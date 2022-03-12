Weekend Bargains: Great deals on first-party Switch games at Catch & Amazon

Here’s some weekend deals to get the wallet lighter. Catch has put up some recent and top first party Nintendo Switch games for cheap and of course Amazon has matched. But Amazon has gone a bit further and added a few more to the list.

So if you’ve been waiting to jump into Metroid Dread, or missed out on Skyward Sword HD. Here’s what’s on offer.

Amazon

Metroid Dread – $49

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – $49

Mario Golf: Super Rush – $49

WarioWare: Get It Together – $49

Disney Classic Games Collection: The Jungle Book, Aladdin, and The Lion King- $39

Sonic Colors Ultimate – $39