General
Vookcast #293: Predicting Precious Products
2026 Predictions, New Joy-Con colours, Silksong and more!
In the first episode of the Vookcast for 2026, Ollie, Angelo, Luke, and Michael are back to chat about the year past and the year ahead in the form of predictions. Did they correctly predict the Nintendo year in 2025, and will they do the same for 2026? Find out now. They also discuss Hollow Knight: Silksong, Dispatch, a new Joy-Con 2 colour, and more.
There’s no 20 Questions this time, but stay tuned for the next episode for some fun new additions.
Related Stories
- Hollow Knight: Silksong free DLC announced for 2026 release
- Dispatch is coming to Switch and Switch 2 early 2026
- Grid Legends: Deluxe Edition lines up for Switch 2 on January 29th
- EB Games considering closure of all New Zealand stores
- New Joy-Con 2 colour on the way: Light Purple and Light Green
- Nintendo Australia has a new Managing Director after six years
- Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance drops onto Switch 2 Nintendo Classics today
Socials
- Ollie: @chocobalt on Bluesky
- Luke: @renderman7 on Bluesky
- Angelo: @manjell0 on Bluesky
- Michael: @subelement on Bluesky
Find Vooks on social media, support the show and buy merch. As always please leave us a review if you enjoy the show on your favourite place to get podcasts.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Comments