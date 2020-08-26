Wargaming brings World of Tanks Blitz to the Switch – and its out today

The massively multiplayer online game World of Tanks Blitz is coming to the Nintendo – today.

Wargaming’s first Nintendo console title will be released on the Nintendo Switch eShop probably by the time you read this. World of Tanks is played by millions around the globe and Blitz is the more handheld friendly game with battles faster paced and easier controls.

The Nintendo Switch version will play on the same servers as mobile so they’ll be people to play against immediately. That also means you’ll be able to log in with your existing account and cross-play and pick up where you’ve left off. The Switch version has touch screen controls as well as regular controls including gyroscope support.

“World of Tanks Blitz is the very first Wargaming title to launch on a Nintendo platform, unveiling its signature tank gameplay to even more gamers around the world,” said Andrey Ryabovol, Product Director of World of Tanks Blitz. “Launching on the Nintendo Switch is a perfect match for us, since the platform’s on-the-go gaming ability and impressive graphic fidelity fit the game’s playstyle and audience.”

Switch owners will also get an in-game avatar exclusive to the Nintendo Switch version of the game. You'll get a bonus of 1,000 Gold, 3 days of Premium Account, and the T2 Medium, a Tier II American medium tank to get started as well.









Switch owners will get a special Switch-exclusive gift for starting the game. You’ll get a camo for a tank, avatar, coins and more. World of Tank Blitz is free-to-play with additional content available to buy but purely cosmetic. World of Tanks Blitz does not require a Nintendo Switch Online membership to play either.

