Switch 2
Warframe confirmed for native Nintendo Switch 2 version
Release date still to come.
Warframe is getting a new Nintendo Switch 2 version, the developer has confirmed.
This will be a native Nintendo Switch 2 release, running at 60fps and 1080p in both handheld and docked modes (sounds familiar). Mouse controls will also be supported.
While there’s no release date just yet, one will be announced next month during the developer’s next streaming update.
A native version of #Warframe is on its way to the Nintendo Switch 2!— WARFRAME (@PlayWarframe) January 23, 2026
Expect smoother visuals, more responsive combat, and significantly improved overall gameplay fidelity. Stay tuned for more details. pic.twitter.com/cpzrMQ869q
