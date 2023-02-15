Vookcast Episode 247 – Nintendo Direct (+Birdo) Discussion
In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie is joined by Angelo, Luke, and Michael as they discuss the February Nintendo Direct, which somehow didn’t happen after they recorded.
There’s a remastered Metroid, a new Professor Layton on the way, and of course, Birdo is coming to Mario Kart 8.
Relevant articles:
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom + amiibo
- Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games launch on Switch
- Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp finally gets a date
- Pikmin 4 dated
- Mario Kart 8 new track announced, Birdo to return
- Ghost Trick coming to Switch
- Professor Layton returns!
- and Metroid Prime Remastered shadow drops!
And everything else here.
