Vookcast: The Year of Luigi 2.0 – Predictions for the year in front of us
In this episode, the first Vookcast of the year, Ollie is joined by Michael, Angelo, and Luke as they talk all about the year that was and the year ahead.
We’ve taken a look back at our terrible predictions from 2022, made some new predictions for 2023 (take a guess which game we all expect to see), and looked forward to the games we’re hoping to be entertained by in the new year — one of which as already been delayed into 2024. Whoops.
As always, we’ve also got a smashing game of Nintendo 20 Questions, as well as a chat about the games we’ve been playing over the holidays.
