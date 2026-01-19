General

Vookcast #293: Predicting Precious Products

2026 Predictions, New Joy-Con colours, Silksong and more!

by Team VooksJanuary 20, 2026

In the first episode of the Vookcast for 2026, Ollie, Angelo, Luke, and Michael are back to chat about the year past and the year ahead in the form of predictions. Did they correctly predict the Nintendo year in 2025, and will they do the same for 2026? Find out now. They also discuss Hollow Knight: Silksong, Dispatch, a new Joy-Con 2 colour, and more.

There’s no 20 Questions this time, but stay tuned for the next episode for some fun new additions.

Related Stories

Support the show

Socials

Find Vooks on social media, support the show and buy merch. As always please leave us a review if you enjoy the show on your favourite place to get podcasts.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
General
Tags
Vookcast
About The Author
Team Vooks
When more than one of the Vooks team writes something together we use this account to publish it. No mere single account can hold us all.

You must log in to post a comment