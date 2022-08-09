Vookcast Episode 239+240: Double Feature

On this week’s double episode of the Vookcast, Ollie is joined by Luke, Michael, and sometimes Angelo as we get into discussions about the Nintendo Direct Mini, the latest Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC, Bayonetta 3 finally getting a release date, and so so much more. Plus, TWO rounds of Nintendo 20 Questions!

We also have a chat about video game leaks and how they affect both the developers behind the games that leak, and the players who play them.

Thank you so much for your patience on this episode. As explained in the intro, getting these episodes edited and uploaded was an exercise in frustration and exhaustion, but thankfully they’re here now and we should be back to a regular fortnightly release schedule starting with the next episode. As always, head on over to the Vooks Discord to give us some feedback, and throw some suggestions our way.



This week's intro music is 'Credits' from Sparkster.