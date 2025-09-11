General

Vookcast Episode #288 is now live: Silksong baby!

Just before a Direct, as is tradition.

by Team VooksSeptember 11, 2025

In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie, Michael, Angelo, and Luke are back to discuss the biggest release of all time — Hollow Knight: Silksong… which they almost forget entirely.

They also talk about the recent Kirby Air Riders Direct, a bunch of new games coming to Switch 2, and so much more. It’s all capped off with a fantastic round of Nintendo 20 Questions that goes down to the wire.

