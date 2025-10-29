General
Vookcast #290: Close To You?
Talking Pikmin shorts, Pokémon Go, Switch 2 delays, and a lot more.
In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie, Angelo, and Luke are back to discuss the strange drop of Nintendo Pictures’ Close To You shorts. They also chat about a new Pokemon Go event in Sydney, the delay of a massive Switch 2 game, a newly announced remake, and say “so long, Bowser” to Nintendo of America’s president.
It’s all capped off with a fantastic round of Nintendo 20 Questions — but watch out, it’s Luke’s week.
Socials
- Ollie: @chocobalt on Bluesky
- Luke: @renderman7 on Bluesky
- Angelo: @manjell0 on Bluesky
- Michael: @subelement on Bluesky
