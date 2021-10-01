Weekly Aussie eShop Downloads and Deals (Week 39) Blue Duck
It’s getting to the point of the year when there’s just too many games. Then you take that too many, and add more from the eShop. 54 games this week – it’s just a bit silly.
Hey that’s a nice big list – but trying to figure out if its worth recommending anything – eh not so easy.
New release highlights: Centipede: Recharged, Darksiders III, Hot Wheels Unleashed, Steel Assault, oh and there’s FIFA – which is just a kit update – so yeah don’t get it unless you need to see Ronaldo in his new team.
New sales highlights: Last week’s Blockbuster Sale and this weeks Square Enix sale are still on, otherwise have a look at; Sam & Max Save the World, Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure DELUXE, Thimbleweed Park, Windjammers and Ys Origin
Anything for you this week?
✚ 2weistein – The Curse of the Red Dragon 2 (Red Octopus) – $28.00
✚ A Juggler’s Tale (Mixtvision) – $22.50
✚ Aeon Drive (Critical Reflex) – $15.75 ($17.50 after 07/10)
✚ Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The First Cases (Microids) – $60.00
✚ Antonball Deluxe (Proponent Games) – $14.06 ($18.75 after 05/10)
✚ Arcade Archives TYPHOON GAL (HAMSTER) – $10.50
✚ Asdivine Saga (KEMCO) – $20.25 ($22.50 after 01/10)
✚ Astria Ascending (Plug In Digital) – $59.99
✚ BARRICADEZ ReVisited (FlyPenguin) – $18.00
✚ Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Racers (Outright Games) – $60.00
✚ Bonfire Peaks (Draknek) – $25.20
✚ COTTOn 2 – Saturn Tribute (City Connection) – $22.50
✚ COTTOn Boomerang – Saturn Tribute (City Connection) – $22.50
✚ Centipede: Recharged (Atari) – $13.50
✚ Colsword (D-Games) – $4.95
✚ ConnecTank™ (Natsume Inc.) – $45.00
✚ Dandy Ace (NEOWIZ) – $25.20
✚ Darksiders III (THQ Nordic) – $59.95
✚ Death’s Gambit: Afterlife (Serenity Forge) – $27.00 ($30.00 after 06/10)
✚ Doom & Destiny Worlds (Heartbit) – $18.00
✚ DroneRidge (Riddlersoft Games) – $11.70
✚ ExZeus: The Complete Collection (Ziggurat) – $19.50
✚ FIFA 22 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition (Electronic Arts) – $59.95
✚ G-DARIUS HD (ININ Games) – $44.99
✚ Gearshifters (Numskull Games) – $36.00 ($40.00 after 14/10)
✚ Guardian Force – Saturn Tribute (City Connection) – $22.50
✚ HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ (Milestone) – $69.95
✚ Kyle is Famous: Complete Edition (New Blood) – $18.75
✚ Ludo XXL (TREVA) – $30.00
✚ MMC KENKEN – The World’s Most Exciting Math and Logic Puzzle (MAGES.) – $37.58
✚ Mary Skelter Finale (Reef Entertainment) – TBC
✚ Math Classroom Challenge (ISDEC Soluciones) – $14.80
✚ Meteoroids 3D (ISDEC Soluciones) – $13.90
✚ Miners Races (Gametry) – $2.73 ($3.90 after 03/10)
✚ Mini Car Racing 2 (Kistler Benjamin) – $8.92 ($11.90 after 10/10)
✚ Pool Puzzles (Gametry) – $4.50
✚ Road Racing: Highway Car Chase (T-Bull) – $9.99
✚ Ronister Adventure (Isaias Game Dev) – $1.50
✚ SGC – Short Games Collection #1 (Nerd Monkeys) – $25.99
✚ Simple Dominoes (Gametry) – $2.70 ($3.00 after 03/10)
✚ Space Revenge (JanduSoft) – $13.20 ($16.50 after 30/10)
✚ Sports & Adventure Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $22.50
✚ Steel Assault (Tribute Games) – $18.89 ($20.99 after 11/10)
✚ Supersonic Tank Cats (No Gravity Games) – $6.00 ($7.50 after 30/10)
✚ Survival Z (Ember Entertainment) – $12.76 ($19.05 after 13/10)
✚ THE Card Battle: Eternal Destiny (D3 Publisher) – $25.50
✚ TRIOS – lofi beats / numbers to chill to (Samurai Punk) – $7.49 ($9.99 after 15/10)
✚ Takorita Meets Fries (Ratalaika Games) – $7.99
✚ Teacup (Whitethorn Digital) – $12.29
✚ Touhou Genso Wanderer -Lotus Labyrinth R- (Phoenixx) – $59.95
✚ UNSIGHTED (Humble Games) – $30.00
✚ UnMetal (Versus Evil) – $24.00 ($30.00 after 04/10)
✚ Underland (QUByte Interactive) – $9.00 ($12.00 after 14/10)
✚ Warp Frontier (Brawsome) – $19.35 ($21.50 after 04/10)
✚ 密室のサクリファイス／ABYSS OF THE SACRIFICE (D3 Publisher) – $36.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 20/10) – 40% off
✚ -KLAUS- (La Cosa) – $10.12 (Usually $20.25, ends 03/10) – 50% off
✚ 0 Degrees (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 20/10) – 40% off
✚ 1993 Shenandoah (Limit Break) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 03/10) – 40% off
✚ 64.0 (indienova) – $2.00 (Usually $4.00, ends 27/10) – 50% off
✚ Adventures of Bertram Fiddle Episode 2: A Bleaker Predicklement (Chorus Worldwide Games) – $4.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 13/10) – 60% off
✚ AngerForce: Reloaded for Nintendo Switch (indienova) – $9.45 (Usually $13.50, ends 27/10) – 30% off
✚ Angry Alligator (Orange One) – $40.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 19/10) – 10% off
✚ Antonball Deluxe (Proponent Games) – $14.06 (Usually $18.75, ends 05/10) – 25% off
✚ Apocalipsis Wormwood Edition (Klabater) – $2.99 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/10) – 60% off
✚ Asdivine Saga (KEMCO) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/10) – 10% off
✚ BALAN WONDERWORLD (SQUARE ENIX) – $27.47 (Usually $54.95, ends 04/10) – 50% off
✚ BILLIARD (D3 Publisher) – $1.57 (Usually $10.50, ends 20/10) – 85% off
✚ BOSSGARD (SandSailorStudio) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 13/10) – 50% off
✚ Bakumatsu Renka SHINSENGUMI (D3 Publisher) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 20/10) – 50% off
✚ Banner of the Maid (CE-Asia) – $15.59 (Usually $25.99, ends 06/10) – 40% off
✚ Behold the Kickmen (Ant Workshop) – $2.47 (Usually $4.95, ends 27/10) – 50% off
✚ Best Sniper Legacy: Dino Hunt & Shooter 3D (T-Bull) – $2.70 (Usually $9.00, ends 26/10) – 70% off
✚ Big Pharma (Klabater S.A.) – $9.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 18/10) – 80% off
✚ Biped (Postmeta Games) – $12.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/10) – 45% off
✚ Bitmaster (Sometimes You) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/10) – 30% off
✚ Bleep Bloop (Zerouno Games) – $2.40 (Usually $6.00, ends 28/10) – 60% off
✚ Blocky Puzzle (Kistler Benjamin) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/10) – 50% off
✚ Blue Rider (Eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 20/10) – 70% off
✚ Bonkies (Crunching Koalas) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/10) – 30% off
✚ Bot Vice (DYA GAMES) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/10) – 80% off
✚ Bring Honey Home (Kistler Benjamin) – $2.07 (Usually $6.90, ends 14/10) – 70% off
✚ Bullet Beat (TERNOX) – $1.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/10) – 87% off
✚ Business Tour Deluxe (8Floor Games) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/10) – 20% off
✚ Candleman (indienova) – $14.70 (Usually $21.00, ends 27/10) – 30% off
✚ Castle of no Escape (TERNOX) – $1.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/10) – 87% off
✚ Catch ‘Em! Goldfish Scooping (D3 Publisher) – $2.51 (Usually $10.05, ends 20/10) – 75% off
✚ Catty & Batty: The Spirit Guide (Sometimes You) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 13/10) – 20% off
✚ Cave Bad (eastasiasoft) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 20/10) – 50% off
✚ Chalk Dash Carnival (SAT-BOX) – $1.20 (Usually $10.00, ends 26/10) – 88% off
✚ Chaos on Deponia (Daedalic Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/10) – 75% off
✚ Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY! (SQUARE ENIX) – $23.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 04/10) – 60% off
✚ Collection of Mana (Square Enix) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 04/10) – 50% off
✚ Conarium (Iceberg Interactive) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/10) – 75% off
✚ Cruel Bands Career (indienova) – $4.20 (Usually $6.00, ends 27/10) – 30% off
✚ Cybxus Hearts (TERNOX) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/10) – 80% off
✚ DRAGON QUEST (Square Enix) – $4.90 (Usually $7.55, ends 04/10) – 35% off
✚ DRAGON QUEST II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line (Square Enix) – $6.20 (Usually $9.55, ends 04/10) – 35% off
✚ DRAGON QUEST III: The Seeds of Salvation (Square Enix) – $12.31 (Usually $18.95, ends 04/10) – 35% off
✚ Dark Grim Mariupolis (TERNOX) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/10) – 80% off
✚ Darkestville Castle (BUKA Entertainment) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/10) – 50% off
✚ Defenders of Ekron: Definitive Edition (Chorus Worldwide Games) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 13/10) – 75% off
✚ Defentron (Zerouno Games) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 28/10) – 60% off
✚ Delicious! Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire (eastasiasoft) – $5.39 (Usually $8.99, ends 20/10) – 40% off
✚ Deponia (Daedalic Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/10) – 75% off
✚ Deponia Doomsday (Daedalic Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/10) – 75% off
✚ Desktop Baseball (SAT-BOX) – $4.22 (Usually $10.56, ends 26/10) – 60% off
✚ Desktop Basketball (SAT-BOX) – $4.98 (Usually $12.47, ends 26/10) – 60% off
✚ Desktop Bowling (SAT-BOX) – $4.28 (Usually $10.70, ends 26/10) – 60% off
✚ Desktop Dodgeball (SAT-BOX) – $4.44 (Usually $11.12, ends 26/10) – 60% off
✚ Desktop Rugby (SAT-BOX) – $2.55 (Usually $11.12, ends 26/10) – 77% off
✚ Desktop Soccer (SAT-BOX) – $3.98 (Usually $9.96, ends 26/10) – 60% off
✚ Desktop Table Tennis (SAT-BOX) – $4.16 (Usually $10.41, ends 26/10) – 60% off
✚ Desktop Volleyball (SAT-BOX) – $4.32 (Usually $10.81, ends 26/10) – 60% off
✚ Devil Slayer Raksasi (indienova) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/10) – 30% off
✚ Doggie Ninja The Burning Strikers (toydea) – $3.04 (Usually $9.75, ends 26/10) – 69% off
✚ Doggie Ninja The Golden Mission (toydea) – $1.50 (Usually $9.75, ends 26/10) – 85% off
✚ Doomsday Vault (Flightless) – $16.74 (Usually $24.99, ends 11/10) – 33% off
✚ DragonFangZ – The Rose & Dungeon of Time (Toydea) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 26/10) – 50% off
✚ Duel on Board (indienova) – $6.93 (Usually $9.90, ends 27/10) – 30% off
✚ Dungeon of the Endless (PLAYDIGIOUS) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/10) – 80% off
✚ ESCAPE TRICK: 35 Fateful Enigmas (D3 Publisher) – $10.78 (Usually $26.95, ends 20/10) – 60% off
✚ Effie (Klabater) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 19/10) – 40% off
✚ Element (Flightless) – $6.49 (Usually $12.99, ends 11/10) – 50% off
✚ Enchanting Mahjong Match (D3 Publisher) – $3.25 (Usually $6.50, ends 20/10) – 50% off
✚ Enigmatis 2: The Mists of Ravenwood (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/10) – 90% off
✚ FINAL FANTASY IX (SQUARE ENIX) – $15.97 (Usually $31.95, ends 04/10) – 50% off
✚ FINAL FANTASY VII (SQUARE ENIX LTD.) – $11.97 (Usually $23.95, ends 04/10) – 50% off
✚ FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered (Square Enix) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 04/10) – 50% off
✚ FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster (SQUARE ENIX LTD.) – $39.97 (Usually $79.95, ends 04/10) – 50% off
✚ FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE (SQUARE ENIX LTD.) – $39.97 (Usually $79.95, ends 04/10) – 50% off
✚ FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HD (SQUARE ENIX) – $17.99 (Usually $44.99, ends 04/10) – 60% off
✚ FINAL FANTASY® CRYSTAL CHRONICLES™ Remastered Edition (SQUARE ENIX LTD.) – $17.98 (Usually $44.95, ends 04/10) – 60% off
✚ Fhtagn! – Tales of the Creeping Madness (Silesia Games) – $6.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 12/10) – 30% off
✚ Find 10 Differences (Kistler Benjamin) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 10/10) – 50% off
✚ Flood of Light (indienova) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 27/10) – 50% off
✚ Football Game (Ratalaika Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 10/10) – 50% off
✚ Forest Home (NextGen Reality) – $2.65 (Usually $19.99, ends 20/10) – 87% off
✚ Freedom Finger (Wide Right Interactive) – $6.99 (Usually $21.99, ends 11/10) – 68% off
✚ From Shadows (Klabater) – $2.99 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/10) – 60% off
✚ Future Aero Racing S Ultra – FAR S Ultra (Zerouno Games) – $3.60 (Usually $9.00, ends 28/10) – 60% off
✚ Gearshifters (Numskull Games) – $36.00 (Usually $40.00, ends 14/10) – 10% off
✚ Gibbous – A Cthulhu Adventure (Stuck In Attic) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 06/10) – 70% off
✚ Girls Tank Battle (TROOOZE) – $13.59 (Usually $16.99, ends 15/10) – 20% off
✚ Glyph (Bolverk Games) – $23.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 04/10) – 20% off
✚ Golazo! (Klabater S.A.) – $5.98 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/10) – 73% off
✚ Goodbye Deponia (Daedalic Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/10) – 75% off
✚ Guard Duty () – $7.99 (Usually $15.99, ends 10/10) – 50% off
✚ Have a Blast (Firenut) – $15.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/10) – 33% off
✚ Headsnatchers (Iceberg Interactive B.V.) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/10) – 75% off
✚ Heaven Dust (indienova) – $4.95 (Usually $9.90, ends 27/10) – 50% off
✚ Help Will Come Tomorrow (Klabater) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 19/10) – 75% off
✚ Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption (Silesia Games) – $14.99 (Usually $30.00, ends 06/10) – 50% off
✚ Heroes of the Monkey Tavern (Monkey Stories) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 12/10) – 50% off
✚ Hexagon Defense (Nether Yoshi Studio) – $2.49 (Usually $4.99, ends 11/10) – 50% off
✚ Hyper Jam (Bit Dragon) – $4.49 (Usually $22.49, ends 21/10) – 80% off
✚ I am Setsuna (Square Enix) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 04/10) – 50% off
✚ Immortal Redneck (CremaGames) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 07/10) – 30% off
✚ In Rays Of The Light (Sometimes You) – $8.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 17/10) – 30% off
✚ InfiniteCorp: Cyberpunk Card Game (T-Bull) – $8.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 07/10) – 10% off
✚ Instant Sports Summer Games (Plug In Digital) – $24.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 05/10) – 35% off
✚ Juiced! (TimothyvanderHoeven) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 24/10) – 60% off
✚ Kawaii Deathu Desu (eastasiasoft) – $2.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 20/10) – 70% off
✚ Kid Tripp (Four Horses) – $1.31 (Usually $5.20, ends 27/10) – 75% off
✚ LOST SPHEAR (SQUARE ENIX) – $27.98 (Usually $69.95, ends 04/10) – 60% off
✚ Lair of the Clockwork God (Ant Workshop) – $6.49 (Usually $25.99, ends 06/10) – 75% off
✚ Legend of Mana (SQUARE ENIX) – $33.74 (Usually $44.99, ends 04/10) – 25% off
✚ Lines Infinite (Hook Games) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 28/10) – 50% off
✚ Lines X (Hook Games) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 28/10) – 50% off
✚ Links Puzzle (Kistler Benjamin) – $2.85 (Usually $4.99, ends 14/10) – 43% off
✚ Lost Grimoires 3: The Forgotten Well (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/10) – 90% off
✚ Lost Sea (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 20/10) – 70% off
✚ May’s Mysteries: The Secret of Dragonville (Klabater ) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/10) – 20% off
✚ Micro Pico Racers (Zerouno Games) – $2.40 (Usually $6.00, ends 28/10) – 60% off
✚ MindSeize (First Press Games) – $17.99 (Usually $22.49, ends 07/10) – 20% off
✚ Mini Car Racing 2 (Kistler Benjamin) – $8.92 (Usually $11.90, ends 10/10) – 25% off
✚ Mini Motor Racing X (NextGen Reality) – $6.24 (Usually $24.99, ends 20/10) – 75% off
✚ Monster Crown (Soedesco) – $40.49 (Usually $44.99, ends 11/10) – 10% off
✚ Moto Racer 4 (Anuman Interactive) – $1.48 (Usually $22.35, ends 20/10) – 93% off
✚ Moto Rider GO: Highway Traffic (T-Bull) – $3.87 (Usually $12.90, ends 26/10) – 70% off
✚ Music Racer (Sometimes You) – $7.35 (Usually $10.50, ends 17/10) – 30% off
✚ My Maitê (TERNOX) – $4.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/10) – 47% off
✚ NEO: The World Ends with You (SQUARE ENIX) – $59.46 (Usually $84.95, ends 04/10) – 30% off
✚ Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet (Application Systems Heidelberg Software GmbH) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 06/10) – 50% off
✚ Never Breakup (indienova) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/10) – 30% off
✚ Nexoria: Dungeon Rogue Heroes (TERNOX) – $2.99 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/10) – 60% off
✚ Nightshade／百花百狼 (D3 Publisher) – $43.20 (Usually $72.00, ends 20/10) – 40% off
✚ No Longer Home (Fellow Traveller) – $15.60 (Usually $19.50, ends 21/10) – 20% off
✚ ONINAKI (SQUARE ENIX) – $38.97 (Usually $77.95, ends 04/10) – 50% off
✚ Offroad Racing – Buggy X ATV X Moto (Microids) – $2.99 (Usually $45.00, ends 20/10) – 93% off
✚ Omega Labyrinth Life (D3 Publisher) – $41.40 (Usually $90.00, ends 20/10) – 54% off
✚ Our Flick Erasers (SAT-BOX) – $9.30 (Usually $18.61, ends 26/10) – 50% off
✚ Pantsu Hunter: Back to the 90s (Evgeniy Kolpakov) – $13.65 (Usually $19.50, ends 17/10) – 30% off
✚ Rally Rock ‘N Racing (EnjoyUp Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/10) – 80% off
✚ ReactorX (TERNOX) – $1.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 20/10) – 80% off
✚ Reversi Let’s Go (indienova) – $4.89 (Usually $6.99, ends 27/10) – 30% off
✚ Rift Racoon (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 20/10) – 40% off
✚ Rising Hell (Chorus Worldwide Games) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 13/10) – 50% off
✚ Roarr! Jurassic Edition (Klabater) – $2.99 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/10) – 60% off
✚ Robothorium (Forever Entertainment) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/10) – 50% off
✚ Romancing SaGa 2 (SQUARE ENIX) – $15.18 (Usually $37.95, ends 04/10) – 60% off
✚ Romancing SaGa 3 (Square Enix) – $19.58 (Usually $48.95, ends 04/10) – 60% off
✚ SKYHILL (Klabater) – $2.99 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/10) – 60% off
✚ STAR OCEAN FIRST DEPARTURE R (SQUARE ENIX) – $15.97 (Usually $31.95, ends 04/10) – 50% off
✚ SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS™ (SQUARE ENIX) – $17.98 (Usually $44.95, ends 04/10) – 60% off
✚ Sam & Max Save the World (Skunkape Games) – $22.60 (Usually $28.26, ends 06/10) – 20% off
✚ Sheepo (Top Hat Studios) – $14.02 (Usually $16.50, ends 20/10) – 15% off
✚ Silence (Daedalic Entertainment) – $2.69 (Usually $26.95, ends 30/10) – 90% off
✚ Sin Slayers: Enhanced Edition (Black Tower Games) – $2.99 (Usually $29.90, ends 14/10) – 90% off
✚ Sisters Royale: Five Sisters Under Fire (Chorus Worldwide Games) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 13/10) – 50% off
✚ Skatemasta Tcheco (eastasiasoft) – $2.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 20/10) – 70% off
✚ Skyland Rush – Air Raid Attack (Zerouno Games) – $3.60 (Usually $9.00, ends 28/10) – 60% off
✚ Smart Moves (TERNOX) – $1.00 (Usually $9.00, ends 20/10) – 89% off
✚ Space Revenge (JanduSoft) – $13.20 (Usually $16.50, ends 30/10) – 20% off
✚ Speed Limit (Chorus Worldwide Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/10) – 50% off
✚ Spelunker Party! (SQUARE ENIX) – $23.49 (Usually $46.99, ends 04/10) – 50% off
✚ Steel Assault (Tribute Games) – $18.89 (Usually $20.99, ends 11/10) – 10% off
✚ Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure DELUXE (Reign Bros) – $4.49 (Usually $22.49, ends 13/10) – 80% off
✚ Still There (Iceberg Interactive) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/10) – 40% off
✚ Strikey Sisters (DYA GAMES) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/10) – 80% off
✚ Sudoku Universe (FengHuoLianCheng (Beijing) Science & Technology Co., Ltd.) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 27/10) – 50% off
✚ Super Chariot (Microids) – $2.23 (Usually $22.35, ends 20/10) – 90% off
✚ Super Space Serpent Secondary Edition (VerenigdeProducties) – $11.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/10) – 25% off
✚ Super Star Path (DYA GAMES) – $1.59 (Usually $7.95, ends 28/10) – 80% off
✚ Superliminal (Pillow Castle) – $18.90 (Usually $27.00, ends 08/10) – 30% off
✚ Supersonic Tank Cats (No Gravity Games) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/10) – 20% off
✚ Survival Z (Ember Entertainment) – $12.76 (Usually $19.05, ends 13/10) – 33% off
✚ THE Card: Poker, Texas hold ’em, Blackjack and Page One (D3 Publisher) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/10) – 70% off
✚ TRIALS of MANA (SQUARE ENIX) – $38.97 (Usually $77.95, ends 04/10) – 50% off
✚ TRIOS – lofi beats / numbers to chill to (Samurai Punk) – $7.49 (Usually $9.99, ends 15/10) – 25% off
✚ TaniNani () – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/10) – 20% off
✚ Task Force Kampas (eastasiasoft) – $2.69 (Usually $8.99, ends 20/10) – 70% off
✚ Tetragon (BUKA Entertainment) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/10) – 50% off
✚ The Adventures of Bertram Fiddle: Episode 1: A Dreadly Business (Chorus Worldwide Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 13/10) – 50% off
✚ The Big Journey (Hook Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/10) – 50% off
✚ The Casino -Roulette, Video Poker, Slot Machines, Craps, Baccarat- (D3 Publisher) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/10) – 50% off
✚ The Explorer of Night (TERNOX) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/10) – 80% off
✚ The Golf (D3 Publisher) – $5.24 (Usually $14.99, ends 20/10) – 65% off
✚ The Longing (ASHGAMES) – $16.49 (Usually $21.99, ends 06/10) – 25% off
✚ The Men of Yoshiwara: Kikuya (D3 Publisher) – $13.20 (Usually $26.95, ends 20/10) – 51% off
✚ The Men of Yoshiwara: Ohgiya (D3 Publisher) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 20/10) – 50% off
✚ The Pillar: Puzzle Escape (eastasiasoft) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 20/10) – 50% off
✚ The Solitaire Conspiracy (Ant Workshop) – $8.49 (Usually $16.99, ends 27/10) – 50% off
✚ The VideoKid (Chorus Worldwide Games) – $3.30 (Usually $6.60, ends 13/10) – 50% off
✚ Thimbleweed Park (Terrible Toybox) – $9.19 (Usually $22.99, ends 06/10) – 60% off
✚ This is the Zodiac Speaking (Klabater) – $5.99 (Usually $19.50, ends 19/10) – 69% off
✚ Thomas Was Alone (Ant Workshop) – $8.32 (Usually $16.65, ends 27/10) – 50% off
✚ Toki (Microids) – $1.48 (Usually $22.35, ends 20/10) – 93% off
✚ UnMetal (Versus Evil) – $24.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 04/10) – 20% off
✚ Unavowed ( Wadjet Eye Games) – $19.12 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/10) – 15% off
✚ Undead Battle Royale (SAT-BOX) – $7.70 (Usually $11.00, ends 26/10) – 30% off
✚ Underland (QUByte Interactive) – $9.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 14/10) – 25% off
✚ Unruly Heroes (Magic Design Studios) – $13.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 07/10) – 55% off
✚ Urban Flow (Baltoro Games) – $1.39 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/10) – 94% off
✚ Virtual Battle (SAT-BOX) – $5.22 (Usually $10.44, ends 26/10) – 50% off
✚ Void Source (TERNOX) – $1.65 (Usually $8.25, ends 20/10) – 80% off
✚ Voxel Galaxy (SAT-BOX) – $2.55 (Usually $11.12, ends 26/10) – 77% off
✚ Voxel Pirates (SAT-BOX) – $2.42 (Usually $10.55, ends 26/10) – 77% off
✚ Voxel Shot for Nintendo Switch (SAT-BOX) – $2.31 (Usually $10.05, ends 26/10) – 77% off
✚ Voxel Sword (SAT-BOX) – $2.07 (Usually $9.00, ends 26/10) – 77% off
✚ WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY MAXIMA (SQUARE ENIX LTD.) – $21.98 (Usually $54.95, ends 04/10) – 60% off
✚ Warp Frontier (Brawsome) – $19.35 (Usually $21.50, ends 04/10) – 10% off
✚ Warp Shift (ISBIT GAMES) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/10) – 90% off
✚ Wayout (Hook Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 28/10) – 50% off
✚ We. The Revolution (Klabater) – $8.99 (Usually $30.00, ends 19/10) – 70% off
✚ Wenjia (indienova) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 27/10) – 50% off
✚ West of Loathing (Asymmetric) – $9.60 (Usually $16.00, ends 03/10) – 40% off
✚ When the Past was Around (Chorus Worldwide Games) – $6.47 (Usually $12.95, ends 13/10) – 50% off
✚ Wrestling Empire (Mdickie) – $17.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 10/10) – 40% off