Weekly Aussie eShop Downloads and Deals (Week 32) Packed full of jam
Rightio, not only did we get a handful of games shadow-dropped Thursday morning from the Indie World showcase, but there’s also all the regular releases. There’s a lot to get through.
Take a deep breath; here we go.
New release highlights: The long-awaited Axiom Verge 2 arrived, we got a fantastic Australian made game with Necrobarista – Final Pour. Both Curious Expedition 2 and Slime Rancher: Plortable Edition look all sorts of fun, Garden Story is adorable, and Boyfriend Dungeon has you dating swords. And finally, ISLANDERS: Console Edition – and that’s just the games announced this week.
Also, take a look at FORECLOSED, art of rally, Button City as part of the non-Indie World games.
New sales highlights: Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition is two Digimon games for just over $30 and I’m told they’re good. GOD EATER 3 is 80% off down to $16.99. Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition hits 50% off, Little Nightmares Complete Edition drops to just over $10 with 80% off. Mortal Kombat 11 is down to $27, Ni No Kuni Remastered: Wrath of the White Witch is a great deal at $17.99 as well. There’s also a bunch of other Bethesda, THQ and LEGO games all discounted as well.
✚ .cat Milk (GAME NACIONAL) – $4.50 ($15.00 after 11/09)
✚ Axiom Verge 2 (Thomas Happ Games LLC) – $24.30 ($27.00 after 18/08)
✚ Black Book (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL) – $31.87 ($37.50 after 17/08)
✚ Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games) – $25.50
✚ Button City (Subliminal) – $23.40 ($26.00 after 16/08)
✚ Crimson Spires (eastasiasoft) – $23.99 ($29.99 after 31/08)
✚ Curious Expedition 2 (Thunderful) – $30.00
✚ Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins (Maze Theory ) – $12.74 ($16.99 after 26/08)
✚ Dungeon’s Hell (Piotr Skalski) – $4.50
✚ FORECLOSED (Merge Games) – $24.00 ($30.00 after 25/08)
✚ Faraday Protocol (Deck 13) – $37.50
✚ Fhtagn! – Tales of the Creeping Madness (Silesia Games) – $6.99 ($9.99 after 01/09)
✚ Fire Tonight (Way Down Deep) – $7.50
✚ Garden Story (Rose City Games) – $30.00
✚ ISLANDERS: Console Edition (Coatsink Software) – $8.50
✚ Links Puzzle (Kistler Benjamin) – $4.99
✚ Love Esquire (Mama Morin) – $27.19 ($33.99 after 18/08)
✚ Magnus Failure (Ultimate Games) – $6.00
✚ Mahjong Masters (Kistler Benjamin) – $5.34 ($7.90 after 15/08)
✚ Mary Kay Andrews: The Fixer Upper (Ocean Media) – $15.00
✚ Necrobarista – Final Pour – (Coconut Island Games) – $22.95 ($27.00 after 24/08)
✚ One Deck Dungeon (Underbite Games) – $12.60
✚ Poker Champion: Texas Hold’em (T-Bull) – $14.99
✚ Slime Rancher: Plortable Edition (Monomi Park) – $35.95
✚ Super Hiking League DX (QUByte Interactive) – $6.00 ($7.50 after 24/08)
✚ Tetragon (BUKA Entertainment) – $18.00 ($22.50 after 19/08)
✚ Tomb Sweeper (Piotr Skalski) – $4.50
✚ art of rally (Funselektor) – $35.95
✚ 30-in-1 Game Collection: Volume 1 (Teyon) – $19.12 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/08) – 15% off
✚ 30-in-1 Game Collection: Volume 2 (Digital Bards) – $19.12 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/08) – 15% off
✚ 3D Billiards – Pool & Snooker (Joindots) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ 3D MiniGolf (Joindots) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ 88 Heroes – 98 Heroes Edition (Rising Star Games) – $9.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 17/08) – 80% off
✚ A Normal Lost Phone (Plug In Digital) – $3.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 22/08) – 60% off
✚ Accidental Queens Collection (Plug In Digital ) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/08) – 50% off
✚ Adrenaline Rush – Miami Drive (Baltoro Media Group Sp.z o.o. Sp.K.) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 12/09) – 75% off
✚ Aggelos (PQube) – $4.20 (Usually $21.00, ends 26/08) – 80% off
✚ Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (Plug In Digital) – $23.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 22/08) – 20% off
✚ Alt-Frequencies (Plug In Digital) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 22/08) – 50% off
✚ Alteric (Sometimes You) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/08) – 80% off
✚ Anarcute (Plug In Digital) – $7.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/08) – 67% off
✚ Another Lost Phone: Laura’s Story (Plug In Digital) – $3.60 (Usually $9.00, ends 22/08) – 60% off
✚ Anthill (Thunderful) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/08) – 60% off
✚ Aokana – Four Rhythms Across the Blue (PQube) – $30.15 (Usually $45.00, ends 26/08) – 33% off
✚ Apocalipsis Wormwood Edition (Klabater) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/08) – 60% off
✚ Arcade Spirits (PQube) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 26/08) – 40% off
✚ Arietta of Spirits (RED ART GAMES) – $27.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 19/08) – 10% off
✚ Ary and the Secret of Seasons (Modus Games) – $14.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 16/08) – 75% off
✚ Away: Journey to the Unexpected (PLAYDIUS) – $6.37 (Usually $25.50, ends 22/08) – 75% off
✚ Axiom Verge (Thomas Happ Games) – $24.30 (Usually $27.00, ends 18/08) – 10% off
✚ Axiom Verge 2 (Thomas Happ Games LLC) – $24.30 (Usually $27.00, ends 18/08) – 10% off
✚ BAFL – Brakes Are For Losers (Plug In Digital) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 22/08) – 60% off
✚ BLAZBLUE CENTRALFICTION Special Edition (PQube) – $12.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 26/08) – 80% off
✚ BLAZBLUE CROSS TAG BATTLE (PQube) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 26/08) – 60% off
✚ Bear With Me: The Lost Robots (Modus Games) – $2.26 (Usually $7.55, ends 16/08) – 70% off
✚ Before I Forget (Plug In Digital) – $9.89 (Usually $10.99, ends 22/08) – 10% off
✚ Big Pharma (Klabater S.A.) – $9.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 30/08) – 80% off
✚ Black Book (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL) – $31.87 (Usually $37.50, ends 17/08) – 15% off
✚ Blocky Puzzle (Kistler Benjamin) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/08) – 80% off
✚ Blood Breed (Cool Small Games) – $1.49 (Usually $9.00, ends 12/09) – 83% off
✚ Bombslinger (Plug In Digital) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 22/08) – 75% off
✚ Bounty Battle (Merge Games) – $11.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 23/08) – 70% off
✚ Bridge Constructor Ultimate Edition (Headup Games) – $7.65 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/09) – 66% off
✚ Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead (Headup Games) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 09/09) – 40% off
✚ Bring Honey Home (Kistler Benjamin) – $1.38 (Usually $6.90, ends 31/08) – 80% off
✚ Burly Men at Sea (Plug In Digital) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 22/08) – 60% off
✚ Bury me, my Love (Plug in Digital) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 22/08) – 75% off
✚ Button City (Subliminal) – $23.40 (Usually $26.00, ends 16/08) – 10% off
✚ Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $26.38 (Usually $79.95, ends 21/08) – 67% off
✚ Car Driving Simulator (Game Mavericks) – $14.50 (Usually $29.00, ends 02/09) – 50% off
✚ Cast of the Seven Godsends (Merge Games) – $5.84 (Usually $19.49, ends 23/08) – 70% off
✚ Castaway Paradise (Rokaplay) – $23.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 11/09) – 20% off
✚ Cat Quest (PQube) – $7.75 (Usually $15.50, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ Children of Zodiarcs (Plug In Digital) – $16.19 (Usually $26.99, ends 22/08) – 40% off
✚ Chroma Squad (Plug In Digital) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/08) – 60% off
✚ Cloudbase Prime (Floating Island Games) – $1.76 (Usually $14.50, ends 23/08) – 88% off
✚ Conga Master Party! (Rising Star Games) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 17/08) – 80% off
✚ Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! (Vertigo Gaming) – $4.32 (Usually $21.60, ends 22/08) – 80% off
✚ Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! (Vertigo Gaming) – $15.12 (Usually $25.20, ends 22/08) – 40% off
✚ Cooking Tycoons 2: 3 in 1 Bundle (Baltoro Games) – $1.45 (Usually $19.50, ends 12/09) – 93% off
✚ Corridor Z (Mass Creation) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 26/08) – 75% off
✚ Crazy BMX World (Shinyuden ) – $3.60 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/08) – 20% off
✚ Creepy Road (GROOVYMILK) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 01/09) – 50% off
✚ Crimson Spires (eastasiasoft) – $23.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 31/08) – 20% off
✚ Cryogear (PolarityFlow, Adrian Zingg) – $17.58 (Usually $26.25, ends 02/09) – 33% off
✚ Cubers: Arena (Teyon) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/08) – 50% off
✚ Cubicity (OverGamez) – $3.60 (Usually $9.00, ends 31/08) – 60% off
✚ Curious Expedition (Thunderful) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/08) – 50% off
✚ Cyber Complex (PolarityFlow) – $14.07 (Usually $21.00, ends 02/09) – 33% off
✚ DOOM (Bethesda®) – $41.21 (Usually $54.95, ends 24/08) – 25% off
✚ DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 for Nintendo Switch (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $14.39 (Usually $89.95, ends 21/08) – 84% off
✚ Dead in Vinland – True Viking edition (Plug In Digital) – $21.00 (Usually $42.00, ends 22/08) – 50% off
✚ Deadlings (ALL IN! GAMES spółka z o.o.) – $1.39 (Usually $6.99, ends 05/09) – 80% off
✚ Death Road to Canada (Ukiyo Publishing) – $9.97 (Usually $19.95, ends 24/08) – 50% off
✚ Decay of Logos (Rising Star Games) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/08) – 60% off
✚ Defend the Kingdom (Kistler Benjamin) – $5.52 (Usually $6.90, ends 26/08) – 20% off
✚ Die for Valhalla! (Monster Couch) – $3.59 (Usually $17.99, ends 25/08) – 80% off
✚ Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $31.98 (Usually $79.95, ends 21/08) – 60% off
✚ Divine Ascent (Timothée Paez) – $4.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 31/08) – 40% off
✚ Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins (Maze Theory ) – $12.74 (Usually $16.99, ends 26/08) – 25% off
✚ Door Kickers (QubicGames) – $7.50 (Usually $17.99, ends 05/09) – 58% off
✚ Double Kick Heroes (Plug in Digital) – $22.11 (Usually $33.00, ends 22/08) – 33% off
✚ Dracula’s Legacy (Joindots) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ DragoDino (Plug In Digital) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 22/08) – 60% off
✚ Dry Drowning (Vigamus Leonardo) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ Dungeon Rushers (Plug In Digital) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/08) – 80% off
✚ Eastward (Chucklefish) – $32.35 (Usually $35.95, ends 16/09) – 10% off
✚ Effie (Klabater) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ Ellipsis (Silesia Games) – $1.49 (Usually $7.50, ends 22/08) – 80% off
✚ Energy Cycle Edge (Sometimes You) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/08) – 80% off
✚ Escape Game Fort Boyard (Microids) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 01/09) – 50% off
✚ Event Horizon (Drageus Games) – $1.49 (Usually $9.00, ends 12/09) – 83% off
✚ Evergate (PQube) – $10.05 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/08) – 33% off
✚ Explosive Dinosaurs (Flynns Arcade) – $6.30 (Usually $10.50, ends 01/09) – 40% off
✚ FORECLOSED (Merge Games) – $24.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/08) – 20% off
✚ Fhtagn! – Tales of the Creeping Madness (Silesia Games) – $6.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 01/09) – 30% off
✚ Fin and the Ancient Mystery (Silesia Games) – $1.49 (Usually $7.50, ends 22/08) – 80% off
✚ Five Dates (Wales Interactive) – $16.57 (Usually $19.50, ends 26/08) – 15% off
✚ Flipon (Plug In Digital) – $6.03 (Usually $9.00, ends 22/08) – 33% off
✚ Flipping Death (Zoink Games) – $5.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 17/08) – 80% off
✚ Food Truck Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/09) – 80% off
✚ Forest Home (NextGen Reality) – $2.65 (Usually $19.99, ends 01/09) – 87% off
✚ Forgotten Tales – Day of the Dead (Joindots) – $11.99 (Usually $23.99, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ From Shadows (Klabater) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/08) – 60% off
✚ FunBox Party (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 12/09) – 50% off
✚ GIGA WRECKER ALT. (Rising Star Games) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 17/08) – 60% off
✚ GOD EATER 3 (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe S.A.S.) – $16.99 (Usually $84.95, ends 21/08) – 80% off
✚ GUNPIG: Firepower For Hire (Flynns Arcade) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/09) – 40% off
✚ Galaxy of Pen & Paper +1 Edition (Plug In Digital) – $9.37 (Usually $18.75, ends 22/08) – 50% off
✚ Geki Yaba Runner Anniversary Edition (ALL IN! GAMES) – $1.49 (Usually $4.50, ends 05/09) – 67% off
✚ Genetic Disaster (Drageus Games) – $3.71 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/09) – 84% off
✚ Ghost of a Tale (Plug In Digital) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 22/08) – 20% off
✚ Gnomes Garden 3: The thief of castles (8Floor Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ Golazo! (Klabater S.A.) – $6.07 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 73% off
✚ Gothic Murder: Adventure That Changes Destiny (orange) – $10.82 (Usually $15.46, ends 07/09) – 30% off
✚ Grave Danger (Joindots) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ Green Game: TimeSwapper (Draw Distance) – $3.01 (Usually $4.50, ends 05/09) – 33% off
✚ Gunman Clive HD Collection (Hörberg Productions) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/08) – 60% off
✚ Halloween Forever (Vitei Backroom) – $12.17 (Usually $13.99, ends 16/08) – 13% off
✚ Harvest Life (Rokaplay) – $7.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 11/09) – 80% off
✚ Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Special Edition (Rising Star Games) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 17/08) – 50% off
✚ Harvest Moon: Mad Dash (Rising Star Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/08) – 50% off
✚ Healer’s Quest (NSwitchDS_HealersQuest) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/08) – 20% off
✚ Hello Kitty Kruisers With Sanrio Friends (Rising Star Games) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 17/08) – 40% off
✚ Help Will Come Tomorrow (Klabater) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/08) – 70% off
✚ Heroes of the Monkey Tavern (Monkey Stories) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 24/08) – 50% off
✚ Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?! (Rising Star Games) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/08) – 70% off
✚ Holy Potatoes! We’re In Space?! (Rising Star Games) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/08) – 70% off
✚ Holy Potatoes! What The Hell?! (Rising Star Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/08) – 50% off
✚ Hover (Plug In Digital) – $11.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 22/08) – 70% off
✚ HyperParasite (QubicGames) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/09) – 80% off
✚ INSTANT SPORTS TENNIS (Breakfirst Games) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ Immortal Planet (Monster Couch) – $8.79 (Usually $21.99, ends 25/08) – 60% off
✚ Instant Sports (Plug In Digital) – $19.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 22/08) – 35% off
✚ Instant Sports Summer Games (Plug In Digital) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 22/08) – 20% off
✚ Iris and the Giant (Plug In Digital) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/08) – 20% off
✚ Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Myth Infinite Combate (PQube) – $32.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 26/08) – 45% off
✚ Island Flight Simulator (Joindots) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ It came from space and ate our brains (ALL IN! GAMES) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/09) – 80% off
✚ Jump King (Ukiyo Publishing) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 24/08) – 50% off
✚ Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition (FRONTIER) – $42.49 (Usually $84.99, ends 05/09) – 50% off
✚ Kiai Resonance (Timothée Paez) – $4.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 31/08) – 40% off
✚ Kill The Bad Guy (Plug In Digital) – $3.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 22/08) – 67% off
✚ Knights of Pen & Paper 2 Deluxiest Edition (Plug In Digital) – $5.85 (Usually $19.50, ends 22/08) – 70% off
✚ Knights of Pen and Paper +1 Deluxier Edition (Plug In Digital) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/08) – 75% off
✚ Kowloon High-School Chronicle (PQube) – $38.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 26/08) – 15% off
✚ LASTFIGHT (Joindots) – $23.99 (Usually $47.99, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ LEGO® DC Super-Villains (WB Games) – $26.98 (Usually $89.95, ends 23/08) – 70% off
✚ LEGO® Jurassic World (WB Games) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 23/08) – 50% off
✚ LEGO® The Incredibles (WB Games) – $22.48 (Usually $89.95, ends 23/08) – 75% off
✚ LEGO® Worlds (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment) – $21.47 (Usually $49.95, ends 23/08) – 57% off
✚ Lambs on the road : The Beginning (Flynns Arcade) – $2.70 (Usually $4.50, ends 01/09) – 40% off
✚ Lamentum (Neon Doctrine) – $21.60 (Usually $24.00, ends 31/08) – 10% off
✚ Laraan (Flynns Arcade) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/09) – 40% off
✚ Last Encounter (Silesia Games) – $1.59 (Usually $19.99, ends 22/08) – 92% off
✚ Lethis – Path of Progress (Plug In Digital) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 22/08) – 50% off
✚ Linelight (Plug In Digital) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 22/08) – 20% off
✚ Little Dragons Café (Rising Star Games) – $30.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 17/08) – 60% off
✚ Little Nightmares II (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $31.96 (Usually $39.95, ends 21/08) – 20% off
✚ Little Nightmares™ Complete Edition (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $11.19 (Usually $55.95, ends 21/08) – 80% off
✚ Little Racer (ALL IN! GAMES) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 05/09) – 90% off
✚ Lonely Mountains: Downhill (Thunderful) – $20.10 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/08) – 33% off
✚ Lost Phone Stories (Plug In Digital) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 22/08) – 60% off
✚ Lost in Harmony (Plug In Digital) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 22/08) – 70% off
✚ Love Esquire (Mama Morin) – $27.19 (Usually $33.99, ends 18/08) – 20% off
✚ Luckslinger (2Awesome Studio) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/08) – 30% off
✚ MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $14.55 (Usually $90.99, ends 21/08) – 84% off
✚ Mad Carnage (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/09) – 80% off
✚ Mahjong Deluxe 3 (Joindots) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ Mainlining (Merge Games) – $6.59 (Usually $21.99, ends 23/08) – 70% off
✚ May’s Mysteries: The Secret of Dragonville (Klabater ) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/08) – 10% off
✚ Mech Rage (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/09) – 90% off
✚ Mechstermination Force (Hörberg Productions) – $3.59 (Usually $17.99, ends 25/08) – 80% off
✚ Mega Party A Tootuff Adventure (Microids) – $9.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 01/09) – 80% off
✚ Melbits World (Plug In Digital) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 22/08) – 50% off
✚ Metamorphosis (ALL IN! GAMES) – $11.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 05/09) – 70% off
✚ Metro 2033 Redux (Koch Media) – $12.93 (Usually $36.95, ends 17/08) – 65% off
✚ Metro: Last Light Redux (Koch Media) – $12.93 (Usually $36.95, ends 17/08) – 65% off
✚ Midnight Evil (Draw Distance S.A.) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/09) – 80% off
✚ Mini Motor Racing X (NextGen Reality) – $4.99 (Usually $24.99, ends 01/09) – 80% off
✚ Moai VI: Unexpected Guests (Joindots) – $13.49 (Usually $26.99, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ Momonga Pinball Adventures (Plug In Digital) – $3.60 (Usually $9.00, ends 22/08) – 60% off
✚ Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate™ (CAPCOM Europe) – $31.98 (Usually $79.95, ends 18/08) – 60% off
✚ Monster Puzzle (Flynns Arcade) – $1.80 (Usually $3.00, ends 01/09) – 40% off
✚ Mortal Kombat 11 (WB Games) – $27.98 (Usually $69.95, ends 23/08) – 60% off
✚ Moto Racer 4 (Anuman Interactive) – $1.48 (Usually $22.35, ends 01/09) – 93% off
✚ MotoGP™18 (Milestone) – $4.49 (Usually $29.95, ends 26/08) – 85% off
✚ My Arctic Farm 2018 (Plug In Digital) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 22/08) – 70% off
✚ My Exotic Farm 2018 (Plug In Digital) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 22/08) – 70% off
✚ My Farm (Plug In Digital) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 22/08) – 70% off
✚ My Jurassic Farm 2018 (Plug In Digital ) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 22/08) – 70% off
✚ Necrobarista – Final Pour – (Coconut Island Games) – $22.95 (Usually $27.00, ends 24/08) – 15% off
✚ NeuroVoider (Plug In Digital) – $6.30 (Usually $21.00, ends 22/08) – 70% off
✚ Newton’s Cradle Puzzle Game (Peter Hijma) – $2.00 (Usually $4.00, ends 02/09) – 50% off
✚ Nexomon: Extinction (PQube) – $20.10 (Usually $30.00, ends 26/08) – 33% off
✚ Ni No Kuni Remastered: Wrath of the White Witch (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.) – $17.99(Usually $89.95, ends 21/08) – 80% off
✚ Ninja Shodown (Rising Star Games) – $3.90 (Usually $19.50, ends 17/08) – 80% off
✚ Ninjin: Clash of Carrots (Modus Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/08) – 80% off
✚ OBAKEIDORO! (FREE STYLE, Inc.) – $20.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 01/09) – 30% off
✚ Offroad Driving Simulator4x4: Trucks & SUV Trophy (Game Mavericks) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 02/09) – 50% off
✚ Offroad Racing – Buggy X ATV X Moto (Microids) – $2.99 (Usually $45.00, ends 01/09) – 93% off
✚ Old School Musical (Plug In Digital) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 22/08) – 60% off
✚ Out of Space: Couch Edition (Plug In Digital) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 22/08) – 20% off
✚ Outbuddies DX (Headup Games) – $9.18 (Usually $27.00, ends 09/09) – 66% off
✚ Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition (Modus Games) – $34.97 (Usually $69.95, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ PAC-MAN™ Championship Edition 2 PLUS (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $9.28 (Usually $30.95, ends 21/08) – 70% off
✚ Pankapu (Plug In Digital) – $3.59 (Usually $17.99, ends 22/08) – 80% off
✚ Paper Wars: Cannon Fodder Devastated (Draw Distance) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/09) – 80% off
✚ Paratopic (Baltoro Games) – $2.99 (Usually $8.25, ends 12/09) – 64% off
✚ PictoQuest (Plug In Digital) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 22/08) – 50% off
✚ Piczle Cross Adventure (Plug In Digital) – $8.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 22/08) – 40% off
✚ Pine (Kongregate) – $14.38 (Usually $35.95, ends 18/08) – 60% off
✚ Potata: Fairy Flower (OverGamez) – $8.10 (Usually $18.00, ends 31/08) – 55% off
✚ RICO (Rising Star Games) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/08) – 60% off
✚ Radio Commander (Console Labs) – $12.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/08) – 45% off
✚ Raiders Of The Lost Island (Last Tales) – $11.34 (Usually $16.20, ends 15/08) – 30% off
✚ Rally Racer: Offroad Racing Car Game (Game Mavericks) – $14.50 (Usually $29.00, ends 02/09) – 50% off
✚ Red Colony (Shinyuden) – $8.40 (Usually $10.50, ends 31/08) – 20% off
✚ Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered (Koch Media) – $12.48 (Usually $49.95, ends 17/08) – 75% off
✚ Red Wings: Aces of the Sky (ALL IN! GAMES) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 05/09) – 80% off
✚ Remothered: Broken Porcelain (Modus Games) – $34.97 (Usually $69.95, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ Renzo Racer (Joindots) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ Retro Machina (Super.com) – $17.37 (Usually $28.95, ends 18/08) – 40% off
✚ Roarr! Jurassic Edition (Klabater) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/08) – 60% off
✚ RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition (FRONTIER) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 05/09) – 50% off
✚ Root Film (Pqube) – $45.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 26/08) – 25% off
✚ SAINTS ROW®: THE THIRD™ – THE FULL PACKAGE (Koch Media) – $20.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 17/08) – 65% off
✚ SKYHILL (Klabater) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/08) – 60% off
✚ STAB STAB STAB! (Monster Couch) – $5.98 (Usually $14.95, ends 25/08) – 60% off
✚ STAY (PQube) – $2.70 (Usually $18.00, ends 26/08) – 85% off
✚ SUPERBEAT XONiC EX (Rising Star Games) – $15.75 (Usually $52.50, ends 17/08) – 70% off
✚ SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Complete Edition (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $14.55 (Usually $90.95, ends 21/08) – 84% off
✚ SWORD ART ONLINE: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $10.49 (Usually $69.95, ends 21/08) – 85% off
✚ Save the Ninja Clan (Sometimes You) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/08) – 80% off
✚ Say No! More (Thunderful) – $15.07 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/08) – 33% off
✚ ScourgeBringer (Plug In Digital) – $17.85 (Usually $25.50, ends 22/08) – 30% off
✚ Scribblenauts: Showdown (WB Games) – $13.73 (Usually $54.95, ends 23/08) – 75% off
✚ Season Match 2 (Joindots) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ Season Match 3: Curse of the Witch Crow (Joindots) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ Season Match HD (Joindots) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ Secrets of Magic – The Book of Spells (Joindots) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ Secrets of Magic 2 – Witches & Wizards (Joindots) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ Shape of the World (Plug In Digital) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/08) – 75% off
✚ Skelittle: A Giant Party! (Plug In Digital) – $5.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 22/08) – 67% off
✚ Skully (Modus Games) – $17.49 (Usually $69.99, ends 16/08) – 75% off
✚ Sky Mercenaries Redux (PolarityFlow) – $12.73 (Usually $19.00, ends 02/09) – 33% off
✚ Songbird Symphony (PQube) – $10.12 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/08) – 55% off
✚ Soul Axiom Rebooted (Wales Interactive) – $12.67 (Usually $19.50, ends 26/08) – 35% off
✚ Space Cows (ALL IN! GAMES) – $1.48 (Usually $11.99, ends 05/09) – 88% off
✚ SpellKeeper (Silesia Games) – $1.49 (Usually $8.90, ends 25/08) – 83% off
✚ Spider Solitaire (Baltoro Games) – $1.55 (Usually $13.50, ends 11/09) – 89% off
✚ Spiral Splatter (Sometimes You) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/08) – 80% off
✚ Spirit of the North (Merge Games) – $15.75 (Usually $31.50, ends 23/08) – 50% off
✚ Splasher (Plug In Digital) – $5.50 (Usually $22.00, ends 22/08) – 75% off
✚ Steamburg (Monster Couch) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/08) – 80% off
✚ Steampunk Tower 2 (Drageus Games) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 12/09) – 75% off
✚ Steel Rain (PolarityFlow) – $14.00 (Usually $20.90, ends 02/09) – 33% off
✚ Steredenn: Binary Stars (Plug In Digital) – $7.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 22/08) – 60% off
✚ Stick It to The Man (Zoink Games) – $3.60 (Usually $18.00, ends 17/08) – 80% off
✚ Stranded Sails – Explorers of the Cursed Islands (Merge Games) – $14.99 (Usually $37.49, ends 23/08) – 60% off
✚ Struggling (FRONTIER) – $9.49 (Usually $18.99, ends 05/09) – 50% off
✚ Summer Paws (Silesia Games) – $4.19 (Usually $5.99, ends 24/08) – 30% off
✚ Super Chariot (Microids) – $2.23 (Usually $22.35, ends 01/09) – 90% off
✚ Super Hiking League DX (QUByte Interactive) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 24/08) – 20% off
✚ Super Punch Patrol (Hörberg Productions) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/08) – 60% off
✚ Super Rocket Shootout (Plug In Digital) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 22/08) – 80% off
✚ Sweet Bakery Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/09) – 80% off
✚ Sweet Witches (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/09) – 90% off
✚ Tales of Vesperia™: Definitive Edition (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $19.98 (Usually $79.95, ends 21/08) – 75% off
✚ Tales of the Orient – The Rising Sun (Joindots) – $11.99 (Usually $23.99, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ Tallowmere (Teyon) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 19/08) – 50% off
✚ Tetsumo Party (Monster Couch sp. z o.o.) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/08) – 80% off
✚ The Count Lucanor (Merge Games) – $4.49 (Usually $22.49, ends 23/08) – 80% off
✚ The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim® (Bethesda Softworks) – $39.95 (Usually $79.95, ends 24/08) – 50% off
✚ The Forgotten Land (Rokaplay) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/09) – 80% off
✚ The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker (Wales Interactive) – $8.77 (Usually $19.50, ends 26/08) – 55% off
✚ The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame (WB Games) – $22.18 (Usually $59.95, ends 23/08) – 63% off
✚ The Last Door – Complete Edition (Plug In Digital) – $7.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/08) – 67% off
✚ The Next Penelope (Plug In Digital) – $3.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 22/08) – 80% off
✚ The Town of Light: Deluxe Edition (Wired Productions) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/08) – 60% off
✚ They Bleed Pixels (Spooky Squid Games Incorporated) – $3.15 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/09) – 86% off
✚ This is the Zodiac Speaking (Klabater) – $6.82 (Usually $19.50, ends 30/08) – 65% off
✚ Timber Tennis: Versus (Crunching Koalas) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 22/08) – 50% off
✚ Toki (Microids) – $1.48 (Usually $22.35, ends 01/09) – 93% off
✚ Tools Up! (ALL IN! GAMES) – $5.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 05/09) – 80% off
✚ Trailblazers (Rising Star Games) – $9.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 17/08) – 80% off
✚ Transcripted (Plug In Digital) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 22/08) – 75% off
✚ Trüberbrook (Headup Games) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 09/09) – 75% off
✚ UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe:Late[cl-r] (PQube) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 26/08) – 60% off
✚ Ultra Foodmess (Silesia Games) – $3.75 (Usually $6.00, ends 26/08) – 38% off
✚ Unitied (Peter Hijma) – $1.87 (Usually $3.75, ends 02/09) – 50% off
✚ Unknown Fate (MARSLIT GAMES) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/08) – 70% off
✚ Vambrace: Cold Soul (Headup GmbH) – $9.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 09/09) – 75% off
✚ Vostok Inc. (Wired Productions) – $4.39 (Usually $19.99, ends 24/08) – 78% off
✚ WORLDEND SYNDROME (PQube) – $19.80 (Usually $60.00, ends 26/08) – 67% off
✚ We. The Revolution (Klabater) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/08) – 70% off
✚ West of Loathing (Asymmetric) – $8.96 (Usually $16.00, ends 30/08) – 44% off
✚ What Comes After (Flynns Arcade) – $6.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 01/09) – 40% off
✚ Where Are My Friends? (Sometimes You) – $1.80 (Usually $9.00, ends 29/08) – 80% off
✚ White Night (Plug In Digital) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/08) – 80% off
✚ Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town (LeonardoInteractive) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 16/08) – 20% off
✚ Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Bethesda Game Studios®) – $23.98 (Usually $79.95, ends 24/08) – 70% off
✚ WorldNeverland – Elnea Kingdom (althi) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 01/09) – 70% off
✚ YOGA MASTER (My World) – $26.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 09/09) – 30% off
✚ Yono and the Celestial Elephants (Plug In Digital) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 22/08) – 75% off
✚ Zombie Night Terror (Plug In Digital) – $7.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/08) – 67% off