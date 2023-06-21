Wario is back in WarioWare: Move It!, out November 3rd
There’s a new WarioWare game on the way! With over 200 new microgames, WarioWare: Move It! will see you take two Joy-Con and errr – move it? There’s even a two player mode, but also there are mini games for up four players as well.
It’s time to move it, Wario style! Get ready for more microgame mayhem in the latest WarioWaregame. Hold a set of Joy-Con controllers, then move your body to take on a flurry of lightning-fast microgames. React quickly with the right movement, and you’ll be on the road to victory. Sync up your actions to beat each microgame. Plus, up to four players can live it up across various minigames in Party Mode locally. Get your body moving to over 200 microgames in WarioWare: Move It!, launching on the Nintendo Switch system Nov. 3