General
Vookcast Episode #288 is now live: Silksong baby!
Just before a Direct, as is tradition.
In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie, Michael, Angelo, and Luke are back to discuss the biggest release of all time — Hollow Knight: Silksong… which they almost forget entirely.
They also talk about the recent Kirby Air Riders Direct, a bunch of new games coming to Switch 2, and so much more. It’s all capped off with a fantastic round of Nintendo 20 Questions that goes down to the wire.
Listen
Watch
Related Articles
- Kirby: Air Riders out November 20th
- Pokémon Legends Z/A to feature four-player arena deathmatch mode
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is coming to Switch 2
- Mortal Kombat Mythologies: Sub-Zero & Special Forces also coming to Legacy Kollection
- LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is coming to Switch 2
- The Rogue Prince of Persia headed to Switch & Switch 2
- Atari announce Bubsy 4D for both Switch & Switch 2
- Yooka: Replaylee out October 9th; full physical release on Switch 2
- 007: First Light shoots onto Switch 2 in March 2026
- Chibi Robo comes to the Nintendo Classics GameCube line-up next week
- Forsaken 64 coming to Switch Online Expansion Pack tomorrow
- Game Boy Advance boot-screen easter egg added to Switch Nintendo Classics app
- Hollow Knight: Silksong launches September 4th
Socials
- Ollie: @chocobalt on Bluesky
- Luke: @renderman7 on Bluesky
- Angelo: @manjell0 on Bluesky
- Michael: @subelement on Bluesky
Find Vooks on social media, support the show and buy merch. As always please leave us a review if you enjoy the show on your favourite place to get podcasts.
For 25 years Vooks has been helping Aussies find the best Nintendo deals Please consider supporting us so that we can continue our work.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Comments