WarioWare: Get It Together! demo out now on the eShop

Nintendo has released a WarioWare: Get It Together! demo ahead of its release next month. The demo is can be downloaded from here.

The demo has a small selection of micrograms to try out. WarioWare: Get It Together! changes up the WarioWare formula by putting you and a friend in direct control of the action.

WarioWare is out on September 9th, we’ve got a bargain round up going already as well.