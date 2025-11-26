General
Vookcast #291: A Grace Ashcroft Amiibo?
Special Edition Switch 2 Hardware, Strange amiibo, Pikmin 4's weird update and more!
In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie, Angelo, and Luke are back to discuss the first special edition Switch 2 hardware, as well as a very strange amiibo, both courtesy of the next Resident Evil game. They also chat about Pikmin 4’s weird update, a much less weird Animal Crossing: New Horizons update, Zelda vinyl, and a bunch of Switch 2 announcements.It’s all capped off with a fantastic round of Nintendo 20 Questions, as per usual.
Relevant Stories
- Nintendo Switch 2 tops 10 million sold, Donkey Kong Bananza opens with 3.49 million
- A fresh Metroid Prime 4: Beyond trailer slides into action
- Pokémon Legends: Z-A ‘Mega Dimension’ DLC dropping on December 10th
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons getting ‘Switch 2 Edition’ on January 15th
- Resident Evil: Requiem gets a special Switch 2 Pro Controller and amiibo
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild getting Deluxe Vinyl Soundtrack release
- Pikmin 4 gets free content update 27 months after release
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows sneaks onto Switch 2 this December
- System Shock Remake is coming to both Switch and Switch 2
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader coming to Switch 2
- Elden Ring on Switch 2 delayed until 2026
- Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition is coming to Switch 2 in 2026
- There’s a new Bluey game on the way and it’s actually made in Australia
Socials
- Ollie: @chocobalt on Bluesky
- Luke: @renderman7 on Bluesky
- Angelo: @manjell0 on Bluesky
- Michael: @subelement on Bluesky
Find Vooks on social media, support the show and buy merch. As always please leave us a review if you enjoy the show on your favourite place to get podcasts.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Comments