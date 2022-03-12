Weekend Bargains: Great deals on first-party Switch games at Catch & Amazon
Here’s some weekend deals to get the wallet lighter. Catch has put up some recent and top first party Nintendo Switch games for cheap and of course Amazon has matched. But Amazon has gone a bit further and added a few more to the list.
So if you’ve been waiting to jump into Metroid Dread, or missed out on Skyward Sword HD. Here’s what’s on offer.
Catch
- Metroid Dread – $49 – Link
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – $49 – Link
- Mario Golf: Super Rush – $49 – Link
- Splatoon 2 – $49 – Link
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin – $49 – Link
- WarioWare: Get It Together – $49 – Link
- Paper Mario: The Origami King – $29 – Link
Amazon
- Metroid Dread – $49 – Link
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – $49 – Link
- Mario Golf: Super Rush – $49 – Link
- WarioWare: Get It Together – $49 – Link
- Disney Classic Games Collection: The Jungle Book, Aladdin, and The Lion King- $39 – Link
- Sonic Colors Ultimate – $39 – Link
Thanks for the heads up! I managed to snag myself Paper Mario!