Vookcast #290: Close To You?

In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie, Angelo, and Luke are back to discuss the strange drop of Nintendo Pictures’ Close To You shorts. They also chat about a new Pokemon Go event in Sydney, the delay of a massive Switch 2 game, a newly announced remake, and say “so long, Bowser” to Nintendo of America’s president.

It’s all capped off with a fantastic round of Nintendo 20 Questions — but watch out, it’s Luke’s week.

Related Stories

Socials

Ollie: @chocobalt on Bluesky

Luke: @renderman7 on Bluesky

Angelo: @manjell0 on Bluesky

Michael: @subelement on Bluesky

Find Vooks on social media, support the show and buy merch. As always please leave us a review if you enjoy the show on your favourite place to get podcasts.