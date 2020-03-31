Vookcast Special Episode: The Nookcast

This week we present a new Vookcast Special: The Nookcast! I’m joined Ollie, Daniel Vuckovic, and special guest Michael Goncalves, who’s a moderator for the Vooks Discord community.

This week is all about Animal Crossing: New Horizons: what’s new, what’s great, and what we’re hoping will come. We also dive into what makes the series so special and how it’s being received among Nintendo fans, as well as you, the Vooks community!

Of course, another week means another eShop drop and sale, so we top it all off with our recommendations.

What are you enjoying most about Animal Crossing: New Horizons? What’s surprised you the most about venturing across different islands? Are you excited for Bunny Day? Join the conversation – and share some fruit! – in the Vooks Discord!

