Vookcast #291: A Grace Ashcroft Amiibo?

Special Edition Switch 2 Hardware, Strange amiibo, Pikmin 4's weird update and more!

by Daniel VuckovicNovember 26, 2025

In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie, Angelo, and Luke are back to discuss the first special edition Switch 2 hardware, as well as a very strange amiibo, both courtesy of the next Resident Evil game. They also chat about Pikmin 4’s weird update, a much less weird Animal Crossing: New Horizons update, Zelda vinyl, and a bunch of Switch 2 announcements.It’s all capped off with a fantastic round of Nintendo 20 Questions, as per usual.

