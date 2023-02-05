Vookcast Episode 246 – Good as Gold(enEye)
In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie is joined by Michael, Angelo, and Luke, as they discuss the addition of GoldenEye 007 on Nintendo Switch Online, a brand new SteamWorld game on the horizon, and what, exactly Minecraft Legends is.
We also do a deep dive into the possibility of Nintendogs coming back (and get very sidetracked in the process), a new Dokapon Kingdom game, and a very tricky 20 Questions.
Links:
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
100%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
FYI – the background music in this episode is super loud and distracting. I don’t remember it being this bad in previous episodes.