Vookcast #289: The Tradition Lives On!
Everything from the Big Direct and Nintendo 20 Questions.
In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie, Angelo, and Luke are back to discuss the first general Nintendo Direct since the launch of the Switch 2 — and it’s a big one. So big, in fact, that they didn’t really have much time to talk about anything else, and somehow managed to stay mostly on-topic.
Imagine that.
It’s all capped off with a fantastic round of Nintendo 20 Questions, courtesy of one of our Discord regulars.
- Direct roundup
- Galaxy
- Virtual Boy
- Yoshi
- Mario Tennis
- Pokopia
- Metroid
- Resident Evil(s)
- Fire Emblem
- PAX
- GBA
