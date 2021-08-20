0

WarioWare: Get It Together! demo out now on the eShop

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 20, 2021

Nintendo has released a WarioWare: Get It Together! demo ahead of its release next month. The demo is can be downloaded from here.

The demo has a small selection of micrograms to try out. WarioWare: Get It Together! changes up the WarioWare formula by putting you and a friend in direct control of the action.

WarioWare is out on September 9th, we’ve got a bargain round up going already as well.

Posted In
Switch
Tags
WarioWare Get it Together
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

