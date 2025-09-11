Vookcast Episode #288 is now live: Silksong baby!

In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie, Michael, Angelo, and Luke are back to discuss the biggest release of all time — Hollow Knight: Silksong… which they almost forget entirely.

They also talk about the recent Kirby Air Riders Direct, a bunch of new games coming to Switch 2, and so much more. It’s all capped off with a fantastic round of Nintendo 20 Questions that goes down to the wire.

Listen

Watch

Related Articles

Socials

Ollie: @chocobalt on Bluesky

Luke: @renderman7 on Bluesky

Angelo: @manjell0 on Bluesky

Michael: @subelement on Bluesky

Find Vooks on social media, support the show and buy merch. As always please leave us a review if you enjoy the show on your favourite place to get podcasts.