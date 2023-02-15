141
Vookcast Episode 247 – Nintendo Direct (+Birdo) Discussion

by Oliver BrandtFebruary 15, 2023

In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie is joined by Angelo, Luke, and Michael as they discuss the February Nintendo Direct, which somehow didn’t happen after they recorded.

There’s a remastered Metroid, a new Professor Layton on the way, and of course, Birdo is coming to Mario Kart 8.

As a reminder, Patrons get the podcast earlier so if you love the podcast consider becoming a Patron to listen in early.

