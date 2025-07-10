We Were Here series coming to Switch

Advertisement

The co-op puzzle game series We Were Here is coming to the Nintendo Switch — that’s three games all at once: We Were Here, We Were Here Too, and We Were Here Together.

In these games, you play as Antarctic explorers caught up in a mystery surrounding the realm of Castle Rock. You’re separated from each other for most of the game and must use voice communication to work together, solving asymmetric puzzles that give each explorer different pieces of information. A headset with a microphone is supported, or you can use another method to communicate. This marks the first time the series has appeared on a Nintendo platform.

No final release date, but they’ll be dropping later this year.