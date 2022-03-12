1868
1

Weekend Bargains: Great deals on first-party Switch games at Catch & Amazon

by Daniel VuckovicMarch 12, 2022

Here’s some weekend deals to get the wallet lighter. Catch has put up some recent and top first party Nintendo Switch games for cheap and of course Amazon has matched. But Amazon has gone a bit further and added a few more to the list.

So if you’ve been waiting to jump into Metroid Dread, or missed out on Skyward Sword HD. Here’s what’s on offer.

Catch

  • Metroid Dread – $49Link
  • The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – $49Link
  • Mario Golf: Super Rush – $49Link
  • Splatoon 2 – $49Link
  • Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin – $49Link
  • WarioWare: Get It Together – $49Link
  • Paper Mario: The Origami King – $29 Link

Amazon

  • Metroid Dread – $49Link
  • The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – $49Link
  • Mario Golf: Super Rush – $49Link
  • WarioWare: Get It Together – $49Link
  • Disney Classic Games Collection: The Jungle Book, Aladdin, and The Lion King- $39Link
  • Sonic Colors Ultimate – $39Link
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – $64Link
  • Pokémon Legends Arceus – $58Link
  • Super Mario Odyssey – $58Link
What's your reaction?
Awesome
67%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
11%
Hmm
11%
Disappointing!
11%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Bargains
Tags
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.
1 Comments
Leave a response

You must log in to post a comment