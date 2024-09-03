0

Vookcast Episode #271 – Goemon is Bakeru

by Oliver BrandtSeptember 3, 2024
In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie is joined by Angelo and Luke as they discuss the return of the Goemon series with the localisation of Bakeru.

They also take a look at the recent Nintendo Museum Direct, a new Pokemon mobile game, Civilization 7, and Nintendo’s mobile efforts in recent years. 

It’s all finished up with a round of Nintendo 20 Questions.


