Madelyn Royal Edition (Causal Bit Games) – $4.98 (Usually $19.95, ends 28/10) – 75% off
✚ Batu Ta Batu (2Awesome Studio) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/10) – 70% off
✚ Bear’s Restaurant (Odencat) – $15.19 (Usually $18.99, ends 14/10) – 20% off
✚ Blackjack Hands (QUByte Interactive) – $0.30 (Usually $1.50, ends 21/10) – 80% off
✚ Block-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/10) – 50% off
✚ Boreal Blade (Frozenbyte Oy) – $3.25 (Usually $6.50, ends 20/10) – 50% off
✚ Breakfast Bar Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $1.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 07/11) – 80% off
✚ Bullet Trail (Piotr Skalski) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 31/10) – 50% off
✚ Bunny Adventure (11Sheep) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/10) – 70% off
✚ Business Tour Deluxe (8Floor Games) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/10) – 20% off
✚ Candy Match Kiddies (Pix Arts) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 05/11) – 50% off
✚ Carnage: Battle Arena (BoomBit Games) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/11) – 70% off
✚ Cat Quest (PQube) – $7.75 (Usually $15.50, ends 21/10) – 50% off
✚ Cat Quest II (PQube) – $10.12 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/10) – 55% off
✚ Chasm (Leadman Games) – $13.50 (Usually $27.00, ends 13/10) – 50% off
✚ Chess Knights: Viking Lands (QUByte Interactive) – $0.60 (Usually $3.00, ends 21/10) – 80% off
✚ Children of Morta (11 bit studios) – $12.87 (Usually $33.00, ends 05/11) – 61% off
✚ Chill Panda (Onteca) – $3.39 (Usually $16.99, ends 02/11) – 80% off
✚ Cinders (Crunching Koalas) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/10) – 60% off
✚ Classic Checkers (Piotr Skalski) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 31/10) – 50% off
✚ Classic Solitaire (Piotr Skalski) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/10) – 50% off
✚ Clay Skeet Shooting (Pix Arts) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 05/11) – 50% off
✚ Coffee Crisis (QubicGames) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 29/10) – 80% off
✚ Commander Keen in Keen Dreams: Definitive Edition (Diplodocus Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 31/10) – 50% off
✚ Crazy Zen Mini Golf (Onteca) – $1.39 (Usually $6.99, ends 02/11) – 80% off
✚ Creepy Road (GROOVYMILK) – $5.85 (Usually $19.50, ends 04/11) – 70% off
✚ Creepy Tale 2 (No Gravity Games) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/11) – 20% off
✚ Crypto by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/10) – 50% off
✚ Cube Blast: Match (isTom Games) – $8.10 (Usually $27.00, ends 03/11) – 70% off
✚ Cyber Protocol (RedDeerGames sp. z o.o.) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/11) – 90% off
✚ DYNASTY WARRIORS 8: Xtreme Legends Definitive Edition (KOEI) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 11/10) – 30% off
✚ Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today (Badland Games) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/10) – 60% off
✚ Death Squared (SMG Studio) – $2.24 (Usually $14.99, ends 06/11) – 85% off
✚ Death’s Hangover (QubicGames) – $1.87 (Usually $7.49, ends 29/10) – 75% off
✚ Diabolic (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/11) – 80% off
✚ Dirt Bike Retro (Piotr Skalski) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/10) – 50% off
✚ Dogurai (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/10) – 80% off
✚ Door Kickers (QubicGames) – $7.19 (Usually $17.99, ends 29/10) – 60% off
✚ Driving World: Nordic Challenge ( BoomBit Games) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 04/11) – 50% off
✚ DungeonTop (QubicGames) – $6.30 (Usually $21.00, ends 29/10) – 70% off
✚ Dunk Lords (Story Fort) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/10) – 50% off
✚ Easy Flight Simulator (Pix Arts) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 05/11) – 50% off
✚ Empire Invasion (Piotr Skalski) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/10) – 50% off
✚ Enigmatis 3: The Shadow of Karkhala (Artifex Mundi) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/10) – 40% off
✚ Epic Word Search Collection (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/10) – 50% off
✚ Epic Word Search Collection 2 (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/10) – 50% off
✚ Epistory – Typing Chronicles (QubicGames) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 29/10) – 50% off
✚ Equestrian Training (Microids) – $39.37 (Usually $52.50, ends 27/10) – 25% off
✚ Evergate (PQube) – $9.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/10) – 35% off
✚ Eyes: The Horror Game (QubicGames ) – $1.50 (Usually $3.75, ends 29/10) – 60% off
✚ FLATLAND Vol. 2 (QUByte Interactive) – $1.19 (Usually $5.99, ends 21/10) – 80% off
✚ FLATLAND Vol.1 (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/10) – 80% off
✚ FUN! FUN! Animal Park (Numskull Games) – $4.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 05/11) – 90% off
✚ Fifty Words by POWGI (Lightwood Consultancy Ltd) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/10) – 50% off
✚ Fill-a-Pix: Phil’s Epic Adventure (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/10) – 50% off
✚ Flying Hero X (EpiXR) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 25/10) – 50% off
✚ Galaxy Squad (Big Way) – $10.20 (Usually $12.75, ends 20/10) – 20% off
✚ Gaps by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/10) – 50% off
✚ Garfield Kart Furious Racing (Microids) – $9.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 27/10) – 80% off
✚ Gear.Club Unlimited (Microids) – $4.47 (Usually $22.35, ends 27/10) – 80% off
✚ Ghost Parade (Numskull Games) – $6.99 (Usually $69.95, ends 05/11) – 90% off
✚ Girabox (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $3.75, ends 07/11) – 60% off
✚ Gods Will Fall (Koch Media) – $34.15 (Usually $37.95, ends 12/10) – 10% off
✚ Golf Story (Sidebar Games) – $9.99 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/10) – 56% off
✚ Good Night, Knight (QubicGames) – $8.99 (Usually $17.99, ends 29/10) – 50% off
✚ Gothic Murder: Adventure That Changes Destiny (orange) – $10.82 (Usually $15.46, ends 02/11) – 30% off
✚ Gravity Rider Zero (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 29/10) – 86% off
✚ Hardcore Maze Cube (QUByte Interactive) – $0.75 (Usually $3.75, ends 21/10) – 80% off
✚ Head Games (Piotr Skalski) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/10) – 50% off
✚ Hexologic (MythicOwl) – $1.79 (Usually $4.49, ends 18/10) – 60% off
✚ Hunter Shooting Camp (Pix Arts) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 05/11) – 50% off
✚ INSIDE (Playdead) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/10) – 75% off
✚ Ice Cream Surfer (Dolores Ent.) – $1.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 27/10) – 85% off
✚ Iconoclasts (Bifrost Ent.) – $11.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 21/10) – 60% off
✚ Inertial Drift (PQube) – $19.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/10) – 35% off
✚ Inferno 2 (2Awesome Studio VOF) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/10) – 75% off
✚ Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Myth Infinite Combate (PQube) – $29.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 21/10) – 50% off
✚ Island Maze (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.49 (Usually $4.50, ends 07/11) – 67% off
✚ Jigsaw Fun: Amazing Animals (Mindscape) – $15.32 (Usually $22.99, ends 28/10) – 33% off
✚ Jumping Joe & Friends (QbicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 29/10) – 50% off
✚ Just a Phrase by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/10) – 50% off
✚ King’s Bounty II (Koch Media) – $56.21 (Usually $74.95, ends 12/10) – 25% off
✚ Knight Squad 2 (Chainsawesome) – $17.20 (Usually $21.50, ends 12/10) – 20% off
✚ Knight’s Retreat ( QUByte Interactive) – $0.59 (Usually $2.99, ends 21/10) – 80% off
✚ Kona (Koch Media) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/10) – 75% off
✚ Kowloon High-School Chronicle (PQube) – $36.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 21/10) – 20% off
✚ LEGO® Builder’s Journey (LEGO System) – $24.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/10) – 20% off
✚ LIMBO (Playdead) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/10) – 80% off
✚ Ladders by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/10) – 50% off
✚ Levels+ : Addictive Puzzle Game (flow) – $4.89 (Usually $6.99, ends 02/11) – 30% off
✚ Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition (Crunching Koalas) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/10) – 60% off
✚ Life of Fly 2 (EpiXR) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 25/10) – 50% off
✚ Link-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/10) – 50% off
✚ Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Modus Games) – $14.91 (Usually $22.95, ends 11/10) – 35% off
✚ Lotus Bloom (Silesia Games) – $3.59 (Usually $4.49, ends 27/10) – 20% off
✚ Ludomania (Baltoro Games) – $1.48 (Usually $4.50, ends 07/11) – 67% off
✚ Lumini (2Awesome Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/10) – 80% off
✚ Lunch A Palooza (AlternativeSoftware ) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/10) – 50% off
✚ MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame (Milestone) – $4.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 21/10) – 90% off
✚ Magic Twins () – $14.62 (Usually $19.50, ends 21/10) – 25% off
✚ Manticore – Galaxy on Fire (Koch Media) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/10) – 75% off
✚ Marblelous Animals (BLG-Publishing) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/10) – 60% off
✚ Mini Trains (QubicGames S.A.) – $1.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 29/10) – 83% off
✚ Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae (ZENITH BLUE) – $10.80 (Usually $18.00, ends 31/10) – 40% off
✚ Monomals (Rogue Games) – $21.67 (Usually $25.50, ends 20/10) – 15% off
✚ Monster Truck XT Airport Derby (BoomBit Games) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 04/11) – 50% off
✚ Moonlighter (11 bit studios) – $9.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 05/11) – 75% off
✚ MotoGP™20 () – $11.99 (Usually $59.95, ends 21/10) – 80% off
✚ MouseCraft (Crunching Koalas) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/10) – 60% off
✚ Neighbours back From Hell (THQ Nordic) – $16.49 (Usually $23.95, ends 14/10) – 31% off
✚ Never Stop (Pixelsplit) – $5.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/10) – 25% off
✚ Nexomon: Extinction (PQube) – $19.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/10) – 35% off
✚ Nine Parchments (Frozenbyte) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/10) – 75% off
✚ Nira (Graffiti Games) – $11.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/10) – 25% off
✚ No Longer Home (Fellow Traveller) – $15.60 (Usually $19.50, ends 21/10) – 20% off
✚ Nordlicht (Koch Media) – $5.40 (Usually $6.00, ends 12/10) – 10% off
✚ Not Not – A Brain Buster (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 29/10) – 50% off
✚ One Line Coloring (MythicOwl) – $2.70 (Usually $9.00, ends 18/10) – 70% off
✚ One Night Stand (Ratalaika Games S.L.) – $1.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 28/10) – 80% off
✚ One Strike (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 29/10) – 80% off
✚ Oniria Crimes (Badland Publishing) – $22.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/10) – 25% off
✚ Onirike (Badland Publishing) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/10) – 20% off
✚ Parking Madness (11Sheep) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/10) – 70% off
✚ Party Treats (QubicGames S.A.) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 29/10) – 50% off
✚ Pic-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/10) – 50% off
✚ Pic-a-Pix Pieces (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/10) – 50% off
✚ Pinball Lockdown (Onteca) – $1.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 02/11) – 80% off
✚ Pizza Bar Tycoon (Baltoro Games Sp.z o.o.) – $1.38 (Usually $6.90, ends 07/11) – 80% off
✚ Pocket Mini Golf (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 29/10) – 50% off
✚ Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 27/10) – 20% off
✚ Puzzle Book (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 29/10) – 75% off
✚ REKT! High Octane Stunts (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 29/10) – 83% off
✚ Rainswept (2Awesome Studio) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/10) – 75% off
✚ Reason – Casual Puzzle (QUByte Interactive) – $0.30 (Usually $1.50, ends 21/10) – 80% off
✚ Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition (Crunching Koalas) – $23.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 17/10) – 40% off
✚ Regina & Mac (Diplodocus Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 31/10) – 50% off
✚ Regina & Mac World (Diplodocus Games) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 31/10) – 50% off
✚ Relicta (Koch Media) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 12/10) – 50% off
✚ Retro Tanks (EpiXR) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 25/10) – 50% off
✚ Road 96 (Koch Media) – $22.47 (Usually $29.96, ends 12/10) – 25% off
✚ RoboPhobik (Haruneko Entertainment) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 31/10) – 75% off
✚ Robonauts (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 29/10) – 75% off
✚ Root Film (Pqube) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 21/10) – 30% off
✚ Roundout by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/10) – 50% off
✚ Réussir : Code de la Route – Nouvelle Édition (French Highway Code) (ANUMAN INTERACTIVE) – $9.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 27/10) – 80% off
✚ SAMURAI WARRIORS 5 (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $127.50 (Usually $150.00, ends 11/10) – 15% off
✚ STONE (Convict Games) – $11.97 (Usually $19.95, ends 10/10) – 40% off
✚ Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (Marvelous Europe) – $41.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 20/10) – 30% off
✚ Save Koch (OverGamez) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 23/10) – 90% off
✚ Sheep Patrol (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 29/10) – 50% off
✚ Six Sides of the World (Dolores Ent.) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/10) – 85% off
✚ Snow Moto Racing Freedom (Nacon) – $13.12 (Usually $52.50, ends 18/10) – 75% off
✚ Songbird Symphony (PQube) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/10) – 60% off
✚ Sophia’s World (Asylum Square Interactive) – $12.69 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/10) – 15% off
✚ Space Elite Force II (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/10) – 80% off
✚ Space Ribbon (Onteca) – $1.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 02/11) – 80% off
✚ SpiderSolitaire BLACK (G-MODE) – $1.49 (Usually $7.65, ends 06/11) – 81% off
✚ Stellar Interface (Imagination Overflow) – $1.49 (Usually $19.50, ends 17/10) – 92% off
✚ Stencil Art (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 29/10) – 75% off
✚ Stranded Deep (Beam Team) – $26.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 18/10) – 30% off
✚ Strike! Ten Pin Bowling (Touch Mechanics) – $12.79 (Usually $15.99, ends 06/11) – 20% off
✚ Sudoku Relax (G-MODE) – $1.49 (Usually $7.65, ends 06/11) – 81% off
✚ Super Soccer Blast (Unfinished Pixel) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 26/10) – 50% off
✚ Super Sports Blast (Unfinished Pixel) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 26/10) – 40% off
✚ SuperEpic: The Entertainment War (Numskull Games) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/11) – 90% off
✚ Syberia (Microids) – $4.47 (Usually $22.35, ends 27/10) – 80% off
✚ Syberia 2 (Microids) – $2.99 (Usually $45.00, ends 27/10) – 93% off
✚ Tales of the Tiny Planet (Pixelsplit) – $16.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/10) – 25% off
✚ Tanky Tanks (EpiXR) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 25/10) – 50% off
✚ Techno Tanks (EpiXR) – $3.49 (Usually $6.99, ends 25/10) – 50% off
✚ Tetris® Effect: Connected (Enhance) – $45.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 21/10) – 25% off
✚ Tharsis (QubicGames) – $4.49 (Usually $17.99, ends 29/10) – 75% off
✚ The Bear And The Admiral (Jack Boylan) – $24.29 (Usually $26.99, ends 14/10) – 10% off
✚ The Copper Canyon Dixie Dash (Black Dragon Studios) – $5.02 (Usually $10.05, ends 21/10) – 50% off
✚ The Marauder Chronicles: Curse Over Valdria (Gamuzumi) – $6.39 (Usually $7.99, ends 27/10) – 20% off
✚ The Office Quest (11Sheep) – $5.39 (Usually $17.99, ends 21/10) – 70% off
✚ The Sinking City (Frogwares) – $29.60 (Usually $74.00, ends 05/11) – 60% off
✚ The Sokoban (UNBALANCE) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/10) – 30% off
✚ The Sundew (2054) – $16.87 (Usually $18.75, ends 21/10) – 10% off
✚ Through the Darkest of Times (HandyGames) – $13.49 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/10) – 40% off
✚ Tic-Tac-Letters by POWGI (Lightwood Consultancy Ltd) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/10) – 50% off
✚ Timber Tennis: Versus (Crunching Koalas) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 17/10) – 50% off
✚ Timothy and the Mysterious Forest (QubicGames) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/10) – 50% off
✚ Tin & Kuna (Numskull Games) – $3.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 05/11) – 90% off
✚ Tiny Lands (QubicGames) – $4.45 (Usually $8.90, ends 29/10) – 50% off
✚ Tower Climb (11Sheep LTD) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/10) – 70% off
✚ Trine 2: Complete Story (Frozenbyte) – $6.37 (Usually $25.50, ends 20/10) – 75% off
✚ Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power (Frozenbyte Oy) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/10) – 75% off
✚ Trine Enchanted Edition (Frozenbyte) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/10) – 75% off
✚ UBERMOSH:OMEGA (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/10) – 80% off
✚ UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe:Late[cl-r] (PQube) – $21.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 21/10) – 65% off
✚ Unlock The King (QUByte Interactive) – $0.30 (Usually $1.50, ends 21/10) – 80% off
✚ Up Cliff Drive (11Sheep) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/10) – 70% off
✚ WARSAW (Crunching Koalas) – $17.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 17/10) – 40% off
✚ WORLDEND SYNDROME (PQube) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 21/10) – 70% off
✚ WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship (Nacon) – $18.75 (Usually $75.00, ends 18/10) – 75% off
✚ Wacky Run (Piotr Skalski) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 31/10) – 50% off
✚ Welcome to Primrose Lake (QubicGames) – $2.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/10) – 80% off
✚ Windbound (Koch Media) – $22.47 (Usually $44.95, ends 12/10) – 50% off
✚ Word Puzzles by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 21/10) – 50% off
✚ Word Search by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/10) – 50% off
✚ Word Sudoku by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/10) – 50% off
✚ Word Wheel by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/10) – 50% off
✚ Wordsweeper by POWGI (Lightwood Consultancy Ltd) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/10) – 50% off
✚ Wreckin’ Ball Adventure (QubicGames S.A.) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/10) – 80% off
✚ Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles (Prideful Sloth) – $18.55 (Usually $35.00, ends 06/11) – 47% off
✚ Zenith (BLG-Publishing) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/10) – 60% off
✚ Zombo Buster Advance (Silesia Games) – $4.19 (Usually $5.99, ends 19/10) – 30% off