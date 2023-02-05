223
Vookcast Episode 246 – Good as Gold(enEye)

by Oliver BrandtFebruary 5, 2023

In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie is joined by Michael, Angelo, and Luke, as they discuss the addition of GoldenEye 007 on Nintendo Switch Online, a brand new SteamWorld game on the horizon, and what, exactly Minecraft Legends is.

We also do a deep dive into the possibility of Nintendogs coming back (and get very sidetracked in the process), a new Dokapon Kingdom game, and a very tricky 20 Questions.

