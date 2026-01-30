General
Vookcast #294: Too Much Lego
LEGO, Switch 2 Announcements, LEGO, Ubisoft, LEGO, Direct curse and more....
In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie, Angelo, Luke, and Michael are back to chat about the endless torrent of Nintendo-related Lego that has been announced lately, a few new Switch 2 announcements, Ubisoft’s latest fumble, and more. They also avoid the Direct curse… only to be struck by another one immediately after. Maybe next time.
It’s all capped off with an incredible game of Nintendo 20 Questions. Did you guess Luke’s game?
- The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Direct revealed Yoshi, Birdo and some babies
- First look at LEGO Pokémon sets, pricing and release date details revealed
- LEGO The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time – The Final Battle set officially announced
- The LEGO Mario Kart sets expand with a Luigi Kart
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD free update adds Dixie, Switch 2 performance boost
- Fresh Super Mario Bros. Wonder Switch 2 Edition details drop, three new amiibo on the way too
- Pokémon is expanding into Universal Studios Japan first, other parks after
- Ubisoft cancels Prince of Persia remake, shuffles studios and more
- Ollie: @chocobalt on Bluesky
- Luke: @renderman7 on Bluesky
- Angelo: @manjell0 on Bluesky
- Michael: @subelement on Bluesky
