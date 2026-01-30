General

Vookcast #294: Too Much Lego

LEGO, Switch 2 Announcements, LEGO, Ubisoft, LEGO, Direct curse and more....

by Team VooksJanuary 30, 2026

In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie, Angelo, Luke, and Michael are back to chat about the endless torrent of Nintendo-related Lego that has been announced lately, a few new Switch 2 announcements, Ubisoft’s latest fumble, and more. They also avoid the Direct curse… only to be struck by another one immediately after. Maybe next time.


It’s all capped off with an incredible game of Nintendo 20 Questions. Did you guess Luke’s game?

Relevant Stories

Support the show

Socials

Find Vooks on social media, support the show and buy merch. As always please leave us a review if you enjoy the show on your favourite place to get podcasts.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
General
Tags
Vookcast
About The Author
Team Vooks
When more than one of the Vooks team writes something together we use this account to publish it. No mere single account can hold us all.

You must log in to post a comment