Vookcast #291: A Grace Ashcroft Amiibo?

In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie, Angelo, and Luke are back to discuss the first special edition Switch 2 hardware, as well as a very strange amiibo, both courtesy of the next Resident Evil game. They also chat about Pikmin 4’s weird update, a much less weird Animal Crossing: New Horizons update, Zelda vinyl, and a bunch of Switch 2 announcements.It’s all capped off with a fantastic round of Nintendo 20 Questions, as per usual.

Relevant Stories

Send us a text

Support the show

Socials

Ollie: @chocobalt on Bluesky

Luke: @renderman7 on Bluesky

Angelo: @manjell0 on Bluesky

Michael: @subelement on Bluesky

Find Vooks on social media, support the show and buy merch. As always please leave us a review if you enjoy the show on your favourite place to get podcasts.