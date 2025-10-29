General

Vookcast #290: Close To You?

Talking Pikmin shorts, Pokémon Go, Switch 2 delays, and a lot more.

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 29, 2025

In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie, Angelo, and Luke are back to discuss the strange drop of Nintendo Pictures’ Close To You shorts. They also chat about a new Pokemon Go event in Sydney, the delay of a massive Switch 2 game, a newly announced remake, and say “so long, Bowser” to Nintendo of America’s president.

It’s all capped off with a fantastic round of Nintendo 20 Questions — but watch out, it’s Luke’s week.

Related Stories

Socials

Find Vooks on social media, support the show and buy merch. As always please leave us a review if you enjoy the show on your favourite place to get podcasts.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
General
Tags
Vookcast
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment