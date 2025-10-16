Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader coming to Switch 2
No release date just yet, just "soon".
Some days you just get Switch 2 game announcements out of nowhere, today is one of those days. Owlcat Games has announced that Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is coming to the Nintendo switch witch 2.
The game is a couple years old being released in 2023, but has been getting DLC and content updates for some time. Unfortunately at this time there’s no release date for this Switch 2 version, but it is “coming soon”.
Here’s a bit about the game:
Players will take on the role of a Rogue Trader, a scion of an ancient dynasty of daring privateers who reign over their own trade protectorate and explore the fringes of Imperial space with the blessing of the Emperor Himself. By virtue of their Warrant of Trade, the Rogue Trader is endowed with privileges and power beyond imagination, as well as the task of expanding the borders of the Imperium. A gargantuan voidship of immense strength and innumerable personnel ready to follow their leader without question is at their disposal. Show your subjects mercy or disdain, stay faithful to the Emperor or consort with the enemies of Humanity — the Rogue Trader’s every decision sends ripples across entire star systems, changing the in-game world and those who inhabit it.