Vookcast #294: Too Much Lego

In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie, Angelo, Luke, and Michael are back to chat about the endless torrent of Nintendo-related Lego that has been announced lately, a few new Switch 2 announcements, Ubisoft’s latest fumble, and more. They also avoid the Direct curse… only to be struck by another one immediately after. Maybe next time.



It’s all capped off with an incredible game of Nintendo 20 Questions. Did you guess Luke’s game?

