Wario World piledrives onto Switch 2’s Nintendo GameCube Classics today
Wah!
It’s not a bargain guide for once — today we actually get to use the Wario World artwork for real.
Nintendo has added Wario World to the Nintendo GameCube Classics library, and if you have a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription you can play it right now. Released in 2003, Wario World was Wario’s first 3D outing and hasn’t been re-released since.
Go on a garlic-fueled rampage in this action title released for the Nintendo GameCube™ system in 2003! Wario’s journey begins with a promise of vengeance against a powerful and cursed black jewel that’s warped his castle and nabbed his treasure. Defeat enemies, collect coins and treasures, and rescue Spritelings trapped in boxes as you progress through four stages. Wario’s got some mighty powerful moves, like Wild Swing-Ding and Piledriver, that aren’t just good for attacking—they’re also slick at clearing path-blocking traps.
Wario World was not previously announced in the lineup of possible Nintendo GameCube classics, so it’s a nice surprise.
Three additions to the Nintendo Classics library in one day? You spoil us Nintendo.