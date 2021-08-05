Weekly Aussie eShop Downloads and Deals (Week 31) Augfest
Need some games to play? For no reason in particular? There’s some new games this week that are worth a look at and a bunch more on sale. Let’s take a look.
As always, should something you like stand out and we haven’t mentioned it – let everyone know!
New release highlights: Dodgeball Academia, it’s sorta like Golf Story – but for Dodgeball. PICROSS S MEGA DRIVE & Master System edition, it’s Picross but with Sega stuff, which is good. The Falconeer: Warrior Edition and A Monster’s Expedition could be worth a look in as well.
New sales highlights: Burnout Paradise Remastered is all the way down to $11.98, bargain. Cat Quest II, super fun and down to $11.25. Aussie made favourites, Death Squared for $4.79, Party Golf for $2.25 and Screencheat: Unplugged for just $2.87 – that’s a great deal on all.
Elsewhere we’ve got the huge Stardew Valley down to $10.99, Fly TOGETHER! is great for $16.87, and you could take a look at Kamiko, The Jackbox Party Pack 7, SnowRunner and why not Prinny or Prinny.
Any final updates to the new releases will be added Friday morning.
✚ 123 Dots (Artax Games) – $15.00
✚ A Monster’s Expedition (Draknek) – $20.16 ($25.20 after 18/08)
✚ Arcade Archives BIO-SHIP PALADIN (HAMSTER) – $10.50
✚ Battle Calculator (Blacksmith DoubleCircle) – $18.00
✚ Dating Life: Miley X Emily (Gamuzumi) – $11.99 ($14.99 after 25/08)
✚ Dodgeball Academia (Humble Games) – $33.75 ($37.50 after 12/08)
✚ Doomsday Vault (Flightless) – $22.49 ($24.99 after 12/08)
✚ Dragon Star Varnir (Idea Factory) – $36.00 ($45.00 after 10/08)
✚ Dreamscaper (Freedom Games) – $26.24 ($34.99 after 12/08)
✚ Dungeon Defenders: Awakened (Chromatic Games) – $37.50
✚ Enter Digiton: Heart of Corruption (eastasiasoft) – $9.59 ($11.99 after 24/08)
✚ Haven Park (Mooneye Studios) – $12.95
✚ I.F.O (Turtle Cream) – $4.20 ($6.00 after 11/08)
✚ Memory Lane 2 (Playstige Interactive) – $6.00
✚ Orbals (FarSight Studios) – $39.99
✚ PICROSS S MEGA DRIVE & Master System edition (JUPITER) – $15.00
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series BLOCK SLIME CAVE (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $9.00
✚ Project AETHER: First Contact (Forever Entertainment) – $13.50 ($15.00 after 18/08)
✚ Smashroom (Forever Entertainment ) – $13.50 ($15.00 after 18/08)
✚ Star Hunter DX (Chorus Worldwide Games) – $18.00
✚ The Falconeer: Warrior Edition (Wired Productions) – $45.00
✚ moon (Onion Games) – $23.39 (Usually $25.99, ends 25/08) – 10% off
✚ void tRrLM(); //Void Terrarium (NIS America) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 31/08) – 40% off
✚ 20XX (Batterystaple) – $11.49 (Usually $22.99, ends 18/08) – 50% off
✚ 36 Fragments of Midnight (Ratalaika Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ A HERO AND A GARDEN (Ratalaika Games) – $5.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 26/08) – 35% off
✚ A Little Lily Princess (Ratalaika Games) – $13.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 26/08) – 30% off
✚ A Summer with the Shiba Inu (Ratalaika Games) – $8.24 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/08) – 45% off
✚ Access Denied (Ratalaika Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ Aces of the Luftwaffe – Squadron (HandyGames) – $6.49 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/08) – 71% off
✚ Alchemic Dungeons DX (Flyhigh Works) – $7.17 (Usually $14.35, ends 18/08) – 50% off
✚ Aldred Knight (QUByte Game Studio, LLC) – $0.59 (Usually $2.99, ends 19/08) – 80% off
✚ Alpaca Ball: Allstars (Badland Publishing) – $22.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/08) – 25% off
✚ Ambition of the Slimes (Flyhigh Works) – $4.47 (Usually $8.95, ends 18/08) – 50% off
✚ Angels with Scaly Wings (Ratalaika Games) – $11.24 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/08) – 25% off
✚ Animal Bomber (Piotr Skalski) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/08) – 50% off
✚ Anodyne 2: Return to Dust (Ratalaika Games) – $20.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 26/08) – 30% off
✚ Area 86 (SimDevs) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/08) – 40% off
✚ Art Sqool (RedDeerGames) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/09) – 70% off
✚ Attack of the Toy Tanks (Ratalaika Games S.L.) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ Autumn’s Journey (Ratalaika Games) – $5.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 26/08) – 35% off
✚ Ayakashi Koi Gikyoku -Forbidden Romance with Mysterious Spirit- (DIGIMERCE) – $25.12 (Usually $37.50, ends 03/09) – 33% off
✚ BLACK BIRD (Onion Games) – $14.49 (Usually $28.99, ends 25/08) – 50% off
✚ BRIGANDINE The Legend of Runersia (Happinet Corporation) – $54.56 (Usually $77.95, ends 18/08) – 30% off
✚ Badland: Game of the Year Edition (QubicGames) – $7.19 (Usually $8.99, ends 05/09) – 20% off
✚ Baila Latino (My World) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 01/09) – 30% off
✚ Balancelot (Ratalaika Games) – $7.79 (Usually $11.99, ends 26/08) – 35% off
✚ Balthazar’s Dream (Dolores Entertainment S.L.) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 24/08) – 80% off
✚ Barbearian (Kimmo Factor) – $11.19 (Usually $15.99, ends 08/08) – 30% off
✚ Battle Princess Madelyn (Causal Bit Games) – $7.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/08) – 65% off
✚ Battle Princess Madelyn Royal Edition (Causal Bit Games) – $6.98 (Usually $19.95, ends 26/08) – 65% off
✚ Beast Quest (Maximum Games) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 09/08) – 80% off
✚ Bird Game + (Ratalaika Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ Birthday of Midnight (Ratalaika Games) – $5.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 26/08) – 35% off
✚ Bit Dungeon+ (Dolores Ent.) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 24/08) – 80% off
✚ Black Jack World Tour (Dolores Ent.) – $1.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 24/08) – 70% off
✚ Blind Men (Ratalaika Games) – $4.39 (Usually $7.99, ends 26/08) – 45% off
✚ Bot Vice (DYA GAMES) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/09) – 80% off
✚ Bouncy Bullets (Ratalaika Games S.L.) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ Brawlout (Angry Mob Games) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 26/08) – 60% off
✚ Breakfast Bar Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $1.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 05/09) – 80% off
✚ Broforce (Devolver Digital) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/08) – 75% off
✚ Bubsy: Paws on Fire! (Tommo Inc.) – $7.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 16/08) – 80% off
✚ Burnout™ Paradise Remastered (Electronic Arts) – $11.98 (Usually $39.95, ends 11/08) – 70% off
✚ C14 Dating ( Ratalaika Games) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 26/08) – 30% off
✚ Cake Laboratory (GRIMTALIN) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 25/08) – 67% off
✚ Candy Match Kiddies (Pix Arts) – $4.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 31/08) – 25% off
✚ Captain Sabertooth and the Magic Diamond (Zordix) – $36.67 (Usually $52.39, ends 11/08) – 30% off
✚ Captain StarONE (Flyhigh Works) – $8.97 (Usually $17.95, ends 18/08) – 50% off
✚ Castle Pals (Ratalaika Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ Cat Quest II (PQube) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/08) – 50% off
✚ Catch ‘Em! Goldfish Scooping (D3 Publisher) – $2.51 (Usually $10.05, ends 25/08) – 75% off
✚ Chameleon (Tommo Inc.) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/08) – 60% off
✚ Chess (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 25/08) – 80% off
✚ Chill Panda (Onteca) – $3.39 (Usually $16.99, ends 31/08) – 80% off
✚ Clan N (Creamative) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/08) – 50% off
✚ Clash Force (Ratalaika Games) – $4.79 (Usually $7.99, ends 26/08) – 40% off
✚ Classic Pool (Revulo Games) – $8.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 08/08) – 30% off
✚ Clouds & Sheep 2 (HandyGames) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 12/08) – 80% off
✚ Colossus Down (Mango Protocol) – $17.51 (Usually $26.95, ends 23/08) – 35% off
✚ Concept Destruction (Ratalaika Games) – $4.79 (Usually $7.99, ends 26/08) – 40% off
✚ Conduct TOGETHER! (Northplay) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 26/08) – 75% off
✚ Cosmonauta (QUByte Interactive) – $0.29 (Usually $1.49, ends 19/08) – 81% off
✚ Crazy Zen Mini Golf (Onteca) – $1.39 (Usually $6.99, ends 31/08) – 80% off
✚ Cross the Moon (Ratalaika Games) – $5.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 26/08) – 30% off
✚ CrossKrush (Ratalaika Games) – $4.79 (Usually $7.99, ends 26/08) – 40% off
✚ Cybarian: The Time Traveling Warrior (Ratalaika Games S.L.) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ Cycle 28 (Pill Bug Interactive) – $1.49 (Usually $8.40, ends 12/08) – 82% off
✚ Cytus α (Flyhigh Works) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 18/08) – 50% off
✚ DEEMO (Flyhigh Works) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 18/08) – 50% off
✚ DISTRAINT 2 (Ratalaika Games) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition (Ratalaika Games S.L.) – $3.59 (Usually $8.99, ends 26/08) – 60% off
✚ Daggerhood (Ratalaika Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/08) – 60% off
✚ Dandy Dungeon – Legend of Brave Yamada – (Onion Games) – $13.47 (Usually $26.95, ends 25/08) – 50% off
✚ Dark Witch Music Episode: Rudymical (Flyhigh Works) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 18/08) – 50% off
✚ Darkest Dungeon® (Red Hook Studios) – $16.47 (Usually $32.95, ends 09/08) – 50% off
✚ Darkwood (Crunching Koalas) – $10.99 (Usually $21.99, ends 18/08) – 50% off
✚ Dating Life: Miley X Emily (Gamuzumi) – $11.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 25/08) – 20% off
✚ Daylife in Japan – Animated Jigsaw Puzzle Series (QUByte Interactive) – $0.59 (Usually $2.99, ends 19/08) – 80% off
✚ Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today (Badland Games) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/08) – 60% off
✚ Death Squared (SMG Studio) – $4.79 (Usually $14.99, ends 03/09) – 68% off
✚ Deep Diving Adventures (Jujubee) – $5.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 25/08) – 80% off
✚ Deep Space Rush (Ratalaika Games S.L.) – $3.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 26/08) – 60% off
✚ Deer Drive Legends (Maximum Games) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 09/08) – 80% off
✚ Degrees of Separation (Modus Games) – $8.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 09/08) – 70% off
✚ Delta Squad (Ratalaika Games S.L.) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ Destiny Connect: Tick-Tock Travelers (NIS America) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 31/08) – 75% off
✚ Destiny’s Princess: A War Story, A Love Story (D3 Publisher) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 25/08) – 50% off
✚ Deuces Wild – Video Poker (eSolutions Nordic) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/08) – 20% off
✚ Devious Dungeon (Ratalaika Games) – $4.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 26/08) – 60% off
✚ Devious Dungeon 2 (Ratalaika Games) – $4.79 (Usually $11.99, ends 26/08) – 60% off
✚ Devious Dungeon Collection (Ratalaika Games) – $10.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 26/08) – 45% off
✚ Diabolic (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/09) – 80% off
✚ Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories (NIS America) – $45.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 31/08) – 50% off
✚ Disease -Hidden Object- (D3 Publisher) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 25/08) – 50% off
✚ Disgaea 1 Complete (NIS America) – $30.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 31/08) – 60% off
✚ Disgaea 4 Complete+ (NIS America) – $45.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 31/08) – 40% off
✚ Disgaea 5 Complete (NIS Europe) – $29.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 31/08) – 50% off
✚ Dodgeball Academia (Humble Games) – $33.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 12/08) – 10% off
✚ Dogfight (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 25/08) – 80% off
✚ Dominate – Board Game (eSolutions Nordic) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/08) – 20% off
✚ Donuts’n’Justice (Ratalaika Games) – $5.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 26/08) – 30% off
✚ Doomsday Vault (Flightless) – $22.49 (Usually $24.99, ends 12/08) – 10% off
✚ Dragon Blaze for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 18/08) – 20% off
✚ Dragon Star Varnir (Idea Factory) – $36.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 10/08) – 20% off
✚ Drawful 2 (Jackbox Games) – $7.14 (Usually $12.99, ends 16/08) – 45% off
✚ Dreaming Sarah (Ratalaika Games) – $5.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 26/08) – 30% off
✚ Dreamscaper (Freedom Games) – $26.24 (Usually $34.99, ends 12/08) – 25% off
✚ Duck Souls+ (Ratalaika Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ Dungeon Bricker (Piotr Skalski) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 15/08) – 50% off
✚ Dungeon and Puzzles (Digital Crafter) – $7.89 (Usually $12.15, ends 19/08) – 35% off
✚ Dynamite Fishing – World Games (HandyGames) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 12/08) – 80% off
✚ EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: WORLD BROTHERS (D3 Publisher) – $67.50 (Usually $90.00, ends 25/08) – 25% off
✚ Element (Flightless) – $6.49 (Usually $12.99, ends 19/08) – 50% off
✚ Empire Invasion (Piotr Skalski) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 15/08) – 50% off
✚ Enter Digiton: Heart of Corruption (eastasiasoft) – $9.59 (Usually $11.99, ends 24/08) – 20% off
✚ Enter the Gungeon (Devolver Digital) – $8.75 (Usually $17.50, ends 11/08) – 50% off
✚ Even the Ocean (Ratalaika Games) – $13.79 (Usually $22.99, ends 26/08) – 40% off
✚ F-117A Stealth Fighter (UFO Interactive) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/08) – 60% off
✚ FIFA 21 Nintendo Switch™ Legacy Edition (Electronic Arts) – $20.98 (Usually $69.95, ends 11/08) – 70% off
✚ FORECLOSED (Merge Games) – $24.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/08) – 20% off
✚ Fairune Collection (Flyhigh Works) – $8.97 (Usually $17.95, ends 18/08) – 50% off
✚ Fallen Legion Revenants (NIS America) – $45.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 31/08) – 25% off
✚ Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory (NIS America) – $17.48 (Usually $69.95, ends 31/08) – 75% off
✚ Fantasy Tavern Sextet -Vol.1 New World Days- (qureate) – $5.94 (Usually $9.90, ends 31/08) – 40% off
✚ Fantasy Tavern Sextet -Vol.2 Adventurer’s Days- (qureate) – $6.93 (Usually $9.90, ends 31/08) – 30% off
✚ Fantasy Tavern Sextet -Vol.3 Postlude Days- (qureate) – $6.93 (Usually $9.90, ends 31/08) – 30% off
✚ Feather (Samurai Punk) – $6.21 (Usually $13.50, ends 25/08) – 54% off
✚ Fight (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 25/08) – 80% off
✚ Flatland: Prologue (QUByte Interactive) – $0.60 (Usually $3.00, ends 19/08) – 80% off
✚ Fledgling Heroes (Subtle Boom) – $3.24 (Usually $12.99, ends 11/08) – 75% off
✚ Fly TOGETHER! (Northplay) – $16.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/08) – 25% off
✚ Football Game (Ratalaika Games) – $3.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 26/08) – 55% off
✚ FoxyLand (Ratalaika Games S.L.) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ FoxyLand 2 (Ratalaika Games) – $3.59 (Usually $8.99, ends 26/08) – 60% off
✚ FreeCell Solitaire Collection (eSolutions Nordic) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/08) – 20% off
✚ FullBlast (Ratalaika Games) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ Funghi Puzzle Funghi Explosion (D3 Publisher) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 25/08) – 50% off
✚ G-MODE Archives25 Topolon (G-MODE) – $4.95 (Usually $6.60, ends 04/09) – 25% off
✚ GRIP (Wired Productions) – $10.79 (Usually $59.99, ends 17/08) – 82% off
✚ GUNBARICH for Nintendo Switch™ (Zerodiv) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 18/08) – 20% off
✚ GUNBIRD for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 18/08) – 20% off
✚ GUNBIRD2 for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 18/08) – 20% off
✚ Gakuen Club (D3 Publisher) – $16.25 (Usually $32.50, ends 25/08) – 50% off
✚ Game Tengoku CruisinMix Special (City Connection) – $29.88 (Usually $37.35, ends 18/08) – 20% off
✚ Ganbare! Super Strikers (Ratalaika Games) – $8.79 (Usually $15.99, ends 26/08) – 45% off
✚ Get Over Here (Flux Games) – $3.46 (Usually $6.30, ends 11/08) – 45% off
✚ Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Owltimate Edition (HandyGames) – $9.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 12/08) – 80% off
✚ Gibbous – A Cthulhu Adventure (Stuck In Attic) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 19/08) – 50% off
✚ Girabox (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $3.75, ends 05/09) – 60% off
✚ Giraffe and Annika (NIS America) – $27.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 31/08) – 40% off
✚ Give It Up! Bouncy (Zordix) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/08) – 30% off
✚ Gleamlight (D3 Publisher) – $14.47 (Usually $28.95, ends 25/08) – 50% off
✚ Gnomes Garden (8Floor Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/08) – 50% off
✚ God Wars The Complete Legend (NIS America) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 31/08) – 75% off
✚ Golf Zero (Ratalaika Games) – $4.79 (Usually $7.99, ends 26/08) – 40% off
✚ Gravity Duck (Ratalaika Games S.L.) – $3.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 26/08) – 55% off
✚ Guacamelee! 2 (DrinkBox Studios) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/08) – 70% off
✚ Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition (DrinkBox Studios) – $5.03 (Usually $20.15, ends 11/08) – 75% off
✚ Guard Duty () – $7.99 (Usually $15.99, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ Guitar (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 25/08) – 80% off
✚ Gutwhale (Ratalaika Games) – $5.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 26/08) – 30% off
✚ Happy Birthdays (NIS America) – $17.48 (Usually $69.95, ends 31/08) – 75% off
✚ Hayfever (Zordix) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 11/08) – 50% off
✚ Heal: Console Edition (Ratalaika Games) – $6.29 (Usually $8.99, ends 26/08) – 30% off
✚ Heave Ho (Devolver Digital Inc.) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/08) – 50% off
✚ Heroes Trials (Ratalaika) – $3.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 26/08) – 60% off
✚ Hexxagon – Board Game (eSolutions Nordic) – $8.40 (Usually $10.50, ends 25/08) – 20% off
✚ Himno (Ratalaika Games S.L.) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ History 2048 (Run-Down Games ) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/09) – 80% off
✚ Hoggy2 (Ratalaika Games S.L.) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ Hot Gimmick Cosplay-jong for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) – $19.28 (Usually $27.55, ends 18/08) – 30% off
✚ How to take off your Mask Remastered (Ratalaika Games) – $15.39 (Usually $21.99, ends 26/08) – 30% off
✚ Huntdown (Coffee Stain) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 08/08) – 50% off
✚ I Hate Running Backwards (Devolver Digital) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/08) – 75% off
✚ I and Me (Ratalaika Games) – $5.20 (Usually $13.00, ends 26/08) – 60% off
✚ I.F.O (Turtle Cream) – $4.20 (Usually $6.00, ends 11/08) – 30% off
✚ IMPLOSION (Flyhigh Works) – $7.80 (Usually $15.60, ends 18/08) – 50% off
✚ Ice Cream Surfer (Dolores Ent.) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 24/08) – 80% off
✚ IdolDays (qureate) – $6.93 (Usually $9.90, ends 31/08) – 30% off
✚ In Celebration Of Violence (Dolores Ent.) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 24/08) – 40% off
✚ Inertial Drift (PQube) – $20.10 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/08) – 33% off
✚ Infection – Board Game (eSolutions Nordic) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/08) – 20% off
✚ Infestor (Ratalaika Games) – $5.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 26/08) – 30% off
✚ InkSplosion (Ratalaika Games) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/08) – 70% off
✚ Iris School of Wizardry -Vinculum Hearts- (DIGIMERCE) – $25.12 (Usually $37.50, ends 03/09) – 33% off
✚ Iron Snout (Ratalaika Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ Island Maze (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.49 (Usually $4.50, ends 05/09) – 67% off
✚ Jack N’ Jill DX (Ratalaika Games) – $3.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 26/08) – 60% off
✚ Jacks or Better – Video Poker (eSolutions Nordic) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/08) – 20% off
✚ Jet Set Knights (Ratalaika Games) – $8.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/08) – 40% off
✚ Jisei: The First Case HD (Ratalaika Games) – $4.79 (Usually $7.99, ends 26/08) – 40% off
✚ Joker Poker – Video Poker (eSolutions Nordic) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/08) – 20% off
✚ Juiced! (TimothyvanderHoeven) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/08) – 80% off
✚ Just Black Jack (Run-Down Games) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 01/09) – 50% off
✚ Just Ignore Them (Ratalaika Games) – $3.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 26/08) – 60% off
✚ KAMIKO (Flyhigh Works) – $3.25 (Usually $6.50, ends 18/08) – 50% off
✚ Kemono Heroes (NIS America) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/08) – 40% off
✚ Kid Tripp (Four Horses) – $4.68 (Usually $5.20, ends 01/09) – 10% off
✚ Killer Chambers (Village Bench) – $13.00 (Usually $15.30, ends 12/08) – 15% off
✚ Kitaria Fables (Chromatic Games) – $24.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 01/09) – 20% off
✚ Kitty Love -Way to look for love- (DIGIMERCE) – $25.12 (Usually $37.50, ends 03/09) – 33% off
✚ Klondike Solitaire (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $13.49, ends 04/09) – 89% off
✚ Klondike Solitaire Collection (eSolutions Nordic) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/08) – 20% off
✚ Knight Swap 2 (QUByte Interactive) – $0.29 (Usually $1.49, ends 19/08) – 81% off
✚ Knightin’+ (Ratalaika Games) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ KukkoroDays (qureate) – $4.95 (Usually $9.90, ends 31/08) – 50% off
✚ LA-MULANA (NIS America) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/08) – 50% off
✚ LA-MULANA 2 (NIS America) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 31/08) – 50% off
✚ Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk (NIS America) – $30.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 31/08) – 60% off
✚ Langrisser I & II (NIS America) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 31/08) – 50% off
✚ Lanota (Flyhigh Works) – $13.47 (Usually $26.95, ends 18/08) – 50% off
✚ Lapis x Labyrinth (NIS America) – $14.99 (Usually $45.00, ends 31/08) – 67% off
✚ Late Shift (Wales Interactive) – $10.72 (Usually $19.50, ends 19/08) – 45% off
✚ Legend of the Skyfish (Ratalaika Games S.L.) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ Let’s Cook Together (Yellow Dot) – $6.99 (Usually $27.99, ends 08/08) – 75% off
✚ Life Goes On (GAMEPOCH) – $3.59 (Usually $17.99, ends 19/08) – 80% off
✚ Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia (RedDeerGames) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 03/09) – 40% off
✚ Livestream: Escape from Hotel Izanami (qureate) – $17.64 (Usually $25.20, ends 31/08) – 30% off
✚ Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime (Asteroid Base) – $9.95 (Usually $19.95, ends 11/08) – 50% off
✚ Ludomania (Baltoro Games) – $1.48 (Usually $4.50, ends 05/09) – 67% off
✚ Mad Rat Dead (NIS America) – $45.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 31/08) – 25% off
✚ Magic Twins () – $14.62 (Usually $19.50, ends 11/08) – 25% off
✚ Marblelous Animals (BLG-Publishing) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 11/08) – 60% off
✚ MazezaM – Puzzle Game (eSolutions Nordic) – $5.88 (Usually $7.35, ends 25/08) – 20% off
✚ Meow Motors (ArtVostok) – $8.50 (Usually $20.25, ends 12/08) – 58% off
✚ Mia’s Picnic (Nellyvision) – $3.49 (Usually $6.99, ends 11/08) – 50% off
✚ Miniature – The Story Puzzle (Run-Down Games) – $1.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 01/09) – 75% off
✚ Missing Features: 2D (QUByte Interactive) – $1.19 (Usually $5.99, ends 19/08) – 80% off
✚ Monkey Business (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 25/08) – 80% off
✚ Monkey King: Master of the Clouds (UFO Interactive) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/08) – 60% off
✚ Monument (D-Games) – $2.70 (Usually $9.00, ends 03/09) – 70% off
✚ Mushroom Heroes (Dolores Ent.) – $2.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 24/08) – 80% off
✚ My Butler (D3 Publisher) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/08) – 30% off
✚ My Universe – My Baby (Microids) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 25/08) – 60% off
✚ My Universe – PET CLINIC CATS & DOGS (Microids) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 25/08) – 30% off
✚ Myastere -Ruins of Deazniff- (DIGIMERCE) – $21.60 (Usually $27.00, ends 03/09) – 20% off
✚ Need for Speed™ Hot Pursuit Remastered (Electronic Arts) – $38.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 11/08) – 35% off
✚ Never Stop (Pixelsplit) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ Night Vision (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 25/08) – 80% off
✚ Nightmare Boy (BUMBLE3) – $6.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/08) – 55% off
✚ Nightshade／百花百狼 (D3 Publisher) – $43.20 (Usually $72.00, ends 25/08) – 40% off
✚ NinNinDays (qureate) – $3.96 (Usually $9.90, ends 31/08) – 60% off
✚ Ninja Striker! (Flyhigh Works) – $3.57 (Usually $7.15, ends 18/08) – 50% off
✚ NoReload Heroes Enhanced Edition (Teatime Holdings) – $13.96 (Usually $34.90, ends 11/08) – 60% off
✚ OPUS: Rocket of Whispers (Flyhigh Works) – $8.07 (Usually $16.15, ends 18/08) – 50% off
✚ OPUS: The Day We Found Earth (Flyhigh Works) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/08) – 50% off
✚ OTTTD: Over The Top Tower Defence (SMG Studio) – $3.19 (Usually $9.99, ends 03/09) – 68% off
✚ Oniria Crimes (Badland Publishing) – $22.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/08) – 25% off
✚ Outbreak (Dead Drop Studios) – $10.65 (Usually $21.31, ends 23/08) – 50% off
✚ Outbreak Lost Hope (Dead Drop Studios) – $10.65 (Usually $21.31, ends 23/08) – 50% off
✚ Outbreak The Nightmare Chronicles (Dead Drop Studios) – $10.65 (Usually $21.30, ends 23/08) – 50% off
✚ Outbreak: Endless Nightmares (Dead Drop Studios) – $22.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 23/08) – 25% off
✚ Outbreak: Epidemic (Dead Drop Studios) – $12.29 (Usually $24.58, ends 23/08) – 50% off
✚ Outbreak: The New Nightmare (Dead Drop Studios) – $10.65 (Usually $21.31, ends 23/08) – 50% off
✚ Overlanders (Run-Down Games) – $1.69 (Usually $33.90, ends 01/09) – 95% off
✚ Override 2: Super Mech League (Modus Games) – $16.48 (Usually $49.95, ends 09/08) – 67% off
✚ Pachi Pachi On A Roll (Dolores Ent.) – $6.60 (Usually $11.00, ends 24/08) – 40% off
✚ Paint (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 25/08) – 80% off
✚ Party Crashers (GiantMargarita) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/09) – 90% off
✚ Party Golf (Giant Margarita) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/09) – 90% off
✚ Penny-Punching Princess (NIS America) – $14.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 31/08) – 75% off
✚ Pikuniku (Devolver Digital) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 11/08) – 75% off
✚ Pinball Lockdown (Onteca) – $1.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 31/08) – 80% off
✚ Poison Control (NIS America) – $45.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 31/08) – 25% off
✚ Ponpu (Zordix) – $14.94 (Usually $22.99, ends 11/08) – 35% off
✚ President F.net (Flyhigh Works) – $4.57 (Usually $9.15, ends 18/08) – 50% off
✚ Prinny® 2: Dawn of Operation Panties, Dood! (NIS America) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 31/08) – 30% off
✚ Prinny®: Can I Really Be the Hero? (NIS America) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 31/08) – 30% off
✚ Project AETHER: First Contact (Forever Entertainment) – $13.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/08) – 10% off
✚ Project Warlock (Crunching Koalas) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/08) – 40% off
✚ Psikyo Shooting Stars Alpha (NIS America) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 31/08) – 50% off
✚ Psikyo Shooting Stars Bravo (NIS America) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 31/08) – 50% off
✚ Pub Encounter (D3 Publisher) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 25/08) – 50% off
✚ Push the Box – Puzzle Game (eSolutions Nordic) – $9.48 (Usually $11.85, ends 25/08) – 20% off
✚ RPG Maker MV (NIS America) – $45.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 31/08) – 40% off
✚ Race Track Driver (Pixelmob) – $13.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 02/09) – 25% off
✚ Rad Rodgers Radical Edition (HandyGames) – $9.99 (Usually $49.95, ends 12/08) – 80% off
✚ Ragdoll Fighter (Piotr Skalski) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 15/08) – 50% off
✚ Raiden V: Director’s Cut (Tommo Inc.) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 16/08) – 70% off
✚ Rally Rock ‘N Racing (EnjoyUp Games) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/08) – 75% off
✚ Red Ball Escape (Kistler Benjamin) – $1.49 (Usually $4.50, ends 16/08) – 67% off
✚ Reigns: Kings & Queens (Devolver Digital) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 11/08) – 50% off
✚ Rhythm of the Gods (Nellyvision) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 11/08) – 50% off
✚ Riverbond (Cococucumber) – $6.59 (Usually $32.95, ends 11/08) – 80% off
✚ Robotech The Macross Saga HD Edition (GPC Games) – $9.09 (Usually $12.99, ends 11/08) – 30% off
✚ Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break (Modus Games) – $12.49 (Usually $49.99, ends 09/08) – 75% off
✚ Rollin’ Eggz (GRIMTALIN) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 25/08) – 67% off
✚ Roombo: First Blood (Samurai Punk) – $2.17 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/08) – 71% off
✚ SIMULACRA (Wales Interactive) – $13.65 (Usually $19.50, ends 19/08) – 30% off
✚ SNK 40th ANNIVERSARY COLLECTION (NIS America) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 31/08) – 50% off
✚ SOL DIVIDE -SWORD OF DARKNESS- for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 18/08) – 20% off
✚ STRIKERS 1945 II for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 18/08) – 20% off
✚ STRIKERS1945 for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 18/08) – 20% off
✚ SUPER METBOY! (Flyhigh Works) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/08) – 30% off
✚ SWARMRIDERS (QUByte Interactive) – $0.60 (Usually $3.00, ends 19/08) – 80% off
✚ Samurai Aces for Nintendo Switch™ (Zerodiv) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 18/08) – 20% off
✚ Samurai Defender: Ninja Warfare (Flyhigh Works) – $7.17 (Usually $14.35, ends 18/08) – 50% off
✚ Save Farty (the binary family) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/08) – 80% off
✚ Saviors of Sapphire Wings Stranger of Sword City Revisited (NIS America) – $60.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 31/08) – 20% off
✚ Screencheat: Unplugged (Samurai Punk) – $2.87 (Usually $17.99, ends 25/08) – 84% off
✚ Serious Sam Collection (Devolver Digital) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 11/08) – 50% off
✚ Sine Mora EX (HandyGames) – $9.99 (Usually $49.95, ends 12/08) – 80% off
✚ Six Sides of the World (Dolores Ent.) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/08) – 80% off
✚ Sky Racket (Double Dash Studios) – $7.52 (Usually $21.50, ends 12/08) – 65% off
✚ Slash Ninja (Piotr Skalski) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 15/08) – 50% off
✚ Slime Tactics (Flyhigh Works) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/08) – 50% off
✚ Smashroom (Forever Entertainment ) – $13.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/08) – 10% off
✚ SnowRunner ( Focus Home Interactive) – $47.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 11/08) – 20% off
✚ Space Marshals (Pixelbite) – $11.99 (Usually $19.00, ends 18/08) – 37% off
✚ Space Ribbon (Onteca) – $1.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 31/08) – 80% off
✚ Spider Solitaire Collection (eSolutions Nordic) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/08) – 20% off
✚ Spider Solitaire F (Flyhigh Works) – $4.47 (Usually $8.95, ends 18/08) – 50% off
✚ Spintires: MudRunner – American Wilds (Focus Home Interactive) – $12.48 (Usually $49.95, ends 11/08) – 75% off
✚ Spiral Memoria -The Summer I Meet Myself- (DIGIMERCE) – $25.12 (Usually $37.50, ends 03/09) – 33% off
✚ Spitlings (HandyGames) – $13.49 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/08) – 40% off
✚ Spooky Chase (QUByte Interactive) – $1.87 (Usually $3.75, ends 19/08) – 50% off
✚ Squidgies Takeover (Giant Margarita) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/09) – 90% off
✚ StarCrossed (Whitethorn Digital) – $6.74 (Usually $13.49, ends 11/08) – 50% off
✚ Stardew Valley (ConcernedApe) – $10.99 (Usually $16.99, ends 11/08) – 35% off
✚ SteamWorld Dig 2 (Image & Form Games) – $11.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 09/08) – 60% off
✚ SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition (Image & Form) – $7.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 09/08) – 75% off
✚ SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech (Thunderful) – $18.99 (Usually $37.99, ends 09/08) – 50% off
✚ Strikey Sisters (DYA GAMES) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/09) – 80% off
✚ Stunt Kite Party (HandyGames) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 12/08) – 80% off
✚ SubaraCity (Flyhigh Works) – $4.47 (Usually $8.95, ends 18/08) – 50% off
✚ Sudoku Relax 3 Autumn Leaves (G-MODE) – $1.49 (Usually $7.65, ends 04/09) – 81% off
✚ Super Loop Drive (Run-Down Games) – $1.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 01/09) – 75% off
✚ Super Magbot (Team17) – $14.99 (Usually $27.00, ends 19/08) – 44% off
✚ Super One More Jump (SMG Studio) – $2.55 (Usually $7.99, ends 03/09) – 68% off
✚ Super Star Path (DYA GAMES) – $1.59 (Usually $7.95, ends 02/09) – 80% off
✚ Superola and the Lost Burgers (Undercoders) – $1.39 (Usually $6.99, ends 03/09) – 80% off
✚ TENGAI for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 18/08) – 20% off
✚ Tales of the Tiny Planet (Pixelsplit) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ Teddy Gangs (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 25/08) – 80% off
✚ Tennis (D3 Publisher) – $1.57 (Usually $10.50, ends 25/08) – 85% off
✚ The Alliance Alive HD Remastered (NIS America) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 31/08) – 50% off
✚ The Bunker (Wales Interactive) – $10.72 (Usually $19.50, ends 19/08) – 45% off
✚ The Caligula Effect: Overdose (NIS America) – $30.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 31/08) – 60% off
✚ The Casino -Roulette, Video Poker, Slot Machines, Craps, Baccarat- (D3 Publisher) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/08) – 50% off
✚ The Charming Empire (D3 Publisher) – $16.25 (Usually $32.50, ends 25/08) – 50% off
✚ The Forbidden Arts (Stingbot Games, Inc.) – $4.91 (Usually $19.65, ends 25/08) – 75% off
✚ The Fox Awaits Me (COSEN) – $30.75 (Usually $61.50, ends 19/08) – 50% off
✚ The Jackbox Party Pack 7 (Jackbox Games) – $26.00 (Usually $40.00, ends 16/08) – 35% off
✚ The Last Survey (RedDeerGames) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/08) – 40% off
✚ The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III (NIS America) – $45.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 31/08) – 50% off
✚ The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV (NIS America) – $72.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 31/08) – 20% off
✚ The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince (NIS America) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 31/08) – 50% off
✚ The Longest Five Minutes (NIS America) – $14.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 31/08) – 75% off
✚ The Lost Child (NIS America) – $15.99 (Usually $79.95, ends 31/08) – 80% off
✚ The Princess Guide (NIS America) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 31/08) – 75% off
✚ The Sinking City (Frogwares) – $18.50 (Usually $74.00, ends 15/08) – 75% off
✚ The Swords of Ditto: Mormo’s Curse (Devolver Digital) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/08) – 50% off
✚ Them Bombs! (Yellow Dot) – $4.74 (Usually $18.99, ends 08/08) – 75% off
✚ Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded (NIS America) – $30.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 31/08) – 60% off
✚ Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle (NIS America) – $9.99 (Usually $49.95, ends 31/08) – 80% off
✚ Trenga Unlimited (Flux Games) – $5.85 (Usually $9.00, ends 11/08) – 35% off
✚ Tricky Towers (WeirdBeard ) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/08) – 60% off
✚ Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince (Modus Games) – $13.99 (Usually $69.99, ends 09/08) – 80% off
✚ Troll and I™ (Maximum Games) – $5.98 (Usually $14.95, ends 09/08) – 60% off
✚ TroubleDays (qureate) – $4.95 (Usually $9.90, ends 31/08) – 50% off
✚ Turmoil (PLAYDIGIOUS) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/08) – 80% off
✚ Ultimate Chicken Horse (Clever Endeavour Games) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/08) – 40% off
✚ Unlock the King 2 (QUByte Interactive) – $0.30 (Usually $1.50, ends 19/08) – 80% off
✚ Unravel Two (Electronic Arts) – $13.19 (Usually $39.99, ends 11/08) – 67% off
✚ Unruly Heroes (Magic Design Studios) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 12/08) – 50% off
✚ VASARA Collection (QUByte Game Studio, LLC) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 19/08) – 50% off
✚ VOEZ (Flyhigh Works) – $13.50 (Usually $27.00, ends 18/08) – 50% off
✚ Video Poker Collection (eSolutions Nordic) – $11.96 (Usually $14.95, ends 25/08) – 20% off
✚ Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground (Focus Home Interactive) – $47.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 11/08) – 20% off
✚ Willy Jetman: Astromonkey’s Revenge (BLG-Publishing) – $10.12 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/08) – 55% off
✚ Witch & Hero (Flyhigh Works) – $4.57 (Usually $9.15, ends 18/08) – 50% off
✚ Witch & Hero 2 (Flyhigh Works) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/08) – 50% off
✚ WordHerd (Nellyvision) – $4.20 (Usually $8.40, ends 11/08) – 50% off
✚ World Tree Marché (Flyhigh Works) – $11.02 (Usually $22.05, ends 18/08) – 50% off
✚ Xylophone (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 25/08) – 80% off
✚ Yomawari: The Long Night Collection (NIS America) – $22.50 (Usually $60.00, ends 31/08) – 63% off
✚ Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles (Prideful Sloth) – $20.30 (Usually $35.00, ends 02/09) – 42% off
✚ Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA (NIS America, Inc) – $29.98 (Usually $89.95, ends 31/08) – 67% off
✚ ZERO GUNNER 2- for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 18/08) – 20% off
✚ Zenith (BLG-Publishing) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/08) – 60% off