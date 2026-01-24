Switch 2

Warframe confirmed for native Nintendo Switch 2 version

Release date still to come.

by Daniel VuckovicJanuary 25, 2026

Warframe is getting a new Nintendo Switch 2 version, the developer has confirmed.

This will be a native Nintendo Switch 2 release, running at 60fps and 1080p in both handheld and docked modes (sounds familiar). Mouse controls will also be supported.

While there’s no release date just yet, one will be announced next month during the developer’s next streaming update.

