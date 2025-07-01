Vookcast #286: Going Bananas for Donkey Kong Bananza
In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie, Michael, Angelo, and Luke discuss the recent Donkey Kong Bananza Direct, then get sidetracked for an hour while trying to discuss Little Nightmares, Drag X Drive, a new game from Arc System Works, and so much more.
It’s all capped off with another round of Nintendo 20 Questions, which given it was Luke picking the game, was a real challenge.
Relevant stories:
- Donkey Kong Bananza Direct
- Little Nightmares
- Drag X Drive
- Dear me, I was
- Oops Metroid Prime 4 is out now
- Strikers
Socials
- Ollie: @chocobalt on Bluesky
- Luke: @renderman7 on Bluesky
- Angelo: @manjell0 on Bluesky
- Michael: @subelement on Bluesky
