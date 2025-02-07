Wario Land 4 brings the love to Nintendo Switch Online on February 14th
Nintendo has announced the next game coming to the Game Boy Advance library on Nintendo Switch Online for Expansion Pack subscribers. The long-awaited Wario Land 4 will be available on February 14—how romantic!
Wario Land 4 was the last game in the series to hit Nintendo handhelds, we got Wario Land: Shake It! on the Wii in 2008 but it’s been all quiet since then. Wario Land 4 was critically well receive upon launch and it’s graphics pushed the GBA. This has also been cited as inspiration for both Pizza Tower and Antonblast – so you can see where it all began.
